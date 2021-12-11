Who Are The WORST Giants 1st Round Draft Picks of All Time? Jim in Tampa : 11/12/2021 12:26 pm

In another thread a poster referred to Saquon Barkley as the worst draft pick that the Giants had ever made.



Hopefully he was just being hyperbolic, but it did make me think about past #1 draft choices and who might actually be the worst.



After a little research I noticed that we (unfortunately) had a lot of good candidates. So I split them up into two different categories… pre and post 2000.



With that in mind, who are your choices for the Giants worst 1st Round picks in each century?



I have listed all the players below (chronologically) who I believe would receive votes, but feel free to choose another 1st RD pick if yours is not listed.



My choices… Deandre Baker (This Century) and Tucker Fredrickson (Last Century).



Baker played poorly his rookie year, got arrested for gun play in the off season and was cut.



Fredrickson wasn’t a bad player and he did accomplish more than many of the other Giants’ #1s on the Last Century list. But it’s tough to forgive Wellington for choosing Tucker with the #1 overall pick when he could have had his pick of HoFers Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus or Joe Namath.



Again, who are your two “worst” picks and why?



This Century

Daniel Jones- 19

Deandre Baker-19

Saquan Barkley-18

Evan Engram-17

Eli Apple-16

Eric Flowers-15

OBJ-14

David Wilson-12

Ron Dayne-00



Last Century

Cedric Jones-96

Tyrone Wheatley-95

Thomas Lewis-94

Derek Brown-92

Jarrod Bunch-91

George Adams-85

John Hicks-74

Rocky Thompson-71

Tucker Fredrickson-65

