2022 NFL Draft: Top 96

Figured I would send out my top 96 for the 2022 NFL Draft because I know many have shifted their focus in that direction. With multiple college games multiple days per week, some may want to start watching legit prospects with their own eyes



A few things:



-I have not fully screened / scouted anyone yet. This time of year, I have only seen these guys 1 or 2 times. I usually get another 3-5 looks between now and April. I also have official measurements and times on about half of these guys and I have not received the medical checks from most. Simply put, these are very far from final and they are extremely fluid this time of year, especially for someone that does most of the scouting by myself. I don't cross check with anything or anyone until the winter months.



-Please remember, the "55th ranked player" is not very different than the "65th ranked player" or "45th" ranked player. And specific schemes warrant very different stacks when it comes to the specific players. Also, position value is a part of this.



-Lastly, especially this year, I am subjective with which players I believe will declare for the draft and which will not. If you see an underclassman missing, that could be the case. Any questions there, feel free to ask.



-Feel free to generate discussion / ask a few questions and I will get to them eventually today/tonight.



1: Derek Stingley - CB/LSU

2: Kavon Thibodeaux - DE/Oregon

3: Kyle Hamilton - S/Notre Dame

4: Aidan Hutchinson - DE/Michigan

5: Ahmad Gardner - CB/Cincinnati

6: Malik Willis - QB/Liberty

7: Drake London - WR/USC

8: Evan Neal - OT/Alabama

9: Ikem Ekwonu - OT/OG - NC State

10: Nicholas Petit-Frere - OT/Ohio State

11: George Karlaftis - DE/Purdue

12: Garrett Wilson: - WR/Ohio State

13: Sam Howell - QB/North Carolina

14: Chris Olave - WR/Ohio State

15: Sean Rhyan - OT/OG - UCLA

16: Jameson Williams - WR/Alabama

17: Kenny Pickett - QB/Pittsburgh

18: Charles Cross - OT/Mississippi State

19: Trey McBride - TE/Colorado State

20: Nakobe Dean - LB/Georgia

21: Daxton Hill - S/Michigan

22: Roger McCreary - CB/Auburn

23: Kingsley Enagbare - DE/South Carolina

24: Adam Anderson - OLB/Georgia

25: Treylon Burks - WR/Arkansas

26: Jahan Dotson - WR/Penn State

27: Trent McDuffie - CB/Washington

28: John Mechie III - WR/Alabama

29: Desmond Ridder - QB/Louisville

30: Matt Corral - QB/Mississippi

31: Tyler Linderbaum - OC/Iowa

32: Kenyon Green - OG/Texas A& M

33: Jordan Davis - DT/Georgia

34: Drake Jackson - OLB/USc

35: DeMarvin Leal - DT/Texass A& M

36: Abraham Lucas - OT/Washington State

37: Brandon Smith - LB/Penn State

38: David Bell - WR/Purdue

39: Isaiah Spiller - RB/Texas A& M

40: Devin Lloyd - LB/Utah

41:Josh Jobe - CB/Alabama

42: Kellen Diesch - OT/Arizona State

43: Breece Hall - RB/Iowa State

44: Kaii Elam - CB/Florida

45: Christian Harris - LB/Alabama

46: Kenneth Walker - RB/Michigan State

47: Jalen Tolbert - WR/South Alabama

48: Carson Strong - QB/Nevada

49: Trey Dean III - S/Florida

50: Darian Kinnard - OT/Kentucky

51: Jaleel Billingsley - TE/Alabama

52: Jordan Battle - S/Alabama

53: Quay Walker - LB/Georgia

54: Trevor Penning - OT/Northern Iowa

55: Jermaine Johnson - DE/Florida State

56: Zion Johnson - OG/Boston College

57: Devonte Wyatt - DT/Georgia

58: Phidarian Mathis - DT/Alabama

59: Will McDonald - OLB/Iowa State

60: Cam Taylor-Britt - CB-S/Nebraska

61: Alontae Taylor - CB/Tennessee

62: Jaquan Brisker - S/Penn State

63: Brian Robinson - RB/Alabama

64: Kyren Wlliams - RB/Notre Dame

65: Jeremy Ruckert - TE/Ohio State

66: Jalen Wydermeyer - TE/Texas A& M

67: Andrew Booth Jr - CB/Clemson

68: Damonbe Clark - LB/LSU

69: Nick Broeker - OT-OG/Ole Miss

70: Riley Moss - CB-S/Iowa

71: Zamir White - RB/Georgia

72: Wan'Dale Robinson - WR/Kentucky

73: Pierre Strong Jr - RB/South Dakota State

74: Joseph Ngata - WR/Clemson

75: Justyn Ross - WR/Clemson

76: Benhard Raimann - OT/Central Michigan

77: Nik Bonitto - OLB/Oklahoma

78: Perron Winfrey - DT/Oklahoma

79: Arnold Ebeketie - DE/Penn State

80: Cameron Thomas - DE/San Diego State

81: Lewis Cine - S/Georgia

82: Willie Beavers - LB/Cincinnati

83: Brenton Cox Jr - OLB/Florida

84: Myjai Sanders - DE/Cincinnati

85: Tariq Castro-Fields - CB/Penn State

86: Jack Sanborn - LB/Wisconsin

87: Coby Bryant - CB/Cincinnati

88: Alex Lindstron - OC/Boston College

89: Jamaree Salyer - OG-OT/Georgia

90: Cade Otton - TE/Washington

91: Zach Harrison - DE/Ohio State

92: Zachary Carter - DE/Florida

93: Kevin Austin - WR/Notre Dame

94: Jaxson Kirkland - OT-OG/Washington bdxg

95: Tiawan Mullen - CB/Indiana

96: Will Mallory - TE/Miami