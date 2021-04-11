2022 NFL Draft: Top 96

Hi all-
Figured I would send out my top 96 for the 2022 NFL Draft because I know many have shifted their focus in that direction. With multiple college games multiple days per week, some may want to start watching legit prospects with their own eyes
A few things:
-I have not fully screened / scouted anyone yet. This time of year, I have only seen these guys 1 or 2 times. I usually get another 3-5 looks between now and April. I also have official measurements and times on about half of these guys and I have not received the medical checks from most. Simply put, these are very far from final and they are extremely fluid this time of year, especially for someone that does most of the scouting by myself. I don't cross check with anything or anyone until the winter months.
-Please remember, the "55th ranked player" is not very different than the "65th ranked player" or "45th" ranked player. And specific schemes warrant very different stacks when it comes to the specific players. Also, position value is a part of this.
-Lastly, especially this year, I am subjective with which players I believe will declare for the draft and which will not. If you see an underclassman missing, that could be the case. Any questions there, feel free to ask.
-Feel free to generate discussion / ask a few questions and I will get to them eventually today/tonight.
Thanks
_________
1: Derek Stingley - CB/LSU
2: Kavon Thibodeaux - DE/Oregon
3: Kyle Hamilton - S/Notre Dame
4: Aidan Hutchinson - DE/Michigan
5: Ahmad Gardner - CB/Cincinnati
6: Malik Willis - QB/Liberty
7: Drake London - WR/USC
8: Evan Neal - OT/Alabama
9: Ikem Ekwonu - OT/OG - NC State
10: Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT/Ohio State
11: George Karlaftis - DE/Purdue
12: Garrett Wilson: - WR/Ohio State
13: Sam Howell - QB/North Carolina
14: Chris Olave - WR/Ohio State
15: Sean Rhyan - OT/OG - UCLA
16: Jameson Williams - WR/Alabama
17: Kenny Pickett - QB/Pittsburgh
18: Charles Cross - OT/Mississippi State
19: Trey McBride - TE/Colorado State
20: Nakobe Dean - LB/Georgia
21: Daxton Hill - S/Michigan
22: Roger McCreary - CB/Auburn
23: Kingsley Enagbare - DE/South Carolina
24: Adam Anderson - OLB/Georgia
25: Treylon Burks - WR/Arkansas
26: Jahan Dotson - WR/Penn State
27: Trent McDuffie - CB/Washington
28: John Mechie III - WR/Alabama
29: Desmond Ridder - QB/Louisville
30: Matt Corral - QB/Mississippi
31: Tyler Linderbaum - OC/Iowa
32: Kenyon Green - OG/Texas A& M
33: Jordan Davis - DT/Georgia
34: Drake Jackson - OLB/USc
35: DeMarvin Leal - DT/Texass A& M
36: Abraham Lucas - OT/Washington State
37: Brandon Smith - LB/Penn State
38: David Bell - WR/Purdue
39: Isaiah Spiller - RB/Texas A& M
40: Devin Lloyd - LB/Utah
41:Josh Jobe - CB/Alabama
42: Kellen Diesch - OT/Arizona State
43: Breece Hall - RB/Iowa State
44: Kaii Elam - CB/Florida
45: Christian Harris - LB/Alabama
46: Kenneth Walker - RB/Michigan State
47: Jalen Tolbert - WR/South Alabama
48: Carson Strong - QB/Nevada
49: Trey Dean III - S/Florida
50: Darian Kinnard - OT/Kentucky
51: Jaleel Billingsley - TE/Alabama
52: Jordan Battle - S/Alabama
53: Quay Walker - LB/Georgia
54: Trevor Penning - OT/Northern Iowa
55: Jermaine Johnson - DE/Florida State
56: Zion Johnson - OG/Boston College
57: Devonte Wyatt - DT/Georgia
58: Phidarian Mathis - DT/Alabama
59: Will McDonald - OLB/Iowa State
60: Cam Taylor-Britt - CB-S/Nebraska
61: Alontae Taylor - CB/Tennessee
62: Jaquan Brisker - S/Penn State
