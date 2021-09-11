for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Joe Judge & Kevin Abrams

Sean : 11/9/2021 6:57 pm
I’d argue that these are the two most important voices in the franchise not named Mara. After the loss to the Rams, I was certain that the wheels would fall off and ownership would be forced into an outside hire general manager. Now, I think Abrams has a chance again. I always felt he has been groomed for this role since Gettleman was hired. I’m not saying this is good, I’d much prefer an outside voice, although I would not advocate firing Judge at this point.

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:07 pm : link
How in God's name can Mara-with a straight face-promote ANYONE in this organization?

Of course promoting Abrams would be the safe movie so of course I could see John doing it. He's such a fucking wimp.
for all we know they're talking about their favorite pizza toppings  
OdellBeckhamJr : 11/9/2021 7:11 pm : link
but it does seem like Abrams is the next guy; DG has name dropped him and Pettit a few times this past year and had a press conference with Abrams next to him.
Yeah that's gotta be the betting favorite  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 7:13 pm : link
Retire Gettleman and elevate Abrams. Do they even stage another interview process? Maybe it will be Abrams, Pettit, and Riddick again.

If that's what it comes to hopefully the Jones and Barkley scholarships leave with Gettleman, and Garrett is shown the door too.
Am I crazy if I don't think Kevin Abrams would automatically be a bad  
BestFeature : 11/9/2021 7:15 pm : link
hire despite his ties to this organization? I get the feeling he would be a lot more with it when it comes to analytics. No reason for this. I also think Gettleman's analytics aversion has been overblown because of his big mouth.
RE: Yeah that's gotta be the betting favorite  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15450315 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Retire Gettleman and elevate Abrams. Do they even stage another interview process? Maybe it will be Abrams, Pettit, and Riddick again.

If that's what it comes to hopefully the Jones and Barkley scholarships leave with Gettleman, and Garrett is shown the door too.


GT, the thought of elevating someone who has been involved in this shitshow makes me nauseous.
RE: Yeah that's gotta be the betting favorite  
Sean : 11/9/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15450315 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Retire Gettleman and elevate Abrams. Do they even stage another interview process? Maybe it will be Abrams, Pettit, and Riddick again.

If that's what it comes to hopefully the Jones and Barkley scholarships leave with Gettleman, and Garrett is shown the door too.

I think if this happens, you have to reset the clock on Judge. Let both sink or swim together.

The issue is Mara will not want to move off Judge. He really screwed up retaining Gettleman after 2019, although I expect this was always the plan.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:21 pm : link
Sean, Mara fucked up when he delegated the GM hiring 'process' to EA. And he's compounded it with mistake after mistake after mistake.

I have little to no faith in Mara making the right call so-gun to head-I now think DG 'retires' & either Abrams or Pettit is elevated to the top job. Yay!!!
.  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 7:22 pm : link
SF, Sean - agree on both posts. If this is what goes down we'll be left hoping all the poison went out the door with Gettleman. Gettleman's a joke, but the odds that he was the only problem in the building are zero.

I'll be seeing my hopes lower; simply that Judge inherited Jones and Barkley and will want to move on. Doesn't solve every problem, but it solves two big ones.
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:27 pm : link
I've said it before, but I'll say it again: I think if you gave JJ truth serum & asked him about DJ...he's not exactly over the moon.

He inherited DJ & much of this roster from a buffoon of a GM.

If it was up to me, the Giants hire a GM from outside the organization & he makes the decision on JJ. None of this arranged marriage BS.
.  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 7:27 pm : link
And yeah, Abrams and Judge sink or swim together. 2020 and 2021 are written off as Gettleman debacles, 2022 is the start of the project.

Can't fire Judge if and when '22 goes bad because it's spent shedding Gettleman's errors.
RE: GT...  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15450327 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I've said it before, but I'll say it again: I think if you gave JJ truth serum & asked him about DJ...he's not exactly over the moon.

He inherited DJ & much of this roster from a buffoon of a GM.

If it was up to me, the Giants hire a GM from outside the organization & he makes the decision on JJ. None of this arranged marriage BS.


That's what I would do too.
Ernie can act as a consultant,  
Silver Spoon : 11/9/2021 7:35 pm : link
and make it look just as legitimate as last time! It was an exhaustive search.
Just calling for an outside voice doesn’t seem all that intelligent  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 7:35 pm : link
of an argument. What about an outside voice are you really looking for?

Louis Riddick was an outside voice in 2018 who, in hindsight, basically gets you the same results as Gettleman except Collins is paid big money to stay here, Beckham stays and Haskins is taken over Jones. That sounds fun.

George Young to Accorsi was pretty seamless, as was Accorsi to Reese.

I know over on the Sam Beal thread there is a lot of revisiting a ship that has already sailed. Beal was a fuck up of 3 years ago now, lamenting that pick is pointless. He was a sunk cost.

