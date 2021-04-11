for display only
The Ruining of Daniel Jones

Rafflee : 11/4/2021 1:06 pm
The perpetual debate has been about whether he has the talent to be a number one versus whether he can be judged based on the failings of the team around him...including coach and system

Daniel Jones has played 35 games and he's been sacked 100 times...I'm not sure what the specifics are on additional hits...they're PLENTIFUL. He cannot be blamed for the majority of the pounding he's received (apart from his Hero Ball Running). They are close to destroying him as a QB...It would be an interesting "study" in organizational incompetence if I were not a fan. Forget the supporting player cast....or your opinion of his talent/ability---they're destroying WHATEVER He Might Be.

Kyler Murray  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2021 1:12 pm : link
Has been sacked more than Jones two of his three years so far. Watson and Wilson have been sacked more than Jones all three years. Hasn’t ruined them.
Totally 100% agree...  
Dnew15 : 11/4/2021 1:14 pm : link
There have been exactly zero modern day NFL QB's that have been able to rise from the ashes that DJ currently lives in and ultimately turn it around and become a no-brainer elite QB.

AT this point - he would be a statistical outlier to make it out of this shit hole the organization put him in.

Thrown over 1000  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 1:17 pm : link
Professional passes and still stares down his receivers. I watched one the greatest QBs point it out live. We all witnessed it. Nobody fucked him up. He is doing the same things in the NFL that he did in college. It is time to accept that he is who he is.
RE: Kyler Murray  
VinegarPeppers : 11/4/2021 1:20 pm : link
Are those blind side tomahawk chops from behind that force fumbles DURING his throwing motion?

My point is..  
Dnew15 : 11/4/2021 1:21 pm : link
at this point...even if he were improving, even if his game has evolved - what difference does it make?

Literally no one comes back from the depths that he's currently in.

RE: Thrown over 1000  
Tuckrule : 11/4/2021 1:21 pm : link
If your referring to his pick this past week. He read the defense correctly. If Barkley is the running back Willie gay runs over the slant route to get to the flat. Willie gay recognized the play call and jumped it. Should jones not have thrown it? Probably but it’s not as egregious as many fans want to think. His ints vs rams were much worse.

Jones doesn’t have an offensive line. His internal clock is all out of wack he doesn’t trust this line when Thomas is out. He doesn’t trust his blind side. It’s a legit issue. He also gets zero credit for how well he has played in the pocket at avoiding pressures and making plays.
RE: Thrown over 1000  
VinegarPeppers : 11/4/2021 1:22 pm : link
He had crap receivers in college and he has had crap here due to injuries and inconsistencies...all while playing behind the worst OL in the NFL and the worst Giants OL I've seen in 55 years watching.

RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2021 1:22 pm : link
When has he avoided pressure and made plays?
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 1:25 pm : link
I am sorry, that I am going to accept Peyton reaction and comment with 1000x more weight than yours. That he said it live, as he was watching, makes it even more honest for me. I was a Jones guy. I get your argument, I used to make it. The objective evidence overwhelmed me and I think he is who he is.

Milk toast.
i really do think Jones could've been a QB  
Mike in Long Beach : 11/4/2021 1:27 pm : link
I still see an outside chance that he becomes one. But the odds look bleak at this point. The David Carr analogy has been thrown around too much, but it really is fair.
His numbers are worse than Trubisky  
GMen72 : 11/4/2021 1:28 pm : link
When aggressive, he's a turnover machine. When not turning the ball over, he's a NFL backup. He's not an instinctual runner, holds on to the ball too long, and isn't overly accurate.

He's a good kid, plays hard...he's also not a QB that needs a GREAT team around him to be serviceable.
I love it when someone starts a thread  
Mike from Ohio : 11/4/2021 1:30 pm : link
And when someone makes a counter argument, they simply don't respond.