63: Brian Robinson - RB/Alabama
64: Kyren Wlliams - RB/Notre Dame
65: Jeremy Ruckert - TE/Ohio State
66: Jalen Wydermeyer - TE/Texas A& M
67: Andrew Booth Jr - CB/Clemson
68: Damonbe Clark - LB/LSU
69: Nick Broeker - OT-OG/Ole Miss
70: Riley Moss - CB-S/Iowa
71: Zamir White - RB/Georgia
72: Wan'Dale Robinson - WR/Kentucky
73: Pierre Strong Jr - RB/South Dakota State
74: Joseph Ngata - WR/Clemson
75: Justyn Ross - WR/Clemson
76: Benhard Raimann - OT/Central Michigan
77: Nik Bonitto - OLB/Oklahoma
78: Perron Winfrey - DT/Oklahoma
79: Arnold Ebeketie - DE/Penn State
80: Cameron Thomas - DE/San Diego State
81: Lewis Cine - S/Georgia
82: Willie Beavers - LB/Cincinnati
83: Brenton Cox Jr - OLB/Florida
84: Myjai Sanders - DE/Cincinnati
85: Tariq Castro-Fields - CB/Penn State
86: Jack Sanborn - LB/Wisconsin
87: Coby Bryant - CB/Cincinnati
88: Alex Lindstron - OC/Boston College
89: Jamaree Salyer - OG-OT/Georgia
90: Cade Otton - TE/Washington
91: Zach Harrison - DE/Ohio State
92: Zachary Carter - DE/Florida
93: Kevin Austin - WR/Notre Dame
94: Jaxson Kirkland - OT-OG/Washington bdxg
95: Tiawan Mullen - CB/Indiana
96: Will Mallory - TE/Miami
Given the level of competition he’s faced, how are you grading his ability to read defenses, see the field and progress down the receiver options?
This is more of a scouting process question. How do you even evaluate a prospect like Willis on mental processing?
Also wouldnt hate Malik Willis but Giants dont have the balls to do something like that.
Ands its a huge relief to see 3 OL top ten and 3 DE top eleven.
Thanks Sy for posting these.
The safety from ND Kyle Hamilton has the speed and range you want in a FS, but with bigger needs at OL and ER there is no way they go there. He just stood out in the games I saw him play. He was everywhere.
What did you see in Sam Howell? He did play well against ND, keeping NC in the game. I just thought NDs defense scheme was bad allowing him to make plays(which he kept doing).
How do you compare their traits, especially arm and athletic talent, and how their game might translate at the next level?
Thanks for sharing.
Glad to see you have Strong as a second day target. Hell, I think you may have him a bit too high.
Ekwonu is having a great year. Could he be the top T when the dust settles?
Stingley at 1 is very interesting, as is Corral as low as he is.
Howell - Does not look like the same QB without all of the weapons he had last year. Daniel Jones redux where he needs the talent around him to succeed?
Pickett - Is his sudden jump because he figured out a weakness and corrected it or just being far more expereinced than his competition? If you look at his numbers for the prior 4 years you wouldn't touch him before Day 3 if at all. He comes back and has a career year and is now a Top 15-20 pick?
Corral - I think he is the most "pro ready" QB, but I know he has work ethic concerns and not many QB's have demonstrated long careers with his body type/playing style. I get that the game changes, but does he need something that I am not sure we can provide with Judge and Garrett?
Jones will almost certainly be on the roster next year, but that isn't the right question. Do they opt in to his option year of 2023 at >$20M? That decision has to be made this March, and right now, I would say no.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
Jones will almost certainly be on the roster next year, but that isn't the right question. Do they opt in to his option year of 2023 at >$20M? That decision has to be made this March, and right now, I would say no.
