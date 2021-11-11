Your worst Giants player you have seen disgrace the field?

As egregious as the usual suspects mentioned here but do you guys remember when the Giants signed Brandon Myers to be the starting TE? He was so brutal, I couldn't believe he had been a starter in the league. Shockingly bad.
against the Redskins in that season opener was one of the worst I have ever seen as I sat in the stands and watched it unfold. He went to the Jets later that season & was burned by Toomer and Kerry Collins.
But the biggest disgrace to ever wear the Giants uniform was Jeremiah Parker, and it's not close for 2nd. Being involved in the death of a 4 year old child is on whole other level.
On a 2010 team with a decimated receiving corps, his only moment worth mentioning involved standing around as the Eagles recovered a crucial onside kick. It doesn’t help that the Giants chose to stash Victor Cruz on IR and keep Calhoun.
Wasn’t that much better than CC. Funny how I don’t value safeties too highly but these two were my first thoughts. Hmmm. Maybe Safety is more important than we think? Maybe there’s a reason why Belichick and Brady pretty much worship Ed Reed? Hopefully the Giants have a guy like that soon.
Sinorice was so damn bad though. 3 TDs and 425 yards from scrimmage as a potential “steal” 2nd round pick. For his 4 year 37 game only NYG career. Santana was legit and he did his thing vs. us, so we drafted his brother because we were/we’re kinda stupid?
Cedric Jones wasnt a good pass rusher, but was a pretty stout run defending DE who started on a super bowl team. You need to dig deeper into the depths of awfulness and really think about the word DISGRACE.
I would insult people like Jones and dayne by lumping them in with Jeremy Lincoln and CC Brown
RE: I should have made the post worst player you have seen
Tommy Maddox was tough to watch and I remember really not liking him but I don’t know that he disgraced the field.
Damontre Moore was such a fucking idiot but probably too dumb to know any better.
I always thought OBJ was a world class asshole. That interview he did after signing for all that money and the Giants making him the highest paid player and the face of the franchise and throwing Eli under the bus. That was world class dickery. And the crap with Josh Norman was even more pathetic and disgraceful. If you took all the talent that OBJ wasted, you’d have one hell of an NFL receiver. And unlike a lot of the young men in the NFL, OBJ came from a traditional family and very stable background. He was, and remains, a straight up douchebag and his disregard for his special talent make him a disgrace on the field.
He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime
Three things on that:
1) The Giants were going to lose in Tampa the next week
2) Trey Junkin didn't blow a 38-14 lead by himself
3) That playoff game and subsequent 4-12 season led directly to the hiring of Tom Coughlin and the move to acquire Eli Manning on draft day
If you're still suffering from that playoff loss, I don't know what to tell you other than you should have forgotten about it a long time ago.
Gotta be some kind of combo of attitude and wasted talent
There were players that were certainly worse than Kanell but they were so inconsequential that they are not worth mentioning.
he led the Giants to the playoffs in his first season as starter and if the defense didn’t have a meltdown and chris Calloway didn’t muff an onside kick they would have pulled out a playoff win. You can’t put him on the same level as CC Brown Ian Allen Nate Solder Markus Kuhn and other players who embarrassed themselves in blue.
Well if he "led" them to the playoffs in his first season as a starter, how do you explain that they went 8-8 in his 2nd season and even worse, a 3-7 record in games Kanell started? He sucked, big time.
I noted in my post that there certainly players that were worse than Kanell but they were too inconsequential to mention. Other than Solder, those you mention fall into that category.
The OP asked for a list of the worst Giant players. An argument can be made for CC Brown, Matt Dodge, Tommy Maddox and others who just stunk from the beginning of their Giant careers until the end. But Danny Kanell , Cedric Jones ?
I think the people who post nonsense like that just want to see their idiotic comments in print. Danny Kanell was a below average quarterback. An argument can be made that he didn't deserve to start. Still he played well enough to get us to the playoffs and he played well enough to win that playoff game if Cab Calloway could hold on to an onside kick.
