Tiki’s fall from grace/ Eli and Strahan’s media Success

RELICDOA : 11/15/2021 8:47 pm
Tiki is an all time Giant great. He retired when he was arguably the best all around RB in the league. He seemed to be a company guy and say all the right things (to a degree) His after football career seemed promising….
Then came his abrupt retirement, his public destain for Coughlin, and his National criticism of Eli on SNF. Was Tiki’s fall from grace based on him being smug and unlikable on camera? I have to imagine the Giants winning the Super Bowl with Coughlin and Eli had to hurt his pride after talking shit about them. Then to see Strahan and Eli become media darlings….I can’t imagine a worse outcome for this guy. Is Tiki’s Giants connection forever fractured?
It's a very weird bit of karma  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/15/2021 8:49 pm : link
That Ronde AND Strahan are much better at their media careers than Tiki has ever been. Michael Strahan won an Emmy and has the post-football life Tiki expected to have.
Tiki stunk at doing news  
Ben in Tampa : 11/15/2021 8:50 pm : link
and Eli made him look like a fool as an analyst right out of the gate.

He was just surprisingly terrible at media.
I have a few thoughts  
arniefez : 11/15/2021 8:54 pm : link
Strahan and Eli are better at TV than Tiki. Both of them are much better. Tiki is better now that he's been on the radio for years. But when he retired and was in the spotlight he was awful. He lost jobs on merit.

Strahan is an interesting case. He was in the right place at the right time and he's a natural on TV. Eli on TV is like Eli on the field. He's totally in control and way smarter than most people realize.
From his professional career  
montanagiant : 11/15/2021 8:55 pm : link
To his personal life, Tiki made some really dumb decisions over a 3-4 year period right around when he retired. Those decisions hurt his after-football plans greatly

Tiki cheating on his wife with like a 20 year old  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/15/2021 8:56 pm : link
Didn't help.
I remember Tiki being VERY ‘Wooden’  
Canton : 11/15/2021 9:02 pm : link
When talking to the camera . No personality. He had the million dollar smile . But that’s it .
When Tiki first went into  
compton : 11/15/2021 9:08 pm : link
broadcasting the expectation was very high. It was hard to meet those expectations but he is doing okay now. He is not going to be a household name but he is on TV and on the radio so I wouldn't gloat about his previous failure.
RE: Tiki cheating on his wife with like a 20 year old  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/15/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15455042 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't help.


...with an intern on the Today show... while his wife was pregnant...
i remember reading somthing on here  
Rory : 11/15/2021 9:11 pm : link
decades ago during one of the Giants slides, a blurb from Toomer saying fans/media would be shocked who and what is actually causing the most friction in the locker room.

It later came out it was Tiki, and just speculating here but that might have been the overall consensus with him in the league and how he treated people. How he departed NY was terrible.

quite honestly I think he was just a dickhead.
If personal life was an issue Strahan wouldn't be on TV  
arniefez : 11/15/2021 9:12 pm : link
I agree with Canton. Tiki was wooden but even more than that he was trying to impress people and not just being himself and relating to people. It was uncomfortable just watching how uncomfortable he was.
People can say this is hindsight  
j_rud : 11/15/2021 9:13 pm : link
but I remember thinking Tiki started to sound pretty full of himself in interviews I guess around 04/05. And not in the typical brash athlete way but in a very condescending and entitled way. I was still a fan and cheered for the guy but it didnt surprise me when he struggled in front of the camera.
Eli and Strahan both come across as very genuine good guys  
gersh : 11/15/2021 9:34 pm : link
As noted, Tiki appears arrogant and not relatable
You reap  
JonC : 11/15/2021 9:39 pm : link
what you sow. Be grateful and respectful of and give back to the organization that bestowed so much upon you. Tiki thought he was bigger than NYG at the end.
If I remember correctly, didn’t tiki cut his chops with fox NY  
JohnB : 11/15/2021 9:43 pm : link
And when NBC came calling, he dumped fox like a hot potato and made the jump. And when things got a little dicey for Tiki, NBC dumped him like a hot potato. There is no loyalty there either.

