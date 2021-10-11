Feeling good about where the Giants are at

This team is making progress whether the naysayers want to admit it or not.
They’ve been riddled by injuries more than any other team, losing 2 defensive captains, Barkley, 2 starting OL for the season, Thomas, and their entire receiving core for multiple games. Yet they are a few stupid blunders away from being 6-3.
It’s early, but looking like some major hits in the last 2 drafts with Thomas, Toney, McKinney and Ojulari, and great value pickups like Roche, Crowder as Mr Irrelevant, and I also like Holmes (think he is very underrated here). Also have a ton of picks in the top 100 next year to continue building,
The trenches, tight end, and LB should be priorities next year. Think a lot of our frustration with Garrett stems from the lack of trust the coaching staff has in the Oline to pass protect.
Coaches were primary culprits to the blunders that cost them 3 games...they must learn from it and during bye week
They must figure out
Red Zone offense
Complimentary Football
Playing Multiple
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
The giants have extended tons of resources in recent years and have never been able to solve this weakness.
Sure picks sometimes don’t work out but the amount of failures is indicative of a problem larger than a failed draft pick and may be coaching or scouting or otherwise.
At least Thomas seems like a solid pick but at number #4 overall he should be.
Can you imagine this organization pays Daniel Jones a QB market contract and all we done through out his rookie contract is play under or at .500 ball
Where will this organization be then? Do you see a lot of teams building around a 35-40 million dollar slightly above average QB and making runs to the playoffs?
This rebuild is an utter failure, save a few nice pieces. The Giants again have done everything ass backwards and it looks like they plan to double down on the strategy.
why would you not also add Martinez, Gates, and some other decent, yet replaceable vets that make up the roster. Can't be just youngins.
We do not get blown out as much as we used to. We are in most of these games.
I heard someone on the radio years ago mention 2 ways to determine the quality of your roster. He said that if there was an expansion draft, how many of your players would you protect. Also, how many of your drafted players would you value enough to give them a competitive second contract. I don't see a lot of special on his team. I know Toney has a rare skillset in the open field and Thomas, before the injury, was pointing upwards. Ojulari and McKinney are showing some glimpses. I'm struggling a bit after that. I know people would mention Jones, but with the going rate of QBs, is he really going to be worth that money? I like Jones but want to see him broaden those shoulders and put this team on his back.
why would you not also add Martinez, Gates, and some other decent, yet replaceable vets that make up the roster. Can't be just youngins.
Gates it the best of the worst. Martinez will be in his last year of his contract when he comes back from injury, so we have seen the best of him. Total cluster fuck this past 4 years have been, and yet we fans still try to squint real hard looking for micro-positives.
“It is almost impossible to overcome poor offensive line play, it has a negative domino impact over the entire team “
How much better this team would be with a better line is hard to tell. But on the last third down play before the final field goal, a conversion that would have clinched the game, both tackles were beaten immediately off he snap, it was pathetic. This happens often on sure passing downs
That is bad O line play, and I think explains much about the Giants lack of a down field game and problems in the red zone.
How often do the Giants have to keep someone in to help one of the tackles, or maybe both sometimes.
Giants offense will not be better til this is fixed.
Losing Blake Martinez hurt a lot…and all those offensive skilled players plus 3 on the OL. That is a lot….but yet we still manage to be in every game, save the Rams.
No doubt, the decision to not draft Slater and to add a #1 next year plus Toney can be debated and discussed but I have to think we should be able to draft another stud OL guy in round one this coming year …..combine him with Toney, and I’m feeling much better for 2022. And that’s not even mentioning the second draft pick in round one for 2022.
So yeah….getting back all out injured players + these two first round draft picks + the maturation of our young players….we should be looking much better in 2022.
One final note- it does appear our people are doing a decent job picking up players to round out the 53 when they see a need. Like this year, we picked up Price, Skura, Bredeson, and Roche. All these guys have helped to fill voids to keep us from having huge gaps. Stuff like this does help.
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
This is bogus BS talk. I posted in another forum, DG in his 4 drafts is ranked by Pro Football Focus as being in the top ten drafting over his four years.
No doubt they have swung and missed many times on the o-line. But they have also spent HUGH resources on the o-line. It's not for lack of trying...
