Have some cojones... draft Willis

"‘I’ve still got so much in front of me’
Quincy Avery, who runs QB Takeover in Atlanta, has trained some talented quarterbacks, including Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and Justin Fields.
Last offseason, Avery conducted a workout at Georgia Tech’s indoor facility and wanted to test Willis’ huge arm in a different way. They marched out to the 50-yard line to see if Willis could rocket a ball straight up into the 65-foot roof.
“He goes to the middle of the field at the highest point, leans back, launches one and it slams into the top of the ceiling,” Avery said. “It could have gone 10-15 yards farther.”
Avery has tried the exercise with others and never seen anyone else come close.
“I worked with Mahomes (for one weekend) going into his last year in college,” Avery said. “I can say this very confidently: Malik has the strongest arm of anybody I’ve ever seen.” Link
I really really fear that he ends up on the Eagles
65 feet is just over 21 yards.
I would have bet every starting NFL QB could throw a ball 21 yards in the air.
That's what i want to know
"He is a dynamic, game-changing runner, with a strong enough arm and good ball-handling skills in the pocket. He runs a mean option, along the lines of Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. However, the longer the game film plays, more and more question marks start popping up."
"Willis only works the perimeters of the field in passing situations for the most part, and stays completely away from throwing into the middle of the field. This really concerns me. Willis loves to throw short-to-intermediate out patterns all day long. That takes the Jackson comparison off the table. Jackson knows how to throw an NFL route tree, while Willis does not show that he does."
"Willis does two other things which are also the kiss of death at the next level - - he tends to pat the ball prior to throwing it (which telegraphs where he is going with the ball, which would give NFL defensive backs even more time to break on his passes) and he also locks in with his receivers. He stares down his receivers a lot of the time, prior to throwing it. I am not seeing Willis scan the field and go through his progressions."
"I like Willis a heck of a lot more than I liked QBs Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, but I do not love Willis. If I did not love Willis against the likes of Old Dominion, Syracuse and Troy this season (which is the case), how am I going to love him playing against the Packers, Bears and Vikings?"
Link - ( New Window )
Gravity is an unforgiving bitch.
You're a laughingstock here. Just accept it or find another board.
Where the picks his fault? Did the receiver run the wrong route? Did the receiver slip and fall causing the INT? Did it bounce of the receivers hands causing the INT?
You can’t make such a blanket statement without giving context to your statement.
Willis has a big test tomorrow versus Ole Miss a must see game
Detroit is going to find a way to fuck up that first pick. Its in their nature
You know, all that quarterback stuff that numerous super strong armed prospects have entered this league lacking in years past and as a result didnt last very long. I saw one of them here in Denver last year. This year I see him when they show shots of the bench.
NOT saying Willis doesnt have those all important skills, but that game vs Louisiana scared me. This weekends game vs Ole Miss may tell us a lot.
More than likely an OT/OG will be good enough to be quite effective and in my mind that is what the Giants need. If Willis is the real goods, and from reading here that is somewhat questionable, then yes you get him and then get oline right after. But no QB will be effective if they are hunted down every play.
Replace Garrett first and there will be progress.
And then the Lions will be ahead of us in the draft as well.
Getting good starting offensive line is not swinging for the fences. It is boring until you see that guard on a sweep bury a LB or DB clearing a path.
Agreed.
There is a bigger sin than being bad. It's being boring.
Quote:
For once swing for the fucking fences. Try to be exciting.
Getting good starting offensive line is not swinging for the fences. It is boring until you see that guard on a sweep bury a LB or DB clearing a path.
If we literally spent every single draft pick on offensive linemen, it would be strange, it would be swinging for the fences, but I would totally get it.
Problem is as long as we have our current scouts and Chris Mara I don't know if it would work.
They overlooked a ‘20 draft class loaded with good WRs, while needing a WR or 2; I don’t think it happens this class.
Maybe, maybe if he lasts to rd 2, or they can make other moves to get yet another mid/ late first, and they get one of the 2 needs with the earlier 1st, then the might take a chance.
Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.
Precisely. It's the most important position, by far, on the team. The QB defines the team, dictates style, motivates (or fails to motivate) both sides of the ball. If you see a QB that can be a dramatic upgrade to what you presently have, it's not a luxury, it's a necessity.
Quote:
are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.
Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.
Shurmur had a rookie QB, didn't work so well for him.
Quote:
In comment 15444729 AcidTest said:
Quote:
are not luxury picks, but I'd be surprised if the Giants drafted Willis, unless they hire an outside GM who convinces Mara that Jones isn't the long term answer. That doesn't seem likely. I also doubt that Judge will want to draft Willis. After two losing seasons he knows that he'd likely be fired after a third. He'll most likely therefore want someone who is able to contribute right now. Willis has a great arm and a lot of dynamic qualities, but as others have noted, will need at least a year before being ready to play.
Unless Judge knows Jones' deficiencies are too much of an obstacle. If he can convince ownership that the team needs to go a new direction at QB, then the clock winds back a bit. It probably gives him an extra year to work it out with the new kid.
Shurmur had a rookie QB, didn't work so well for him.
He's really earned his way to being a first round prospect. Really admire his immense talent, but love his attitude. Easy guy to root for...
I’m sure Hugh Freeze will be met warmly when he walks onto Vaught-Hemingway field. Mr. Freeze made quite a mess down there when he was the head coach… ; )
Exactly.
This kid is seasons away from being NFL ready
It's like we running in place if yet again go with skill positions before building a solid foundation on the lines. It's rinse and repeat
He may have a strong arm but he made some terrible decisions and seemed afraid to throw the ball at times.
BBI got in to start watching corral and I like most of what I have seen from him.
Both still top 5?
Willis really struggled today. The entire offense fell apart.
I don't agree. Pickett is a better prospect than Jones.
I like a lot about him, but his body type really bothers me. Very narrow, not thick. Reminds me of Jake Plummer.
Corral does have a plus-arm, btw.
Tough eval
Sacked 8 times in the first half. 1 INT was a Hail Mary type, one was the WR giving the ball away.
It wasn't a good game, though.
Quote:
go well for Willis...
Tough eval
Sacked 8 times in the first half. 1 INT was a Hail Mary type, one was the WR giving the ball away.
It wasn't a good game, though.
Ha - we see that every Sunday already.
Stop injecting personal prejudices into this and read and listen to what Judge is saying ffs.
Quote:
prospects
I don't agree. Pickett is a better prospect than Jones.
Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.
Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.
I really don't care when the light goes on as long as it goes on. It's not like Pickett is playing with a bunch of veterans. His top WR is a sophomore.
Quote:
Then why wasn’t he better until he was far more experienced than his competition? That isn’t going to happen in NFL.
I really don't care when the light goes on as long as it goes on. It's not like Pickett is playing with a bunch of veterans. His top WR is a sophomore.
Well conversely, what has Jones had to work with? It's amazing how excuses are made for other QBs that completely apply to Jones also.