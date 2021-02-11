Why watch? What are you rooting for? gary_from_chester : 11/2/2021 4:59 pm

For those who haven’t thrown in the towel on rooting (obviously the playoffs are out of the picture), why are you still watching?



I’m still rooting for wins, but not expecting many. So I’m mostly watching for the following reasons:



- Make a final decision on Jones as QB

- See which of the young players are pieces we can build on

- See which of the vets up for 2nd contracts we should move on from

- See if the team turns things around a little and assess the coaching staff



So, what’s your reason for watching (or not watching)?