The Ruining of Daniel Jones

The perpetual debate has been about whether he has the talent to be a number one versus whether he can be judged based on the failings of the team around him...including coach and system
Daniel Jones has played 35 games and he's been sacked 100 times...I'm not sure what the specifics are on additional hits...they're PLENTIFUL. He cannot be blamed for the majority of the pounding he's received (apart from his Hero Ball Running). They are close to destroying him as a QB...It would be an interesting "study" in organizational incompetence if I were not a fan. Forget the supporting player cast....or your opinion of his talent/ability---they're destroying WHATEVER He Might Be.
AT this point - he would be a statistical outlier to make it out of this shit hole the organization put him in.
In comment 15443042 ajr2456 said:
Literally no one comes back from the depths that he's currently in.
If your referring to his pick this past week. He read the defense correctly. If Barkley is the running back Willie gay runs over the slant route to get to the flat. Willie gay recognized the play call and jumped it. Should jones not have thrown it? Probably but it’s not as egregious as many fans want to think. His ints vs rams were much worse.
Jones doesn’t have an offensive line. His internal clock is all out of wack he doesn’t trust this line when Thomas is out. He doesn’t trust his blind side. It’s a legit issue. He also gets zero credit for how well he has played in the pocket at avoiding pressures and making plays.
Professional passes and still stares down his receivers. I watched one the greatest QBs point it out live. We all witnessed it. Nobody fucked him up. He is doing the same things in the NFL that he did in college. It is time to accept that he is who he is.
When has he avoided pressure and made plays?
Milk toast.
He's a good kid, plays hard...he's also not a QB that needs a GREAT team around him to be serviceable.
Clearly the entire premise of the OP is "being sacked 100 times in y9our first 35 games would ruin anyone." When presented with other players sacked as many times or more that are playing much better?
crickets...
Jones has definitely progressed in reading the field and in his progressions of the defense. That was problem for the first season and some of last year; he has improved.
Now when your line is banged up, your receivers are lackluster due to injuries, which also means no run game, it's a tall order for any QB, much less one still improving his craft as a young QB.
Playcalling matters above all unless you have a top flight QB, which is very rare in the league. Mahomes, Brady and Rodgers are above all quite easily when it comes to manipulating the defense and getting the ball out fast.
Garrett, along with the lacking talent on the line, is why the offense is not as good as it should be. Playcalling matters. Without a great OC, your offense will struggle to move the ball.
Darnold may or may not be good. But the Panthers line isn't good, either.
The explanation of the pick is obvious. It was man coverage the linebacker, Willie gay, undercut the route and abandoned his responsibility which was coveringbooker in the flat. It was a good play by gay to read jones eyes. Again, this goes back to jones pre snap and post snap read. He never read the coverage once he determined he has the slant open based on the coverage. You can take peytons explanation but that is exactly what happened. It’s basic football 101. You don’t to listen to Peyton watch the play yourself. It’s man coverage and he failed to see the linebacker who read his eyes the whole time
He stared down his receiver on a short hitch, YOU CAN'T DO THAT! The amount of excuses you make for him is absurd. There is literally nothing he can do that you would say, yeah his bad.
The explanation of the pick is obvious. It was man coverage the linebacker, Willie gay, undercut the route and abandoned his responsibility which was coveringbooker in the flat. It was a good play by gay to read jones eyes. Again, this goes back to jones pre snap and post snap read. He never read the coverage once he determined he has the slant open based on the coverage. You can take peytons explanation but that is exactly what happened. It’s basic football 101. You don’t to listen to Peyton watch the play yourself. It’s man coverage and he failed to see the linebacker who read his eyes the whole time
Stop with the pass rush excuses. He had time for most of the game. And yeah, it was a good play by Gay, but a godawful one by Jones. He led Gay right to the receiver. That they were playing man doesn't change a thing.
He's a good kid, plays hard...he's also not a QB that needs a GREAT team around him to be serviceable.
This is the truth. Nobody here wants him to fail, but many of us simply see that he is not getting the job done. Has he had to deal with difficult circumstances? Sure, but that is life in the NFL. Good QB's tend to get drafted by bad teams. The good ones figure it out, the not so good ones...
Then this team may be on some winning ground.
For Coaches, I would pick the Indiana university coach if he is available. I think he would make a great pro HC.
Saw Pat Mahomes star down his receiver and throw an INT. Care to throw that keen eye of observation his way as well???
Saw Pat Mahomes star down his receiver and throw an INT. Care to throw that keen eye of observation his way as well???
When Pat Mahomes starts to do it regularly, let me know.
