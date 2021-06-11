for display only
OBJ - who would take him back?

mfjmfj : 11/6/2021 10:56 am
I assume I am in a very small minority, but I am curious, who would take OBJ back right now? Not looking for why it is impossible (i.e. DG, waiver issues, etc). And on pricing, assume it is whatever you think the fair price would be.

So, if the contract was "right" who would sign OBJ?

I would in a heartbeat, but again assume I am in the minority.
For what purpose  
robbieballs2003 : 11/6/2021 10:58 am : link
?
Absolutely not  
montanagiant : 11/6/2021 11:00 am : link
He hasn't done shit for a while now and after watching him short arm that pass near the goal line with the game on the line last week it's quite obvious he is even more about himself then the team
I would  
BigBlueShock : 11/6/2021 11:00 am : link
Just for the sheer entertainment value on BBI. The meltdowns of certain posters would be epic. This is Gettlemans last chance (hopefully) to toy with us. May as well go down full guns blazin!
.  
dune69 : 11/6/2021 11:02 am : link
He'd be a great mentor for Toney. ;)
RE: .  
ambr0se201 : 11/6/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15445158 dune69 said:
Quote:
He'd be a great mentor for Toney. ;)


Lol.
Hard pass  
JohnG in Albany : 11/6/2021 11:06 am : link
And not just because of the drama, though that would be enough for me.

What made him special was his insane acceleration that set him apart from defenders and made them look slow by comparison.

Injuries have long since robbed him of that.

.  
winoguy : 11/6/2021 11:07 am : link
yes, we really need another injured WR
heck yea  
Debaser : 11/6/2021 11:07 am : link
Fire Gettle and trade for Aaron Rodgers .. offer them leanoard and barkley and some picks ... make NY Giants football fun again
......  
Route 9 : 11/6/2021 11:09 am : link
Fuck yeah. As long as he's launching himself at other player's heads, why not? I wanna see someone low blow a key Dallas player down the stretch. Pop em. Go low. This team is boring.
RE: heck yea  
Route 9 : 11/6/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15445163 Debaser said:
Quote:
Fire Gettle and trade for Aaron Rodgers .. offer them leanoard and barkley and some picks ... make NY Giants football fun again


Hire Gruden and sign Henry Ruggs III. Let's get going.
RE: RE: heck yea  
Debaser : 11/6/2021 11:17 am : link
In comment 15445166 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 15445163 Debaser said:


Quote:


Fire Gettle and trade for Aaron Rodgers .. offer them leanoard and barkley and some picks ... make NY Giants football fun again



Hire Gruden and sign Henry Ruggs III. Let's get going.


Whoa wait a minute dude. I don't know about all that. Those guys are history. But Rodgers wants a trade and odell has played here. It would be unrealistic as long as mara and gettle are here probably not if like Al Davis were still alive and gm here.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/6/2021 11:17 am : link
No. That ship has sailed. Also, I don't know good he is in '21. This isn't '16 Odell.
Why  
cokeduplt : 11/6/2021 11:22 am : link
Does shephard need a friend to sit on the injured list with him each week.
Any port  
bob_in_ec : 11/6/2021 11:24 am : link
in a storm but I doubt it happens.
He’s just a name (or a bunch of letters)  
Dave on the UWS : 11/6/2021 11:26 am : link
at this point. There’s not much left and only a championship caliber team will put up with the headaches.
......  
Route 9 : 11/6/2021 11:26 am : link
Eh. Fuck it. As long as we start winning games and ditch this Joe Judge/David gettleman loser era, I don't care who it is.
At least the Giants may watch film if they got him  
Giants73 : 11/6/2021 11:42 am : link
That would be the only positive him crying to daddy, daddy makes film, Judge actually watches game film. Besides that hell no.
Maybe to inspect the MetLife ketchup for worms...  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/6/2021 11:59 am : link
...Otherwise no.
I can  
Les in TO : 11/6/2021 12:01 pm : link
See Belichick kicking the tires - but yeah he’s burned his bridges with Jints Central and his diminished ability on the field no longer justifies tolerating his distractions. And I say that as a guy who was a huge fan of OBJ and thought he was going to be a Jerry Rice type player for many years.
Im on the fence  
CV36 : 11/6/2021 12:32 pm : link
The logical side of me says no way. The other side says if he clears and we dont have to assume his current cap and negotiate a reasonable deal it may be interesting. The problem is most people would expect something just short of the player he was when here. He is not that guy. He is still a decent player and could contribute. At the end of the day no way Dave does this.
No  
Crazed Dogs : 11/6/2021 12:42 pm : link
period
What’s the downside?  
Vanzetti : 11/6/2021 1:21 pm : link
Giants receiver corps is decimated with injuries.

