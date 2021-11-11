for display only
Your worst Giants player you have seen disgrace the field?

mpinmaine : 11/11/2021 6:02 pm
Jeremy Lincoln
Ian Allen  
Mike in NY : 11/11/2021 6:05 pm : link
Unai Unga  
Greg from LI : 11/11/2021 6:07 pm : link
Matt Dodge  
BlueManCrew : 11/11/2021 6:08 pm : link
First face I pictured. All you have to do is NOT kick it to Desean Jackson.
Odell Beckham Jr.  
State Your Name : 11/11/2021 6:08 pm : link
Losing his shit against the Panthers in 2015.
Charlie Brown  
OdellBeckhamJr : 11/11/2021 6:11 pm : link
the worst Giants I can remember, played like 1 quarter (if that), Coughlin cut him the next morning
We have had some REALLY bad ones  
Aaroninma : 11/11/2021 6:13 pm : link
Im sure there have been "worse", but two really stick out to me and both Safeties

CC Brown
Curtis Riley



Stan in LA : 11/11/2021 6:14 pm : link
Joe Pisarcik  
Rick in Dallas : 11/11/2021 6:15 pm : link
Tommy Maddox  
Eli Wilson : 11/11/2021 6:17 pm : link
RE: Joe Pisarcik  
81_Great_Dane : 11/11/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15451771 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Yeah, let's get real, people. There are 100 guys from those 70s teams who are worse than anyone we could name. Pisarcik was pretty awful. You know who was worse? His backup.
FOULING  
Joe Beckwith : 11/11/2021 6:20 pm : link
Frank Walker.
A CB you didn’t want covering his man because he was gonna get called for a penalty whatever he did.
Precursor to Eli Apple.
But worse.
Not my least favorite player  
exiled : 11/11/2021 6:21 pm : link
But Joe Pisarcik‘s fumble was about as disappointed as I’ve ever been as a fan. I dunno, that game just crushed me at the time. And it still leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

Oh, and McAdoo. No words to describe how cringe-worthy he was.

Trey Junkin  
BigBlueShock : 11/11/2021 6:25 pm : link
The dude had one job.

He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime
Ron Dayne  
TrustTheProcess : 11/11/2021 6:32 pm : link
RE: Unai Unga  
jeff57 : 11/11/2021 6:33 pm : link
In comment 15451760 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Yes
Tommy Maddox. Completely over his head.  
markky : 11/11/2021 6:36 pm : link
Ron Dayne. the furthest a player has ever been from "as advertised"
Antoine Beathea and CC Brown were absolutely, positively useless  
j_rud : 11/11/2021 6:36 pm : link
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 11/11/2021 6:37 pm : link
Tam Hopkins, Frank Ferrera
RE: Antoine Beathea and CC Brown were absolutely, positively useless  
D-Rod : 11/11/2021 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15451794 j_rud said:
Quote:
At least Bethea was just old. CC Brown was horrid.
RE: Ron Dayne  
Crispino : 11/11/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15451789 TrustTheProcess said:
Quote:
Ron Dayne wasn’t a great back, but he is miles from being the all time Giants disgrace.of a player.
For the time I've been watching, CC Brown  
FStubbs : 11/11/2021 6:49 pm : link
If there was ever one player that singlehandedly tanked a season, it would be CC Brown.
RE: .  
Bill in UT : 11/11/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15451770 Stan in LA said:
yep, this was mine
I should have made the post worst player you have seen  
mpinmaine : 11/11/2021 6:54 pm : link
not necessarily disgraceful.

