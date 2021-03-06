for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Joe Judge's 4PM Tuesday Press Conference

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 3:34 pm
I'm sure Judge will say all the right things...  
bw in dc : 11/23/2021 3:46 pm : link
Ad nauseum.

Normally, I would listen, but I find his act more and more a cure for insomnia.

Can someone keep track of the number of times he says: "...this is in the best interest of the NYG..."
RE: I'm sure Judge will say all the right things...  
Thegratefulhead : 11/23/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15465015 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Ad nauseum.

Normally, I would listen, but I find his act more and more a cure for insomnia.

Can someone keep track of the number of times he says: "...this is in the best interest of the NYG..."
If drink to "At the end of the day" we will die of alcohol poisoning.
Judge  
TyreeHelmet : 11/23/2021 3:50 pm : link
Will he say again how he takes full responsibility and doesn't point any fingers?

Guy is full of it. Been a terrible coach.
No way to catch live I assume?  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 3:52 pm : link
I checked the app. No feed there.
Maybe but I think the one phrase he says  
jvm52106 : 11/23/2021 3:54 pm : link
over and over again is "with that being said", drives me nuts...
 
christian : 11/23/2021 3:55 pm : link
Scrolling through that Twitter feed, I can’t think of two people I’d rather less hear discuss the Giants than Bette Midler and Bobby Skinner.
RE: No way to catch live I assume?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15465038 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I checked the app. No feed there.


It's a zoon call. There will no video.
Got it  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 3:57 pm : link
Thanks.
Might get a few  
ghost718 : 11/23/2021 3:57 pm : link
"I'll leave it at that","I have total respect for Jason","I wish him well".

Hopefully the press is ready
I’m not sure why some of you bother  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:00 pm : link
It hasn’t even started and you’re already trashing it. This is step in the right direction. Judge is on notice. DC ain’t coming back. Now let’s see where goes from here.
Only question  
bronxct1 : 11/23/2021 4:01 pm : link
The only question I want to get an answer to is why now and not during the bye.

My gut says its because he wanted Thomas, Barkley, and Golladay all back before pulling the trigger.

I understand in some ways holding out as firing Garrett now puts Judge on a bit of a clock to show that was the right move.
Sorry DG ain’t coming back  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:02 pm : link
And when that happens, DJ will officially be on life support. So now it’s firmly on them to deliver.
The bye doesn’t mean as much as you would think  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:04 pm : link
The focus was on fundamentals. The offense isn’t changing, just the guy calling the plays.
RE: The bye doesn’t mean as much as you would think  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/23/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15465089 UberAlias said:
Quote:
The focus was on fundamentals. The offense isn’t changing, just the guy calling the plays.


It was clear as day with the sound blocking and tackling that they hit fundamentals hard during the bye.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:12 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge said he has a lot of respect for Jason Garrett as a person and coach. He was a huge asset to him as a young head coach. He put the team first. That being said, Judge said he makes every decision for what's best long-term. They need to be more productive.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:13 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
Giants coach Joe Judge on why he fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett: "I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points."

He declined to say if he offered Garrett another position in the organization.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:13 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Joe Judge: "I don't believe we're scoring enough points."

Judge says Garrett was an asset for him as a young head coach, and adds that he has a lot of respect for him as a person and a coach.

"I don't think there's ever an ideal time to make a move like this in the season."
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:14 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Judge - there's never an ideal time to make a change like this in the season......but you're always making adjustments....three games leading into the bye, thought team was making progress and going in the right direction....wanted to give it more time.
Unlikely replacing Garrett tells us much about the Giants direction  
JonC : 11/23/2021 4:14 pm : link
it's just the first anchor up out of the water.

Now, we'll see if a different voice can get Jones and the rest going or not. But, if this continues to be more of the same as many of us suspect it will, then DG goes and they better think long and hard and then not elevate Abrams.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:14 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge: "This is not a snap decision." He said they have to make some moves to open up the offense.

Patricia Traina

@Patricia_Traina
Judge reiterates they have to be more productive. Also clarifies that he hires the staff.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:15 pm : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge said they will handle offensive coordinator duties collaboratively in-house.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:15 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
Joe Judge: "Very simply on the staff, I hire the staff."

Asked if this was an "arranged marriage" between Judge and Jason Garrett, with the assumption being that ownership had a hand in their pairing.
RE: ...  
christian : 11/23/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15465117 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge said they will handle offensive coordinator duties collaboratively in-house.


