GBN Draft Report -- First Round Selection Order Update

M.S. : 11/16/2021 7:12 am

Giants are now in the 6- and 8-hole. Not too shabby.

I'd go O-line with both picks even if it meant forcing someone up a bit, or trade down for another lineman.

It's pretty simple math: Giants won't ever sniff a winning season until they fix their woeful line.

Just use Tankathon  
robbieballs2003 : 11/16/2021 7:17 am : link
Always up to date.
Edge.....and go OL the rest the way  
George from PA : 11/16/2021 7:39 am : link
Another DL and TE
RE: Edge.....and go OL the rest the way  
BillT : 11/16/2021 7:45 am : link
George from PA said:

Another DL and TE

Yeah, I think you have to get an edge if one of the top three are available. Hutchinson or Karlaftis would be a dream.
I 2nd tankathon...  
retiredmz : 11/16/2021 7:46 am : link
...it's up to date almost immediately after a game ends
They also need an ILB  
jeff57 : 11/16/2021 7:52 am : link
Players like Devin Lloyd, Brandon Smith or Nakobe Dean would be nice additions.
i agree with the OP  
DavidinBMNY : 11/16/2021 7:52 am : link
Continue to invest in the OL. Turn it into a strength.

The Giants will take a TE project from some small school D1 program  
JohnB : 11/16/2021 7:56 am : link
who has a history of injury problems but has a HUGE upside.
Hutchinson and Neal  
jeff57 : 11/16/2021 8:00 am : link
Would be the dream scenario. But both their picks would probably have to be in the top 6 to make that happen.
There are at least 5-6 teams in bad need of a QB.  
Spider56 : 11/16/2021 8:20 am : link
Maybe a couple will want to mortgage their future and trade for 1 of the future all pros raved about on this board.
Already praying for Aidan Hutchinson  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/16/2021 8:22 am : link
.
I am hoping teams overdraft QB's in the top 5 picks  
Rick in Dallas : 11/16/2021 8:33 am : link
Dropping Hutchinson to the Giants at number 6 then pick either Green or Linderbaum at number 8 as it stands right now.
With 2 top 10  
Giantimistic : 11/16/2021 8:34 am : link
I pick the best edge or online with first pick and trade the second one for a Haul. Set yourself up to get 2 first rounds every year.
I don't think it's a deep draft at the OT  
barens : 11/16/2021 8:46 am : link
spot like the past 2 years. An edge rusher is an absolute must, and there seems to be plenty of options.
RE: With 2 top 10  
robbieballs2003 : 11/16/2021 8:51 am : link
Giantimistic said:

I pick the best edge or online with first pick and trade the second one for a Haul. Set yourself up to get 2 first rounds every year.


Yep. Love this approach. Always stay ahead in every draft. Keep kicking the can down the road each year but collect the interest the current year.
It's a weak QB draft  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/16/2021 8:54 am : link
hopefully a few get pushed up boards.

I think Hutch will be a blue chip, chances of him at 6 seem unlikely. Would be great though!

I think Karlaftis or the Michigan kid (maybe the FSU kid?) are more likely.

I do believe though that if a good EDGE player is there, they will draft him.
Ajabo at Michigan would be a solid get as well if we miss on Hutch  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 11/16/2021 8:57 am : link
.
Jets might well trade down a few, if  
Bob in Newburgh : 11/16/2021 9:04 am : link
they can pick up a 2nd rd.

Stuck with Lawson at Edge next year for 15 mil cap hit. Team needs solid O-linemen, Box Safety, TE.
OL first  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 11/16/2021 9:16 am : link
OL second, OL third. Then Edge (Sam Williams, Zach Harrison, Jermaine Johnson as possibilities). We will continue to flounder until we build a first-rate OL.
I never understand the draft watch midseason  
AnnapolisMike : 11/16/2021 9:26 am : link
All a higher draft pick means is that your team sucks more than most of the teams in the league. The goal should be to draft 18th or later every year.
good lord  
KDavies : 11/16/2021 9:34 am : link
some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players
RE: I never understand the draft watch midseason  
jeff57 : 11/16/2021 9:38 am : link
AnnapolisMike said:

All a higher draft pick means is that your team sucks more than most of the teams in the league. The goal should be to draft 18th or later every year.


