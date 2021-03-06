Garrett Fired

The fact that mCCoy is balling out in Arizona now and is 2-1 since Kyler is hurt should put some of that to rest.
How come McCoy didn't ball out when he was here? Think it might have had something to do with our scheme?
He won the game in a big upset where he hadn't played in a long time; admitted to hyper ventilating while in the huddle ; and threw some clutch passes down the stretch to extend drives and win the game. He did well all things considered. He didn't throw for 400 yards and have 4 TDs while doing it is the problem now?
Last year with us his stats were garbage. Yeah he had a couple nice passes but barely had 100 yards. You're saying scheme has nothing to do with it?
Anyone would expect Kitchens to somehow improve this offense. He has only served as an Offensive Playcaller twice in the NFL. For 8 games in Cleveland in 2018 when he went 5-3 after a 2-5-1 start as a offensive Assistant. His other experience was last year during the Browns game when Garrett went down with Covid and the Giants under his playing only scored 6 points. Not much to get optimistic about really.
Because Baker Mayfield’s numbers drastically improved in a similar situation after Kitchens took over the play calling mid season. That’s how he got the head coaching job in the first place. Doesn’t guarantee it will happen here, but there is a history.
it's not Gettleman anymore, IMO. Last offseason, the Giants very clearly trotted out Abrams & Petit in the offseason interviews during free agency and the draft. It was made very clear that Abrams was part of the interview process that selected Judge.
Gettleman is 70 and I believe I heard on Papa's podcast that he's in the last year of his contract. There is no way on God's green Earth that he will be coming back. In some ways, similar to Garrett, Gettleman is the free pound of flesh to throw to the fans for Mara.
But, the real question here, what about Abrams? If there is to be real change in this org, you need to send him packing and have Chris Mara exit his position. Otherwise, it's a shell game.
Gettleman isn't the guy you should be worrying about if it's change you want.
that Gettleman is gone. But if Mara thinks promoting from within is going to satisfy the "pound of flesh" the fans want, he is clueless. He has to know that the pressure will not be to promote from within.
If Gettleman retires and Abrams becomes the GM, Mara has to know that the view from fans and the media will be "Giants content to stand pat in the offseason."
First of all this is not the same Seattle team. Second of all Gallman had a game of all things and was running well. Thirdly no I don't think scheme has anything to do with it.
I don't think jones is good at all. He played a horrible game. He threw what was one of the worst picks I have ever seen. And he is still doing the same old shit ; locking into receivers ; showing no instinct at all. He actually threw a pass to Rudolph that hit him in the back last night. He was always like this even with Shurmur
He is not that dumb but he will maybe hire a figure head gm who will serve more like a head scout w Mara still making the exec decisions
Trotting Abrams & Petit out there (especially the former)
was really predictable and disappointing. I understand loyalty, continuity of vision etc, but when you're rolling out a team this bad, you must be willing to self-examine everyone and everything and make changes. I've been calling out many of their biggest moves under DG as being mistakes, one after the other, and I'm just an amateur. What the fuck do they need to see before they start trying to get to the bottom of it.
Actually I think the Giants will play well this SUnday. Not because Kitchens is going to be any kind of improvement but, there is something about a coach getting fired and getting blown out that would make the Giants play hard. I don't expect Barkley just to fall down when he gets to the line of scrmmage etc.
Someone will dig in and give us a real answer of whether or not Mara forced Garrett on Judge. Whether he did or not, two things are certain: Mara thought very highly of Garrett and Garrett was a horrible OC.
I’m just hoping this is the wake up call to John Mara that he maybe needs to re-evaluate whether or not he really knows as much about the modern NFL as he thinks he does. Maybe a guy he was so sure about showing himself as the worst OC in football is the push he needs to hand over decision making to a competent GM or VP Football Operations.
Giant fans are the paying customers who keep showing up, keep buying tickets, keep watching the games and keep talking about them on here 365 days a year even though the product they are providing is the worst in the NFL for the past 5 years.
