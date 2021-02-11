for display only
Why watch? What are you rooting for?

gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 4:59 pm
For those who haven’t thrown in the towel on rooting (obviously the playoffs are out of the picture), why are you still watching?

I’m still rooting for wins, but not expecting many. So I’m mostly watching for the following reasons:

- Make a final decision on Jones as QB
- See which of the young players are pieces we can build on
- See which of the vets up for 2nd contracts we should move on from
- See if the team turns things around a little and assess the coaching staff

So, what’s your reason for watching (or not watching)?
I'm watching for progress  
JonC : 11/2/2021 5:00 pm : link
for compete level, for those who want to be here and for those who might be part of the solution, or to help the Giants get through the early parts of the post-DG phase.
to lose every game  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 5:01 pm : link
and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.
Watching more for next year. No real rooting interest.  
Anakim : 11/2/2021 5:02 pm : link
If the Giants win, yay. If the Giants lose, whatever.

But who can secure a starting spot? Hell, who can secure a job on this roster? It's all projection for me, regardless of who the HC or GM is.
RE: to lose every game  
adamg : 11/2/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15440665 Debaser said:
Quote:
and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.


Real fan stuff.
Still love the game and the Giants  
j_rud : 11/2/2021 5:03 pm : link
I dont think I can not watch. If I could turn my back, if any of us still here could, I think we would have by now. Its the hope that one day it'll get turned around and they'll be back at the top of the heap, and having sat through this decade-long nightmare will make it all the sweeter.
RE: RE: to lose every game  
Debaser : 11/2/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15440669 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15440665 Debaser said:


Quote:


and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.



Real fan stuff.


you gotta look at the big picture sometimes
.  
Danny Kanell : 11/2/2021 5:05 pm : link
I'm watching because I love the Giants. I can't not watch.
That too  
Anakim : 11/2/2021 5:06 pm : link
Call it beaten wife syndrome or whatever, but I love this team regardless. I mean they treat me like shit and cause me a lot of agita and anguish, but I can't turn my back on them. Never can and never will.
RE: .  
Sean : 11/2/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15440674 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I'm watching because I love the Giants. I can't not watch.

+1
RE: That too  
Anakim : 11/2/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15440676 Anakim said:
Quote:
Call it beaten wife syndrome or whatever, but I love this team regardless. I mean they treat me like shit and cause me a lot of agita and anguish, but I can't turn my back on them. Never can and never will.


*battered. Sorry
RE: .  
Chris684 : 11/2/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15440674 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I'm watching because I love the Giants. I can't not watch.


Exactly.

It’s not some choice. I love the Giants like I love my family. I’ll be watching every game (rooting for wins) until they’re good again.
I just want Garrett fired  
Justlurking : 11/2/2021 5:11 pm : link
Which will happen at the bye. Then the offense will improve vs softer schedule and the Giants will pretend that they’re trending upward. This will convince them Gettleman gets to retire and they can promote Abrams OR if the maras are really feeling it they’ll make nephew Timmy O the new GM and complete the prophecy of Wellington.

So to combine this thread and another, i am in favor of relegation.
RE: RE: to lose every game  
GMen72 : 11/2/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15440669 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15440665 Debaser said:


Quote:


and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.



Real fan stuff.


Makes more sense than rooting for wins, Abrams, and the status quo.
Look, I know the Giants aren’t going to the playoffs  
Ben in Tampa : 11/2/2021 5:16 pm : link
But there are so many bad teams this year, they are actually right in the hunt.

The last wildcard team if the season ended today is 4-4 Panthers.
I'm watching for Toney  
Bear vs Shark : 11/2/2021 5:18 pm : link
Toney is fun to watch. Reminds me of the OBJ days -- only fucking reason to watch the team
......  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 5:18 pm : link
I want to see fights at games. Fans running on the field nude. I want to see some Giants players pull some dirty shit at games.

They play like garbage so why not be garbage? Who cares about integrity and all that crap? Sign a bunch of off the street and poke a few eyes, break a few legs, hand out a few blows to the legs to a few Dallas players. Serve a purpose and ruin their season. Send Dak to the ER crying.

