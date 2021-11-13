Your Memories Of The Giants Of The 50s, and 60s, Dennis : 11/13/2021 6:45 pm

Seeing that Sam huff died, and watching The Violent World Of Sam Huff!,

and posting about Tucker Fredrickson yesterday, and watching his video, feelings and memories came back for me.



I remember Y.A. Tittle, on his knees in Pittsburgh, blood streaming down his face, I remember the grace and fluidity of Del Shofner running down the sideline, Gifford being carried off the field on a stretcher after Bednarik hit him, and Bednarik dancing around the fallen Gifford, I remember Alex Webster running through the line, and Charlie Conerly's Marlboro commercial. I remember the day Tittle threw for 7 TD's.



I remember how excited I used to get on Sun morning, and how I sometimes couldn't sleep in anticipation of the upcoming game.



I remember how GOOD the Giant's were. Not just good, but smart, and disciplined. I remember how smart the fans were, and how much they appreciated the defense, before any other fans understood the importance of good defense..



Who else could have had Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry as coaches?



What are your memories?