Face palm
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:16 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
Joe Judge did not say who will call plays for the Giants now that Jason Garrett is gone. "We're going to handle things collaboratively," he said.

For what it's worth, per a source, Freddie Kitchens is expected to be the primary play caller the rest of the way.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:16 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:21 pm : link
Lance Medow

@LanceMedow
Joe Judge won't name an official interim OC..he says putting together the offensive game plan will be a collaborative effort & as the week progresses, they'll determine game day roles #giantschat
RE: ...  
Essex : 11/23/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15465121 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants

what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:21 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:22 pm : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Judge - kitchens has an aggressive approach to the game....good at creating matchups to achieve success...sees the plays through the lens of the player...he's been in a variety of successful systems

Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge reiterates the OC duties will be a collaborative effort, but he likes Freddie Kitchens' aggressive approach to the game. He calls it with a degree of multiples and variables. He sees it through the lens of the player.
RE: RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15465130 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15465121 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants


what does that mean? Who will call the plays?


Unless he is holding his cards close to his vest, a committee.
RE: ...  
Essex : 11/23/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15465131 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants

I don't find it interesting, I find it depressing. Not that I have any great desire to call Freddie Kitchen the OC, but I do want someone to be in charge or maybe we will get only more confusion on the field. It is enough to call plays in the time period allowed, it is tougher when multiple voices are in the mix.
RE: RE: ...  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15465130 Essex said:
Quote:
In comment 15465121 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants


what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
It means he wants to create uncertainty for Philly in game planning. If he names FK outright they will go and study every game he has called. They’ll probably do that anyway, but it does add some bit of uncertainty for them.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:23 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge on blaming Jason Garrett for the struggles: "This isn’t a blame game. I’m not looking for a head to roll. I’m not worried about external opinions.” #Giants
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:24 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge won’t say who will call plays yet against the Eagles.
I guess it's better than  
bradshaw44 : 11/23/2021 4:24 pm : link
The duke being protected by a bunch of heavy handed men of integrity??
RE: RE: RE: ...  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15465134 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15465130 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15465121 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants


what does that mean? Who will call the plays?



Unless he is holding his cards close to his vest, a committee.
I think it’s more about keeping Philly guessing.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Essex : 11/23/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15465138 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15465130 Essex said:


Quote:


In comment 15465121 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants


what does that mean? Who will call the plays?

It means he wants to create uncertainty for Philly in game planning. If he names FK outright they will go and study every game he has called. They’ll probably do that anyway, but it does add some bit of uncertainty for them.

That makes sense, but given what we have wouldn't Freddie Kitchen (plus our own tape) be all that they have really. It is not like the QB coach or Judge have their own tape anyway.
 
christian : 11/23/2021 4:25 pm : link
That sounds a lot like he fired the guy, and doesn’t have a plan for a replacement.

True or not, that’s not the message he should be sending to the players right now.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:26 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."

Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."
Judge is a smart cookie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/23/2021 4:26 pm : link
“Collaborative “ thinking just extended his tenure with Mara.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:26 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge asked if he’ll call plays on offense, said “everything is on the table”.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:28 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
Joe Judge asked if he’ll call plays on offense, said “everything is on the table”.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:28 pm : link
Zack Rosenblatt

@ZackBlatt
No #Giants players are being made available today.
sure they are a “team” and will act “collaboratively”. When i hear  
plato : 11/23/2021 4:28 pm : link
those words I shudder. Someone needs to be the decision maker, someone’s opinion is more important than anyone else’s. If that’s not so then it’s a recipe for disaster. If it is true, and i hope there is a decisionmaker , why not tell the world. If there is not the Giants are screwed more than I ever imagined.
From a coach  
BigBlueJ : 11/23/2021 4:28 pm : link
that did not know all scoring plays are reviewed. I still have no confidence he knows what he is doing.
It will be FK  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:29 pm : link
Almost guaranteed. But Philly will waste some time looking over other offense e coordinators assessing if any have ever called plays before college or NFL and doing some studying on their tendencies just in case.
JFC...  
bw in dc : 11/23/2021 4:29 pm : link
Just reading these quotes piss me off.

Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?



 
christian : 11/23/2021 4:29 pm : link
Time Out Joe’s thinking about calling the plays?

I really hope this is the world’s most cute attempt at being cagey, and everyone in the building knows it’s Kitchens.

