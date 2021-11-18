ESPN rates 1/5/03 WC loss as Giants toughest loss ever.

I say it was. I was too young for '89 vs. Rams & while we've had a bunch of terrible regular season-'10 vs. Eagles comes to mind-those were regular season losses. Also, I wasn't born yet for The Fumble.
As the 1st seed. That team was done once placed shot himself. 1-3 after play went down. Only win was when our 3 backs ran all over Carolina. Sad. That 07 team winning against an undefeated team, then going 11-1 the following year (only loss to a horrible browns team on Monday night)… then Plac shot himself and it was gone. That team has an argument of being the best in any 16 game span. Including 07 playoffs they were 15-1. Beating Tampa, Dallas and Green Bay all on the road. Then the 16-0 pats in the super bowl. Just incredible run of football. And what could have been.
I'll add this game as well, which gets lost in the sauce with this topic.
That loss to Carolina in the 2006 playoffs 23-0 at home still pisses me off. I thought we were pretty well balanced and one of the best offenses in the NFL. Carolina was good, but not 23-0 good on the road. To lay an egg like that home was just embarrassing....
because we - Chris Calloway - couldn't recover an onside kick. Right up there with the 03 WC game and the 08 Eagles game.
An underrated brutal loss for sure.
I was out a wedding and the reception was held at a nearby hall. When my girlfriend wasn't paying attention, I walked around looking for a TV. I found one is some random room, turned it on, and watched the last half of the 4th quarter. Just a horrible 30 minutes of real time pain...
The 2007 win basically cleansed the 2003 loss for me, but the 2008 still pisses me off for reasons stated above. It was nice to see a Giants team like that so dominant throughout the year. Was too young for 86.
I was just starting to watch football around that time, but the 2008 team through 10-11 games was the most dominant I had ever seen the Giants. Go look up the week to week scores of the 86 Team. It was basically Giants would get a 3 point lead and then turn LT loose, game over. It wasn't until the end of the season they started blowing teams out.
November 23, 2008/ Plax was basically playing on one leg, gutting it out. He later shot himself on November 28th.
They still made the play-offs. Eli Manning stunk it up, and the rest of the team mailed it in, except for Brandon Jacobs. I remember him running up and down the bench trying to wake the other players (all heads hanging low)
I've never been ashamed of them till that day. Their excuse "Plax isn't here". Sorry whiney babies !
The fact that you think Plax was a non factor says all we need to know.
I keep saying narrative because you keep spewing the same bullshit…
The guy was a MAIN reason they won the SB that year. You refuse to give him any credit shows how pathetic you are.
You said on another thread how you loved Tynes for his performance in GB that day, and you would be “very happy” if he was put in the ring of honor.
Well, tynes doesn’t get that chance without Plax completely embarrassing Harris that day.
I called Plax for the asshole he was when he got away with firing a gun at a garbage truck in Brooklyn the day the Giants signed him. He played a big time in the title run, I can't deny that. He also barely participated in the Super Bowl because he "fell in the shower" the night before the game.
After they won the Super Bowl stories leaked out about what a prick the guy was. Steve Smith said he never saw him at practice. Feagles said he never paid him as promised for switching numbers. It was clear where things were going. So I suggested the Giants should trade him prior to 2008. That hurt your feelings so much you're still upset and bringing it up out of the blue 13 years later.
But hey, I was right. The guy was a prick. And a complete fucking moron to boot. Fucking gun in his sweatpants - amazing stupidity.
As I was after 03 disaster in SF. The helpless feeling as Jeff Garcia carved them up in the 4th quarter only to have that huge relief of a very reliable kicker in Bryant and a gimme FG to win it and move on. Just so shitty. Maybe for other older fans it wasn’t the worst, but I was a 1 year old when they won in 86 and still way too young to care about anything other than ninja turtles when they won in 90, so this was the first promising playoff run I was fully in tune to and it just sucked so bad. I also remember pretty vividly being upset when Chris Calloway screwed up the onside kick in 97, but not like how it felt in 03.
