Daniel Jones: Most BBI viewpoints on this guy

(1) Daniel Jones is not / will not be the Giants franchise QB. Full stop. The reasons are varied, such as can't rise to the occasion; panics at times; no natural feel for the position; doesn't read the field properly, etc. etc. etc.
(2) He "might" be a franchise QB but it is almost impossible to know for certain given his offense has been decimated with injuries.
Put me in the second group. He obviously lit it up in New Orleans and played well against Carolina. He was scary bad against the Rams and he looked a little spooked in K.C. All the other games seem sorta mediocre.
What camp do you fall into, and/or do you think there's a third opinion group here on BBI.
Parcells once told Phil Simms if you dont have 2 ints you are not taking enough chances
I actually think we can be a solid team with Jones but the roster is too fucked with injuries and lack of talent so who knows when we'd ever be able to find out.
This is year 3 of rookie deal. He has shown flashes and often times many on this board and the outside world admit he has been the best player on the field for our offense for many of these games.
I am just trying to understand the reasoning of the group that says full stop dump him after year 3 and bring a new guy into this same situation.....
We have a lot of draft capital this year, I think you fire Gettleman try and get guys healthy and and give him next year, and make the decesion after year 4 if he is worth another contract or not.
I tend to think most say that with a tinge of venom.
I don't think that's such a bad thing, unless we stupidly lock ourselves in for several years. We still have him low cost for next year, and can (I think) option the following year for around 20 mil. Keeping him next year is a no brainer. I don't think I would pick up the option, as it's guaranteed. If a better option (no place holder retreads for '22, please. That's the same as playing Jones) is available, go for it.
So, realistically, there's a year and a half for him to prove himself.
I'm kind of in both camps above. I'm pretty sure he isn't the long-term answer, but I'm willing to let the season play out. 3rd year QB's shouldn't be spooked, especially by defenses as bad as KC's.
I am also kind of in both camps noted in the OP. I am becoming more in line that he is the 2022 QB as well unless the college QB comes alive...
I am also not sure that within the groups there are agreements on the solution once you have reached a decision on Daniel Jones. I, for one, am not convinced that Daniel Jones is anything more than Blake Bortles-type although the latter did make it to Conference Championship in 2017. He basically needs everything around him and all of them staying healthy in order to succeed. That may be all well and good, but how do you move on from that situation?
Coming off his rookie season where he had 24 TD's/12 INT's but an inordinate number of fumbles on a very bad team with no OL play and a lame duck head coach who was more cut out for an OC role, I could see why the team felt that if he could just cut fumbles down with experience he could be solid enough at QB and that any upgrade to Herbert would be marginal at best if he was behind the same OL Jones had as a rookie. In 2021 NFL Draft I can understand why a the team decided that Justin Fields and Mac Jones would not be an improvement. Fields has looked worse than Daniel Jones despite having a healthier Allen Robinson at WR and better RB play. He also has not shown much progress reading defenses. The games he has won have been mainly because of defense making plays which is not sustainable. As far as Mac Jones is he a system QB?
Where do we go from here? 2022 has some interesting QB's, but none of them would have been in the Top 3 (maybe even Top 5) of 2021 class. Pickett was looking like a Day 3 QB at best last year had he come out with his class. His numbers are strong for the first time this year, but it is hard to say if that is because he located and corrected a flaw versus being more experienced than everyone he is playing against. Corral looks the most pro ready, but has work ethic concerns and doesn't have the look of a QB who has been successful in the NFL. I understand that the game evolves, but he seems very boom or bust. Willis has similar size issues, but is more athletic. My concern is that for a first round QB he has had some games (such as versus ULM) where he looked out of his element as a college QB so might he be the type that needs to sit for a year and learn the pro game. If you dump Jones do we have someone who can be the Kurt Warner or Alex Smith to Willis and win games?
2. what is the definition of a franchise QB? One that can put the team on his shoulders and singlehandedly win? Mahomes may not be by that definition, as he is struggling with a bad OL this year. Top 5? Top 10 at his position? Can win a SB with him?
I think Daniel Jones "can" fall into the second one of QBs ranked 9 - 16.
Maybe.
Either way, I don't see how you can invest in a 2nd contract for him. If you are in camp 2, you let him play out another year. If you are in camp 3, how could you invest in him without knowing any of the reasons you believe he is being held back are being addressed?
For me, I just have not seen enough of the good games to be convinced of anything. If you still want to point to 2 outstanding games a year as proof of anything, halfway through year 3, I don't know what to tell you. That is not the balance of his career.
There is no need to immediately draft someone this year because another rebuild needs to start and you need to acquire talent rather than force picks. But you can't sign him to an extension and you have to be looking for your franchise QB.
The 1st real decision that has to be made on him is pickin up the 5th year option.
Regardless - barring some sort of trade - he will MOST LIKELY be with the Giants for the rest of this year and next year.