I want to see fights at games. Fans running on the field nude. I want to see some Giants players pull some dirty shit at games.

They play like garbage so why not be garbage? Who cares about integrity and all that crap? Sign a bunch of off the street and poke a few eyes, break a few legs, hand out a few blows to the legs to a few Dallas players. Serve a purpose and ruin their season. Send Dak to the ER crying.

Progress? Scouting players who are working at Acme Markets? Who cares? This team is complete trash so be complete trash. Make it at least fun. Duh.
......  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 5:19 pm : link
Sign a bunch of goons off the street*
RE: I'm watching for Toney  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15440698 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Toney is fun to watch. Reminds me of the OBJ days -- only fucking reason to watch the team


I want to see him punch some more helmets lol
I think about how tough the wait is from offseason to next season  
FranknWeezer : 11/2/2021 5:21 pm : link
and I tell myself that no matter how shitty this season is (again), I'd rather have the option to watch my team than be in the long offseason.
If you only watch when the giants play well  
simgiant : 11/2/2021 5:21 pm : link
But still come and comment on a hardcore giants fan forum you are a weirdo....
I watch because  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 11/2/2021 5:31 pm : link
There's only 17 chances to watch them play a year. That said, Sundays used to be all football, but the Giants being bad has sucked the fun out and now I usually watch the game alone and then move on to something else the rest of the day. Hoping to see signs of life, really disappointed in Judge this year, thought he might actually be the guy...
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/2/2021 5:33 pm : link
Gives me a legit excuse to get loaded. Haha.
For mara  
thrunthrublue : 11/2/2021 5:34 pm : link
To throw office chairs….which can happen 8 or 9 more times…..this season.
I watch because I love the  
Daniel in MI : 11/2/2021 5:37 pm : link
Team. I grew up rooting for them with my dad and family and so it’s deeply associated with those things.

I watch because it’s all a process. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes not. But being a real fan I root regardless. These days I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst. But they surprise you sometimes.

I watch to see where we might be improving.

I watch because suffering these times makes the good times sweeter.

And I watch because good or bad, I like football and the team, and painful as it is it’s still more exciting than watching some show or whatever.
Growth  
Thegratefulhead : 11/2/2021 5:41 pm : link
I am hoping to see a player breakout that could change the course of the franchise. I don't think there is a HoF hiding among the young ones currently.
RE: Growth  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15440734 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I am hoping to see a player breakout that could change the course of the franchise. I don't think there is a HoF hiding among the young ones currently.


The only growth I experience with this team is the growing migraine as each week passes.
Daniel in MI  
BigBlueNH : 11/2/2021 5:53 pm : link
Exactly. Nailed it.

I could suffer thru this shit for at least another decade. I did it in the 60s and 70s. Hope I don't have to.
......  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 5:55 pm : link
And people were saying they wanted to see growth, play spoiler and all this crap at the end of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 with the load of irrelevant games approaching.

Then these games roll around and it's the same, the Giants looks like passionless, out classed losers just collecting a paycheck getting blown out by the Vikings 51-10 or the Seahawks 23-0. Or, they never ever play spoiler and always lose to Dallas or Philly and collect their division title against our pussy team.
RE: I'm watching for Toney  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15440698 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
Toney is fun to watch. Reminds me of the OBJ days -- only fucking reason to watch the team


Toney is electric. I’m a big fan already. Plus, he plays with passion, tough kid. Rooting for him is easy.
RE: Still love the game and the Giants  
Blue21 : 11/2/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15440670 j_rud said:
Quote:
I dont think I can not watch. If I could turn my back, if any of us still here could, I think we would have by now. Its the hope that one day it'll get turned around and they'll be back at the top of the heap, and having sat through this decade-long nightmare will make it all the sweeter.


