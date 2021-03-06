for display only
I think Judge is about to fire Garrett

Jim in Forest Hills : 11/22/2021 11:42 pm
In his pc, said he would be frustrated if he was a player too. By the playcalling not putting players in position to succeed. Then didn’t say no when asked about a coordinatior change.
Dumpster fire  
Sec 103 : 7:12 am : link
full blown
I am done with Joe Judge  
jvm52106 : 7:16 am : link
And his tough guy personality but drenched in a "it's never really my fault" aura".
Yes JG has to go. Watching (on multiple occasions) Jones move players from right to left, call motion late in play clock to then call a handoff into the line is comical. Both Riddick and Griese said that's it? All that movement and changing positions to just do that!! Think about what that does to an online, to the TE's on the line as the clock is ticking - you are taking their "drive", their "power" away by the long delay before the snap, putting them in a prime position to false start, to try too hard to get to s spot etc. All for a play that has zero chance of producing more than 4 yards and way more likely to produce 0 or negative yards. Plays like this are beyond overly complicated.
3rd and 4th downs with less than 5 yards we call rollouts to the short side of the field with multiple targets all to the most congested area of the field. Horrible calls, horrible plays and just pathetic overall.

That said Jones was pathetic last night. He was so awful I can't even begin to defend him. Watching Brady go to the guy getting open and then watching Jones look to a covered Toney even as your high priced WR KG cross in front of him OPEN was just bad football. We have now reached the point of no return. The embarrassing int to the BUCS DLmen was just fodder for the Giants are a joke people. It was truly awful.

Garrett has to go but Jones needs to go after the season as well. It is over..

One last thing- higher a new GM, if he wants a new coach that is fine with me and use our soon to be 2 top 5 picks to fix this team.
RE: I am done with Joe Judge  
M.S. : 7:20 am : link
In comment 15463355 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And his tough guy personality but drenched in a "it's never really my fault" aura".
Yes JG has to go. Watching (on multiple occasions) Jones move players from right to left, call motion late in play clock to then call a handoff into the line is comical. Both Riddick and Griese said that's it? All that movement and changing positions to just do that!! Think about what that does to an online, to the TE's on the line as the clock is ticking - you are taking their "drive", their "power" away by the long delay before the snap, putting them in a prime position to false start, to try too hard to get to s spot etc. All for a play that has zero chance of producing more than 4 yards and way more likely to produce 0 or negative yards. Plays like this are beyond overly complicated.
3rd and 4th downs with less than 5 yards we call rollouts to the short side of the field with multiple targets all to the most congested area of the field. Horrible calls, horrible plays and just pathetic overall.

That said Jones was pathetic last night. He was so awful I can't even begin to defend him. Watching Brady go to the guy getting open and then watching Jones look to a covered Toney even as your high priced WR KG cross in front of him OPEN was just bad football. We have now reached the point of no return. The embarrassing int to the BUCS DLmen was just fodder for the Giants are a joke people. It was truly awful.

Garrett has to go but Jones needs to go after the season as well. It is over..

One last thing- higher a new GM, if he wants a new coach that is fine with me and use our soon to be 2 top 5 picks to fix this team.

Joe Judge has zero feel for the game, and you need no further proof than watching the Giants offense with 55 seconds left in the first half. That wasn't just stupid... that was scary stupid. And Joe Judge needs to go.
Would Mara even allow it?  
armstead98 : 7:33 am : link
I highly doubt it, Garrett is probably the here in Wednesday
RE: RE: Not sure why he waited until THIS season was completely lost...  
jeff57 : 7:33 am : link
In comment 15463344 Batenhorst7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15463310 EricJ said:


Quote:


before making a change. Anyone with a casual interest in football could see it was a problem.

If they pull the trigger on Garrett... then Kitchens will be interim OC



Why Kitchens? When Fassel demoted his OC he took over the play calling himself

As have many HCs in this situation

Is Judge afraid to call plays?

Can Judge even fire Garrett as Mara hired Garrett?

Who can fire Mara, as he seems to be the blockade to success?
He is only 50% owner no? The Commissioner needs to step in again.

