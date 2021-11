Have some cojones... draft Willis

"‘I’ve still got so much in front of me’Quincy Avery, who runs QB Takeover in Atlanta, has trained some talented quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.Last offseason, Avery conducted a workout at Georgia Tech’s indoor facility and wanted to test Willis’ huge arm in a different way. They marched out to the 50-yard line to see if Willis could rocket a ball straight up into the 65-foot roof.“He goes to the middle of the field at the highest point, leans back, launches one and it slams into the top of the ceiling,” Avery said. “It could have gone 10-15 yards farther.”Avery has tried the exercise with others and never seen anyone else come close.“I worked with Mahomes (for one weekend) going into his last year in college,” Avery said. “I can say this very confidently: Malik has the strongest arm of anybody I’ve ever seen.” Link - ( New Window