Clearly the entire premise of the OP is "being sacked 100 times in y9our first 35 games would ruin anyone." When presented with other players sacked as many times or more that are playing much better?

crickets...
The same thing was said about Darnold  
Gman11 : 11/4/2021 1:30 pm : link
How could he succeed with that team around him? He looked pretty lousy a couple of weeks ago. So lousy he was replaced by some nobody from the XFL.
This is what Jones was at Duke  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 1:30 pm : link
.
Sacks  
Toth029 : 11/4/2021 1:32 pm : link
Are a combination of things.

Jones has definitely progressed in reading the field and in his progressions of the defense. That was problem for the first season and some of last year; he has improved.

Now when your line is banged up, your receivers are lackluster due to injuries, which also means no run game, it's a tall order for any QB, much less one still improving his craft as a young QB.

Playcalling matters above all unless you have a top flight QB, which is very rare in the league. Mahomes, Brady and Rodgers are above all quite easily when it comes to manipulating the defense and getting the ball out fast.

Garrett, along with the lacking talent on the line, is why the offense is not as good as it should be. Playcalling matters. Without a great OC, your offense will struggle to move the ball.
RE: The same thing was said about Darnold  
Toth029 : 11/4/2021 1:33 pm : link
If you guys can’t see him avoiding free rushers routinely  
Tuckrule : 11/4/2021 1:54 pm : link
I don’t know what to tell you. I never thought he could be a top 10 QB. You can win with daniel jones. The team around him is dreadful. My ceiling for him was and has always been Alex smith. That is who he is.

The explanation of the pick is obvious. It was man coverage the linebacker, Willie gay, undercut the route and abandoned his responsibility which was coveringbooker in the flat. It was a good play by gay to read jones eyes. Again, this goes back to jones pre snap and post snap read. He never read the coverage once he determined he has the slant open based on the coverage. You can take peytons explanation but that is exactly what happened. It’s basic football 101. You don’t to listen to Peyton watch the play yourself. It’s man coverage and he failed to see the linebacker who read his eyes the whole time
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 1:58 pm : link
He stared down his receiver on a short hitch, YOU CAN'T DO THAT! The amount of excuses you make for him is absurd. There is literally nothing he can do that you would say, yeah his bad.
RE: If you guys can’t see him avoiding free rushers routinely  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15443162 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
I don’t know what to tell you. I never thought he could be a top 10 QB. You can win with daniel jones. The team around him is dreadful. My ceiling for him was and has always been Alex smith. That is who he is.

The explanation of the pick is obvious. It was man coverage the linebacker, Willie gay, undercut the route and abandoned his responsibility which was coveringbooker in the flat. It was a good play by gay to read jones eyes. Again, this goes back to jones pre snap and post snap read. He never read the coverage once he determined he has the slant open based on the coverage. You can take peytons explanation but that is exactly what happened. It’s basic football 101. You don’t to listen to Peyton watch the play yourself. It’s man coverage and he failed to see the linebacker who read his eyes the whole time


Stop with the pass rush excuses. He had time for most of the game. And yeah, it was a good play by Gay, but a godawful one by Jones. He led Gay right to the receiver. That they were playing man doesn't change a thing.
RE: His numbers are worse than Trubisky  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:03 pm : link
One more thing about the "inordinate amount"  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:08 pm : link
of pressure Jones is facing - he's not. His pressure rate is the 8th lowest in the league, and that is for a guy who holds onto the ball too long at times. But that will not stop the excuse makers from making excuses.
He is under duress for sure.  
CV36 : 11/4/2021 2:11 pm : link
Play calling under Garrett isn't much help. When you have heat coming you have to have some quick slants or other blitz beaters called so he has somewhere to go with the ball. He is doing better with reads but he is slow about it. On blitzes if the first guy isn't there he either forces a bad throw to the wrong guy or takes the sack. When he has time he can get it done. If he ever makes the playoffs he will be playing teams that can get in his face. If he cant get past that he will never succeed. Every QB in the league gets hit and gets sacked. Its part of the game. Adapt and overcome. He just doesnt make decisions quick enough from my view. Great character, and hard worker but not a baller. He is not the only player on this team that fits that mold. If Engram could block, get open and catch he would be a great tight end.
daniel jones isn't ruined, the team is ruined  
MartyNJ1969 : 11/4/2021 2:11 pm : link
it will take5-7 years to undo what has happened this year. people joke about it , but it will take one more coaching failure after Judge before this organization gets it right, By that time, Arch Manning will be in the draft.<--not kidding here..this can actually happen 5-7 years from now.