I say no to 5th year option then draft whichever QB among Sy's 1st Round QB's + Strong fall to our 2nd Round pick (a la Raiders and Derek Carr). After seeing Fields and Lance struggle when they have gotten reps and the drama with Rodgers/Love I am not sure teams will use late first round picks to get a QB just for the 5th year option when the draft looks deep at other positions that are sometimes difficult to fill in Free Agency for a reasonable cost (OL, Pass Rusher)
Malik Willis - Liberty
Sam Howell - North Carolina
Kenny Pickett - Pittsburgh
Desmond Ridder - Louisville
Matt Corral - Mississippi
Carson Strong - Nevada
RB
Isaiah Spiller - Texas A&M
Breece Hall - Iowa State
Kenneth Walker - Michigan St
Brian Robinson - Alabama
Kyren Wlliams - Notre Dame
Zamir White - Georgia
WR
Drake London - USC
Garrett Wilson - Ohio St
Chris Olave - Ohio St
Jameson Williams - Alabama
Treylon Burks - Arkansas
Jahan Dotson - Penn State
John Mechie III - Alabama
David Bell - Purdue
Jalen Tolbert - South Alabama
Wan'Dale Robinson - Kentucky
Joseph Ngata - Clemson
Justyn Ross - Clemson
Kevin Austin - Notre Dame
TE
Trey McBride - Colorado State
Jaleel Billingsley - Alabama
Jeremy Ruckert - Ohio State
Jalen Wydermeyer - Texas A&M
Pierre Strong Jr - S. Dakota St
Cade Otton - Washington
Will Mallory - Miami
OL
Evan Neal - Alabama
Ikem Ekwonu - NC State
Nicholas Petit-Frere - OSU
Sean Rhyan - UCLA
Charles Cross - Miss St
Tyler Linderbaum - Iowa
Kenyon Green - Texas A&M
Abraham Lucas - Wash St
Kellen Diesch - Arizona St
Darian Kinnard - Kentucky
Trevor Penning - N. Iowa
Zion Johnson - BC
Nick Broeker - Ole Miss
Benhard Raimann - C. Michigan
Alex Lindstron - BC
Jamaree Salyer - Georgia
Jaxson Kirkland - Washington
DL
Kavon Thibodeaux - Oregon
Aidan Hutchinson - Michigan
George Karlaftis - Purdue
Kingsley Enagbare - South Carolina
Jordan Davis - Georgia
DeMarvin Leal - Texass A&M
Jermaine Johnson - Florida State
Devonte Wyatt - Georgia
Phidarian Mathis - Alabama
Perron Winfrey - Oklahoma
Arnold Ebeketie - Penn State
Cameron Thomas - San Diego St
Myjai Sanders - Cincinnati
Zach Harrison - Ohio State
Zachary Carter - Florida
LB
Nakobe Dean - Georgia
Adam Anderson - Georgia
Drake Jackson - USC
Brandon Smith - Penn State
Devin Lloyd - Utah
Christian Harris - Alabama
Quay Walker - Georgia
Will McDonald - Iowa State
Damonbe Clark - LSU
Nik Bonitto - Oklahoma
Willie Beavers - Cincinnati
Brenton Cox Jr - Florida
Jack Sanborn - Wisconsin
CB
Derek Stingley - LSU
Ahmad Gardner - Cincinnati
Roger McCreary - Auburn
Trent McDuffie - Washington
Josh Jobe - Alabama
Kaii Elam - Florida
Cam Taylor-Britt - Nebraska
Alontae Taylor - Tennessee
Andrew Booth Jr - Clemson
Riley Moss - Iowa
Tariq Castro-Fields - Penn St
Coby Bryant - Cincinnati
Tiawan Mullen - Indiana
S
Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
Daxton Hill - Michigan
Trey Dean III - Florida
Jordan Battle - Alabama
Jaquan Brisker - Penn State
Lewis Cine - Georgia
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Only because the dump DJ narrative is your mantra for everything.
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Where he is listed does not tell the whole story. Need to see the write ups. If you have a QB that you feel can be the next Pat Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers, but only will reach that if he sits like Mahomes or Rodgers do you rank him where his potential is or do you rank where he would be if he is forced to be a Week 1 2022 starter?
If Gettleman is still GM I assume we already have a card filled out with Adam Anderson's name on it.
I would like to start paying attention to this list in December/January rather than October/November. :(
Stud Edge
Several OLmen
TE
For me those two are similar style players. Hutchinson is more impressive of the two to me. Can't help but think of Bosa, where Karlaftis reminds me more of the kid from BC that i thought was going to be great, but ended up a dud. (not saying he will be a dud, not at all)
My first impression of Kavon Thibodeaux was that he was strickly winning with speed/effort like Marcus Golden, but watching more full games, he has a lot of power and strength to him and uses his hands well...he does look legit, were at first I thought he was overrated by the high sack rate.
Haven't watched the Georgia guys yet, its on the too do list.
Sy'56 thanks for starting the discussion.
Neal is the physical freak but it looks like there could be some other good options around there to upgrade the line.
Do you think Corral ‘s game translates to theNFL? I worry about him being a Johnny Manzell.
I really like Spiller from A&M as the number 1RB
Quote:
In comment 15442553 JohnB said:
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Only because the dump DJ narrative is your mantra for everything.
It's not my list. It's Sy's. If a new GM has a similar evaluation of one of the QBs he will probably consider drafting him if he is on the board for us. I don't know why obvious and banal statements trigger some of you.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
Willis I think has that potential IF you redshirt him in 2022. If you force him to start next year I think you will be implanting some very bad habits that could derail his career (see Darnold, Sam).