I have to believe that if Tiki had stayed loyal to Fox, when things got a little heated in Tiki‘s personal life, Fox would have been loyal to him.

Karma
The  
Les in TO : 11/15/2021 9:45 pm : link
Hate for Tiki is overblown. He said Eli’s leadership style was sometimes comical - you can see from Eli’s videos and SNL/MNF appearances that he’s goofy. He made a few outspoken comments but he played his entire career for this team and made huge improvement in his game from a third down back punt returner who had a fumbling problem to a pro bowl every down back. He was smart dependable in pass pros and from 02-06 had a really solid run.
.  
Banks : 11/15/2021 9:49 pm : link
I can't recall if it was soti or someone else with inside knowledge, but they mentioned for years that Tiki was fake and a bit smug. I still loved him. He worked hard and was great fun for a number of years. He made his own bed for his post football career, but I don't take any pleasure in seeing his failures.
People always harken back to his Eli comments  
mfsd : 11/15/2021 9:58 pm : link
But it was comparing himself to Anne Frank that never sat well with me

All that aside, he never really had the appeal and charm that Strahan and Eli have. Package someone all you want, but if they aren’t naturally likable, it’s hard to overcome
I think announcing his retirement mid-season  
JonC : 11/15/2021 10:00 pm : link
and bashing Coughlin as a big reason why in the process were very revealing, and the beginning of the end.
didn't he also  
Pork Chop : 11/15/2021 10:04 pm : link
make some inside-baseball comments during Strahan's contract issues? I think he made some enemies in the locker room when he did that.
RE: Tiki cheating on his wife with like a 20 year old  
eric2425ny : 11/15/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15455042 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't help.


This
How many years has it been since he retired?  
steve in ky : 11/15/2021 10:50 pm : link
I'm amazed at how much hate fans still harbor for this guy. At some point try and remember some of the good things he did on the field while wearing the Giants uniform.

And I will always believe that he was loyal a Giants player, even more so than Strahan often displayed, but his dislike for Coughlin and the direction he was taking the team was too much for Tiki to buy into. That was clearly a miscalculation on his part and he missed out on a ring, and probably the HOF because if that. No need for fans to pile on beyond that. But regardless I still wouldn't fault any player for retiring at the top of his game with his health intact. Just take a look at a video of the current Earl Campbell and what he is enduring to see knowing when to leave has some merits.

I don't agree with some of his choices in life, but I still liked him as a Giants player and enjoyed watching him play. He had one of the greatest seasons at the RB position in the history of the game. I appreciate what he gave this team.
I didn’t like him for awhile  
Debaser : 11/15/2021 11:26 pm : link
But it’s been so many years now and he had interviews Eli after winning st the show must have been a difficult situation

I’m even starting to forgive Kurt Warner for his bs. But anyway he is still on radio; tv too no?
RE: How many years has it been since he retired?  
j_rud : 11/16/2021 12:00 am : link
In comment 15455180 steve in ky said:
Quote:
I'm amazed at how much hate fans still harbor for this guy. At some point try and remember some of the good things he did on the field while wearing the Giants uniform.


Literally no one here said "I hate Tiki Barber". Conversely plenty of people talked about pulling for him and/or appreciating his time here. We're not children, we can have nuanced opinions.
j_rud  
steve in ky : 11/16/2021 12:09 am : link
I know you're a smart enough poster to understand what I meant, and not that I was claiming people literally used the word hate. You been around this forum long enough to understand that for years now there has been countless threads/posts that displayed hatred towards Tiki. I just find yet another thread dumping on Tiki, and rehashing the same criticisms tiring. I would have expected fans to have moved on by now.
I bought a bunch of Tiki  
Jalapeno : 11/16/2021 12:26 am : link
torches at Wal-Mart this past summer. Like 15 of those fucking dumb things. I remember in April how I couldn't wait to light them up all summer long and sit outside with beers and friends and enjoy them. That never happened.