Worst Loss is like picking your favorite Beatles song
is that, as painful as it was at the time, it actually opened the door for what came next. It was effectively the last game of the Fassel regime. He kept his job for another season, but his team never recovered. And if we had one that game, he probably survives the following season and we don't get Coughlin or Eli.
The Ravens Super Bowl is probably the only game I've ever watched in 30 years of fandom where I turned it off well before the end. I just couldn't sit through it.
I made the mistake of watching that 49er playoff with my then girlfriend at the time. Suffice to say, as the 49er comeback was happening, I did not take it particularly well and lost my shit for about an hour straight in a way I had never lost my shit before, or since.
Pretty sure she never looked at me the same after that game. Dumb mistake on my part to combine a Giants playoff game with spending 'quality time' my significant other. I should've known better.
I will still go with the 1978 Fumble Miracle at the Meadowlands.
More recent the 2010 loss to the Eagles was devastating.
My buddy and me where at my house and didn't talk for an hour after that one!
1989 Rams loss, while tough wasn't horrible.
The losses when your team just blows it are the most difficult.
Im just happy we have those SB's to offset these types of defeats.
Because that team had the best chance to win it all since I had been watching (since 90). Even without Burress the 08 Giants were going to be a tough team to beat for most of the playoff teams, although the loss of Burress to me was the most significant reason the Giants lost to the eagles in the divisional round. Burress certainly was not the only reason they exited the playoffs early (usually there are multiple reasons why anything happens), but perhaps the biggest.
about the SF loss, because it had no business happening. The Giants played beautifully and then stopped too soon, the classic mistake of thinking the win was in the bag. The entire thing perfectly represented visually by Shockey's TV spot on the missed field goal.
But, the 2008 loss is the one that bugs me more now, because that Giants team had a better shot at winning the Super Bowl than the 2002 Giants. Fat chance the 2002 Giants were going to beat the Bucs in Tampa the following field, their defense was a buzzsaw. But, the 2008 Giants would've been the favorite had they not stumbled against the Eagles.
I kind of think the narrative that Plax's absence directly attributed
If you ask me, 2008 had more to do with Coughlin/Eli's bugaboo against the Eagles. They had no problem running the Panthers out of Giants Stadium for the #1 seed. I don't really count the Minnesota game as they didn't really try to win it.
'03 game is the worst for me. It even eclipsed 'the Fumble', because the Giants had that game in the bag. The two things that really bothered me more than Trey Junkin (the Giants never should have been in that situation), were the Shockey drop and Strahan expending more energy pointing at the scoreboard than playing defense. I really wanted Collins to get back to the SB and this loss proved to be the closest he ever got as a Giant...
a joy to watch his rookie year. Especially for a team starved of offensive weapons over the past decade.
One thing to add about Kerry Collins. The difference between the Brown\Kanell\Graham lead offenses and a Kerry Collins lead offense was immense. Collins showed the value of being able to make all of the throws, which took the Giants to a new level.
Then the Giants transition to Manning, a quarterback who could make all of the throws (although nowhere near the arm of Collins), but also had the mind to go with it.
Watching Flipper score and then disappear into the tunnel tore my heart out. Regular season? For me was the loss to the Jets in the season finale in 88 which pretty much knocked them out of the playoffs. If they had won that game, they would have clinched the NFC East. INstead, they had to rely on the 49ers to beat the Rams that night to get in and of course, the Rams destroyed them that night to seal our fate
The October 2001 15-14 loss to the Greatest Show on Turf sticks out.
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
Fred Robbins breaking BOTH of his hands in '08 was big too
I’ve become borderline obsessed with that ‘08 loss.
