Feeling good about where the Giants are at Breeze_94 : 11/10/2021 1:05 am

This team is making progress whether the naysayers want to admit it or not.



They’ve been riddled by injuries more than any other team, losing 2 defensive captains, Barkley, 2 starting OL for the season, Thomas, and their entire receiving core for multiple games. Yet they are a few stupid blunders away from being 6-3.



It’s early, but looking like some major hits in the last 2 drafts with Thomas, Toney, McKinney and Ojulari, and great value pickups like Roche, Crowder as Mr Irrelevant, and I also like Holmes (think he is very underrated here). Also have a ton of picks in the top 100 next year to continue building,



The trenches, tight end, and LB should be priorities next year. Think a lot of our frustration with Garrett stems from the lack of trust the coaching staff has in the Oline to pass protect.