Not rooting for, just being realistic.
Don't sleep on these 3 Edge prospects for second round  
Rick in Dallas : 11/16/2021 9:40 am : link
Ebiketie Penn State
Foskey ND
Enagbare South Carolina

3 edge prospects having strong seasons that will definitely be available in the second round.

Ebiketie had a very good last Saturday against Michigan with 2 sacks.









fyi - for what its worth  
Bob in Newburgh : 11/16/2021 9:44 am : link
Rang is already talking up the PS guy for 1st rd.
RE: I never understand the draft watch midseason  
ajr2456 : 11/16/2021 9:52 am : link
AnnapolisMike said:

All a higher draft pick means is that your team sucks more than most of the teams in the league. The goal should be to draft 18th or later every year.


Well…..
RE: good lord  
M.S. : 11/16/2021 10:08 am : link
KDavies said:

some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players

Sounds OK to me.
Enough with the cluster drafting.....  
Joe in CT : 11/16/2021 11:05 am : link
This is one of the reasons why we are in the mess we are in the first place. DG decided "cluster" drafting was way to build this team and it frankly blew up in his face. BPA is the way to go with obvious needs to be considered. In my eyes that means one first round pick for OL and one mid round pick for OL, no need to be targeting first 3 picks ALL on the OL or any other similar scenario...too many other needs to consider.
Agree with Joe CT  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/16/2021 11:36 am : link
BPA. We need impact D players at all levels and a two way TE.
ER. then OL  
Joe Beckwith : 11/16/2021 11:46 am : link
2 of the next 3, at a minimum.
LBs, convertible SSs to LB, DT, TE, maybe even another OL in the 4/5th: whatever they find BP at the spot.
I’ve been thinking  
GoDeep13 : 11/16/2021 12:03 pm : link
A lot about the draft and, the way I see it as of now, I think he best option would be picking Ikem Ekwonu from NC State and Kenyon Green from TAM. Both are very talented OL and both warrant a top 10 pick but both are also extremely versatile in being able to play Tackle or Guard (for Green OT, OG, or C).

Start your best Five. If Peart is serviceable at RT you have Thomas-Ekwonu-Gates/Price-Green-Peart.

If not you can go with Thomas-Ekonwu-Gates-Brederson/Skura-Green or any other shuffling that gets your best 5 guys out there.
RE: They also need an ILB  
GoDeep13 : 11/16/2021 12:06 pm : link
jeff57 said:

Players like Devin Lloyd, Brandon Smith or Nakobe Dean would be nice additions.
Id add Jack Sanborn of Wisconsin to that list.
Give me Hutchison  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:07 pm : link
Karlaftis looks strictly 4-3 DE to me.
Going OL both picks would be very DG-like  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:08 pm : link
and I think it would be a waste, the Edge talent up there should be better players.
RE: I don't think it's a deep draft at the OT  
GoDeep13 : 11/16/2021 12:17 pm : link
barens said:

spot like the past 2 years. An edge rusher is an absolute must, and there seems to be plenty of options.
I wouldn’t say it’s deep either but Cross and Petit-Frere of Ohio St. are forreal. Cross is as smooth as the come. Confident in his kick slide, doesn’t over extend, and once his hands are on you the rush is dead. Petit-Frere is VERY athletic. Quick out of his stance, quick feet, quick to the 2nd level, moves effortlessly.
RE: Give me Hutchison  
Angel Eyes : 11/16/2021 12:17 pm : link
JonC said:

Karlaftis looks strictly 4-3 DE to me.

If Hutchinson isn't there at either pick, I'll go with Karlaftis. Contingencies, you know?
OL with one pick in 2022. Trade down with the other  
Jimmy Googs : 11/16/2021 12:22 pm : link
like they did this year and get a first rounder for 2023.

And pick BPA with the lower first round pick in 2022.

Need to put young OL, LBs and TEs all over this roster with the volume of picks we have in 2022...
Karlaftis isn't a fit unless they're changing the scheme  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:28 pm : link
we've got enough non-fits out there already. Karlaftis is a very good DE prospect if you're running a ton of 4-3 looks, otherwise he might be on the sideline. Similar to the Iowa kid, Epenesa.

Ojabo might move up there, there's prospects to consider later. No more reaching! Pick another position.
RE: good lord  
uther99 : 11/16/2021 12:32 pm : link
KDavies said:

some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players


Agreed, I get the need for OL, but ER is a huge hole on the D
RE: Karlaftis isn't a fit unless they're changing the scheme  
Tuckrule : 11/16/2021 12:42 pm : link
JonC said:

we've got enough non-fits out there already. Karlaftis is a very good DE prospect if you're running a ton of 4-3 looks, otherwise he might be on the sideline. Similar to the Iowa kid, Epenesa.