Things that stand out to me, that have been lost over the years:
- Bradshaw retired the opening kick to like the 30, the Giants got in the redzone, but then settled for a field goal
- Manning had a terrible pick that was returned to the goal line, on a throw where he was fading back and threw into double coverage way over Hixon
- Carney was 5/7 that year on kicks 40-49 yards, but missed 2 that day
- On 4th and short Giants went to QB sneak instead of handing the ball to Brandon Jacobs
Manning was really bad that day and Coughlin did the team no favors resting against Minnesota and having 3 weeks between meaningful games.
Eh, to your last point. He played the starters in the first half and rested them in the 2nd half and they still almost beat the Vikings who then lost to the Eagles the next week.
The October 2001 15-14 loss to the Greatest Show on Turf sticks out.
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
Giants were driving for the winning FG, but Jurevicius effed up.
The October 2001 15-14 loss to the Greatest Show on Turf sticks out
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
Giants were driving for the winning FG, but Jurevicius effed up.
I was at that game with my brother. Ron Dayne also had a stupid penalty in the game that was extremely costly if I remember correctly.
followed by "Junkin snap" and "Flipper td"..all brutal
That Viking loss on an onsides kick that goes off Calloway who was as sure handed as they come was brutal. We all were talking about getting flights to go to Green Bay. I remember just sitting in my chair with the snow falling for 20 minutes after the game. We could not believe what had just happened.
to the Dog-Ass Jets. Yeah, I know, but it wasn't just a loss, it was the NFL and the Giants v. the upstart Jets, a chance to restore order in NY and the rest of the known universe and the Giants didn't just lose, they were humiliated, whipped physically and mentally, abused, laughed at. It was like Ali taunting Sonny Liston while beating the hell out of him. It handed NY, the back pages, and the region to the Jets. It was worse than giving up 72 points to Washington, worse than the Fumble, worse than Flipper Anderson, worse than Try Junkin, worse than Plax, even worse than DeSean effin' Jackson. They should have declared the Yale Bowl a toxic superfund site after that game.
There have been a number of threads about the 2008 team through the years and lots of hyperbole about Burress.
Burress had a terrible season in 2008 prior to his arrest. The Giants had some of their best performances without him in the lineup earlier in the year.
The Giants defense was struggling and Manning had a bad game against Philly.
The myth of Burress as the lynch pin of that season is based on Jim Johnson saying the Giants were easier to game plan against without Burress.
I wish a reporter would have clarified if that includes the version of Burress who was banged up, getting himself suspended, and loafing it. Because that was Burress in 2008.
I always said the biggest loss of 2008 happened in the summer when Osi was lost for the year. The defense wore down and the giants played a poor game at the worst moment. Fg attempts were missed. I think if the giants played that game ten times, as worn down as they were they win it 7 times. Earlier in the year they were practically unbeatable. Not that day.
We lost a super star passrusher for the year. We win it all if that doesn’t happen, never mind plax.
89 and 08 were so different yet so similar at the same time. Weird parallels and differences.
It was brtual. From my nose bleed seats you saw the whole thing unfold. The stadium was compeltely silent as everyone just turned and walked out. I was at most of the game son the list - all the brutal Eagle losses, Vikings etc, Flipper was the worst for me.
1/5/03 WC loss and Ravens SB loss are about about the same in terms of
Since the NFL annexed the AFL in 1970, the New York Giants have made the playoffs a total of 14 times. Three of those campaigns ended in Super Bowl victories, one ended at the Super Bowl and the rest are indelibly etched in the far horizons of my brain as events that I would like to receive a refund for.
Not included in the below list of suicidal moments are pre-1985 games plus every playoff loss in the Tom Coughlin era. Also missing is the forgettable 44-3 bodyslamming by San Francisco in January of 1994—Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor’s final game as Giants (I’m pretending it didn’t happen).
The rest are all the usual suspects, mostly games the Giants should have—or could have—won but for some reason or another, did not. Enjoy.
Like I said, I was there in Arizona when he played his last game with the Giants.
All the Giants fans were surprised to see him on the field, as he was hobbling around. He caught one pass, on the first play of the game, and he was done. As I recall, he'd been playing through a lot of pain, for several games, previously.
