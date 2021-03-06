Daniel Jones - Plant Your Flag

He's just so bad to watch. If his first read is open, he is perfectly good. After that it's a disaster. No feel in the pocket, constant panic, no improvisational ability. Just a total robot.
Watch a guy like Heinike for example. He's not going to be a great QB, but he knows how to play. He knows how to move. He finds guys when the play breaks down. Maybe it's partially aesthetic, but I'd so much rather watch a guy like that than a guy like Jones
It doesn't have to be a first round pick. It can be a day 3 pick.
I would pick Corral, but that's not even the point. The point is there is no economic reason to keep Jones once he is deemed a lost cause. Trade him for whatever you can get and get started on another quarterback ASAP.
That he was a reach at #6 overall. It was one of the main news stories after the draft league-wide. But not only that— 2019 was the weakest QB class of the 4 drafts that Gettleman has conducted. It was Murray at #1 and then slim pickings after that. Gettleman definitely felt pressure to take a QB in that draft because 2018 showed the Eli was much closer to the end than they originally thought. I’m not surprised Jones has ended up looking the way he has. The #6 pick doesn’t always mean the same thing every player. He’s played exactly how I would expect a FORCED reach of a #6 pick in one of the weaker QB classes we’ve seen in some time.
I mean it’s not like he’s been absolutely dreadful— but he’s certainly not an elite franchise QB— he’s never even really shown flashes of being one that could give any hope. He’s shown flashes of being competent and serviceable, but never truly great. And at no point on his film at Duke did he ever look like one (and still had never looks like that here). He did a pretty good job at Duke *considering* the lack of talent around him there, but never once did he have any “wow” moments that would’ve indicated he had the potential to be truly great.
To this day I still do not understand how Gettleman thought Daniel Jones could go from never having been an elite QB in college (only decent) to suddenly being an elite *NFL* QB. His stats were very subpar at Duke. Supporting cast aside, when have we seen a QB with subpar college stats ever go on to having all pro stats in the NFL someday?
The reason DG said he drafted him: because he saw an “NFL qwattahback “ at the “seen-ya” bowl. I still don’t understand what that means nor why DG felt above providing any further explanation of that comment. He might as well have just said “I just really liked the cut if his jib”
We did have Phil Simms; his college stats were bad (32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, completion percentage below 50%). His record wasn’t anything to write home about either; he never played in a bowl game.
He just doesn't have it between the ears to play football. The Giants just think they are way smarter and better at their jobs than they are and assume they could take a physical talent that was "smart" and make a mobile Eli Manning out of him.
He drafted him based on what he looks like. Jones probably had a good handshake and called him "sir". If Jones had tattoos or red hair or long hair or was funny looking in some way, there is no chance he's the pick
I don't know if you've seen me say this but I've been saying that about the way the Giants scout often the "cut of his jib" lol
He drafted him based on what he looks like. Jones probably had a good handshake and called him "sir". If Jones had tattoos or red hair or long hair or was funny looking in some way, there is no chance he's the pick
Did you know that baseball scouts (and maybe football too) back in the olden days used to have a term known as “a good face”, where they basically believed if a guy was handsome it meant that he was going to be a great player? They’d literally include “good face” as one of their scouting notes. My buddy and I always joke about stuff like that probably being the extent of DG’s player evaluation process.
I don't know if you've seen me say this but I've been saying that about the way the Giants scout often the "cut of his jib" lol
Hahahaha no I actually hadn’t seen that lol — thats also similar to the “good face” thing that I just mentioned in my other post 30 seconds ago
Seriously. Maybe he could grow to be better and overcome his deficiencies maybe not. But, no one is succeeding in this situation. You see Hernandez get rag dolled over and over? He’s one of our actual starters. We want him in there apparently. Solder gets blown back every pass play. OL that are JAG would be a huge step up,
Then you get Golladay miss his block to spring KT to have a chance. EE is invisible at best. Rudolph made his 1 play and then looked gimpy.
We can’t block and we can’t run the ball, so why would a D give a F about play action. Play action to who? Saquon tippy taps? Oh no, might burn us for 3 yards. So they can play the run on the way to the QB.
But don’t worry, new QB, rest assured you’ll always be playing from behind because we also can’t rush the passer at all.
But it’s all good, we got “4 hooks” Garrett calling this O.
So Dan Jones, Dan Marino, or Dan Fouts. Who gives a shit?
I like Danny Jones but it has become painfully obvious that he is not
Oh man I love that face thing too!