Michael Croel was pretty bad,
Mike Horan, The DT Agnew Reeeves brought in, all these guys
Matt Dodge  
GiantTexan : 11/11/2021 7:00 pm : link
I held my breath every time the ball was snapped to him. So many turnovers and bad kicks. Maybe my memory exaggerates but I remember many fumbled snaps.
90.Cal : 11/11/2021 7:01 pm : link
Nate Solder should be top 5 but it's a coin toss between CC Brown and Matt Dodge for me.
William Joseph  
Dave in PA : 11/11/2021 7:03 pm : link
For a first round pick, albeit not a blue chipper, he seemed to lack any god damn interest in trying hard or being a good pro
Tommy Maddox had the single worst performance I can recall  
steve in ky : 11/11/2021 7:19 pm : link
Hard To Pick  
Bernie : 11/11/2021 7:22 pm : link
But 4 off the top of my head: Cedric Jones, Kanavis McGhee, William Joseph or Derrick Brown. All high draft picks that did jack shit once they came to the Giants. Typing this is making me nauseous.
RE: Joe Pisarcik  
BUgiantfan : 11/11/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15451771 Rick in Dallas said:
This got me thinking, “what has Pisarcik been up to these days?”
Google tells me he has not done much with his life. - ( New Window )
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/11/2021 7:42 pm : link
ANY Giant who just gave up during a season. The list is endless. If a dude sucks like Dodge, fine...that's one thing. But I can't stand when men don't give a damn & just are going through the motions.
RE: Tommy Maddox had the single worst performance I can recall  
jnoble : 11/11/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15451825 steve in ky said:
Quote:
And he was the last starting Giant QB to wear #8 decades before Jones

His 0.0 rating game against Philly in 1995 was a low point in my young fandom at that point. The team really couldn't seem to get any worse
RE: For the time I've been watching, CC Brown  
jnoble : 11/11/2021 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15451800 FStubbs said:
Quote:
If there was ever one player that singlehandedly tanked a season, it would be CC Brown.

Someone on here at the time cleverly came up with
"Bad bad CC Brown
Baddest DB in the whole dang town
Worse than Jeremy Lincoln
Don't know what the $!#@ Reese was thinking..."

LOL
RE: Ian Allen  
Mike from SI : 11/11/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15451757 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
This is the correct answer, at least in my lifetime.
It really was disgraceful...  
EricJ : 11/11/2021 8:24 pm : link
when OBJ had that total meltdown vs Carolina
I cant believe no one has mentione him yet.  
ArcadeSlumlord : 11/11/2021 8:33 pm : link
Jonas.
Seawright.
Yes, Matt Dodge  
SomeFan : 11/11/2021 8:41 pm : link
He lost games for the Giants. You cannot have a punter who “just needs experience” as some suggested when he played for the Giants. The punter must be born fully formed or you WILL lose games.
Nate  
Les in TO : 11/11/2021 8:43 pm : link
Solder
Herman Moore  
theold5j : 11/11/2021 8:49 pm : link
Or Terrell Buckley
Joe Don Looney.  
GA5 : 11/11/2021 8:50 pm : link
Case closed.Look him up.
OBJ  
Giant John : 11/11/2021 8:51 pm : link
And it’s not close. Mental.
RE: RE: Ron Dayne  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/11/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15451798 Crispino said:
Quote:
In comment 15451789 TrustTheProcess said:


Quote:


Ron Dayne wasn’t a great back, but he is miles from being the all time Giants disgrace.of a player.


As a rookie Dayne put up numbers I can only hope one of our RBs match this year
MADDOX HAD A COMEBACK  
Arkbach : 11/11/2021 9:06 pm : link
with another team so maybe it was coaching. I hated Bobby Duhon returning punts in the early 70s, but my worse player of all time has to be ??? I don't know. They're are too many.
RE: Matt Dodge  
GruningsOnTheHill : 11/11/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15451761 BlueManCrew said:
Quote:
First face I pictured. All you have to do is NOT kick it to Desean Jackson.

+ infinity
Not really a disgrace so probably doesn't belong here  
steve in ky : 11/11/2021 9:20 pm : link
but one mouth drop, " did he really just do that" moment was landeta whiffing that punt against the Bears. That moment really stands out.
Two oldies,  
DSPCSP : 11/11/2021 9:25 pm : link
Joe DonLooney and Joe Biscaha.
Not nearly  
Giantophile : 11/11/2021 9:27 pm : link
As egregious as the usual suspects mentioned here but do you guys remember when the Giants signed Brandon Myers to be the starting TE? He was so brutal, I couldn't believe he had been a starter in the league. Shockingly bad.
From the 70`s  
louinma : 11/11/2021 9:46 pm : link
Rocky Thompson, Butch Wolfok
Jeremy Lincoln's performance  
Matt in SGS : 11/11/2021 9:46 pm : link
against the Redskins in that season opener was one of the worst I have ever seen as I sat in the stands and watched it unfold. He went to the Jets later that season & was burned by Toomer and Kerry Collins.

