Who Are The WORST Giants 1st Round Draft Picks of All Time?

In another thread a poster referred to Saquon Barkley as the worst draft pick that the Giants had ever made.
Hopefully he was just being hyperbolic, but it did make me think about past #1 draft choices and who might actually be the worst.
After a little research I noticed that we (unfortunately) had a lot of good candidates. So I split them up into two different categories… pre and post 2000.
With that in mind, who are your choices for the Giants worst 1st Round picks in each century?
I have listed all the players below (chronologically) who I believe would receive votes, but feel free to choose another 1st RD pick if yours is not listed.
My choices… Deandre Baker (This Century) and Tucker Fredrickson (Last Century).
Baker played poorly his rookie year, got arrested for gun play in the off season and was cut.
Fredrickson wasn’t a bad player and he did accomplish more than many of the other Giants’ #1s on the Last Century list. But it’s tough to forgive Wellington for choosing Tucker with the #1 overall pick when he could have had his pick of HoFers Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus or Joe Namath.
Again, who are your two “worst” picks and why?
This Century
Daniel Jones- 19
Deandre Baker-19
Saquan Barkley-18
Evan Engram-17
Eli Apple-16
Eric Flowers-15
OBJ-14
David Wilson-12
Ron Dayne-00
Last Century
Cedric Jones-96
Tyrone Wheatley-95
Thomas Lewis-94
Derek Brown-92
Jarrod Bunch-91
George Adams-85
John Hicks-74
Rocky Thompson-71
Tucker Fredrickson-65
Gordon King OT 1978 More Barf !!
John Hicks OG 1974 Barfing Some More !!
Tyronne Wheatley RB 1995 ..Butt Muscle injury.
Phillipi Sparks CB ..yes and after a bit..HE SUCKED !!
Thomas Lewis WR . GAG me with a Spoon !!
Eldrige Small WR ..Yep played Small.
Rocky Thompson WR/KR.. 1972 Bustoleum.. Just that 1 kick off return against the lions.
Joe Don Looney RB 1964 . Was kicked off his College team. Giants still drafted him in the 1st round. Was found dancing to the "Mashed Potatoes" with a transistor radio in Giants locker room , I think. Skipped practice at will.
Brian Williams OC 1989 .. Another one of Those Billy Price "Which Way did he Go Pass Blocking Centers" I felt for him with that eye injury.
Cedric Jones DE 1996.. How Come The Giants didn't watch "The Voyage Of Sinbad". The Dude
had 1 good eye when we drafted him. Scared The Patriots wanted him ?
Jarred Bunch 1991 ? We're still waiting for that Jerome Bettis Battering Ram Running game..
Ron Dayne RB 2000 .. Was better at Wisconsin.
So many bad 1st round picks. So many.
So who is out best 1st round pick? We didnt technically draft Eli. OBJ was on pace for that but too small a sample. I cant really think of our best right now.
Drafting a quarterback at #6 who turns out to be an average quarterback with a long career is not a bad outcome. Disappointing, yes, but it's worse than some (Mahomes, P Manning, e.g.) but better than a heck of a lot others who never even become starters.
Do the Patriots regret passing 5 times on having drafted Tom Brady? Should they? You could argue they screwed up massively by not drafting the greatest quarterback of all time by not draft him in the 5th (or 4th, or 3rd, or 2nd, or even 1st round. You will always find hall of famers drafted after your team, but I'm sure even the team that draft him would admit they didn't know "that player" would turn out to be so good. So I don't like when teams are criticized for not drafting Player A when they could have had Player B. 20:20 hindsight is always perfect.
Saquon Barkley was a strategic mistake, but drafted by the right organistation, he merits a top ten pick.
But Eli Apple, currently ranked 78th among cornerbacks, was a dreadful pick. Has never come close to justifying going #10, regardless of maturity issues.
For similar reasons, I think the Giants’ best First-Round pick since Lawrence Taylor was… Hakeem Nicks.
The problem here is the alternative pick may have sucked worse. Rosen and Darnold would of been disasters as well...Barkley is teetering on disaster.
