Have some cojones... draft Willis

DanMetroMan : 11/5/2021 2:40 pm
"‘I’ve still got so much in front of me’
Quincy Avery, who runs QB Takeover in Atlanta, has trained some talented quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

Last offseason, Avery conducted a workout at Georgia Tech’s indoor facility and wanted to test Willis’ huge arm in a different way. They marched out to the 50-yard line to see if Willis could rocket a ball straight up into the 65-foot roof.

“He goes to the middle of the field at the highest point, leans back, launches one and it slams into the top of the ceiling,” Avery said. “It could have gone 10-15 yards farther.”

Avery has tried the exercise with others and never seen anyone else come close.

“I worked with Mahomes (for one weekend) going into his last year in college,” Avery said. “I can say this very confidently: Malik has the strongest arm of anybody I’ve ever seen.”
i'm on the Malik Willis  
cjac : 11/5/2021 2:42 pm : link
bandwagon as well.

I really really fear that he ends up on the Eagles
Dane  
DanMetroMan : 11/5/2021 2:42 pm : link
Brugler breaks down his tape
No.  
jeff57 : 11/5/2021 2:44 pm : link
6 INTs combined in 2 games against 2 crappy teams. Gave up the chance to compete in the SEC. No thanks.
what you talking about?  
KDavies : 11/5/2021 2:44 pm : link
he is my favorite QB. Dunno how I feel about drafting him above a Hutchinson or a Neal though. There certainly is some risk there.
That's a physics  
pjcas18 : 11/5/2021 2:45 pm : link
question I definitely would have failed.

65 feet is just over 21 yards.

I would have bet every starting NFL QB could throw a ball 21 yards in the air.
Despite what mocks are currently saying  
AcesUp : 11/5/2021 2:46 pm : link
A QB will go first overall in April, my money is on Willis.
There are a lot of raw tools  
Mike in NY : 11/5/2021 2:47 pm : link
But I am in agreement with Sy on this one that you do not want Willis touching the ball in 2022 except for maybe specially designed plays. Drafting him basically means you are stuck with Jones or Glennon as your starter in 2022 so it is a question of whether he is better than whatever you can get in 2023 Draft.
But is it stronger than  
rasbutant : 11/5/2021 2:47 pm : link
JaMarcus Russell

That's what i want to know
Pass  
jvm52106 : 11/5/2021 2:50 pm : link
I googled Malik Willis vs. Lamar Jackson  
KDavies : 11/5/2021 2:53 pm : link
because that for me was the most obvious comparison. I found this article. Don't know how reputable this guy is, but raises some concerns other than the obvious level of play one:

"He is a dynamic, game-changing runner, with a strong enough arm and good ball-handling skills in the pocket. He runs a mean option, along the lines of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. However, the longer the game film plays, more and more question marks start popping up."

"Willis only works the perimeters of the field in passing situations for the most part, and stays completely away from throwing into the middle of the field. This really concerns me. Willis loves to throw short-to-intermediate out patterns all day long. That takes the Jackson comparison off the table. Jackson knows how to throw an NFL route tree, while Willis does not show that he does."

"Willis does two other things which are also the kiss of death at the next level - - he tends to pat the ball prior to throwing it (which telegraphs where he is going with the ball, which would give NFL defensive backs even more time to break on his passes) and he also locks in with his receivers. He stares down his receivers a lot of the time, prior to throwing it. I am not seeing Willis scan the field and go through his progressions."

"I like Willis a heck of a lot more than I liked QBs Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, but I do not love Willis. If I did not love Willis against the likes of Old Dominion, Syracuse and Troy this season (which is the case), how am I going to love him playing against the Packers, Bears and Vikings?"
Doesn’t matter  
Jay on the Island : 11/5/2021 2:54 pm : link
He’s going 1st overall to Detroit.
Fucking A  
Go Terps : 11/5/2021 2:54 pm : link
...  
broadbandz : 11/5/2021 2:54 pm : link
Jones is the QB just accept it or find another team.
RE: That's a physics  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/5/2021 2:56 pm : link
pjcas18 said:
Quote:
question I definitely would have failed.

65 feet is just over 21 yards.

I would have bet every starting NFL QB could throw a ball 21 yards in the air.

