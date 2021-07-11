Booker over Saquon.

On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
then tries to get every yard possible. That aint Saquon. Saquon is the Dave Kingman of RB's...either hit the home run or strike out (lose yardage). I think he is a great kid, everything.....just not what im looking for in an NFL rb.
I watched the Broncos/Cowboys game today (which was nice) and Jaquan Williams had a run for the Broncos that was just....great. You will probably see it on the highlights. Dragged tacklers about 10 yards and THEN actually broke free for another 5 yard before he was tackled. THATS what I want in a RB!
On two of those long runs if that were Barkley those two runs are TDs.
Saquon is not getting to the point where he has the opportunity to make that breakaway move, considering how he dances and moves before the play developers to that point and his hesitation with hitting the whole.
Saquon is more talented than Booker, but the offense is better with Booker in. I was talking to my Dad about this at the game -- I'd much rather see Booker in there than SAquon.
When have we ever seen Barkley face 4 and 5 man fronts all game? It never happens. Teams have a completely different game plan when Barkley is on the field. He’s facing 7 and 8 man fronts most of the time. Which is why Jones’ numbers are better when Barkley plays. It opens up the passing game when teams are committed to stopping Barkley.
That won’t please the naysayers, But those are facts.
then tries to get every yard possible. That aint Saquon. Saquon is the Dave Kingman of RB's...either hit the home run or strike out (lose yardage). I think he is a great kid, everything.....just not what im looking for in an NFL rb.
Good post here. I prefer the vertical RB like Booker, too. Booker has good body lean and can finish a run. I'm at the point where SB should be mostly a third down back.
then tries to get every yard possible. That aint Saquon. Saquon is the Dave Kingman of RB's...either hit the home run or strike out (lose yardage). I think he is a great kid, everything.....just not what im looking for in an NFL rb.
I watched the Broncos/Cowboys game today (which was nice) and Jaquan Williams had a run for the Broncos that was just....great. You will probably see it on the highlights. Dragged tacklers about 10 yards and THEN actually broke free for another 5 yard before he was tackled. THATS what I want in a RB!
This implies their are holes. A third of Barkley runs he is hit before the LOS.
tough runs today which were great, but a more athletic back could have got much bigger gains or TDs on some of those plays. He should be more effective as it gets colder with his running style though. He's a good enough #2 or #3 guy, but not a premiere guy.
We all love the guy. The person & the player. But I think we all wish at this point he was killing it for another team because it is such a shame that he's not having the career he deserves.
And I think if anyone was given a do-over in hindsight, I think we would rather have a yearly group of 3 professional, competent, consistent & healthy backs. That give us 12+ games each. Would I love to see a generational HOF player destroying defenses game in game out? Hell yes! But that's not what has happened and is not likely to happen again. Instead I'll take what I see other teams having - next man up runs hard, consistently and occasionally has a big play.
until it becomes time to give Barkley a big contract. By then, hopefully, we have a good enough OL that a 3rd round pick can do fine running behind it. Barkley would not have made the tough yards that Booker made all day today.
Barkley for a #1 pick plus, we need to adjust the offense to use him best. And while we are at it, adjust to use Toney best (hint: toss to Toney to pass it downfield isn't something you do more than like three times all season, so we're done with that). And adjust to use DJ best. And adjust to use our TE's best.
I know... oline... but we have a bye week now to figure it out. This is where the braintrust we assembled need to show their stuff. Assuming Barkley plays after the bye, let's see a different usage of Barkley so we can see some of that generational stuff.
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
Why is Barkley is supposed to have monster days when other backs play well? Why doesn't he ever have them when he is you know playing i n the game? He has been good for 60 yards running. That stinks ... the Dave Kingman HR hitter analogies... like holy shit can we get a little more current reference. he presumably hit some homeruns? Barkley never does.
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
Why is Barkley is supposed to have monster days when other backs play well? Why doesn't he ever have them when he is you know playing i n the game? He has been good for 60 yards running. That stinks ... the Dave Kingman HR hitter analogies... like holy shit can we get a little more current reference. he presumably hit some homeruns? Barkley never does.