Then this team may be on some winning ground.

For Coaches, I would pick the Indiana university coach if he is available. I think he would make a great pro HC.
RE: Thrown over 1000  
bluewave : 11/4/2021 2:13 pm : link
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:14 pm : link
I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 2:20 pm : link
the "stare down his receiver" comment on the interception.

If he had done it then he would have seen the LB right the f' there!

Some of you may counter that and say that the LB was hiding there... (I'm not sure. He was literally in front of DS). If that is true then it's a great play by the LB. Isn't it?

For those of you who still insist... You have to eventually f'in look where you throw the ball!

It's not like he spent 10 seconds admiring DS route running and then decided to throw that ball.

RE: RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:21 pm : link
RE: I don't buy  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:22 pm : link
Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 2:27 pm : link
TD%: 29 (2.6%)
Y/A: 22 (7.1)
AY/A: 22 (6.8)
Net Y/A: 23 (6.28)
Adjusted AY/A: 22 (5.99)

These numbers are terrible.

It's over.
I think Jones is playing better than he did last year so  
Jimmy Googs : 11/4/2021 2:29 pm : link
maybe the sacks are helping him...
RE: RE: The same thing was said about Darnold  
Debaser : 11/4/2021 2:29 pm : link
RE: RE: I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 2:30 pm : link
Again... WTF does "stare down" mean? Is he looking where he's throwing the ball or is he admiring his WRs?

I see DJ looking at his receivers when he's throwing TDs to them.
Jones will have a few more seasons  
rocco8112 : 11/4/2021 2:31 pm : link
Giants wont cut bait, lets start thinking of some new excuses, the old are starting to get boring.

He is easy to root for, but right now it is tough to say he will be the guy. To me something is missing. It is hard to find a good HC and franchise QB. Giants will soon be on attempt four for HC, will likely need as many failures to finally get the QB.

It was special to have a franchise rock like Eli. That is not the norm for most teams. Dark ages for this franchise.
RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
rocco8112 : 11/4/2021 2:32 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 2:33 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 2:37 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Debaser : 11/4/2021 2:38 pm : link
If Jones could string together  
rocco8112 : 11/4/2021 2:41 pm : link
at least three consecutive very productive games it would go a long way towards at least thinking he has a shot to be a franchise guy.
RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2021 2:54 pm : link
LIke it or not...  
Dnew15 : 11/4/2021 2:56 pm : link
he'll be here next year.

For sure.
A bunch of QBs stare down receivers, but usually not the good ones.  
Jimmy Googs : 11/4/2021 3:06 pm : link
It just allows for other defenders on the field to read Jones' eyes and get a head start for where the ball is going. Jones does it a lot more than you would like to see, and he did it on that early pick in the KC game.

Some good QBs can get away with staring down guys, but usually if they have a very quick release or a cannon for an arm. Jones has neither of these...



......  
Route 9 : 11/4/2021 3:08 pm : link
Ruin? LOL. Nah. He's just not good to begin with.
The ability to look off defenders, for even a fraction of a second  
Mike from Ohio : 11/4/2021 3:14 pm : link
is often what gets the separation needed to complete a pass. You see it on downfield throws all the time, where a QB stares at the safety to freeze him, and then moves his eyes to his target and has a bigger window to fit the ball in. It is a necessary skill/behavior for an NFL QB to have.

Jones is very good when he goes quickly to his first read. He has good accuracy when the throw is there to be made. What he doesn't have is the ability to adjust when things break down or the defense is not what he thought. He holds the ball too long and he makes poor decisions.