If not, imagine being a player on this team and hearing this shit.
They brought in a young offensive mind this year  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11/23/2021 4:29 pm : link
Russ Callaway. I suspect they want more of his influence in the offense. He is too junior to have the OC title but a committee approach might elevate his ideas.
Offensive coaches  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:30 pm : link
Not coordinators I meant.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:30 pm : link
Tom Rock

@TomRock_Newsday
Joe Judge says "everything is on the table" for offensive play-calling, including him doing it himself (which he has never done). He says the offense will be run collaboratively by the coaches this week and they will iron out who ultimately gets the headset.
I'm not a Judge fan  
AcesUp : 11/23/2021 4:30 pm : link
But there is no competitive advantage to announcing to the press who is taking over as OC.
Got to be an attempt  
JonC : 11/23/2021 4:32 pm : link
to keep away info from Philly.
The Eagles  
BigBlueJ : 11/23/2021 4:32 pm : link
are not idiots. They have enough resources to figure out who is going to call plays. This is more stupid obfuscation because Joe Judge thinks he is the smartest fucking man in the room.
The more egregious  
AcesUp : 11/23/2021 4:32 pm : link
part of the presser was when he stated that the firing wasn't a result of a "boiling point". Which is a ridiculous thing to say when you fire the guy on a short week immediately after a bye.
RE: I'm not a Judge fan  
christian : 11/23/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15465171 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But there is no competitive advantage to announcing to the press who is taking over as OC.


I really hope privately they had a clear, direct plan they communicated to the players.

Imagine being on the offense, the coordinated gets fired, and the plan is “we’ll figure it out.”
RE: I'm not a Judge fan  
Jim in Tampa : 11/23/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15465171 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But there is no competitive advantage to announcing to the press who is taking over as OC.

But I don't see any big disadvantage to letting Philly know who will be calling the plays either.
RE: The Eagles  
bw in dc : 11/23/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15465177 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
are not idiots. They have enough resources to figure out who is going to call plays. This is more stupid obfuscation because Joe Judge thinks he is the smartest fucking man in the room.


+ infinity
RE: Got to be an attempt  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15465176 JonC said:
Quote:
to keep away info from Philly.
yep. Of course it is. Like not tipping your hat on a players injury status. I’m not sure why so many on here are struggling with this.
RE: Got to be an attempt  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15465176 JonC said:
Quote:
to keep away info from Philly.


What do I always say? It can always get worse.
There's whole game on tape  
cjac : 11/23/2021 4:35 pm : link
from when Garrett had covid last season

you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now
RE: JFC...  
Jimmy Googs : 11/23/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15465163 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Just reading these quotes piss me off.

Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?


Gettleman, Chris Mara, Judge, Kitchens...even Tisch.

Everybody gets to put in a few of their favorite plays that they operate with. Collaborative, just like the draft picks.
Here is all the Eagles need to know...  
bw in dc : 11/23/2021 4:38 pm : link
Daniel Jones is still the QB and he's regressing.

Secret play calling and strategy is a laughable.
RE: RE: The Eagles  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15465183 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15465177 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


are not idiots. They have enough resources to figure out who is going to call plays. This is more stupid obfuscation because Joe Judge thinks he is the smartest fucking man in the room.



+ infinity
Really? It’s like not tipping your hat about a players injury. There is no reason to give something to your opponent wnen you don’t have to. Philly will burn some amount of time this week watching film from anyone on offensive staff who has called plays in nfl or college.
RE: RE: Got to be an attempt  
BillKo : 11/23/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15465185 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15465176 JonC said:


Quote:


to keep away info from Philly.



What do I always say? It can always get worse.


I'm lost....how does not naming who is calling plays an advantage?

Philly is going to study our tendencies, as well as be ready for some wrinkles -

I mean, I guess Philly could look at last year's game versus CLEV, but is that really going to be an advantage?
It's about being thorough and searching for any crack  
JonC : 11/23/2021 4:40 pm : link
you can find to exploit in your opponent. Might help, might not, but can't hurt to try.
RE: There's whole game on tape  
BillKo : 11/23/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15465186 cjac said:
Quote:
from when Garrett had covid last season

you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now


Yeah, i guess....but the only thing I recall in that game was we were more aggressive on 4th down, which is really JJ.

And Jones wasn't even the QB.
RE: It's about being thorough and searching for any crack  
BillKo : 11/23/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15465200 JonC said:
Quote:
you can find to exploit in your opponent. Might help, might not, but can't hurt to try.