Cedric Jones was a first round draft pick who played like a third round draft pick. He was good enough to start and he was an adequate run blocker. Poor draft choice ? Yes. One of the worst Giants of all time ? Ridiculous
Again, in his 2nd season, the Giants were 3-7 with Kanell as their starter and 5-1 without him. That defines a QB who truly sucked. True, anybody can name dozens of players that made a handful of starts or spent only one season with the Giants that were worse than Kanell or Jones. Again, I prefaced my Kanell choice by stating I was considering only players of consequence. Sorry, that you were unable to comprehend that.
“Disgrace the field”! Beckham without a doubt the most disgraceful act
I focused on "disgracing the field" and there were at least three times I can think of off the top of my head when Plaxico disgraced the field. And Jeff Hatch caused a season-ending injury to a young, promising undrafted player (I forget the name) during a mini-camp because he didn't follow safeguarding instructions. That pissed me off. And he was a wasted 3rd round pick besides that.
I'm surprised no one has mentioned Tito "OJ Lite" Wooten.
Dave Meggett’s gotta’ be part of the Giants All Felon team. Along with LT (and it pains me to write that) Meggett’s one of the all time biggest scumbags to wear the Giants uniform.
The stuff that LT did was a parking ticket compared to what Meggett did and what Wooton possibly did. In pains me to see that LT is mentioned in the same sentence and gets so much shit about it on a Giants board.
Fake peeing and the the nonsense against Carolina.
He acted like a disgrace at times (though I didn’t get upset about the dog pee celebration) but his run from 2014-2016 were the most dominant three years I’ve seen any Giant receiver put together and one of the best career starts since Moss or Rice.
The stuff that LT did was a parking ticket compared to what Meggett did and what Wooton possibly did. In pains me to see that LT is mentioned in the same sentence and gets so much shit about it on a Giants board.
The last thing I heard about LT was that he was arrested in a hotel room with crack and planning to rape a 16 year sex trafficking victim. That’s a parking ticket? And if it weren’t the world famous LT, what do you suppose the charges and sentencing would be? Speeding? Points on his license?
In my opinion, LT shouldn’t even be allowed in Giants Stadium. He’s been a reckless drunk and a drug addict and a menace to society for a lot longer than it’s been acknowledged or reported. If he weren’t the greatest football player ever (and he is undoubtably the greatest defensive pro football player ever) he would be just another drug addict and almost certainly in lock up or, more likely, deceased. Any notion that he’s some kind of good guy is, in my assessment, entirely misplaced.
still, at least we didn't waste a draft pick on him, like the J-E-T-S did (ha ha ha). A third rounder, I think? I'm not looking it up...
CC Brown
Curtis Riley
A CB you didn’t want covering his man because he was gonna get called for a penalty whatever he did.
Precursor to Eli Apple.
But worse.
Oh, and McAdoo. No words to describe how cringe-worthy he was.
Yes
At least Bethea was just old. CC Brown was horrid.
Ron Dayne wasn’t a great back, but he is miles from being the all time Giants disgrace.of a player.
yep, this was mine
Michael Croel was pretty bad,
Mike Horan, The DT Agnew Reeeves brought in, all these guys
This got me thinking, “what has Pisarcik been up to these days?”
Google tells me he has not done much with his life. - ( New Window )
And he was the last starting Giant QB to wear #8 decades before Jones
His 0.0 rating game against Philly in 1995 was a low point in my young fandom at that point. The team really couldn't seem to get any worse
Someone on here at the time cleverly came up with
"Bad bad CC Brown
Baddest DB in the whole dang town
Worse than Jeremy Lincoln
Don't know what the $!#@ Reese was thinking..."
LOL
This is the correct answer, at least in my lifetime.
Seawright.
Quote:
.
Ron Dayne wasn’t a great back, but he is miles from being the all time Giants disgrace.of a player.
As a rookie Dayne put up numbers I can only hope one of our RBs match this year
+ infinity
Wolfok was a little past the 70's. He played in the early 80's
But both weren't objectively terrible at their jobs repeatedly like CC Brown was. CC stood for Can't Cover. I've never seen a safety burned deep so often as CC.