But the biggest disgrace to ever wear the Giants uniform was Jeremiah Parker, and it's not close for 2nd. Being involved in the death of a 4 year old child is on whole other level.
RE: From the 70`s  
steve in ky : 11/11/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15451968 louinma said:
Quote:
Wolfok was a little past the 70's. He played in the early 80's
Duke Calhoun.  
Big Blue Blogger : 11/11/2021 10:05 pm : link
On a 2010 team with a decimated receiving corps, his only moment worth mentioning involved standing around as the Eagles recovered a crucial onside kick. It doesn’t help that the Giants chose to stash Victor Cruz on IR and keep Calhoun.
Will Demps  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11/11/2021 10:09 pm : link
Wasn’t that much better than CC. Funny how I don’t value safeties too highly but these two were my first thoughts. Hmmm. Maybe Safety is more important than we think? Maybe there’s a reason why Belichick and Brady pretty much worship Ed Reed? Hopefully the Giants have a guy like that soon.

Sinorice was so damn bad though. 3 TDs and 425 yards from scrimmage as a potential “steal” 2nd round pick. For his 4 year 37 game only NYG career. Santana was legit and he did his thing vs. us, so we drafted his brother because we were/we’re kinda stupid?
Rocky Thompson  
Earl the goat : 11/11/2021 10:11 pm : link
And Bob Lurtsema
CC Brown easily for me  
allstarjim : 11/11/2021 10:17 pm : link
I understand other players having the most terrible single moments in the biggest games, like Trey Junkin and Matt Dodge.

But both weren't objectively terrible at their jobs repeatedly like CC Brown was. CC stood for Can't Cover. I've never seen a safety burned deep so often as CC.

Junkin was a pretty good long snapper until the play that shall not be mentioned.

Dodge was a rookie that had real talent but made a rookie mistake in a big game.

CC was just abysmal over and over.
I'll play  
Breeze_94 : 11/11/2021 10:22 pm : link
Since 02'

QB Jesse Palmer
RB Michael Cox
WR Preston Parker
WR Roger Lewis
TE Adrian Robinson
OL Nate Solder
OL Charles Brown
LB Uani Unga
LB Calvin Munson
CB Ralph Brown
CB Jayron Hosley
S CC Brown
S Craig Dahl
Derek Brown.  
Red Dog : 11/11/2021 10:45 pm : link
No balls.
Damontre Moore  
Geomon : 11/12/2021 12:13 am : link
aka, this motherfucker:



One of the dumbest players I have ever seen on the professional level. Single-handedly cost us games with his bonehead penalties.

Amazingly, this idiot is still in the league on the Panthers practice squad.
A few but two come to mind  
OBJ_AllDay : 11/12/2021 12:44 am : link
Ereck Flowers
And that god awful safety we had in 2009. Can’t remember his name
Doo Doo Brown  
Optimus-NY : 11/12/2021 1:02 am : link
A.K.A. C.C. Brown
I remember Philippi Sparks talking about Jeremy Lincoln once.  
Optimus-NY : 11/12/2021 1:04 am : link
He said that the could run like a gazelle or some shit. I died!
The politest was James Brewer  
Grizz99 : 11/12/2021 3:08 am : link
Rocky Thompson, Joe Don Looney

Brewer never got in a defensive's players way.
broadbandz : 11/12/2021 3:22 am : link
alec ogletree because he was so slow he made Jonathan Casillas look fast.
Dave Brown  
Spike13 : 11/12/2021 3:28 am : link
?. Cyclops with the 5th pick, Saquan, Tim Lewis, Pierce, Flowers, Derek Brown, Wheatley, Dayne, the kid drafted with “Jumbo,” etc….