I remember the Lewis pick well. But im pretty sure it was toward the end of Round 1. I was visiting NY/NJ at that time from FL with some friends...mostly to attend a couple of Devils Sabres playoff hockey games...but we were driving around the city during that draft, and my buddy was videotaping stuff from the back seat, and just happened to capture the moment we heard on WFAN that the Giants had selected Thomas Lewis...so my "who the F*&^ is Thomas Lewis??? From INDIANA????!!!!" Eventually transferred that tape to DVD so its here somewhere....on my permanent record, I guess.
Tucker Fredrickson's career was destroyed by injury. Jim Brown said Fredrickson was going to be the next great running back.
Fredrickson wound up having a few good years, ran for 659 yds his rookie year, and he finished his career in 1971 with 2,209 yards and nine touchdowns rushing, plus 128 catches and another eight scores receiving.
In modern times, DeAndre Baker and Derek Brown would tie for that distinction.
In terms of damage to the franchise, Ereck Flowers and Saquon Barkley. Some of the other bad first round picks the team was able to recover from, but those two did irreparable harm to the direction of the franchise.
And for those saying Barkley isn't a bust AND want me to ignore the obvious roster building issues -
Take away Barkley's rookie year and tell me if he's what you wanted from a #2 overall pick, or even a first round pick. Barkley right now is trending toward being an outright bust.
Tucker Frederickson - ( New Window )
There are two guys who really stand out other than DeAndre Baker, who is definitely an all-time NYG first round bust.
One is HB Joe Don Looney back in 1964. He never played a down for the GIANTS. Probably the WORST ever first round pick EVER by the team.
The other is TE Derek Brown in 1992. LT hit him hard in the first practice and he never recovered from his introduction to pro football. Was on the team for five seasons, mostly sitting on the bench and taking first round money. He did catch a few passes here and there, but was never any kind of a threat in the passing game, wasn't a very good blocker, and actually contributed less than a myriad of rookie free agents did over the years.
Just for the record, the very promising careers of FB Tucker Fredrickson and FB Jarrod Bunch were ruined by injuries, so you can't hold that against them or the team for drafting them. Both of them would have been stars if they hadn't gotten seriously hurt.
WR/KR Rocky Thompson was waaay over-drafted in 1971, but actually contributed more than a number of other first round picks like RB David Wilson and QB Lee Grosscup in 1959 (ANYBODY remember him?) to name a couple of picks that didn't work out. Note that Wilson was discovered to have a previously unknown medical condition that ended his football career. Thompson has been unfairly vilified ever since.
RB Tyrone Wheatley was the victim of a head coach (Reeves) who didn't want him. George Adams was similarly over-drafted (for need) but did contribute some including a long TD against Dallas in a nationally-televised game.
Even G John Hicks, who turned out to be a MAJOR flop, had a relatively promising rookie year in 1974.
George Adams RB Right , other than That Dallas game.
Jeremy Schockey TE.. Loved his Warrior mentality, Hated his Temperment.
Dave Brown..Awful Choice. Wonder if Daniel Jones was warned not to wear nr. 17
David Wilson RB.. OMG !
Eli Apple CB.Pass Interference calls always VS. The Eagles.
Especially if they are from the Big Ten.
I agree Rocky Thompson was not that bad. Yes, he should have not been a #1 choice. He also should not have been expected to be a Wide Receiver. He was a running back. He had two run backs of kickoffs for touchdowns.
He should have been used as a running back.
But man, in 2016, the Eli Apple pick pissed me off so much. I remember getting excited that off-season the Giants had and that pick had "Reese/Giants reach" written all over it with taking someone way before they have been drafted. So awful. I wonder how long he would've lasted for on that day if the Giants did not take him. No way of knowing.
I think I saw his name come up ONCE later in the first round in all of the mocks.
Everything about it was bad from the start. His annoying mom, negelct of OL, his poor performance, his immaturity. Him just standing there on the 3rd and 33.