Whatever the draft situation since Judge has come on board has been pretty good so far. Thomas, McKinney, Toney and Ojulari with premium picks the last 2 years with additional resources picked up in a big draft this year, and it’s interesting that I rarely hear the latter discussed around here, only the perceived FA struggle people feel we’re in for.

Whatever Gettleman’s actual role is at this point, Mara would be wise to suggest he retire (wink, wink) and let Judge proceed with who he’s comfortable with.
Side note: I love how Ernie Accorsi is mocked on a NYG fan board  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 7:42 pm : link
That makes a lot of sense for a guy who hand delivered one of the franchise’s greatest players and ambassadors and was the chief architect of 3 Super Bowl teams and 2 that won it.

well I sorta want an outsider too at this point..  
BillKo : 11/9/2021 7:43 pm : link
..but perhaps that outside voice will be JJ.

And Abrams will be his "Robin" to handle all the intricacies that go along with wearing a GM and HC hat.

RE: Side note: I love how Ernie Accorsi is mocked on a NYG fan board  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15450341 Chris684 said:
Quote:
That makes a lot of sense for a guy who hand delivered one of the franchise’s greatest players and ambassadors and was the chief architect of 3 Super Bowl teams and 2 that won it.


I give EA total credit for building-in part-3 Super Bowl teams. No argument there. Where he fucked us was recommending DG. He was doing a solid for a friend & set this franchise back years.
RE: Just calling for an outside voice doesn’t seem all that intelligent  
Mdgiantsfan : 11/9/2021 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15450336 Chris684 said:
Quote:
of an argument. What about an outside voice are you really looking for?

Louis Riddick was an outside voice in 2018 who, in hindsight, basically gets you the same results as Gettleman except Collins is paid big money to stay here, Beckham stays and Haskins is taken over Jones. That sounds fun.

George Young to Accorsi was pretty seamless, as was Accorsi to Reese.

I know over on the Sam Beal thread there is a lot of revisiting a ship that has already sailed. Beal was a fuck up of 3 years ago now, lamenting that pick is pointless. He was a sunk cost.

Whatever the draft situation since Judge has come on board has been pretty good so far. Thomas, McKinney, Toney and Ojulari with premium picks the last 2 years with additional resources picked up in a big draft this year, and it’s interesting that I rarely hear the latter discussed around here, only the perceived FA struggle people feel we’re in for.

Whatever Gettleman’s actual role is at this point, Mara would be wise to suggest he retire (wink, wink) and let Judge proceed with who he’s comfortable with.


So what's the argument for the inside voices? Heck with those voices you at least have some semblance of a track record, and the past 10 years have been miserable.
RE: Side note: I love how Ernie Accorsi is mocked on a NYG fan board  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15450341 Chris684 said:
Quote:
That makes a lot of sense for a guy who hand delivered one of the franchise’s greatest players and ambassadors and was the chief architect of 3 Super Bowl teams and 2 that won it.


Doesn't mean Accorsi was the right guy for the GM search.

He conducted a fake search. It was for redemption. Accorsi recommended his friend DG because he felt guilty he recommended Reese over DG when he retired. And he essentially said so on a podcast in the summer of '20.

So Accorsi deserves all the mocking that comes his way...
RE: RE: Just calling for an outside voice doesn’t seem all that intelligent  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15450347 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 15450336 Chris684 said:


Quote:


of an argument. What about an outside voice are you really looking for?

Louis Riddick was an outside voice in 2018 who, in hindsight, basically gets you the same results as Gettleman except Collins is paid big money to stay here, Beckham stays and Haskins is taken over Jones. That sounds fun.

George Young to Accorsi was pretty seamless, as was Accorsi to Reese.

I know over on the Sam Beal thread there is a lot of revisiting a ship that has already sailed. Beal was a fuck up of 3 years ago now, lamenting that pick is pointless. He was a sunk cost.

Whatever the draft situation since Judge has come on board has been pretty good so far. Thomas, McKinney, Toney and Ojulari with premium picks the last 2 years with additional resources picked up in a big draft this year, and it’s interesting that I rarely hear the latter discussed around here, only the perceived FA struggle people feel we’re in for.

Whatever Gettleman’s actual role is at this point, Mara would be wise to suggest he retire (wink, wink) and let Judge proceed with who he’s comfortable with.



So what's the argument for the inside voices? Heck with those voices you at least have some semblance of a track record, and the past 10 years have been miserable.


The argument for it is exactly what I stated above. If you look at the last 2 drafts, and I would also say FA periods with Bradberry, Martinez, Booker, etc., whatever was failing them has gotten much better since Judge’s arrival.

bw in dc.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 7:56 pm : link
Exactly. We can simultaneously give EA credit for what he did when employed for this organization while also ripping him for forcing DG upon us.

Both are possible.
.  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 7:59 pm : link
The last two drafts and FA periods weren't great.
RE: .  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15450351 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The last two drafts and FA periods weren't great.


