New York Giants - Las Vegas Raiders Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12:37 pm
Having all our timeouts  
D HOS : 3:53 pm : link
maybe we should have let them score early in this drive, then we drive for a FG FTW.
RE: RE: RE: Jones has 110 yards?  
Gruber : 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15447013 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15447004 Route 9 said:


Quote:


In comment 15446997 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


In an NFL game in 2021? And we're winning?



Yeah thanks to the defense ....

Thus far..



Have you guys not watched. We’re running the ball non stop and throw on third downs for the most part and jones has played very well on third down this game. Keep bitching


Thrown 8 touchdowns in 9 games.
Holmes took a terrible angle  
UConn4523 : 3:53 pm : link
called it!!!  
Debaser : 3:53 pm : link
See, instead of letting them score when there was 3 minutes left  
D HOS : 3:54 pm : link
We are going to let them score with 30 seconds left.
Holmes  
AcidTest : 3:54 pm : link
missed the tackle.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:54 pm : link
Come on D. Make one more stop!
Playing 7 yards off of receivers on 3rd & 2  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:54 pm : link
doesn’t seem intelligent.
Route 9 : 3:55 pm : link
Let's get a sack here
It’s truly  
Everyone Relax : 3:55 pm : link
Shocking how bad the pass rush is
RE: Playing 7 yards off of receivers on 3rd & 2  
Tuckrule : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15447044 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
doesn’t seem intelligent.


He missed a tackle. He had him
Route 9 : 3:55 pm : link
What's the flag? Holding on Vegas?
Roche  
Mike in NY : 3:55 pm : link
!
WOW!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:55 pm : link
WE WON! WOW!
That was awesome  
UConn4523 : 3:56 pm : link
raiders OL was completely dominated today
RO SHAY!  
jeff57 : 3:56 pm : link
!!!!!!
RE: It’s truly  
Everyone Relax : 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15447047 Everyone Relax said:
Quote:
Shocking how bad the pass rush is

Never happier to eat crow!
Excellent win!  
dpinzow : 3:56 pm : link
Wish we could have done that vs. Washington, Atlanta and KC
I am shocked!  
Matt M. : 3:56 pm : link
Nice!
Quincy Roche = SUPERSTAR  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:56 pm : link
3-6 baby!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:56 pm : link
Here comes the Super Bowl march! Give Getty a lifetime contract!

In all seriousness, this is a GOOD win.
YEAH!!!  
D HOS : 3:56 pm : link
LMAO!! KICK ASS!!!
GIANTS WIN MOTHER FUCKERS  
islander1 : 3:56 pm : link
dang
Yesss! Great win today  
PatersonPlank : 3:57 pm : link
Carr has to feel that.  
Thunderstruck27 : 3:57 pm : link
no pocket presence
the quarter landed firmly  
Batenhorst7 : 3:57 pm : link
on its edge

YAHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
RE: That was awesome  
Matt M. : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15447052 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
raiders OL was completely dominated today
I hope this is sarcastic.
Wow... Jacobs did not even try to jump on the fumble..  
EricJ : 3:57 pm : link
Roche  
AcidTest : 3:57 pm : link
with the play!
Won in spite  
bluewave : 3:57 pm : link
of Garrett's play calling.... Talk about having absolutely no courage!!!!
Is Kevin Harlan  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:57 pm : link
John Mara?

'After 0-3 start, the Giants have gone 3-3.'
RE: ......  
bluesince56 : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15447046 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Let's get a sack here


Nice call!
RE: Carr has to feel that.  
EricJ : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15447062 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
no pocket presence


lol
RE: Carr has blow dried horse hair  
j_rud : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15447001 j_rud said:
Quote:
He's gonna fuck this up


Called it bitches
RE: RE: Jones just continues  
Rory : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15447029 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15446859 Rory said:


Quote:


to show heart. Not sure how some of you rip him to pieces all the time on this board but I think I'm 90% sold.




Heart and toughness is admirable, but we continue to take traits that so many NFL players have and package it like it's unique and/or rare.

Baker Mayfield is playing football with a torn labrum, for instance.

I dont hear too many people crowing about the heart of the countless NFL players playing with injuries, even on this team. It's mid-season. Everyone is beat up. You don't get to this level without toughness. It shouldn't be the the thing we use to determine anything. It's a requirement.


I don't disagree with your analysis but I feel like the QB is a marked man to the opposition and anytime that QB puts himself in jeopardy to make the play on his own shows extra courage, leadership and heart.
Can Roche and Ojulari start  
Matt M. : 3:58 pm : link
the rest of the way, regardless of the health of Carter and Ximines?
great  
mphbullet36 : 3:58 pm : link
i mean very few times a team can get into the red zone 6 times and come away with zero td's
Roche barely touched Carr’s arm and he still fumbled  
CooperDash : 3:58 pm : link
Just wondering if anyone wants to bitch about that too? Or does this just happen to Jones?
A win is good for team morale going into the week  
Canton : 3:58 pm : link
Hopefully we can build o. This and go on a run
Defense played lights out today  
sharp315 : 3:58 pm : link
Offense played smashmouth football and it actually worked.

Special teams played great. Gano 3 for 3
Jones  
Toth029 : 3:59 pm : link
And Skura meet with Daniel Helm in midfield.

Duke Boys.
NOW WE CAN HAVE SOME SWAGGER  
Batenhorst7 : 3:59 pm : link
BRING ON TOM TERRIFIC
RE: Can Roche and Ojulari start  
islander1 : 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15447076 Matt M. said:
Quote:
the rest of the way, regardless of the health of Carter and Ximines?


+1
Yah!  
Jimmy Googs : 4:00 pm : link
That is a typical Giant win. Rare…

Nice job McKinney !
fuck yea, great well deserved win  
Rory : 4:01 pm : link
remember when I mentioned positive with the negatives?

You guys still want to bitch, go for it. Immmma gonna go lift with the NYG hoodie on. Its leg day.
Been calling for Roche since he was picked up  
Tuckrule : 4:01 pm : link
Wanted him in the draft in round 3 I posted it here. nfl slept on him but he has legit pass rush ability. I said he’s a better pure pass rusher than azeez and was mocked on bbi. He has legit moves and even added a bullrush. That rip and dip showed pure athleticism. Not many guys can bend the edge like that. Truly beautiful. He’s a great rotational piece. Now let’s find an ace and we got 3 legit guys.
Great win  
Giants86 : 4:06 pm : link
Obnoxious Raider fans here. Great to leave the stadium kicking their asses
RE: RE: Can Roche and Ojulari start  
Matt M. : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15447092 islander1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15447076 Matt M. said:


Quote:


the rest of the way, regardless of the health of Carter and Ximines?



+1
I'm not even sure that either of those guys, yet, can be true starters. I just despise Carter and Ximines at this point.
Carter  
AcidTest : 4:14 pm : link
and Ximines likely won't be with the team next year. Carter is a FA and likely won't be resigned. Ximines will likely not make the 53. Since Hernandez also likely won't be resigned, that leaves just Barkley, the #2 pick, from that draft. Yikes.
RE: RE: RE: Can Roche and Ojulari start  
islander1 : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15447152 Matt M. said:
Quote:
In comment 15447092 islander1 said:


Quote:


In comment 15447076 Matt M. said:


Quote:


the rest of the way, regardless of the health of Carter and Ximines?



+1

I'm not even sure that either of those guys, yet, can be true starters. I just despise Carter and Ximines at this point.


Ojulari can, he's just a rookie and he's going to have to learn through mistakes talented rookies make.