Fair enough if you believe he is much more like the New Orleans game since he had most of his weapons in place with at least Andrew Thomas at LT.
But here's a question: Since a QB can never operate under ideal circumstances, how "ideal" does it have to be for Daniel Jones to operate at a very high level? If it has to be "uber ideal", then maybe he is not the long term answer here in NY. Which doesn't make him a "bad" QB.
Great character, hard worker, tough, fast, accurate, throws a nice deep ball. On the other hand, doesn't have good pocket awareness and takes to long to process, read and make decisions and turns the ball over too much. As much as we struggle with evaluation, this kind of has been who he was the whole time. Less TOs this year but now doesn't take the necessary risks.
I agree he can be in the second tier with the right pieces around him. That isn't terrible by any stretch. Don't ever see him as top 5. Fix the line next year and check back. You could do worse.
I agree. In some fantasy world I wonder how great he would be as the Bucs starter or the Bills starter... or any team that could give him a clean pocket for a half-second.
Projecting a top-five QB is the hardest thing to do in the NFL.
Jones is not that.
The thing I really care about is not extending him and committing more years and dollars. Missing on QB is not a disaster. Tying yourself to a QB of his caliber is a disaster.
My preference would be to move on as soon as possible. Drafting QBs is a crapshoot. You just have to get a talented guy and try him out for 2-3 years. If he's good, you keep him. If he's not, you try again until you get one.
He’s fast, tough, a good teammate and works hard. His accuracy and arm strength are OK. But the fatal flaw is that he turns the ball over way too frequently such as the pick deep in Giants territory leading to a touchdown that was the difference in the game. He just lacks the pocket awareness pressure and field vision that the top QBs possess to get the ball out at the right time to the right receiver .
Good kid, g
In 2022 Jones cap hit is 8 million. The Giants are pretty much capped out in 2022. It's a no brainer to bring him back for 2022 at that price. I don't believe there is anyone better as a free agent that will be available for that price. The Mara's won't touch a Watson trade and Aaron Rodger's isn't finishing his career behind the Giants OL. I think Jones is the best option for 2022.
Here's how the league business works. The Giants have to decide whether to exercise Jones 5th year option before the next league year starts which is in March 2022. His 5th year option would be about 20 million which is below mid pack starting QB money in 2021 and it that number will be even higher in 2023. It's reasonable to bet that Jones in his 5th year will be worth 20 million considering the current alternatives.
If the Giants pick up his 5th year option and let him play out his full rookie contract he would be an unrestricted free agent after 2023. That would give them 2 more seasons to see what they have at well below starting QB money but the risk is if he blossom's and he's an unrestricted free agent going into his 6th year and someone will pay him top of the league money.
From what I've seen for 35 games I am in the #1 group Daniel Jones is not / will not be the Giants franchise QB. Full stop. The reasons are varied, such as can't rise to the occasion; panics at times; no natural feel for the position; doesn't read the field properly, etc. etc. etc.
But I'm still willing to pay him 28 million for 2022 & 2023 while trying to replace him but not being forced to. The Giants could draft a QB who is a project this year or next year and not be forced to put him right on the field if the scenario above plays out. I think that's what a smart GM would do. I'm curious what other people here think.
Look there are a lot of great QBs who coming out looked a lot better than Jones. Tim COuch. Heck Glennon was good his rookie year. You didn't wait around all day to rebuild because he *might be* good.
This dumpster fire needs to go ASAP and so does Jones. maybe he turns into Steve Young. But how are you paying someone 20 mil who plays like he does at times?
Those picks are horrible. like a rookie in his first 2 starts. His deep passes are like he's throwing pizza pies up in the air.
Didn't Rodgers say he wanted a trade ? I don't know why we didn't jump on that. THe only reason is because of where he was drafted. If they found him in the 3 rd round -- where they should have--he would've been gone long ago.
IMO Jones can develop into being a slightly above better than average QB to a better-than-average QB.
Overall I would like the Giants to try to find better. There are two years maybe 3 of drafts to find better. Don't be desperate. This entire team sucks. If you get another QB that is only slightly above average while having to fill holes all over the place it will be the same vicious circle.
Fix the damn O-Line!!!! Try to build a team by winning in the trenches (offense and defense) if you don't have an elite QB!
I agree 100%%%%%%%%% with your post. Everything. I just posted about 2023 as well. I don't agree with those that are so fearful of 2023 - we're probably still not going to be good.
In the interim the Giants will have opportunities to upgrade.
My only counter is why pick up the 5th year option? No one is paying him 21 million.
If he ends up tearing it up during that 4th year, the NYG can always negotiate during the season and give him a long term deal.
If the NYG are STILL unsure - I'm sure the NYG can get him on one year deal for less than 21 mil. to play in year 5.
Quote:
are a fair amount of folks on this site that have the "let's let the season play out and decide then" mentality.