I wouldn’t call the FAs great, but they’re improved. The last 2 drafts were excellent. Give me a break.
Excellent?  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 8:07 pm : link
The standards here are so, so, low.
I agree...  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 8:11 pm : link
that Abrams is the favorite. Very likely the prohibitive favorite. He's been baptized in the "Giants Way" for a long, long time.

And I wouldn't be surprised if Mara feels guilty - now - about giving the job to DG over Abrams. Because it seems Mara had gotten into an interesting pattern of making decisions with emotion over logic.

At this point, if we are going to stay in-house with the GM, give dual responsibility to Judge. He can't be any worse than DG. And could probably get better results throwing a dart at names on a board with drafting or signing FAs.
Chris684  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:11 pm : link
I tend to agree re. draft; right now, the last two drafts look good. AT looks like the long term answer @ LT; Xavier looks good; Peart has struggled at times, but he has shown enough that he can be RT for awhile; Coughlin flashed @ times; I like what Crowder has shown.

As for '21...AT looks like a freak @ WR. Ojulari has been good.

Not comparing the last two drafts to the '74 Steelers draft, but I think there's some talent there. Let's just hope they continue to improve.
bw...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:12 pm : link
I agree. If we're going to stay in house, just give it to JJ. Fuck it. One less person for Mara to fire if it all goes south, Haha.

RE: Excellent?  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15450355 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The standards here are so, so, low.


Yea, low. Ok dude. You’re not sounding smart here.

4 immediate starters with 4 premium picks, all of which have flashed anywhere from above average starter to all pro ability within their first 1-2 seasons. Not to mention Crowder, Lemieux, Peart and Holmes who are all contributing and are obviously a part of the future plans.
Obviously in Lemieux’s case it’s “was” contributing  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:14 pm : link
before he got hurt.
RE: I agree...  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15450357 bw in dc said:
Quote:
that Abrams is the favorite. Very likely the prohibitive favorite. He's been baptized in the "Giants Way" for a long, long time.

And I wouldn't be surprised if Mara feels guilty - now - about giving the job to DG over Abrams. Because it seems Mara had gotten into an interesting pattern of making decisions with emotion over logic.

At this point, if we are going to stay in-house with the GM, give dual responsibility to Judge. He can't be any worse than DG. And could probably get better results throwing a dart at names on a board with drafting or signing FAs.


Here’s a question for you. If Mara is blindly forcing the “Giant way” on this franchise and averse to outside influence, why didn’t he just hire Marc Ross? He was the first interview.
Starters on this roster doesn't mean good  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 8:21 pm : link
We've seen Thomas play well in how many games? And Toney seems, to be kind, like a moron who's going to be a problem at some point or another. They're also two more high draft picks on an offense full of high draft picks - and the offense is still a joke.

Two players that were on this team in 2017 are still here in 2021. I expect similar turnover these next two to four years. I don't see building blocks here. Thomas has the best shot, but I'm not counting on anyone else.

Chris  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:22 pm : link
Come on. You gotta admit Mara prizes loyalty to those with ties to the organization above all.

Listen. That's great. I'm a loyal person too. But I'm not running a billion dollar enterprise. This is a business. You gotta be cutthroat at times.
RE: Chris  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15450368 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Come on. You gotta admit Mara prizes loyalty to those with ties to the organization above all.

Listen. That's great. I'm a loyal person too. But I'm not running a billion dollar enterprise. This is a business. You gotta be cutthroat at times.


Not saying he doesn’t. Just pointing out that technically Ross was the inside candidate several years ago, much more than Gettleman.
GT.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:24 pm : link
I think AT is the real deal. He was looking like a beast this year. Yeah, KT has made some idiotic remarks/Tweets, but I'm hoping this coaching staff gets on him more than TC did. I love TC, but he totally let Odell do whatever he wanted. The Carolina game in 2015 was a disgrace.

We'll see.
RE: RE: .  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15450353 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The last 2 drafts were excellent. Give me a break.


Excellent?

From Merriam-Webster...

Quote:
Definition of excellent

1: very good of its kind : eminently good : FIRST-CLASS
2 archaic : SUPERIOR


Are you sure excellent is the right adjective?


RE: Starters on this roster doesn't mean good  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15450367 Go Terps said:
Quote:
We've seen Thomas play well in how many games? And Toney seems, to be kind, like a moron who's going to be a problem at some point or another. They're also two more high draft picks on an offense full of high draft picks - and the offense is still a joke.

Two players that were on this team in 2017 are still here in 2021. I expect similar turnover these next two to four years. I don't see building blocks here. Thomas has the best shot, but I'm not counting on anyone else.


So admittedly you like Thomas. The worst you can say about Toney is you think he might be a jerk because he tweets. Ojulari is leading all rookies in sacks but you don’t think he’s a building block and I guess not sure what you think of McKinney but don’t like him that much either.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:32 pm : link
I like the four dudes we drafted in the first & second rounds in '20: AT, Xavier, KT, & Ojulari.

Hope all hit.
RE: RE: RE: .  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:34 pm : link
In comment 15450373 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15450353 Chris684 said:


Quote:


The last 2 drafts were excellent. Give me a break.



