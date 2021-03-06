New York Giants - Tampa Bay Bucs Post-Game Discussion

that first drive was fun. Losses used to ruin my week. Now I don't care. I still care in that I digest anything giants related, but I'm numb to losing anymore. To have a bye week and come out like that was embarrassing
The first 4th down we go for, we don't get in the huddle and get a play called until there is only 14 seconds of game clock left. As always these guys are unprepared. Whether it's after a timeout or a bye week...these guys don't know what they are doing our there. That reflects directly on coaching.
Joe probably changed his mind twice, yelled go to JG then JG took 10 seconds to pick a play and send it in and there you go.
So we needed to score. I’ve been in the middle of Daniel Jones being goood/bad. But he can’t score, period. I want a QB who came here to score TDs and that’s it. DJ simply doesn’t have It. I’m ready for the next one
Never head coached at any level, has no clue how to game plan. Every player has regressed since they joined him. Complete piece of crap, should fire him and put kitchens in charge. People laughing about Rex Ryan but that blow hard got Sanchez to two championship games, judge may be the all time worse coach
And on the rare occasion when you need to see quality coaching, that’s MIA too (taking forever to get a shitty fourth down play called and lined up). Thank goodness they held onto Jason Garrett.
I would’ve benched Jones tonight. It’s not all his fault, but at some point the lack of production is what it is. I also would’ve benched 80% of the offensive line if possible. WHY THE FUCK IS NATE SOLDER STILL STARTING??!!!!!!!!?!!! Will Hernandez is a complete and total bust. I’m fucking done with Saquon Barkley. He is sooooo soft. Charmin soft. Butter on a hot pancake soft. Golladay has completely checked out. Money well spent there.
As for the defense, there were so many plays in which no one came close to coming close to Tom Brady.
Riley Dixon sucks.
That’s all I’ve got. Fuck this team. Fuck Dave Gettleman.
RE: The game went off the rails on the fourth and one.
I blame Mara for the Garrett hire and continuing to stick with Garrett. He simply cannot understand how Garrett isn’t working out here. The thing is— I don’t even think Garrett is a bad OC, and Jones isn’t even quite as bad if a QB as he’s looked the last 2 years (still don’t think he’s a real franchise guy though)— I just simply don’t think Garrett and Jones are a good fit and that’s been clear to anyone with even one iota of football knowledge since the day Garrett was hired. The problem is Mara has zero football knowledge. Shurmur drafted Jones and low and behold Jones was a better fit for Shurmur’s offense. He is not a fit for Garrett. Period.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
I blame Mara for the Garrett hire and continuing to stick with Garrett. He simply cannot understand how Garrett isn’t working out here. The thing is— I don’t even think Garrett is a bad OC, and Jones isn’t even quite as bad if a QB as he’s looked the last 2 years (still don’t think he’s a real franchise guy though)— I just simply don’t think Garrett and Jones are a good fit and that’s been clear to anyone with even one iota of football knowledge since the day Garrett was hired. The problem is Mara has zero football knowledge. Shurmur drafted Jones and low and behold Jones was a better fit for Shurmur’s offense. He is not a fit for Garrett. Period.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
Garrett was hired as a hedge because he had HC experience and Jr had none.
I blame Mara for the Garrett hire and continuing to stick with Garrett. He simply cannot understand how Garrett isn’t working out here. The thing is— I don’t even think Garrett is a bad OC, and Jones isn’t even quite as bad if a QB as he’s looked the last 2 years (still don’t think he’s a real franchise guy though)— I just simply don’t think Garrett and Jones are a good fit and that’s been clear to anyone with even one iota of football knowledge since the day Garrett was hired. The problem is Mara has zero football knowledge. Shurmur drafted Jones and low and behold Jones was a better fit for Shurmur’s offense. He is not a fit for Garrett. Period.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
Based on my reading, Wellington thought he was a guy who knew about running an NFL Offense. The results look like John and Chris are cut from the same cloth.