And I forgot/had no idea they needed oil and I never got around to remembering to buying any so they just kind of sat around all summer and never got used.

Had a wind storm a few days ago and most of them blew into the woods and I think I just may leave them there.
RE: I bought a bunch of Tiki  
EricJ : 11/16/2021 6:26 am : link
In comment 15455202 Jalapeno said:
Quote:
torches at Wal-Mart this past summer. Like 15 of those fucking dumb things. I remember in April how I couldn't wait to light them up all summer long and sit outside with beers and friends and enjoy them. That never happened.

And I forgot/had no idea they needed oil and I never got around to remembering to buying any so they just kind of sat around all summer and never got used.

Had a wind storm a few days ago and most of them blew into the woods and I think I just may leave them there.


I have Tiki torches too. Bought them on sale along with some white hoods. Have yet to use either of them.
Regarding Tiki and his Eli comments...  
EricJ : 11/16/2021 6:31 am : link
Here are my thoughts on this...

Tiki just got his job with some network and it me, it seems they were looking for him to provide some insight or inside info. They were using him and he fell for it.

So, Tiki makes comments about what happened behind the sancity of the locker room door. It really does not matter if the comments were about Tiki or the 53rd guy on the roster. You simply do not do that.

Even players who change teams do not start blabbering about what was said in the locker room of the team they left. The only thing you may hear about are pranks which is harlmess to discuss.

So, for Tiki to start talking about what OTHER GUYS in the locker room were allegedly saying about Eli is where I have the issue, where his old team mates have a problem... and where other players in the league also may have issues with Eli.
RE: The  
Gman11 : 11/16/2021 7:21 am : link
In comment 15455128 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Hate for Tiki is overblown. He said Eli’s leadership style was sometimes comical - you can see from Eli’s videos and SNL/MNF appearances that he’s goofy. He made a few outspoken comments but he played his entire career for this team and made huge improvement in his game from a third down back punt returner who had a fumbling problem to a pro bowl every down back. He was smart dependable in pass pros and from 02-06 had a really solid run.


Yes, he improved tremendously, but did he give credit to Coughlin for it? No. In fact, he blamed Coughlin for wearing him out during the season with his tough practices even though some of his best games were in the last one of the season.

I distinctly remember after a loss where he was interviewed and blamed Coughlin - the old "we were out-coached" comment. Then, after blasting the team he goes and makes fun of Eli. Totally not cool.

I admire what he did on the field, but that's it. I don't care to listen what he has to say.
If he hadn't fallen into the endzone  
BobOnLI : 11/16/2021 7:25 am : link
All would have been forgiven. (TIC)
RE: Eli and Strahan both come across as very genuine good guys  
TyreeHelmet : 11/16/2021 7:53 am : link
In comment 15455103 gersh said:
Quote:
As noted, Tiki appears arrogant and not relatable


Strahan was a great Giant but he is not a good guy.
......  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 8:30 am : link
I don't like either of their personalities. Tiki is a smug weirdo and Strahan just sucks on TV, especially doing interviews.
What is with the allusions to Strahan not being a good guy?  
truebluelarry : 11/16/2021 8:31 am : link
I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.
This may be my only chance to be an asshat...  
BamaBlue : 11/16/2021 8:31 am : link
When Tiki was drafted and for several years after, I was very good friends and worked daily with Tiki and Rhonde's older cousin in Colorado Springs. He had a very similar build to Tiki and Rhonde, but was considerably 'thicker'. He was an active duty Air Force senior Non-Commissioned officer. A high integrity guy with impeccable morals, who was also a world class weight lifter with (in the late 90's) several world records. The only knock on Tiki's cousin his was his devotion to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Barber brothers and their cousins all grew-up together and maintained contact with each other during Tiki's first three seasons in the NFL. After Tiki got drafted and for the first couple of years as a Giant, I heard what a humble and genuine guy Tiki was. As a Giants fan, I was very interested in talking about Tiki and after the first couple of years in the league, things changed with Tiki.