We need a President of Football Operations
I know this sounds crazy but I'd hire Lou Lamarillo even if football is not his specialty


Judge has never been an OC, unlike Fassel.
I watched the press conference  
jvm52106 : 7:36 am : link
And it is obvious Garrett is gone. But does that matter. Shouldn't this "put players in a position to succeed" also apply to Graham? The Giants play stupid offense and passive defense, we have send Peanut out on offense and Kenny (gets killed every week) on defense. We couldn't possibly be a worse collection of pathetic, stupid, and just accepting (accepting of poor play, poor result and poor finishes)...
The entire organization...  
bw in dc : 7:37 am : link
is incompetent.

Nobody has earned the right for another season.
Jones  
PaulN : 7:39 am : link
Sucks. I have said it from the get go, the only thing that needs to be done is to clean house and hire an outside GM, let him hire his own coach, and get Jones out of this building, he sucks.
God I hope so  
LG in NYC : 7:43 am : link
JG may not be everything that’s wrong with this team but he is a big part of it… And it shouldn’t stop other changes from being made in the off-season but at least it will be something interesting to pay attention to this season to see if a different OC can generate different results.

We are really bad.

And like many others here I have started to get bored by this team which is even worse than being frustrated. I find myself half paying attention to a lot of these games and like last night, simply turning it off in the third quarter.
Judge  
TyreeHelmet : 7:43 am : link
Can he fire himself too?
Not to be debbie downer or colin contrarian, but  
Dinger : 7:43 am : link
Judge has been saying they need to coach better since the first loss they had under him. And he could just as well have been talking about Graham as Garrett. Why were our CBs playing 15 yards off the LOS? How could we NOT get a hit on Brady in the 1st half when everyone knows thats the only way to beat him? How is Shelton on the field?! Don't get me wrong, Garretts atrocious but as Judge said the fish stinks from the head down. Personnel decisions are mind boggling; No Golladay on the 4th down play, Reggie Ragland still starting Solder and not Peart, how is Hernandez still starting, again shelton. What happened just before halftime is another example of Judge not quite being ready for the NFL. He needs sometime in college to iron those kinks out. Scary thing is, I don't have any confidence that the next GM, HC, OC, DC or any player will be good. As a recently deleted thread stated, I'm a diehard fan being turned into a casual fan because of the teams utter ineptitude. When you enjoy listening to Kevin Hart more than watching the game you know your team sucks. Hes a fing eagles fan for gsake!
Judge should be gone  
Essex : 7:46 am : link
This team stinks. I am sick and tired of hearing about competitive games. We have gotten blown out of the building by any team that had it together on offense. Cowboys, RAMS, Bucs. Only reason why Chiefs didn’t was Mahommes is in a funk. We have played wretched football all year, no growth nothing. You want to fire Garrett, go for it. He isn’t the main problem. It’s Joe Judge. What a blowhard
After that performance, fire them all. Last one in the room  
Jimmy Googs : 7:46 am : link
turn off the lights...
I hope so Jones had 24 TD passes in 13 games with Shurmur  
TheMick7 : 7:52 am : link
In 24 games over 2 seasons,he has 20.Toney had the longest throw last night. Garrett never lets Jones go long.Garrett was Mara's choice,not Judge's. And the reality is,for the Giants to be good again,Mara needs to step back & have no input on the moves made. There's no Rozelle stepping in with George Young this time! And,when DG goes,it doesn't remedy the situation,as Mara's son has as much say in who they draft.The Maras have to be like Tisch & be a silent owner!
No need to fire him  
rasbutant : 7:58 am : link
Just move him to QB coach.

Can anyone else on the staff beside Kitchen take over play calling???
RE: Not to be debbie downer or colin contrarian, but  
Batenhorst7 : 8:06 am : link
In comment 15463395 Dinger said:
Quote:
Judge has been saying they need to coach better since the first loss they had under him. And he could just as well have been talking about Graham as Garrett. Why were our CBs playing 15 yards off the LOS? How could we NOT get a hit on Brady in the 1st half when everyone knows thats the only way to beat him? How is Shelton on the field?! Don't get me wrong, Garretts atrocious but as Judge said the fish stinks from the head down. Personnel decisions are mind boggling; No Golladay on the 4th down play, Reggie Ragland still starting Solder and not Peart, how is Hernandez still starting, again shelton. What happened just before halftime is another example of Judge not quite being ready for the NFL. He needs sometime in college to iron those kinks out. Scary thing is, I don't have any confidence that the next GM, HC, OC, DC or any player will be good. As a recently deleted thread stated, I'm a diehard fan being turned into a casual fan because of the teams utter ineptitude. When you enjoy listening to Kevin Hart more than watching the game you know your team sucks. Hes a fing eagles fan for gsake!