If he had done it then he would have seen the LB right the f' there!
Some of you may counter that and say that the LB was hiding there... (I'm not sure. He was literally in front of DS). If that is true then it's a great play by the LB. Isn't it?
For those of you who still insist... You have to eventually f'in look where you throw the ball!
It's not like he spent 10 seconds admiring DS route running and then decided to throw that ball.
Saw Pat Mahomes star down his receiver and throw an INT. Care to throw that keen eye of observation his way as well???
When Pat Mahomes starts to do it regularly, let me know.
Not to mention, Mahomes did the EXACT OPPOSITE of staring down his receiver, he looked to his left corner, than the right, before throwing it to the middle. Any other excuses you want to make up?
Watch the tape and get back to us. He looked at his receiver from the snap. But maybe we should take your word for it over a HOF QB. Even Louis Riddick mentioned it.
Y/A: 22 (7.1)
AY/A: 22 (6.8)
Net Y/A: 23 (6.28)
Adjusted AY/A: 22 (5.99)
These numbers are terrible.
It's over.
How could he succeed with that team around him? He looked pretty lousy a couple of weeks ago. So lousy he was replaced by some nobody from the XFL.
Not to mention he came back last week and ran for 66 yards which without even looking it up is what I would say Saquon averages. His team also won and are .500. People around here would be lining up to suck jones peepee if this team was 4-4 .
the "stare down his receiver" comment on the interception.
Watch the tape and get back to us. He looked at his receiver from the snap. But maybe we should take your word for it over a HOF QB. Even Louis Riddick mentioned it.
Again... WTF does "stare down" mean? Is he looking where he's throwing the ball or is he admiring his WRs?
I see DJ looking at his receivers when he's throwing TDs to them.
He is easy to root for, but right now it is tough to say he will be the guy. To me something is missing. It is hard to find a good HC and franchise QB. Giants will soon be on attempt four for HC, will likely need as many failures to finally get the QB.
It was special to have a franchise rock like Eli. That is not the norm for most teams. Dark ages for this franchise.
brutal
and the whole league is stacked for pass offense
Again... WTF does "stare down" mean? Is he looking where he's throwing the ball or is he admiring his WRs?
I see DJ looking at his receivers when he's throwing TDs to them.
"Stare down" means he is looking directly at his intended receiver the entire time. Have you ever watched football before? There were 2 defenders right there, so I can't explain to you how he didn't see them.
And as far as staring at his TD passes, there aren't nearly enough of them.
Again... WTF does "stare down" mean? Is he looking where he's throwing the ball or is he admiring his WRs?
I see DJ looking at his receivers when he's throwing TDs to them.
"Stare down" means he is looking directly at his intended receiver the entire time. Have you ever watched football before? There were 2 defenders right there, so I can't explain to you how he didn't see them.
And as far as staring at his TD passes, there aren't nearly enough of them.
Entire what time? 3 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds?
How much time do you need to look at a receiver to make sure it's safe to throw him the ball?
Saw Pat Mahomes star down his receiver and throw an INT. Care to throw that keen eye of observation his way as well???
When Pat Mahomes starts to do it regularly, let me know.
Not to mention, Mahomes did the EXACT OPPOSITE of staring down his receiver, he looked to his left corner, than the right, before throwing it to the middle. Any other excuses you want to make up?
Not to mention it his receiver in the helmet and bounced off his head like 10 feet in the air. This whole place is becoming unhinged and alternate universe like with jones. Look at back ups lighting it up at times all oer the league. Cooper Rush , Mike White etc. Then come and tell me how Jones is really like Brett Favre now is the latest HOfer comparison I had seen??? So so far we have Rivers, Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Eli , Peyton Manning , and Steve Young. like what the????
Again... WTF does "stare down" mean? Is he looking where he's throwing the ball or is he admiring his WRs?
I see DJ looking at his receivers when he's throwing TDs to them.
You're not wrong, but there are a couple of problems there:
1) It's not very often that he throws TDs
2) In favorable coverages when things go perfectly, Jones is able to get away with it
Unfortunately, #2 doesn't happen very often, which is why #1 is true.
I've said before that in plays when Jones makes the correct read and the defense plays it as he expects, he's able to make the throw. But that's true for a lot of mediocre QBs.
However, that scenario very often is not what plays out, and he's slow to adjust post-snap. Too slow. Not good enough.
For sure.
Some good QBs can get away with staring down guys, but usually if they have a very quick release or a cannon for an arm. Jones has neither of these...
Jones is very good when he goes quickly to his first read. He has good accuracy when the throw is there to be made. What he doesn't have is the ability to adjust when things break down or the defense is not what he thought. He holds the ball too long and he makes poor decisions.