Success clearly went to his head and his relationships within his family began to deteriorate after the 2000 season(he was and still is VERY close to Rhonde). Tiki was beginning to get noticed that season and he was also starting to develop his reputation as a 'fumbler'. As Tiki became more distant with family, his relationship with the Giants organization became more and more fractured after 2000.. This was very well hidden and at first, I was a little skeptical of some of the stories I heard from his cousin. The family was very upset with Tiki and communication broke down.

What I got from all of the information was that the NFL and success changed Tiki. There were no signs of any of the problems that are well know now. These changes impacted Tiki and his family. Somehow, they never manifested with Rhonde, who remained very well grounded.

RE: I think announcing his retirement mid-season  
Beer Man : 11/16/2021 8:51 am : link
In comment 15455148 JonC said:
Quote:
and bashing Coughlin as a big reason why in the process were very revealing, and the beginning of the end.
+1
Bama Blue  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/16/2021 9:05 am : link
Thanks for sharing. I think that makes a lot of sense. I remember Tiki with the media in the late 90's. I think was even on some shows. He always seemed very much a team guy and humble. Glad he is doing well on radio now and despite some negative comments and actions in years past I will always see him as a great Giant.
Tiki is too intelligent...  
penkap75 : 11/16/2021 9:07 am : link
For his own good. He is generally right most of the time, but sometimes you just need to be quiet so you don't come off as an arrogant asshole. I'm sure when Eli tried to give locker speeches it probably was comical, since he is more a leader by example. But you don't need to to tell the world. I always felt if Tiki played his cards right (ala Strahan), he could be have an politician, but that ship has sailed.
Tiki's initial foray into TV  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11/16/2021 9:11 am : link
I remember Tiki doing a broadcast with a young woman (forgot her name). During the broadcast, the woman said something a little controversial, and Tiki audibly called her a "c*nt." I remember thinking "that will be the end of his TV career." And it was a several years -- at least on any national broadcast.
That should say...  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11/16/2021 9:12 am : link
"and it was for several years...)
RE: What is with the allusions to Strahan not being a good guy?  
Greg from LI : 11/16/2021 9:14 am : link
In comment 15455248 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.


He attacked Fassel in the press while Fassel was at his mother's funeral, which was worse than anything Tiki ever did.

I don't remember the details but his divorce was a particularly nasty, contentious one.
RE: ......  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 9:32 am : link
In comment 15455247 Route 9 said:
Quote:
I don't like either of their personalities. Tiki is a smug weirdo and Strahan just sucks on TV, especially doing interviews.


Exactly. Adding to your brilliant words that should be written down and dipped in gold as each day passes by, I also don't see the obsession with always comparing two people. I just don't like either equally. It doesn't always have to be one is better than the other. You are the best poster on here.

They're both dorks.
Tiki at his best  
PatersonPlank : 11/16/2021 9:39 am : link
RE: Tiki cheating on his wife with like a 20 year old  
Dr. D : 11/16/2021 9:41 am : link
In comment 15455042 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Didn't help.

while his wife was pregnant with his kids, IIRC.

I try not to judge, but that doesn't mean I have to respect everyone. Cheating on your spouse is scumbag stuff imo, but cheating on your pregnant wife is especially freaking low.

As far as the OP question. I don't think Tiki’s Giants connection is forever fractured, but it's pretty damaged.
RE: This may be my only chance to be an asshat...  
DonQuixote : 11/16/2021 9:46 am : link
In comment 15455249 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
When Tiki was drafted and for several years after, I was very good friends and worked daily with Tiki and Rhonde's older cousin in Colorado Springs. He had a very similar build to Tiki and Rhonde, but was considerably 'thicker'. He was an active duty Air Force senior Non-Commissioned officer. A high integrity guy with impeccable morals, who was also a world class weight lifter with (in the late 90's) several world records. The only knock on Tiki's cousin his was his devotion to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Barber brothers and their cousins all grew-up together and maintained contact with each other during Tiki's first three seasons in the NFL. After Tiki got drafted and for the first couple of years as a Giant, I heard what a humble and genuine guy Tiki was. As a Giants fan, I was very interested in talking about Tiki and after the first couple of years in the league, things changed with Tiki.

