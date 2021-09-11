for display only
Sam Beal waived

Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 4:32 pm
Per Art Stapleton twitter
wow  
Pork Chop : 11/9/2021 4:34 pm : link
I had such high hopes after the supplemental draft. I bought the hype. Too bad.
Appreciation Thread In 3 2 1 …  
Trainmaster : 11/9/2021 4:34 pm : link
Say it ain't  
section125 : 11/9/2021 4:34 pm : link
so Joe!
After he received 1 defensive snap on Sunday  
SLIM_ : 11/9/2021 4:35 pm : link
I thought things were looking up.

i guess he can go and not play  
markky : 11/9/2021 4:35 pm : link
for a playoff contender now.
To make room for OBJ?  
Eli Wilson : 11/9/2021 4:35 pm : link
Tough to understand why he lasted this long  
FranknWeezer : 11/9/2021 4:36 pm : link
this season.
Wouldn't surprise me if there are more to follow.  
MOOPS : 11/9/2021 4:36 pm : link
Punter anyone? Maybe a failed edge rusher?
Sure would have sucked to draft Terry McClaurin  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 4:36 pm : link
It is incredible how shitty Gettleman is.
Could this be a sign that DG  
Section331 : 11/9/2021 4:36 pm : link
is no longer pulling the strings? How he hung on so long was baffling. A guy who NEVER saw the field, didn't play ST's, but collected a paycheck.
RE: To make room for OBJ?  
Section331 : 11/9/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15450108 Eli Wilson said:
Quote:
I laughed.
So who is in charge of evaluating Cornerbacks in the Drafts?  
Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2021 4:40 pm : link
because we completely suck at it...
Sam  
Joe Beckwith : 11/9/2021 4:40 pm : link
You were great at what you did, whatever that was.

Wish you well at you next endeavor.


That’s the best I could do.
A total waste of a third round pick  
jeff57 : 11/9/2021 4:42 pm : link
Every team misses on draft picks.  
81_Great_Dane : 11/9/2021 4:49 pm : link
Every team passes on guys who turn out to be better, to draft guys who turn out to be worse.

The problem with the Giants is: They have missed on A LOT of picks. Beal isn't the problem. He busted. It happens. It's Beal + all the other busts.

Honestly, I don't know if the Giants' bust rate is higher than average, but it sure feels that way.
Beal  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/9/2021 4:53 pm : link
I think with Robinson  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/9/2021 4:56 pm : link
active, looks like Beal was just a hedge.
How was Beal still around this year  
Angel Eyes : 11/9/2021 4:58 pm : link
I'm still  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2021 4:59 pm : link
trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.
did he get hurt walking out of the building?  
GMAN4LIFE : 11/9/2021 5:00 pm : link
RE: Sure would have sucked to draft Terry McClaurin  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15450114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It is incredible how shitty Gettleman is.


Well, at least we got Ximines later in the third round of the 2019 draft. I mean, what a player he's been... ;)
Self scouting at work  
UberAlias : 11/9/2021 5:09 pm : link
That didn’t take long
RE: I'm still  
GiantTuff1 : 11/9/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15450176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.


Exactly on Yiadom. He wasn’t a world beater but this defense was top 10 with him on the field. He is a big physical CB that I would think can be deployed by Graham in certain situations.
I keep reading here how the GM supposedly has been at least average  
Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2021 5:21 pm : link
with his 4 drafts; has had his fair share of both hits and misses in free agency; and was the clear winner in a few big deals involving JPP, OBJ and Leonard Williams.

So why does the team only win about 30% of the time?
RE: RE: I'm still  
AcidTest : 11/9/2021 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15450194 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450176 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.



Exactly on Yiadom. He wasn’t a world beater but this defense was top 10 with him on the field. He is a big physical CB that I would think can be deployed by Graham in certain situations.


+2. Pointless.

Beal played in nine games in four years with one pass defensed.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: A total waste of a third round pick  
KeoweeFan : 11/9/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15450125 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Given the NYG success rate for 3rd round picks in previous years it wasn't too much of a loss.
Hey....most 3rd Rd pick fail  
George from PA : 11/9/2021 5:33 pm : link
20-20 hindsight and picking one that makes it....proves nothing.

Point at the record

Point at the OL being a mess

If you want bury DG

But missing on 3rd Rd pick means little...as most do fail. DG has done a decent job with the draft.

Overall  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2021 5:35 pm : link
this seems to suggest that the Giants think Aaron Robinson is going to be able to contribute sooner than I expected given all of the time he missed.
Not even kidding  
Route 9 : 11/9/2021 5:37 pm : link
I thought he already was gone and off the team for good.
Save your goodbyes  
Bill in UT : 11/9/2021 5:37 pm : link
He'll be back on the practice squad by Thursday
Interesting  
rasbutant : 11/9/2021 5:40 pm : link
Saw him get in the game for 1 play when Bradberry got hurt.

