Draft Wire Luke Easterling: 3-Round Mock Draft (11/18)

Here are the Giants selections:Round One (#6) Ikem Ekwonu; OT; North CarolinaRound One (#8) Tyler Linderbaum; OL; IowaRound Two (#41) Christian Harris; LB; AlabamaRound Three (#69) Martin Emerson Jr; CB; Mississippi State.Round Three (#72) Auburn EDGE Derick Hall; EDGE; AuburnGiants are at their rope's end along their offensive line so snagging two in Round One makes a lot of sense. And while the Giants are desperate for pass rushers, an argument can be made they are equally desperate at ILB, so I have no problem whatsoever with Christian Harris at 41.As for CB Marin Emerson Jr. at 69, I have no problem whatsoever with this player. My problem is a general sense of revulsion at spending ANY draft capital on the secondary given the vast amount of resources the Giants have already committed.At 72 is Derick Hall, who I have not seen play, but he seems to be putting together a very nice season with 41 tackles; 7.5 TFL; and 5 Sacks. And at some point in the Draft, the Giants will look to find Lorenzo Carter's replacement and maybe this guy is the one. Link - ( New Window