Success clearly went to his head and his relationships within his family began to deteriorate after the 2000 season(he was and still is VERY close to Rhonde). Tiki was beginning to get noticed that season and he was also starting to develop his reputation as a 'fumbler'. As Tiki became more distant with family, his relationship with the Giants organization became more and more fractured after 2000.. This was very well hidden and at first, I was a little skeptical of some of the stories I heard from his cousin. The family was very upset with Tiki and communication broke down.

What I got from all of the information was that the NFL and success changed Tiki. There were no signs of any of the problems that are well know now. These changes impacted Tiki and his family. Somehow, they never manifested with Rhonde, who remained very well grounded.


Thanks for this post.

Sometimes a lot of things are happening in peoples' personal lives, and we don't know or want to. I am not saying I approve of the intern affair betraying the pregnant wife, I don't, but it can be a symptom. One just hopes he has a good relationship with family where possible. I don't care as much for his career or finances, which are probably just fine.
RE: RE: I think announcing his retirement mid-season  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11/16/2021 9:52 am : link
In comment 15455262 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 15455148 JonC said:


Quote:


and bashing Coughlin as a big reason why in the process were very revealing, and the beginning of the end.

+1


I agree. That started his fall from grace in the Giant organization. It was Coughlin and his staff who basically fixed his fumbling issues, and all he did was bash Coughlin cause he was a tough coach
The combination of things  
Dr. D : 11/16/2021 9:57 am : link
his public bashing of Coughlin (who helped him achieve greatness), disrespect of Eli, cheating on his pregnant wife, etc. are indicative of poor character.
RE: RE: What is with the allusions to Strahan not being a good guy?  
Matt in SGS : 11/16/2021 9:58 am : link
In comment 15455280 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15455248 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.



He attacked Fassel in the press while Fassel was at his mother's funeral, which was worse than anything Tiki ever did.

I don't remember the details but his divorce was a particularly nasty, contentious one.


There was that infamous time that his ex-wife took all of Strahan's stuff & literally threw it on the front lawn of their Montclair home & had an impromptu yard sale. That hit the news when things were falling apart in his marriage. It was pretty ugly.
One side note about Tiki's midseason retirement  
Matt in SGS : 11/16/2021 10:02 am : link
I think it leaked by accident when Tiki was at a book signing or something and then it was picked up by the media.

Now, obviously, they are light years apart from each other, but LT actually told the Giants and media he was going to retire during the 1992 season and hang them up when the season was over. It didn't get as much focus because Handley was busy driving it into the ground. But LT didn't want to end his career going off on a cart when he was hurt vs Green Bay, so he came back in 1993.
RE: One side note about Tiki's midseason retirement  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 10:55 am : link
In comment 15455340 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
I think it leaked by accident when Tiki was at a book signing or something and then it was picked up by the media.

Now, obviously, they are light years apart from each other, but LT actually told the Giants and media he was going to retire during the 1992 season and hang them up when the season was over. It didn't get as much focus because Handley was busy driving it into the ground. But LT didn't want to end his career going off on a cart when he was hurt vs Green Bay, so he came back in 1993.


That was 1 of 17 times in my life I was absolutely shocked. I remember walking into the satellite building of my campus and seeing from a distance on the TV "breaking news: Tiki Barber retiring at the end of 2006 season" and thought my eyes were fucking with me.

I thought it was a prank orchestrated just for me or whatever but I got closer and closer to the screen and listened in.

Huh? Why? He's having such a good year. Why now? Why in the middle of the season?

I remember his last game, too. I remember laughing at the Eagles for barely winning that game. I had 0 confidence the Giants would win but lol the Eagles barely won.

That was the game were Joe Buck was so fucking annoying. Unbearable to listen to. The hate for him is totally justified and I always try to shut it out or shrug it off, be a contrarian to the obvious as a young 19 year old but man he was unbearable on that specific night. Woof. Everybody who hates him is right.
Also...  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 10:58 am : link
Just silly and funny to look back on because life goes on and the Giants won the Super bowl next year.