Per our route running and blocking last night, we aren't very thorough lol
RE: There's whole game on tape  
Eli Wilson : 11/23/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15465186 cjac said:
Quote:
from when Garrett had covid last season

you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now


Good - because none of Jones, Barkley, Booker, Toney or Golladay were on the field that day.


IMO - looking at the coach's resumes - Dooley should be the play caller, but what the hell do any of us know.
Part of game planning is studying tendencies of play caller  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 4:42 pm : link
Every team does that every week. If it forces Philly to spend a little more time digging into others in the offensive staff, well, every bit helps, and it can’t hurt.
RE: JFC...  
Scooter185 : 11/23/2021 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15465163 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Just reading these quotes piss me off.

Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?


We'll get to vote on the next play call via Twitter
I said it earlier  
Gman11 : 11/23/2021 4:47 pm : link
The score was 27-10 late in third quarter. Jones throws a 2-yard out, then a 4-yard out. What a way to ignite the comeback! He could have gotten those yards with a QB sneak.
I would have fired  
Gman11 : 11/23/2021 4:48 pm : link
Garrett after those two play calls.
kitchens is the play caller  
larryflower37 : 11/23/2021 4:48 pm : link
He did it when Garrett was out, Judge is not going to show his hand and also they are not scraping the system it will be the same plays.
7-7 here we come...




Kidding
RE: RE: JFC...  
bronxct1 : 11/23/2021 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15465210 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15465163 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Just reading these quotes piss me off.

Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?






We'll get to vote on the next play call via Twitter


He didn't say the play calling would be collaborative. It sounds like they are splitting Garretts in week duties and will give one person play calling duties on Sunday he's just not committing to who pubicly.
RE: Got to be an attempt  
TyreeHelmet : 11/23/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15465176 JonC said:
Quote:
to keep away info from Philly.


Another absurd statement from a coach full of them. Just say whos calling your plays. It will have zero effect on the game.
As usual BBI  
section125 : 11/23/2021 4:53 pm : link
acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.
RE: As usual BBI  
Platos : 11/23/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15465225 section125 said:
Quote:
acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.


agreed. its really as simple as having respect for others and at the same time not having to really answer every question the press asks.
Was there not  
ManningLobsItBurressAlone : 11/23/2021 4:55 pm : link
one question about the play of the OL?
Opposing teams don't need to study any special cracks  
Jimmy Googs : 11/23/2021 4:57 pm : link
or tendencies in the NYG play calling.

They get everything they need as long as we keep showing up with our Offensive Line unit...
RE: As usual BBI  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/23/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15465225 section125 said:
Quote:
acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.


You are leaving out another option... that he means what he says. That the plays will be called "by committee."

I just find it funny  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 5:00 pm : link
That people who spend time following football would be so dumbfounded by a coach electing not to tip his hat about his intentions to his opponent. You would think some here are watching football for the first time. Most head coaches in the league think like that. You would think fans would know this.
Eric  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 5:02 pm : link
And the fact that that is an option is exactly the point. Because Philly is guessing, just like we are.
Alright,who's got the working headset  
ghost718 : 11/23/2021 5:05 pm : link
You call the plays
RE: Eric  
TyreeHelmet : 11/23/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15465242 UberAlias said:
Quote:
And the fact that that is an option is exactly the point. Because Philly is guessing, just like we are.


So every beat reporter has a source that knows Kitchens will be calling the plays but the Eagles are guessing? Sure makes sense...

And you really think Philly even cares or has it effect their prep? Do you think they will roll out a wing t offense on sunday and be caught off guard?

Just another dumb blustering statement from this coach.
RE: RE: As usual BBI  
BigBlueShock : 11/23/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15465239 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15465225 section125 said:


Quote:


acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.



You are leaving out another option... that he means what he says. That the plays will be called "by committee."

