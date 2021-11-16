GBN Draft Report -- First Round Selection Order Update

Giants are now in the 6- and 8-hole. Not too shabby.
I'd go O-line with both picks even if it meant forcing someone up a bit, or trade down for another lineman.
It's pretty simple math: Giants won't ever sniff a winning season until they fix their woeful line.
Yeah, I think you have to get an edge if one of the top three are available. Hutchinson or Karlaftis would be a dream.
Yep. Love this approach. Always stay ahead in every draft. Keep kicking the can down the road each year but collect the interest the current year.
I think Hutch will be a blue chip, chances of him at 6 seem unlikely. Would be great though!
I think Karlaftis or the Michigan kid (maybe the FSU kid?) are more likely.
I do believe though that if a good EDGE player is there, they will draft him.
Stuck with Lawson at Edge next year for 15 mil cap hit. Team needs solid O-linemen, Box Safety, TE.
Not rooting for, just being realistic.
Foskey ND
Enagbare South Carolina
3 edge prospects having strong seasons that will definitely be available in the second round.
Ebiketie had a very good last Saturday against Michigan with 2 sacks.
Well…..
Sounds OK to me.
LBs, convertible SSs to LB, DT, TE, maybe even another OL in the 4/5th: whatever they find BP at the spot.
Start your best Five. If Peart is serviceable at RT you have Thomas-Ekwonu-Gates/Price-Green-Peart.
If not you can go with Thomas-Ekonwu-Gates-Brederson/Skura-Green or any other shuffling that gets your best 5 guys out there.
If Hutchinson isn't there at either pick, I'll go with Karlaftis. Contingencies, you know?
And pick BPA with the lower first round pick in 2022.
Need to put young OL, LBs and TEs all over this roster with the volume of picks we have in 2022...
Ojabo might move up there, there's prospects to consider later. No more reaching! Pick another position.
Agreed, I get the need for OL, but ER is a huge hole on the D
Ojabo might move up there, there's prospects to consider later. No more reaching! Pick another position.
Hutchinson also is a 4-3 end. He’s not an edge rusher. He’s a smaller 3-4 end but best suited for a 4-3 defense.
some of you with your nothing but OL are a bit over the top. I agree they should go heavy on the OL, but they need an edge too. Nothing wrong with going edge and OL in the first. They have 3 other picks in the top 75. They can use another pick or two on OL in those, and still address other positions. They need to go BPA, not reach on players
Agree. He’s stand up in a 3-4, or end in a 4-3,
This is what gets lost with these BPA vs Need discussions, particularly in round one.
Either way is actually fine. But here is the key in either instance - just pick a player who can play and produce at a high level.
Which obviously brings us back to the person doing the selection. If he can't do that job, NEITHER approach works.