I know the draft is "Hit or Miss" but the string of bad drafting beyond the 2nd round is just too painful to watch (or ignore). In the later rounds is where great teams are built and the Giants haven't gotten the later round talents because they haven't got the people who can find that talent.
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
This is bogus BS talk. I posted in another forum, DG in his 4 drafts is ranked by Pro Football Focus as being in the top ten drafting over his four years.
This is why you can’t look at raw numbers. DG has “hit” at positions that are either (1) not terribly important in today’s game and/or (2) not having a great difference of impact of league average to above average to elite as part of a team game. He has failed miserably at positions that are important to success and where increasing quality is noticeable (QB and OL).
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
I dont see it. Giants have drafted average to good the last few dradts overall.
Coach is young and learning, Jones is still trying to figure it out. Thomas was making strides until injury. We're learning. I think as long as Judge doesnt lose the team, he may stick around.
However, at the same time. im not going to be upset if they get a new GM and coach for 2022.
How can there possibly be so little targeting of the wide receivers for plays down the field? Very little play action even when the running game was doing decent. And minimal designed runs for Jones the last month? After he killed it in that WFT game early in the season.
The Giants may not have a dynamic Offense, but it seems Judge/Garrett don't want to even use Jones if they don't have to. Do they still feel good about him or not?
I know the draft is "Hit or Miss" but the string of bad drafting beyond the 2nd round is just too painful to watch (or ignore). In the later rounds is where great teams are built and the Giants haven't gotten the later round talents because they haven't got the people who can find that talent.
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
This is bogus BS talk. I posted in another forum, DG in his 4 drafts is ranked by Pro Football Focus as being in the top ten drafting over his four years.
This is why you can’t look at raw numbers. DG has “hit” at positions that are either (1) not terribly important in today’s game and/or (2) not having a great difference of impact of league average to above average to elite as part of a team game. He has failed miserably at positions that are important to success and where increasing quality is noticeable (QB and OL).
LOL So left tackle is not "terribly important"? OR maybe Quarterback, not "terribly important"? How about Safety? Also not important?
I know the draft is "Hit or Miss" but the string of bad drafting beyond the 2nd round is just too painful to watch (or ignore). In the later rounds is where great teams are built and the Giants haven't gotten the later round talents because they haven't got the people who can find that talent.

Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
This is bogus BS talk. I posted in another forum, DG in his 4 drafts is ranked by Pro Football Focus as being in the top ten drafting over his four years.
This is why you can’t look at raw numbers. DG has “hit” at positions that are either (1) not terribly important in today’s game and/or (2) not having a great difference of impact of league average to above average to elite as part of a team game. He has failed miserably at positions that are important to success and where increasing quality is noticeable (QB and OL).
LOL So left tackle is not "terribly important"? OR maybe Quarterback, not "terribly important"? How about Safety? Also not important?
He has not hit at QB. LT is important, but Thomas has not played a full season at the level needed. He has shown the potential, but that is still incomplete. If you look at the top teams, I would not say that Safety play is a key reason why they are where they are.
If they need everything to be perfect for this offense to work, it's a poorly designed offense.
I know the draft is "Hit or Miss" but the string of bad drafting beyond the 2nd round is just too painful to watch (or ignore). In the later rounds is where great teams are built and the Giants haven't gotten the later round talents because they haven't got the people who can find that talent.
Until that aspect of the Giants organization is fixed, we will be mired in some bad football. And that could be for a very long time.
This is bogus BS talk. I posted in another forum, DG in his 4 drafts is ranked by Pro Football Focus as being in the top ten drafting over his four years.
Danny, he s made some good moves. But drafting a running back at #2, especially when we see it n the rearview mirror what he passed on, put this team in a very tough situation
There is really no forgiving that pick, it is reason enough to move on from DG. It shows a lack of awareness for how successful teams are put together today.
Losing Blake Martinez hurt a lot…and all those offensive skilled players plus 3 on the OL. That is a lot….but yet we still manage to be in every game, save the Rams.
No doubt, the decision to not draft Slater and to add a #1 next year plus Toney can be debated and discussed but I have to think we should be able to draft another stud OL guy in round one this coming year …..combine him with Toney, and I’m feeling much better for 2022. And that’s not even mentioning the second draft pick in round one for 2022.
