Why watch? What are you rooting for?

For those who haven’t thrown in the towel on rooting (obviously the playoffs are out of the picture), why are you still watching?
I’m still rooting for wins, but not expecting many. So I’m mostly watching for the following reasons:
- Make a final decision on Jones as QB
- See which of the young players are pieces we can build on
- See which of the vets up for 2nd contracts we should move on from
- See if the team turns things around a little and assess the coaching staff
So, what’s your reason for watching (or not watching)?
But who can secure a starting spot? Hell, who can secure a job on this roster? It's all projection for me, regardless of who the HC or GM is.
Real fan stuff.
Quote:
and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.
Real fan stuff.
you gotta look at the big picture sometimes
+1
*battered. Sorry
Exactly.
It’s not some choice. I love the Giants like I love my family. I’ll be watching every game (rooting for wins) until they’re good again.
So to combine this thread and another, i am in favor of relegation.
Quote:
and get everyone fired and blow this dumpster fire up. Watching Giants games is really satisfying when you want them to lose. They almost never let you down. I just know as soon as the Chiefs got the ball back they were going to score and the giants would not.
Real fan stuff.
Makes more sense than rooting for wins, Abrams, and the status quo.
The last wildcard team if the season ended today is 4-4 Panthers.
They play like garbage so why not be garbage? Who cares about integrity and all that crap? Sign a bunch of off the street and poke a few eyes, break a few legs, hand out a few blows to the legs to a few Dallas players. Serve a purpose and ruin their season. Send Dak to the ER crying.
Progress? Scouting players who are working at Acme Markets? Who cares? This team is complete trash so be complete trash. Make it at least fun. Duh.
They play like garbage so why not be garbage? Who cares about integrity and all that crap? Sign a bunch of off the street and poke a few eyes, break a few legs, hand out a few blows to the legs to a few Dallas players. Serve a purpose and ruin their season. Send Dak to the ER crying.
Progress? Scouting players who are working at Acme Markets? Who cares? This team is complete trash so be complete trash. Make it at least fun. Duh.
I want to see him punch some more helmets lol
I watch because it’s all a process. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes not. But being a real fan I root regardless. These days I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst. But they surprise you sometimes.
I watch to see where we might be improving.
I watch because suffering these times makes the good times sweeter.
And I watch because good or bad, I like football and the team, and painful as it is it’s still more exciting than watching some show or whatever.
The only growth I experience with this team is the growing migraine as each week passes.
I could suffer thru this shit for at least another decade. I did it in the 60s and 70s. Hope I don't have to.
Then these games roll around and it's the same, the Giants looks like passionless, out classed losers just collecting a paycheck getting blown out by the Vikings 51-10 or the Seahawks 23-0. Or, they never ever play spoiler and always lose to Dallas or Philly and collect their division title against our pussy team.
Toney is electric. I’m a big fan already. Plus, he plays with passion, tough kid. Rooting for him is easy.
This. I have friends that ask me how can I still be a Giants fan. Seriously? They just don't understand. Love this team. I never root for a loss. The way I figure it the more wins we have the closer we are to getting back. This team should be 5-3. I know people will mock me for typing that but tough. Cheer for another team then. I'm a Giants fan. Am I critical of certain things? You betcha but I don't have the power to change it. So be it. Can't wait to watch Sunday.
Quote:
I dont think I can not watch. If I could turn my back, if any of us still here could, I think we would have by now. Its the hope that one day it'll get turned around and they'll be back at the top of the heap,
and having sat through this decade-long nightmare will make it all the sweeter.
This. I have friends that ask me how can I still be a Giants fan. Seriously? They just don't understand. Love this team. I never root for a loss. The way I figure it the more wins we have the closer we are to getting back. This team should be 5-3. I know people will mock me for typing that but tough. Cheer for another team then. I'm a Giants fan. Am I critical of certain things? You betcha but I don't have the power to change it. So be it. Can't wait to watch Sunday.