Excellent?

From Merriam-Webster...



Quote:


Definition of excellent

1: very good of its kind : eminently good : FIRST-CLASS
2 archaic : SUPERIOR



Are you sure excellent is the right adjective?


Thomas
McKinney
Crowder
Lemieux (figured to be a starter on the OL this year)
Peart
Holmes
Toney
Ojulari
A bunch of potential development still to come with guys like Robinson and Smith plus 5 premium picks next year as a result of this past year’s draft maneuvering. It’s early yet, but yes. I’m confident in saying that’s an excellent job in the last 2 drafts.
RE: RE: I agree...  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15450366 Chris684 said:
Quote:

Here’s a question for you. If Mara is blindly forcing the “Giant way” on this franchise and averse to outside influence, why didn’t he just hire Marc Ross? He was the first interview.


But Mara still checked the "Giants Way" box with Gettleman. My guess Mara was thrilled that Gettleman was on the market and used GenoGate to kill two birds - HC and GM - with one stone to make sure he (and Ernie) could get DG.

Mara likely went to Ernie to ask him what he thought of DG. And Ernie was very likely thrilled to endorse his old friend and give him a second crack at the GM job.

I have absolutely no doubt that DG was on Mara's mind by October of the 2017 season...
Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 8:36 pm : link
Excellence?
Abrams would be an improvement  
Jerry in_DC : 11/9/2021 8:38 pm : link
on Gettleman just because he's not a moron. Bit being better than someone who is extremely dumb is a pretty low bar.

I actually don't object to the profile of Abrams, but Abrams himself should be a non starter because he's been marinating in the stupidity of the Giants FO for so long
RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 8:41 pm : link
In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Excellence?


If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.
Honest question  
Go Terps : 11/9/2021 8:44 pm : link
Has Abrams come up in leaguewide GM searches in the past?

If the Giants don't promote him, is he likely to get a GM job elsewhere in 2022?
Chris684...  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 8:44 pm : link
How would you describe the Saint draft in 2017?

1. Marshon Lattimore
1. Ryan Ramczyk
2. Marcus Williams
3. Alvin Kamara
3. Trey Hendrickson
RE: Honest question  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/9/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15450388 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Has Abrams come up in leaguewide GM searches in the past?

If the Giants don't promote him, is he likely to get a GM job elsewhere in 2022?


HAHA. No.

Mara can't promote from within.
Assuming  
Les in TO : 11/9/2021 8:55 pm : link
The Giants end up with a losing record, I can’t see Mara promoting Abrams. After a decade of losing you need someone who is objective and not going to feel loyalty to tenured scouts and Mara relatives.
RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.


Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.
It looks like Abrams interviewed for the Lions GM in 2016..  
Sean : 11/9/2021 9:11 pm : link
But, surprise. Accorsi was consulting on that search.
Link - ( New Window )
Although, not happy about it, I can stomach giving Judge more time  
Saos1n : 11/9/2021 9:12 pm : link
I can’t foresee promoting from within. Give me someone with ties to Judge, so that isn’t a question. Monti Ossenfort it is.
And to be fair..  
Sean : 11/9/2021 9:21 pm : link
Steve Keim was an in house hire in Arizona despite him coming up when that franchise was mostly poor performing. Howie Roseman came up in house in Philly. If I dug into it, I’m sure most NFL GM’s are hired within. Doesn’t make it right though.
RE: It looks like Abrams interviewed for the Lions GM in 2016..  
bw in dc : 11/9/2021 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15450407 Sean said:
Quote:
But, surprise. Accorsi was consulting on that search. Link - ( New Window )


Great link.

Here is an important line in that article, btw:

Quote:
Detroit has had interview requests rejected by Dallas Cowboys senior director of pro and college scouting Will McClay...


Now there is a guy I would sign-up for right now. Will McClay. He is THE reason Dallas drafts so well. The guy is a personnel savant...
RE: And to be fair..  
Saos1n : 11/9/2021 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15450411 Sean said:
Quote:
Steve Keim was an in house hire in Arizona despite him coming up when that franchise was mostly poor performing. Howie Roseman came up in house in Philly. If I dug into it, I’m sure most NFL GM’s are hired within. Doesn’t make it right though.


Good point. If they did promote KA, they would have to sell it hard to the fan base. They would have to get rid of Garrett, which looks likely anyways and commit to a different approach as an organization.

They couldn’t step up to the mic and say, here’s Kevin. He’s gonna build a winner. There has to be wholistic changes
RE: RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Chris684 : 11/9/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15450405 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.



Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.


Reggie Ragland wasn’t even on the roster last year. No one is saying he’s Ray Lewis but just because he didn’t unseat some great player doesn’t mean that he himself isn’t a good, useful LB in a good defense. Again, the guy was Mr. Irrelevant. I’m surprised there are people here who would debate the fact that he was a good pick, but then again, I’m not.
Stay the course  
George from PA : 11/9/2021 9:51 pm : link
....which would mean keeping mgt....which would be Judge.

