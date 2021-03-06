Joe Judge's 4PM Tuesday Press Conference

Dan Salomone
Joe Judge said he has a lot of respect for Jason Garrett as a person and coach. He was a huge asset to him as a young head coach. He put the team first. That being said, Judge said he makes every decision for what's best long-term. They need to be more productive.
Ralph Vacchiano
Giants coach Joe Judge on why he fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett: "I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points."
He declined to say if he offered Garrett another position in the organization.
#Giants #Judge - there's never an ideal time to make a change like this in the season......but you're always making adjustments....three games leading into the bye, thought team was making progress and going in the right direction....wanted to give it more time.
Unlikely replacing Garrett tells us much about the Giants direction
Now, we'll see if a different voice can get Jones and the rest going or not. But, if this continues to be more of the same as many of us suspect it will, then DG goes and they better think long and hard and then not elevate Abrams.
Joe Judge did not say who will call plays for the Giants now that Jason Garrett is gone. "We're going to handle things collaboratively," he said.
For what it's worth, per a source, Freddie Kitchens is expected to be the primary play caller the rest of the way.
Joe Judge won't name an official interim OC..he says putting together the offensive game plan will be a collaborative effort & as the week progresses, they'll determine game day roles #giantschat
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants
#Giants #Judge - kitchens has an aggressive approach to the game....good at creating matchups to achieve success...sees the plays through the lens of the player...he's been in a variety of successful systems
Joe Judge reiterates the OC duties will be a collaborative effort, but he likes Freddie Kitchens' aggressive approach to the game. He calls it with a degree of multiples and variables. He sees it through the lens of the player.
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants
I don't find it interesting, I find it depressing. Not that I have any great desire to call Freddie Kitchen the OC, but I do want someone to be in charge or maybe we will get only more confusion on the field. It is enough to call plays in the time period allowed, it is tougher when multiple voices are in the mix.
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
It means he wants to create uncertainty for Philly in game planning. If he names FK outright they will go and study every game he has called. They’ll probably do that anyway, but it does add some bit of uncertainty for them.
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
It means he wants to create uncertainty for Philly in game planning. If he names FK outright they will go and study every game he has called. They’ll probably do that anyway, but it does add some bit of uncertainty for them.
That makes sense, but given what we have wouldn't Freddie Kitchen (plus our own tape) be all that they have really. It is not like the QB coach or Judge have their own tape anyway.
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."
Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."
those words I shudder. Someone needs to be the decision maker, someone’s opinion is more important than anyone else’s. If that’s not so then it’s a recipe for disaster. If it is true, and i hope there is a decisionmaker , why not tell the world. If there is not the Giants are screwed more than I ever imagined.
Almost guaranteed. But Philly will waste some time looking over other offense e coordinators assessing if any have ever called plays before college or NFL and doing some studying on their tendencies just in case.
Joe Judge says "everything is on the table" for offensive play-calling, including him doing it himself (which he has never done). He says the offense will be run collaboratively by the coaches this week and they will iron out who ultimately gets the headset.
are not idiots. They have enough resources to figure out who is going to call plays. This is more stupid obfuscation because Joe Judge thinks he is the smartest fucking man in the room.
+ infinity
Really? It’s like not tipping your hat about a players injury. There is no reason to give something to your opponent wnen you don’t have to. Philly will burn some amount of time this week watching film from anyone on offensive staff who has called plays in nfl or college.
We'll get to vote on the next play call via Twitter
He didn't say the play calling would be collaborative. It sounds like they are splitting Garretts in week duties and will give one person play calling duties on Sunday he's just not committing to who pubicly.
acting like children. He's not going to say who will be calling the plays, yet. I guarantee it will not be him. Leaves two people. The QB coach and Kitchens.
Since Kitchens did it last year when Garrett was out, seems like he is the obvious choice. Whomever it is, has to understand the plays and be able to make calls in any situation.
I'm sure the collaboration is making up the game plan and how they plan on opening up the offense.
He is also not going to say it reached a boiling point, when it obviously did. These guys do not shit on each other in public unless there was some really bad situations in the clubhouse. Even Mara never explained why he torpedoed Jim Fassel with the Buffalo gig.
That people who spend time following football would be so dumbfounded by a coach electing not to tip his hat about his intentions to his opponent. You would think some here are watching football for the first time. Most head coaches in the league think like that. You would think fans would know this.
From what I can tell he never said the plays will be called “by committee”. Why are people twisting his words? He said the offensive coordinator duties will be collaborative through the week with game day duties to be determined. The coordinator does more things than simply call plays on game days. They will split up these other duties. They won’t be standing in a circle on the sidelines taking turns calling plays for crying out loud. There will be one play caller.
