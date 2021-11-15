Tiki’s fall from grace/ Eli and Strahan’s media Success

Tiki is an all time Giant great. He retired when he was arguably the best all around RB in the league. He seemed to be a company guy and say all the right things (to a degree) His after football career seemed promising….
Then came his abrupt retirement, his public destain for Coughlin, and his National criticism of Eli on SNF. Was Tiki’s fall from grace based on him being smug and unlikable on camera? I have to imagine the Giants winning the Super Bowl with Coughlin and Eli had to hurt his pride after talking shit about them. Then to see Strahan and Eli become media darlings….I can’t imagine a worse outcome for this guy. Is Tiki’s Giants connection forever fractured?
He was just surprisingly terrible at media.
Strahan is an interesting case. He was in the right place at the right time and he's a natural on TV. Eli on TV is like Eli on the field. He's totally in control and way smarter than most people realize.
...with an intern on the Today show... while his wife was pregnant...
It later came out it was Tiki, and just speculating here but that might have been the overall consensus with him in the league and how he treated people. How he departed NY was terrible.
quite honestly I think he was just a dickhead.
I have to believe that if Tiki had stayed loyal to Fox, when things got a little heated in Tiki‘s personal life, Fox would have been loyal to him.
Karma
All that aside, he never really had the appeal and charm that Strahan and Eli have. Package someone all you want, but if they aren’t naturally likable, it’s hard to overcome
This
And I will always believe that he was loyal a Giants player, even more so than Strahan often displayed, but his dislike for Coughlin and the direction he was taking the team was too much for Tiki to buy into. That was clearly a miscalculation on his part and he missed out on a ring, and probably the HOF because if that. No need for fans to pile on beyond that. But regardless I still wouldn't fault any player for retiring at the top of his game with his health intact. Just take a look at a video of the current Earl Campbell and what he is enduring to see knowing when to leave has some merits.
I don't agree with some of his choices in life, but I still liked him as a Giants player and enjoyed watching him play. He had one of the greatest seasons at the RB position in the history of the game. I appreciate what he gave this team.
I’m even starting to forgive Kurt Warner for his bs. But anyway he is still on radio; tv too no?
Literally no one here said "I hate Tiki Barber". Conversely plenty of people talked about pulling for him and/or appreciating his time here. We're not children, we can have nuanced opinions.
Tiki just got his job with some network and it me, it seems they were looking for him to provide some insight or inside info. They were using him and he fell for it.
So, Tiki makes comments about what happened behind the sancity of the locker room door. It really does not matter if the comments were about Tiki or the 53rd guy on the roster. You simply do not do that.
Even players who change teams do not start blabbering about what was said in the locker room of the team they left. The only thing you may hear about are pranks which is harlmess to discuss.
So, for Tiki to start talking about what OTHER GUYS in the locker room were allegedly saying about Eli is where I have the issue, where his old team mates have a problem... and where other players in the league also may have issues with Eli.
Yes, he improved tremendously, but did he give credit to Coughlin for it? No. In fact, he blamed Coughlin for wearing him out during the season with his tough practices even though some of his best games were in the last one of the season.
I distinctly remember after a loss where he was interviewed and blamed Coughlin - the old "we were out-coached" comment. Then, after blasting the team he goes and makes fun of Eli. Totally not cool.
I admire what he did on the field, but that's it. I don't care to listen what he has to say.
Strahan was a great Giant but he is not a good guy.
The Barber brothers and their cousins all grew-up together and maintained contact with each other during Tiki's first three seasons in the NFL. After Tiki got drafted and for the first couple of years as a Giant, I heard what a humble and genuine guy Tiki was. As a Giants fan, I was very interested in talking about Tiki and after the first couple of years in the league, things changed with Tiki.
Success clearly went to his head and his relationships within his family began to deteriorate after the 2000 season(he was and still is VERY close to Rhonde). Tiki was beginning to get noticed that season and he was also starting to develop his reputation as a 'fumbler'. As Tiki became more distant with family, his relationship with the Giants organization became more and more fractured after 2000.. This was very well hidden and at first, I was a little skeptical of some of the stories I heard from his cousin. The family was very upset with Tiki and communication broke down.
What I got from all of the information was that the NFL and success changed Tiki. There were no signs of any of the problems that are well know now. These changes impacted Tiki and his family. Somehow, they never manifested with Rhonde, who remained very well grounded.
He attacked Fassel in the press while Fassel was at his mother's funeral, which was worse than anything Tiki ever did.
I don't remember the details but his divorce was a particularly nasty, contentious one.
Exactly. Adding to your brilliant words that should be written down and dipped in gold as each day passes by, I also don't see the obsession with always comparing two people. I just don't like either equally. It doesn't always have to be one is better than the other. You are the best poster on here.
They're both dorks.
while his wife was pregnant with his kids, IIRC.
I try not to judge, but that doesn't mean I have to respect everyone. Cheating on your spouse is scumbag stuff imo, but cheating on your pregnant wife is especially freaking low.
As far as the OP question. I don't think Tiki’s Giants connection is forever fractured, but it's pretty damaged.
Thanks for this post.
Sometimes a lot of things are happening in peoples' personal lives, and we don't know or want to. I am not saying I approve of the intern affair betraying the pregnant wife, I don't, but it can be a symptom. One just hopes he has a good relationship with family where possible. I don't care as much for his career or finances, which are probably just fine.