Gravity is an unforgiving bitch.
RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 11/5/2021 2:56 pm : link
broadbandz said:
Quote:
Jones is the QB just accept it or find another team.

You're a laughingstock here. Just accept it or find another board.
I like Willis more than Lance  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11/5/2021 3:12 pm : link
But he's definitely a Swing for the Fences type prospect. I wouldn't be against it.
RE: No.  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/5/2021 3:12 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Quote:
6 INTs combined in 2 games against 2 crappy teams. Gave up the chance to compete in the SEC. No thanks.



Where the picks his fault? Did the receiver run the wrong route? Did the receiver slip and fall causing the INT? Did it bounce of the receivers hands causing the INT?

You can’t make such a blanket statement without giving context to your statement.
A strong arm means nothing if  
Rick in Dallas : 11/5/2021 3:45 pm : link
Your footwork and accuracy are off. In addition to pocket presence and progression through the osss play
Willis has a big test tomorrow versus Ole Miss a must see game
Jeff George  
Giants73 : 11/5/2021 3:50 pm : link
Had a great arm, as did Browning Nagel. Ravens had even drafted a kid who could hit the goalpost from midfield on one knee. But all ended up stinking. Better off watching them play than to hear someone whose career depends on his trainees getting signed in the NFL.
RE: Doesn’t matter  
cjac : 11/5/2021 3:55 pm : link
Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He’s going 1st overall to Detroit.


Detroit is going to find a way to fuck up that first pick. Its in their nature
I'm  
DanMetroMan : 11/5/2021 4:03 pm : link
sorry but if being unsure if Daniel Jones is a championship QB is enough to make me no longer a Giants fan I don't know what to say. "Find another team" always cracks me up.
I dont give a flying f about his arm  
John In CO : 11/5/2021 4:15 pm : link
How smart is he....does he sense the rush....can he read a defense...how accurate are the passes that cannon of an arm shoots down the field....is he a leader????

You know, all that quarterback stuff that numerous super strong armed prospects have entered this league lacking in years past and as a result didnt last very long. I saw one of them here in Denver last year. This year I see him when they show shots of the bench.

NOT saying Willis doesnt have those all important skills, but that game vs Louisiana scared me. This weekends game vs Ole Miss may tell us a lot.
Change for change sake  
section125 : 11/5/2021 4:32 pm : link
is not normally good. There is absolutely no point in drafting a replacement QB with a top 8 pick unless he is likely the answer.
More than likely an OT/OG will be good enough to be quite effective and in my mind that is what the Giants need. If Willis is the real goods, and from reading here that is somewhat questionable, then yes you get him and then get oline right after. But no QB will be effective if they are hunted down every play.
It’s time for this franchise to be bold..  
Sean : 11/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
For once swing for the fucking fences. Try to be exciting.
There's  
Toth029 : 11/5/2021 4:50 pm : link
Been a hundred drafted QB's who had great arms, powerful arms. That doesn't mean a single thing in the end if accuracy, footwork, progressions, etc are not up to snuff.

Replace Garrett first and there will be progress.
The Giants need  
crick n NC : 11/5/2021 4:53 pm : link
smart, high percentage hits on their draft picks. I do not know anything about Willis, but I am not sure if the Giants are a team in a good position to gamble. The rich can handle the hit they take from their losses, while the poor (the giants) need all to be a responsible franchise. I think making a pick to be exciting is a bad way to rebuild this franchise.
Gruber : 11/5/2021 4:55 pm : link
Aren't we second in line behind the Eagles when it comes to draft capital?
And then the Lions will be ahead of us in the draft as well.
RE: It’s time for this franchise to be bold..  
section125 : 11/5/2021 4:56 pm : link
Sean said:
Quote:
For once swing for the fucking fences. Try to be exciting.


Getting good starting offensive line is not swinging for the fences. It is boring until you see that guard on a sweep bury a LB or DB clearing a path.
I'm  
Professor Falken : 11/5/2021 4:58 pm : link
a Cuse grad and a glutton for punishment, so I watch every Cuse football game. Used to be quite enjoyable in the late 80's and 90's. Not so much the last 20 years. Anyway, I saw both guys play against Syracuse. Obviously different circumstances, different defenses. Still, no comparison. Lamar was a one man wrecking crew. Man among boys. Louisville routed Syracuse in The Dome. Willis made a few above average college football plays throwing and running, but I came away wondering what the big deal is and a mediocre at best Cuse team beat Liberty.
I am trending in your your direction  
Sy'56 : 11/5/2021 6:09 pm : link
Dan.
RE: I am trending in your your direction  
Go Terps : 11/5/2021 6:29 pm : link
Sy'56 said:
Dan.
Quote:
Dan.


👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
if the eval on Willis is elite upside  
Producer : 11/5/2021 6:35 pm : link
then you have to do it.
RE: It’s time for this franchise to be bold..  
Producer : 11/5/2021 6:37 pm : link
Sean said:
Quote:
For once swing for the fucking fences. Try to be exciting.


Agreed.

There is a bigger sin than being bad. It's being boring.
RE: RE: It’s time for this franchise to be bold..  
FStubbs : 11/5/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15444594 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15444571 Sean said:


Quote:


For once swing for the fucking fences. Try to be exciting.



Getting good starting offensive line is not swinging for the fences. It is boring until you see that guard on a sweep bury a LB or DB clearing a path.


If we literally spent every single draft pick on offensive linemen, it would be strange, it would be swinging for the fences, but I would totally get it.

Problem is as long as we have our current scouts and Chris Mara I don't know if it would work.
As someone alluded to,  
Joe Beckwith : 11/5/2021 6:49 pm : link
He’s a luxury pick on a team that has too many needs at key positions : multiple OL and at least 1 top ER to overlook early opportunities to draft OL and ER , as deep as those positions are in this draft, where the cream of those positions will be gone by the time of the 33-64 pick.
They overlooked a ‘20 draft class loaded with good WRs, while needing a WR or 2; I don’t think it happens this class.
Maybe, maybe if he lasts to rd 2, or they can make other moves to get yet another mid/ late first, and they get one of the 2 needs with the earlier 1st, then the might take a chance.
QBs  
Sy'56 : 11/5/2021 7:01 pm : link
are not luxury picks.
QBs  
AcidTest : 11/5/2021 7:45 pm : link
are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.
RE: QBs  
Producer : 11/5/2021 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15444729 AcidTest said:
Quote:
are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.


Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.
RE: QBs  
Producer : 11/5/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15444690 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
are not luxury picks.


Precisely. It's the most important position, by far, on the team. The QB defines the team, dictates style, motivates (or fails to motivate) both sides of the ball. If you see a QB that can be a dramatic upgrade to what you presently have, it's not a luxury, it's a necessity.
RE: RE: QBs  
FStubbs : 11/5/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15444733 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15444729 AcidTest said:


Quote:


are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.



Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.


Shurmur had a rookie QB, didn't work so well for him.
RE: RE: RE: QBs  
Producer : 11/5/2021 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15444736 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15444733 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15444729 AcidTest said:


Quote:


are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.



Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.



Shurmur had a rookie QB, didn't work so well for him.


true
Excellent like DanMetroMan...  
bw in dc : 11/5/2021 10:07 pm : link
and such a good read about Willis taking a risk going from Auburn to Liberty, recognizing his faults (lack of preparation and focus), and taking full accountability for his actions and success.

He's really earned his way to being a first round prospect. Really admire his immense talent, but love his attitude. Easy guy to root for...
I don't  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 11/5/2021 11:25 pm : link
know enough of Willis to have an opinion, but the presence of Jones certainly shouldn't prevent them from picking a QB.
Willis and Liberty taking on Ole Miss  
Jimmy Googs : 11/6/2021 9:25 am : link
this afternoon...
RE: Willis and Liberty taking on Ole Miss  
bw in dc : 11/6/2021 11:17 am : link
Jimmy Googs said:
this afternoon...
Quote:
this afternoon...


I’m sure Hugh Freeze will be met warmly when he walks onto Vaught-Hemingway field. Mr. Freeze made quite a mess down there when he was the head coach… ; )
Hopefully we draft with brains  
Spider56 : 11/6/2021 2:02 pm : link
Not balls.
RE: Hopefully we draft with brains  
BlueHurricane : 11/6/2021 2:08 pm : link
Spider56 said:
Not balls.
Quote:
Not balls.


Exactly.

