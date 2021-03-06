I think Judge is about to fire Garrett

And his tough guy personality but drenched in a "it's never really my fault" aura".
Yes JG has to go. Watching (on multiple occasions) Jones move players from right to left, call motion late in play clock to then call a handoff into the line is comical. Both Riddick and Griese said that's it? All that movement and changing positions to just do that!! Think about what that does to an online, to the TE's on the line as the clock is ticking - you are taking their "drive", their "power" away by the long delay before the snap, putting them in a prime position to false start, to try too hard to get to s spot etc. All for a play that has zero chance of producing more than 4 yards and way more likely to produce 0 or negative yards. Plays like this are beyond overly complicated.
3rd and 4th downs with less than 5 yards we call rollouts to the short side of the field with multiple targets all to the most congested area of the field. Horrible calls, horrible plays and just pathetic overall.
That said Jones was pathetic last night. He was so awful I can't even begin to defend him. Watching Brady go to the guy getting open and then watching Jones look to a covered Toney even as your high priced WR KG cross in front of him OPEN was just bad football. We have now reached the point of no return. The embarrassing int to the BUCS DLmen was just fodder for the Giants are a joke people. It was truly awful.
Garrett has to go but Jones needs to go after the season as well. It is over..
One last thing- higher a new GM, if he wants a new coach that is fine with me and use our soon to be 2 top 5 picks to fix this team.
Joe Judge has zero feel for the game, and you need no further proof than watching the Giants offense with 55 seconds left in the first half. That wasn't just stupid... that was scary stupid. And Joe Judge needs to go.
And it is obvious Garrett is gone. But does that matter. Shouldn't this "put players in a position to succeed" also apply to Graham? The Giants play stupid offense and passive defense, we have send Peanut out on offense and Kenny (gets killed every week) on defense. We couldn't possibly be a worse collection of pathetic, stupid, and just accepting (accepting of poor play, poor result and poor finishes)...
JG may not be everything that’s wrong with this team but he is a big part of it… And it shouldn’t stop other changes from being made in the off-season but at least it will be something interesting to pay attention to this season to see if a different OC can generate different results.
We are really bad.
And like many others here I have started to get bored by this team which is even worse than being frustrated. I find myself half paying attention to a lot of these games and like last night, simply turning it off in the third quarter.
Judge has been saying they need to coach better since the first loss they had under him. And he could just as well have been talking about Graham as Garrett. Why were our CBs playing 15 yards off the LOS? How could we NOT get a hit on Brady in the 1st half when everyone knows thats the only way to beat him? How is Shelton on the field?! Don't get me wrong, Garretts atrocious but as Judge said the fish stinks from the head down. Personnel decisions are mind boggling; No Golladay on the 4th down play, Reggie Ragland still starting Solder and not Peart, how is Hernandez still starting, again shelton. What happened just before halftime is another example of Judge not quite being ready for the NFL. He needs sometime in college to iron those kinks out. Scary thing is, I don't have any confidence that the next GM, HC, OC, DC or any player will be good. As a recently deleted thread stated, I'm a diehard fan being turned into a casual fan because of the teams utter ineptitude. When you enjoy listening to Kevin Hart more than watching the game you know your team sucks. Hes a fing eagles fan for gsake!
This team stinks. I am sick and tired of hearing about competitive games. We have gotten blown out of the building by any team that had it together on offense. Cowboys, RAMS, Bucs. Only reason why Chiefs didn’t was Mahommes is in a funk. We have played wretched football all year, no growth nothing. You want to fire Garrett, go for it. He isn’t the main problem. It’s Joe Judge. What a blowhard
After that performance, fire them all. Last one in the room
We both feel the same about this.
But if you think about it there are no strong personalities in this group from Mara to Gettleman to Judge to his Coordinators they are all wishy washy wet noodles.
If Judge wants to save his ass he needs to fire both these coordinators right now. Neither one has half a set of Cajonnes on them. They play everything safe. No aggression
Both need testosterone tests
I'm convinced its not the players its the coaches
if you were an offensive lineman, how hard would you try for a dump off pass or a rum by Barkley
These guys were trying hard for Booker.....no Booker....no effort
Judge has a good temperment for the job but precious little background or experience to be an NFL HC
Mara has to fly down to Alabama and at least take some advice from Saban over a nice dinner, if not offer him the moon to take over the team
i was so focused on how bad WH was on that play but look at the cluster fuck in the middle of the field. This is something I have complained a lot about in terms of play selection, play design, as we actually make it easier to defend us by bringing both our guys and the defenders to the main point/main target area of the play. We run so many plays where we have 3-4 targets all roughly the same distance and on the same plane (could be a 5 yard distance and then basically all the same across the field) or we cluster players to the same general area- and we usually run a rollout in that same direction, thus congesting the field and limiting our options do to shrinking the available field space by 2/3's.
