Jones 110 yards third lowest passing yards total cosmicj : 11/8/2021 9:31 am

Of the season.



Davis Mills threw for 87 in a 40-0 rout by the Bills.. Justin Fields threw for 68 in a 26-6 defeat at the hands of the Browns. Complete games only.



You know that horrific Carolina QB performance a couple of weeks ago that gave us our 2nd win? The Panthers QBs jointly threw for more yardage than Jones did yesterday.