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
You don't do that with a Top 10 pick. If you have a Top 10 pick you can't be picking guys you don't want to offer 5th year option to.
Quote:
In comment 15442827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
You don't do that with a Top 10 pick. If you have a Top 10 pick you can't be picking guys you don't want to offer 5th year option to.
Sure you can. You don't know you're going to be offering that option to anyone.
You can only compare the players in this draft to the players in this draft. We can't use one of our picks to take Mahomes off the Chiefs.
Go and take a quarterback. If he's good, great. If he isn't, be open to taking another next year.
Just don't force anything and trust your scouts, assuming they're good (big assumption for the Giants).
We need to get one of them at least
Quote:
In comment 15442830 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15442827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
You don't do that with a Top 10 pick. If you have a Top 10 pick you can't be picking guys you don't want to offer 5th year option to.
Sure you can. You don't know you're going to be offering that option to anyone.
You can only compare the players in this draft to the players in this draft. We can't use one of our picks to take Mahomes off the Chiefs.
Go and take a quarterback. If he's good, great. If he isn't, be open to taking another next year.
Just don't force anything and trust your scouts, assuming they're good (big assumption for the Giants).
How many high first round picks do you want to burn? We need to hit on guys period. When you have Jones for $8M in 2022 if a QB is not the answer you don't NEED to take one if he won't improve the position. The teams who have success in the NFL have stable QB play. Changing your QB every year or two is not the way to win things.
Go and take a quarterback. If he's good, great. If he isn't, be open to taking another next year.
Just don't force anything and trust your scouts, assuming they're good (big assumption for the Giants).
With all the needs this team definitely needs, you do not waste one of two high 1st round picks on a look/see QB. 2nd or 3rd round - ok. Use those picks on OL and or ER.
But hopefully a new GM will be doing that.
DE/Edge- an elite or above average pass rusher will bring our Defense to a top ten consistently
Center/Guard: three spots that need to be filled. Shane and Nick can most likely fill two.
TE-can we finally get one that blocks & catches?
MLB-Crowder isn't cutting it. Need a younger healthier Martinez.
WR-We have KT. Everyone else gets hurt. or drops passes. or both.
RB-Barkley is going to get hurt so we need a capable backup/replacement.
besides that we're good(not really). But please, whoever they pick, let them pick BPA and let that BPA be the BPA and actually work out for us.
+1.
The DE/ER early, then one of the G , or T that slots better as a G in the 2nd, then go strong at LB.
I do think there’ll be some action with the 2 3rds , since they’ll likely be the 67-76 picks someone in the final 8 might take for the 56-64 plus their 3rd.
+1.
The DE/ER early, then one of the G , or T that slots better as a G in the 2nd, then go strong at LB.
I do think there’ll be some action with the 2 3rds , since they’ll likely be the 67-76 picks someone in the final 8 might take for the 56-64 plus their 3rd.
You're drafting for the next four or five years, that's it. The odds are against guys sticking beyond that.
Quote:
.
Go and take a quarterback. If he's good, great. If he isn't, be open to taking another next year.
With all the needs this team definitely needs, you do not waste one of two high 1st round picks on a look/see QB. 2nd or 3rd round - ok. Use those picks on OL and or ER.
You're drafting for the next four or five years, that's it. The odds are against guys sticking beyond that.
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
But if you see a Mahomes or Rodgers you take him, even if you have a solid starter like Alex Smith in tow.
Quote:
You're drafting for the next four or five years, that's it. The odds are against guys sticking beyond that.
And really, why would you want them to? Second contracts are so expensive!
Milton, I do not totally disagree with Terps on this. He is correct, most guys do not deserve a 2nd contract at an outlandish price.
$40 mill/year QBs is nutso - even for Mahomes quality of which there are very few. $40 mill for Dak?
Quote:
In comment 15442827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
But if you see a Mahomes or Rodgers you take him, even if you have a solid starter like Alex Smith in tow.
I am all for taking a Mahomes or Rodgers if you see one. If you do not see one you are better off getting 4 years out of your existing QB and then moving to next one rather than spending another 1st Round pick on one who you do not see as ever being worth a second contract. That way you maximize the time of rookie contracts at QB position.
Quote:
In comment 15442830 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15442827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
But if you see a Mahomes or Rodgers you take him, even if you have a solid starter like Alex Smith in tow.