It’s not about what I think. It’s about how coaches in the NFL think. I guess you haven’t noticed, but they almost never tip their hat about intentions to opponent. Perhaps you are right about it and there is no benefit and they are wrong. But they are basing their thoughts after having actually gone through the process of game planning for NFL game. And you haven’t.
Judge: "There will be a lot of the same players out there and still elements of the playbook we'll have out there. We'll see as new wrinkles develop and new schemes and concepts that may be included. Ultimately we have to put players in position to execute.
... We have to find something to go ahead and give us an opportunity to change things up a bit. Obviously at this point we're not scoring enough points."
You left out the person who asked the best and most poigniant question. Kim Jones nailed him about the defense and the mistakes they made all night and she didn't let him off the hook. it was priceless.
Maybe he'll go super old-school and let Daniel Jones
This seems unlikely to me. Somebody has to actually call the plays and most of the time there's not a lot of time for input. Sometimes other people have input, but that seems like a really awkward way to run an offense. That said, the game plan could get put together by committee.
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."
Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."
What, Ralph or any of the other media didn't ask Judge if he had any chips to push on the table? Tisk, Tisk, guys, you're SLIPPING!
From what I can tell he never said the plays will be called “by committee”. Why are people twisting his words? He said the offensive coordinator duties will be collaborative through the week with game day duties to be determined. The coordinator does more things than simply call plays on game days. They will split up these other duties. They won’t be standing in a circle on the sidelines taking turns calling plays for crying out loud. There will be one play caller.
Exactly! And as far as all the conspiracy theories about why he won't name a play caller, It's simple ... he doesn't have to. The players will know, as for whether it wwould give the Eagles an advantage in knowing, probably not, but again, he has absolutely no reason to tell so why would he?
The duke being protected by a bunch of heavy handed men of integrity??
I laughed hard at that!
Me too, he wins the thread. Evolution not revolution!
Normally, I would listen, but I find his act more and more a cure for insomnia.
Can someone keep track of the number of times he says: "...this is in the best interest of the NYG..."
Normally, I would listen, but I find his act more and more a cure for insomnia.
Can someone keep track of the number of times he says: "...this is in the best interest of the NYG..."
Guy is full of it. Been a terrible coach.
It's a zoon call. There will no video.
Hopefully the press is ready
My gut says its because he wanted Thomas, Barkley, and Golladay all back before pulling the trigger.
I understand in some ways holding out as firing Garrett now puts Judge on a bit of a clock to show that was the right move.
It was clear as day with the sound blocking and tackling that they hit fundamentals hard during the bye.
Joe Judge said he has a lot of respect for Jason Garrett as a person and coach. He was a huge asset to him as a young head coach. He put the team first. That being said, Judge said he makes every decision for what's best long-term. They need to be more productive.
Giants coach Joe Judge on why he fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett: "I feel we have to be more productive as an offense. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points."
He declined to say if he offered Garrett another position in the organization.
Joe Judge: "I don't believe we're scoring enough points."
Judge says Garrett was an asset for him as a young head coach, and adds that he has a lot of respect for him as a person and a coach.
"I don't think there's ever an ideal time to make a move like this in the season."
#Giants #Judge - there's never an ideal time to make a change like this in the season......but you're always making adjustments....three games leading into the bye, thought team was making progress and going in the right direction....wanted to give it more time.
Now, we'll see if a different voice can get Jones and the rest going or not. But, if this continues to be more of the same as many of us suspect it will, then DG goes and they better think long and hard and then not elevate Abrams.
Joe Judge: "This is not a snap decision." He said they have to make some moves to open up the offense.
Judge reiterates they have to be more productive. Also clarifies that he hires the staff.
Joe Judge said they will handle offensive coordinator duties collaboratively in-house.
Joe Judge: "Very simply on the staff, I hire the staff."
Asked if this was an "arranged marriage" between Judge and Jason Garrett, with the assumption being that ownership had a hand in their pairing.
@Dan_Salomone
Joe Judge said they will handle offensive coordinator duties collaboratively in-house.
Face palm
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
Joe Judge did not say who will call plays for the Giants now that Jason Garrett is gone. "We're going to handle things collaboratively," he said.
For what it's worth, per a source, Freddie Kitchens is expected to be the primary play caller the rest of the way.
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
Joe Judge won't name an official interim OC..he says putting together the offensive game plan will be a collaborative effort & as the week progresses, they'll determine game day roles #giantschat
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants
#Giants #Judge - kitchens has an aggressive approach to the game....good at creating matchups to achieve success...sees the plays through the lens of the player...he's been in a variety of successful systems
Joe Judge reiterates the OC duties will be a collaborative effort, but he likes Freddie Kitchens' aggressive approach to the game. He calls it with a degree of multiples and variables. He sees it through the lens of the player.
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
Unless he is holding his cards close to his vest, a committee.
