NY Giants Great LB Sam Huff has passed away at age 87

Wonderful football player.
He and Gifford were at odds with each other, as part of the rivalry that the offense and defense had. Huff thought Gifford was a pretty boy, and in general, the defense disdained the offense at times. This was when the defense began chiding the offense to "Just hold em". The Violent World Of Sam Huff - ( New Window )
From the article:
“I never let up on anybody,” Huff said. “I don’t think I ever quit on a play. If you had the football, I was going to hit you, and when I hit you, I tried to hit you hard enough to hurt you. That’s the way the game should be played.”
Larry, were you alive then? You've made reference to your father, so I don't know if you're old enough to remember the trade?
I remember I felt like I had been kicked in the stomach. Same way I felt when I heard Tom Seaver had been traded.
No, I was born in 1968.
My deep appreciation for football history comes from my father. He loved football and the Giants (my grandfather first got our season tickets in 1961 I beleive) and Huff was his favorite player. When my father would take my sisters and I to the games at Giants Stadium he'd always tell stories of the Giants teams with Huff, gifford, Tittle, Webster, et al at Old Yankee Stadium.
Huff made playing defense cool. Cover of Time Magazine, his very own TV special hosted by Walter Cronkite, Huff was the shit.
He was also my father's favorite player. He talked about Huff every time we went to a game at Giants Stadium, I feel like I saw him play myself after hearing some many stories of Huff going head-to-head against Jim Brown and Jim Taylor.
My father’s favorite player too. Dad passed 3 years ago, and today would have been his 79th birthday.
Wearing Dad’s #70 Sam Huff jersey today in their honor.
Larry, it's clear how much you love and respect your father. He must have been a really special guy.
I was 9 years old, cried like a baby as the kitchen table when I heard the news. Best Huff memory was when he hit Jim Brown so hard early in a game in Cleveland in 1963 causing a fumble that set the tone for a 33-6 victory.
Also, Dick James stiffed a veterinarian buddy of mine in MD on his vet bill.
teacher who had been an OL in the NFL for 3 years, one with the Cardinals, two with Filthadelphia. His claim to fame was a pinky finger that permanently jutted to the side at a 45 degree angle from the second joint, courtesy of Sam Huff.
The article that I read said that Tom Landry moved him to middle linebacker as a rookie and all the plays were designed to be "funneled to him". First Linebacker to start in an NFL championship game as a rookie.
@PhilSimmsQB
·
9h
Sam Huff was one of the great all time
@Giants
. We would spend time talking before
@WashingtonNFL
games. He was more than nice. He was a great football player and a great personality. #Giant
Your upbringing with the Giants sounds a lot like mine. My Dad did the same thing with my brother and I while we were watching them get killed during the '70s. I was born in 1964, my brother 1967.
Trading away the heart and soul of a championship caliber defense at the peak of his career and to a division rival! I recall the Giants having real problems replacing him. Initially, I believe they tried Jerry Hillebrand! The only half way decent MLB in the ensuing years was a year or so of Vince Costello after he was waived by Cleveland. Good Lord, what was Allie Sherman thinking? Seems they were intent on tanking the team, trading Little Mo, Erich Barnes, Rosey Grier and Huff. I also recall Sam Huff taking great pleasure in beating the Giants in the ensuing years. RIP #70.
btw, his autobiography is excellent if you haven't read it.
Like a several people who posted on this thread that are my age I am a NY Giant fan because my father was a NY Giant fan. Sam Huff was his favorite player and again like several people who posted on this thread he passed down the stories of the great NY Giants defense of the late 50's and early 60's that I was too young to appreciate.
The game Sam Huff played no longer exists but the uniform still does still and I'll keep rooting for it because of my family ties and Sam Huff was one of the biggest reasons for those ties that will always bind. RIP Sam thank you for being one of the great NY Giants and great characters of the NFL.
He was one of the greatest LBs of all time, perhaps the greatest of the old school LBs along with Butkus
+1. LOL. I remember the same thing, he drove Brown crazy. I remember an interview Brown did, where he basically said that. Brown was clearly annoyed at Huff's unrelenting attentions.
Link - ( New Window )
https://i.imgur.com/eaBSRrs.jpg
"His number 70 may appear to be all over the gridiron today and it won't be an illusion."
Larry, your additions are a treasure.
You read stuff like this and it's like some of these guys came from another planet.
Quote:
Huff was born and grew up in the No. 9 coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia, The fourth child of six for Oral and Catherine Huff, he lived with his family in a small rowhouse with no running water
You read stuff like this and it's like some of these guys came from another planet.
I feel the same way. It was such a different time.
From the NY Daily News - including a Bill Galo cartoon! :)
https://i.imgur.com/y7tRTXO.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png
https://i.imgur.com/n4HzakX.png
https://i.imgur.com/liPMMod.jpg
He was also my father's favorite player. He talked about Huff every time we went to a game at Giants Stadium, I feel like I saw him play myself after hearing some many stories of Huff going head-to-head against Jim Brown and Jim Taylor.
My father’s favorite player too. Dad passed 3 years ago, and today would have been his 79th birthday.
Wearing Dad’s #70 Sam Huff jersey today in their honor.
https://i.imgur.com/k9fl4ZD.png
https://i.imgur.com/40hoxqX.png
Larry, it's clear how much you love and respect your father. He must have been a really special guy.
Holy shit! This might be one of the coolest finds I've ever come up with!
This comes from the December 26, 1958 edition of Newsday. The quote is in the 2rd paragraph.
https://i.imgur.com/QzPsNIA.png
Unbeleiveable!
Also, Dick James stiffed a veterinarian buddy of mine in MD on his vet bill.
https://i.imgur.com/SdZ8jrp.png
https://i.imgur.com/62yNFbA.png
Give 'em another one for me, Sam!
Huge name in the history of the franchise.
https://i.imgur.com/FoPuj9K.png
Sam Huff stood out ao=mong his fellow Giants legends - ( New Window )
https://i.imgur.com/48cDJlj.jpg
https://i.imgur.com/KbK9QfO.jpg
Your upbringing with the Giants sounds a lot like mine. My Dad did the same thing with my brother and I while we were watching them get killed during the '70s. I was born in 1964, my brother 1967.
Tough Stuff: The Man in the Middle - ( New Window )
RIP oh great one. Thanks for the many great memories back in the 50s-60s.
Like a several people who posted on this thread that are my age I am a NY Giant fan because my father was a NY Giant fan. Sam Huff was his favorite player and again like several people who posted on this thread he passed down the stories of the great NY Giants defense of the late 50's and early 60's that I was too young to appreciate.
The game Sam Huff played no longer exists but the uniform still does still and I'll keep rooting for it because of my family ties and Sam Huff was one of the biggest reasons for those ties that will always bind. RIP Sam thank you for being one of the great NY Giants and great characters of the NFL.
Started when he traded Rosey Grier after the ‘62 season.
From the NY Daily News - including a Bill Galo cartoon! :)
https://i.imgur.com/y7tRTXO.jpg