Giant fans are spending their time and paying their money to be entertained. This isn't a school team with kids trying their best. This is professional football. Where they play for pay. In most cases for millions of dollars of pay and the Giants are every teams homecoming game. But Giant fans keep supporting them just like we did in the 1970s.
Listen to Joe Judge it's not Giant fans job to blindly follow a horrible product or to be patient with it. It's their job to entertain us and when they don't they should be replaced.
You want to talk about embarrassing watch some of the play cutups on twitter today on both sides of the ball from last night.
I just had a conversation with someone who was traveling with his friends family and met an Eagle fan cousin and a Cowboy fan cousin and he said he was a Giant fan. They said sorry bro, we feel for you. These are kids in their early 20's. They were barely teenagers the last time the Giants had a good team. In 2007 they weren't even 10 years old. To their generation the Giants are nothing but losers.
Depends - are they going to bench Hernandez and Solder?
In favor of whom? DG's ragamuffin bunch of slogmollies?
Has any GM ever declared an intention and failed so spectacularly at that goal before? And still have fans defending his "efforts"?
It’s pretty bad. The only lineman that he has drafted that looks like a keeper is Thomas. Jury’s still out on Lemeiux but it’s not like he looked like anything all that great before he got hurt. Gates was a decent undrafted FA find, but he’s probably done now. Hernandez is horrendous, Peart must be really shitty if he can’t beat out Solder, and Solder is one of the worst FA signings ever. And based on what Zietler shared after leaving the team they didn’t even try to extend/restructure him this past offseason. He was arguably their best lineman the last few seasons and is playing well in Baltimore now.
RE: I think the offense will have a significant uptick for about 1-2 games
giving everyone false hope, then fall back down to earth for the remainder of the season.
Several people have noted that Garrett's schemes tended to put all receivers on one side of the field, narrowing the area the defense has to defend. For whatever reason, this seems to be a feature, not a bug. His unwillingness to abandon that concept is arguably a fireable offense by itself.
But the bottom line is: They brought in Golladay, Toney and Randolph, they had Thomas and Barkley back last night, Slayton is playing, Engram is playing, they were coming off a bye week — and they still looked like they'd never seen an NFL defense before. The only TD was on a tackle-eligible trick play to Thomas, set up by an INT that put them near the Bucs' end zone. The actual offense generated 1 FG and 1 missed FG.
The OC is paid to find solutions, and Garrett had none.
What was the Cowboy fan apologizing for. They are off to a good start this year, but the haven’t done shit since the 90’s… likely before that 20-something kid was born.
RE: Judge isn't an offense guy and has never done it
I expect Garrett was dumped on Judge. Judge is a technocrat, not a playcaller. I mean there are basics which we all recognize Garrett is not doing, so you know everyone in that locker room knows it as well. They see it in action.Kitchens can take over, and I hope he has a scheme in his back pocket. Kitchens probably was tipped off months ago to take over
I'd say based on Garrett's interview last week where he said the OL wasn't fixed, there were clearly politics going on behind the scenes, which is usually the case when shit is going down, the finger pointing starts. The blame game was starting between the front office and coaches. That the Giants tweet a picture of Price giving up only 1 sack the next day, to me, tells the story.
In front of a national audience, you couldn't even have Eli help out last night to the point he was questioning plays along with Peyton.
Garrett has been around the NFL for 25 years as a player & coach, and out in Dallas for as long as he was, he knows what was up. He got his salvo out there knowing any slip up and he was gone. Well, it happened yesterday in the Giants last prime time game.
I do find it interesting that Kitchens will be coming in going up against a relatively easier schedule compared to before, with his (supposedly) healthy players coming back. Kitchens will be given his chance. Either way, Judge just used his lifeline to keep himself going here. If things fall apart the rest of the way, that will have huge ramifications for Gettleman/Abrams, Judge and Jones. This whole thing can come crumbling down real fast, or show enough to lead into 2022.
