Sam Beal waived

Sure, they need a spot to return Barkley to the active roster but that's 2 weeks out. Unless they claimed someone we don't know of, that took this spot, it appears they are intentionally moving into the 2nd half of the season without him. They self scout at this time, and if they decided he hasn't shown enough, that self scout may be why he's gone. Unless he did something detrimental we don't know of yet.
Did he ever give a reason for opting out in '20? I don't know the particulars in his personal life, but that just struck me as odd. Most of the pros who opted out had justifiable reasons, i.e. compromised individuals who they lived with.
So I have watched this board for a long time, I have noticed you obviously have issues with DG and his drafts. I notice that you picked a player here that probably every other team in the NFL would look back on now and say I wish I had drafted him. I noticed you did not say boy we should have drafted Kahale Warring who the Titans drafted and cut or Jace Sternberger who was cut by the Packers. His picks have not been great but his drafts in which he picked Toney, McKinney you are going to have some guy just like you on another teams board saying yeah well we could have had one of them instead of ... It is tough being wrong as often as you have been. Jones has played well and now DG's early round picks are showing promise. It must be a killer watching the team get better when all you want them to do is tank so you can tell everyone on this board I told you so. Try pulling for them like real fans do, Monday's feels so much better after a win on Sunday when you are pulling for them. Let's see if you can say something positive about them before the Tampa game. Have a good day. Go Giants!
20-20 hindsight and picking one that makes it....proves nothing.
Point at the record
Point at the OL being a mess
If you want bury DG
But missing on 3rd Rd pick means little...as most do fail. DG has done a decent job with the draft.
Completely agree, but what never made sense to me was the insistence of carrying him on the roster. He doesn't play Specials, and they were bringing DB's in off the street who played before Beal. Why keep him on the roster? It sounds crazy to think that DG would be so thin-skinned to keep Beal so he wouldn't be criticized for burning a supplemental pick, but I can't think of a single reason why they would choose to keep Beal over someone like Yiadom.
The problem with the Giants is: They have missed on A LOT of picks. Beal isn't the problem. He busted. It happens. It's Beal + all the other busts.
Honestly, I don't know if the Giants' bust rate is higher than average, but it sure feels that way.
Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.
Well, at least we got Ximines later in the third round of the 2019 draft. I mean, what a player he's been... ;)
Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.
Exactly on Yiadom. He wasn’t a world beater but this defense was top 10 with him on the field. He is a big physical CB that I would think can be deployed by Graham in certain situations.
So why does the team only win about 30% of the time?
trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.
Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.
Exactly on Yiadom. He wasn’t a world beater but this defense was top 10 with him on the field. He is a big physical CB that I would think can be deployed by Graham in certain situations.
Beal played in nine games in four years with one pass defensed.
So he was next in line, gets one play, then is cut. And no he didn't have anything bad on the play, the ball didn't go his way.
That is a HUGE blind spot.
He was on scholarship
I think this one deserves a little criticism. It was a supplemental draft. Meaning you have to be so convinced about a player that you forfeit a pick in the real draft.
They got *nothing* from him in 3 years. To be that wrong means something.
You can choose the best player at any particular pick and whine about it till the cows come home. Literally can do this for every team and make every team look bad.
I would also give this kid Crossen some consideration. He looks really fast running down the field as a gunner/jammer.
I have also noted him on the field periodically perhaps in a spy mode against some of the more mobile Qbs.
Maybe the brass sees something in Crossen or at least something more than they saw in Beal.
Then how come they doesn't have a decent record?
Good question; is somebody ready to come back from IR?
I would also give this kid Crossen some consideration. He looks really fast running down the field as a gunner/jammer.
I have also noted him on the field periodically perhaps in a spy mode against some of the more mobile Qbs.
Maybe the brass sees something in Crossen or at least something more than they saw in Beal.
You could be right about Crossen. I thought they viewed him more as a ST player (which they may). But perhaps he has looked better at CB in practice.
Did he ever give a reason for opting out in '20? I don't know the particulars in his personal life, but that just struck me as odd. Most of the pros who opted out had justifiable reasons, i.e. compromised individuals who they lived with.
Is this any indication that JJ is maybe more in charge of the roster building?
Is this any indication that JJ is maybe more in charge of the roster building?
I don't think so.
LOL - all of the captain hindsights appear with their all-pro should have, could have, draft boards, better picks.
So they release some of the dead-weight they have been carrying in Beal. Did he even get into a game this year?
Hopefully he ends up on the Eagles or Redskins and my favorite Sam Beal moment is coming....
Completely agree, but what never made sense to me was the insistence of carrying him on the roster. He doesn't play Specials, and they were bringing DB's in off the street who played before Beal. Why keep him on the roster? It sounds crazy to think that DG would be so thin-skinned to keep Beal so he wouldn't be criticized for burning a supplemental pick, but I can't think of a single reason why they would choose to keep Beal over someone like Yiadom.