So he was next in line, gets one play, then is cut. And no he didn't have anything bad on the play, the ball didn't go his way.
RE: So who is in charge of evaluating Cornerbacks in the Drafts?  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15450122 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
because we completely suck at it...


That is a HUGE blind spot.
Ok everyone, favorite Sam Beal moments?  
NoGainDayne : 11/9/2021 5:41 pm : link
Go!
My favorite was that time he came to training camp  
NoGainDayne : 11/9/2021 5:42 pm : link
and I thought maybe he might actually make a minor contribution to the team
How many great corners are there in NFL?  
George from PA : 11/9/2021 5:45 pm : link
The NFL makes it very difficult on corners.....
Sam Beal sucked  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/9/2021 5:47 pm : link
Waste of draft pick. A bust as far as I’m concerned.
The timing is strange  
DavidinBMNY : 11/9/2021 5:51 pm : link
Sure, they need a spot to return Barkley to the active roster but that's 2 weeks out. Unless they claimed someone we don't know of, that took this spot, it appears they are intentionally moving into the 2nd half of the season without him. They self scout at this time, and if they decided he hasn't shown enough, that self scout may be why he's gone. Unless he did something detrimental we don't know of yet.
Sam Beal... lol  
90.Cal : 11/9/2021 5:53 pm : link
This guy should have been cut even before his arrest in 2020 if not immediately after. Hung onto this guy waaay too long.
It  
jtfuoco : 11/9/2021 5:54 pm : link
Seems this team makes a lot of odd decisions with its roster.
Championship!  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/9/2021 6:11 pm : link
RE: Tough to understand why he lasted this long  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/9/2021 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15450111 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
this season.


He was on scholarship
RE: Hey....most 3rd Rd pick fail  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 6:12 pm : link
In comment 15450217 George from PA said:
Quote:
20-20 hindsight and picking one that makes it....proves nothing.

Point at the record

Point at the OL being a mess

If you want bury DG

But missing on 3rd Rd pick means little...as most do fail. DG has done a decent job with the draft.


I think this one deserves a little criticism. It was a supplemental draft. Meaning you have to be so convinced about a player that you forfeit a pick in the real draft.

They got *nothing* from him in 3 years. To be that wrong means something.
RE: Sure would have sucked to draft Terry McClaurin  
BestFeature : 11/9/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15450114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It is incredible how shitty Gettleman is.


You can choose the best player at any particular pick and whine about it till the cows come home. Literally can do this for every team and make every team look bad.
I would agree with Eric  
ChicagoMarty : 11/9/2021 6:20 pm : link
Aaron Robinson should get more practice snaps and may be included in some packages.

I would also give this kid Crossen some consideration. He looks really fast running down the field as a gunner/jammer.

I have also noted him on the field periodically perhaps in a spy mode against some of the more mobile Qbs.

Maybe the brass sees something in Crossen or at least something more than they saw in Beal.
RE: Hey....most 3rd Rd pick fail  
Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15450217 George from PA said:
Quote:
20-20 hindsight and picking one that makes it....proves nothing.

Point at the record

Point at the OL being a mess

If you want bury DG

But missing on 3rd Rd pick means little...as most do fail. DG has done a decent job with the draft.


whoomp, there it is...

Quote:
DG has done a decent job with the draft.


Then how come they doesn't have a decent record?
Who  
Beer Man : 11/9/2021 6:33 pm : link
took his roster spot?
More proof  
Joey in VA : 11/9/2021 6:36 pm : link
That Judge is shaping the roster now and he's done using Getty's boys he doesn't like.
RE: Who  
Angel Eyes : 11/9/2021 6:36 pm : link
In comment 15450288 Beer Man said:
Quote:
took his roster spot?

Good question; is somebody ready to come back from IR?
RE: I would agree with Eric  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15450278 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
Aaron Robinson should get more practice snaps and may be included in some packages.

I would also give this kid Crossen some consideration. He looks really fast running down the field as a gunner/jammer.

I have also noted him on the field periodically perhaps in a spy mode against some of the more mobile Qbs.

Maybe the brass sees something in Crossen or at least something more than they saw in Beal.


You could be right about Crossen. I thought they viewed him more as a ST player (which they may). But perhaps he has looked better at CB in practice.
also  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2021 6:38 pm : link
Ka’dar Hollman and Jarren Williams are still on the PS.
If  
AcidTest : 11/9/2021 6:41 pm : link
he clears waivers, I wonder if we will put him on the PS.
RE: I'm still  
Matt M. : 11/9/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15450176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.
And Yiadom played better at the end of the season. AS you say, strictly a backup, but not a bad one.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:04 pm : link
Lot of injuries  
bc4life : 11/9/2021 7:05 pm : link
and some evidence he really didn't want it
RE: Lot of injuries  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:14 pm : link
In comment 15450310 bc4life said:
Quote:
and some evidence he really didn't want it


Did he ever give a reason for opting out in '20? I don't know the particulars in his personal life, but that just struck me as odd. Most of the pros who opted out had justifiable reasons, i.e. compromised individuals who they lived with.
RE: I'm still  
BillKo : 11/9/2021 7:40 pm : link
In comment 15450176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.