We both feel the same about this.
But if you think about it there are no strong personalities in this group from Mara to Gettleman to Judge to his Coordinators they are all wishy washy wet noodles.

If Judge wants to save his ass he needs to fire both these coordinators right now. Neither one has half a set of Cajonnes on them. They play everything safe. No aggression

Both need testosterone tests

I'm convinced its not the players its the coaches

if you were an offensive lineman, how hard would you try for a dump off pass or a rum by Barkley

These guys were trying hard for Booker.....no Booker....no effort

Judge has a good temperment for the job but precious little background or experience to be an NFL HC

Mara has to fly down to Alabama and at least take some advice from Saban over a nice dinner, if not offer him the moon to take over the team


Horrible hire.  
JohninSC : 8:08 am : link
Never liked it to begin with.

Good riddance Garrett.
This is step in right direction  
UberAlias : 8:09 am : link
It needed to be done.
RE: I hope so Jones had 24 TD passes in 13 games with Shurmur  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 8:11 am : link
In comment 15463413 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In 24 games over 2 seasons,he has 20.Toney had the longest throw last night. Garrett never lets Jones go long.Garrett was Mara's choice,not Judge's. And the reality is,for the Giants to be good again,Mara needs to step back & have no input on the moves made. There's no Rozelle stepping in with George Young this time! And,when DG goes,it doesn't remedy the situation,as Mara's son has as much say in who they draft.The Maras have to be like Tisch & be a silent owner!


Bingo.
Just one question about Jason Garrett  
M.S. : 8:13 am : link

Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?

And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?

And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?

Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.
RE: Just one question about Jason Garrett  
Batenhorst7 : 8:18 am : link
In comment 15463453 M.S. said:
Quote:

Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?

And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?

And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?

Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.


Whats your real name.....Jerry Jones?
Garrett sucks.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:18 am : link
Then again does the entire organization.
RE: Garrett sucks.  
jeff57 : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15463466 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Then again does the entire organization.


Good point.
RE: RE: Just one question about Jason Garrett  
M.S. : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15463463 Batenhorst7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15463453 M.S. said:


Quote:



Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?

And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?

And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?

Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.



Whats your real name.....Jerry Jones?

LOL. He's older and uglier than me. By a lot.
I would pay good money to see  
Batenhorst7 : 8:21 am : link
Garrett and Graham fired this afternoon
....  
ryanmkeane : 8:30 am : link
that was probably the worst coached/prepared game out of a bye I've seen in a long time
RE: Graham should join him  
Section331 : 8:32 am : link
In comment 15463138 Giants73 said:
Quote:


It's hard to get a pass rush when you have no pass rushers. That is on one person, and it isn't Patrick Graham.

If you blitz Tom Brady, you die. So it is either give up the big play, or force TB to nickel and dime down the field. PG chose the latter.
"Disaster"  
jeff57 : 8:33 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
JG and Graham...  
gmen4ever : 8:38 am : link
both need to go.
RE: JG and Graham...  
Anakim : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15463512 gmen4ever said:
Quote:
both need to go.


What about Judge?
Disaster Indeed!  
Arkbach : 8:40 am : link
"do they practice that play"? Rumors of coaches drinking and flirting with the ladies the night before the game looks like another reason Judge is pissed at his coaches. Remember all the coaches they hired to "teach". We laughed at training camp about one coach for every player and this is the result? If I were Mara I'd fire half of them now because they obviously aren't needed and that one play epitomizes it.
RE: RE: JG and Graham...  
M.S. : 8:44 am : link
In comment 15463514 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15463512 gmen4ever said:


Quote:


both need to go.



What about Judge?

I was just gonna say that. Gettleman and Judge need to be a package deal out the door.
RE: Disaster Indeed!  
LarmerTJR : 8:48 am : link
I am with Freddie K on this, if I saw the offensive game plan during the week I would have gone out drinking too.