So yeah….getting back all out injured players + these two first round draft picks + the maturation of our young players….we should be looking much better in 2022.
One final note- it does appear our people are doing a decent job picking up players to round out the 53 when they see a need. Like this year, we picked up Price, Skura, Bredeson, and Roche. All these guys have helped to fill voids to keep us from having huge gaps. Stuff like this does help.
They were in the Cowboys game? Dallas could have easily scored 50 if they wanted to. The Broncos game wasn't really close either.
It's not all bad but lets be honest they aren't in great shape for next year. They are capped out with some massive holes to fill. You would expect more in year 4 of a rebuild with where they have drafted and the money/ trades they have made.
And lets be honest- Jones remains a huge question mark...
“It is almost impossible to overcome poor offensive line play, it has a negative domino impact over the entire team “
How much better this team would be with a better line is hard to tell. But on the last third down play before the final field goal, a conversion that would have clinched the game, both tackles were beaten immediately off he snap, it was pathetic. This happens often on sure passing downs
That is bad O line play, and I think explains much about the Giants lack of a down field game and problems in the red zone.
How often do the Giants have to keep someone in to help one of the tackles, or maybe both sometimes.
Giants offense will not be better til this is fixed.
I agree with this 100%. The thing that really sucked was losing Gates this year. With Thomas hurt that's the 2 best lineman on an OL we seemingly started to improve. It's ridiculous how quickly Jones is under duress on literally every other play. I still don't know how anyone feels they can properly assess him without at least middle tier line play over even just a few games for crissakes.
They were in the Cowboys game? Dallas could have easily scored 50 if they wanted to. The Broncos game wasn't really close either.
It's not all bad but lets be honest they aren't in great shape for next year. They are capped out with some massive holes to fill. You would expect more in year 4 of a rebuild with where they have drafted and the money/ trades they have made.
And lets be honest- Jones remains a huge question mark...
They were absolutely 100% in that Cowboys game until Jones and Saquon went down.
QB - DJ looks like he has the potential to be average at best. We all know "it" when we see it. Unfortunately, DJ doesn't have it. So we're probably stuck with an average Qb for the next 10 years
RB - I'm over SB, alot of us are. But here's the problem. If he comes back and has a decent 7 games, then has a good 5th year...he's gonna ask for CMC money. And I hope whoever the GM is at that time doesn't pay a RB 20+ million per
WR - I like Toney. Golladay looks like a waste of money. Shepard is declining
TE - Engram...mehhh. Rudolph...mehhh. Smith...mehhhhhh
OLine - been fixing that for 10 years with no end in site
DLine - LW...does he play up to his contract? no
We have no edge rushers
LB - trash unit
CB - Bradberry has been a question this year. AJackson looks average to decent
S - mehhh
All in all if you look at record vs. teams over .500 they were 2-4.
They were 1-2 in games against teams .500 or worse, and in particular the WFT and ATL losses were inexcusable because they really controlled both games and weren't all that beat up by injuries yet. Losing both on last second FGs was a failure of game management.
Even with the injuries and difficult schedule it seems pretty clear the team on the field has enough talent to compete week in week out though they are clearly outclassed by the top teams like LAR/DAL especially if at any health disadvantage. Fortunately they only have 2 games left vs. teams in that category, and with Tyron/Dak banged up the injury disadvantage may be shifting.
In the second half what I'd like to see is a winning record vs. teams .500 or worse and a .500 record against winning teams.
They have 5 games left vs. teams under .500 so that should be 3-2 minimum.
They have 3 games left vs. teams over .500 so without a tie that will either be a winning record or a losing one.
7 or 8 wins depending on quality/context is the minimum of expectation the rest of the way to consider this season progress. Anything below that would be an outright failure. Above that would be a very strong outcome given all the injuries. Any of us would have signed off for a winning season preseason sight unseen.
See what happens. D isn't terrible anymore but it's gonna need help from the offense. Need to start scoring 25+ without any defensive scoring.
