Daniel Jones: Most BBI viewpoints on this guy M.S. : 11/3/2021 8:29 am



seem to fall into one of two categories:



(1) Daniel Jones is not / will not be the Giants franchise QB. Full stop. The reasons are varied, such as can't rise to the occasion; panics at times; no natural feel for the position; doesn't read the field properly, etc. etc. etc.



(2) He "might" be a franchise QB but it is almost impossible to know for certain given his offense has been decimated with injuries.



Put me in the second group. He obviously lit it up in New Orleans and played well against Carolina. He was scary bad against the Rams and he looked a little spooked in K.C. All the other games seem sorta mediocre.



What camp do you fall into, and/or do you think there's a third opinion group here on BBI.