It’s childish to hold a grudge. Giants have had child murderers and rapists on their roster in the past. Now they are too morally high handed to take a look at Odell?
If he can play OL or rush the QB then sure  
Metnut : 11/6/2021 1:23 pm : link
.
Ship has  
BigBlueinDE : 11/6/2021 1:47 pm : link
sailed. Time to move on.
I would  
BH28 : 11/6/2021 2:10 pm : link
He's been the only exciting Giants player to watch play over the last 8 years.

OBJ needs a coach like Judge, not coaches like McAdoo or Zac Taylor who want to be buddy buddy with him.
Not a chance.  
Giant John : 11/6/2021 2:16 pm : link
He was an idiot (and I am being kind) during his time here. His talent level is toast.
I want Detroit to take him for maximum chaos  
OdellBeckhamJr : 11/6/2021 2:21 pm : link
and no I don't want his punkass here
Under different circumstances, sure.  
Mike in Long Beach : 11/6/2021 2:22 pm : link
But there's literally no point as things are.
Certain teams, like the Giants  
I Love Clams Casino : 11/6/2021 2:23 pm : link
“Chew up” wide receivers. Oddly, this team has not had a wide receiver who continues to produce for longer than, say, 2 1/2 years. And… I won’t post the names but the list seems to go on and on

Getting rid of OBJ was a smart move. The Giants have made other moves of that ilk at other positions, that didn’t pan out example Dalvin Tomlinson.
RE: What’s the downside?  
Giants73 : 11/6/2021 2:37 pm : link
In comment 15445264 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Giants receiver corps is decimated with injuries.

It’s childish to hold a grudge. Giants have had child murderers and rapists on their roster in the past. Now they are too morally high handed to take a look at Odell?


What child murderer was on the Giants?
God no,  
darren in pdx : 11/6/2021 2:55 pm : link
why does no one realize that he hasn't been the same player since he broke his ankle and still immature? What the Giants have now is better than what he is today, and they're all on the sideline just as much as he is. Also, the bridges between him and the Giants are thoroughly burned.
RE: God no,  
islander1 : 11/6/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15445350 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
why does no one realize that he hasn't been the same player since he broke his ankle and still immature? What the Giants have now is better than what he is today, and they're all on the sideline just as much as he is. Also, the bridges between him and the Giants are thoroughly burned.


Right, his behavior was insufferable when he was elite.
RE: God no,  
Debaser : 11/6/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15445350 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
why does no one realize that he hasn't been the same player since he broke his ankle and still immature? What the Giants have now is better than what he is today, and they're all on the sideline just as much as he is. Also, the bridges between him and the Giants are thoroughly burned.


Oh you mean he isn't one of the biggest playmakers the Giants ever had since like Eli and LT ; yeah and? So Golden tate was?
Yes...  
Jim in Tampa : 11/6/2021 4:19 pm : link
Because I'm a sentimental guy when it comes to re-signing past players who once performed at a high level. (Like Murcer coming back to the Yanks.)

Even if all our WRs were healthy, I think OBJ would still be better than Shepard and Slayton. That means OBJ would be on the field with Golladay and Toney for all 3 WR sets.

It wouldn't be much of a risk either. He would likely sign for close to vet minimum and if he acts up, the Giants could just cut him.

Of course it's not going to happen anyway.
What string WR are we on?  
mattlawson : 11/6/2021 4:28 pm : link
I think he could make a difference. Why not
Yes, absolutely yes  
PhilSimms15 : 11/6/2021 4:56 pm : link
It is possible (hopeful?) that Odell learned lessons going from a team and city he loved to play to a team and city he seemed to loathe.

If this is this case, then why not bring him back to the team he starred for and the city he loved.

Maybe he is ready to turn the doubters around.

I’d love him back. Plus, the Giants top receivers can’t stay on the field.
Nope  
JonC : 11/6/2021 5:01 pm : link
I'm no doormat.
I'd pass  
Kev in Cali : 11/6/2021 5:06 pm : link
He's washed up but can still play a little as a #2-3. Who needs that drama and price tag?
RE: RE: God no,  
EricJ : 11/6/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15445399 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15445350 darren in pdx said:


Quote:


why does no one realize that he hasn't been the same player since he broke his ankle and still immature? What the Giants have now is better than what he is today, and they're all on the sideline just as much as he is. Also, the bridges between him and the Giants are thoroughly burned.



