Your Memories Of The Giants Of The 50s, and 60s,

Seeing that Sam huff died, and watching The Violent World Of Sam Huff!,
and posting about Tucker Fredrickson yesterday, and watching his video, feelings and memories came back for me.
I remember Y.A. Tittle, on his knees in Pittsburgh, blood streaming down his face, I remember the grace and fluidity of Del Shofner running down the sideline, Gifford being carried off the field on a stretcher after Bednarik hit him, and Bednarik dancing around the fallen Gifford, I remember Alex Webster running through the line, and Charlie Conerly's Marlboro commercial. I remember the day Tittle threw for 7 TD's.
I remember how excited I used to get on Sun morning, and how I sometimes couldn't sleep in anticipation of the upcoming game.
I remember how GOOD the Giant's were. Not just good, but smart, and disciplined. I remember how smart the fans were, and how much they appreciated the defense, before any other fans understood the importance of good defense..
Who else could have had Vince Lombardi and Tom Landry as coaches?
What are your memories?
Dennis
But know they were force until wilderness years began in '64.
+1. Thank you! You reminded me of things I had forgotten, and as I read your post, I could remember and feel the feelings I had then.
with the inadequate flood lights of the Polo Grounds, later Yankee Stadium, gleaming off the rain-soaked NY helmets.....Chris Schenkel and Lindsay Nelson calling the game - in black and white - for CBS......the roar of the crowd when Charlie Conerly was finally allowed into the game to replace Don Heinrich at QB.....HB Red Webster gaining 2 or 3-yards on yet another cross-buck.....the commercials for razor blades and local brands of beer......the "club house play" with the Giants putting their fastest d-backs into the game as receivers to totally surprise the Cardinals who didn't know what to do, allowing the G-men to score an easy TD right before half-time...... the half-time show itself with another marching band from some relatively local college.......HB Frank Gifford throwing another option pass.....Split End Del Shofner "faking the defender out of his jock strap".....Sam Huff with yet another tackle on the runaway truck named Jim Brown.....so much mud on the players that you could barely tell one team from the other......the defense forcing yet another opposition punt.....Ben Agajanian kicking with his short squared-off foot that was missing a few toes..... the fans in the stands cheering on the offense with the slo-o-o-w but persistent chant of G-o-o-o Gi-ants with the Gi syllable emitted in a lower register than the rest.....O-Tackle Rosey Brown and Guard Jack Stroud running in to augment the defensive line on another goal line stand, with the job made easier because the TWO uprights for the goal posts were right ON the goal line.....a very occasional quick kick on third down.....the fans pulling the goal posts down after another GIANTS win......the crushing emptiness of coming so far yet again only to lose another championship game.....the amazement at new head coach Allie Sherman trading away the heart of the defense.....the bottomless pit of the 72-41 loss to the Redskins.....the beginning of fifteen years of lousy football.......
+1. Thank you! You reminded me of things I had forgotten, and as I read your post, I could remember and feel the feelings I had then.
That s really good Dennis, I remember all that and more.
I was going to write that also, and then I forgot. LOL! He was really something. Big (220-230 lbs) and fast as lightning. He was our answer to Bob Hayes.
https://i.imgur.com/JcAE1Qb.png
Huff, Gifford, Rote, Triplett, Howell...they're all there.
And I believe Tom Brookshier (Brookshire?) went on to host 'The NFL Today' pregame show with Pat Summerall, before John Madden?
https://i.imgur.com/JcAE1Qb.png
Huff, Gifford, Rote, Triplett, Howell...they're all there.
Larry, thank you so much. I love the stuff you post about the history of the Giants. I think you really add something important to this website.
That s really good Dennis, I remember all that and more.
Great post. I have some memories of the the late '50s but lots of memories of the early '60s. Tittle to Shofner, of course. Going to Yankee Stadium with the parents of my best friend and next door neighbor, who had season tix. The adults breaking out minibars at the seats during the game and drinking during the game - and all the adults around us knew each other, because all were season ticket holders so you became friends with the ticket holders around you. Also remember going with my friend and his dad to training camp at Fairfield U. in summer 1964.
Great post. I have some memories of the the late '50s but lots of memories of the early '60s. Tittle to Shofner, of course. Going to Yankee Stadium with the parents of my best friend and next door neighbor, who had season tix. The adults breaking out minibars at the seats during the game and drinking during the game - and all the adults around us knew each other, because all were season ticket holders so you became friends with the ticket holders around you. Also remember going with my friend and his dad to training camp at Fairfield U. in summer 1964.
Me too. Lots of memories of the early 60's. Do you remember when they got Shofner from The Rams, after they got Tittle from the 49's? Everone thought Shofner was washed up, but I believe Tittle asked for him specifically, and they had several wonderful years together.
Del Shofner streaking down the sideline and Y.A. Title lofting a rainbow pass right into his outstretched hands!
preach brother! :-)
preach brother! :-)
I was remembering exactly that, Tittle "lofting" a pass, and Shofner stretching out to snare it.
‘D-FENSE grunt grunt’, ‘ D-FENSE grunt grunt’!!
“#55-Ray Wietecha “ echoing announcement over the speaker.
Jimmy Patton, Dick Lynch.
Player acquisitions, like Joe Walton, Jim Podoly( the name was funny to a kid), Erich Barnes, Harland Svare.
Learning the Colonel wouldn’t finally retire, then watching Lombardikick the Giants asses,.
Bookie, Bolin, Re- acquiring Darrell Dess.