This. I have friends that ask me how can I still be a Giants fan. Seriously? They just don't understand. Love this team. I never root for a loss. The way I figure it the more wins we have the closer we are to getting back. This team should be 5-3. I know people will mock me for typing that but tough. Cheer for another team then. I'm a Giants fan. Am I critical of certain things? You betcha but I don't have the power to change it. So be it. Can't wait to watch Sunday.
......  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 6:00 pm : link
I think fighting with you guys and reading all these dumb posts sugarcoating how awful the players are is way more fun than whatever the Giants are doing.
RE: RE: Still love the game and the Giants  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15440751 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15440670 j_rud said:


Quote:


I dont think I can not watch. If I could turn my back, if any of us still here could, I think we would have by now. Its the hope that one day it'll get turned around and they'll be back at the top of the heap,
and having sat through this decade-long nightmare will make it all the sweeter.



This. I have friends that ask me how can I still be a Giants fan. Seriously? They just don't understand. Love this team. I never root for a loss. The way I figure it the more wins we have the closer we are to getting back. This team should be 5-3. I know people will mock me for typing that but tough. Cheer for another team then. I'm a Giants fan. Am I critical of certain things? You betcha but I don't have the power to change it. So be it. Can't wait to watch Sunday.


Good attitude. I watch, but try not to get too worked up with inept play. Having said that, I do wish they would jettison some guys that don’t have ‘it’. Easy ones for me are Evan Engram and Lorenzo Carter. Ximnes for sure. I’m starting to sour a little on Dexter, he hasn’t progressed the way he needs to.
To root for the Giants  
Gmanfandan : 11/2/2021 6:05 pm : link
And that I've only missed like 3 games (television) in the past 30 years or so.

So, I watch because I'm a fan and I'm rooting for wins.
I watch because their my favorite team  
Jimmy Googs : 11/2/2021 6:07 pm : link
playing my favorite sport.
I’m watching  
Dave on the UWS : 11/2/2021 6:08 pm : link
So I can see what inane stupid drivel gets posted here the day after.
Just looking for signs of hope for the future  
Ike#88 : 11/2/2021 6:08 pm : link
We should have at least 2 more wins but for boneheaded penalties. You have to win close games to make the playoffs and we lose every one. So I watch hoping some of the younger players will look to be solid pros and help us return to winning football. Some exciting scoring plays would also be nice once in a while. That and D-backs that can catch an interception.
Finding answers...  
George from PA : 11/2/2021 6:08 pm : link
How many keepers on OL?

Is Jones part of the solution?

Is Edge the only missing part on defense?

Are the coaches learning, improving, evolving ?
I watch because I have been a Giants fan for 40 years  
Essex : 11/2/2021 6:12 pm : link
I watch because it has been passed down from my grandfather to my father to me to my sons.

I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.



I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.

With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.
RE: I watch because I have been a Giants fan for 40 years  
Aaroninma : 11/2/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15440768 Essex said:
Quote:
I watch because it has been passed down from my grandfather to my father to me to my sons.

I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.



I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.

With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.


This. I watch because my Grandfather is up there watching. My dad is still with me watching. My 9 month old daughter is watching with her Giants shirt on rolling around with a Giant football.

You don't get to revel in the good times unless you suffer through the bad ones too. Thats what being a fan is.

As a coach once said
"anyone who wants in, get in, anyone who wants out, get out"
RE: RE: I watch because I have been a Giants fan for 40 years  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15440773 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
In comment 15440768 Essex said:


Quote:


I watch because it has been passed down from my grandfather to my father to me to my sons.

I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.



I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.

With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.



This. I watch because my Grandfather is up there watching. My dad is still with me watching. My 9 month old daughter is watching with her Giants shirt on rolling around with a Giant football.

You don't get to revel in the good times unless you suffer through the bad ones too. Thats what being a fan is.

As a coach once said
"anyone who wants in, get in, anyone who wants out, get out"


It’s been a rough slog lately…but I’m still in, always will be.
.  
Go Terps : 11/2/2021 6:25 pm : link
I'm just trying to establish context for when the Giants' regular season starts in January.
RE: .  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15440779 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I'm just trying to establish context for when the Giants' regular season starts in January.