I blame them for 3 loses but can not see a new set of coaches after another 2 year stint.

Hopefully they learn from it....and get better.

 
christian : 11/9/2021 10:04 pm : link
Tae Crowder is an absolute liability in coverage and has made very few plays near the line of scrimmage.

There are a number of guys getting snaps because either their unit is decimated or stinks.

Getting burn on a shitty team isn’t an indication of success.

Remember — Hill, Hernandez, Slayton, Carter, Baker, Connelly, Ximines have all gotten a bunch of reps over the last four years.
So glad you guys have the inside track  
exiled : 11/9/2021 10:08 pm : link
on the team’s executive decision making. That way you can get us all worked up and pissed off about the offseason while the current season is barely half over.

RE: RE: And to be fair..  
ron mexico : 11/9/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15450417 Saos1n said:
Quote:
In comment 15450411 Sean said:


Quote:


Steve Keim was an in house hire in Arizona despite him coming up when that franchise was mostly poor performing. Howie Roseman came up in house in Philly. If I dug into it, I’m sure most NFL GM’s are hired within. Doesn’t make it right though.



Good point. If they did promote KA, they would have to sell it hard to the fan base. They would have to get rid of Garrett, which looks likely anyways and commit to a different approach as an organization.

They couldn’t step up to the mic and say, here’s Kevin. He’s gonna build a winner. There has to be wholistic changes


I wonder if John is more worried about the fan base or his 10 brothers and sister co owners and all their kids who can vote him out of a job?

Seems like he is appeasing the latter...

I don't subscribe to the fan narrative  
bluewave : 11/9/2021 10:15 pm : link
that you can't promote from within in the organization and expect change.

The best thing about serving under people making mistakes is that you can learn from said mistakes while not owning them.
RE: I don't subscribe to the fan narrative  
Saos1n : 11/9/2021 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15450445 bluewave said:
Quote:
that you can't promote from within in the organization and expect change.

The best thing about serving under people making mistakes is that you can learn from said mistakes while not owning them.


With all due respect, this has been happening for 10 years. I’m not saying KA can’t succeed. I’m just saying it wouldn’t be received well and they need to paint it differently than they have, if that’s what they plan on doing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/9/2021 10:51 pm : link
In comment 15450419 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450405 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.



Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.



Reggie Ragland wasn’t even on the roster last year. No one is saying he’s Ray Lewis but just because he didn’t unseat some great player doesn’t mean that he himself isn’t a good, useful LB in a good defense. Again, the guy was Mr. Irrelevant. I’m surprised there are people here who would debate the fact that he was a good pick, but then again, I’m not.


Your argument is that he has a starting job so that must mean he's good. It's silly, so please don't play that "I'm surrounded by idiots" line. Ximines and Carter were also "starting" on the same defense. We changing tune on them being "good, useful players" too by this same logic?

Teams with personnel issues often do start guys for lack of better options and we all are aware that the Giants haven't set the world on fire with starting quality LB. It's been a revolving door at the position for two decades.

RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2021 10:54 pm : link
In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.


It’s an excellent result for Crowder, but not yet for Giants.

You don’t know this?
RE: .  
Rory : 11/9/2021 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15450351 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The last two drafts and FA periods weren't great.


FA has been pretty good man.

Golladay has been hurt but has shown flashes he can take over a game. Booker has been a god send behind Barkley. Rudolph has had to stay in most of the time to chip linebackers to help the OT's. Jackson has had 2 solid games now.

Bradberry/Martinez were a huge difference. the late addition of Logan Ryan has given some leadership.
RE: Just calling for an outside voice doesn’t seem all that intelligent  
upnyg : 11/9/2021 11:14 pm : link
In comment 15450336 Chris684 said:
Quote:
of an argument. What about an outside voice are you really looking for?

Louis Riddick was an outside voice in 2018 who, in hindsight, basically gets you the same results as Gettleman except Collins is paid big money to stay here, Beckham stays and Haskins is taken over Jones. That sounds fun.

George Young to Accorsi was pretty seamless, as was Accorsi to Reese.

I know over on the Sam Beal thread there is a lot of revisiting a ship that has already sailed. Beal was a fuck up of 3 years ago now, lamenting that pick is pointless. He was a sunk cost.

Whatever the draft situation since Judge has come on board has been pretty good so far. Thomas, McKinney, Toney and Ojulari with premium picks the last 2 years with additional resources picked up in a big draft this year, and it’s interesting that I rarely hear the latter discussed around here, only the perceived FA struggle people feel we’re in for.

Whatever Gettleman’s actual role is at this point, Mara would be wise to suggest he retire (wink, wink) and let Judge proceed with who he’s comfortable with.

I agree with your points here. Overall I think gettleman has had average to good drafts. It could get better with DJ having a good year.

The problem, I think, is that people dont like Gettleman's style/personality...whatever. Hes made mistakes, but I think most of the coaching ones are on the Maras not Gettleman.

