OBJ - who would take him back?

I assume I am in a very small minority, but I am curious, who would take OBJ back right now? Not looking for why it is impossible (i.e. DG, waiver issues, etc). And on pricing, assume it is whatever you think the fair price would be.
So, if the contract was "right" who would sign OBJ?
I would in a heartbeat, but again assume I am in the minority.
Lol.
What made him special was his insane acceleration that set him apart from defenders and made them look slow by comparison.
Injuries have long since robbed him of that.
Hire Gruden and sign Henry Ruggs III. Let's get going.
Quote:
Fire Gettle and trade for Aaron Rodgers .. offer them leanoard and barkley and some picks ... make NY Giants football fun again
Hire Gruden and sign Henry Ruggs III. Let's get going.
Whoa wait a minute dude. I don't know about all that. Those guys are history. But Rodgers wants a trade and odell has played here. It would be unrealistic as long as mara and gettle are here probably not if like Al Davis were still alive and gm here.
It’s childish to hold a grudge. Giants have had child murderers and rapists on their roster in the past. Now they are too morally high handed to take a look at Odell?
OBJ needs a coach like Judge, not coaches like McAdoo or Zac Taylor who want to be buddy buddy with him.
Getting rid of OBJ was a smart move. The Giants have made other moves of that ilk at other positions, that didn’t pan out example Dalvin Tomlinson.
It’s childish to hold a grudge. Giants have had child murderers and rapists on their roster in the past. Now they are too morally high handed to take a look at Odell?
What child murderer was on the Giants?
Right, his behavior was insufferable when he was elite.
Oh you mean he isn't one of the biggest playmakers the Giants ever had since like Eli and LT ; yeah and? So Golden tate was?
Even if all our WRs were healthy, I think OBJ would still be better than Shepard and Slayton. That means OBJ would be on the field with Golladay and Toney for all 3 WR sets.
It wouldn't be much of a risk either. He would likely sign for close to vet minimum and if he acts up, the Giants could just cut him.
Of course it's not going to happen anyway.
If this is this case, then why not bring him back to the team he starred for and the city he loved.
Maybe he is ready to turn the doubters around.
I’d love him back. Plus, the Giants top receivers can’t stay on the field.
Quote:
why does no one realize that he hasn't been the same player since he broke his ankle and still immature? What the Giants have now is better than what he is today, and they're all on the sideline just as much as he is. Also, the bridges between him and the Giants are thoroughly burned.
Oh you mean he isn't one of the biggest playmakers the Giants ever had since like Eli and LT ; yeah and? So Golden tate was?
Showing your true colors in this thread... hysterical
You're worried about a more productive player being dropped if the Giants signed OBJ?
Do you mean someone like WR Collin Johnson and his 28 career receptions?
Yeah, I'd hate to lose a talent like that.
OBJ needs a coach like Judge, not coaches like McAdoo or Zac Taylor who want to be buddy buddy with him.
What's Zac Taylor have to do with Beckham?
Exactly, the last thing we need is clown OBJ ruining any chance Toney has to be a good player.
The boat trip was kind of the end of OBJ when you look back. He was never the same player after that between a combination of injuries, attitude, and a lack of chemistry with Mayfield.
I can't help but feel sad about what transpired with Odell. He was such an insane talent & I loved-LOVED-watching him because I thought to myself-and I'm probably not alone-that this guy was going to own every Giants receiving record & end up wearing a gold jacket.
But it wasn't meant to be sadly.
I can't help but feel sad about what transpired with Odell. He was such an insane talent & I loved-LOVED-watching him because I thought to myself-and I'm probably not alone-that this guy was going to own every Giants receiving record & end up wearing a gold jacket.
But it wasn't meant to be sadly.
Totally agree. Don’t get me wrong, I loved that we always had amazing defenses in the 80’s and early 90’s, but was always a little jealous of the 49ers with their amazing offenses. When OBJ blew up his rookie year it was like wow, we have the next Jerry Rice caliber player. Then all hell broke loose.
Somebody correct me if I'm wrong, but no team is going to claim OBJ on waivers and take on the remainder of his salary for this year.
OBJ will sign for a LOT less than that... probably for close to the vet minimum.
He'll likely want to sign with a contender (which eliminates the Giants) but if for some strange reason both OBJ and the Giants wanted a reunion, the cap wouldn't really figure into it.
But, right now, what purpose would it serve? He's pretty much done as a player due to injuries and the Giants season is done. So, why bother with the headaches he brings with him?
1. Need for WR
2. HC with lots of street cred. ie Belicheck or similar.
3. Strong locker room to keep assholes in line.
4. Blessing of ownership.
Don’t think Giants are the team.