Sure he pulled a stupid a couple of days later, but come the Philly game, I don't think he was in shape to be the Eagles killer he'd always been before
Burress was hurt and was having a difficult season.
He was without a doubt my favorite player from that era, despite all of the really dumb things he pulled.
I don’t doubt his arrest caused a major distraction. But he just wasn’t a big part of the success the Giants had earlier that year.
1/6/03 was the last time that happened.
One that is personal to me is the 96 loss to the Pats in NY. Blew a 22-0 lead, last game of the season( i think). I was 10 or 11, and we really hate the pats here. It was a brutal one.
Correct.
The most devastating loss of my life as a fan. The biggest black eye of an otherwise fantastic era of football for TC/Eli was their total ineptitude against Philly.
To torture myself further I looked up the weather in East Rutherford on 1/18/2009. That game against the Cardinals would have been played in 34 degrees with precipitation coming down.
2008 Giants rushing attack: #1 in NFL
2008 Cardinals rushing attack: #32 in NFL
Motherfucker.
Man I miss having a running game.
IMO, you're wrong.
That 2002 team was dynamic on offense but they were similar to the Andy Reid teams of that era that couldn't chew up TOP to give the defense a breather.
I think that team would have gone to the NFC Championship if they had gotten through SF, but TB was a cut above that year no matter what would have happened.
Tampa would have destroyed them. Kerry Collins versus a Derrick Brooks and Ronde Barber with Simeon Rice and Warren Sapp at his feet?
Pick sixes...
That loss to Carolina in the 2006 playoffs 23-0 at home still pisses me off. I thought we were pretty well balanced and one of the best offenses in the NFL. Carolina was good, but not 23-0 good on the road. To lay an egg like that home was just embarrassing....
Then what happened the next week after a miraculous comeback? SF gets their shit pushed in by Tampa Bay the next week. What a waste.
Who was the idiot on that play that cost the Giants 15 yards? Was it Shaun Williams?
To torture myself further I looked up the weather in East Rutherford on 1/18/2009. That game against the Cardinals would have been played in 34 degrees with precipitation coming down.
2008 Giants rushing attack: #1 in NFL
2008 Cardinals rushing attack: #32 in NFL
Motherfucker.
Fudge.
I disagree. That was a year with no dominant teams.
Giants could have beaten Tampa Bay
2008 team really wore down on defense and Pierce was out and the DT was hurt. Plax being out really hurt the run game. That team was primed for a beating in the playoffs which happened.
An underrated brutal loss for sure.
Collins separated his throwing shoulder in that game. It was hardly reported at the time, and Collins took the trashing without making excuses.
His teammates respected him a lot, especially Strahan.
They were clearly outmatched in that game, but 60 minutes from a Lombardi trophy. Those opportunities don’t come often. Kerry Collins didn’t even give them a chance, he played scared.
Collins separated his throwing shoulder in that game. It was hardly reported at the time, and Collins took the trashing without making excuses.
His teammates respected him a lot, especially Strahan.
Where did you hear that about Collins' shoulder?
ESPN link - ( New Window )
I was just starting to watch football around that time, but the 2008 team through 10-11 games was the most dominant I had ever seen the Giants. Go look up the week to week scores of the 86 Team. It was basically Giants would get a 3 point lead and then turn LT loose, game over. It wasn't until the end of the season they started blowing teams out.
Burress had a terrible season in 2008 prior to his arrest. The Giants had some of their best performances without him in the lineup earlier in the year.
The Giants defense was struggling and Manning had a bad game against Philly.
The myth of Burress as the lynch pin of that season is based on Jim Johnson saying the Giants were easier to game plan against without Burress.
I wish a reporter would have clarified if that includes the version of Burress who was banged up, getting himself suspended, and loafing it. Because that was Burress in 2008.
November 23, 2008/ Plax was basically playing on one leg, gutting it out. He later shot himself on November 28th.
