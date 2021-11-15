Tiki’s fall from grace/ Eli and Strahan’s media Success RELICDOA : 11/15/2021 8:47 pm

Tiki is an all time Giant great. He retired when he was arguably the best all around RB in the league. He seemed to be a company guy and say all the right things (to a degree) His after football career seemed promising….

Then came his abrupt retirement, his public destain for Coughlin, and his National criticism of Eli on SNF. Was Tiki’s fall from grace based on him being smug and unlikable on camera? I have to imagine the Giants winning the Super Bowl with Coughlin and Eli had to hurt his pride after talking shit about them. Then to see Strahan and Eli become media darlings….I can’t imagine a worse outcome for this guy. Is Tiki’s Giants connection forever fractured?