The Ruining of Daniel Jones Rafflee : 11/4/2021 1:06 pm

The perpetual debate has been about whether he has the talent to be a number one versus whether he can be judged based on the failings of the team around him...including coach and system



Daniel Jones has played 35 games and he's been sacked 100 times...I'm not sure what the specifics are on additional hits...they're PLENTIFUL. He cannot be blamed for the majority of the pounding he's received (apart from his Hero Ball Running). They are close to destroying him as a QB...It would be an interesting "study" in organizational incompetence if I were not a fan. Forget the supporting player cast....or your opinion of his talent/ability---they're destroying WHATEVER He Might Be.