This kid is seasons away from being NFL ready
I don't understand why we would spend our top draft pick on a QB  
montanagiant : 11/6/2021 4:53 pm : link
When he will be completely hindered by our O-Line? We need at least 2 O-Line starters from the draft,and another for depth. We also need one legit edge rusher for the D-Line.

It's like we running in place if yet again go with skill positions before building a solid foundation on the lines. It's rinse and repeat
0 TDs, 3 INTs, 23.3 QBR  
jeff57 : 11/6/2021 5:04 pm : link
Today.
I hadn’t seen him before today  
LG in NYC : 11/6/2021 5:39 pm : link
I hadn’t seen him before today And I understand he was playing a better defense than corral was playing against but boy did Willis look terrible.

He may have a strong arm but he made some terrible decisions and seemed afraid to throw the ball at times.

BBI got in to start watching corral and I like most of what I have seen from him.
Curious on everyone's thoughts on Corral and Willis  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/6/2021 5:54 pm : link
after today?

Both still top 5?
Willis was never top 5  
jeff57 : 11/6/2021 6:13 pm : link
Let's  
TroutMan : 11/6/2021 8:45 pm : link
go all in on OL and ER. Let's be bold and boring. Then mortgage the future for the right QB, unless of course Danny Dimes proves himself in the next year and a half.
I'm not the biggest DJ fan, but I would take DJ over any of these QB  
Anakim : 11/6/2021 8:58 pm : link
prospects
OOOOHHHH  
stoneman : 11/6/2021 9:00 pm : link
He can can throw it far :(
RE: 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 23.3 QBR  
bw in dc : 11/6/2021 9:02 pm : link
jeff57 said:
Today.
Quote:
Today.


Willis really struggled today. The entire offense fell apart.
RE: I'm not the biggest DJ fan, but I would take DJ over any of these QB  
bw in dc : 11/6/2021 9:06 pm : link
Anakim said:
prospects
Quote:
prospects


I don't agree. Pickett is a better prospect than Jones.
Bw  
LG in NYC : 11/6/2021 9:12 pm : link
What about corral?
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 11/6/2021 9:18 pm : link
LG in NYC said:
What about corral?
Quote:
What about corral?


I like a lot about him, but his body type really bothers me. Very narrow, not thick. Reminds me of Jake Plummer.

Corral does have a plus-arm, btw.
Well that did not  
section125 : 11/6/2021 9:20 pm : link
go well for Willis...
RE: Well that did not  
Sy'56 : 11/6/2021 9:37 pm : link
section125 said:
go well for Willis...
Quote:
go well for Willis...


Tough eval

Sacked 8 times in the first half. 1 INT was a Hail Mary type, one was the WR giving the ball away.

It wasn't a good game, though.
RE: RE: Well that did not  
section125 : 11/6/2021 9:39 pm : link
In comment 15445624 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15445617 section125 said:


Quote:


go well for Willis...



Tough eval

Sacked 8 times in the first half. 1 INT was a Hail Mary type, one was the WR giving the ball away.

It wasn't a good game, though.


Ha - we see that every Sunday already.
again Judge  
BigBlueCane : 11/6/2021 9:58 pm : link
has not indicated he's ready to move on from Jones or that he considers Jones a limitation on what he wants to do as a coach.

Stop injecting personal prejudices into this and read and listen to what Judge is saying ffs.
RE: RE: I'm not the biggest DJ fan, but I would take DJ over any of these QB  
Mike in NY : 11/6/2021 10:00 pm : link
In comment 15445604 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15445598 Anakim said:


Quote:


prospects



I don't agree. Pickett is a better prospect than Jones.


Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not the biggest DJ fan, but I would take DJ over any of these QB  
bw in dc : 11/6/2021 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15445633 Mike in NY said:
Quote:


Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.


I really don't care when the light goes on as long as it goes on. It's not like Pickett is playing with a bunch of veterans. His top WR is a sophomore.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm not the biggest DJ fan, but I would take DJ over any of these QB  
montanagiant : 2:31 am : link
In comment 15445642 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15445633 Mike in NY said:


Quote:




Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.



I really don't care when the light goes on as long as it goes on. It's not like Pickett is playing with a bunch of veterans. His top WR is a sophomore.

Well conversely, what has Jones had to work with? It's amazing how excuses are made for other QBs that completely apply to Jones also.
