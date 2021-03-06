New York Giants - Las Vegas Raiders Game Discussion

to show heart. Not sure how some of you rip him to pieces all the time on this board but I think I'm 90% sold.
Heart and toughness is admirable, but we continue to take traits that so many NFL players have and package it like it's unique and/or rare.
Baker Mayfield is playing football with a torn labrum, for instance.
I dont hear too many people crowing about the heart of the countless NFL players playing with injuries, even on this team. It's mid-season. Everyone is beat up. You don't get to this level without toughness. It shouldn't be the the thing we use to determine anything. It's a requirement.
I don't disagree with your analysis but I feel like the QB is a marked man to the opposition and anytime that QB puts himself in jeopardy to make the play on his own shows extra courage, leadership and heart.
Wanted him in the draft in round 3 I posted it here. nfl slept on him but he has legit pass rush ability. I said he’s a better pure pass rusher than azeez and was mocked on bbi. He has legit moves and even added a bullrush. That rip and dip showed pure athleticism. Not many guys can bend the edge like that. Truly beautiful. He’s a great rotational piece. Now let’s find an ace and we got 3 legit guys.
and Ximines likely won't be with the team next year. Carter is a FA and likely won't be resigned. Ximines will likely not make the 53. Since Hernandez also likely won't be resigned, that leaves just Barkley, the #2 pick, from that draft. Yikes.
Thrown 8 touchdowns in 9 games.
He missed a tackle. He had him
Never happier to eat crow!
In all seriousness, this is a GOOD win.
YAHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
'After 0-3 start, the Giants have gone 3-3.'
Nice call!
lol
Called it bitches
Special teams played great. Gano 3 for 3
Duke Boys.
+1
Nice job McKinney !
You guys still want to bitch, go for it. Immmma gonna go lift with the NYG hoodie on. Its leg day.
I'm not even sure that either of those guys, yet, can be true starters. I just despise Carter and Ximines at this point.
Ojulari can, he's just a rookie and he's going to have to learn through mistakes talented rookies make.