Bet on "show enough to lead into 2022." at least as far as the owners are concerned. It would be a huge embarrassment to have to shitcan Judge after hiring the guy as HC when he wasn't even on any other team's radar or to throw Jones out the door after spending the 6th pick of the draft on the guy and claiming that they had to do it because there were oh so many other teams waiting to grab this wunderkinder.
It will take very little for Frick and Frack in the owner's booth, and the bleed blue diehard fans to proclaim "improvement."
Anyone would expect Kitchens to somehow improve this offense. He has only served as an Offensive Playcaller twice in the NFL. For 8 games in Cleveland in 2018 when he went 5-3 after a 2-5-1 start as a offensive Assistant. His other experience was last year during the Browns game when Garrett went down with Covid and the Giants under his playing only scored 6 points. Not much to get optimistic about really.
Taking over Garrett's duties for just one game I think is different than being named the offensive coordinator (interim) for the last 7 weeks of this season. When Garrett went down with Covid it was still Garrett's offense and he just had to do his best to mimic what Garrett would've done, which I can imagine is difficult. Now he gets to run the show (not saying they can re-vamp an offense this late in the season but he gets to have more time/lee-way with developing schemes and trying new things).
but firing Garret was the right move as Mara saddled Judge with him to keep control of the team and as the heir apparent if Judge couldn't cut it as as HC.
Wellington knew football, John simply doesn't. I agree with the previous comment turn over control of the team to a true professional.
I've been a fan fof more than 60 years, the team should be managed by someone who knows NFl football.
Magically now all is well and Judge will learn clock management, how to coach an incompetent OL, how to create a pass rush and to coach DBs and how to make Jones stop birddogging WRs and turn Barkley into a generational talent again.
Head coach salaries are generally guaranteed. I do not know about coordinators.
I hope so. It's a prison of his own making. He can afford it btw.
has had more wins in his best season than Judge will in 2 seasons combined
Yea but we don't know what we have in jones . Our back up has played 1/2 a dozen fewer games on different teams but he is a back up but we don't know what we have in jones who played one good qtr all year.
Couldn't make it in Cleveland when they couldn't win 5 games. This is the same as when we hired Pat Shurmur as head coach. This is nothing but blaming someone else for your shortcomings. Judge us trying to deflect the blame when he is in the fucking room too, ge is head coach, ge could step in during the week when game plans are being put together. How can you have Galloday get 2 targets? Blaming Garrett us Bulkshit. It will make the Giant fans that still want to believe Barkkey and Jones were good picks, it will keep them hanging on, but this stinks and passing blame down is something this organization does real well.
So true. This was about Barkley back who just sucks and jones who sucks. And not Vince Lombardi and Bill Bellichek will change that.
Because Baker Mayfield’s numbers drastically improved in a similar situation after Kitchens took over the play calling mid season. That’s how he got the head coaching job in the first place. Doesn’t guarantee it will happen here, but there is a history.
He's still under contract, and collecting a check with John Mara's signature on it, but he'll be doing so from home.
He could technically be reassigned, but that rarely happens
Will Hernandez and Nate Solder how to pass block?
His audition as O.C. will depend upon it.
Gettleman is 70 and I believe I heard on Papa's podcast that he's in the last year of his contract. There is no way on God's green Earth that he will be coming back. In some ways, similar to Garrett, Gettleman is the free pound of flesh to throw to the fans for Mara.
But, the real question here, what about Abrams? If there is to be real change in this org, you need to send him packing and have Chris Mara exit his position. Otherwise, it's a shell game.
Gettleman isn't the guy you should be worrying about if it's change you want.
If Gettleman retires and Abrams becomes the GM, Mara has to know that the view from fans and the media will be "Giants content to stand pat in the offseason."
First of all this is not the same Seattle team. Second of all Gallman had a game of all things and was running well. Thirdly no I don't think scheme has anything to do with it.