Quote:
and bashing Coughlin as a big reason why in the process were very revealing, and the beginning of the end.
+1
I agree. That started his fall from grace in the Giant organization. It was Coughlin and his staff who basically fixed his fumbling issues, and all he did was bash Coughlin cause he was a tough coach
Quote:
I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.
He attacked Fassel in the press while Fassel was at his mother's funeral, which was worse than anything Tiki ever did.
I don't remember the details but his divorce was a particularly nasty, contentious one.
There was that infamous time that his ex-wife took all of Strahan's stuff & literally threw it on the front lawn of their Montclair home & had an impromptu yard sale. That hit the news when things were falling apart in his marriage. It was pretty ugly.
Now, obviously, they are light years apart from each other, but LT actually told the Giants and media he was going to retire during the 1992 season and hang them up when the season was over. It didn't get as much focus because Handley was busy driving it into the ground. But LT didn't want to end his career going off on a cart when he was hurt vs Green Bay, so he came back in 1993.
That was 1 of 17 times in my life I was absolutely shocked. I remember walking into the satellite building of my campus and seeing from a distance on the TV "breaking news: Tiki Barber retiring at the end of 2006 season" and thought my eyes were fucking with me.
I thought it was a prank orchestrated just for me or whatever but I got closer and closer to the screen and listened in.
Huh? Why? He's having such a good year. Why now? Why in the middle of the season?
I remember his last game, too. I remember laughing at the Eagles for barely winning that game. I had 0 confidence the Giants would win but lol the Eagles barely won.
That was the game were Joe Buck was so fucking annoying. Unbearable to listen to. The hate for him is totally justified and I always try to shut it out or shrug it off, be a contrarian to the obvious as a young 19 year old but man he was unbearable on that specific night. Woof. Everybody who hates him is right.
Tiki deserved everything that came his way. I feel nothing for him. He acts as if he's one of those sophisticated guys who thinks he's soooo smart that it is always such a burden to talk to people far "stupider" than him.
I thought Tiki Barber was summed up pretty well in his A Football Life story by Antonio Pierce. That's that.
Quote:
In comment 15455248 truebluelarry said:
Quote:
I'm genuinely curious, not looking to stir up trouble. I've not heard anything bad about him, but maybe I've been living under a rock with regards to this.
I know people near the finances at the time, she took him to the cleaner after the contract he signed (4/$48M iirc).
And why was Eli able to be the leader? Mostly because Tiki retired. It also helped for that game that Shockey was in the stands instead of in uniform.
And I don't understand how anyone could ever say Tiki Barber and Hall of Fame in the same breath. He was definitely not deserving of that honor.
Plus being a nuisance? Yikes.
Jacobs (and Bradshaw) made it so easy to move on from Tiki.
I really liked Jacobs, an all time Giant of mine. Definitely in the top 5.
And I don't understand how anyone could ever say Tiki Barber and Hall of Fame in the same breath. He was definitely not deserving of that honor.
Tiki is 27th all time in rushing. Thats how you can say HOF/Tiki in the same breath.
27th ALL TIME!!! thats not a small thing
Immediately Tony Siragusa got sensitive about the comment (which was true) and he had to kind of apologize.
I always loved that comment and Tony being a whiny baby. God Tony Siragusa was awful.
Worse, I think he thought (or was advised) that to further the transition to journalist he had to have a hot take and separate from his team to show he was not still a player. But he punched down at a struggling young QB, it came off not as objective but disloyal, leaving a bad taste. He may not have meant it to sound that way, but it did. It hurt him in the very market that should have been his most ardent supporters.
That said, as a Giants player he was fantastic, I can’t recall many backs that got better with age, but he did. I recall one MNF game vs Dallas he practically won by himself.
Yeah. Someone who is as articulate and careful with his words as Tiki, he knew what he meant by what he said. I'm over it myself since it's literally been 14+ years and Eli's response was simple but true.
Eli wasn't his teammate no more and Tiki wanted to be known solely as the media guy now, smooth transition.
I always thought he was pretty goofy. He was very Carlton-esque from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. I just couldn't take him seriously anytime he opened his mouth post football career.
Ironically, Tiki was a ball dropper and after getting sick of Coughlin's schtick he did learn to appreciate the recommendations in ball control. Oh well
Ironically, Tiki was a ball dropper and after getting sick of Coughlin's schtick he did learn to appreciate the recommendations in ball control. Oh well
Collins was actually offered the position of staying on as the starting QB and being the veteran to mentor Eli, but he wasn't interested in doing that and chose to leave.
He was a helluva RB. If he had played another season or two, he's probably in Canton. He was better than HOFer Bettis when they both were in their prime.
“My years in New York were my favorite in the NFL,” Collins said. “It was a time for me personally and professionally of positive transition. What an honor to play for the Maras and the Giants organization. I was surrounded by a pretty good supporting cast.”
And yet Collins' tenure ended on an awkward note when the Giants exited the 2004 draft with Eli Manning, after a trade with the Chargers. The Giants wanted Collins to mentor Manning but he declined and went on to play eight more seasons with the Raiders, Titans and Colts while his former team turned to Kurt Warner as a bridge to Manning late in his rookie season.
Link - ( New Window )