His salary only gets that high if you pick up 5th year option. I believe it is only $8M in 2022. Nobody is advocating picking up 5th year option. If he suddenly breaks out, so be it, but there is nothing to date that justifies guaranteeing it right now.
I think he has shown improvement in turnovers this year. He is a tough dude.It's a no brainer that he will be the Giants QB in 2022 at the right price.Right now I would not extend him but he still has time to prove me wrong.
Makes a lot of sense. If Jones becomes the "guy"... GREAT! Pay him. In the meantime, let him play at a not crazy salary and draft another QB who is not fed to the wolves Day One. Gives us options down the road, maximizes flexibility.
He's got time because he's cheap. Time is running out. I don't think it's a stretch to believe we can mirror this level of play with a hot shot rookie/younger player.
It's not 2020 anymore.
I guess the question becomes, if you’re finishing around .500 how are you ever going to get a top pick to get a legit franchise QB1? Again, we look at the Rams who built a contender with Goff and then traded into Stafford to take a shot at winning it all.
I’ve said this before, with Jones, we’re in QB hell. So, maybe the answer is just to cut our loses now and keep sucking with tomato cans until we hit on a star QB1. This would seem to be the Jets current course and it looks pretty unpleasant to me. I think what arnie spells out is more palatable though it has risks too. Hey man, this NFL stuff ain’t easy.
I am also kind of in both camps noted in the OP. I am becoming more in line that he is the 2022 QB as well unless the college QB comes alive...
There are a number of posters who have called him elite or near-elite. Not just one or 2.
Those holding that view: y'all don't think it is important to have at least average talent surrounding a QB. Last year, and so far this year, we haven't put a unit on the field that stacks up to average. This year is especially bad. Some of the games have been (I believe it was Bitey who said it) a glorified practice squad. no #1 RB (sometimes no #2 or 3), We haven't had a #1WR on the field last year, or this. Sometimes, there's been no health to the WR group at all. Engram is just as much a killer as a help, and otherwise there's not much to write home about at TE. OL a joke this year, and not much last year, either.
It is possible to balance a middle ground between needing a perfect situation and recognizing the drek that has been on the field.
Those holding that view: y'all don't think it is important to have at least average talent surrounding a QB. Last year, and so far this year, we haven't put a unit on the field that stacks up to average. This year is especially bad. Some of the games have been (I believe it was Bitey who said it) a glorified practice squad. no #1 RB (sometimes no #2 or 3), We haven't had a #1WR on the field last year, or this. Sometimes, there's been no health to the WR group at all. Engram is just as much a killer as a help, and otherwise there's not much to write home about at TE. OL a joke this year, and not much last year, either.
It is possible to balance a middle ground between needing a perfect situation and recognizing the drek that has been on the field.
Who said having talent on the field doesn’t matter? You can still evaluate the QB independent of what’s going on around him.
The problem is the “no talent around him” has been an excuse since before he was even drafted. I’ve seen it asked dozens of times with no answer: if Gettleman picked all those other players and was wrong, why should we assume he’s right about Jones?
Yes, you can evaluate a QB even with bad talent around him. It's harder,though. Many are simply pointing to the W-L, as though Jones is the reason.
There is no validity in the assumption that simply because DG was wrong so many times, that his picking DJ therefore also must be wrong. He's been right, too. Just not as often as he's been wrong.
Yes, you can evaluate a QB even with bad talent around him. It's harder,though. Many are simply pointing to the W-L, as though Jones is the reason.
There is no validity in the assumption that simply because DG was wrong so many times, that his picking DJ therefore also must be wrong. He's been right, too. Just not as often as he's been wrong.
He should still play better. He should still be able to beat the Falcons when the defense only gives up 17 points if he’s your guy.
Nobody is saying assume he’s wrong on Jones because he’s wrong on everyone else, but why are people assuming he was right? You can’t just keep Jones around for 6 years to see if he’s good with people around him.
Maybe Jones becomes a top 10 QB elsewhere, doubtful but if he does it is what it is. This team is nowhere close to contending for a number of reasons, one the cap mess they’re in next year and tying a second contract into Jones to see if he can be that guy could set the franchise back even worse.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Best case is he is gone after this year because we actually find a franchise QB. Replacing him with another rookie QB who is at the same level or worse does nothing as we have one more season where Jones is cheap. From a salary cap perspective if nobody is better than Jones we are better rolling him out next year because then we get a minimum of 8 years on a rookie contract versus 7.
Because not sure there is one in the 2022 Draft. Justin Fields has been worse than Daniel Jones. Heck even Wilson for the Jets was doing worse before he got hurt. Trey Lance looks like he needs more time as well for SF. Getting a rookie who can play right away is easier said than done.
That's fair but also a dangerous game to play. At some point you need to see clear cut tangible evidence that the QB is one you want to hitch your wagon to, especially when the long term deal is looming. HAve we seen that? Fuck no we haven't. We have seen a glimpse or two which isn't enough.