I mean the funny thing is that like I say the cut of his jib thing to like mock someone's analytical process. But I'd have more respect for him saying that than "full bloom love" DG is so out of touch he doesn't even realize how stupid he looks so often. I guess the Giants don't either. He's found the right employer at least, you can give that to him
I'm just not willing to pay him a second contract to find out for certain. He best asset may be his rookie deal, right now. A second deal will further paralyze this offense and team. You cut your losses after next year.
He’s about to get his third OC in 3 seasons. And the one he has now is terrible. He still has little time to throw. Plus, going into next season, who are you going to get to replace him. This is not a good QB draft. And are you really going to give up 2 first rounders for a declining Russell Wilson? Especially with the cap hit he would bring. I say get rid d of the coaches and the GM, seriously rebuild the OL, and stay with him one more year.
He looks flat out cooked in the pocket. Most telling play was not seeing Golliday wide open inside the 5 yard line.
The Giants need to move on from not only Jones but a lot of other players.
Barkley, Hernandez,Slayton,Solder(please retire),Engram,Carter,Ximines,Lawrence (way overrated by Giant fans), Bradberry and Crowder.
I can’t stand the coaching staff a bunch of clowns.The final series of the first half was Looney Tunes.
The front office from the owners,GM, scouting dept and pro personnel dept are just plain awful.
He missed a wide open touchdown to Galloday, not because of line play, but because he locked on to someone else and never saw the wide open guy. He is not getting better at this. Some QB's have it and some guys don't. He doesn't. He isn't seeing the whole field.
It's also insulting to say he's gonna be just as good as Eli. He never was as good as Eli and he wont magically be that. He is not on the same talent level.
No kidding i remember telling my brother after a game when Eli played great If he weren't Peyton's brother people would think he was much better.
He's a good duke athlete. He is not a QB. He lacks that instinct to see the field and decision making . Not to mention arm. He is a good athlete that can run fast. He is a good back up to bring in for gadget plays and line him up like wide out ; like a cordell stewart.
Not because I necessarily think he is a franchise QB, but I have seen enough good things to think maybe with a better cast he could be a guy you want to build around. Last night, was just plain awful and it really shakes the confidence. He does lock on receivers (although because of that story line in every game that is done the producers are looking for open guys to whisper into the analysts head—every guy misses open guys), he panicks, he can be inaccurate at times, and just isn’t consistent enough to win.
We can't afford to pay him and rebuild AGAIN. so whether you love him or hate him we missed our rebuild window.
This is a huge part of the point, IMO.
Whether you believe that DJ is part of the problem or a victim of the problem, we only have one moderately inexpensive year left with him. After that, the 5th year option increases his cap cost significantly, and then a 2nd contract beyond that will be even more expensive.
Even if you believe that he's being held back by a bad roster (and/or coaching staff), that still requires another (or continued) rebuilding effort. And as a function of finances alone, that rebuild will have more flexibility with an inexpensive contract at the QB position.
I personally think DJ has shown flashes of strong play, and has also displayed plenty of inconsistency of his own. The fact that - at best - we don't know whether he can be a franchise QB yet with only a year and a half left on his baseline rookie contract makes it very difficult to commit to him for another contract.
I wouldn't even pick up the 5th year option, TBH. I'd let him play out next year, and if he somehow blossoms with a hopefully improved OL and a more dynamic playcaller, then I'd work on re-signing him. And if he doesn't show significant improvement by the end of year 4, I'd let him walk.
But in terms of planting my flag - I think DJ is journeyman level. A clean-shaven Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Staunchest Jones defenders have turned the corner, what’s the plan?
Personally I’d take a chance on Corral. He’s got the arm strength, eye manipulation and the attitude to be a good QB in the NFL. He’s deadly in the intermediate to short game and is the runner everyone likes to pretend Jones is.
Will he be? Tough to say for certain but I don’t think you pass on him for the uncertainty of 2023. Worst case you can do what the Cardinals did if this team is picking in the top 5 again
What Gatorade Dunk is absolutely the plan unless you have a strong conviction one of the guys in the draft is a potential top 10QB in this league. Don’t be like the Jets and reach for Zach Wilson. You have one more year to figure it out, but commit NO MONEY to Jones.
What Gatorade Dunk is absolutely the plan unless you have a strong conviction one of the guys in the draft is a potential top 10QB in this league. Don’t be like the Jets and reach for Zach Wilson. You have one more year to figure it out, but commit NO MONEY to Jones.
Zach Wilson wasn't a reach. he may not work out but he has elite arm talent. Daniel Jones was a reach.
The $20M+ option should be completely off the table.
We did have Phil Simms; his college stats were bad (32 touchdowns, 45 interceptions, completion percentage below 50%). His record wasn’t anything to write home about either; he never played in a bowl game.