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
+1. When Barkley is healthy (although heath has been a issue) opposing teams game plan for him; especially when the team's other O-play makers are all hurt. I don't think they game plan for Booker. I hope we can see what this O is capable of when both Barkley and the WR's are all healthy and opposing D's can't focus on one over the other.
Booker is the backup. Nothing that happened today changes that for me. But IMO Barkley is not close to being a complete back and anyone that thinks an offense can be built around him is fooling themselves. IMO Barkley can be a 2nd or 3rd weapon on a good offense but he's never going to get tough yards and he has no idea what to do when the other team blitzes so how can he be a 3rd down back?
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
Agreed. Booker is a really solid pro. As a runner, he’s not a game breaker, but he’ll put his head down and get tough yards. He’s terrific in pass pro, and is a good receiver. Everything you want in your 2nd or 3rd back, but not your primary.
to come back. He will average 2 yards per carry and once again it will be the offensive lines fault. Oh yeah....and then he will be hurt again. The guy is not a good NFL running back and the sooner we come to that conclusion the better off this team will be. He is a glorified 3rd down back who was drafted number 2 overall.
That a lot of people overlook. When Saquon is in, particularly on 1st and 2nd down, he's the focal point of the defense. He gets a lot of attention and rightfully so. Booker enjoys a lot of softer boxes, it's just what it is.
It's up to Garrett and Jones to make defenses pay for that, and for a variety of reasons, they haven't been able to do so. I expect when Golladay and Saquon and Jones are all healthy and playing together, they'll have more success in that area, but so far, that hasn't happened.
I'm very optimistic to see what can happen after the bye with this offense, which should be the healthiest they've been all season.
He can't pass block and he doesn't wait on his linemen...
I don't think Barkley is a WR. I think he's a gadget player. You line him up around the field to get him into open space. He should get the occasional carry here there, line up in the slot, split wide, etc. I don't think he really has a conventional position.
I think Shurmur on some level understood this when he would go away from Barkley and not give him 2nd half carries.
And there's a reason to date the Giants have a better record without Saquon than they do with him.
Raiders run D is bottom 5 or near it, so that is something to consider when looking at today. That said, Booker is a plus in pass pro, plays hard and is easy to root for. Nice game from him today, Penny as well.
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
+1. When Barkley is healthy (although heath has been a issue) opposing teams game plan for him; especially when the team's other O-play makers are all hurt. I don't think they game plan for Booker. I hope we can see what this O is capable of when both Barkley and the WR's are all healthy and opposing D's can't focus on one over the other.
Fine, so let them not game plan for Booker and have him gain 100 yards. I'm good with that every time.
When have we ever seen Barkley face 4 and 5 man fronts all game? It never happens. Teams have a completely different game plan when Barkley is on the field. He’s facing 7 and 8 man fronts most of the time. Which is why Jones’ numbers are better when Barkley plays. It opens up the passing game when teams are committed to stopping Barkley.
That won’t please the naysayers, But those are facts.
When he was healthy this year he was seeing some of the lightest boxes in the NFL actually.
100% Barkley should be converted to WR to extend his career
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
Agreed. Booker is a really solid pro. As a runner, he’s not a game breaker, but he’ll put his head down and get tough yards. He’s terrific in pass pro, and is a good receiver. Everything you want in your 2nd or 3rd back, but not your primary.
That's fine, but Barkley is also not everything you want in your primary, he can't run between the tackles, he can't kill the clock, and he can't pass block, and he can't stay on the field. Barkley is just a big, fast gadget guy, and I'd rather give that role to Toney.
If Barkley is the same guy from 2018 then in my view you have a fantastic player as your starting RB, if the injuries have taken their toll and he is not that guy anymore and unable to change his running style to fit what he can do best now then you all have a point. I am not convinced he isn't that player from 2018 yet.
This is a player with a 2000 yard scrimmage season.