Also, I think a player like Rodgers, Murray, Jackson or some others would in fact do more with this mess. Not THAT much more, but more. Some wouldn't do better. Some would do worse. We need to do better.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Check out arniefez post. I think there may be a middle ground here...
+1 here
From ESPN: The Giants' offense has a league-high 25 missed games by its Week 1 starters -- five more than any other team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Which means he's not going to be a long-term starter at QB in league because he'll take more hits than a guy who stays in the pocket, especially as his speed and athleticism drop off.
You can certainly win a championship with a mediocre QB, but there's a serious increase in difficulty.
Quote:
If he can be a franchise QB he's welcome to perform like it any time.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Check out arniefez post. I think there may be a middle ground here...
Paying Jones anything beyond next season (including his fifth year option) is unacceptable. We can get similar level quarterbacking at a fraction of the cost. It's the same mistake we made with Kyle Rudolph or Devontae Booker, but scaled way up.
We could have gone with Glennon as the starter this yeaar from game 1 and you know where we'd be? 2-6 scoring 18-19 PPG.
Daniel Jones is easily replaceable every year with a cheap journeyman vet. We can't pay him even the fifth year option.
I disagree. If he's not the long term solution there's no reason to keep him around. If the Giants don't like any QBs in this draft or want a rookie to sit for a year, sign a bridge QB. Now why sign a bridge QB when you could keep Jones? Because there'd be no expectations on the bridge QB to become anything different from what they have been.
Jones' career thus far has included flashes of projectable elite future ability. He has made some very high degree of difficulty throws, and he has shown very good accuracy, but he has not shown these on a consistent basis. His mobility is a huge factor but has been underutilized by coaching. His biggest issue has been a fumbling problem, which he has shown some improvement this year to some degree.
The biggest problem this year is overall decision making. For example, on one of the plays to Toney in the 4th quarter on Monday when he was under significant pressure, he should have been picked off for a TD but the corner fell down. Any other decision would have been better, but he lucked out. In my opinion, his career-long fumbling problems are symptomatic of this overall decision making problem. It's great that he has improved his fumbling this year, but the overall issue of decision making seems to be bleeding over into other parts of his game to a greater extent. I just don't believe that Jones has the ability to think the game at an elite level.
To a degree, Jones is clearly affected by the low quality of his teammates. But, the question is not whether Jones should be turning this team into a playoff team today, because who cares, they'd lose at some point anyway even if Jones was Brady. The better question is if Jones is able to elevate the team he has to a better team than a merely average starting QB would. In my opinion, the answer is no, which indicates that Jones is not likely, even with projected improvement, to elevate a contending team to a champion.
In the meantime, Jones is going to get more opportunities to show that he can elevate the team. He has shown flashes of elite ability, so he should continue to get these opportunities, unless there is another QB available that has a higher projected chance to bring the Giants a championship. Maybe Malik Willis is that guy, he throws a great ball and is dynamic, but there are problems with evaluating him too. So put me in some third group; keep evaluating Jones until there is a better option available.
If the condition of his success is to elevate his play by surrounding him with talent, good luck keeping 10 guys other guys healthy for an entire season.
The Giants need to find an elite QB. They don't have the talent at the other positions to be successful with a league average QB.
saves you 200K
Not even enough to sign a rookie FA.
Trading him puts the savings at about 4 mil.
He's good enough to be the stop gap QB, and better than most who can be had for 4 mil.
IF an alternative falls into our laps, there's no reason to not take him.
He may not be the long term future, but those who put him in the dregs category as if he's the worst thing since burnt toast are hard to take seriously.
Quote:
pffft, if he needs talent around him, how good can he be?
Those holding that view: y'all don't think it is important to have at least average talent surrounding a QB. Last year, and so far this year, we haven't put a unit on the field that stacks up to average. This year is especially bad. Some of the games have been (I believe it was Bitey who said it) a glorified practice squad. no #1 RB (sometimes no #2 or 3), We haven't had a #1WR on the field last year, or this. Sometimes, there's been no health to the WR group at all. Engram is just as much a killer as a help, and otherwise there's not much to write home about at TE. OL a joke this year, and not much last year, either.
It is possible to balance a middle ground between needing a perfect situation and recognizing the drek that has been on the field.
Who said having talent on the field doesn’t matter? You can still evaluate the QB independent of what’s going on around him.
The problem is the “no talent around him” has been an excuse since before he was even drafted. I’ve seen it asked dozens of times with no answer: if Gettleman picked all those other players and was wrong, why should we assume he’s right about Jones?
Glad you are not working as talent evaluator. Stick to your day job.
Sounds pretty easy.
Quote:
In comment 15441340 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If he can be a franchise QB he's welcome to perform like it any time.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Check out arniefez post. I think there may be a middle ground here...
Paying Jones anything beyond next season (including his fifth year option) is unacceptable. We can get similar level quarterbacking at a fraction of the cost. It's the same mistake we made with Kyle Rudolph or Devontae Booker, but scaled way up.