I would take three fourths of the players named, over the above.
Without going too far back...  
Jimmy Googs : 11/12/2021 8:16 am : link
James Brewer and Jayron Hosley. Two guys that were completely taken advantage of when on the field. The only thing worse than their football talent was their football intelligence.

Those 2011 and 2012 Drafts were god awful...
May be a little recently bias  
bhill410 : 11/12/2021 8:16 am : link
But Eric Flowers for me.
Brandon Meyers  
Blue92 : 11/12/2021 8:45 am : link
stands out to me for some reason. Just a total bust of a FA signing. It was so bad that Eli would get frustrated with him in game.
Ian Allen  
Anakim : 11/12/2021 8:57 am : link
CC Brown is up there
Ereck Flowers also disgraceful  
Anakim : 11/12/2021 8:59 am : link
And a big baby. Same with Eli Apple.
But if we’re talking about a specific game  
Anakim : 11/12/2021 9:01 am : link
Omar Stoutmire and Shaun Williams in the 49ers playoff game.

Which one was the one who cheapshotted TO when he was getting up?


That fucker
Danny Kanell  
BlueVinnie : 11/12/2021 9:04 am : link
There were players that were certainly worse than Kanell but they were so inconsequential that they are not worth mentioning.
Larry Danel  
Debaser : 11/12/2021 9:07 am : link
Worst te in the league.
RE: MADDOX HAD A COMEBACK  
Debaser : 11/12/2021 9:11 am : link
In comment 15451936 Arkbach said:
Quote:
with another team so maybe it was coaching. I hated Bobby Duhon returning punts in the early 70s, but my worse player of all time has to be ??? I don't know. They're are too many.


Yea I remember him in the XFL lighting it up and then he led to Steelers to the playoffs after the XFL folded. Strangely I don't remember him being a Giant
I am going to go back a ways, and  
gmenrule-va : 11/12/2021 9:13 am : link
but mine is Gary Jeter. My opinion is jaded because I was at a HS Football Camp in 1980 and he came to visit.

One kid asked him how hard is it to continue to play when your team loses so much.

He responded, "As long as the pay check keeps coming it doesn't really matter to me."

Results should always matter.
We really had some brutal safeties  
Anakim : 11/12/2021 9:16 am : link
Will Demps fucking blew. Burnt, I mean Brent, Alexander lucked into interceptions and was an otherwise terrible player.
Far from the worst player,  
Section331 : 11/12/2021 9:19 am : link
but possibly the worst performance I have ever seen from a Giants player was Janoris Jenkins in the 31-21 debacle in SF. He played like a dog that day.

Although the disaster that was Tommy Maddox is hard to top. 6-23 with 3 picks v Philly is hard to top.
So many to choose from  
Jay on the Island : 11/12/2021 9:22 am : link
CC Brown
Trey Junkin
Ian Allen
Jon Hilliman
Brandon Meyers
Will Demps
Craig Dahl
Spencer Pulley

Cedric Jones -- DE chosen fifth overall,  
mikeinbloomfield : 11/12/2021 9:28 am : link
15 sacks over 5 years.
RE: Trey Junkin  
FanMan : 11/12/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15451780 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
The dude had one job.

He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime


+1
The people in this thread saying OBJ are real BETAs.  
LI NHB : 11/12/2021 9:47 am : link
Curb your obsession.
CC Brown and Ian Allen  
Bear vs Shark : 11/12/2021 9:55 am : link
immediately came to mind. My memory of NYG really starts around 00/01, so I'm not too familiar with the old timers.
I dont think some of you know what this thread is about  
Aaroninma : 11/12/2021 10:04 am : link
Cedric Jones wasnt a good pass rusher, but was a pretty stout run defending DE who started on a super bowl team. You need to dig deeper into the depths of awfulness and really think about the word DISGRACE.

I would insult people like Jones and dayne by lumping them in with Jeremy Lincoln and CC Brown
RE: I should have made the post worst player you have seen  
Dr. D : 11/12/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15451805 mpinmaine said:
Quote:
not necessarily disgraceful.