A million bad memories of those ‘absent 18 years’ and the false hopes of some good preseasons, thinking Perkins was turning it around, until JP turned around to LS, and Edwards with the ball.
The 56 Championship game that made me a Giants fan.
There was a group from Westchester County who sat in the row right in front of me. They'd come marching in with cases of beer and on special occasions booze. We had some grand old times there. Besides the Eagles game when they pulled the clubhouse play, the game I enjoyed most was the playoff game against the Browns in '58(I believe). The G-men won 10-0 and they really brutalized the Browns. After the game 4 of us went to the Stadium bar on 161st Street. WE met Sam Huff and Jimmy Patton and their wives there. Had a good time talking to them. They were very gracious, but tired.
Giants win 48-7 made it all worthwhile. Bobby Mitchell scored the only Browns touchdown.
My first game.
What a great memory. Were you just a kid?
Standing Room Only from 10 to 4, 3rd base side, upper deck with the pigeons behind the last row of seats.
What a great memory. Were you just a kid?
Yes. First game. I went to 2 more games in the 1960s at Yankee Stadium. One preseason game at the Orange Bowl. And the 2007 playoff game at Tampa. That was the best birthday present ever.
Amazing in that era of footabll. Much more so than if it were done in today's game/rules.
But wait the defense was even better...no DL better than Robustelli,Katcavage,Modzulesku and Grier. LB's Huff and Harland Savre.Tremendous secondary lead by Patton,Lynch and Nolan.
My heart still hurts remembering the championship losses from 61 to 63 losing to the famous Packer team twice and the Bears in 63 when YAT was hurt and Shofner dropped an easy TD pass in the end zone.
That is why regardless how bad the Giants currently are you never root for the team to lose only to win.
DeRo was one of many Giants who had a winter home or retired to the Jupiter area of Florida.
Unfortunately the loss to Chicago in the Championship game, I think we lost 14-10, really seems to be a memory I can’t let go. That one hurt….we weren’t supposed to have lost that game. YA was our QB of course.
Tucker Frederickson was my favorite Giant when we drafted him from Auburn…the Baby Bulls were exciting….he and Ernie Koy and I believe Scott Thurlow. Too bad TF got hurt badly twice ending his career.
#40, Joe Morrison is strongly in my thoughts on offense.
#43 Carl Spider Lockhart is the man on defense who is etched in my brain. He was friggin awesome. I believe he died at age 43…..way to young.
My Father and Uncle taking us somewhere in Pa., getting a hotel room and watching the game on TV.
The bugle blasts from the row behind me at Yankee Stadium followed by the crowd roar
Also appreciated the " cartoons ' by Bill Gallo will never forget the goat horns on Schfner when he dropped a sure TD in the Championship game at Yankee Stadium against the Packers the original Ice bowl
Would greatly appreciate if anyone can find a link to that marching intro
I like that!
Motels in the area also advertised that you could watch Giants home games there.
As for the "Greatest game ever played", our whole family watched on television. Quite a spectacle, overcast skies necessitating early lighting, then snow falling in the second half with football players fighting to keep their footing, sliding in the snow under limited light. The game goes to overtime and the entire household is deflated and made miserable when Alan Ameche punches through the defense and crosses the goal line in overtime. But I have this nugget regarding that game. In the Giants final drive during regulation, leading by three, the field snow covered, third and short, Gifford carries the ball over the right side and is tackled. The ref spots the ball a yard short and the Giants punt, giving Unitas a chance to move the team into tying field goal range. HOWEVER, Gifford is adamant that he made the first down and the referee erred when spotting the ball. Gifford argued to no avail. The Greatest Game Ever Played would have ended in regulation if they had had replay.
and football forever, we hardly followed baseball even though the Yankees were king of the hill, year after year.
Fast forward to my first Giants game ever at Yankee Stadium. It must have been around 1960 and I was about 5 years old. We had really nice box seats; first row; third deck; right near the first base foul pole which put us around the 20-yard line, with an oblique view of the entire field from way up.
As I craned my neck to the left, I noticed a dirt "track" and asked my Dad what it was doing on the football field. This was the very first time I had ever seen a baseball infield superimposed on a 100-yard grid-iron. It looked so small and so strange in the context of the football field. And I could not quite comprehend that the majority of the game would be played on what was the baseball outfield.
Yeah, and the DeRogatis-Curt Gowdy team on NBC may have been even better.
The Giant D was proud. They would yell to the O as the O came on the field” Just hold them, we’ll win it when we get back on”. Seems like today.
Arnie Weinmeister back from the WWII as defensive end. He was I believe a West Point graduAte. The Poole brothers Ray and ?Ed running the ball. Too much fumbling there and no “forward” progress rule” so huge pile ups to makes no one got up and advanced the ball. But strangely there seemed to be less injuries. ?? Real grass and 12 game season.
Charlie Conerly a magnificent man and qb who called his plays and managed to get the ball downfield to Pat Summerall, and Joe ?.
#16 the great Gifford carrying the ball as if it were an end run and then using his great arm to throw down the field. zjust magnificent. # 33 the full back guaranteed to get the tough yards before Webster came down from Canada.
And the radio team of DeRogatis and Glickman. Derogatis was an ex giant o lineman and he was uncanny at predicting what play Conerly would call in the situation.
It was a long long time ago, a different game a different America.
Well described, Red Dog. And I note your moniker echoes Huff's name for a linebacker blitz. Red (alert), Dog (hound them).