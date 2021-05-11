For the Dave Gettleman Detractors DannyDimes : 11/5/2021 8:41 am

"Incompetent" "Horrible" "Worst GM in the league..."



You people make me laugh. In his 4 years as Giants GM Pro Football Focus has DG WAY above average.



Pro Football focus "Regrading the Draft"



Because this forum has very limited tools, you'll have to cut and paste the URLs yourselves if you wish to read the articles...



2018: Average

https://www.pff.com/news/regrading-the-2018-nfl-draft-classes-ravens-bills-and-buccaneers-among-nfls-biggest-winners



2019:Average

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-regrading-2019-nfl-draft-classes-tennessee-titans-san-francisco-49ers



2020: A

https://www.pff.com/news/nfl-regrading-2020-nfl-draft-classes-tampa-bay-buccaneers-minnesota-vikings



2021: B+

https://www.pff.com/news/draft-2021-nfl-draft-grades-all-32-teams