We could have gone with Glennon as the starter this yeaar from game 1 and you know where we'd be? 2-6 scoring 18-19 PPG.
Daniel Jones is easily replaceable every year with a cheap journeyman vet. We can't pay him even the fifth year option.
I think you've come at it a little too strong.
Quote:
In comment 15441284 fkap said:
Quote:
pffft, if he needs talent around him, how good can he be?
Those holding that view: y'all don't think it is important to have at least average talent surrounding a QB. Last year, and so far this year, we haven't put a unit on the field that stacks up to average. This year is especially bad. Some of the games have been (I believe it was Bitey who said it) a glorified practice squad. no #1 RB (sometimes no #2 or 3), We haven't had a #1WR on the field last year, or this. Sometimes, there's been no health to the WR group at all. Engram is just as much a killer as a help, and otherwise there's not much to write home about at TE. OL a joke this year, and not much last year, either.
It is possible to balance a middle ground between needing a perfect situation and recognizing the drek that has been on the field.
Who said having talent on the field doesn’t matter? You can still evaluate the QB independent of what’s going on around him.
The problem is the “no talent around him” has been an excuse since before he was even drafted. I’ve seen it asked dozens of times with no answer: if Gettleman picked all those other players and was wrong, why should we assume he’s right about Jones?
Glad you are not working as talent evaluator. Stick to your day job.
Jokes on you that is part of my day job. Been pretty solid at it too.
Quote:
In comment 15441368 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15441340 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If he can be a franchise QB he's welcome to perform like it any time.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Check out arniefez post. I think there may be a middle ground here...
Paying Jones anything beyond next season (including his fifth year option) is unacceptable. We can get similar level quarterbacking at a fraction of the cost. It's the same mistake we made with Kyle Rudolph or Devontae Booker, but scaled way up.
We could have gone with Glennon as the starter this yeaar from game 1 and you know where we'd be? 2-6 scoring 18-19 PPG.
Daniel Jones is easily replaceable every year with a cheap journeyman vet. We can't pay him even the fifth year option.
I think you've come at it a little too strong.
In two years you won't feel that way.
There's a subjective fan connection that is clouding judgment here. If he were an impending free agent from another team would you consider paying him $25M a year?
Quote:
In comment 15441382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15441368 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15441340 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If he can be a franchise QB he's welcome to perform like it any time.
If he were on the Jets or some other team everyone here would be in group 1 - that would be objective and accurate.
Jones will be someone else's backup when he leaves the Giants. It's just a question if when that happens.
Best case - he's gone after this year.
Worst case - they give him a second contract, realize their mistake after a year or two, and cut/trade him at significant cap cost.
There is no realistic objective scenario where he is a long term success here.
Check out arniefez post. I think there may be a middle ground here...
Paying Jones anything beyond next season (including his fifth year option) is unacceptable. We can get similar level quarterbacking at a fraction of the cost. It's the same mistake we made with Kyle Rudolph or Devontae Booker, but scaled way up.
We could have gone with Glennon as the starter this yeaar from game 1 and you know where we'd be? 2-6 scoring 18-19 PPG.
Daniel Jones is easily replaceable every year with a cheap journeyman vet. We can't pay him even the fifth year option.
I think you've come at it a little too strong.
In two years you won't feel that way.
There's a subjective fan connection that is clouding judgment here. If he were an impending free agent from another team would you consider paying him $25M a year?
Have you got that right?
According to arniefez (at least for next year):
"In 2022 Jones cap hit is 8 million. The Giants are pretty much capped out in 2022. It's a no brainer to bring him back for 2022 at that price. I don't believe there is anyone better as a free agent that will be available for that price."
I hope he makes the leap to that level but time is running out. He flashes sometimes but can't count on him. His red zone and 2-minute offense do not measure up IMO. As he is now, I would not want to give him the money that QBs command after their rookie contract runs out.
I hope he makes the leap to that level but time is running out. He flashes sometimes but can't count on him. His red zone and 2-minute offense do not measure up IMO. As he is now, I would not want to give him the money that QBs command after their rookie contract runs out.
US1 Giants -- does your handle refer to the Boston Post Road, not to mention the entire route that goes from Maine to Florida?
but, the front office that has gotten most everything wrong for the last four years, somehow boomed it out of the park with the daniel jones selection.
this is simply magical thinking.
but it's obvious that jones was picked because the front office wanted someone eli-like, and to "learn under eli" for a year, a la mahomes and the "kansas city model". it was another stupid pick that was forced when they didn't even need to draft a QB (giants were paying eli 23 million for 2019).
it's hard to believe, or should be hard to believe that the front office that has gotten damn near everything wrong, somehow made a shrewd and brilliant move by picking jones in '19.
but on the whole the '19 draft that netted jones, lawrence and ximines (and baker) is looking just as bad as the '18 draft that netted barkley, hernandez and carter.
based on jones's stats and the eye-test-- not sure what fans are seeing to make them believe jones is the guy. that he threw 24 TDs his rookie season under a coach who was fired at the end of that season?
he's been a bad player and the offense with him at QB looks every bit as broken as it did in 2013.