Good attitude. I watch, but try not to get too worked up with inept play. Having said that, I do wish they would jettison some guys that don’t have ‘it’. Easy ones for me are Evan Engram and Lorenzo Carter. Ximnes for sure. I’m starting to sour a little on Dexter, he hasn’t progressed the way he needs to.
So, I watch because I'm a fan and I'm rooting for wins.
Is Jones part of the solution?
Is Edge the only missing part on defense?
Are the coaches learning, improving, evolving ?
I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.
I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.
With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.
I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.
I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.
With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.
This. I watch because my Grandfather is up there watching. My dad is still with me watching. My 9 month old daughter is watching with her Giants shirt on rolling around with a Giant football.
You don't get to revel in the good times unless you suffer through the bad ones too. Thats what being a fan is.
As a coach once said
"anyone who wants in, get in, anyone who wants out, get out"
Quote:
I watch because it has been passed down from my grandfather to my father to me to my sons.
I watch because the Jersey and the logo on the helmet (as well as some of the other such as "GIANTS") have been so much a part of my existence. I remember fighting with friends about the Giants with Cowboys fans and Eagles fans growing up.
I watch also because of habit; Sundays are always scheduled around the Giants.
With all that said, for the first time in my life, they are testing my patience--not because they stink but because they won't change.
This. I watch because my Grandfather is up there watching. My dad is still with me watching. My 9 month old daughter is watching with her Giants shirt on rolling around with a Giant football.
You don't get to revel in the good times unless you suffer through the bad ones too. Thats what being a fan is.
As a coach once said
"anyone who wants in, get in, anyone who wants out, get out"
It’s been a rough slog lately…but I’m still in, always will be.
Um, the context is established; we suck. If anyone hasn’t made up their mind on Jones yet - watch the games. Time to make a decision before the draft.
Quote:
I'm just trying to establish context for when the Giants' regular season starts in January.
Um, the context is established; we suck. If anyone hasn’t made up their mind on Jones yet - watch the games. Time to make a decision before the draft.
Oh I know, believe me. It has gotten so bad over the last few years that I look forward to the offseason more than the season. That's where hope lives. The games themselves are the worst football I've ever seen the Giants play. Excluding Eli I will not remember a single Giant player from 2017-2021. Maybe Gano - he's the best player on the team by a distance.
Just a sad state.
Think biggest weakness on defense is 2nd layer. So, looking to see how crowder comes along. Seeing what McKinney brings to the table. Watching Ojulari develop. If Martinez comes back healthy, then, we will have a few players to build on. Still could use a shot in the arm via the draft at this position.
On OL I'll be watching Skura, Bredeson, and Peart. Peart hasn't proven he can win starting job; however, you get better by playing. I hoping there is someone worth 1st round pick in the draft.
I have curiosity about a few players and the overall incompetence of the organization.
I have absolutely zero emotional connection. Do not care at all if they win or lose. Intellectually I prefer losses.
Being bad is one thing. Its the being dumb (and boring) that kills me. When they are this dumb, there's just no hope
Think biggest weakness on defense is 2nd layer. So, looking to see how crowder comes along. Seeing what McKinney brings to the table. Watching Ojulari develop. If Martinez comes back healthy, then, we will have a few players to build on. Still could use a shot in the arm via the draft at this position.
On OL I'll be watching Skura, Bredeson, and Peart. Peart hasn't proven he can win starting job; however, you get better by playing. I hoping there is someone worth 1st round pick in the draft.
Martinez is a good player, but I think we overrate him as a ‘piece’ moving forward. I think we need a Fred Warner Devin White type - a beast who can cover sideline to sideline. Blake is solid, I want A+ players up the middle - DT, MLB, FS.
Oh well thank God for that stat. Too bad they have been the worst team since 2017.
Who the fuck cares? It's about winning. And we sure as hell haven't done a lot of that in recent seasons. It's gotten to the point where I just watch the games with complete & utter apathy. I don't yell. I don't get sad. I just watch out of habit, expecting them to lose.