Is this any indication that JJ is maybe more in charge of the roster building?
The only thing people are going on is that the player  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 8:35 pm : link
Acquisitions seem to be improving, and the fact that they traded down for the first time ever.
Word on the street is that he’s moving on from football  
jpkmets : 11/9/2021 8:56 pm : link
Interviewing for Mets POBO tomorrow.
buh bye  
David B. : 11/9/2021 9:01 pm : link
Here's a wave for ya:
Bye Bye  
David B. : 11/9/2021 9:03 pm : link
Bealie!

They  
Dukie Dimes : 11/9/2021 9:22 pm : link
Will probably re-sign him once he clears waivers. They want to renegotiate his contract to have him here for the next four years at a nice price.
Can't fault Beal for trying  
Tim in VA : 11/9/2021 9:34 pm : link
Not gonna kick him while he's down. Best of luck Beal.
a lot of teams miss on draft picks  
ron mexico : 11/9/2021 10:11 pm : link
how many hold on to a guy like Beal as long as the Giants did?
RE: RE: I'm still  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/9/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15450338 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15450176 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


trying to figure out why we traded Isaac Yiadom for Josh Jackson, the latter being cut last month.

Yiadom is strictly a back-up type, but he's better than Jackson.



Is this any indication that JJ is maybe more in charge of the roster building?


I don't think so.
Who?  
TC : 11/9/2021 11:31 pm : link
Maybe the Giants waived him  
Joe Beckwith : 11/9/2021 11:34 pm : link
so he could latch on to another team for that team’s playoff push?
Not sure what sport, though.
RE: Self scouting at work  
stoneman : 6:56 am : link
In comment 15450192 UberAlias said:
Quote:
That didn’t take long


LOL - all of the captain hindsights appear with their all-pro should have, could have, draft boards, better picks.
Giants must be satisfied with what they are seeing out of  
NYGgolfer : 7:45 am : link
Holmes and Robinson getting healthy.

So they release some of the dead-weight they have been carrying in Beal. Did he even get into a game this year?
Not great  
Heisenberg : 9:26 am : link
Sam Beal  
ep in md : 9:36 am : link
Even if he disappears, he hung in there and may well have qualified for an NFL pension. So he has that going for him.
Does he get a ring...  
sr267 : 10:05 am : link
when we win the Super Bowl? ;))))))
RE: Ok everyone, favorite Sam Beal moments?  
cjac : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15450235 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
Go!


Hopefully he ends up on the Eagles or Redskins and my favorite Sam Beal moment is coming....
It seemed like a good pick on paper  
Rudy5757 : 10:43 am : link
I was surprised he made it this long after all the stuff we heard in the offseason and training camp. I assume he has some talent but maybe the want to isnt there.
RE: Sure would have sucked to draft Terry McClaurin  
Maryland Blows : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15450114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
It is incredible how shitty Gettleman is.


So I have watched this board for a long time, I have noticed you obviously have issues with DG and his drafts. I notice that you picked a player here that probably every other team in the NFL would look back on now and say I wish I had drafted him. I noticed you did not say boy we should have drafted Kahale Warring who the Titans drafted and cut or Jace Sternberger who was cut by the Packers. His picks have not been great but his drafts in which he picked Toney, McKinney you are going to have some guy just like you on another teams board saying yeah well we could have had one of them instead of ... It is tough being wrong as often as you have been. Jones has played well and now DG's early round picks are showing promise. It must be a killer watching the team get better when all you want them to do is tank so you can tell everyone on this board I told you so. Try pulling for them like real fans do, Monday's feels so much better after a win on Sunday when you are pulling for them. Let's see if you can say something positive about them before the Tampa game. Have a good day. Go Giants!
RE: Hey....most 3rd Rd pick fail  
Section331 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15450217 George from PA said:
Quote:
20-20 hindsight and picking one that makes it....proves nothing.

Point at the record

Point at the OL being a mess

If you want bury DG

But missing on 3rd Rd pick means little...as most do fail. DG has done a decent job with the draft.


Completely agree, but what never made sense to me was the insistence of carrying him on the roster. He doesn't play Specials, and they were bringing DB's in off the street who played before Beal. Why keep him on the roster? It sounds crazy to think that DG would be so thin-skinned to keep Beal so he wouldn't be criticized for burning a supplemental pick, but I can't think of a single reason why they would choose to keep Beal over someone like Yiadom.