They still made the play-offs. Eli Manning stunk it up, and the rest of the team mailed it in, except for Brandon Jacobs. I remember him running up and down the bench trying to wake the other players (all heads hanging low)
I've never been ashamed of them till that day. Their excuse "Plax isn't here". Sorry whiney babies !
That team wasn’t going anywhere without Plax.
I know you hate to give any credit to him - including his performance in the 07 game in GB - but he’s the reason they lost.
And because of his absence, they weren’t winning dick without him.
Jimmy Johnson - the master DC - was quoted as saying their gamelan was completely different without Plax, but we know how you hate facts that fuck with your narratives.
9 point loss with 2 min left? Muffed onside kick? At home?
That was B-R-U-T-A-L…
Based on when you do post about football instead of other posters, what you don't know about the sport could fill a book. Plax was a non-factor that season. He'd long since checked out well before he shot himself.
The fact that you think Plax was a non factor says all we need to know.
I keep saying narrative because you keep spewing the same bullshit…
The guy was a MAIN reason they won the SB that year. You refuse to give him any credit shows how pathetic you are.
You said on another thread how you loved Tynes for his performance in GB that day, and you would be “very happy” if he was put in the ring of honor.
Well, tynes doesn’t get that chance without Plax completely embarrassing Harris that day.
But keep denying the facts.
He had diametrically different season in ‘08.
Burress the decoy as the reason the team didn’t repeat is ridiculous.
Do you deny you don’t give any credit for the SB win to Plax?
Plax was a BIG reason they got the #1 seed, and his absence was a BIG reason they lost vs PHI.
But don’t take my word for it - see the quotes from Johnson and Brian Dawkins. You know - actual professionals,’ not an armchair douchebag like you.
After they won the Super Bowl stories leaked out about what a prick the guy was. Steve Smith said he never saw him at practice. Feagles said he never paid him as promised for switching numbers. It was clear where things were going. So I suggested the Giants should trade him prior to 2008. That hurt your feelings so much you're still upset and bringing it up out of the blue 13 years later.
But hey, I was right. The guy was a prick. And a complete fucking moron to boot. Fucking gun in his sweatpants - amazing stupidity.
Facts from 2008:
He was dealing with a bad hamstring, and missed a game when he blew of practice and got suspended. Coughlin also sat him to start the Steelers game because he blew off a PT session.
The Giants were on a 6 game win streak where Burress hadn't gone over 50 yards receiving. He had just got blanked by Cards in the Giants win.
He was on pace for lows in TDs, yards, YPC, and 1st downs as a Giant.
During that 6 game streak Burress went:
- 3 rec/24 yds
- 3/15
- 3/34
- 1/17
- 3/47
- 0/0
The Giants best games that year Burress was either suspended or hurt.
Game didn’t end up close, but that bogus defensive holding call when we had the TO late in the 1st half turned that game.
Vikes ‘97
Jackson PR
Boys score in 11 seconds to win in OT
Countless last play FGs (Boys especially painful)
The Ravens Super Bowl is probably the only game I've ever watched in 30 years of fandom where I turned it off well before the end. I just couldn't sit through it.
the Fumble the most shocking
More recent the 2010 loss to the Eagles was devastating.
My buddy and me where at my house and didn't talk for an hour after that one!
1989 Rams loss, while tough wasn't horrible.
The losses when your team just blows it are the most difficult.
Im just happy we have those SB's to offset these types of defeats.
But, the 2008 loss is the one that bugs me more now, because that Giants team had a better shot at winning the Super Bowl than the 2002 Giants. Fat chance the 2002 Giants were going to beat the Bucs in Tampa the following field, their defense was a buzzsaw. But, the 2008 Giants would've been the favorite had they not stumbled against the Eagles.
If you ask me, 2008 had more to do with Coughlin/Eli's bugaboo against the Eagles. They had no problem running the Panthers out of Giants Stadium for the #1 seed. I don't really count the Minnesota game as they didn't really try to win it.