But, don't anyone dare blame them for a thing. They do suck and they have contributed to our woes. But, they are only one of many contributions. One thing we must not do is use them as a crutch when analyzing Jones, Judge or any other aspect of this team.
If anything, all they've done is slightly clouded a bad situation. I'd say with or without the injuries, this is a bad team. This was the healthiest we've been in weeks and we didn't look any better or worse for the wear. If anything, being healthy might have muddied the waters more for Garrett and the offense. We musn't pretend that the original starting 5 man OL was any better than what we are seeing, for example. The results are about the same, regardless of who has played. That is because we have had a shitty collection of OL for years. We have consistently started OL who are sub NFL standards and our bench has been comprised of retreads and never was players. As an individual player, that's fine. As a collection, that is horrible and that is 100% on Gettleman and the rest of the front office. We clearly have a scouting department and personnel department that is completely inept at judging the OL position both in the college and professional ranks. I would honestly clean house completely in that department.
The sad thing is, 2.5 years into Jones' career and 1.5 years into Judge's tenure and we still don't really know what the Hell we have in either. A tiny part of that is injuries. A bigger part of it is just a complete and utter shit team. Top to bottom. I am tired of hanging on to flashes of play from Jones or 1 good game here and there. I don't wast to gamble on either man any longer. I want tosplash some cold water on my face and realize neither man can be our future. Let some other team pay to figure out who they are.
And I almost believe posters should be banned at this point if they post things like "this is a competitive team", "it was a 1 score game at half-time", "the season isn't over", etc. Wake the fuck up! This wasn't one game tonight. This isn't one bad season. Think about this. Going into tonight's game, our 3-6 start was our BEST start since 2016. WTF?! We are a bad team and have been for almost a decade. We have had 1 winning season in the last 7. And that, more and more, seems like a fluke. We haven't had double digit wins in double digit years. We haven't topped 6 wins in 6 of the last 7 seasons. There is no moral victory in sucking for this long. You just suck. A loss os just a loss.
That said, no matter what, every week when I turn on the game I not only root for the giants to win, but at least a part of me (the trapped little boy fan) expects them to win. No matter what happened the week before, every loss makes me feel shitty for a bit. That's the fan. So, don't take posts like this from me or anyone else and say we are not real fans or anything of the sort. That's bullshit. Just wake the fuck up and stop trying to put icing on a pile of shit and call it a cake. There is no award for running 3 nice plays. That's not anything to build on. a one score game at the half doesn't mean we were actually "competitive". It also doesn't mean the D was keeping us in the game. The D sucks just the same. If TB didn't have that one fuck-up, I doubt we score that 1st half TD. They gifted us a score. To be honest, I'm shocked we even converted it to a TD in the first place. But, this D isn't "Carrying" the team or keeping games close. The D has no fucking pass rush, no fucking LBs, and no clue what they have in the secondary because all game long the CBs are 10 yards off the ball and the safeties are 20 or more off the ball. All game, every game. We consistently just refuse to put them in positions to try to impact a game. Instead we hope and pray the opposition will just stall if we don't give up a big play. Of course, we ultimately will give up a few of those along the way.
This team just stinks from top to bottom. There a a couple of places where I think immediate change can happen. GM and OC. I would fire both Gettleman and Garrett now, just to put everyone else on notice. I would not have a replacement for either in mind. At the end of this dismal season, I would try to hire a new GM as quickly as possible and I would make that person's number one priority to make a decision on 2 people, Jones and Judge. Neither should be forced on a new GM and neither should automatically be assumed to be out of favor. But, that person better have a strong opinion on each of those men and move forward accordingly.
I would replace a good portion of the personnel/scouting departments because they suck and have for quite some time. Personally, I would remove the entire coaching staff. But, I'm not sure how much a team and organization can handle a complete purge.
I think I have so much more to say and not enough energy to do it. So, let's call it a day.
Yet it somehow kept them in the game until the offense started turning the ball over.
I’d rather have a SPags type defense personally. Not that he would have done any better but at least it wouldn’t be a slow death.
