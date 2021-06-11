OBJ - who would take him back? mfjmfj : 11/6/2021 10:56 am

I assume I am in a very small minority, but I am curious, who would take OBJ back right now? Not looking for why it is impossible (i.e. DG, waiver issues, etc). And on pricing, assume it is whatever you think the fair price would be.



So, if the contract was "right" who would sign OBJ?



I would in a heartbeat, but again assume I am in the minority.