Tiki deserved everything that came his way. I feel nothing for him. He acts as if he's one of those sophisticated guys who thinks he's soooo smart that it is always such a burden to talk to people far "stupider" than him.

I thought Tiki Barber was summed up pretty well in his A Football Life story by Antonio Pierce. That's that.
RE: RE: RE: What is with the allusions to Strahan not being a good guy?  
JonC : 11/16/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15455332 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
In comment 15455280 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


In comment 15455248 truebluelarry said:


Quote:


I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.



He attacked Fassel in the press while Fassel was at his mother's funeral, which was worse than anything Tiki ever did.

I don't remember the details but his divorce was a particularly nasty, contentious one.



There was that infamous time that his ex-wife took all of Strahan's stuff & literally threw it on the front lawn of their Montclair home & had an impromptu yard sale. That hit the news when things were falling apart in his marriage. It was pretty ugly.


I know people near the finances at the time, she took him to the cleaner after the contract he signed (4/$48M iirc).
Remember they won the Super Bowl after he retired  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 11/16/2021 11:30 am : link
They were able to win because of 2 reasons, the defense was dominant against Brady, and Eli Manning was able to lead them in the 4th quarter.

And why was Eli able to be the leader? Mostly because Tiki retired. It also helped for that game that Shockey was in the stands instead of in uniform.

And I don't understand how anyone could ever say Tiki Barber and Hall of Fame in the same breath. He was definitely not deserving of that honor.
......  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 11:33 am : link
LOL. Completely forgot about that yard sale thing. Jeez. That ex wife of Strahan's wasn't even attractive.

Plus being a nuisance? Yikes.
RE: Remember they won the Super Bowl after he retired  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15455460 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:
They were able to win because of 2 reasons, the defense was dominant against Brady, and Eli Manning was able to lead them in the 4th quarter.

And why was Eli able to be the leader? Mostly because Tiki retired. It also helped for that game that Shockey was in the stands instead of in uniform.

And I don't understand how anyone could ever say Tiki Barber and Hall of Fame in the same breath. He was definitely not deserving of that honor.


Jacobs (and Bradshaw) made it so easy to move on from Tiki.

I really liked Jacobs, an all time Giant of mine. Definitely in the top 5.
RE: Remember they won the Super Bowl after he retired  
riceneggs : 11/16/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15455460 jeffusedtobeonwebtv said:
Quote:

And I don't understand how anyone could ever say Tiki Barber and Hall of Fame in the same breath. He was definitely not deserving of that honor.


Tiki is 27th all time in rushing. Thats how you can say HOF/Tiki in the same breath.

27th ALL TIME!!! thats not a small thing
......  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 11:46 am : link
I remember during one of the broadcasts in 2007 that one of the announcers made (I think it was Thom brennaman actually lol) a comment along the lines of how while Tiki Barber is talking about handbags, Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward were running wild.

Immediately Tony Siragusa got sensitive about the comment (which was true) and he had to kind of apologize.

I always loved that comment and Tony being a whiny baby. God Tony Siragusa was awful.
I suspect  
Daniel in MI : 11/16/2021 1:58 pm : link
Tiki thought he was a shoe in to transition smoothly to the media. That’s where the smugness came from.

Worse, I think he thought (or was advised) that to further the transition to journalist he had to have a hot take and separate from his team to show he was not still a player. But he punched down at a struggling young QB, it came off not as objective but disloyal, leaving a bad taste. He may not have meant it to sound that way, but it did. It hurt him in the very market that should have been his most ardent supporters.

That said, as a Giants player he was fantastic, I can’t recall many backs that got better with age, but he did. I recall one MNF game vs Dallas he practically won by himself.
Tiki lacks the gravitas that comes with the Lombardi trophy  
GeofromNJ : 11/16/2021 2:21 pm : link
If he had stayed another year, I think he'd still be on TV despite his comments regarding Eli and TC. Without Lombardi, he's just another ex football player.
Thanks BamaBlue  
arniefez : 11/16/2021 5:44 pm : link
looking back it now it all makes more sense now.
RE: I suspect  
Route 9 : 11/16/2021 5:56 pm : link
In comment 15455651 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
Tiki thought he was a shoe in to transition smoothly to the media. That’s where the smugness came from.