The problem is, since then, he's only been healthy for about 5 or 6 games, so now people think he sucks. He doesn't suck, he's just been injured a lot.
I hope to all that is holy the injury luck completely flips for the next year and a half so people realize how wrong they were about him. And he will prove you wrong if he has a sustained run of health.
The next time Booker has 2000 yards it will be playing Madden.
until it becomes time to give Barkley a big contract. By then, hopefully, we have a good enough OL that a 3rd round pick can do fine running behind it. Barkley would not have made the tough yards that Booker made all day today.
Yeah the o-line is fantastic. Booker doesn’t have any problems running behind it ever, right? So since the OL isn’t the problem let’s use both first round picks to move up in the draft and get the quarterback from liberty. That will only set us back another five years.
to come back. He will average 2 yards per carry and once again it will be the offensive lines fault. Oh yeah....and then he will be hurt again. The guy is not a good NFL running back and the sooner we come to that conclusion the better off this team will be. He is a glorified 3rd down back who was drafted number 2 overall.
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
+1. When Barkley is healthy (although heath has been a issue) opposing teams game plan for him; especially when the team's other O-play makers are all hurt. I don't think they game plan for Booker. I hope we can see what this O is capable of when both Barkley and the WR's are all healthy and opposing D's can't focus on one over the other.
Fine, so let them not game plan for Booker and have him gain 100 yards. I'm good with that every time.
Oh please. The guy gets one, one hundred yard game and suddenly he's the next coming? The next coming of Wayne Gallman maybe. He has a fraction of the talent that Barkley has, and there is a reason that he is a career backup whose former team choose not to resign. He's like Wayne Gallman 2, nothing more.
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
I am not misunderstanding it, I just do not agree with it.
I pray that Mara doesn't meddle and force them to extend him. Unless its a one year prove it deal for low money (unlikely) they need to trade him or let him walk. IDK if he rushes for 2k yards next year. It's a terrible use of resources and the guy is constantly injured.
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
Good post. Agree with the comments, except the last one which goes too far.
Booker simply does his job as a solid #2 RB. Runs hard, hits creases, breaks a few tackles, catches a few balls and can pass protect. Decent gains but minimal negative plays.
Saquon doesn't get the decent gain and has too many negative plays to go with his impact plays. Seems more like a 3rd down back now, at least in this pedestrian offense.
When pro JAGS like Freeman, Gallman and even washed up Alfred Morris were in, our run game was more solid even with a shitty line. Most pro level NFL RBs have basic ability to hit holes fast and run N/S. Helps out your OLine and keeps your offense on schedule. They may not do anything special like Saquon can give you in the open field, but at least they get the dirty 3-4 yards, and an occasional 10+ yard run instead of 2 and 12 due to excessive backfield dancing trying hit a home run.
I also read an article earlier this year that of all the starting RBs, Saquon faced less stack boxes this year than any starting RB.
you don't need a star RB to win in todays NFL. You just need a good OL and a competent RB and you can win. Not saying Booker would be RB1 on a SB team but my point is we don't need a Barkley caliber back to win a SB. Just get a good OL, a RB who can attack holes and get yards and you're good. Patriots won a SB with James White, Broncos won with CJ Anderson, Chiefs won with Damien Williams
it's REALLY unlikely SB is a Giants next year...right?
He's under contract, he'll be a Giant. The salary is fully guaranteed so unless they try to trade him in the offseason which is doubtful he'll be here.
Yup - my fault. THe 5th year option stuff gets me every time :)
He's still got one more shot to convince the Giants brass to make huge mistake and resign him to a long-term deal or franchise him and burn a ton of cap space :)
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I am a no, too--but the question is does Barkleyt get long runs because he doesn't ever attack the hole.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
I watched the Broncos/Cowboys game today (which was nice) and Jaquan Williams had a run for the Broncos that was just....great. You will probably see it on the highlights. Dragged tacklers about 10 yards and THEN actually broke free for another 5 yard before he was tackled. THATS what I want in a RB!
Does Barkley hit that hole though?