Simms's collegiate stats were definitely not fantastic, but you also have to adjust for the era.
In 1978, there were only three QBs in all of D-I football that had a completion percentage above 60%. Simms was at 53.2% in his senior season, which would have placed him just outside the top 20 if Morehead was in D-IA (and that was their first year in D-IAA). For comparison, Joe Montana was at 54.2% in 1978 (also just outside the top 20).
Only two D-I QBs even threw for 20+ TDs in 1978. Simms had 6 passing TDs (11 INTs); Montana had 10 passing TDs (9 INTs). Like Montana, Simms played in a run-first offense in college. And in that era, run-first really meant run the ball on every play unless you have no choice but to pass.
Contrast that with Daniel Jones:
In 2018, there were four QBs who topped 70% completion rate. Jones was far outside the top 20 at 60.5%. Twelve QBs threw 30+ passing TDs. Jones, again, was far outside the top 20 at 22 passing TDs in his senior year. Nine QBs had passer ratings of 160 or better. Jones was at 131.7.
Jones also added 319 yards rushing (104 attempts, 3.1 ypc), but Kyler Murray had over 1,000 (140 attempts, 7.2 ypc).
Jones was, much like he still is, a flawed QB who had some positive skills but not enough to help a mediocre team overcome their own deficiencies. He was not especially dynamic or prolific - he only had three games in his senior season where he threw for more than 300 yards (and five games where he threw for less than 200). He had five games where he threw for 3+ TDs; six games where he threw for 1 or fewer TDs (two games he had zero passing TDs).
For those who point to Jones's rookie year as the glimmer of hope, I think you have to also acknowledge the likelihood that that season was an outlier. His college stats look a lot like his stats last season and this one. This may very well be who he is as a QB.
And was really confident we would see improvement in his awareness and decision making this year. I'm very disappointed that he hasn't taken his game to a higher level. He does seem to not see open receivers because he locks onto his first option. I do not see him looking off safeties or throwing his receivers open.
That being said, when the boy has time he is a much better QB. He was sacked on a 3rd and 2 in the second quarter by a 3 man rush. A three man rush for god's sake! He is not getting any support from his O-line or his OC and it's a pity.
He missed a wide open touchdown to Galloday, not because of line play, but because he locked on to someone else and never saw the wide open guy. He is not getting better at this. Some QB's have it and some guys don't. He doesn't. He isn't seeing the whole field.
That's it. Many Jones adherents will complain about all of the short pass routes being called, but maybe it isn't the routes, it's that Jones is choosing to go to those shorter routes? He's become a checkdown artist. Now when plays go perfectly as designed, like the wheel route to Rudolph last night, he knows where to go, but that rarely happens in the NFL, and Jones just does not do well when forced off his first read.
That is a fact, and if it hasn't changed by now, it never will.
And was really confident we would see improvement in his awareness and decision making this year. I'm very disappointed that he hasn't taken his game to a higher level. He does seem to not see open receivers because he locks onto his first option. I do not see him looking off safeties or throwing his receivers open.
Every QB on an NFL roster is a better QB when they have time
Every QB on an NFL roster is a better QB when they have time
He had time in the red zone on first drive, and completely missed seeing a wide open Golladay heading across the middle of field.
More time is factor but doesn't account for it all...
He had time in the red zone on first drive, and completely missed seeing a wide open Golladay heading across the middle of field.
More time is factor but doesn't account for it all...
I would take it a step further and argue that the sacks were more a product of Jones holding the ball too long than the OL breaking down. I don't remember the last time I saw a professional QB look so frazzled as Jones did in the 2nd half.
Honestly, I'd rather take a chance on something bold as you laid out. But, that's not in the cards for the giants.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I've been behind DJ for three years
He isn't developing when the bullets are flying, and is smart enough to know it himself.
He missed a wide open touchdown to Galloday, not because of line play, but because he locked on to someone else and never saw the wide open guy. He is not getting better at this. Some QB's have it and some guys don't. He doesn't. He isn't seeing the whole field.
That's it. Many Jones adherents will complain about all of the short pass routes being called, but maybe it isn't the routes, it's that Jones is choosing to go to those shorter routes? He's become a checkdown artist. Now when plays go perfectly as designed, like the wheel route to Rudolph last night, he knows where to go, but that rarely happens in the NFL, and Jones just does not do well when forced off his first read.
That is a fact, and if it hasn't changed by now, it never will.
A chckdown is when you look down the field and then check down as part of your progression. Jones is not even looking and he flatly does not even look in the middle of the field. The Tampa secondary is very bad; you can' tell me Golladay and Toney weren't open multiple times past 10 yards.