Junkin was a pretty good long snapper until the play that shall not be mentioned.
Dodge was a rookie that had real talent but made a rookie mistake in a big game.
CC was just abysmal over and over.
QB Jesse Palmer
RB Michael Cox
WR Preston Parker
WR Roger Lewis
TE Adrian Robinson
OL Nate Solder
OL Charles Brown
LB Uani Unga
LB Calvin Munson
CB Ralph Brown
CB Jayron Hosley
S CC Brown
S Craig Dahl
One of the dumbest players I have ever seen on the professional level. Single-handedly cost us games with his bonehead penalties.
Amazingly, this idiot is still in the league on the Panthers practice squad.
And that god awful safety we had in 2009. Can’t remember his name
Brewer never got in a defensive's players way.
I would take three fourths of the players named, over the above.
Those 2011 and 2012 Drafts were god awful...
Which one was the one who cheapshotted TO when he was getting up?
That fucker
Yea I remember him in the XFL lighting it up and then he led to Steelers to the playoffs after the XFL folded. Strangely I don't remember him being a Giant
One kid asked him how hard is it to continue to play when your team loses so much.
He responded, "As long as the pay check keeps coming it doesn't really matter to me."
Results should always matter.
Although the disaster that was Tommy Maddox is hard to top. 6-23 with 3 picks v Philly is hard to top.
Trey Junkin
Ian Allen
Jon Hilliman
Brandon Meyers
Will Demps
Craig Dahl
Spencer Pulley
He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime
+1
You weren't a fan of the NJ Broncos?
How about when Reeves cut the young 6'5" Ed McCaffrey, so he could bring in from Denver, the 30 something oft injured Mike Sherrard and mediocre smirf Arthur Marshall?
Damontre Moore was such a fucking idiot but probably too dumb to know any better.
I always thought OBJ was a world class asshole. That interview he did after signing for all that money and the Giants making him the highest paid player and the face of the franchise and throwing Eli under the bus. That was world class dickery. And the crap with Josh Norman was even more pathetic and disgraceful. If you took all the talent that OBJ wasted, you’d have one hell of an NFL receiver. And unlike a lot of the young men in the NFL, OBJ came from a traditional family and very stable background. He was, and remains, a straight up douchebag and his disregard for his special talent make him a disgrace on the field.
Ereck Flowers and William Joseph on the other hand...
Quote:
.
This is the correct answer, at least in my lifetime.
Ian Allen would start for this team.
2. Sam Beal
3. Patrick Omameh
4. Billy Price
5. Marvin Austin
Quote:
There were players that were certainly worse than Kanell but they were so inconsequential that they are not worth mentioning.
Plaxico?!
Oh, FFS....
Quote:
Jeff Hatch
Plaxico?!
Oh, FFS....
Quote:
The dude had one job.
He was here all of 5 minutes and left a pain that will last a lifetime
+1
+2 I was wondering how far I’d have to scroll to get to him.
The last thing I heard about LT was that he was arrested in a hotel room with crack and planning to rape a 16 year sex trafficking victim. That’s a parking ticket? And if it weren’t the world famous LT, what do you suppose the charges and sentencing would be? Speeding? Points on his license?
In my opinion, LT shouldn’t even be allowed in Giants Stadium. He’s been a reckless drunk and a drug addict and a menace to society for a lot longer than it’s been acknowledged or reported. If he weren’t the greatest football player ever (and he is undoubtably the greatest defensive pro football player ever) he would be just another drug addict and almost certainly in lock up or, more likely, deceased. Any notion that he’s some kind of good guy is, in my assessment, entirely misplaced.
Looney never played a down for the Giants. Biscaha was a pre-season phenom who never panned out but he wasn't a "disgrace."
Reeves' f-ing nephew.
Had no business being on an NFL roster...
still, at least we didn't waste a draft pick on him, like the J-E-T-S did (ha ha ha). A third rounder, I think? I'm not looking it up...