Most QBs in the NFL have the first set of traits. The second is what separates franchise QBs from serviceable QBs. In my mind Jones is a serviceable QB because of those limitations, which don't seem to be improving dramatically in year 3.
He's under contract and you can't buy an NFL starting QB for much less than the 8 million he'll get paid, even a bad one.
The real question is do the Giants pick up his 5th year - they have until early March of 2022 to decide - which will cost 20 million. Before you scream 20 million for Jones! 20 million will be about the 20th high QB salary in 2023 and it gives the Giants two years to work on replacing him.
What I don't think should happen under any circumstances no matter what the price would be is any kind of an extension. IMO he is not and will never be a QB who can carry a team. IMO the Giants need to keep looking until they find one no matter how long it takes.
DJ may be an ok NFL QB, but its pretty obvious to me that he is not a special player.
Giving the ball back in that spot by staring at the receiver is awful. They were talking about Mahomes throwing screens later in the game. They were saying that he is looking downfield and waiting, and they showed how that manipulated the defender.
I can sling it. This is basic. You stare with your EYES, not your head. As he was throwing I was yelling at the screen just like Peyton. Nooooooooo, you can't do that!
Playcalling matters above all unless you have a top flight QB, which is very rare in the league. Mahomes, Brady and Rodgers are above all quite easily when it comes to manipulating the defense and getting the ball out fast.
Mahomes only manipulates defenses by buying time. Brady & Rodgers do it with their eyes.
He's under contract and you can't buy an NFL starting QB for much less than the 8 million he'll get paid, even a bad one.
The real question is do the Giants pick up his 5th year - they have until early March of 2022 to decide - which will cost 20 million. Before you scream 20 million for Jones! 20 million will be about the 20th high QB salary in 2023 and it gives the Giants two years to work on replacing him.
What I don't think should happen under any circumstances no matter what the price would be is any kind of an extension. IMO he is not and will never be a QB who can carry a team. IMO the Giants need to keep looking until they find one no matter how long it takes.
I kinda agree.
1.) I really doubt anyone is trading for DJ - but someone gave a 2nd round pick for Rosen...so never say never. IF someone came with anything substantial for Jones by way of draft picks - the NYG should do it.
2.) That 5th year option at 21.5 mil would put DJ as the 11th highest paid QB in the league. RIght between Tom Brady and Joe BUrrow. A lot can change before then...so maybe you'll be correct.
3.) At this point, I would rather pay less for a "bad QB" than 21.5 mil for DJ. This whole thing is going to get redone again anyway. The more cap space the NYG have for this rebuild - the better.
Entire what time? 3 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds?
How much time do you need to look at a receiver to make sure it's safe to throw him the ball?
I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you're being purposefully disingenuous, because the only other option is that you started watching football yesterday.
The entire play took 4 seconds, so that is how long he locked on to his WR, plenty long enough for Gay to see it and cut in front for the INT. It is a QB's job to look defenders off the ball. Sorry dude, this is football 101. On short routes, Jones doesn't do it, he birddogs receivers which leads to incompletions and INT's.
You don't extend serviceable imo which is really where the Giants are at this point. Fine with having him back for a fourth year and I see two scenarios.
1. They don't like anyone in the draft. Sign a higher level Vet to compete with Jones next year.
2. Draft replacement in 2023 if one is available. If they hit on this years draft than can afford to give up picks in 2024.
While this is going on you also get to evaluate Judge. If the team stinks next year and you don't see improvements in coaching than you can start fresh in 2023 with NEW GM/HC.
He's under contract and you can't buy an NFL starting QB for much less than the 8 million he'll get paid, even a bad one.
The real question is do the Giants pick up his 5th year - they have until early March of 2022 to decide - which will cost 20 million. Before you scream 20 million for Jones! 20 million will be about the 20th high QB salary in 2023 and it gives the Giants two years to work on replacing him.
What I don't think should happen under any circumstances no matter what the price would be is any kind of an extension. IMO he is not and will never be a QB who can carry a team. IMO the Giants need to keep looking until they find one no matter how long it takes.
I was totally in line with this thinking until recently, but now I'm not so sure I'd give him the 5th year. Right now, his career averages are Case Keenum, and no one is paying Case Keenum nearly that much. There will be much cheaper options for a hold over QB. The problem then becomes, do you let him play next year if you haven't committed to 2023?
He's got the rest of this year to show what he can do, I am just not confident that he can change his stripes at this point.
Entire what time? 3 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds?