I don't think jones is good at all. He played a horrible game. He threw what was one of the worst picks I have ever seen. And he is still doing the same old shit ; locking into receivers ; showing no instinct at all. He actually threw a pass to Rudolph that hit him in the back last night. He was always like this even with Shurmur
He is not that dumb but he will maybe hire a figure head gm who will serve more like a head scout w Mara still making the exec decisions
Actually I think the Giants will play well this SUnday. Not because Kitchens is going to be any kind of improvement but, there is something about a coach getting fired and getting blown out that would make the Giants play hard. I don't expect Barkley just to fall down when he gets to the line of scrmmage etc.
I’m just hoping this is the wake up call to John Mara that he maybe needs to re-evaluate whether or not he really knows as much about the modern NFL as he thinks he does. Maybe a guy he was so sure about showing himself as the worst OC in football is the push he needs to hand over decision making to a competent GM or VP Football Operations.
If Judge is up to it, he should do it himself
If your going to go down, be your own man
do it yourself
Hey all he has to do is leave Booker in there
Problem solved.....not brain surgery
Scapegoat move, nothing more.
Agreed, it’s not like they are changing the whole playbook this week. It will just be a different order of crappy plays being called.
It’s pretty bad. The only lineman that he has drafted that looks like a keeper is Thomas. Jury’s still out on Lemeiux but it’s not like he looked like anything all that great before he got hurt. Gates was a decent undrafted FA find, but he’s probably done now. Hernandez is horrendous, Peart must be really shitty if he can’t beat out Solder, and Solder is one of the worst FA signings ever. And based on what Zietler shared after leaving the team they didn’t even try to extend/restructure him this past offseason. He was arguably their best lineman the last few seasons and is playing well in Baltimore now.
But the bottom line is: They brought in Golladay, Toney and Randolph, they had Thomas and Barkley back last night, Slayton is playing, Engram is playing, they were coming off a bye week — and they still looked like they'd never seen an NFL defense before. The only TD was on a tackle-eligible trick play to Thomas, set up by an INT that put them near the Bucs' end zone. The actual offense generated 1 FG and 1 missed FG.
The OC is paid to find solutions, and Garrett had none.
What was the Cowboy fan apologizing for. They are off to a good start this year, but the haven’t done shit since the 90’s… likely before that 20-something kid was born.
Last night they took their best players out of the game and ran a 4th and 1 with Collin Johnson and some TE I dont even know while Golladay and Toney sat on the bench.
Simply putting your best players on the field is an improvement.
Taking over Garrett's duties for just one game I think is different than being named the offensive coordinator (interim) for the last 7 weeks of this season. When Garrett went down with Covid it was still Garrett's offense and he just had to do his best to mimic what Garrett would've done, which I can imagine is difficult. Now he gets to run the show (not saying they can re-vamp an offense this late in the season but he gets to have more time/lee-way with developing schemes and trying new things).
Wellington knew football, John simply doesn't. I agree with the previous comment turn over control of the team to a true professional.
I've been a fan fof more than 60 years, the team should be managed by someone who knows NFl football.
Larry
Head coach salaries are generally guaranteed. I do not know about coordinators.
I hope so. It's a prison of his own making. He can afford it btw.
Yea but we don't know what we have in jones . Our back up has played 1/2 a dozen fewer games on different teams but he is a back up but we don't know what we have in jones who played one good qtr all year.
Couldn't make it in Cleveland when they couldn't win 5 games. This is the same as when we hired Pat Shurmur as head coach. This is nothing but blaming someone else for your shortcomings. Judge us trying to deflect the blame when he is in the fucking room too, ge is head coach, ge could step in during the week when game plans are being put together. How can you have Galloday get 2 targets? Blaming Garrett us Bulkshit. It will make the Giant fans that still want to believe Barkkey and Jones were good picks, it will keep them hanging on, but this stinks and passing blame down is something this organization does real well.
So true. This was about Barkley back who just sucks and jones who sucks. And not Vince Lombardi and Bill Bellichek will change that.