I am all for taking a Mahomes or Rodgers if you see one. If you do not see one you are better off getting 4 years out of your existing QB and then moving to next one rather than spending another 1st Round pick on one who you do not see as ever being worth a second contract. That way you maximize the time of rookie contracts at QB position.
It really all depends on how you evaluate your present QB, and how you evaluate your options in the draft. You are probably right. I would probably keep Jones through year 4 no matter what. The cost seems manageable, I am guessing. we have to pay year 4 no matter what, right? Either this year or next. But if you see someone in a later round who can compete and maybe surpass your present starter, i am for taking the shot.
Quote:
In comment 15442968 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15442830 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15442827 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
But if you see a Mahomes or Rodgers you take him, even if you have a solid starter like Alex Smith in tow.
I am all for taking a Mahomes or Rodgers if you see one. If you do not see one you are better off getting 4 years out of your existing QB and then moving to next one rather than spending another 1st Round pick on one who you do not see as ever being worth a second contract. That way you maximize the time of rookie contracts at QB position.
It really all depends on how you evaluate your present QB, and how you evaluate your options in the draft. You are probably right. I would probably keep Jones through year 4 no matter what. The cost seems manageable, I am guessing. we have to pay year 4 no matter what, right? Either this year or next. But if you see someone in a later round who can compete and maybe surpass your present starter, i am for taking the shot.
With the way the QB draft looks like I would take EDGE and OL in Round 1 and take BPA at QB in Round 2 unless all of Sy's QB's are off the board by our Round 2 pick.
Milton, I do not totally disagree with Terps on this. He is correct, most guys do not deserve a 2nd contract at an outlandish price.
$40 mill/year QBs is nutso - even for Mahomes quality of which there are very few. $40 mill for Dak?
QB is the most important position and you are crying over burning a 1st round pick and about 3m per year on contract for a back-up QB...that's cheap! Ryan Fitzpatrick is 10M, Andy Dalton is 10M, Case Keenum 6M.
So Love at 3M, cost you a 1st, but who knows what he brings back in trade if Rodgers stays. But if he turns out to be the guy for you, what is that worth???
SF just paid: No. 12 pick this year, a first- and third-round pick in 2022 and a first-round pick in 2023 for the No. 3 pick to take rookie QB.
Given the level of competition he’s faced, how are you grading his ability to read defenses, see the field and progress down the receiver options?
This is more of a scouting process question. How do you even evaluate a prospect like Willis on mental processing?
I don't go into the mental side (unless it is blatantly obvious in any direction) until the winter months. I need to really sit down and watch 3-4 games in a row.
Willis has elite tools when it comes to arm talent and movement. He has legitimate Lamar Jackson athletic traits and weighs a solid 220 to boot.
This weekend is huge for him vs Ole Miss
If he projects well to OT - he will be OT in the NFL. Unless drafted by a team that has OT locked up. He is raw still, makes a lot of mistakes. But when it comes to athletic ability and upside, he can be OL1 in this class. I talked to a former NFL OL - a big name - who is getting into more personnel stuff now in the league and he told he that Ekwonu will be top 10, maybe top 5.
Thanks Sy for posting these.
The safety from ND Kyle Hamilton has the speed and range you want in a FS, but with bigger needs at OL and ER there is no way they go there. He just stood out in the games I saw him play. He was everywhere.
What did you see in Sam Howell? He did play well against ND, keeping NC in the game. I just thought NDs defense scheme was bad allowing him to make plays(which he kept doing).
Howell looks extremely accurate. Mayfield-type accuracy at this stage of their career respectively.
But I don't like how fast he tucks and runs. He doesn't do enough in the pocket and I want to see more there.
Quote:
Higher than I expected.
Given the level of competition he’s faced, how are you grading his ability to read defenses, see the field and progress down the receiver options?
This is more of a scouting process question. How do you even evaluate a prospect like Willis on mental processing?
I don't go into the mental side (unless it is blatantly obvious in any direction) until the winter months. I need to really sit down and watch 3-4 games in a row.
Willis has elite tools when it comes to arm talent and movement. He has legitimate Lamar Jackson athletic traits and weighs a solid 220 to boot.
This weekend is huge for him vs Ole Miss
😳
Huge words here. Huge.
If any Giants people are reading this thread - just hire Sy to be the GM already.
I have a question about Stingley - how does he compare to Surtain from last year? Surtain had looked great in Denver. Does Stingley work with what Graham wants to do on defense?
Glad to see you have Strong as a second day target. Hell, I think you may have him a bit too high.