But whatever...lets go hire anybody from the outside.
RE: RE: Just calling for an outside voice doesn’t seem all that intelligent  
Jimmy Googs : 11/9/2021 11:17 pm : link
In comment 15450479 upnyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15450336 Chris684 said:


Quote:


of an argument. What about an outside voice are you really looking for?

Louis Riddick was an outside voice in 2018 who, in hindsight, basically gets you the same results as Gettleman except Collins is paid big money to stay here, Beckham stays and Haskins is taken over Jones. That sounds fun.

George Young to Accorsi was pretty seamless, as was Accorsi to Reese.

I know over on the Sam Beal thread there is a lot of revisiting a ship that has already sailed. Beal was a fuck up of 3 years ago now, lamenting that pick is pointless. He was a sunk cost.

Whatever the draft situation since Judge has come on board has been pretty good so far. Thomas, McKinney, Toney and Ojulari with premium picks the last 2 years with additional resources picked up in a big draft this year, and it’s interesting that I rarely hear the latter discussed around here, only the perceived FA struggle people feel we’re in for.

Whatever Gettleman’s actual role is at this point, Mara would be wise to suggest he retire (wink, wink) and let Judge proceed with who he’s comfortable with.


I agree with your points here. Overall I think gettleman has had average to good drafts. It could get better with DJ having a good year.

The problem, I think, is that people dont like Gettleman's style/personality...whatever. Hes made mistakes, but I think most of the coaching ones are on the Maras not Gettleman.

But whatever...lets go hire anybody from the outside.


You two should get a room...
 
ryanmkeane : 11/9/2021 11:41 pm : link
Kevin Abrams could be a great GM. Could be terrible. He’s got about as good of a chance as anyone else outside the organization to succeed. Anyone who thinks otherwise just hates Mara and everything the Giants are right now and isn’t thinking clearly.

Draft good players, get the QB and coach right. I think for all of Gettleman’s faults, we likely have our QB and coach in the building right now. Time to start finding better players. And Abrams vs whoever the hell - it really isn’t anything other than a 50/50 coin flip.
 
ryanmkeane : 11/9/2021 11:44 pm : link
O’Brien gets talked about a lot here as some better version or better option than Abrams. Why? Because he came from another organization? He worked in player personnel for the Lions for 5 years, and they were mostly terrible.

Now - that doesn’t have anything to do with O’Brien’s prospects to become a good GM. But it certainly doesn’t make him a better candidate than Abrams.
Abrams may make a great GM for all I know  
UberAlias : 11/9/2021 11:48 pm : link
But the problem is, he would reflect a notion that the organization itself is on sound footing, a judgement with this many years of futility I find hard to believe. And our recent history is marred with inability to see things for what they are.
RE: …  
Saos1n : 11/9/2021 11:48 pm : link
In comment 15450488 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Kevin Abrams could be a great GM. Could be terrible. He’s got about as good of a chance as anyone else outside the organization to succeed. Anyone who thinks otherwise just hates Mara and everything the Giants are right now and isn’t thinking clearly.

Draft good players, get the QB and coach right. I think for all of Gettleman’s faults, we likely have our QB and coach in the building right now. Time to start finding better players. And Abrams vs whoever the hell - it really isn’t anything other than a 50/50 coin flip.


It’s wrong for any fan to doubt promoting within the building, with our same old school ideology, after a decade of garbage play isn’t the way to go? Really? I think anyone who can witness what we have since 2011 and think, ‘these guys can get it right’ isn’t thinking clearly. Must just be me.

Likely having our QB and HC is debatable. Don’t feel like going down that avenue tonight. God knows, it’s been ongoing since the two were brought in.
RE: Abrams may make a great GM for all I know  
Saos1n : 11/9/2021 11:49 pm : link
In comment 15450491 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But the problem is, he would reflect a notion that the organization itself is on sound footing, a judgement with this many years of futility I find hard to believe. And our recent history is marred with inability to see things for what they are.


Spot on
 
ryanmkeane : 12:03 am : link
I also caution people who think the season is over and sweeping changes are somehow already on the horizon. They have 8 games left and have beaten two teams recently that everyone was saying were good teams, and nearly pulled off an upset in Kansas City with a starting roster on offense full of backups.

We are closer than everyone is leading on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Chris684 : 12:07 am : link
In comment 15450467 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15450419 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450405 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.



Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.



Reggie Ragland wasn’t even on the roster last year. No one is saying he’s Ray Lewis but just because he didn’t unseat some great player doesn’t mean that he himself isn’t a good, useful LB in a good defense. Again, the guy was Mr. Irrelevant. I’m surprised there are people here who would debate the fact that he was a good pick, but then again, I’m not.



Your argument is that he has a starting job so that must mean he's good. It's silly, so please don't play that "I'm surrounded by idiots" line. Ximines and Carter were also "starting" on the same defense. We changing tune on them being "good, useful players" too by this same logic?