We need Barkley back. Then you'd have a nice two headed monster at RB. Grind em out with Booker and hit the HR with Barkley. Can we please just have two fucking months of Barkley when the games matter? Is that asking too much...
THAT is bad drafting.
Can you imagine this organization pays Daniel Jones a QB market contract and all we done through out his rookie contract is play under or at .500 ball
Where will this organization be then? Do you see a lot of teams building around a 35-40 million dollar slightly above average QB and making runs to the playoffs?
This rebuild is an utter failure, save a few nice pieces. The Giants again have done everything ass backwards and it looks like they plan to double down on the strategy.
5 premium draft picks coming up. Why no mention of that?
How can there possibly be so little targeting of the wide receivers for plays down the field? Very little play action even when the running game was doing decent. And minimal designed runs for Jones the last month? After he killed it in that WFT game early in the season.
The Giants may not have a dynamic Offense, but it seems Judge/Garrett don't want to even use Jones if they don't have to. Do they still feel good about him or not?
That is. Great question. I m thinking they don’t feel good about him behind the current line, but don’t know if that equates to no confidence in him.
Even though offense was so vanilla he did make two throws that demonstrated his accuracy, especially to Golladay on that 3rd down conversion.
Threaded the needle while getting blasted.
The Giants have a lot of veteran guys making money and yes there higher up against the cap this coming year but not in 2022 and some of the highly paid "busts" will be factors if they get healthy. But again, never mind that. Just scream cap space on every fucking thread.
THAT is bad drafting.
Fair. But I think maybe the Giants are sure about Jones
The Giants have a lot of veteran guys making money and yes there higher up against the cap this coming year but not in 2022 and some of the highly paid "busts" will be factors if they get healthy. But again, never mind that. Just scream cap space on every fucking thread.
Notice all the contract restructurings that took place just when the season started. In fact, there is a thread today how they changed the kicker's contract just to find $300,000.
They did some unhealthy things this year to sign those players and are looking for nickels and dimes to cover it.
THAT is bad drafting.
this is kind of silly. Nobody would have doubts on Barkley if he was healthy - and in college he had a track record of staying healthy. He's had about as bad of injury luck as a player can have since turning pro but that's not generally something that can be anticipated.
and before everyone says "but he's a rb" his issues haven't been usage related from repetitive contact. He's sprained his ankle twice on awkward falls running routes as a receiver and he tore his ACL in the open field against Chicago.
it is what it is and the injuries happened - no player who has missed as much time as him would ever get picked #2 overall if there was a way to predict that. But there isn't, just hindsight.
QB - DJ looks like he has the potential to be average at best. We all know "it" when we see it. Unfortunately, DJ doesn't have it. So we're probably stuck with an average Qb for the next 10 years
RB - I'm over SB, alot of us are. But here's the problem. If he comes back and has a decent 7 games, then has a good 5th year...he's gonna ask for CMC money. And I hope whoever the GM is at that time doesn't pay a RB 20+ million per
WR - I like Toney. Golladay looks like a waste of money. Shepard is declining
TE - Engram...mehhh. Rudolph...mehhh. Smith...mehhhhhh
OLine - been fixing that for 10 years with no end in site
DLine - LW...does he play up to his contract? no
We have no edge rushers
LB - trash unit
CB - Bradberry has been a question this year. AJackson looks average to decent
S - mehhh
DJ looks about the same as Eli 2+ years in. Eli turned out a little belter than average, ya think?
Galloday looks like a waste of money? You're an idiot if you think you can judge that on 9 games.
We have pretty much searched the bottom of the barrell for pass rushers. We hot on Bradberry, LW and Martinez but we are paying for it. Its not like we got them on a bargain.
Despite having multiple drafts with top 10 and top 15 picks we still have no All Pro caliber players or even pro bowl players. To me Barkley was one of the worst picks not because he doesnt have talent, but because we drafted a player at a position that is a budget position for the most part and he came in making top 5 money. You have to invest your premium draft picks at premium positions or expensive positions when you have premium picks. You have to pick for Value even if you have a stong unit like we did in the past when we drafted pass rushers in the top 3 rounds every year.
Why shouldn't the owner/front office/GM/coaches/training staff be responsible for all of these injuries? The owner is responsible for the field and the training facilities. The GM is responsible for choosing the coaches, and the coaches are responsible for choosing the training staff, generally speaking.