From what I can tell he never said the plays will be called “by committee”. Why are people twisting his words? He said the offensive coordinator duties will be collaborative through the week with game day duties to be determined. The coordinator does more things than simply call plays on game days. They will split up these other duties. They won’t be standing in a circle on the sidelines taking turns calling plays for crying out loud. There will be one play caller.
Tyree  
UberAlias : 11/23/2021 5:09 pm : link
It’s not about what I think. It’s about how coaches in the NFL think. I guess you haven’t noticed, but they almost never tip their hat about intentions to opponent. Perhaps you are right about it and there is no benefit and they are wrong. But they are basing their thoughts after having actually gone through the process of game planning for NFL game. And you haven’t.
Judge  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/23/2021 5:14 pm : link
Judge: "There will be a lot of the same players out there and still elements of the playbook we'll have out there. We'll see as new wrinkles develop and new schemes and concepts that may be included. Ultimately we have to put players in position to execute.
... We have to find something to go ahead and give us an opportunity to change things up a bit. Obviously at this point we're not scoring enough points."
Yo yo yo  
blueblood'11 : 11/23/2021 5:16 pm : link
You left out the person who asked the best and most poigniant question. Kim Jones nailed him about the defense and the mistakes they made all night and she didn't let him off the hook. it was priceless.
Maybe he'll go super old-school and let Daniel Jones  
CT Charlie : 11/23/2021 5:16 pm : link
call the plays. Imagine if DJ turns out to be a savant and we put up 500 yards...
If Joe Judge thinks there is some competitive advantage  
Mike from Ohio : 11/23/2021 5:20 pm : link
To not saying Kitchens is calling the plays when he clearly will be, then he may be dumber than I imagined.

Why not tell them you aren’t sure if you will throw the ball, or run the ball, or maybe not confirm you are bringing a punter? Keep them guessing!!!

Put someone in charge, make it clear to everyone, and then go out and make them stop you. This cutesy bullshit is starting to look like his idea of a plan, which means he has no plan.
Joe Judge Calling the Plays?  
M.S. : 11/23/2021 5:20 pm : link

Guy has zero feel for the game.

Just take a whiff at all his brilliant time management play calling.

I suppose this guy will hang around one more year because the Giants are stupid.

RE: Opposing teams don't need to study any special cracks  
bw in dc : 11/23/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15465230 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
or tendencies in the NYG play calling.

They get everything they need as long as we keep showing up with our Offensive Line unit...


Here is what Sirianni and Gannon are saying right now at Eagles Central: the Giants OL is a sieve and Jones is addicted to his first read.

And that is NOT going to change in 6 days.
RE: RE: As usual BBI  
Bob from Massachusetts : 11/23/2021 5:23 pm : link
In comment 15465239 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15465225 section125 said:


Quote:


acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.



You are leaving out another option... that he means what he says. That the plays will be called "by committee."


This seems unlikely to me. Somebody has to actually call the plays and most of the time there's not a lot of time for input. Sometimes other people have input, but that seems like a really awkward way to run an offense. That said, the game plan could get put together by committee.
RE: ...  
JohnF : 11/23/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15465150 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."

Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."


What, Ralph or any of the other media didn't ask Judge if he had any chips to push on the table? Tisk, Tisk, guys, you're SLIPPING!
Guess how many delay of game penalties on Sunday  
Rick in Dallas : 11/23/2021 5:38 pm : link
if he is truly calling the plays by committee...
That's coach talk for Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC.
Notice the amount of times Judge  
GiantTuff1 : 11/23/2021 5:40 pm : link
when asked what he likes about Kitchens is his "aggressiveness".... 🤔 Seems precisely counter to the style we saw out of Garrett.

The arranged marriage plot doesn't just thicken, it coagulates.
Judge has no background in offense  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/23/2021 5:49 pm : link
I dont believe he's going to start calling plays.
RE: RE: RE: As usual BBI  
River Mike : 11/23/2021 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15465255 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15465239 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15465225 section125 said:


Quote:


acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.

He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.



You are leaving out another option... that he means what he says. That the plays will be called "by committee."



From what I can tell he never said the plays will be called “by committee”. Why are people twisting his words? He said the offensive coordinator duties will be collaborative through the week with game day duties to be determined. The coordinator does more things than simply call plays on game days. They will split up these other duties. They won’t be standing in a circle on the sidelines taking turns calling plays for crying out loud. There will be one play caller.


Exactly! And as far as all the conspiracy theories about why he won't name a play caller, It's simple ... he doesn't have to. The players will know, as for whether it wwould give the Eagles an advantage in knowing, probably not, but again, he has absolutely no reason to tell so why would he?
RE: I guess it's better than  
Poktown Pete : 11/23/2021 6:02 pm : link
In comment 15465143 bradshaw44 said:
Quote:
The duke being protected by a bunch of heavy handed men of integrity??

I laughed hard at that!
RE: RE: I guess it's better than  
mfsd : 11/23/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15465343 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
In comment 15465143 bradshaw44 said:


Quote:


The duke being protected by a bunch of heavy handed men of integrity??


I laughed hard at that!


Me too, he wins the thread. Evolution not revolution!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 