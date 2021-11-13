for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

NY Giants Great LB Sam Huff has passed away at age 87

Anakim : 11/13/2021 5:03 pm
Sam Fortier
@Sam4TR
Sad news: Former Washington LB and broadcaster Sam Huff died Saturday at age 87, his daughter’s lawyer told
@PostSports
.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
The Violent World Of Sam Huff  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 6:21 pm : link
Wonderful football player.
He and Gifford were at odds with each other, as part of the rivalry that the offense and defense had. Huff thought Gifford was a pretty boy, and in general, the defense disdained the offense at times. This was when the defense began chiding the offense to "Just hold em".
The Violent World Of Sam Huff - ( New Window )
RIP  
dpinzow : 11/13/2021 6:42 pm : link
Didn't see this thread initially

He was one of the greatest LBs of all time, perhaps the greatest of the old school LBs along with Butkus
RIP  
US1 Giants : 11/13/2021 6:45 pm : link
Great player. Wish that he had always been a Giant.

Rest in peace Sam  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/13/2021 6:50 pm : link
Thank you
Saw him play many times  
bluesince56 : 11/13/2021 6:59 pm : link
Great middle linebacker. He drove Jim Brown nuts. Huffs job was to track Brown all over the field. There were times when he tackled him and Brown didn’t have the ball.
Before my time...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/13/2021 6:59 pm : link
But an all time great. RIP. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
RE: Saw him play many times  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15453417 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
Great middle linebacker. He drove Jim Brown nuts. Huffs job was to track Brown all over the field. There were times when he tackled him and Brown didn’t have the ball.


+1. LOL. I remember the same thing, he drove Brown crazy. I remember an interview Brown did, where he basically said that. Brown was clearly annoyed at Huff's unrelenting attentions.
New York Times  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 7:41 pm : link
obit.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: New York Times  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15453443 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
obit. Link - ( New Window )


From the article:
“I never let up on anybody,” Huff said. “I don’t think I ever quit on a play. If you had the football, I was going to hit you, and when I hit you, I tried to hit you hard enough to hurt you. That’s the way the game should be played.”
Rest in Peace, Sam ...  
Manny in CA : 11/13/2021 7:53 pm : link
I remember when it seemed like he made every tackle.
Huff's bio from the 1959 NFLCG program  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:05 pm : link
December 27, 1959 at Baltimore.

https://i.imgur.com/eaBSRrs.jpg

"His number 70 may appear to be all over the gridiron today and it won't be an illusion."
RE: Huff's bio from the 1959 NFLCG program  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15453456 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
December 27, 1959 at Baltimore.

https://i.imgur.com/eaBSRrs.jpg

"His number 70 may appear to be all over the gridiron today and it won't be an illusion."


Larry, your additions are a treasure.
from wikipedia:  
Enzo : 11/13/2021 8:11 pm : link
Quote:
Huff was born and grew up in the No. 9 coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia, The fourth child of six for Oral and Catherine Huff, he lived with his family in a small rowhouse with no running water

You read stuff like this and it's like some of these guys came from another planet.
RE: from wikipedia:  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15453463 Enzo said:
Quote:


Quote:


Huff was born and grew up in the No. 9 coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia, The fourth child of six for Oral and Catherine Huff, he lived with his family in a small rowhouse with no running water


You read stuff like this and it's like some of these guys came from another planet.


I feel the same way. It was such a different time.
The Trade  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:20 pm : link
April 11, 1964.

From the NY Daily News - including a Bill Galo cartoon! :)

https://i.imgur.com/y7tRTXO.jpg

The Trade  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:24 pm : link
From the NY Times

https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png

RE: The Trade  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15453474 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
From the NY Times

https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png


Larry, were you alive then? You've made reference to your father, so I don't know if you're old enough to remember the trade?
I remember I felt like I had been kicked in the stomach. Same way I felt when I heard Tom Seaver had been traded.
The Trade  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:32 pm : link
from the Washington Post

https://i.imgur.com/n4HzakX.png
RE: RE: The Trade  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15453477 Dennis said:
Quote:
In comment 15453474 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


From the NY Times

https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png




Larry, were you alive then? You've made reference to your father, so I don't know if you're old enough to remember the trade?
I remember I felt like I had been kicked in the stomach. Same way I felt when I heard Tom Seaver had been traded.