Um, the context is established; we suck. If anyone hasn’t made up their mind on Jones yet - watch the games. Time to make a decision before the draft.
RE: RE: .  
Go Terps : 11/2/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15440786 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
In comment 15440779 Go Terps said:


Quote:


I'm just trying to establish context for when the Giants' regular season starts in January.



Um, the context is established; we suck. If anyone hasn’t made up their mind on Jones yet - watch the games. Time to make a decision before the draft.


Oh I know, believe me. It has gotten so bad over the last few years that I look forward to the offseason more than the season. That's where hope lives. The games themselves are the worst football I've ever seen the Giants play. Excluding Eli I will not remember a single Giant player from 2017-2021. Maybe Gano - he's the best player on the team by a distance.

Just a sad state.
I'll be watching  
bc4life : 11/2/2021 6:43 pm : link
Paying a lot of attention to Jones, and seeing if some of the injury prone guys can start stringing some games together.

Think biggest weakness on defense is 2nd layer. So, looking to see how crowder comes along. Seeing what McKinney brings to the table. Watching Ojulari develop. If Martinez comes back healthy, then, we will have a few players to build on. Still could use a shot in the arm via the draft at this position.

On OL I'll be watching Skura, Bredeson, and Peart. Peart hasn't proven he can win starting job; however, you get better by playing. I hoping there is someone worth 1st round pick in the draft.

I feel obligated  
Jerry in_DC : 11/2/2021 6:43 pm : link
to maintain some level of connection so I watch when I get the game and have time. I usually skip through the space between plays so I'm not wasting too much time.

I have curiosity about a few players and the overall incompetence of the organization.

I have absolutely zero emotional connection. Do not care at all if they win or lose. Intellectually I prefer losses.

Being bad is one thing. Its the being dumb (and boring) that kills me. When they are this dumb, there's just no hope
RE: I'll be watching  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15440793 bc4life said:
Quote:
Paying a lot of attention to Jones, and seeing if some of the injury prone guys can start stringing some games together.

Think biggest weakness on defense is 2nd layer. So, looking to see how crowder comes along. Seeing what McKinney brings to the table. Watching Ojulari develop. If Martinez comes back healthy, then, we will have a few players to build on. Still could use a shot in the arm via the draft at this position.

On OL I'll be watching Skura, Bredeson, and Peart. Peart hasn't proven he can win starting job; however, you get better by playing. I hoping there is someone worth 1st round pick in the draft.


Martinez is a good player, but I think we overrate him as a ‘piece’ moving forward. I think we need a Fred Warner Devin White type - a beast who can cover sideline to sideline. Blake is solid, I want A+ players up the middle - DT, MLB, FS.
The Giants most times make the games interesting  
gogiants : 11/2/2021 6:48 pm : link
Since 2017 they are tie for the fourth most games decided by 7 points or less. Unfortunately they have the third worst win % for those games. But they are usually in it.
RE: The Giants most times make the games interesting  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15440801 gogiants said:
Quote:
Since 2017 they are tie for the fourth most games decided by 7 points or less. Unfortunately they have the third worst win % for those games. But they are usually in it.


Oh well thank God for that stat. Too bad they have been the worst team since 2017.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/2/2021 6:56 pm : link
So the Giants make things interesting?

Who the fuck cares? It's about winning. And we sure as hell haven't done a lot of that in recent seasons. It's gotten to the point where I just watch the games with complete & utter apathy. I don't yell. I don't get sad. I just watch out of habit, expecting them to lose.
Gary, this is one of the best threads on this forum ... ever.  
Spider56 : 11/2/2021 7:03 pm : link
Aside from ‘misery loves company’, you can see who the real fans are vs a few miserable in life types. Personally, I watch because this often cursed team has been my love since Sonny Wade and Ronny Bull beat them in December ‘63. I e hi many of the comments, especially those from Anakim.
RE: Gary, this is one of the best threads on this forum ... ever.  
gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15440815 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Aside from ‘misery loves company’, you can see who the real fans are vs a few miserable in life types. Personally, I watch because this often cursed team has been my love since Sonny Wade and Ronny Bull beat them in December ‘63. I e hi many of the comments, especially those from Anakim.