Shouldn't all of these individuals bear some responsibility for the avalanche of injuries to key players this team always seems to have?
I think this will be a very telling 2nd half of the season for the Giants and a lot of players/coaches. Are we turning a corner, or are we just giving more of the same.
Until these positions are upgraded, or incumbent starters begin to make LEAPS forward, not much will change in terms of opening a contender window.
It's good to see them play their hearts out each game. Still much to clean up with regards to discipline and playing smarter, cleaner football.
and today, you aren't 100% convinced on giving them a second contract.

THAT is bad drafting.
THAT is bad drafting.
this is kind of silly. Nobody would have doubts on Barkley if he was healthy - and in college he had a track record of staying healthy. He's had about as bad of injury luck as a player can have since turning pro but that's not generally something that can be anticipated.
Of course there are doubts about Barkley, even if he were healthy. Not that he isn't talented in many ways, but he also has some flaws in his game that have been pointed out.
Dancing behind LOS, looking too much for home-runs, not hitting and running through creases hard enough, and pass protection issues are the common themes discussed.
They're not in a good place at all.
We have pretty much searched the bottom of the barrell for pass rushers. We hot on Bradberry, LW and Martinez but we are paying for it. Its not like we got them on a bargain.
Despite having multiple drafts with top 10 and top 15 picks we still have no All Pro caliber players or even pro bowl players. To me Barkley was one of the worst picks not because he doesnt have talent, but because we drafted a player at a position that is a budget position for the most part and he came in making top 5 money. You have to invest your premium draft picks at premium positions or expensive positions when you have premium picks. You have to pick for Value even if you have a stong unit like we did in the past when we drafted pass rushers in the top 3 rounds every year.
All-Pros - None
Pro Bowlers - Graham Gano and maybe Leonard Williams
Toney is going to have a lot of DBs in the league terrified by double moves before the ball gets to him and more double moves afterward--and a strong, compact body.
Real progress.
In 4 more years we should be able to achieve a stellar 4-5, put your party dress on.
QB - DJ looks like he has the potential to be average at best. We all know "it" when we see it. Unfortunately, DJ doesn't have it. So we're probably stuck with an average Qb for the next 10 years
RB - I'm over SB, alot of us are. But here's the problem. If he comes back and has a decent 7 games, then has a good 5th year...he's gonna ask for CMC money. And I hope whoever the GM is at that time doesn't pay a RB 20+ million per
WR - I like Toney. Golladay looks like a waste of money. Shepard is declining
TE - Engram...mehhh. Rudolph...mehhh. Smith...mehhhhhh
OLine - been fixing that for 10 years with no end in site
DLine - LW...does he play up to his contract? no
We have no edge rushers
LB - trash unit
CB - Bradberry has been a question this year. AJackson looks average to decent
S - mehhh
LW is absolutely playing up to his contract, not sure what you are expecting. He is a top interior Defensive lineman in football.
What did Gettleman see in Williams (nothing against Williams of course)? At the time of the trade, we had three good DTs in Tomlinson, Hill, and Lawrence.
THAT is bad drafting.
This.
You can't pick guys at #2 and then at #6, and be wondering if you should even try and re-sign them for a second contract. That is squandering valuable picks.
This team has a few young pieces worth keeping (Thomas, McKinney, Toney, Ojulari) and a few vets that can be part of the solution (LW, Martinez...maybe Bradberry). The rest? Largely players that can be replaced.
I don't feel good about where we are, here's why
QB - DJ looks like he has the potential to be average at best. We all know "it" when we see it. Unfortunately, DJ doesn't have it. So we're probably stuck with an average Qb for the next 10 years
RB - I'm over SB, alot of us are. But here's the problem. If he comes back and has a decent 7 games, then has a good 5th year...he's gonna ask for CMC money. And I hope whoever the GM is at that time doesn't pay a RB 20+ million per
WR - I like Toney. Golladay looks like a waste of money. Shepard is declining
TE - Engram...mehhh. Rudolph...mehhh. Smith...mehhhhhh
OLine - been fixing that for 10 years with no end in site
DLine - LW...does he play up to his contract? no
We have no edge rushers
LB - trash unit
CB - Bradberry has been a question this year. AJackson looks average to decent
S - mehhh
DJ looks about the same as Eli 2+ years in. Eli turned out a little belter than average, ya think?