No, I was born in 1968.
My deep appreciation for football history comes from my father. He loved football and the Giants (my grandfather first got our season tickets in 1961 I beleive) and Huff was his favorite player. When my father would take my sisters and I to the games at Giants Stadium he'd always tell stories of the Giants teams with Huff, gifford, Tittle, Webster, et al at Old Yankee Stadium.
Defence vs Offense Rivalry  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:48 pm : link
The earliest mention I've found, so far, comes from this November 11, 1959 article in the NY Herald-Tribune.

https://i.imgur.com/liPMMod.jpg
RE: RIP to an all time great.  
Jim in Fairfax : 11/13/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15453377 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
Huff made playing defense cool. Cover of Time Magazine, his very own TV special hosted by Walter Cronkite, Huff was the shit.

He was also my father's favorite player. He talked about Huff every time we went to a game at Giants Stadium, I feel like I saw him play myself after hearing some many stories of Huff going head-to-head against Jim Brown and Jim Taylor.

My father’s favorite player too. Dad passed 3 years ago, and today would have been his 79th birthday.

Wearing Dad’s #70 Sam Huff jersey today in their honor.
1959 Lineman Of The Year.  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 8:54 pm : link
https://i.imgur.com/9OnelUO.png
Sam Huff vs Jim Brown  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 9:02 pm : link
from the NY Herald-Tribune November 11, 1961

https://i.imgur.com/k9fl4ZD.png

Sam Huff vs Jim Brown  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 9:08 pm : link
December 10, 1958 from Newsday

https://i.imgur.com/40hoxqX.png
RE: RE: RE: The Trade  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 9:08 pm : link
In comment 15453482 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 15453477 Dennis said:


Quote:


In comment 15453474 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


From the NY Times

https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png




Larry, were you alive then? You've made reference to your father, so I don't know if you're old enough to remember the trade?
I remember I felt like I had been kicked in the stomach. Same way I felt when I heard Tom Seaver had been traded.



No, I was born in 1968.
My deep appreciation for football history comes from my father. He loved football and the Giants (my grandfather first got our season tickets in 1961 I beleive) and Huff was his favorite player. When my father would take my sisters and I to the games at Giants Stadium he'd always tell stories of the Giants teams with Huff, gifford, Tittle, Webster, et al at Old Yankee Stadium.


Larry, it's clear how much you love and respect your father. He must have been a really special guy.
Huff predicts 1958 Giants-Colts  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 9:13 pm : link
as, "probably the greatest gaem ever played"

Holy shit! This might be one of the coolest finds I've ever come up with!

This comes from the December 26, 1958 edition of Newsday. The quote is in the 2rd paragraph.

https://i.imgur.com/QzPsNIA.png

Unbeleiveable!
The Trade of Sam Huff  
jmdvm : 11/13/2021 9:18 pm : link
I was 9 years old, cried like a baby as the kitchen table when I heard the news. Best Huff memory was when he hit Jim Brown so hard early in a game in Cleveland in 1963 causing a fumble that set the tone for a 33-6 victory.
Also, Dick James stiffed a veterinarian buddy of mine in MD on his vet bill.
RIP.  
Dave in Hoboken : 11/13/2021 9:19 pm : link
.
Landry's blueprint  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 9:20 pm : link
Huff gets a shout-out after a stifling performce of the Cardinals November 9, 1959 from Newsday

https://i.imgur.com/SdZ8jrp.png
The violent world has another side  
truebluelarry : 11/13/2021 9:25 pm : link
Hiff profile from Newsday September 19, 1962

https://i.imgur.com/62yNFbA.png
The articles were really interesting.  
Dennis : 11/13/2021 9:38 pm : link
I thought the relationship of the writers to the players was especially interesting.
man oh man  
George : 11/13/2021 10:35 pm : link
did he ever hate the Giants...
Throughout 3 years of high school I was blessed(?) with a gym -  
TC : 11/13/2021 11:35 pm : link
teacher who had been an OL in the NFL for 3 years, one with the Cardinals, two with Filthadelphia. His claim to fame was a pinky finger that permanently jutted to the side at a 45 degree angle from the second joint, courtesy of Sam Huff.

Give 'em another one for me, Sam!
RIP Mr. Huff.  
short lease : 5:42 am : link
The article that I read said that Tom Landry moved him to middle linebacker as a rookie and all the plays were designed to be "funneled to him". First Linebacker to start in an NFL championship game as a rookie.