Ojabo might move up there, there's prospects to consider later. No more reaching! Pick another position.


Hutchinson also is a 4-3 end. He’s not an edge rusher. He’s a smaller 3-4 end but best suited for a 4-3 defense.
Hutchinson is multiple  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:44 pm : link
he'll be fine.
He wouldn't play DE in a 3-4  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:45 pm : link
he'd play OLB, hopefully in the Von Miller-type of deployment rather than what they try to do now with Ojulari.
RE: RE: good lord  
GoDeep13 : 11/16/2021 12:48 pm : link
uther99 said:
In comment 15455295 KDavies said:







some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players



Agreed, I get the need for OL, but ER is a huge hole on the D
Difference being that we already have young talent at EDGE to develop in Ojulari, Roche, and Elerson Smith. We have nothing at IOL and in terms of depth at OT. It’s been a hodgepodge of middling vets that would have been other team’s cuts. What talent is there behind Thomas or Peart? Are we even sure Peart will be a starting RT? We NEED to upgrade over Hernandez and who knows what Lemieux will give us.
He’s 6 6 265  
Tuckrule : 11/16/2021 12:49 pm : link
Nfl weight room and growth you can easily see him adding size and playing on the low 270s. I don’t see any ability to drop back in space. He looks very different going forward as he does backward. He’s a huge body to standup in a 3-4. I truly believe he’s best suited as a DE in 4-3. He can be multiple but to me, I think he’s not best used as a standup edge type. Von Miller is 6-3 245 with a much much quicker first step and burst, speed and bend. Hutchinsons game is built on power. He’s a prototype end. You can take any end and say he can standup but is that maximizing the player?
I’ll add this. I love Hutchinson as a player  
Tuckrule : 11/16/2021 12:54 pm : link
If he is drafted by the giants I’d be inclined to use him as a 5 tech. Similar to how they use Williams, Lawrence, Johnson and then have Ojulari as the lone standup almost like a wide nine. Sub out Johnson for Hutchinson.
He's def not a 5-tech  
JonC : 11/16/2021 12:59 pm : link
that's a total waste. Watch how they use Ojulari, that's how they would use Hutch and hopefully with more stand up coming down off the edge towards the QB. He wouldn't play backwards very much if at all, and it would be covering the flats, maybe some zone to help the second level tighten up underneath.
Think Jason Taylor  
JonC : 11/16/2021 1:01 pm : link
if you want to focus on body type, as an example.
RE: He's def not a 5-tech  
jeff57 : 11/16/2021 1:46 pm : link
JonC said:

that's a total waste. Watch how they use Ojulari, that's how they would use Hutch and hopefully with more stand up coming down off the edge towards the QB. He wouldn't play backwards very much if at all, and it would be covering the flats, maybe some zone to help the second level tighten up underneath.


Agree. He’s stand up in a 3-4, or end in a 4-3,
Just a guess, but I think Ojabo will play one more  
barens : 11/16/2021 1:49 pm : link
year at Michigan. He has looked great at times, but one more year, and he'd be a more complete player, much like Hutchinson.
Ojabo would be a nice consolation prize  
JonC : 11/16/2021 1:52 pm : link
He's a fast riser, maybe the first round contract will be too much for him to pass up.
Ojabo came from nothing  
MyNameIsMyName : 11/16/2021 2:04 pm : link
He’s made comments that he needs the money. He’s gone
Hutchinson  
Hawkman : 11/16/2021 3:39 pm : link
As I have mentioned during draft process I am close to Kwity Paye...Hutchinson is a great talent and high character with non stop motor...a terrific teammate at Michigan ...I was hearing during draft we were considering AVT if we stayed at 10 ...we wanted Smith supposedly if he was on board...would like us to go OL/Edge or Edge/OL with our picks in round 1...
RE: good lord  
bw in dc : 11/16/2021 3:53 pm : link
KDavies said:

some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players


This is what gets lost with these BPA vs Need discussions, particularly in round one.

Either way is actually fine. But here is the key in either instance - just pick a player who can play and produce at a high level.

Which obviously brings us back to the person doing the selection. If he can't do that job, NEITHER approach works.