Quote:
Don't think I have ever seen a definition.
I hope he makes the leap to that level but time is running out. He flashes sometimes but can't count on him. His red zone and 2-minute offense do not measure up IMO. As he is now, I would not want to give him the money that QBs command after their rookie contract runs out.
US1 Giants -- does your handle refer to the Boston Post Road, not to mention the entire route that goes from Maine to Florida?
Live very close to US1 but in PA.
National TV vs the Bucs last year, DAL this year and now the Chiefs game - Jones did not play well.
obviously you want a guy who doesnt shrink in the spotlight.
Im giving him this entire year. Significant resources have been spent in going this direction. Gotta give it the full season.
But its getting late early.
but, the front office that has gotten most everything wrong for the last four years, somehow boomed it out of the park with the daniel jones selection.
this is simply magical thinking.
but it's obvious that jones was picked because the front office wanted someone eli-like, and to "learn under eli" for a year, a la mahomes and the "kansas city model". it was another stupid pick that was forced when they didn't even need to draft a QB (giants were paying eli 23 million for 2019).
it's hard to believe, or should be hard to believe that the front office that has gotten damn near everything wrong, somehow made a shrewd and brilliant move by picking jones in '19.
but on the whole the '19 draft that netted jones, lawrence and ximines (and baker) is looking just as bad as the '18 draft that netted barkley, hernandez and carter.
based on jones's stats and the eye-test-- not sure what fans are seeing to make them believe jones is the guy. that he threw 24 TDs his rookie season under a coach who was fired at the end of that season?
he's been a bad player and the offense with him at QB looks every bit as broken as it did in 2013.
I don't think Daniel Jones "supporters" believe management "...somehow boomed it out of the park with the daniel jones selection." Maybe a few BBIers said something like that after the Tampa Bay game a few years ago, but that is not the general sentiment today. You make some good points, but you're a little too strong regarding Daniel Jones "supporters."
No, I would spend the money on the offensive line bringing in guys who we KNOW can play at a high level.
Rooting like hell that he makes us excited for the Giants to throw boatloads of money at him.
But seems more likely we'll have a new QB in '23. :/
National TV vs the Bucs last year, DAL this year and now the Chiefs game - Jones did not play well.
obviously you want a guy who doesnt shrink in the spotlight.
Im giving him this entire year. Significant resources have been spent in going this direction. Gotta give it the full season.
But its getting late early.
Hi mittenedman,
Not gonna disagree with what you said, but just pointing out that he actually played very well in the biggest game of his career so far imv, vs Dallas week 17 last season when it had playoff implications.
But he doesn't meet my biased standards of a franchise QB. There aren't enough special skills in his game. A team doesn't hitch their wagon to him. He hitches his wagon to the team. And that's the wrong dynamic.
I have a fear, however, he may get some tailwinds this second half because the schedule gets very light. So a Fool's Gold wave may arrive again and Jones may put up decent numbers that distort who he is and what we need...
but, the front office that has gotten most everything wrong for the last four years, somehow boomed it out of the park with the daniel jones selection.
this is simply magical thinking.
but it's obvious that jones was picked because the front office wanted someone eli-like, and to "learn under eli" for a year, a la mahomes and the "kansas city model". it was another stupid pick that was forced when they didn't even need to draft a QB (giants were paying eli 23 million for 2019).
it's hard to believe, or should be hard to believe that the front office that has gotten damn near everything wrong, somehow made a shrewd and brilliant move by picking jones in '19.
but on the whole the '19 draft that netted jones, lawrence and ximines (and baker) is looking just as bad as the '18 draft that netted barkley, hernandez and carter.
based on jones's stats and the eye-test-- not sure what fans are seeing to make them believe jones is the guy. that he threw 24 TDs his rookie season under a coach who was fired at the end of that season?
he's been a bad player and the offense with him at QB looks every bit as broken as it did in 2013.
Good post. This covers a lot of things, and is pretty on target with most of the sentiments...
If not...you pass on the option and begin the search in earnest.
If he plays well...Giants get to 6-7 wins. Then you are probably picking up the option and using your resources to improve the OL and LB core.
WOW - good for you.
That's Danny Boy fandom at the next level.
Not sure about your “journeyman” label but I can agree that he does look mechanical at times and there may be very little improv to his game. But “journeyman” is a little too harsh.
Quote:
Why can't we replace him with a rookie who's better? That wouldn't be hard to do.
Because not sure there is one in the 2022 Draft. Justin Fields has been worse than Daniel Jones. Heck even Wilson for the Jets was doing worse before he got hurt. Trey Lance looks like he needs more time as well for SF. Getting a rookie who can play right away is easier said than done.