You sure Barkley would have seen those holes?
RC. Respect your opinion, but does 26 see those holes?
Saquon is more talented than Booker, but the offense is better with Booker in. I was talking to my Dad about this at the game -- I'd much rather see Booker in there than SAquon.
Saquon Barkley is crazy overrated
That won’t please the naysayers, But those are facts.
Haha. My wife would agree.
Booker and Penny late in the game played great.
I wasn't going to answer yes or no, but I was gonna say that Saquon would have taken those two runs to the house.
Good post here. I prefer the vertical RB like Booker, too. Booker has good body lean and can finish a run. I'm at the point where SB should be mostly a third down back.
The offensive line controlled the LOS for once.
Saquon hasn't seen that kind of blocking since his rookie year.
I watched the Broncos/Cowboys game today (which was nice) and Jaquan Williams had a run for the Broncos that was just....great. You will probably see it on the highlights. Dragged tacklers about 10 yards and THEN actually broke free for another 5 yard before he was tackled. THATS what I want in a RB!
This implies their are holes. A third of Barkley runs he is hit before the LOS.
who can reliably get four yards a carry. A runner like like Saquon who gets 0, 0, 0, 0, and 45 will lead to too many punts in a normal or run-heavy offense.
Saquon's talents are better used in a wide open offense where he can used more in screens and as a receiver.
O yeah how come he never does it? When was the last time Barkey even had a 100 yard game? He sucks. i guess people have seen too many TV commercials...
And I think if anyone was given a do-over in hindsight, I think we would rather have a yearly group of 3 professional, competent, consistent & healthy backs. That give us 12+ games each. Would I love to see a generational HOF player destroying defenses game in game out? Hell yes! But that's not what has happened and is not likely to happen again. Instead I'll take what I see other teams having - next man up runs hard, consistently and occasionally has a big play.
I know... oline... but we have a bye week now to figure it out. This is where the braintrust we assembled need to show their stuff. Assuming Barkley plays after the bye, let's see a different usage of Barkley so we can see some of that generational stuff.
This
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
Quote:
In comment 15447538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
the career he deserves?!?!?
get the fuck out of here with that shit
Quote:
In comment 15447538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
don't forget pass protection
Quote:
In comment 15447555 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15447538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
Why is Barkley is supposed to have monster days when other backs play well? Why doesn't he ever have them when he is you know playing i n the game? He has been good for 60 yards running. That stinks ... the Dave Kingman HR hitter analogies... like holy shit can we get a little more current reference. he presumably hit some homeruns? Barkley never does.
Wrong, Barkley would have never run hard on those inside seems. He would have attempted to bounce outside and loose yards. Right now Booker is the better RB option until Barkley proves otherwise..
Wrong, Barkley would have never run hard on those inside seems. He would have attempted to bounce outside and loose yards. Right now Booker is the better RB option until Barkley proves otherwise..
Quote:
In comment 15447563 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15447555 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15447538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
Why is Barkley is supposed to have monster days when other backs play well? Why doesn't he ever have them when he is you know playing i n the game? He has been good for 60 yards running. That stinks ... the Dave Kingman HR hitter analogies... like holy shit can we get a little more current reference. he presumably hit some homeruns? Barkley never does.
You're right, I am convinced. Thanks.
Wow! Saquon should read this post. Couldn't have said it any better.
Holy Shit. Never thought of that...
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
I think Booker gets yards Saquon wouldn’t get and leaves yards on the field Saquon would get, like the two runs you reference..... if that makes any sense🤔
Quote:
You can win games with him…
Holy Shit. Never thought of that...
I don’t think you have actually. It requires being objective as to how the Giants tried to rebuild so you can’t play…
Quote:
On two of those long runs if that were Barkley those two runs are TDs.
I think Booker gets yards Saquon wouldn’t get and leaves yards on the field Saquon would get, like the two runs you reference..... if that makes any sense🤔
I’ll take two TDs over a series of steady 5 yard runs.
Also when Barkley dances in the backfield it’s b/c the blocking has collapsed in front of him.
