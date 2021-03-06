You’re the new GM a of the Giants JoeyBigBlue : 11/23/2021 3:26 pm

What would you do at QB for the 2022 season?



A) Keep Jones, build the O-Line and D-Line through the draft.



B) Trade Jones for a late round pick, draft a QB high in the draft. Sign a veteran backup that could start if Rookie faulters. Still build O-Line and D-Line through the draft picks available. (Keep in mind that you might have to trade up to get the QB you really want)



C) Trade Jones for a late round pick, sign a stop gap QB that could start (Teddy Bridgewater, Cam Newton, or Tyrod Taylor type). Build the O-Line and D-Line through the draft.



