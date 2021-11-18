ESPN rates 1/5/03 WC loss as Giants toughest loss ever. SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/18/2021 7:01 pm

Agree? Disagree?



I say it was. I was too young for '89 vs. Rams & while we've had a bunch of terrible regular season-'10 vs. Eagles comes to mind-those were regular season losses. Also, I wasn't born yet for The Fumble.