Galloday looks like a waste of money? You're an idiot if you think you can judge that on 9 games.
I can only speak in the present. So, no, Golladays 310 yards and 0 touchdowns isn't worth 17 million/year
And Eli turned out a little better because he had top notch defenses winning games for him
I don't feel good about where we are, here's why
QB - DJ looks like he has the potential to be average at best. We all know "it" when we see it. Unfortunately, DJ doesn't have it. So we're probably stuck with an average Qb for the next 10 years
RB - I'm over SB, alot of us are. But here's the problem. If he comes back and has a decent 7 games, then has a good 5th year...he's gonna ask for CMC money. And I hope whoever the GM is at that time doesn't pay a RB 20+ million per
WR - I like Toney. Golladay looks like a waste of money. Shepard is declining
TE - Engram...mehhh. Rudolph...mehhh. Smith...mehhhhhh
OLine - been fixing that for 10 years with no end in site
DLine - LW...does he play up to his contract? no
We have no edge rushers
LB - trash unit
CB - Bradberry has been a question this year. AJackson looks average to decent
S - mehhh
LW is absolutely playing up to his contract, not sure what you are expecting. He is a top interior Defensive lineman in football.
LW is the 4th highest paid DL in the league, behind Bosa, myles garrett and A Donald
He doesn't come close to affecting the game the way those guys do. It's not even close
Why shouldn't the owner/front office/GM/coaches/training staff be responsible for all of these injuries? The owner is responsible for the field and the training facilities. The GM is responsible for choosing the coaches, and the coaches are responsible for choosing the training staff, generally speaking.
Shouldn't all of these individuals bear some responsibility for the avalanche of injuries to key players this team always seems to have?
Not sure if this was a serious comment or not, but injuries are really a year-to-year thing that nobody can predict. Last year, besides Barkley, McKinney and Jones for a few games, this same team remained very healthy.
Will some injuries happen every year? Yes. But the Giants have been hit extremely hard this year, losing several key players for multiple weeks. That was the point I was making. Chances are, the injury bug won't be this bad next year (knock on wood, of course). You add all of these key players back to the roster, plus 5 premium draft picks, and continued development from young guys (especially Robinson and Smith who we have not seen much of yet) and this team should continue trending up.
Plus, the schedule looks a bit lighter next year (I know, hard to predict that in Nov 2021, but at least based on performance this year). The Giants play the AFC South, and NFC North (Rodgers possibly not a part of GB either)
Now the turf field, I think that does have some effect (statistics back this up). Then again, Barkley and Golladay were injured in Dallas, Gates in Washington, Shep in KC. Barkley last year was in Chicago (on a grass field)
Thomas was rolled up on, nothing to do with the turf. Same with Toney in Dallas.
Reese lost at least 4 star players who should have been career giants due to injuries that de-railed their careers.
Phillips, Smith, Nicks, Cruz, JPP. Three first round picks, a second round pick, and an undrafted gem lost in the middle of their championship window. That didn't save Reese from getting killed with the "none of his players got second contracts" narratives when we wanted him run out of town, so why are injuries being used to spare DG when in 4 years he can't field a league average offensive line and he has to spend tens of millions of dollars on free agent defensive backs.
Either the players are injury-prone, or poorly conditioned, or poorly coached/not put in the right place to succeed, or the facilities they use aren't up to par, or they're dummies and are constantly in the wrong place at the wrong time.
It could be one of those things, or it could be a combination of all of them.
But please don't give us the "better luck next time" routine. The management of this team bears responsibility if the players they choose, train, coach and put on the field constantly get injured.
Barkley, on the other hand:
-Bad strategy to take a RB so high with a bad OL
-Bad strategy to pay a RB so much
-Bad strategy not to maximize draft capital
-Bad strategy to take a RB so high with holes in his game
hard to assess whether the injuries made him a bad pick, or whether all the arguments against taking him made him a bad pick.
In the past 2 seasons, those decisions are made by Judge - not by DG.