Michael Croel was pretty bad,
Mike Horan, The DT Agnew Reeeves brought in, all these guys

You weren't a fan of the NJ Broncos?

How about when Reeves cut the young 6'5" Ed McCaffrey, so he could bring in from Denver, the 30 something oft injured Mike Sherrard and mediocre smirf Arthur Marshall?
Disgrace the field?  
trueblueinpw : 11/12/2021 10:12 am : link
Tommy Maddox was tough to watch and I remember really not liking him but I don’t know that he disgraced the field.

Damontre Moore was such a fucking idiot but probably too dumb to know any better.

I always thought OBJ was a world class asshole. That interview he did after signing for all that money and the Giants making him the highest paid player and the face of the franchise and throwing Eli under the bus. That was world class dickery. And the crap with Josh Norman was even more pathetic and disgraceful. If you took all the talent that OBJ wasted, you’d have one hell of an NFL receiver. And unlike a lot of the young men in the NFL, OBJ came from a traditional family and very stable background. He was, and remains, a straight up douchebag and his disregard for his special talent make him a disgrace on the field.
RE: Trey Junkin  
rsjem1979 : 11/12/2021 10:13 am : link
In comment 15451780 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
The dude had one job.

He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime


Three things on that:

1) The Giants were going to lose in Tampa the next week
2) Trey Junkin didn't blow a 38-14 lead by himself
3) That playoff game and subsequent 4-12 season led directly to the hiring of Tom Coughlin and the move to acquire Eli Manning on draft day

If you're still suffering from that playoff loss, I don't know what to tell you other than you should have forgotten about it a long time ago.
Gotta be some kind of combo of attitude and wasted talent  
widmerseyebrow : 11/12/2021 10:19 am : link
As bad as Ian Allen and CC Brown were, they were just that: unskilled players being asked to do more than they were capable of. I don't recall either being uncoachable, asshole paycheck collectors.

Ereck Flowers and William Joseph on the other hand...
RE: Danny Kanell  
Les in TO : 11/12/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15452163 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
There were players that were certainly worse than Kanell but they were so inconsequential that they are not worth mentioning.
he led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season as starter and if the defense didn’t have a meltdown and chris Calloway didn’t muff an onside kick they would have pulled out a playoff win. You can’t put him on the same level as CC Brown Ian Allen Nate Solder Markus Kuhn and other players who embarrassed themselves in blue.
Hermann Moore  
I Love Clams Casino : 11/12/2021 10:52 am : link
guy was dogshit
carlos emmons  
GiantsLaw : 11/12/2021 11:42 am : link
RE: RE: Ian Allen  
FStubbs : 11/12/2021 11:44 am : link
In comment 15451849 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15451757 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


.



This is the correct answer, at least in my lifetime.


Ian Allen would start for this team.
Preston Parker and DaMontre Moore  
BigBlue2112 : 11/12/2021 11:49 am : link
just dogshit players that cost this team games in recent years
Focusing on the word ''Disgrace'' it's gotta be Beckham  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/12/2021 11:50 am : link
...as far as worst player overall? CC Brown or Solder.
RE: Hermann Moore  
Les in TO : 11/12/2021 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15452256 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
guy was dogshit
he was done but he was a great receiver with the Lions.
My list  
JoeyBigBlue : 11/12/2021 12:20 pm : link
1. CC Brown
2. Sam Beal
3. Patrick Omameh
4. Billy Price
5. Marvin Austin
Plaxico Burress  
Milton : 11/12/2021 12:26 pm : link
Jeff Hatch
RE: RE: Danny Kanell  
BlueVinnie : 11/12/2021 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15452241 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15452163 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


There were players that were certainly worse than Kanell but they were so inconsequential that they are not worth mentioning.

he led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season as starter and if the defense didn’t have a meltdown and chris Calloway didn’t muff an onside kick they would have pulled out a playoff win. You can’t put him on the same level as CC Brown Ian Allen Nate Solder Markus Kuhn and other players who embarrassed themselves in blue.