Defense has 3 redzone stops for a FG and a pick that put up an easy 6. Without the defense this game would have been 42-3. The offense was abysmal. Among the worst I have ever seen. Can't fault the defense as much as you think.
Yet it somehow kept them in the game until the offense started turning the ball over.
I’d rather have a SPags type defense personally. Not that he would have done any better but at least it wouldn’t be a slow death.
Defense has 3 redzone stops for a FG and a pick that put up an easy 6. Without the defense this game would have been 42-3. The offense was abysmal. Among the worst I have ever seen. Can't fault the defense as much as you think.
Also Brady turned in a passer rating of only 89.7, which is his 3rd lowest of the year, and the 2 RBs were held to 68 yards on 18 carries. I think the defense played about as well as you could ask for defending the Superbowl Champs.
I blame Mara for the Garrett hire and continuing to stick with Garrett. He simply cannot understand how Garrett isn’t working out here. The thing is— I don’t even think Garrett is a bad OC, and Jones isn’t even quite as bad if a QB as he’s looked the last 2 years (still don’t think he’s a real franchise guy though)— I just simply don’t think Garrett and Jones are a good fit and that’s been clear to anyone with even one iota of football knowledge since the day Garrett was hired. The problem is Mara has zero football knowledge. Shurmur drafted Jones and low and behold Jones was a better fit for Shurmur’s offense. He is not a fit for Garrett. Period.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
Stop with this shurmur shit. HE GOT FIRED FROM HERE for being a shit coach. He GOT FIRED FROM THE BROWNS FOR BEING A SHIT COACH. He is not coaching any more.
HE IS A GOOD QB horse whisper. He can take a shit QB like Jones and make him a one read moron who looks OK. He did it with Case fucking Keenum. 40 turnovers and winning 4 games -- one of which is when eli started -- is not the good old days.
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
He looks like a very frustrated player who doesn't care anymore.
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
He looks like a very frustrated player who doesn't care anymore.
I'm not in love with Golladay as a player and I didn't like what they paid to sign him, but I'm sure he knows when his QB sucks.
Griese pointed it out on the broadcast in real time, Golladay was WIDE open early in the game in the red zone for an easy TD down the middle, and Jones never even looked at him because he was too busy going through his on-paper "progressions" then throwing the ball 10 feet over another receiver's head.
Judge may not have lost them in the lockerroom yet but
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
He looks like a very frustrated player who doesn't care anymore.
I'm not in love with Golladay as a player and I didn't like what they paid to sign him, but I'm sure he knows when his QB sucks.
Griese pointed it out on the broadcast in real time, Golladay was WIDE open early in the game in the red zone for an easy TD down the middle, and Jones never even looked at him because he was too busy going through his on-paper "progressions" then throwing the ball 10 feet over another receiver's head.
Hate to say it because I've been saying I wanted to give Jones the season. But he missed oipen guys last night more than once for TD's or big gains.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
MSG
MSG network carries the postgame show
Joe probably changed his mind twice, yelled go to JG then JG took 10 seconds to pick a play and send it in and there you go.
I had hoped for more. I felt they could do more.
But I got exactly what I expected.
A decent effort floundered away before halftime..
Some of those play calls on both sides of the ball.... Fuck
If we can get anything for Barkley, I’d take it tomorrow.
If we can get anything for Barkley, I’d take it tomorrow.
Insult to Booker.
Quote:
Saquon = Booker = Saquon. No difference.
If we can get anything for Barkley, I’d take it tomorrow.
Insult to Booker.
Completely fair.
Nailed it
Pretty sure Barkley doesn't even know his responsibility on most plays. He's constantly lost out there and talking with Jones between plays
I would’ve benched Jones tonight. It’s not all his fault, but at some point the lack of production is what it is. I also would’ve benched 80% of the offensive line if possible. WHY THE FUCK IS NATE SOLDER STILL STARTING??!!!!!!!!?!!! Will Hernandez is a complete and total bust. I’m fucking done with Saquon Barkley. He is sooooo soft. Charmin soft. Butter on a hot pancake soft. Golladay has completely checked out. Money well spent there.
