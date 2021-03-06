for display only
Do you still believe in Joe Judge?

JoeyBigBlue : 9:39 am
I have seen a ton of people on this board sour on Joe Judge this season. I wanted to see what the general consensus on this board was about him.

I still believe in Joe Judge. I think he’s a leader of men, and he gets his guys to play hard for him. I think he should have a strong say on who the next GM is, once Gettleman is fired at the end of the year. I think in the modern NFL, you need a GM that works for the Head Coach. You want the Head Coach to be President of the organization. I also don’t want another head coach every 2 years. If we fire Judge it would 4 head coaches in a matter of 6 seasons. Continuity is key for any organization to succeed.

I know some will not agree. I agree that his in game coaching hasn’t been great this season, but I think it’s part of the growing process. I’m willing to give time to learn on the job.
ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link
outside of the Raiders and Panthers game, there hasn't been a single game that he's coached where I felt comfortable that he was doing everything he could to win the game
JoeyBigBlue : 10:05 am : link
The defense was ranked in the top 10 last season, and was performing a ton better the last 3 weeks before Tampa. He’s doing this with not 1 legit pass rusher on the team. I’m not sure of the special teams rankings, but outside of Dixon, they’ve been solid as well.
Mara and Tisch  
cjac : 10:06 am : link
need to grow some balls and do what the Cardinals did a couple of years ago. Blow it the fuck up and start over. Whatever they're trying to do isn't working.

Joe Judge as a great attitude, and I think he's a good player coach, they're playing hard for him. But it is clear he is way way way over his head.

Daniel Jones is an unmitigated disaster as an NFL QB. If you want to point out all of positive of Dan Jones I'll just point to the ridiculous turnover the other night when he threw the ball right in the gut of a TB D lineman. Go find me where a good QB in the NFL has ever done that.

You have to look at this team and see that they're stuck in a swirling sucking eddy of despair and we are not moving forward, the arrow is pointing sideways and we're already on the bottom.
TyreeHelmet : 10:07 am : link
Garrett was thrust upon him by ownership. Judge saw a huge problem developing on his team and eliminated the problem. His defensive teams and special teams have been solid. His offense was ran by failure and he got rid of him.


Wow what a leader Judge is! Now that the problem was solved on offense the sky is the limit for this team...
JoeyBigBlue : 10:09 am : link
It’s a start to fixing a major problem. The next thing he and the new GM need to do is fix that awful excuse for a line that we have.
section125 : 10:10 am : link
I have seen it more than few times through the years.

I also saw Eli throw a pick six on a bubble screen (against the Eagles) when he looked directly at the DB standing in front of his intended target and threw the ball anyway.
Route 9 : 10:10 am : link
Yep. I wanted Shurmur gone but this guy makes him look like a true genius of the gridiron.
Not really  
ron mexico : 10:13 am : link
but I want to give him another year to turn it around.

Can't keep changing coaches every two years. Its not like any coach will bring us a chip next year anyway with this roster.
aimrocky : 10:14 am : link
You're nuts if you'd take Shurmur over Judge.
cjac : 10:15 am : link
I said good QB...




KIDDING!!!!
Essex : 10:16 am : link
You're nuts if you'd take Shurmur over Judge.

You would be nuts if you wanted either of them, but I think Shurmur was a much better coach if we are being honest. He got production out of the offense. Jones had 24 TDs in 12 games under Shurmur. We have 20 in the last 26 games. Really not much more needs to be said and "nuts" to describe someone wanting Shurmur over Judge is not one of them
Shurmur would've gotten more out of the offense  
JonC : 10:17 am : link
without a doubt. But, he struggling to manage games and his teams reflected his personality.
He's in a Sophomore slump  
aimrocky : 10:18 am : link
But I'm still on his side.

I just hope ownership doesn't tell the new GM he HAS to keep him. Let the new GM decide his fate.
Shurmur lost  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:18 am : link
9 straight games in 2019. 9. Judge hasn’t close to that. Shurmur ran a decent system but he was a terrible play caller, and wasn’t a head coach. People missing Shurmur don’t know what the fuck they are taking about.
I was buying for a long time...  
bw in dc : 10:19 am : link
what Judge was selling.

But he's becoming that sales guy at the company who sounds great - hits all the right notes - but when the sales report comes out he's near the bottom in closing deals. I've seen quite a few of those types...

I know Mara is very likely going to give Judge a third year, but unless we start getting more Ws here, I'm not sure anyone on this team is going to be confident in Judge heading into '22. He has an act; and that type of act can wear very thin when you aren't winning.
Essex : 10:20 am : link
Nobody is missing Shurmur, we are saying why does Judge get a third year when he has been just as bad, if not worse, than Shurmur.
cjac : 10:20 am : link
But I'm still on his side.

I just hope ownership doesn't tell the new GM he HAS to keep him. Let the new GM decide his fate.