Well if he "led" them to the playoffs in his first season as a starter, how do you explain that they went 8-8 in his 2nd season and even worse, a 3-7 record in games Kanell started? He sucked, big time.

I noted in my post that there certainly players that were worse than Kanell but they were too inconsequential to mention. Other than Solder, those you mention fall into that category.
Seriously Danny Kanell ?, Cedric Jones ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 11/12/2021 1:13 pm : link
The OP asked for a list of the worst Giant players. An argument can be made for CC Brown, Matt Dodge, Tommy Maddox and others who just stunk from the beginning of their Giant careers until the end. But Danny Kanell , Cedric Jones ?

I think the people who post nonsense like that just want to see their idiotic comments in print. Danny Kanell was a below average quarterback. An argument can be made that he didn't deserve to start. Still he played well enough to get us to the playoffs and he played well enough to win that playoff game if Cab Calloway could hold on to an onside kick.

Cedric Jones was a first round draft pick who played like a third round draft pick. He was good enough to start and he was an adequate run blocker. Poor draft choice ? Yes. One of the worst Giants of all time ? Ridiculous
RE: Plaxico Burress  
speedywheels : 11/12/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15452347 Milton said:
Quote:
Jeff Hatch


Plaxico?!

Oh, FFS....
RE: Seriously Danny Kanell ?, Cedric Jones ?  
BlueVinnie : 11/12/2021 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15452400 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
The OP asked for a list of the worst Giant players. An argument can be made for CC Brown, Matt Dodge, Tommy Maddox and others who just stunk from the beginning of their Giant careers until the end. But Danny Kanell , Cedric Jones ?

I think the people who post nonsense like that just want to see their idiotic comments in print. Danny Kanell was a below average quarterback. An argument can be made that he didn't deserve to start. Still he played well enough to get us to the playoffs and he played well enough to win that playoff game if Cab Calloway could hold on to an onside kick.

Cedric Jones was a first round draft pick who played like a third round draft pick. He was good enough to start and he was an adequate run blocker. Poor draft choice ? Yes. One of the worst Giants of all time ? Ridiculous


Again, in his 2nd season, the Giants were 3-7 with Kanell as their starter and 5-1 without him. That defines a QB who truly sucked. True, anybody can name dozens of players that made a handful of starts or spent only one season with the Giants that were worse than Kanell or Jones. Again, I prefaced my Kanell choice by stating I was considering only players of consequence. Sorry, that you were unable to comprehend that.
“Disgrace the field”! Beckham without a doubt the most disgraceful act  
plato : 11/12/2021 1:39 pm : link
in a Giant Uniform EVER.
I don't know about the worst  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11/12/2021 1:52 pm : link
but Larry Donnell was very annoying to watch. I've never seen a player who was worse at getting tackled. He would attempt so many awkward flips and hurdles.
OBJ  
Thegratefulhead : 11/12/2021 1:57 pm : link
Fake peeing and the the nonsense against Carolina.
RE: RE: Plaxico Burress  
Milton : 11/12/2021 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15452411 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15452347 Milton said:


Quote:


Jeff Hatch



Plaxico?!

Oh, FFS....
I focused on "disgracing the field" and there were at least three times I can think of off the top of my head when Plaxico disgraced the field. And Jeff Hatch caused a season-ending injury to a young, promising undrafted player (I forget the name) during a mini-camp because he didn't follow safeguarding instructions. That pissed me off. And he was a wasted 3rd round pick besides that.
Are we talking about off field behavior ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 11/12/2021 2:14 pm : link
I'm surprised no one has mentioned Tito "OJ Lite" Wooten.
RE: Are we talking about off field behavior ?  
trueblueinpw : 11/12/2021 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15452468 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
I'm surprised no one has mentioned Tito "OJ Lite" Wooten.


Dave Meggett’s gotta’ be part of the Giants All Felon team. Along with LT (and it pains me to write that) Meggett’s one of the all time biggest scumbags to wear the Giants uniform.
RE: RE: Are we talking about off field behavior ?  
Ron from Ninerland : 11/12/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15452517 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
In comment 15452468 Ron from Ninerland said:


Quote:


I'm surprised no one has mentioned Tito "OJ Lite" Wooten.