Most QBs in the NFL have the first set of traits. The second is what separates franchise QBs from serviceable QBs. In my mind Jones is a serviceable QB because of those limitations, which don't seem to be improving dramatically in year 3.
His game time processing  
thrunthrublue : 11/4/2021 3:16 pm : link
Is deficient, the game has never slowed down for him…..massive amount of game on the line failures, the opposite of eli. Fire DG for picking this second round talent #1.
RE: I don't buy  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 3:17 pm : link
Like it or not he'll be here next year  
arniefez : 11/4/2021 3:23 pm : link
Good. He should be unless someone makes the Giants a trade offer they can't refuse.

He's under contract and you can't buy an NFL starting QB for much less than the 8 million he'll get paid, even a bad one.

The real question is do the Giants pick up his 5th year - they have until early March of 2022 to decide - which will cost 20 million. Before you scream 20 million for Jones! 20 million will be about the 20th high QB salary in 2023 and it gives the Giants two years to work on replacing him.

What I don't think should happen under any circumstances no matter what the price would be is any kind of an extension. IMO he is not and will never be a QB who can carry a team. IMO the Giants need to keep looking until they find one no matter how long it takes.
Matthew Stafford  
bcinsd : 11/4/2021 3:26 pm : link
played on terrible teams but it was always obvious that he was a franchise QB. The special ones make frequent great individual plays despite their surroundings.
DJ may be an ok NFL QB, but its pretty obvious to me that he is not a special player.
Rest of the year is fine  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 3:27 pm : link
Let's watch, I leave all kinds of room open to wrong about Daniel Jones, I was his champion for over 2 years for Pete's sake. I am now agreeing that he needs to show it on the field by the end of the year, more injuries will not matter to me. That turnover was GIGANTIC for the team.

Giving the ball back in that spot by staring at the receiver is awful. They were talking about Mahomes throwing screens later in the game. They were saying that he is looking downfield and waiting, and they showed how that manipulated the defender.

I can sling it. This is basic. You stare with your EYES, not your head. As he was throwing I was yelling at the screen just like Peyton. Nooooooooo, you can't do that!
RE: Sacks  
NINEster : 11/4/2021 3:35 pm : link
RE: Like it or not he'll be here next year  
Dnew15 : 11/4/2021 3:42 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 3:50 pm : link
Certainly fair to say  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/4/2021 3:52 pm : link
he has not received the support you prefer with a new QB and I think he can be serviceable with a very good team around him.

You don't extend serviceable imo which is really where the Giants are at this point. Fine with having him back for a fourth year and I see two scenarios.

1. They don't like anyone in the draft. Sign a higher level Vet to compete with Jones next year.

2. Draft replacement in 2023 if one is available. If they hit on this years draft than can afford to give up picks in 2024.


While this is going on you also get to evaluate Judge. If the team stinks next year and you don't see improvements in coaching than you can start fresh in 2023 with NEW GM/HC.
RE: Like it or not he'll be here next year  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 3:57 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 4:12 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 4:13 pm : link
RE: Thrown over 1000  
joeinpa : 11/4/2021 4:47 pm : link
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 4:52 pm : link
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/4/2021 4:54 pm : link
Yet some would have you believe his failure is a Greek tragedy...
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Debaser : 11/4/2021 4:54 pm : link
Quote:



Every quarterback does this from time to time, Brady did it last week

We have seen other example where he has moved the defense with his eyes.

But not surprised by your response to this play. Every mistake Daniel makes, even the mistakes you see around the league every week, a blind side hit that any quarterback would fumble, is spun to fit the narrative they promote for Jones.


It’s not that every qb doesn’t make mistakes. I have also never seen Brady do this, and certainly not after your defense made a big play and first throw out of the gate.

Even if what you’re saying is true I’ve also seen Brady play perfect in a super biycone back to win down 28-3 and win the Game . A perfect half of football at the show. Game after game consistently playing well

With people like you were supposed to have selective amnesia about all the 0-8 starts ; all the fumbling ; all the bird dogging ; all the terrible play without any particular good play minus Washington football team and say “see Herbert or Brady does it too”
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 4:58 pm : link
RE: GT.  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15443425 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Yet some would have you believe his failure is a Greek tragedy...