As for the defense, there were so many plays in which no one came close to coming close to Tom Brady.
Riley Dixon sucks.
That’s all I’ve got. Fuck this team. Fuck Dave Gettleman.
Shitty coaching. Imagine taking forever to get that horseshit play called and lined up.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
He should have went to the college coaching ranks. I think he's better suited for that.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
This game, he had his weapons, but the OLine was non-competitive and Garrett is about to get shit-canned for incompetence.
I'm souring on Jones too, but there's that dysfunction again. You can't play QB for this team.
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
If anything, all they've done is slightly clouded a bad situation. I'd say with or without the injuries, this is a bad team. This was the healthiest we've been in weeks and we didn't look any better or worse for the wear. If anything, being healthy might have muddied the waters more for Garrett and the offense. We musn't pretend that the original starting 5 man OL was any better than what we are seeing, for example. The results are about the same, regardless of who has played. That is because we have had a shitty collection of OL for years. We have consistently started OL who are sub NFL standards and our bench has been comprised of retreads and never was players. As an individual player, that's fine. As a collection, that is horrible and that is 100% on Gettleman and the rest of the front office. We clearly have a scouting department and personnel department that is completely inept at judging the OL position both in the college and professional ranks. I would honestly clean house completely in that department.
The sad thing is, 2.5 years into Jones' career and 1.5 years into Judge's tenure and we still don't really know what the Hell we have in either. A tiny part of that is injuries. A bigger part of it is just a complete and utter shit team. Top to bottom. I am tired of hanging on to flashes of play from Jones or 1 good game here and there. I don't wast to gamble on either man any longer. I want tosplash some cold water on my face and realize neither man can be our future. Let some other team pay to figure out who they are.
And I almost believe posters should be banned at this point if they post things like "this is a competitive team", "it was a 1 score game at half-time", "the season isn't over", etc. Wake the fuck up! This wasn't one game tonight. This isn't one bad season. Think about this. Going into tonight's game, our 3-6 start was our BEST start since 2016. WTF?! We are a bad team and have been for almost a decade. We have had 1 winning season in the last 7. And that, more and more, seems like a fluke. We haven't had double digit wins in double digit years. We haven't topped 6 wins in 6 of the last 7 seasons. There is no moral victory in sucking for this long. You just suck. A loss os just a loss.
That said, no matter what, every week when I turn on the game I not only root for the giants to win, but at least a part of me (the trapped little boy fan) expects them to win. No matter what happened the week before, every loss makes me feel shitty for a bit. That's the fan. So, don't take posts like this from me or anyone else and say we are not real fans or anything of the sort. That's bullshit. Just wake the fuck up and stop trying to put icing on a pile of shit and call it a cake. There is no award for running 3 nice plays. That's not anything to build on. a one score game at the half doesn't mean we were actually "competitive". It also doesn't mean the D was keeping us in the game. The D sucks just the same. If TB didn't have that one fuck-up, I doubt we score that 1st half TD. They gifted us a score. To be honest, I'm shocked we even converted it to a TD in the first place. But, this D isn't "Carrying" the team or keeping games close. The D has no fucking pass rush, no fucking LBs, and no clue what they have in the secondary because all game long the CBs are 10 yards off the ball and the safeties are 20 or more off the ball. All game, every game. We consistently just refuse to put them in positions to try to impact a game. Instead we hope and pray the opposition will just stall if we don't give up a big play. Of course, we ultimately will give up a few of those along the way.
This team just stinks from top to bottom. There a a couple of places where I think immediate change can happen. GM and OC. I would fire both Gettleman and Garrett now, just to put everyone else on notice. I would not have a replacement for either in mind. At the end of this dismal season, I would try to hire a new GM as quickly as possible and I would make that person's number one priority to make a decision on 2 people, Jones and Judge. Neither should be forced on a new GM and neither should automatically be assumed to be out of favor. But, that person better have a strong opinion on each of those men and move forward accordingly.