I hate this offense and what is designed to do.
BUT, I have lost faith in Jones too though. All issues aside he missed Golladay wide open across the middle deep in TB territory (those plays are the difference between so so guys and winners), he threw a HORRIBLE int and the other INT wasn't any better just easier to not look as tragic.
Watching Garrett and Jones sitting next to each other on the sideline last night.... I never want to see that degree of defeat in my coordinator's and QB's face like that ever again. I don't care how much we suck.
Hernandez may still have some lingering COVID issues, IDK, but he just looks weak. Someone take away his roller skates.
Booker is the best running back on the team right now.
What ever happened to he idea that offense is a progression? I see no development anywhere in the skills of any of these players, nor do I see any development in the play calling. Our coaches cannot teach.
Doesn't Jones make the ultimate decision on who to throw to?
No. It depends on the play design and where his first and second reads are.
What?
That's the BS answer people like to give to absolve Jones of blame. It also relies on the ridiculous belief that the game is played on paper and that the "reads" are set in stone in the film room.
In reality, it's Daniel Jones's JOB to read the defense at the line of scrimmage, and determine:
a) If the play called in the huddle needs to be adjusted
b) Which receiver is likely to be open
For instance, when you have Kadarius Toney in the slot being covered by a safety with nobody over the top, maybe you should make THAT your primary target and throw the goddamn ball to the pylon and let him go catch it.
Or, when you have Kenny Golladay wide the hell open for a TD in the middle of the field, don't get stuck on your "first read" on the sideline who isn't (and won't be) open then chuck the ball into the 3rd row.
It's not paint-by-numbers, the position requires instincts and decisiveness and Jones has neither of those things. I'm sure in the classroom he's a great QB, but that doesn't matter on the field.
So to answer the original question, Daniel Jones absolutely decides where to throw the ball, and he's not good at it unless his "on paper" first read happens to be open.
You can bring in the greatest offensive and defensive coordinators in history and it would not make a shred of difference. The OL basically sucks. Hernandez is a joke and should never been on this roster. His play has gone down hill since Year 1. Only thing he is good at is getting penalties and getting into scrums. The defense is bad. Not sure what you would expect someone to do with basically one talented lineman and no credible players to play LB. If they do not get a legit LB for next year they all should be fired.
I recall reading some on here last week saying Hernandez was playing the best of the whole OL this year.
Period. If he wants to be here next year, he needs to do whatever he can to make that happen. If they pull a goose egg down the stretch and it's another McAdoo like finish, I have a hard time seeing Judge back. He's not getting results.
Judge is a BS artist. This team is not what he said it would be. Blue Collar punch you in the nose fight for 60 minutes. Sure ok. Talk is cheap. If this is the process then the process sucks. You don't build a winning team by losing. Is the Mississippi job available?
RE: RE: Guys, Jones and Garrett can both be terrible.
Yea except Garret has a decade track record of success. Jones has 3 good games from 3 years ago against the worst teams in the league.
Hard to believe that DJ’s lack of productivity falls on coaching. If you watched last nights game DJ was light a deer in headlights all night long. Still looking down a single receiver and I still say he seldom makes adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Blame who you want but DJ is not the answer
Include the HC in that. Remember when he got into a beef with Columbo because His Majesty knew how to coach o-line better than a guy who played the position in the NFL? How did His Majesty's special touch with the o-line work out for us? He's the head guy and this shit show is his responsibility.
Joe Judge has zero feel for the game, and you need no further proof than watching the Giants offense with 55 seconds left in the first half. That wasn't just stupid... that was scary stupid. And Joe Judge needs to go.
If they pull the trigger on Garrett... then Kitchens will be interim OC
Why Kitchens? When Fassel demoted his OC he took over the play calling himself
As have many HCs in this situation
Is Judge afraid to call plays?
Can Judge even fire Garrett as Mara hired Garrett?
Who can fire Mara, as he seems to be the blockade to success?
He is only 50% owner no? The Commissioner needs to step in again.
We need a President of Football Operations
I know this sounds crazy but I'd hire Lou Lamarillo even if football is not his specialty
Judge has never been an OC, unlike Fassel.
Nobody has earned the right for another season.
We are really bad.
And like many others here I have started to get bored by this team which is even worse than being frustrated. I find myself half paying attention to a lot of these games and like last night, simply turning it off in the third quarter.
Can anyone else on the staff beside Kitchen take over play calling???
We both feel the same about this.
But if you think about it there are no strong personalities in this group from Mara to Gettleman to Judge to his Coordinators they are all wishy washy wet noodles.