I'd say I've never seen anything like it on BBI, but I have. I've been here long enough to identify irrational superfan bullshit when I see it. Some of the superfans have disappeared; it's a dying species.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2021 5:03 pm : link
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 5:04 pm : link
RE: Thrown over 1000  
River Mike : 11/4/2021 5:05 pm : link
RE: Totally 100% agree...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/4/2021 5:07 pm : link
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Section331 : 11/4/2021 5:14 pm : link
RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2021 5:16 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
Debaser : 11/4/2021 5:28 pm : link
Quote:

I admit to liking Jones, but unfortunately this is very true and may be his biggest flaw. What I cannot understand is why it hasn't been corrected. In my very untrained opinion, it doesn't seem like it should be all that difficult



I'm sure Jones understands the concept, but executing it on a consistent basis requires the kind of instincts that he simply doesn't seem to have.


I don’t know what you guys are talking about. It’s not like he’s been lights out minus this one flaw. He has shown to be playing in over his head all the time and he can’t play at this level. The pocket awareness; just trying to plow through d backs and getting hurt.

He’s not subtle at all. His speed and running helps mask some of these deficiencies but at the end of the day — you’re not playing against wake Forrest where the backs are undersized and small.

Really if not for like the hurry up offense ; playing from behind in garbage time with the defense not being abor to make substitutions, and jones just taking advantage by just bird dogging and throwing short quick passes ; the results would be far worse. In other words I suspect t he’s look worse if he played on like the rams not better
RE: RE: RE: RE: Thrown over 1000  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2021 5:31 pm : link
It’s ok to have an opinion  
joe48 : 11/4/2021 5:55 pm : link
You don’t have to apologize to our QB experts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't buy  
gfinop : 11/4/2021 6:02 pm : link
Ruining?  
MyNameIsMyName : 11/4/2021 6:06 pm : link
When was he ever good?
RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
GeoMan999 : 11/4/2021 6:17 pm : link
I said this earlier this season.  
islander1 : 11/4/2021 6:19 pm : link
Daniel Jones has gotten the David Carr treatment from the Giants. It's criminal.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 6:21 pm : link
RE: RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 6:24 pm : link
Forget it  
Thegratefulhead : 11/4/2021 6:27 pm : link
Everyone the Giants draft is awesome, there is a dark cloud that inspires unfortunate circumstances to all Giants players, coaches and management that absolves them from any personal accountability in anything that happens here.

We should keep everything the same and it will all change as soon as we see some sunshine.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
Route 9 : 11/4/2021 6:28 pm : link
RE: RE: Daniel Jones leaguewide ranking on key metrics:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/4/2021 6:30 pm : link
RE: I said this earlier this season.  
rsjem1979 : 11/4/2021 6:37 pm : link
RE: RE: I said this earlier this season.  
islander1 : 11/4/2021 7:07 pm : link
When you play with AA or JV players  
Carl in CT : 11/4/2021 7:11 pm : link
You expect top 5? Jesus yes the team has ruined the kid.
RE: I said this earlier this season.  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2021 7:25 pm : link
If Jones was really good at Duke I could buy him being ruined  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 8:18 pm : link
But he wasn't.
RE: If Jones was really good at Duke I could buy him being ruined  
islander1 : 11/4/2021 9:08 pm : link
DJ is a  
xman : 11/4/2021 9:12 pm : link
screw up
Many of you  
GeoMan999 : 11/4/2021 9:55 pm : link
Would have given up on Steve Young, Phil Simms, Aaron Rodgers, etc.

We have had 8 out of 11 offensive starters that have been out most of the time. How do you create chemistry? Look how much better Wentz is this year with an offensive line vs. last year when the Eagles entire oline was Out.
RE: Many of you  
Go Terps : 11/4/2021 9:56 pm : link
Aaron Rodgers first three full seasons  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2021 10:15 pm : link
He averaged 4100 yards, 28 TDs and 10 interceptions.

Wake me up when Jones does that three years in a row
RE: Aaron Rodgers first three full seasons  
ajr2456 : 11/4/2021 10:16 pm : link