Ekwonu is having a great year. Could he be the top T when the dust settles?
Strong's placement is more position value than ability. I think in all reality, he is a 3rd rounder. I've seen hm broadcast tape 3x and I don't see the hype. Good thrower though, just is a mess with footwork. Drew Lock type situation maybe.
Stingley at 1 is very interesting, as is Corral as low as he is.
I think he is a guy without a true spot. Not explosive enough for outside, not powerful enough for inside. I also think his lower body needs a ton of work. His versatility is solid, but I don't see the ultra stand out trait to place him higher.
Howell - Does not look like the same QB without all of the weapons he had last year. Daniel Jones redux where he needs the talent around him to succeed?
Pickett - Is his sudden jump because he figured out a weakness and corrected it or just being far more expereinced than his competition? If you look at his numbers for the prior 4 years you wouldn't touch him before Day 3 if at all. He comes back and has a career year and is now a Top 15-20 pick?
Corral - I think he is the most "pro ready" QB, but I know he has work ethic concerns and not many QB's have demonstrated long careers with his body type/playing style. I get that the game changes, but does he need something that I am not sure we can provide with Judge and Garrett?
Willis: He is an upside projection at this point. The talent is next level, no question. But I wouldn't want him starting year 1, not at all. Just gimmick here and there. Good situation for NYG with Jones still here at least another season.
Howell. The most accurate passer of the bunch. Tough kid. Just doesn't scream NFL winner to me though. Worth looking at again in a few months.
Pickett. Best mechanics, seems to have the best understanding of schemes and is advanced with looking guys off + footwork. Also improved his accuracy a ton. I like his release and ball, too.
Corral. I keep seeing Mariota here. Hate the body type for his play style, but he is an elite athlete and does have a cannon. Upside guy for sure, body type will be tough for me to get over.
He can play both. He dropped weight over the past 2 years, about 20 pounds, and maintained his power. I think any scheme can bring him in as a feature EDGE guy. I would love to see NYG return to more 4-3 looks (with occasional change ups) and have Hutch play the LDE spot. Can shift inside on pass rush packages.
He will play OT. He hasn't taken a step up this year, which is a concern. Still a physical marvel but early in the year, I thought he could be the top player in the class. He doesn't sustain well enough right now, but obviously still very high on him. He is massive, When he lines things up and keeps the feet moving, he is elite. Just inconsistent at this point. I don't see OG there.
That is one thing I cut out for fall. Itr added too much to the plate. We have a D-II/D-III guy on our staff that brings the names to us in January, then we cross check. Won't have much for you until then.
Quote:
In comment 15442536 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Higher than I expected.
Given the level of competition he’s faced, how are you grading his ability to read defenses, see the field and progress down the receiver options?
This is more of a scouting process question. How do you even evaluate a prospect like Willis on mental processing?
I don't go into the mental side (unless it is blatantly obvious in any direction) until the winter months. I need to really sit down and watch 3-4 games in a row.
Willis has elite tools when it comes to arm talent and movement. He has legitimate Lamar Jackson athletic traits and weighs a solid 220 to boot.
This weekend is huge for him vs Ole Miss
😳
Huge words here. Huge.
If any Giants people are reading this thread - just hire Sy to be the GM already.
I have a question about Stingley - how does he compare to Surtain from last year? Surtain had looked great in Denver. Does Stingley work with what Graham wants to do on defense?
Sy would have Jones start as QB in 2022 and Willis take over in 2023
Quote:
Willis - For a QB that highly thought of playing against largely inferior competition you do not like seeing games like he had versus ULM. I personally think whomever drafts him needs to do so with the idea that he needs to redshirt 2022. Can that be done in today's NFL?
Howell - Does not look like the same QB without all of the weapons he had last year. Daniel Jones redux where he needs the talent around him to succeed?
Pickett - Is his sudden jump because he figured out a weakness and corrected it or just being far more expereinced than his competition? If you look at his numbers for the prior 4 years you wouldn't touch him before Day 3 if at all. He comes back and has a career year and is now a Top 15-20 pick?
Corral - I think he is the most "pro ready" QB, but I know he has work ethic concerns and not many QB's have demonstrated long careers with his body type/playing style. I get that the game changes, but does he need something that I am not sure we can provide with Judge and Garrett?
Willis: He is an upside projection at this point. The talent is next level, no question. But I wouldn't want him starting year 1, not at all. Just gimmick here and there. Good situation for NYG with Jones still here at least another season.