Worse, I think he thought (or was advised) that to further the transition to journalist he had to have a hot take and separate from his team to show he was not still a player. But he punched down at a struggling young QB, it came off not as objective but disloyal, leaving a bad taste. He may not have meant it to sound that way, but it did. It hurt him in the very market that should have been his most ardent supporters.

That said, as a Giants player he was fantastic, I can’t recall many backs that got better with age, but he did. I recall one MNF game vs Dallas he practically won by himself.


Yeah. Someone who is as articulate and careful with his words as Tiki, he knew what he meant by what he said. I'm over it myself since it's literally been 14+ years and Eli's response was simple but true.

Eli wasn't his teammate no more and Tiki wanted to be known solely as the media guy now, smooth transition.

I always thought he was pretty goofy. He was very Carlton-esque from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I just couldn't take him seriously anytime he opened his mouth post football career.
The part of Tiki's monologue about Eli  
bceagle05 : 11/16/2021 6:03 pm : link
that never gets played is when he cited Ben Roethlisberger's "leadership" as the key to the Steelers SB championship in 2006, when Ben was clearly more of a young, game manager type on a team full of veterans. Ben also played historically bad in that particular Super Bowl. Tiki was quite obviously attacking Eli and sticking the knife in a little deeper by bringing up Ben. Ancient history now, be he was clearly trying to make a splash in his media debut.
Loyalty for for Kerry Collins probably hurt him  
MeanBunny : 11/16/2021 7:33 pm : link
Kerry Collins and Fassel probably had the most offense-oriented team and Tiki was part of that. After a rough patch, Collins got the boot for rookie Eli and Vet Warner. I don't think Tiki, nor Stray like the decision as Kerry had some awesome days with GMen. In retrospect, Stray was way more diplomatic and just held his end of the bargain which was rewarded.
Ironically, Tiki was a ball dropper and after getting sick of Coughlin's schtick he did learn to appreciate the recommendations in ball control. Oh well
RE: Loyalty for for Kerry Collins probably hurt him  
steve in ky : 11/16/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15456010 MeanBunny said:
Quote:
Kerry Collins and Fassel probably had the most offense-oriented team and Tiki was part of that. After a rough patch, Collins got the boot for rookie Eli and Vet Warner. I don't think Tiki, nor Stray like the decision as Kerry had some awesome days with GMen. In retrospect, Stray was way more diplomatic and just held his end of the bargain which was rewarded.
Ironically, Tiki was a ball dropper and after getting sick of Coughlin's schtick he did learn to appreciate the recommendations in ball control. Oh well


Collins was actually offered the position of staying on as the starting QB and being the veteran to mentor Eli, but he wasn't interested in doing that and chose to leave.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/16/2021 7:41 pm : link
Tiki thought he was going to be Mayor of NYC one day. He had delusions of grandeur.

He was a helluva RB. If he had played another season or two, he's probably in Canton. He was better than HOFer Bettis when they both were in their prime.
Here is a link to an article explaining Collins choosing to leave NY  
steve in ky : 11/16/2021 7:51 pm : link
Quote:
"I got replaced by a Hall of Famer," Collins told NJ Advance Media. "Not too bad, right?"

“My years in New York were my favorite in the NFL,” Collins said. “It was a time for me personally and professionally of positive transition. What an honor to play for the Maras and the Giants organization. I was surrounded by a pretty good supporting cast.”

And yet Collins' tenure ended on an awkward note when the Giants exited the 2004 draft with Eli Manning, after a trade with the Chargers. The Giants wanted Collins to mentor Manning but he declined and went on to play eight more seasons with the Raiders, Titans and Colts while his former team turned to Kurt Warner as a bridge to Manning late in his rookie season.

Link - ( New Window )