Huge name in the history of the franchise.
Sam Huff vs Jim Brown  
truebluelarry : 6:02 am : link
From the NY Times October 9, 1963

https://i.imgur.com/FoPuj9K.png
from the NY Post  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 6:16 am : link
A fine tribute by Mike Vaccaro.
Sam Huff stood out ao=mong his fellow Giants legends - ( New Window )
Sam Huff vs Jim Brown  
truebluelarry : 6:18 am : link
from the NY Daily News November 1, 1958

https://i.imgur.com/48cDJlj.jpg
Sam Huff A Defensive Giant  
truebluelarry : 6:29 am : link
photo spread from the NY Daily News November 13, 1960

https://i.imgur.com/KbK9QfO.jpg
Phil Simms  
Ira : 6:37 am : link

@PhilSimmsQB
·
9h
Sam Huff was one of the great all time
@Giants
. We would spend time talking before
@WashingtonNFL
games. He was more than nice. He was a great football player and a great personality. #Giant
RE: RE: RE: The Trade  
Victor in CT : 6:37 am : link
In comment 15453482 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
In comment 15453477 Dennis said:


Quote:


In comment 15453474 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


From the NY Times

https://i.imgur.com/SaEWuZN.png




Larry, were you alive then? You've made reference to your father, so I don't know if you're old enough to remember the trade?
I remember I felt like I had been kicked in the stomach. Same way I felt when I heard Tom Seaver had been traded.



No, I was born in 1968.
My deep appreciation for football history comes from my father. He loved football and the Giants (my grandfather first got our season tickets in 1961 I beleive) and Huff was his favorite player. When my father would take my sisters and I to the games at Giants Stadium he'd always tell stories of the Giants teams with Huff, gifford, Tittle, Webster, et al at Old Yankee Stadium.


Your upbringing with the Giants sounds a lot like mine. My Dad did the same thing with my brother and I while we were watching them get killed during the '70s. I was born in 1964, my brother 1967.
Absolute Insanity  
varco : 6:48 am : link
Trading away the heart and soul of a championship caliber defense at the peak of his career and to a division rival! I recall the Giants having real problems replacing him. Initially, I believe they tried Jerry Hillebrand! The only half way decent MLB in the ensuing years was a year or so of Vince Costello after he was waived by Cleveland. Good Lord, what was Allie Sherman thinking? Seems they were intent on tanking the team, trading Little Mo, Erich Barnes, Rosey Grier and Huff. I also recall Sam Huff taking great pleasure in beating the Giants in the ensuing years. RIP #70.
btw, his autobiography is excellent if you haven't read it.  
Victor in CT : 7:11 am : link
Tough Stuff
Tough Stuff: The Man in the Middle - ( New Window )
Wow, brings back my first memories  
5BowlsSoon : 7:28 am : link
Of being a Giants fan. This guy stuffing the Great Jim Brown.

RIP oh great one. Thanks for the many great memories back in the 50s-60s.
Just a great NY Giant player  
Jimmy Googs : 8:02 am : link
If my grandfather were still around today, he would say Huff his favorite player of all-time...guaranteed.
Allie Sherman was both an idiot and a monster  
GeofromNJ : 8:22 am : link
for trading Sam Huff. It was the beginning of the long decline of the Giants, not to be reversed until the league force Wellington Mara to hire a GM who would be independent of Mara's meddling.
Sam Huff didn't hate the NY Giants  
arniefez : 10:01 am : link
He loved the NY Giants and hated Allie Sherman.

Like a several people who posted on this thread that are my age I am a NY Giant fan because my father was a NY Giant fan. Sam Huff was his favorite player and again like several people who posted on this thread he passed down the stories of the great NY Giants defense of the late 50's and early 60's that I was too young to appreciate.

The game Sam Huff played no longer exists but the uniform still does still and I'll keep rooting for it because of my family ties and Sam Huff was one of the biggest reasons for those ties that will always bind. RIP Sam thank you for being one of the great NY Giants and great characters of the NFL.
RIP  
CV36 : 10:12 am : link
.
RIP  
BigBlueCane : 11:04 am : link
to a HOF'er.
RE: Allie Sherman was both an idiot and a monster  
jeff57 : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15453605 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
for trading Sam Huff. It was the beginning of the long decline of the Giants, not to be reversed until the league force Wellington Mara to hire a GM who would be independent of Mara's meddling.

Started when he traded Rosey Grier after the ‘62 season.
RE: The Trade  
HomerJones45 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15453470 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
April 11, 1964.

From the NY Daily News - including a Bill Galo cartoon! :)

https://i.imgur.com/y7tRTXO.jpg
And traded to the Redskins for two bums.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 