Howell. The most accurate passer of the bunch. Tough kid. Just doesn't scream NFL winner to me though. Worth looking at again in a few months.
Pickett. Best mechanics, seems to have the best understanding of schemes and is advanced with looking guys off + footwork. Also improved his accuracy a ton. I like his release and ball, too.
Corral. I keep seeing Mariota here. Hate the body type for his play style, but he is an elite athlete and does have a cannon. Upside guy for sure, body type will be tough for me to get over.
Thanks Sy!
Quote:
all in on OL and at least one more ER, then it may be time to switch allegiances. They have other holes, especially at ILB.
Thanks Sy for posting these.
The safety from ND Kyle Hamilton has the speed and range you want in a FS, but with bigger needs at OL and ER there is no way they go there. He just stood out in the games I saw him play. He was everywhere.
What did you see in Sam Howell? He did play well against ND, keeping NC in the game. I just thought NDs defense scheme was bad allowing him to make plays(which he kept doing).
Howell looks extremely accurate. Mayfield-type accuracy at this stage of their career respectively.
But I don't like how fast he tucks and runs. He doesn't do enough in the pocket and I want to see more there.
Thanks
College mentality vs pro mentality, I suppose.
You are awesome!
I have a strong hunch that BBIers would much rather read anything you have to say about the 2022 NFL Draft than the day-after articles about another miserable Giants performance!
A big THANK YOU!!!
The 2022 NFL Draft is tomorrow and Malik Willis is still #6 on your Big Board, which just happens to be exactly where the Giants are picking.
The Giants have asked YOU to make the call.
Would you send up a card with the Liberty QB's name on it? And, if not, who then?
Pickett. Best mechanics, seems to have the best understanding of schemes and is advanced with looking guys off + footwork. Also improved his accuracy a ton. I like his release and ball, too.
Pickett is having a great year. I think he's sneaky athletic. Moves well out of the pocket and can make a variety of throws. Because of his more preferred size, I expect him to duke it out with Willis for the top QB slot.
Two years from now Leonard Williams will be on the cusp of being an UFA and can get a new contract.
Good question, and I don't know really.
NYG coaching staff talks about adapting their scheme to personal a la Belichick. But I don't think many have done a good job there and I think this staff leads more toward 3-4 personnel.
That in mind, this staff would likely lean toward Karlaftis. He is likely going to measure around 280-285. That is a nice frame for the CRASH end. A DE that plays some edge, some 5 tech type roles.
Woefully good question. I'll answer but please know this is so fluid right now.
I see the cut off after the top 5.
Another cutoff after 11.
Another cutoff after 21
Do you think Corral ‘s game translates to theNFL? I worry about him being a Johnny Manzell.
I really like Spiller from A&M as the number 1RB
Ton of drops, poor body language, low effort blocker
Better deep ball accuracy. More pocket awareness / pressure evasion. He is smart and has the feel, but makes poor decisions with where to move within the pocket.
Hit guys on the move on crossing routes in the numbers.
The 2022 NFL Draft is tomorrow and Malik Willis is still #6 on your Big Board, which just happens to be exactly where the Giants are picking.
The Giants have asked YOU to make the call.
Would you send up a card with the Liberty QB's name on it? And, if not, who then?
If at the end of the year, I didn't think Jones Wass THE guy to get this team back to the postseason as a direct result of his play, I am looking for a new QB. If a prospect meets the grade after the process, yes I am going QB with the early 1st rounder. Building his support (OL) with the pick after assuming the grade meets that spot as well. Which in this class, it likely will. OT/OG/OC all on the table.
Stingley is twitchier and has more playmaking ability. Similar profile otherwise.
Also think Stingley could be a threat at PR...I never saw that with Surtain.
I have no idea how you (scouts) assess these guys with the college game the way it is. I was 5 mins into the video before he took a real pass set. (Which wasn't that pretty even though it had no effect on the play.) But he looks good mauling people and play through the whistle.
Seems like you would have to delete out 90% of the film to get to the meat and potatoes of what you are looking to evaluate.
I want to see him against speed around the outside, the bull rush, stunt pick-ups,etc... What happens when the rusher has long arm and strikes him in the chest, does he just fall over like Solder??? I don't see him get challenged like that.
Link - ( New Window )
I have no idea how you (scouts) assess these guys with the college game the way it is. I was 5 mins into the video before he took a real pass set. (Which wasn't that pretty even though it had no effect on the play.) But he looks good mauling people and play through the whistle.