The Giants don't need a rookie QB who can win right away. This franchise is 3-4 years away from winning anything (even with a great GM). We need a QB that can win playoff games in 4-5 years. I don't think Jones is that guy. There are a ton of QB that can throw for 240 yards and 1 TD every game and suck in the redzone.
With that said, I dont want to see the Giants use either 1st round pick on a QB. Build an Oline, then draft a QB.
The talent at WR/RB/TE is the same or better than 2019. The line is just as shitty.
The various excuses made on BBI for Jones' inability to produce (lack of OL, lack of skill players, lack of continuity in scheme) does not really change my perception of his play so far, but maybe that's because everyone is asking the wrong question. The question is not whether Jones is a "Franchise QB", but rather how many other teams would actually started Jones over their current QB at the beginning of the season? I am having hard time coming up with more than a couple of teams and even then I am not sure he is a long term starter on another NFL team.
Even though he played terribly overall against the Giants, there is no real question that Mahomes is much more talented than Jones. However it is possible to win with a competent QB talent in the NFL IF they have head coach or OC that can maximize their skills in the right system.
McVay took Jared Goff to the Super Bowl. Kyle Shanahan took Matt Ryan and Jimmy G to the Super Bowl. Hell even Doug Pederson managed to coach up Carson Wentz/Nick Foles to a Super Bowl victory. Jason Garrett could not figure out how to win playoff games with Tony Romo and Dak Prescott, so what chance does Jones really have with him as the OC? Probably zero.
I would love to see what Jones could do with a real offensive mastermind like Sean Payton b/c he does have unique athletic skills despite limited anticipation and decision making skills.
We signed Glennon for $1.3M. Why not trade Jones, keep Glennon (or sign a similarly priced journeyman vet) and draft a quarterback (either in the first round or elsewhere).
Here's the key thing: we can get Jones-level QB play anywhere and for very cheap.
I wanted to believe in him, but a good game here and there doesn't cut it.
We signed Glennon for $1.3M. Why not trade Jones, keep Glennon (or sign a similarly priced journeyman vet) and draft a quarterback (either in the first round or elsewhere).
Here's the key thing: we can get Jones-level QB play anywhere and for very cheap.
You may be able to get Jones-level production for very cheap, but you're not finding his abilities or potential for that cheap.
If there is a QB that the Giants want in the next draft and they can trade DJ for a third-round pick, then let's do it.
More realistic scenario is Giants build up other areas of the team, in which case there is not much value is spending less than the $8M it costs to see DJ in year four.
Are we really moving the goalposts to a year 4? Another year of mediocrity clothed in excuses? Gross.
We signed Glennon for $1.3M. Why not trade Jones, keep Glennon (or sign a similarly priced journeyman vet) and draft a quarterback (either in the first round or elsewhere).
Here's the key thing: we can get Jones-level QB play anywhere and for very cheap.
Hmmm… not sure how to respond.
For certain 2022 is a re-building year for this miserable franchise, but getting, say, a third rounder for Daniel Jones doesn’t seem that exciting, and I’m a draftnick freak who loves collecting extra picks.
Since we can all agree next year is just more of the same — rebuild, rebuild, rebuild — why not trot Daniel Jones out there one mo’ time. That doesn’t preclude us from drafting a QB in Round One and letting him sit and learn while Daniel Jones takes a few more lumps.
And you never know! If this idiot franchise ever gets its shit together and fields a competent O-Line next season, maybe Daniel Jones will surprise you and put together a few more New Orleans Games. And when he falters the following year, we swap him out for our first round QB from the 2022 Draft.
That feels better than securing an extra third rounder for Daniel Jones.
Are we really moving the goalposts to a year 4? Another year of mediocrity clothed in excuses? Gross.
Gun to my head - time to move on. I’m still giving him until the end of the year. If I still feel that way and the right guy isn’t there in the draft - continue to build the team and ride with him another year.
You may be able to get Jones-level production for very cheap, but you're not finding his abilities or potential for that cheap.
What abilities? Sure, Jones does have the asset of being able to do designed or improv runs.
Beyond that? I fail to see any skills that are better than ordinary vis-a-vis other QBs currently in the NFL or in the college ranks.
And, btw, all I care about - as should you - is the production.
It just doesn't make sense objectively to proceed with Jones unless you're seriously considering a second contract...and that would be catastrophic.
Quote:
You may be able to get Jones-level production for very cheap, but you're not finding his abilities or potential for that cheap.
What abilities? Sure, Jones does have the asset of being able to do designed or improv runs.
Beyond that? I fail to see any skills that are better than ordinary vis-a-vis other QBs currently in the NFL or in the college ranks.
And, btw, all I care about - as should you - is the production.
His deep ball accuracy is not ordinary. Not even close.
And this isn't baseball.