I get criticizing Barkley b/c he was picked overall at #2 and is always hurt. But I’d rather have him than Booker and it’s not close.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
Agreed. Booker is a really solid pro. As a runner, he’s not a game breaker, but he’ll put his head down and get tough yards. He’s terrific in pass pro, and is a good receiver. Everything you want in your 2nd or 3rd back, but not your primary.
Quote:
In comment 15447381 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
On two of those long runs if that were Barkley those two runs are TDs.
I think Booker gets yards Saquon wouldn’t get and leaves yards on the field Saquon would get, like the two runs you reference..... if that makes any sense🤔
I’ll take two TDs over a series of steady 5 yard runs.
Also when Barkley dances in the backfield it’s b/c the blocking has collapsed in front of him.
I get criticizing Barkley b/c he was picked overall at #2 and is always hurt. But I’d rather have him than Booker and it’s not close.
It's up to Garrett and Jones to make defenses pay for that, and for a variety of reasons, they haven't been able to do so. I expect when Golladay and Saquon and Jones are all healthy and playing together, they'll have more success in that area, but so far, that hasn't happened.
I'm very optimistic to see what can happen after the bye with this offense, which should be the healthiest they've been all season.
And yes, it's a ludicrous take by OP.
Barkley is not a physical player. He does not get tough yards and does not pass block. He kills drives with the negative runs. He sucks in short yardage.
Quote:
In comment 15447381 RCPhoenix said:
Quote:
On two of those long runs if that were Barkley those two runs are TDs.
I think Booker gets yards Saquon wouldn’t get and leaves yards on the field Saquon would get, like the two runs you reference..... if that makes any sense🤔
I’ll take two TDs over a series of steady 5 yard runs.
Also when Barkley dances in the backfield it’s b/c the blocking has collapsed in front of him.
I get criticizing Barkley b/c he was picked overall at #2 and is always hurt. But I’d rather have him than Booker and it’s not close.
And then you'll lose the game unless your defense plays great. You'll get 2 big runs and 18 wasted plays that will stall drives. A steady stream of 5 yard runs means the chains are constantly moving.
I don't think Barkley is a WR. I think he's a gadget player. You line him up around the field to get him into open space. He should get the occasional carry here there, line up in the slot, split wide, etc. I don't think he really has a conventional position.
I think Shurmur on some level understood this when he would go away from Barkley and not give him 2nd half carries.
And there's a reason to date the Giants have a better record without Saquon than they do with him.
Quote:
In comment 15447555 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15447538 AcidTest said:
Quote:
is light years better than Booker. I still would have taken the apparent deal with Cleveland and traded #2 for #4 and both of their second round draft picks. At #4 I probably would have taken Nelson.
This
Better? Depends on the definition. Yeah, Barkley is more explosive and a home run hitter. But if you factor is making the tough yards between the tackles and availability, I don't know
We see it differently, I have a hard time believing that Barkley does not have a monster day if all things stayed the same today.
Yeah, Barkley would have had a monster day if he hit the holes and got to the second level. Except that he hardly ever hits the holes.
Quote:
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
+1. When Barkley is healthy (although heath has been a issue) opposing teams game plan for him; especially when the team's other O-play makers are all hurt. I don't think they game plan for Booker. I hope we can see what this O is capable of when both Barkley and the WR's are all healthy and opposing D's can't focus on one over the other.
Fine, so let them not game plan for Booker and have him gain 100 yards. I'm good with that every time.
That won’t please the naysayers, But those are facts.
Quote:
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
Agreed. Booker is a really solid pro. As a runner, he’s not a game breaker, but he’ll put his head down and get tough yards. He’s terrific in pass pro, and is a good receiver. Everything you want in your 2nd or 3rd back, but not your primary.
That's fine, but Barkley is also not everything you want in your primary, he can't run between the tackles, he can't kill the clock, and he can't pass block, and he can't stay on the field. Barkley is just a big, fast gadget guy, and I'd rather give that role to Toney.