Seems like you would have to delete out 90% of the film to get to the meat and potatoes of what you are looking to evaluate.
I want to see him against speed around the outside, the bull rush, stunt pick-ups,etc... What happens when the rusher has long arm and strikes him in the chest, does he just fall over like Solder??? I don't see him get challenged like that. Link - ( New Window )
You can watch 30 plays on a guy...and 4 of them telling you something. That's the biz
In Howell's defense, that offense had significant turnover from last year to this year. They had four guys drafted from that offense in 2021.
So dealing with those growing pains have manifested itself in Howell's struggles.
LINK - ( New Window )
Quote:
Do you see Hutchinson as a 3-4 end or edge? Many have him pegged as a defensive end in a 4-3 or 3-4. Thank you
He can play both. He dropped weight over the past 2 years, about 20 pounds, and maintained his power. I think any scheme can bring him in as a feature EDGE guy. I would love to see NYG return to more 4-3 looks (with occasional change ups) and have Hutch play the LDE spot. Can shift inside on pass rush packages.
I can buy that. Although it was interesting hearing Sy have the same issue I have with Corral - body type. As much as I like his plus arm and his toughness, MC's body is small and narrow.
He’s got him at 96. Seems like a ridiculous splitting of hairs here
Height/weight/speed looks good. He can outrun defensive backs at 6'5/250 and hands looked good in the 2 games I watched. Agreed he looks soft, though. I will get deeper on him in the coming months.
Quote:
In comment 15442772 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This IS a good year to go get a quarterback.
Do you see a Mahomes or Rodgers? Or is just anybody good enough?
You can't wait for a Mahomes or Rodgers. Those guys don't come around often.
You're not drafting a quarterback for the next ten years anymore. You're drafting a QB for the next 4-5 years, with the possibility that it's becomes 10 years or more.
You were touting Rattler a month ago until he got benched. Just stop.
If Gettleman is still GM I assume we already have a card filled out with Adam Anderson's name on it.
Guess baring some miracle breakthrough of evidence that completely exonerates him we can scratch Anderson's name off the draft board...
Don’t agree with Stingley over Thibodeaux, especially since we haven’t seen Stingley yet and he had a bit of a down year last year.
Quote:
In comment 15442553 JohnB said:
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Only because the dump DJ narrative is your mantra for everything.
Not entirely. You can find a HOF QB in a bad QB class.
The 2005 QB class was pretty weak. Go look at who it included.
I agree that Producer tends to be a one-trick pony when it comes to DJ, but I also think BBI tends to get hung up on the strength of a position in a particular draft class rather than the strength of a particular prospect or two.
Even if we were going to draft a QB in 2022, we wouldn't be cluster drafting QBs. The depth of the class isn't as relevant as the question of whether a single, significant QB upgrade exists within the 2022 class.
I don't know the answer to that question, but I do know that the strength of the QB class in general is a pretty weak argument since we wouldn't be drafting the entire QB class.
Quote:
In comment 15442615 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15442553 JohnB said:
Quote:
Keep DJ for another year. Maybe draft one in a later round but not early.
I don't think that is clear. It depends on the evaluation. Sy does a service here by offering his opinion. And in his opinion Willis is good enough to consider, at the very least.
Only because the dump DJ narrative is your mantra for everything.
Not entirely. You can find a HOF QB in a bad QB class.
The 2005 QB class was pretty weak. Go look at who it included.
I agree that Producer tends to be a one-trick pony when it comes to DJ, but I also think BBI tends to get hung up on the strength of a position in a particular draft class rather than the strength of a particular prospect or two.
Even if we were going to draft a QB in 2022, we wouldn't be cluster drafting QBs. The depth of the class isn't as relevant as the question of whether a single, significant QB upgrade exists within the 2022 class.
I don't know the answer to that question, but I do know that the strength of the QB class in general is a pretty weak argument since we wouldn't be drafting the entire QB class.
I think strength of a class matters even if not cluster drafting. If you have a weak QB class are you bumping QB's more than you ordinarily would? For example, if you have a weak QB class and you ordinarily bump a QB two rows to account for positional value of a QB, are you unconsciously bumping one 3 rows in this draft? That is why for positions that relative value causes you to not go strictly by grade I like to look at the past draft or two and ask myself if Player X in 2022 Draft was in 2020 Draft or 2021 Draft where would he rank against those at that position and then rank him accordingly in 2022 Draft.