A lot of us love the Giants. Spider Lockhart was one of my faves as a kid. Lots of lean times, lots of good times. I think things will get better, but these are some lean times for sure. It’s not as bleak as some make it out to be…but I really think this next draft is critical.
A lot of heart in this thread, so kudos to the OP. Given the emotional investment and the intense desire for things to improve, no movement to trigger the improvement that got it all started with George Young? We are in need of a George Young moment, à la the airplane flying over the Meadowlands: '17 Years of Lousy Football--We've Had Enough'. Was it 17?
It's been ten. Any takers for a Go Fund Me?
Have to think of a message that will fit on the banner, though.
The plane company probably won't go with
MARA NEPOTISM SUCKS
Have to think of a message that will fit on the banner, though.
The plane company probably won't go with
MARA NEPOTISM SUCKS
I got a few things to put on there but I don't think people would be too happy with it
I ll continue to be invested in victory. At 0-7 last season who thought they d be playing the Cowboys the final game of the season with a chance for the play offs?
6-10 yes it stinks, but that game was fun anyway
Even without playoff implications:
I ll watch to see if Jones, Thomas, Toney, and other young core players improve
I watch with my kids and grandkids
I watch because I m a fan, I get frustrated and disappointed, but probably one of the few that was already looking forward with anticipation to next week s game, the next day
The Giants have been a large part of my entertainment world for a long time, something to distract from real life problems and heartaches
Giants football makes me excited, not miserable
But for those that have stated they are done investing time in this team, it s probably a good decision, at least for a while.
So, you look for the guys who are good week in and week out; those are the guys on which to build or that a GM who can evaluate can trade for more pieces. The 70's brought Van Pelt, Kelley, Martin, Carson- all guys who helped form the defensive reputation in the 80's.
Some of the players are worth following,but once again,will any permanent damage be inflicted.
Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley
The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.
Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley
The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.
This is far worse. We never had to go through so many instances of "ok this team is ready to win" only to see that team lose. If this was the 90's the losing would have stopped after 2015. And it did but for only one year.
2013-2015 was similar to 94-96 or 03-04. Problem is we have had to go through 17-21 which has raised the bar in terms of the sucktitude meter.
Quote:
I made it through the legend of Sean Bennett
Cedric Jones, Dave Fucking Brown, Ian Allen, Ray Handley
The Giants have tried to crush my spirit hundreds of times before. It can't be done. This franchise of shitheads and I are stuck with each other.
This is far worse. We never had to go through so many instances of "ok this team is ready to win" only to see that team lose. If this was the 90's the losing would have stopped after 2015. And it did but for only one year.
2013-2015 was similar to 94-96 or 03-04. Problem is we have had to go through 17-21 which has raised the bar in terms of the sucktitude meter.
This is true. It's definitely worse. I've also been a Knicks fan for like 40 years. I've trained for this moment for a long time. At this point I'm like Bane. I was born in the dark, molded by it.
I'm sure we can find 50 lunatics on here to chip in $100. Count me in.
I watch because it’s all a process. Sometimes they’re good, sometimes not. But being a real fan I root regardless. These days I’m hoping for the best but expecting the worst. But they surprise you sometimes.
I watch to see where we might be improving.
I watch because suffering these times makes the good times sweeter.
And I watch because good or bad, I like football and the team, and painful as it is it’s still more exciting than watching some show or whatever.
+1.
As a fan, I’ve resigned myself to understanding that most of the time, you won’t get the results you want. But being a fan is just about being able to watch the team, year in and year out, connect with other fans, and be connected to the past. And all of the lean years make the winning years that much sweeter.
2. offense to heal up enough after the bye to become decent. emphasis on jones, toney, barkley, thomas, and peart becoming forces. don't expect anything for golladay because of injuries.
3. defense the pass rush besides ojulari and williams. will anyone else show? which linebackers will we keep next year?
4. how about the other team jump offsides at the end of the game and we benefit and get a win?