How much time do you need to look at a receiver to make sure it's safe to throw him the ball?
I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you're being purposefully disingenuous, because the only other option is that you started watching football yesterday.
The entire play took 4 seconds, so that is how long he locked on to his WR, plenty long enough for Gay to see it and cut in front for the INT. It is a QB's job to look defenders off the ball. Sorry dude, this is football 101. On short routes, Jones doesn't do it, he birddogs receivers which leads to incompletions and INT's.
Based on this video the play took less then 2 seconds before the ball was out.
Entire what time? 3 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds?
How much time do you need to look at a receiver to make sure it's safe to throw him the ball?
I'll give you the benefit of the doubt and assume you're being purposefully disingenuous, because the only other option is that you started watching football yesterday.
The entire play took 4 seconds, so that is how long he locked on to his WR, plenty long enough for Gay to see it and cut in front for the INT. It is a QB's job to look defenders off the ball. Sorry dude, this is football 101. On short routes, Jones doesn't do it, he birddogs receivers which leads to incompletions and INT's.
Based on this video the play took less then 2 seconds before the ball was out.
This video - ( New Window )
Every quarterback does this from time to time, Brady did it last week
We have seen other example where he has moved the defense with his eyes.
But not surprised by your response to this play. Every mistake Daniel makes, even the mistakes you see around the league every week, a blind side hit that any quarterback would fumble, is spun to fit the narrative they promote for Jones.
Every quarterback does this from time to time, Brady did it last week
We have seen other example where he has moved the defense with his eyes.
But not surprised by your response to this play. Every mistake Daniel makes, even the mistakes you see around the league every week, a blind side hit that any quarterback would fumble, is spun to fit the narrative they promote for Jones.
Brady also threw half as many TDs in that game as Jones has this season.
Jones is a poor starting quarterback in the NFL. That's not a narrative, it's reality. The narrative being spun is that Jones's status as a poor starting quarterback will change. There is zero reason to believe that narrative will materialize into reality.
Every quarterback does this from time to time, Brady did it last week
We have seen other example where he has moved the defense with his eyes.
But not surprised by your response to this play. Every mistake Daniel makes, even the mistakes you see around the league every week, a blind side hit that any quarterback would fumble, is spun to fit the narrative they promote for Jones.
It’s not that every qb doesn’t make mistakes. I have also never seen Brady do this, and certainly not after your defense made a big play and first throw out of the gate.
Even if what you’re saying is true I’ve also seen Brady play perfect in a super biycone back to win down 28-3 and win the Game . A perfect half of football at the show. Game after game consistently playing well
With people like you were supposed to have selective amnesia about all the 0-8 starts ; all the fumbling ; all the bird dogging ; all the terrible play without any particular good play minus Washington football team and say “see Herbert or Brady does it too”
Based on this video the play took less then 2 seconds before the ball was out.
OK fine, and your point? He still has to look off his receiver, and he didn't.
I'd say I've never seen anything like it on BBI, but I have. I've been here long enough to identify irrational superfan bullshit when I see it. Some of the superfans have disappeared; it's a dying species.
Based on this video the play took less then 2 seconds before the ball was out.
OK fine, and your point? He still has to look off his receiver, and he didn't.
Or another option - don't throw the fucking ball there.
Problem is, his mind was made up before he even took the snap and that's where the ball went without a second thought.
Every quarterback does this from time to time, Brady did it last week
We have seen other example where he has moved the defense with his eyes.
But not surprised by your response to this play. Every mistake Daniel makes, even the mistakes you see around the league every week, a blind side hit that any quarterback would fumble, is spun to fit the narrative they promote for Jones.
Yes, every QB does it from time to time, but some do it far too often. Those ones are usually not starters for long.
He has 18 TD passes in his last 22 games. In no scenario is that acceptable.
I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult
AT this point - he would be a statistical outlier to make it out of this shit hole the organization put him in.
That's a pretty self-defining prediction. It sort of ignores the possibility that he's just not that good to begin with.
I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult
It's not as easy as it looks. As someone who played the position in HS (not well), if you've got a 3-step drop, and you want to make sure the ball gets out when your back foot hits that 3rd step, it gets hard not to rush things. Looking off a receiver takes time you may not think you have.
Playing QB at this level is really hard. There is so much going on, and things are moving so fast, you have to be able to process things very quickly to succeed. And I think that is something you either have or you don't. Right brain-left brain kind of thing.
I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult
I'm sure Jones understands the concept, but executing it on a consistent basis requires the kind of instincts that he simply doesn't seem to have.
I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult
I'm sure Jones understands the concept, but executing it on a consistent basis requires the kind of instincts that he simply doesn't seem to have.