Joe Judge just emphasized again that the offense will be run “collaboratively”. Was given another chance to call Freddie Kitchens his new OC and opted not to. Very interesting. #Giants
I don't find it interesting, I find it depressing. Not that I have any great desire to call Freddie Kitchen the OC, but I do want someone to be in charge or maybe we will get only more confusion on the field. It is enough to call plays in the time period allowed, it is tougher when multiple voices are in the mix.
Joe Judge said the offensive coordinator duties will be handled “collaboratively”. Wouldn’t say Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC. #Giants
what does that mean? Who will call the plays?
Joe Judge on blaming Jason Garrett for the struggles: "This isn’t a blame game. I’m not looking for a head to roll. I’m not worried about external opinions.” #Giants
Joe Judge won’t say who will call plays yet against the Eagles.
True or not, that’s not the message he should be sending to the players right now.
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."
Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."
Joe Judge asked if he’ll call plays on offense, said “everything is on the table”.
Joe Judge asked if he’ll call plays on offense, said “everything is on the table”.
No #Giants players are being made available today.
Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?
I really hope this is the world’s most cute attempt at being cagey, and everyone in the building knows it’s Kitchens.
If not, imagine being a player on this team and hearing this shit.
Joe Judge says "everything is on the table" for offensive play-calling, including him doing it himself (which he has never done). He says the offense will be run collaboratively by the coaches this week and they will iron out who ultimately gets the headset.
I really hope privately they had a clear, direct plan they communicated to the players.
Imagine being on the offense, the coordinated gets fired, and the plan is “we’ll figure it out.”
But I don't see any big disadvantage to letting Philly know who will be calling the plays either.
+ infinity
What do I always say? It can always get worse.
you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now
Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?
Gettleman, Chris Mara, Judge, Kitchens...even Tisch.
Everybody gets to put in a few of their favorite plays that they operate with. Collaborative, just like the draft picks.
Secret play calling and strategy is a laughable.
I'm lost....how does not naming who is calling plays an advantage?
Philly is going to study our tendencies, as well as be ready for some wrinkles -
I mean, I guess Philly could look at last year's game versus CLEV, but is that really going to be an advantage?
you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now
Yeah, i guess....but the only thing I recall in that game was we were more aggressive on 4th down, which is really JJ.
And Jones wasn't even the QB.
Per our route running and blocking last night, we aren't very thorough lol
you can bet your ass the Eagles are watching that tape right now
Good - because none of Jones, Barkley, Booker, Toney or Golladay were on the field that day.
IMO - looking at the coach's resumes - Dooley should be the play caller, but what the hell do any of us know.
Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?
We'll get to vote on the next play call via Twitter
7-7 here we come...
Kidding
Quote:
Just reading these quotes piss me off.
Collaborative play calling?? WTF is that?
We'll get to vote on the next play call via Twitter
He didn't say the play calling would be collaborative. It sounds like they are splitting Garretts in week duties and will give one person play calling duties on Sunday he's just not committing to who pubicly.
Another absurd statement from a coach full of them. Just say whos calling your plays. It will have zero effect on the game.
They get everything they need as long as we keep showing up with our Offensive Line unit...
So every beat reporter has a source that knows Kitchens will be calling the plays but the Eagles are guessing? Sure makes sense...
And you really think Philly even cares or has it effect their prep? Do you think they will roll out a wing t offense on sunday and be caught off guard?
Just another dumb blustering statement from this coach.
Quote:
... We have to find something to go ahead and give us an opportunity to change things up a bit. Obviously at this point we're not scoring enough points."
Why not tell them you aren’t sure if you will throw the ball, or run the ball, or maybe not confirm you are bringing a punter? Keep them guessing!!!
Put someone in charge, make it clear to everyone, and then go out and make them stop you. This cutesy bullshit is starting to look like his idea of a plan, which means he has no plan.
Guy has zero feel for the game.
Just take a whiff at all his brilliant time management play calling.
I suppose this guy will hang around one more year because the Giants are stupid.
They get everything they need as long as we keep showing up with our Offensive Line unit...
Here is what Sirianni and Gannon are saying right now at Eagles Central: the Giants OL is a sieve and Jones is addicted to his first read.
And that is NOT going to change in 6 days.
Replying to @RVacchianoSNY
The Giants obviously aren't going to call plays "collaboratively" on Sunday. But when asked directly who will call the plays against the Eagles, Joe Judge said "I’m not going to get into that just yet."
Asked if he'd call plays himself, Judge said "Everything's on the table."
What, Ralph or any of the other media didn't ask Judge if he had any chips to push on the table? Tisk, Tisk, guys, you're SLIPPING!
That's coach talk for Freddie Kitchens is the interim OC.
The arranged marriage plot doesn't just thicken, it coagulates.
I laughed hard at that!