In comment 15463519 Arkbach said:
Quote:
"do they practice that play"? Rumors of coaches drinking and flirting with the ladies the night before the game looks like another reason Judge is pissed at his coaches. Remember all the coaches they hired to "teach". We laughed at training camp about one coach for every player and this is the result? If I were Mara I'd fire half of them now because they obviously aren't needed and that one play epitomizes it.
HOLY SHIT  
jvm52106 : 9:01 am : link
i was so focused on how bad WH was on that play but look at the cluster fuck in the middle of the field. This is something I have complained a lot about in terms of play selection, play design, as we actually make it easier to defend us by bringing both our guys and the defenders to the main point/main target area of the play. We run so many plays where we have 3-4 targets all roughly the same distance and on the same plane (could be a 5 yard distance and then basically all the same across the field) or we cluster players to the same general area- and we usually run a rollout in that same direction, thus congesting the field and limiting our options do to shrinking the available field space by 2/3's.

I hate this offense and what is designed to do.

BUT, I have lost faith in Jones too though. All issues aside he missed Golladay wide open across the middle deep in TB territory (those plays are the difference between so so guys and winners), he threw a HORRIBLE int and the other INT wasn't any better just easier to not look as tragic.

Offense  
Tim in JTown : 9:06 am : link
Watching Garrett and Jones sitting next to each other on the sideline last night.... I never want to see that degree of defeat in my coordinator's and QB's face like that ever again. I don't care how much we suck.

Hernandez may still have some lingering COVID issues, IDK, but he just looks weak. Someone take away his roller skates.

Booker is the best running back on the team right now.

What ever happened to he idea that offense is a progression? I see no development anywhere in the skills of any of these players, nor do I see any development in the play calling. Our coaches cannot teach.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
rsjem1979 : 9:06 am : link
In comment 15463318 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
Doesn't Jones make the ultimate decision on who to throw to?



No. It depends on the play design and where his first and second reads are.



What?


That's the BS answer people like to give to absolve Jones of blame. It also relies on the ridiculous belief that the game is played on paper and that the "reads" are set in stone in the film room.

In reality, it's Daniel Jones's JOB to read the defense at the line of scrimmage, and determine:

a) If the play called in the huddle needs to be adjusted
b) Which receiver is likely to be open

For instance, when you have Kadarius Toney in the slot being covered by a safety with nobody over the top, maybe you should make THAT your primary target and throw the goddamn ball to the pylon and let him go catch it.

Or, when you have Kenny Golladay wide the hell open for a TD in the middle of the field, don't get stuck on your "first read" on the sideline who isn't (and won't be) open then chuck the ball into the 3rd row.

It's not paint-by-numbers, the position requires instincts and decisiveness and Jones has neither of those things. I'm sure in the classroom he's a great QB, but that doesn't matter on the field.

So to answer the original question, Daniel Jones absolutely decides where to throw the ball, and he's not good at it unless his "on paper" first read happens to be open.
RE: RE: Graham should join him  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15463501 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15463138 Giants73 said:


Quote:






It's hard to get a pass rush when you have no pass rushers. That is on one person, and it isn't Patrick Graham.

If you blitz Tom Brady, you die. So it is either give up the big play, or force TB to nickel and dime down the field. PG chose the latter.


Yes but what about all those posters who said “don’t worry about the lack of pass rushers; Graham can manufacture a pass rush. It’s the Belichick way”

What a crock of horse shit.
This idea that a 3rd year QB with 30 starts under his belt  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9:09 am : link
doesn't decide where the ball goes is wild. Anything to avoid blame.
Guys, Jones and Garrett can both be terrible.  
Heisenberg : 9:11 am : link
we don't need to choose.
IT would not matter  
Bruner4329 : 9:12 am : link
You can bring in the greatest offensive and defensive coordinators in history and it would not make a shred of difference. The OL basically sucks. Hernandez is a joke and should never been on this roster. His play has gone down hill since Year 1. Only thing he is good at is getting penalties and getting into scrums. The defense is bad. Not sure what you would expect someone to do with basically one talented lineman and no credible players to play LB. If they do not get a legit LB for next year they all should be fired.
RE: IT would not matter  
Jimmy Googs : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15463592 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
You can bring in the greatest offensive and defensive coordinators in history and it would not make a shred of difference. The OL basically sucks. Hernandez is a joke and should never been on this roster. His play has gone down hill since Year 1. Only thing he is good at is getting penalties and getting into scrums. The defense is bad. Not sure what you would expect someone to do with basically one talented lineman and no credible players to play LB. If they do not get a legit LB for next year they all should be fired.