I don’t know what you guys are talking about. It’s not like he’s been lights out minus this one flaw. He has shown to be playing in over his head all the time and he can’t play at this level. The pocket awareness; just trying to plow through d backs and getting hurt.
He’s not subtle at all. His speed and running helps mask some of these deficiencies but at the end of the day — you’re not playing against wake Forrest where the backs are undersized and small.
Really if not for like the hurry up offense ; playing from behind in garbage time with the defense not being abor to make substitutions, and jones just taking advantage by just bird dogging and throwing short quick passes ; the results would be far worse. In other words I suspect t he’s look worse if he played on like the rams not better
I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult
I'm sure Jones understands the concept, but executing it on a consistent basis requires the kind of instincts that he simply doesn't seem to have.
I don’t know what you guys are talking about. It’s not like he’s been lights out minus this one flaw. He has shown to be playing in over his head all the time and he can’t play at this level. The pocket awareness; just trying to plow through d backs and getting hurt.
He’s not subtle at all. His speed and running helps mask some of these deficiencies but at the end of the day — you’re not playing against wake Forrest where the backs are undersized and small.
Really if not for like the hurry up offense ; playing from behind in garbage time with the defense not being abor to make substitutions, and jones just taking advantage by just bird dogging and throwing short quick passes ; the results would be far worse. In other words I suspect t he’s look worse if he played on like the rams not better
If it wasn't clear I was not being complimentary to Jones.
Based on this video the play took less then 2 seconds before the ball was out.
Or another option - don't throw the fucking ball there.
Problem is, his mind was made up before he even took the snap and that's where the ball went without a second thought.
This is better. What did he see in the pre-snap? What did the receiver see? There was no time to change once the play started with less than 2 seconds.
You can't look off defenders in that amount of time.
Giants are favoring the short passing and quick drop backs(bad o-line). Had success against Carolina.
Good on Chiefs defense to watch for that and make a play.
Y/A: 22 (7.1)
AY/A: 22 (6.8)
Net Y/A: 23 (6.28)
Adjusted AY/A: 22 (5.99)
These numbers are terrible.
It's over.
I was listening to Phil Simms on a podcast and he totally disagrees with you on Daniel Jones in every possible way. Not sure who to believe more (cough, cough)
TD%: 29 (2.6%)
I was listening to Phil Simms on a podcast and he totally disagrees with you on Daniel Jones in every possible way. Not sure who to believe more (cough, cough)
I don't claim to know more about the position than Simms does, but the numbers and results speak for themselves and aren't open to interpretation.
If I'm watching a plane fly into a mountain at 500 MPH do I have to be a pilot to interpret that the plane is destroyed?
TD%: 29 (2.6%)
I was listening to Phil Simms on a podcast and he totally disagrees with you on Daniel Jones in every possible way. Not sure who to believe more (cough, cough)
We should keep everything the same and it will all change as soon as we see some sunshine.
So not you then? Can't form your own opinion.
Podcats are boring as fuck, by the way.
TD%: 29 (2.6%)
I was listening to Phil Simms on a podcast and he totally disagrees with you on Daniel Jones in every possible way. Not sure who to believe more (cough, cough)
Phil Simms also thinks Joe Burrow is a modern day Joe Montana. Phil says lots of things. Not all of them are right.
https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/former-super-bowl-mvp-phil-simms-hails-bengals-qb-joe-burrow-as-nfls-modern-day-joe-montana/
Have you considered the possibility that David Carr also wasn't any good?
Daniel Jones has gotten the David Carr treatment from the Giants. It's criminal.
Have you considered the possibility that David Carr also wasn't any good?
Of course it is possible. He never had a chance either way.
Washington ruined RG3 too, on this tangent.
Kyler Murray got sacked 48 times as a rookie, more than Jones has ever been. He turned out fine.
“Getting David Carr’d” isn’t a thing, it’s just a coping mechanism people come up with because their QB who sacked a lot just wasn’t very good.
This is the most fair counterpoint.
We have had 8 out of 11 offensive starters that have been out most of the time. How do you create chemistry? Look how much better Wentz is this year with an offensive line vs. last year when the Eagles entire oline was Out.
We have had 8 out of 11 offensive starters that have been out most of the time. How do you create chemistry? Look how much better Wentz is this year with an offensive line vs. last year when the Eagles entire oline was Out.
What do any of those people have to do with Jones?
Wake me up when Jones does that three years in a row
Wake me up when Jones does that three years in a row
He also got sacked 105 times, including 50 in year two. Didn’t ruin him.