Honestly, I'd rather take a chance on something bold as you laid out. But, that's not in the cards for the giants.
An OL , Corral, Jermaine Johnson early round 2. Massive upgrade and if Corral is only ok and you decide you want Stroud or Young you’ll probably get a 2nd or late first for Corral unless he’s Josh Rosen bad, which I don’t see happening.
A simple, no risk scenario:
1. Trade Jones for a pick in any round
2. Use that pick to select a QB
3. Make that QB your starter
An unknown quantity on a full rookie deal is better than a poor known quantity in the last year of his.
Underscore: THERE IS NO VIABLE REASON FOR JONES TO ENTER 2022 AS THE STARTING QUARTERBACK.
This. Take Corral and develop him. He’s got the tools and there are people in the league are who very high on him.
Watch a guy like Heinike for example. He's not going to be a great QB, but he knows how to play. He knows how to move. He finds guys when the play breaks down. Maybe it's partially aesthetic, but I'd so much rather watch a guy like that than a guy like Jones
I would pick Corral, but that's not even the point. The point is there is no economic reason to keep Jones once he is deemed a lost cause. Trade him for whatever you can get and get started on another quarterback ASAP.
Quote:
Letting him finish his rookie deal is unacceptable. No one should be "let" anything.
This. Take Corral and develop him. He’s got the tools and there are people in the league are who very high on him.
Corral looked like absolute dogshit in his biggest game of the year. Not sold at all on him.
Hahaha!!!
Quote:
Tonight
But every freaking pass he has people in his face, at his arm, at his feet, contrast that to the clean pocket Brady had all night
People who don’t like Jones hold him responsible for this disgraceful offense, but gave Eli a pass for the same pathetic offense saying the Giants ruin the last part of his career
Jones look beaten tonight. It must be very discouraging to play behind that line
I want him back next year, really don’t want a 30+ quarterback in Wilson
I don’t get putting Eli into the discussion. Jones should not ever be compared to Eli in any capacity. Jones misses throws, misses open WR’s and turns the ball over too much. Enough.
I recall most people wanting to move on from Eli.
Not comparing Jones to Eli. But even Eli couldn’t overcome such bad line play. I m in on Jones for next year
Quote:
Did you know that baseball scouts (and maybe football too) back in the olden days used to have a term known as “a good face”, where they basically believed if a guy was handsome it meant that he was going to be a great player? They’d literally include “good face” as one of their scouting notes. My buddy and I always joke about stuff like that probably being the extent of DG’s player evaluation process.
Quote:
Seriously. Maybe he could grow to be better and overcome his deficiencies maybe not. But, no one is succeeding in this situation. You see Hernandez get rag dolled over and over? He’s one of our actual starters. We want him in there apparently. Solder gets blown back every pass play. OL that are JAG would be a huge step up,
Then you get Golladay miss his block to spring KT to have a chance. EE is invisible at best. Rudolph made his 1 play and then looked gimpy.
We can’t block and we can’t run the ball, so why would a D give a F about play action. Play action to who? Saquon tippy taps? Oh no, might burn us for 3 yards. So they can play the run on the way to the QB.
But don’t worry, new QB, rest assured you’ll always be playing from behind because we also can’t rush the passer at all.
But it’s all good, we got “4 hooks” Garrett calling this O.
So Dan Jones, Dan Marino, or Dan Fouts. Who gives a shit?
Quote:
In comment 15463077 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Oh man I love that face thing too!
I mean the funny thing is that like I say the cut of his jib thing to like mock someone's analytical process. But I'd have more respect for him saying that than "full bloom love" DG is so out of touch he doesn't even realize how stupid he looks so often. I guess the Giants don't either. He's found the right employer at least, you can give that to him
Don't pick up his option, let him be the QB next year, and then move along.
The Giants need to move on from not only Jones but a lot of other players.
Barkley, Hernandez,Slayton,Solder(please retire),Engram,Carter,Ximines,Lawrence (way overrated by Giant fans), Bradberry and Crowder.
I can’t stand the coaching staff a bunch of clowns.The final series of the first half was Looney Tunes.
The front office from the owners,GM, scouting dept and pro personnel dept are just plain awful.
It's also insulting to say he's gonna be just as good as Eli. He never was as good as Eli and he wont magically be that. He is not on the same talent level.
No kidding i remember telling my brother after a game when Eli played great If he weren't Peyton's brother people would think he was much better.