I recall reading some on here last week saying Hernandez was playing the best of the whole OL this year.

it was a bit shocking actually...
Jason Garret is a terible coach  
chitt17 : 9:15 am : link
He is the biggest reason Dallas was average for so many years.

Don't think a real offensive coordinator could scheme some play that would negate the bad offensive line?

Of course they could.
RE: Judge is in danger himself of getting fired  
Blue21 : 9:17 am : link
In comment 15463330 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
Period. If he wants to be here next year, he needs to do whatever he can to make that happen. If they pull a goose egg down the stretch and it's another McAdoo like finish, I have a hard time seeing Judge back. He's not getting results.


Judge is a BS artist. This team is not what he said it would be. Blue Collar punch you in the nose fight for 60 minutes. Sure ok. Talk is cheap. If this is the process then the process sucks. You don't build a winning team by losing. Is the Mississippi job available?
Talent/Scheme  
richinpa : 9:20 am : link
He should. And we assume Garrett was forced upon Judge when hired. Fighting for his job life right now

Toney, Barkley, Golladay. These 3 players should be game planned around play after play

Change it up and game plan around fumbles Engram or the new fumbles Slayton

Garrett sucks. But so does Jones, our OL and game plan

Making Shurmur look good at this point
RE: Guys, Jones and Garrett can both be terrible.  
Blue21 : 9:20 am : link
In comment 15463589 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
we don't need to choose.


Yep and they are. Stupid mistakes on coaching. That 4th an 1 rush the play for an incompletion total out of sync sealed it for me. Probably the most important play of the game and they were clueless. Call a timeout ( I know they waste to many of those) but that play was important and they paniced.
RE: RE: Guys, Jones and Garrett can both be terrible.  
Debaser : 9:24 am : link
In comment 15463616 Blue21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15463589 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


we don't need to choose.



Yep and they are. Stupid mistakes on coaching. That 4th an 1 rush the play for an incompletion total out of sync sealed it for me. Probably the most important play of the game and they were clueless. Call a timeout ( I know they waste to many of those) but that play was important and they paniced.


Yea except Garret has a decade track record of success. Jones has 3 good games from 3 years ago against the worst teams in the league.
Keep Judge  
AnishPatel : 9:25 am : link
and fire both coordinators. Here is a trivia question, when Coughlin was hired, who were his coordinators, both OC and DC?
RE: I hope so Jones had 24 TD passes in 13 games with Shurmur  
NJLCO : 9:26 am : link
In comment 15463413 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In 24 games over 2 seasons,he has 20.Toney had the longest throw last night. Garrett never lets Jones go long.Garrett was Mara's choice,not Judge's. And the reality is,for the Giants to be good again,Mara needs to step back & have no input on the moves made. There's no Rozelle stepping in with George Young this time! And,when DG goes,it doesn't remedy the situation,as Mara's son has as much say in who they draft.The Maras have to be like Tisch & be a silent owner!


Hard to believe that DJ’s lack of productivity falls on coaching. If you watched last nights game DJ was light a deer in headlights all night long. Still looking down a single receiver and I still say he seldom makes adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Blame who you want but DJ is not the answer
Baldy on the disaster play  
jeff57 : 9:27 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Disaster Indeed!  
HomerJones45 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15463519 Arkbach said:
Quote:
"do they practice that play"? Rumors of coaches drinking and flirting with the ladies the night before the game looks like another reason Judge is pissed at his coaches. Remember all the coaches they hired to "teach". We laughed at training camp about one coach for every player and this is the result? If I were Mara I'd fire half of them now because they obviously aren't needed and that one play epitomizes it.
Include the HC in that. Remember when he got into a beef with Columbo because His Majesty knew how to coach o-line better than a guy who played the position in the NFL? How did His Majesty's special touch with the o-line work out for us? He's the head guy and this shit show is his responsibility.