Dave Meggett’s gotta’ be part of the Giants All Felon team. Along with LT (and it pains me to write that) Meggett’s one of the all time biggest scumbags to wear the Giants uniform.
The stuff that LT did was a parking ticket compared to what Meggett did and what Wooton possibly did. In pains me to see that LT is mentioned in the same sentence and gets so much shit about it on a Giants board.
Ron from Ninerland  
cosmicj : 11/12/2021 3:51 pm : link
+1
RE: Seriously Danny Kanell ?, Cedric Jones ?  
Les in TO : 11/12/2021 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15452400 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
The OP asked for a list of the worst Giant players. An argument can be made for CC Brown, Matt Dodge, Tommy Maddox and others who just stunk from the beginning of their Giant careers until the end. But Danny Kanell , Cedric Jones ?

I think the people who post nonsense like that just want to see their idiotic comments in print. Danny Kanell was a below average quarterback. An argument can be made that he didn't deserve to start. Still he played well enough to get us to the playoffs and he played well enough to win that playoff game if Cab Calloway could hold on to an onside kick.

Cedric Jones was a first round draft pick who played like a third round draft pick. He was good enough to start and he was an adequate run blocker. Poor draft choice ? Yes. One of the worst Giants of all time ? Ridiculous
Agreed.
RE: OBJ  
Les in TO : 11/12/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15452453 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Fake peeing and the the nonsense against Carolina.
He acted like a disgrace at times (though I didn’t get upset about the dog pee celebration) but his run from 2014-2016 were the most dominant three years I’ve seen any Giant receiver put together and one of the best career starts since Moss or Rice.
RE: RE: Trey Junkin  
PepperJ52 : 11/12/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15452187 FanMan said:
Quote:
In comment 15451780 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


The dude had one job.

He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime



+1

+2 I was wondering how far I’d have to scroll to get to him.
RE: RE: RE: Are we talking about off field behavior ?  
trueblueinpw : 11/12/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15452548 Ron from Ninerland said:
Quote:
The stuff that LT did was a parking ticket compared to what Meggett did and what Wooton possibly did. In pains me to see that LT is mentioned in the same sentence and gets so much shit about it on a Giants board.


The last thing I heard about LT was that he was arrested in a hotel room with crack and planning to rape a 16 year sex trafficking victim. That’s a parking ticket? And if it weren’t the world famous LT, what do you suppose the charges and sentencing would be? Speeding? Points on his license?

In my opinion, LT shouldn’t even be allowed in Giants Stadium. He’s been a reckless drunk and a drug addict and a menace to society for a lot longer than it’s been acknowledged or reported. If he weren’t the greatest football player ever (and he is undoubtably the greatest defensive pro football player ever) he would be just another drug addict and almost certainly in lock up or, more likely, deceased. Any notion that he’s some kind of good guy is, in my assessment, entirely misplaced.
A No. 1--  
Burt in Alameda : 11/12/2021 6:01 pm : link
Troy Junkin. When he wants to razz me, my 49r- lover son just mentions his name. It will live in infamy.
Agree about Ian Allen  
gersh : 11/12/2021 6:22 pm : link
.
Curtis Riley and DeAndre Baker.  
Tom in NY : 11/12/2021 7:27 pm : link
I have rarely seen NFL players refuse to do their job on the field. These 2 actively allowed opponents to run past them on the field while making no effort to tackle them.
RE: Two oldies,  
clatterbuck : 11/12/2021 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15451949 DSPCSP said:
Quote:
Joe Don Looney and Joe Biscaha.


Looney never played a down for the Giants. Biscaha was a pre-season phenom who never panned out but he wasn't a "disgrace."
3 pages in,  
whozzat : 11/12/2021 10:32 pm : link
and no mention of Coleman Rudolph...

Reeves' f-ing nephew.

Had no business being on an NFL roster...

still, at least we didn't waste a draft pick on him, like the J-E-T-S did (ha ha ha). A third rounder, I think? I'm not looking it up...