A lot of us love the Giants. Spider Lockhart was one of my faves as a kid. Lots of lean times, lots of good times. I think things will get better, but these are some lean times for sure. It’s not as bleak as some make it out to be…but I really think this next draft is critical.
I watch and root for the Giants to win every game  
PatersonPlank : 11/2/2021 7:23 pm : link
Through good times or bad. I am not a fair weather fan, and realize all teams go up and down. I have been watching since 1970, up and down. I honestly don't understand this idea that I am only going to root for them, and watch them, when they are winning. Then why not just go watch the Cowboys this year, and next year watch a different team, if all you want to do is watch a team winning
 
ryanmkeane : 11/2/2021 7:51 pm : link
Watching because it’s in my blood and as much as it hurts when they lose, the feeling of a Giant victory is up there getting an unexpected beej from the wife
Been watching and rooting for Giants to win for over 60 years  
Rick in Dallas : 11/2/2021 8:16 pm : link
No stopping now. Very interested this year with respect to DJ’s Prove It Year. It’s imperative to figure out if DJ is our QB going forward.
RE: RE: Gary, this is one of the best threads on this forum ... ever.  
ColHowPepper : 11/2/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15440827 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
A lot of us love the Giants. Spider Lockhart was one of my faves as a kid. Lots of lean times, lots of good times. I think things will get better, but these are some lean times for sure. It’s not as bleak as some make it out to be…but I really think this next draft is critical.
Alas, I'd bet my home that this has been said at least six of the last seven years, if not all seven.

A lot of heart in this thread, so kudos to the OP. Given the emotional investment and the intense desire for things to improve, no movement to trigger the improvement that got it all started with George Young? We are in need of a George Young moment, à la the airplane flying over the Meadowlands: '17 Years of Lousy Football--We've Had Enough'. Was it 17?

It's been ten. Any takers for a Go Fund Me?
^^^^  
Del Shofner : 11/2/2021 8:56 pm : link
you have a connection with a plane outfit? - probably the same as fly over the Jersey Shore in the summer. I'd chip in.
I actually researched the cost of a plane a while back  
Go Terps : 11/2/2021 8:58 pm : link
I don't remember though. It was last year I think. For some reason the number $5000 sticks in my head but I may be off.
well, that's 50 of us @ $100 bucks each -  
Del Shofner : 11/2/2021 9:01 pm : link
I think BBI could do it.

Have to think of a message that will fit on the banner, though.

The plane company probably won't go with

MARA NEPOTISM SUCKS
RE: well, that's 50 of us @ $100 bucks each -  
Route 9 : 11/2/2021 9:27 pm : link
In comment 15440923 Del Shofner said:
Quote:
I think BBI could do it.

Have to think of a message that will fit on the banner, though.

The plane company probably won't go with

MARA NEPOTISM SUCKS


I got a few things to put on there but I don't think people would be too happy with it
I’d kick in money for a plane  
djm : 11/2/2021 11:52 pm : link
..
Been a fan since 56  
joeinpa : 11/3/2021 7:13 am : link
I watch because I enjoy it

I ll continue to be invested in victory. At 0-7 last season who thought they d be playing the Cowboys the final game of the season with a chance for the play offs?

6-10 yes it stinks, but that game was fun anyway

Even without playoff implications:

I ll watch to see if Jones, Thomas, Toney, and other young core players improve

I watch with my kids and grandkids

I watch because I m a fan, I get frustrated and disappointed, but probably one of the few that was already looking forward with anticipation to next week s game, the next day

The Giants have been a large part of my entertainment world for a long time, something to distract from real life problems and heartaches

Giants football makes me excited, not miserable

But for those that have stated they are done investing time in this team, it s probably a good decision, at least for a while.
As in the 60's and 70's  
HomerJones45 : 11/3/2021 8:00 am : link
forget the team; it's going nowhere, and if Mara and Tisch had a lick of sense, they'd show HC Jr and his staff the exit after the season and put GM Dave out to pasture.