Teams with personnel issues often do start guys for lack of better options and we all are aware that the Giants haven't set the world on fire with starting quality LB. It's been a revolving door at the position for two decades.


You seem to be narrowly focused on this year and overlooking that he entered the starting lineup last year. And no, by the time the defense was playing really well last season neither Carter nor Ximines were starting because they were both hurt.

Stupid to go down this road specifically on Crowder though because I never meant to tout him specifically as a player better than what he is but rather point out that the return on our investment of drafting him last in the entire draft is pretty damn good so far and part of a larger trend of excellent drafting the last 2 years.

The players picked, plus the accumulation of future picks for this year was really well done. Is it not great to have Toney plus an extra #1? Was it not great grabbing Ojulari in the 2nd when some were speculating he was a target in the 1st? It’s ok to admit that good things are still taking place every once in awhile in the Meadowlands, it won’t kill you.
 
christian : 1:39 am : link
The Giants have expended large concentrations of money in UFA and have had 14 top 100 picks the last four years. Of course they’ve added a handful of good players.

Come this offseason, look at the number of starters who are UFA, need to be upgraded, and the resources they have.

Like last year, I predict it’ll be one step forward, one step back. And the Giants, if healthy will hover around 7-10, 8-9.

what if Judge wants Jones as his QB  
BigBlueCane : 5:25 am : link
and Abrams as his GM?

Does that explode the narrative or no?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15450500 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450467 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450419 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450405 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.



Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.



Reggie Ragland wasn’t even on the roster last year. No one is saying he’s Ray Lewis but just because he didn’t unseat some great player doesn’t mean that he himself isn’t a good, useful LB in a good defense. Again, the guy was Mr. Irrelevant. I’m surprised there are people here who would debate the fact that he was a good pick, but then again, I’m not.



Your argument is that he has a starting job so that must mean he's good. It's silly, so please don't play that "I'm surrounded by idiots" line. Ximines and Carter were also "starting" on the same defense. We changing tune on them being "good, useful players" too by this same logic?

Teams with personnel issues often do start guys for lack of better options and we all are aware that the Giants haven't set the world on fire with starting quality LB. It's been a revolving door at the position for two decades.




You seem to be narrowly focused on this year and overlooking that he entered the starting lineup last year. And no, by the time the defense was playing really well last season neither Carter nor Ximines were starting because they were both hurt.

Stupid to go down this road specifically on Crowder though because I never meant to tout him specifically as a player better than what he is but rather point out that the return on our investment of drafting him last in the entire draft is pretty damn good so far and part of a larger trend of excellent drafting the last 2 years.

The players picked, plus the accumulation of future picks for this year was really well done. Is it not great to have Toney plus an extra #1? Was it not great grabbing Ojulari in the 2nd when some were speculating he was a target in the 1st? It’s ok to admit that good things are still taking place every once in awhile in the Meadowlands, it won’t kill you.



You can frame anything positively if you do it the way you have. All I said was Crowder is a bad example to use of arguing that the drafting has been "excellent" and you've chosen to defend the point. He's a backup type of LB pressed to start because the Giants are positionally weak.

We already covered 2 other examples in this exchange. Ximines and Carter are do-nothing players who were placed as starters because they didn't have better options. They were given a chance to show something and the clock ran out. You can keep giving them snaps. It doesn't mean they were good selections. Not sure how many teams in the NFL Ximines, Carter, or Crowder would actually start for.

.....  
BrettNYG10 : 8:51 am : link
The Giants have had poor scouting for about a decade now. Abrams' background is in the cap, although it sounds like he is focusing more on personnel recently.

I think the Giants scouting systems are probably broken and outdated. An outside voice from a leading organization (Ravens/Steelers/Chiefs) can bring the proper structure in place.

Promoting Abrams would be a terrible move. I do think there can be rock stars in bad organizations. But it seems unlikely.

It's been over 40 years since we've hired a GM outside the organization - it's resulted in four Super Bowls and been largely successful. But it's failed miserably for the past decade - a period of time when the game has undergone significant changes.

I don't think I'd watch next season if they promote Abrams.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Why are we filing Tae Crowder as evidence of  
Chris684 : 9:00 am : link
In comment 15450603 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15450500 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450467 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450419 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450405 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15450385 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15450383 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Excellence?



If you don’t already know that it’s an excellent result to have a player who was literally picked last in his draft class step into a starting role on a defense that’s been very good over the past 1.5 seasons then maybe you just don’t understand how the draft works.



Who did he have to beat out to "step in" to that role? Reggie Ragland? He's starting, sure. On a team with serious personnel issues and lack of depth. And no one thinks Tae Crowder is the reason the defense plays well. This defense goes the way the secondary and the DL go.



Reggie Ragland wasn’t even on the roster last year. No one is saying he’s Ray Lewis but just because he didn’t unseat some great player doesn’t mean that he himself isn’t a good, useful LB in a good defense. Again, the guy was Mr. Irrelevant. I’m surprised there are people here who would debate the fact that he was a good pick, but then again, I’m not.