How about the collection of losses to the Eagles, which is the worse?
1.) The miracle in the Meadowlands
2.) The Brian Westbrook punt return game
3.) The Desean Jackson punt return game
4.) The 2008 playoff game
5.) Jake Elliott 61 yard FG
Which brings me to my next point...F the Eagles forever.
On the other hand, in retrospect that team was unlikely to go much further in the playoffs. For that reason, I say the Flipper Anderson game was the worst.
One thing to add about Kerry Collins. The difference between the Brown\Kanell\Graham lead offenses and a Kerry Collins lead offense was immense. Collins showed the value of being able to make all of the throws, which took the Giants to a new level.
Then the Giants transition to Manning, a quarterback who could make all of the throws (although nowhere near the arm of Collins), but also had the mind to go with it.
Ugh - I totally forgot about that game...
I HATE the Eagles so much.
That team was clearly running out of steam, and much of it had to do with the injuries piling up on defense.
You could see the warning signs before that game. And it wasn't all on Burress.
*Tiki was arguably the best offensive player in the NFL.
*A WR trio of Toomer - Hilliard - Ron Dixon.
*Shockey and Dan Campbell at TE.
*Solid if unspectacular OLine getting a career year out of LT Luke Petitgout.
*Offensive Coordinator Sean Payton.
That was as good an offense as the Giants have ever had IMO. They could really light it up, and oftentimes did.
They were clearly outmatched in that game, but 60 minutes from a Lombardi trophy. Those opportunities don’t come often. Kerry Collins didn’t even give them a chance, he played scared.
Collins separated his throwing shoulder in that game. It was hardly reported at the time, and Collins took the trashing without making excuses.
His teammates respected him a lot, especially Strahan.
I always really like Kerry Collins, this makes me like him even more.
In terms of ROI, he might be the greatest FA signing in NYG history.
He brought them out of the mid-90s offensive/QB nightmare with a fun, wide open passing game that brought them to and won some big games.
Giants lose WC to Niners - ( New Window )
I think the D lost too much steam towards the end of the year.
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
You and Terps have such great memories for this stuff.
I loved Robbins. One of my favorite players. I miss actually liking players on the Giants.
The defensive line was running on fumes because they didn't have the depth they did in 2007. Osi was out of the year in the preseason and that killed the Giants down the stretch.
They lost because they threw the ball 29 times when they were running the ball successfully with Jacobs and Ward.
The "don't punt it to Desean Jackson" would be my #2.
The loss to the WTF's this year would be my #3.
I say "would" because I try to eradicate terrible losses from my mind and there may have been worse losses that I have successfully forgotten.
I remember his knees being more of an issue than anything else. He had microfracture surgery after 2008.
They rattled off 25 points, but we actually did win - except for the refs sabotaging our last minute save. Though by getting to that point in the first place, we deserved to lose.
Eh, to your last point. He played the starters in the first half and rested them in the 2nd half and they still almost beat the Vikings who then lost to the Eagles the next week.
Up 38-14 in the third Q and San Fran rattles off 25 pts to win. Ugh. Giants lose WC to Niners - ( New Window )
They rattled off 25 points, but we actually did win - except for the refs sabotaging our last minute save. Though by getting to that point in the first place, we deserved to lose.
The Giants still would have needed to successfully execute a FG attempt, which was no guarantee at that point.
I think we were winning at the time.
Yup. Which was near the Eagles goal line. SMH.
But the 3rd and 25 sticks out in my mind. I still can't believe that happened.
I think we were winning at the time.
I had forgotten that they were stuffed on 4th and 1 and 4th and 2 on consecutive drives in the 4th.
The passing game was getting stale the last quarter of the year (what impact missing a subpar Burress had on it is another question).
I didn’t see the value of getting David Carr reps in the Vikings game, when Manning was having a bad stretch.
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
Giants were driving for the winning FG, but Jurevicius effed up.