Quote:
He's a good duke athlete. He is not a QB. He lacks that instinct to see the field and decision making . Not to mention arm. He is a good athlete that can run fast. He is a good back up to bring in for gadget plays and line him up like wide out ; like a cordell stewart.
He's simply not the guy.
This is a huge part of the point, IMO.
Whether you believe that DJ is part of the problem or a victim of the problem, we only have one moderately inexpensive year left with him. After that, the 5th year option increases his cap cost significantly, and then a 2nd contract beyond that will be even more expensive.
Even if you believe that he's being held back by a bad roster (and/or coaching staff), that still requires another (or continued) rebuilding effort. And as a function of finances alone, that rebuild will have more flexibility with an inexpensive contract at the QB position.
I personally think DJ has shown flashes of strong play, and has also displayed plenty of inconsistency of his own. The fact that - at best - we don't know whether he can be a franchise QB yet with only a year and a half left on his baseline rookie contract makes it very difficult to commit to him for another contract.
I wouldn't even pick up the 5th year option, TBH. I'd let him play out next year, and if he somehow blossoms with a hopefully improved OL and a more dynamic playcaller, then I'd work on re-signing him. And if he doesn't show significant improvement by the end of year 4, I'd let him walk.
But in terms of planting my flag - I think DJ is journeyman level. A clean-shaven Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Scout the QBs in the draft but don't shop in any desperation. Can always add a relatively cheap veteran or just keep Glennon I guess.
If no QBs in 2022 draft work, consider trading down again in first round to set up 2023 for a guy...
What Gatorade Dunk is absolutely the plan unless you have a strong conviction one of the guys in the draft is a potential top 10QB in this league. Don’t be like the Jets and reach for Zach Wilson. You have one more year to figure it out, but commit NO MONEY to Jones.
Quote:
Zach Wilson wasn't a reach. he may not work out but he has elite arm talent. Daniel Jones was a reach.
Quote:
Simms's collegiate stats were definitely not fantastic, but you also have to adjust for the era.
In 1978, there were only three QBs in all of D-I football that had a completion percentage above 60%. Simms was at 53.2% in his senior season, which would have placed him just outside the top 20 if Morehead was in D-IA (and that was their first year in D-IAA). For comparison, Joe Montana was at 54.2% in 1978 (also just outside the top 20).
Only two D-I QBs even threw for 20+ TDs in 1978. Simms had 6 passing TDs (11 INTs); Montana had 10 passing TDs (9 INTs). Like Montana, Simms played in a run-first offense in college. And in that era, run-first really meant run the ball on every play unless you have no choice but to pass.
Contrast that with Daniel Jones:
In 2018, there were four QBs who topped 70% completion rate. Jones was far outside the top 20 at 60.5%. Twelve QBs threw 30+ passing TDs. Jones, again, was far outside the top 20 at 22 passing TDs in his senior year. Nine QBs had passer ratings of 160 or better. Jones was at 131.7.
Jones also added 319 yards rushing (104 attempts, 3.1 ypc), but Kyler Murray had over 1,000 (140 attempts, 7.2 ypc).
Jones was, much like he still is, a flawed QB who had some positive skills but not enough to help a mediocre team overcome their own deficiencies. He was not especially dynamic or prolific - he only had three games in his senior season where he threw for more than 300 yards (and five games where he threw for less than 200). He had five games where he threw for 3+ TDs; six games where he threw for 1 or fewer TDs (two games he had zero passing TDs).
For those who point to Jones's rookie year as the glimmer of hope, I think you have to also acknowledge the likelihood that that season was an outlier. His college stats look a lot like his stats last season and this one. This may very well be who he is as a QB.
That's it. Many Jones adherents will complain about all of the short pass routes being called, but maybe it isn't the routes, it's that Jones is choosing to go to those shorter routes? He's become a checkdown artist. Now when plays go perfectly as designed, like the wheel route to Rudolph last night, he knows where to go, but that rarely happens in the NFL, and Jones just does not do well when forced off his first read.
That is a fact, and if it hasn't changed by now, it never will.
Every QB on an NFL roster is a better QB when they have time
Quote:
He had time in the red zone on first drive, and completely missed seeing a wide open Golladay heading across the middle of field.
More time is factor but doesn't account for it all...
Honestly, I'd rather take a chance on something bold as you laid out. But, that's not in the cards for the giants.
Quote:
He isn't developing when the bullets are flying, and is smart enough to know it himself.
hence the frazzle you see...
Quote:
Quote:
An OL , Corral, Jermaine Johnson early round 2. Massive upgrade and if Corral is only ok and you decide you want Stroud or Young you’ll probably get a 2nd or late first for Corral unless he’s Josh Rosen bad, which I don’t see happening.