So, you look for the guys who are good week in and week out; those are the guys on which to build or that a GM who can evaluate can trade for more pieces. The 70's brought Van Pelt, Kelley, Martin, Carson- all guys who helped form the defensive reputation in the 80's.
Grew up watching and going to games with my Dad so it's  
NYGgolfer : 11/3/2021 8:09 am : link
ingrained to do so on a Sunday afternoon. Have missed maybe a dozen games in past few decades.
Watching the Giants play has become a habit.  
Marty in Albany : 11/3/2021 8:26 am : link
Unfortunately, it has become a bad habit.
The coach and a few players  
ghost718 : 11/3/2021 10:27 am : link
The coach...how much can Mara take,how much damage can one man do.

Some of the players are worth following,but once again,will any permanent damage be inflicted.
I made it through Kent Graham, Danny Kanell, Tommy Maddox  
Heisenberg : 11/3/2021 10:43 am : link
I made it through the legend of Sean Bennett

Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley

The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.
RE: I made it through Kent Graham, Danny Kanell, Tommy Maddox  
djm : 11/3/2021 10:47 am : link
In comment 15441323 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
I made it through the legend of Sean Bennett

Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley

The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.


This is far worse. We never had to go through so many instances of "ok this team is ready to win" only to see that team lose. If this was the 90's the losing would have stopped after 2015. And it did but for only one year.

2013-2015 was similar to 94-96 or 03-04. Problem is we have had to go through 17-21 which has raised the bar in terms of the sucktitude meter.
RE: RE: I made it through Kent Graham, Danny Kanell, Tommy Maddox  
Heisenberg : 11/3/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15441328 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15441323 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


I made it through the legend of Sean Bennett

Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley

The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.



This is far worse. We never had to go through so many instances of "ok this team is ready to win" only to see that team lose. If this was the 90's the losing would have stopped after 2015. And it did but for only one year.

2013-2015 was similar to 94-96 or 03-04. Problem is we have had to go through 17-21 which has raised the bar in terms of the sucktitude meter.


This is true. It's definitely worse. I've also been a Knicks fan for like 40 years. I've trained for this moment for a long time. At this point I'm like Bane. I was born in the dark, molded by it.
RE: I actually researched the cost of a plane a while back  
Danny Kanell : 11/3/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15440919 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I don't remember though. It was last year I think. For some reason the number $5000 sticks in my head but I may be off.


I'm sure we can find 50 lunatics on here to chip in $100. Count me in.
......  
Route 9 : 11/3/2021 4:50 pm : link
Are we doing the plane thing or not? I'm in.
RE: I watch because I love the  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 11/3/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15440731 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
Team. I grew up rooting for them with my dad and family and so it’s deeply associated with those things.

I watch because it’s all a process. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes not. But being a real fan I root regardless. These days I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst. But they surprise you sometimes.

I watch to see where we might be improving.

I watch because suffering these times makes the good times sweeter.

And I watch because good or bad, I like football and the team, and painful as it is it’s still more exciting than watching some show or whatever.


+1.

As a fan, I’ve resigned myself to understanding that most of the time, you won’t get the results you want. But being a fan is just about being able to watch the team, year in and year out, connect with other fans, and be connected to the past. And all of the lean years make the winning years that much sweeter.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/3/2021 6:40 pm : link
I too am in for the plane.
Continued progress  
xtian : 11/3/2021 7:33 pm : link
1. judge to continue learning leadership as HC
2. offense to heal up enough after the bye to become decent. emphasis on jones, toney, barkley, thomas, and peart becoming forces. don't expect anything for golladay because of injuries.
3. defense the pass rush besides ojulari and williams. will anyone else show? which linebackers will we keep next year?
4. how about the other team jump offsides at the end of the game and we benefit and get a win?