Nevertheless, there was enough juice left in that team to beat Arizona (I think that would have been a thrashing) in the NFCC and then Pittsburgh in the SB.
Eli v. Roethlisberger in a Super Bowl is something we would have gotten in a perfect world.
The October 2001 15-14 loss to the Greatest Show on Turf sticks out
True that it was an early regular season game without "playoff implications" so to speak but from a pure competitive standpoint that was one of those games where you had a historically great team on the ropes and couldn't close out.
I was a little young for LT's dominance but this game by Strahan sticks out as the most dominant defensive performance by a NYG player that I've fully witnessed. I was crushed when we lost that game. Fucking Grant Wistrom.
Giants were driving for the winning FG, but Jurevicius effed up.
I was at that game with my brother. Ron Dayne also had a stupid penalty in the game that was extremely costly if I remember correctly.
That Viking loss on an onsides kick that goes off Calloway who was as sure handed as they come was brutal. We all were talking about getting flights to go to Green Bay. I remember just sitting in my chair with the snow falling for 20 minutes after the game. We could not believe what had just happened.
The defense played well enough to win that day but the offense just wasn’t the same without Plax’s presence, even in a down season for him.
Burress had a terrible season in 2008 prior to his arrest. The Giants had some of their best performances without him in the lineup earlier in the year.
The Giants defense was struggling and Manning had a bad game against Philly.
The myth of Burress as the lynch pin of that season is based on Jim Johnson saying the Giants were easier to game plan against without Burress.
I wish a reporter would have clarified if that includes the version of Burress who was banged up, getting himself suspended, and loafing it. Because that was Burress in 2008.
I always said the biggest loss of 2008 happened in the summer when Osi was lost for the year. The defense wore down and the giants played a poor game at the worst moment. Fg attempts were missed. I think if the giants played that game ten times, as worn down as they were they win it 7 times. Earlier in the year they were practically unbeatable. Not that day.
We lost a super star passrusher for the year. We win it all if that doesn’t happen, never mind plax.
89 and 08 were so different yet so similar at the same time. Weird parallels and differences.
Both brutal.
Not included in the below list of suicidal moments are pre-1985 games plus every playoff loss in the Tom Coughlin era. Also missing is the forgettable 44-3 bodyslamming by San Francisco in January of 1994—Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor’s final game as Giants (I’m pretending it didn’t happen).
The rest are all the usual suspects, mostly games the Giants should have—or could have—won but for some reason or another, did not. Enjoy.
See the 5! - ( New Window )
The defense played well enough to win that day but the offense just wasn’t the same without Plax’s presence, even in a down season for him.
I’ve posted these numbers a few times over the years:
Hixon technically started 7 games, including the Pitt game where Coughlin sat Burress to start, and then brought him on.
- Hixon (7 starts): 26 Rec/414 Yds/15.8 YPC/2 TDs
- Burress (10 games): 35 Rec/454 Yds/13 YPC/4 TDs
Rush Yards:
With Burress: 156/game
Without Burress: 159/game
The Giants had a really solid game against Philly earlier in the year were Burress didn’t factor at all after an early TD catch.
If the reasoning is if Burress gets healthy and gets his head out of his ass, the Giants had a better chance of beating Philly, sure.
But all things equal, if he continues on the same trajectory that season, he wasn’t an impactful player.
If the Giants hadn’t been winning in spite of him, he would have gotten much more shit for how bad he was playing.
Like I said, I was there in Arizona when he played his last game with the Giants.
All the Giants fans were surprised to see him on the field, as he was hobbling around. He caught one pass, on the first play of the game, and he was done. As I recall, he'd been playing through a lot of pain, for several games, previously.
Sure he pulled a stupid a couple of days later, but come the Philly game, I don't think he was in shape to be the Eagles killer he'd always been before
He was without a doubt my favorite player from that era, despite all of the really dumb things he pulled.
I don’t doubt his arrest caused a major distraction. But he just wasn’t a big part of the success the Giants had earlier that year.