It just doesn't make sense objectively to proceed with Jones unless you're seriously considering a second contract...and that would be catastrophic.
I disagree. You can destroy a QB by putting him in before he is ready. Gun to my head, Corral is the only QB in the draft who can start Week 1 in 2022. That being said, what is his ultimate upside? At $8M, Jones is still making comparable to what a number of teams are paying for back-up QB's (see Miami, Washington, New Orleans). I am not a fan of Jones, but at least for 2022 his contract is reasonable enough that if you do not have someone better from 2022 Draft or offseason move, you can play him and draft someone in 2023 and get the extra year of rookie deal (versus burning a year on the overlapping contracts).
But he doesn't meet my biased standards of a franchise QB. There aren't enough special skills in his game. A team doesn't hitch their wagon to him. He hitches his wagon to the team. And that's the wrong dynamic.
I have a fear, however, he may get some tailwinds this second half because the schedule gets very light. So a Fool's Gold wave may arrive again and Jones may put up decent numbers that distort who he is and what we need...
Good post, bw.
His deep ball accuracy is not ordinary. Not even close.
And this isn't baseball.
His deep ball accuracy is at the bottom of the league this year. Last year, he was at the top, but which one are we getting?
And even then, it's not enough. An NFL QB has to make his money on short and intermediate throws. An accurate deep pass doesn't help you convert in the red zone.
Quote:
In comment 15441771 PakistanPete said:
Quote:
You may be able to get Jones-level production for very cheap, but you're not finding his abilities or potential for that cheap.
What abilities? Sure, Jones does have the asset of being able to do designed or improv runs.
Beyond that? I fail to see any skills that are better than ordinary vis-a-vis other QBs currently in the NFL or in the college ranks.
And, btw, all I care about - as should you - is the production.
His deep ball accuracy is not ordinary. Not even close.
And this isn't baseball.
His deep ball is overrated. It may be accurate but it hangs up there like a balloon .
Quote:
and seems all in trying to make this work. And I have no doubt he's trying not to leave every stone unturned.
But he doesn't meet my biased standards of a franchise QB. There aren't enough special skills in his game. A team doesn't hitch their wagon to him. He hitches his wagon to the team. And that's the wrong dynamic.
I have a fear, however, he may get some tailwinds this second half because the schedule gets very light. So a Fool's Gold wave may arrive again and Jones may put up decent numbers that distort who he is and what we need...
Good post, bw.
I don't want DG making the decision on the next contract for Jones and Barkley. Want someone from the outside who has clear eyes and no emotional investment in them.
What abilities? Sure, Jones does have the asset of being able to do designed or improv runs.
Beyond that? I fail to see any skills that are better than ordinary vis-a-vis other QBs currently in the NFL or in the college ranks.
And, btw, all I care about - as should you - is the production.
His deep ball accuracy is not ordinary. Not even close.
And this isn't baseball.
Okay. I think that part of his game is over-rated. Nevertheless, that's fair.
It's really not a deep ball league. It's a short to intermediate league that requires good decisions, accuracy, arm strength, and off-schedule plays.
IMV, Jones is nothing but average in any of those areas.
Him staring down receivers in year three... horrifying.
But I disagree that this is a short to intermediate league unless you have serious and consistent YAC potential.
Big play plays are where it is at in the modern NFL.
Jones has that (maybe not with Garret and Judge but nonetheless...)
I doubt I can be convinced we are better off with Glennon or similar in '22.
I'd say this is where I am. My feelings are with this team we'll never see average talent around him. He could possibly go to another team and be very very good.
It's really not a deep ball league. It's a short to intermediate league that requires good decisions, accuracy, arm strength, and off-schedule plays.
IMV, Jones is nothing but average in any of those areas.
Jones does have above average accuracy but not on a consistent basis. That's where the potential lies. More consistent accuracy. It's probably not going to happen.
Gross.
What's gross is that you're making this up. Nice try.
Quote:
Next year Jones costs $8M. That number in and of itself isn't a problem for a starting quarterback. But why not trade him for, say, a third round pick and spend less at QB in 2022 (which is a lost year?).
We signed Glennon for $1.3M. Why not trade Jones, keep Glennon (or sign a similarly priced journeyman vet) and draft a quarterback (either in the first round or elsewhere).
Here's the key thing: we can get Jones-level QB play anywhere and for very cheap.
You may be able to get Jones-level production for very cheap, but you're not finding his abilities or potential for that cheap.
If there is a QB that the Giants want in the next draft and they can trade DJ for a third-round pick, then let's do it.
More realistic scenario is Giants build up other areas of the team, in which case there is not much value is spending less than the $8M it costs to see DJ in year four.
Absolutely. Most of the posters that are arguing with you think football is a 1 player sport without na understanding other players count too.
In a rebuild like the Giants have to go through - unless you find that terrific QB/ draft what you think will be a terrific QB- then there is no downside to keeping Jones for 2022.