Your argument is that he has a starting job so that must mean he's good. It's silly, so please don't play that "I'm surrounded by idiots" line. Ximines and Carter were also "starting" on the same defense. We changing tune on them being "good, useful players" too by this same logic?

Teams with personnel issues often do start guys for lack of better options and we all are aware that the Giants haven't set the world on fire with starting quality LB. It's been a revolving door at the position for two decades.




You seem to be narrowly focused on this year and overlooking that he entered the starting lineup last year. And no, by the time the defense was playing really well last season neither Carter nor Ximines were starting because they were both hurt.

Stupid to go down this road specifically on Crowder though because I never meant to tout him specifically as a player better than what he is but rather point out that the return on our investment of drafting him last in the entire draft is pretty damn good so far and part of a larger trend of excellent drafting the last 2 years.

The players picked, plus the accumulation of future picks for this year was really well done. Is it not great to have Toney plus an extra #1? Was it not great grabbing Ojulari in the 2nd when some were speculating he was a target in the 1st? It’s ok to admit that good things are still taking place every once in awhile in the Meadowlands, it won’t kill you.




You can frame anything positively if you do it the way you have. All I said was Crowder is a bad example to use of arguing that the drafting has been "excellent" and you've chosen to defend the point. He's a backup type of LB pressed to start because the Giants are positionally weak.

We already covered 2 other examples in this exchange. Ximines and Carter are do-nothing players who were placed as starters because they didn't have better options. They were given a chance to show something and the clock ran out. You can keep giving them snaps. It doesn't mean they were good selections. Not sure how many teams in the NFL Ximines, Carter, or Crowder would actually start for.


You're missing the fact that the Giants defense has generally been very good with Tae Crowder starting at one of the MLB spots. Sure he has weaknesses but he's also made some plays. A useful, starting MLB on a good defense is a very good outcome for a "Mr. Irrelevant" selection. Not many talent scouts are going to disagree with that.
The Giants organization is broken  
cosmicj : 9:04 am : link
Gettleman is a bad GM but he’s being dragged down by a bad situation.

That’s why promoting an internal candidate like Abrams is a bad idea.
There are so many wrongheaded, downright dumb posts  
cosmicj : 9:06 am : link
On this thread it makes me exhausted to think of replying to all of them.

So let me ask a simple question: how can anyone praise the management of a team with a maxed out cap and a string of recent high draft picks that is 3-6?
cosmic  
ryanmkeane : 9:27 am : link
if the Giants are so bad, how did they just beat the 5-2 Raiders without us having the ability to throw the ball? How did we nearly beat the Chiefs without an OL or playmakers?

You guys keep saying the Giants are a horrible team. That is not actually true the last 3 weeks.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:27 am : link
when nearly all of your offensive players are injured, it has an impact on whether you win or lose.
I vote for whatever will piss off the ‘BBI squad’ the most.  
Spider56 : 9:36 am : link
The Giants are the Maras and the Maras are the Giants.
Ryan  
cosmicj : 9:58 am : link
That “not horrible” standard is too low given the draft and cap resources expended on the Giants.

Don’t you agree that the Giants face an organizational problem? For me, everything points to it.
RE: RE: Starters on this roster doesn't mean good  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15450375 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15450367 Go Terps said:


Quote:


We've seen Thomas play well in how many games? And Toney seems, to be kind, like a moron who's going to be a problem at some point or another. They're also two more high draft picks on an offense full of high draft picks - and the offense is still a joke.

Two players that were on this team in 2017 are still here in 2021. I expect similar turnover these next two to four years. I don't see building blocks here. Thomas has the best shot, but I'm not counting on anyone else.




So admittedly you like Thomas. The worst you can say about Toney is you think he might be a jerk because he tweets. Ojulari is leading all rookies in sacks but you don’t think he’s a building block and I guess not sure what you think of McKinney but don’t like him that much either.

Toney is going to create a lot of posts that a lot of you are going to wish you had back, there's very little doubt about that.

On the plus side, we're probably looking at a Terrell Owens clone.

On the minus side, we're probably looking at an OBJ clone.

But we're almost definitely NOT looking at a Hines Ward clone.
RE: cosmic  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:08 am : link
In comment 15450633 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
if the Giants are so bad, how did they just beat the 5-2 Raiders without us having the ability to throw the ball? How did we nearly beat the Chiefs without an OL or playmakers?

You guys keep saying the Giants are a horrible team. That is not actually true the last 3 weeks.

On any given Sunday...

And somehow you'll sign up for that every time. It's basically like when you cross the street when the DON'T WALK sign is flashing... you are dumb enough to believe that you'll NEVER get run over if you do the same thing every time.

And that's probably right.



You are dumb enough to believe that.
RE: what if Judge wants Jones as his QB  
Go Terps : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15450517 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
and Abrams as his GM?

Does that explode the narrative or no?


Why would he?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 