Rocky Thompson was from Bermuda. I was there the year he was selected by the Giants. Showed pictures of him jumping off cliffs with a football to help learn how to not fumble?
He was a backfield running mate of Duane Thomas but had little talent but speed
Eddie Hicks?
I agree with this. Tucker F. was not a bad player (prior to injury) but passing on both Butkus and Sayers was inexcusable. I mean, maybe Butkus if you were looking for a RB, but Frederickson over Sayers? Everyone could see Gale Sayers was an incredible running back from his college career.
+1. I think you did I nice summary of those picks. I have much the same memory of them.
1. Barkley, even if he was all that he was supposed to be, and he isn’t even close, a RB at the 2 overall was always a mistake. It was a partially big mistake because the Giants had so many other needs. This pick set the team back and we haven’t yet recovered. This might be the worst pick in the history of the Giants.
2. Jones was a consensus day two pick, aside from I guess some still unknown other team that might have gotten Jones before the 17th overall. Jones may still turn out to be the guy, and I hope he does turn into the guy for Big Blue. But until he is the guy he’s a draft reach at a position where you just should not ever reach. I wouldn’t mind Jones if he were a later selection, but he was a mediocre QB at a third tier program where he also had a tendency to force bad throws and turn the ball over. Smart and touch as nails for sure. But aren’t those table stakes with any QB at the overall 6? Like I say, I hope I’m wrong about Jones but so far, he’s not the right pick at the most important position on the field. I don’t kill Getty for this pick, it’s not indefensible like the Barkley pick. But I’ll always think this was a reach, that Jones would have been available at the 17, maybe even on day two. Based on results to date, I think it’s a miss.
3. Apple was a known maturity problem and had a tendency to get grabby and take off plays in college. Guess what he’s been in the NFL? Aside from literally every scouting report, who would have ever thought he’d be a grabby head case in the NFL? He was also a reach, probably, as many scouting reports projected Apple as a day two developmental pick. But not Reese. Ugh. I wonder if he’s learned how to cook yet? Needlessly risky pick that didn’t pay off.
Sure, he wasn’t able to do much because of the injuries but at the time, he wasn’t the worst pick.
I think there should be a difference between “worst”= bum with no excuses ; “unfortunate”- little results due to circumstances beyond his control
A serious injury (hip) curtailed George Adams' career. He was not a bad pick.
+1. Totally agree, perhaps there should be a distinction between worst and unfortunate.
I think Jacobsen stepped on glass at the beach, severing his arch, while Glover was a third round pick. I was excited, too, as Glover was a collegiate beast.
The name that popped into my head was Eldridge Small. Aquidneck's link states he had one less than one tackle in his three year Giant career.
Zip. Nada. Bupkis.
Correct, I was wrong here, there were certainly day one grades, though I think those were around 20. I don’t think the Denver idea was ever substantiated. I actually thought they said he wasn’t on their board. Could be wrong about this too. Overall though, my opinion is unchanged, so far, that he was a reach at the 6.
Quote:
the worst draft pick at #1 was Tucker Fredrickson. He was not the worst player but when Butkus goes #3 and Sayers #4 he was the worst draft pick. Not worst player drafted.
I think Sayers style was considered at that time too risky and there was concern of easy injury…. which in a way did cut down a great career.
And I think it was conceded by the owners that Butkus would be a territorial pick, a hands off for the Bears to grab the local star.
Remember, it was a more friendly ownership ‘family’: after all we helped GB and Dallas get going and then tune us up, and the territorial picks sold tickets..
That all said , over about a 60 year period given the names here, we cover far too many 1st rd flops.
I agree with this. Tucker F. was not a bad player (prior to injury) but passing on both Butkus and Sayers was inexcusable. I mean, maybe Butkus if you were looking for a RB, but Frederickson over Sayers? Everyone could see Gale Sayers was an incredible running back from his college career.
Quote:
Overdrafted. Is that wrong? From before my time.
Eddie Hicks?
Hicks was highly rated coming out of Ohio State, but the entire draft class of 1974 was poorly rated