Oh you mean he isn't one of the biggest playmakers the Giants ever had since like Eli and LT ; yeah and? So Golden tate was?


Showing your true colors in this thread... hysterical
Aside from the fact that he's not the same talent he once was,  
GeofromNJ : 11/6/2021 5:30 pm : link
his complaint in Cleveland was not being targeted enough. Given that he doesn't know the current offense and DJ hasn't worked with him, it's unlikely he'll be targeted much with the Giants. And if he's added to the roster, a player, possibly more productive, would have to be dropped. Ergo, not much point in signing him.
RE: Aside from the fact that he's not the same talent he once was,  
Jim in Tampa : 11/6/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15445458 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
And if he's added to the roster, a player, possibly more productive, would have to be dropped. Ergo, not much point in signing him.

You're worried about a more productive player being dropped if the Giants signed OBJ?

Do you mean someone like WR Collin Johnson and his 28 career receptions?

Yeah, I'd hate to lose a talent like that.
RE: I would  
FStubbs : 11/6/2021 6:43 pm : link
In comment 15445305 BH28 said:
Quote:
He's been the only exciting Giants player to watch play over the last 8 years.

OBJ needs a coach like Judge, not coaches like McAdoo or Zac Taylor who want to be buddy buddy with him.


What's Zac Taylor have to do with Beckham?
Bring him home  
adamg : 11/6/2021 6:44 pm : link
Let's go
$7.25M  
Joe Beckwith : 11/6/2021 6:49 pm : link
for the rest of the season, when we have $1.25 in cap space?
RE: .  
eric2425ny : 11/6/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15445158 dune69 said:
Quote:
He'd be a great mentor for Toney. ;)


Exactly, the last thing we need is clown OBJ ruining any chance Toney has to be a good player.

The boat trip was kind of the end of OBJ when you look back. He was never the same player after that between a combination of injuries, attitude, and a lack of chemistry with Mayfield.
eric2425ny...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/6/2021 7:04 pm : link
& he sucked in that Packers WC game.

I can't help but feel sad about what transpired with Odell. He was such an insane talent & I loved-LOVED-watching him because I thought to myself-and I'm probably not alone-that this guy was going to own every Giants receiving record & end up wearing a gold jacket.

But it wasn't meant to be sadly.
RE: eric2425ny...  
eric2425ny : 11/6/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15445529 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
& he sucked in that Packers WC game.

I can't help but feel sad about what transpired with Odell. He was such an insane talent & I loved-LOVED-watching him because I thought to myself-and I'm probably not alone-that this guy was going to own every Giants receiving record & end up wearing a gold jacket.

But it wasn't meant to be sadly.


Totally agree. Don’t get me wrong, I loved that we always had amazing defenses in the 80’s and early 90’s, but was always a little jealous of the 49ers with their amazing offenses. When OBJ blew up his rookie year it was like wow, we have the next Jerry Rice caliber player. Then all hell broke loose.
RE: $7.25M  
Jim in Tampa : 11/6/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15445511 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
for the rest of the season, when we have $1.25 in cap space?

Somebody correct me if I'm wrong, but no team is going to claim OBJ on waivers and take on the remainder of his salary for this year.

OBJ will sign for a LOT less than that... probably for close to the vet minimum.

He'll likely want to sign with a contender (which eliminates the Giants) but if for some strange reason both OBJ and the Giants wanted a reunion, the cap wouldn't really figure into it.
No Thanks  
US1 Giants : 11/6/2021 8:04 pm : link
.
Why?  
Matt M. : 11/6/2021 8:10 pm : link
I was about the biggest OBJ fan when he was a Giant. I went so far as to call him the most dynamic offensive player I've ever seen in the first few years.

But, right now, what purpose would it serve? He's pretty much done as a player due to injuries and the Giants season is done. So, why bother with the headaches he brings with him?
Who would??  
Ozarkman : 11/6/2021 8:12 pm : link
Op asks who would. I think 4 things.
1. Need for WR
2. HC with lots of street cred. ie Belicheck or similar.
3. Strong locker room to keep assholes in line.
4. Blessing of ownership.
Don’t think Giants are the team.
We have enough  
cjac : 11/6/2021 9:55 pm : link
WRs that are always injured. We don’t need another
Yes,yes,yes  
N9NE11 : 6:25 am : link
We can't score for shit...Danny dimes can't find the end zone and at the very least obj can take it 40 yards for him