Fortunately, smart/reasonable people are able to change their opinions as the facts change.
The problem is, since then, he's only been healthy for about 5 or 6 games, so now people think he sucks. He doesn't suck, he's just been injured a lot.
I hope to all that is holy the injury luck completely flips for the next year and a half so people realize how wrong they were about him. And he will prove you wrong if he has a sustained run of health.
The next time Booker has 2000 yards it will be playing Madden.
Remember Earth, Wind, and Fire (2007?). Maybe they split some time ala 1-2 punch.
Booker is a tough runner for sure though.
In comment 15447552 Bill in UT said:
In comment 15447753 Vanzetti said:
Geez!
comment 15447776 Chris L. said:
Quote:
In comment 15447391 gary_from_chester said:
Quote:
On a good team, he’s your 3rd back. He’s limited physically, biut he’s a professional back who runs hard, catches the ball, and is good in pass pro. I’m down on Saquon, but honestly I think this is a ludicrous take.
If you said Nick Chubb or Joe Mixon or Aaron Jones or Alvin Kamara…lots of names out there I could agree with you on. Not Booker, sorry.
+1. When Barkley is healthy (although heath has been a issue) opposing teams game plan for him; especially when the team's other O-play makers are all hurt. I don't think they game plan for Booker. I hope we can see what this O is capable of when both Barkley and the WR's are all healthy and opposing D's can't focus on one over the other.
Fine, so let them not game plan for Booker and have him gain 100 yards. I'm good with that every time.
As opposed to Saquon to trying to bounce everything outside, and also sucking at pass pro
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
I am not misunderstanding it, I just do not agree with it.
Barkley stinks even worse than we think he does. One of the all time massive NFL draft busts IMO. Worse than Reggie Bush.
I am not misunderstanding it, I just do not agree with it.
Barkley stinks even worse than we think he does. One of the all time massive NFL draft busts IMO. Worse than Reggie Bush.
Injurywise - ok.
But, when healthy he does not stink. The line stinks.
Booker, while no world beater, is the type of RB around which you can build a functioning offense because he can do it all. He can help a bad or average o-line look better. He can be on the field for all three downs. He can move the chains when you need it. He can wear down opposing defenses.
Barkley is not that guy. He’ll make a bad o-line look worse. He can’t be the every down back. He’ll make some ridiculously athletic plays here and there, but he’s unlikely to be part of a clock eating drive.
You can rebuild a franchise with Booker. Saquon will merely highlight your flaws.
Good post. Agree with the comments, except the last one which goes too far.
Booker simply does his job as a solid #2 RB. Runs hard, hits creases, breaks a few tackles, catches a few balls and can pass protect. Decent gains but minimal negative plays.
Saquon doesn't get the decent gain and has too many negative plays to go with his impact plays. Seems more like a 3rd down back now, at least in this pedestrian offense.
Barkley stinks even worse than we think he does. One of the all time massive NFL draft busts IMO. Worse than Reggie Bush.
Agreed. Barkley was working with a much healthier OL earlier this year.
We really need to trade him to a team when he has a vision of how he can contribute positively. It sure isn’t as a straight HB. In fact, he may not have an NFL position.
I also read an article earlier this year that of all the starting RBs, Saquon faced less stack boxes this year than any starting RB.
Unless they guy the FO, I mean really gut it, he will be a giant next year
He's nothing flashy, generally not going to wow people.
He's just a steady and dependable back.
Booker has been trashed enough on BBI, I can attest to that.
He's under contract, he'll be a Giant. The salary is fully guaranteed so unless they try to trade him in the offseason which is doubtful he'll be here.
Quote:
it's REALLY unlikely SB is a Giants next year...right?
He's under contract, he'll be a Giant. The salary is fully guaranteed so unless they try to trade him in the offseason which is doubtful he'll be here.
Yup - my fault. THe 5th year option stuff gets me every time :)
He's still got one more shot to convince the Giants brass to make huge mistake and resign him to a long-term deal or franchise him and burn a ton of cap space :)