I would replace a good portion of the personnel/scouting departments because they suck and have for quite some time. Personally, I would remove the entire coaching staff. But, I'm not sure how much a team and organization can handle a complete purge.
I think I have so much more to say and not enough energy to do it. So, let's call it a day.
So, there is that.
I wonder what became of him.
Yet it somehow kept them in the game until the offense started turning the ball over.
I’d rather have a SPags type defense personally. Not that he would have done any better but at least it wouldn’t be a slow death.
Defense has 3 redzone stops for a FG and a pick that put up an easy 6. Without the defense this game would have been 42-3. The offense was abysmal. Among the worst I have ever seen. Can't fault the defense as much as you think.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Was hard to watch.
Yet it somehow kept them in the game until the offense started turning the ball over.
I’d rather have a SPags type defense personally. Not that he would have done any better but at least it wouldn’t be a slow death.
Defense has 3 redzone stops for a FG and a pick that put up an easy 6. Without the defense this game would have been 42-3. The offense was abysmal. Among the worst I have ever seen. Can't fault the defense as much as you think.
Also Brady turned in a passer rating of only 89.7, which is his 3rd lowest of the year, and the 2 RBs were held to 68 yards on 18 carries. I think the defense played about as well as you could ask for defending the Superbowl Champs.
@ESPNStatsInfo. The highest this season. He was 6-of-17 passing on those plays with 2 INTs.
Tom Brady was pressured on 17% of his dropbacks in comparison.
Link - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Mara needs to be removed from all football decisions.
Stop with this shurmur shit. HE GOT FIRED FROM HERE for being a shit coach. He GOT FIRED FROM THE BROWNS FOR BEING A SHIT COACH. He is not coaching any more.
HE IS A GOOD QB horse whisper. He can take a shit QB like Jones and make him a one read moron who looks OK. He did it with Case fucking Keenum. 40 turnovers and winning 4 games -- one of which is when eli started -- is not the good old days.
If Brady needed to score more points, that is take more chnaces, he would have.
Those trying to claim our defense was not bad miss this point, you don't come into a game against us needing to put up 40 to win.
So, there is that.
I wonder what became of him.
One of many DG decisions that were just plain STUPID.
Bucs were thrilled with JPP. He stayed late at training camp to work with the young players and had double digit sacks his first season before there was Barrett or any other pass rushers. He grew up.
Last season, while he was winning 2nd Super Bowl, was one of his most productive. 9.5 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 2 recovered fumbles, 2 clean (not-tipped) interceptions and 6 passes knocked down.
He's had injury problems and may be at the end of a fine 12 season career.
Quote:
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
He looks like a very frustrated player who doesn't care anymore.
I'm not in love with Golladay as a player and I didn't like what they paid to sign him, but I'm sure he knows when his QB sucks.
Griese pointed it out on the broadcast in real time, Golladay was WIDE open early in the game in the red zone for an easy TD down the middle, and Jones never even looked at him because he was too busy going through his on-paper "progressions" then throwing the ball 10 feet over another receiver's head.
Golladay's efforts was one. There were a few others...
Golladay's efforts was one. There were a few others...
Correct. When a team stops tackling that's a sign of losing the team. Business decisions have started.
Quote:
In comment 15463350 Ike#88 said:
Quote:
Golladay and his no effort blocking attempt in the first half. And then there are the highly paid secondary players who hope someone else makes the tackle. After Jones threw to their DT he sat on the bench with a look like he knew he was not the answer at QB.
He looks like a very frustrated player who doesn't care anymore.
I'm not in love with Golladay as a player and I didn't like what they paid to sign him, but I'm sure he knows when his QB sucks.
Griese pointed it out on the broadcast in real time, Golladay was WIDE open early in the game in the red zone for an easy TD down the middle, and Jones never even looked at him because he was too busy going through his on-paper "progressions" then throwing the ball 10 feet over another receiver's head.
Hate to say it because I've been saying I wanted to give Jones the season. But he missed oipen guys last night more than once for TD's or big gains.