If Judge wants to save his ass he needs to fire both these coordinators right now. Neither one has half a set of Cajonnes on them. They play everything safe. No aggression
Both need testosterone tests
I'm convinced its not the players its the coaches
if you were an offensive lineman, how hard would you try for a dump off pass or a rum by Barkley
These guys were trying hard for Booker.....no Booker....no effort
Judge has a good temperment for the job but precious little background or experience to be an NFL HC
Mara has to fly down to Alabama and at least take some advice from Saban over a nice dinner, if not offer him the moon to take over the team
Good riddance Garrett.
Bingo.
Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?
And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?
And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?
Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.
Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?
And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?
And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?
Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.
Whats your real name.....Jerry Jones?
Good point.
Does he directly coach the offensive line and instruct such talents as Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?
And one more question: How involved is Jason Garrett in showing Saquon how to avoid getting hit when he gets to the LOS and how to pass block in the backfield?
And one last question: Does Jason Garrett demonstrate pass rushing moves to our EDGE players?
Of all the problems that beset this ugly franchise, Jason Garrett ain't even in the Top 5.
Whats your real name.....Jerry Jones?
LOL. He's older and uglier than me. By a lot.
It's hard to get a pass rush when you have no pass rushers. That is on one person, and it isn't Patrick Graham.
If you blitz Tom Brady, you die. So it is either give up the big play, or force TB to nickel and dime down the field. PG chose the latter.
What about Judge?
both need to go.
What about Judge?
I was just gonna say that. Gettleman and Judge need to be a package deal out the door.
I hate this offense and what is designed to do.
BUT, I have lost faith in Jones too though. All issues aside he missed Golladay wide open across the middle deep in TB territory (those plays are the difference between so so guys and winners), he threw a HORRIBLE int and the other INT wasn't any better just easier to not look as tragic.
Hernandez may still have some lingering COVID issues, IDK, but he just looks weak. Someone take away his roller skates.
Booker is the best running back on the team right now.
What ever happened to he idea that offense is a progression? I see no development anywhere in the skills of any of these players, nor do I see any development in the play calling. Our coaches cannot teach.
No. It depends on the play design and where his first and second reads are.
What?
That's the BS answer people like to give to absolve Jones of blame. It also relies on the ridiculous belief that the game is played on paper and that the "reads" are set in stone in the film room.
In reality, it's Daniel Jones's JOB to read the defense at the line of scrimmage, and determine:
a) If the play called in the huddle needs to be adjusted
b) Which receiver is likely to be open
For instance, when you have Kadarius Toney in the slot being covered by a safety with nobody over the top, maybe you should make THAT your primary target and throw the goddamn ball to the pylon and let him go catch it.
Or, when you have Kenny Golladay wide the hell open for a TD in the middle of the field, don't get stuck on your "first read" on the sideline who isn't (and won't be) open then chuck the ball into the 3rd row.
It's not paint-by-numbers, the position requires instincts and decisiveness and Jones has neither of those things. I'm sure in the classroom he's a great QB, but that doesn't matter on the field.
So to answer the original question, Daniel Jones absolutely decides where to throw the ball, and he's not good at it unless his "on paper" first read happens to be open.
It's hard to get a pass rush when you have no pass rushers. That is on one person, and it isn't Patrick Graham.
If you blitz Tom Brady, you die. So it is either give up the big play, or force TB to nickel and dime down the field. PG chose the latter.
Yes but what about all those posters who said “don’t worry about the lack of pass rushers; Graham can manufacture a pass rush. It’s the Belichick way”
What a crock of horse shit.
I recall reading some on here last week saying Hernandez was playing the best of the whole OL this year.
it was a bit shocking actually...
Don't think a real offensive coordinator could scheme some play that would negate the bad offensive line?
Of course they could.
Judge is a BS artist. This team is not what he said it would be. Blue Collar punch you in the nose fight for 60 minutes. Sure ok. Talk is cheap. If this is the process then the process sucks. You don't build a winning team by losing. Is the Mississippi job available?
Toney, Barkley, Golladay. These 3 players should be game planned around play after play
Change it up and game plan around fumbles Engram or the new fumbles Slayton
Garrett sucks. But so does Jones, our OL and game plan
Making Shurmur look good at this point
we don't need to choose.
Yea except Garret has a decade track record of success. Jones has 3 good games from 3 years ago against the worst teams in the league.
Hard to believe that DJ’s lack of productivity falls on coaching. If you watched last nights game DJ was light a deer in headlights all night long. Still looking down a single receiver and I still say he seldom makes adjustments at the line of scrimmage. Blame who you want but DJ is not the answer
Link - ( New Window )