Yes, on the HC and the QB. I think that when they hired Getty and Shurmur it was with the caveat that Eli stays put which put us back 2 years. Then drafting Eli's clone put us back another 5. So now were looking at possibly having a winning season in 2024. and that is if they have the nutsack to blow it up as i mentioned earlier in this thread
From a fan perspective and watching the  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:21 am : link
mental errors, penalties, sloppiness, he does not appear to be a good coach. I think the players bought into him hard but the execution is not there. He also appears to get lost in the moment and has no real explanations in PCs. Looking like he's not the guy. It's not over, let the season play out but where is the discipline? Where is the team that doesn't beat itself? I mean thats literally all they do.
I like him and I want him to succeed  
arniefez : 10:22 am : link
but after a somewhat promising start (as a CEO head coach not the W/L) in 2020 he's regressed this year and looks to be in over his head.

Monday night the teams I thought the teams effort level was very poor. I'm on the fence about him but expect him back for 2022.
Yeah, absolutely fine in giving Judge another year or so as well.  
Jimmy Googs : 10:23 am : link
We may have all overestimated him in year 1, but willing to see if he can reset things and get back some positive vibes...
No and Ill tell you why  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 10:24 am : link
I expected Judge to come in here and get the most out of these players/ Sure, the roster sucks. Acknowledged. Do I feel that Jones has 'coached up' any of these players? Nope. Do I feel his record over nearly two years should instill confidence? Nope. He has talked a big game and his results are worse than McAdoo and on par with Shurmur. He has fired position coaches and Coordinators. Yet, I don't see anything from Judge that makes me believe in him.

What's the counter argument? That he hasn't yet finished his second year? Fine. But that doesn't make me believe in him at all. Give him another year and I would expect similar results with a similar talent level on the roster.

Mara went with a Giants linked coach through Bill B. And Judge talks a big game. He has yet to back anything up. And I think he just blew another timeout.
Jones would have been in a better place  
jeff57 : 10:25 am : link
Had Shurmur stayed. Now he's on his 3rd OC in less than 3 seasons. And could very well have a fourth next season.
I think Judge’s biggest mistake  
JoeyBigBlue : 10:32 am : link
Was not firing Garrett at the end of last season. I understand you want continuity for your young QB, but Garrett’s offense has been a disaster.
What is there to believe in?  
Blue The Dog : 10:35 am : link
I truly do not understand what value he adds to a team. He doesn't run the offense, nor the defense. The team is undisciplined. His clock and game management is awful. He manages the game incredibly conservatively. There are no players that have significantly been coached up in the past 2 years (outside of maybe the 4th overall pick LT).

If we are to believe what has been reported, that he had significant say in personel these past two years, then you could argue that he helped put together this shit roster.

I have yet to see anything that he does that is a positive for the team. If the team is undisciplined, games are managed poorly, and he doesn't run the offense or defense, what does he do?
Reading some of the tales on Barkley  
CV36 : 10:39 am : link
It makes me wonder how many players Judge is handcuffed to that affect his ability to be all he can be. He is a new coach so he is going to make some mistakes. I believe Garret was holding back the offense but we will see. Barkley, Jones, Engram, Hernandez and Solder are critical players most of which cost a lot of money and are just not very good. With the exception of Jones, when those guys are not on the field we are a better team. If we had a good backup QB we would likely be better without Jones. While I’m unhappy with the results and frustrated with some of his decisions, I would like to see what he could do if he could rid himself of that weight and replace it with players he wants with a new GM to help him do it. That is of course assuming he is t the one who wants these players. I have to believe some of these players are here still because of financial decisions.
how the fuck can one believe in anything here?  
djm : 10:45 am : link
I don't believe in anything NYG related. Not Judge. Not Jones. Not Toney or Barkley or anyone. It all sucks. Judge aint long for this mess either january 22 or 23 he's toast too.
M.S. : 10:51 am : link
When a team sucks for years, the parts are usually greater than the whole. Hard to pinpoint "good" players when they are all caught in a swirling typhoon. That will be the hardest task for the next General Manager... to separate the wheat from the chaff and start anew, adding key players from the Draft and melding them with what's left over from the disaster years.
applying to Judge  
fkap : 10:52 am : link
the notion applied to Jones:

If he needs a good-great roster to win, how good can he be?

I think most of us expected more out of this roster. Since it is not forthcoming, a lot of the blame is being placed on the roster not being that good, on Garrett, on Graham.

I think a lot of the blame needs to fall on Judge as well. He simply isn't getting much out of anyone. Not his coaches, not his players, not his GM. His approach to the pre-season yielded a team not ready to play real games. His management of games is subpar. His team of coaches can't seem to consistently plan for a game, get the players to execute, or adjust during the game.

This roster, which no one is going to mistake as super bowl bound, should not be yielding as poor results as they are.

I don't, and won't, believe in any aspect of this team until results say I should believe.
Big No  
Rick in Dallas : 10:56 am : link
The nail in the coffin was the looney tunes drive before halftime against the Bucs. He is not a NFL HC. He is in way over his head.
But he will be back next year because John Mara is the owner of this dismal organization.
Jerry in_DC : 11:04 am : link
Agree with this. I'm not sure what Judge does or what he adds. I have no issue with a coach who delegates the O and the D. But that coach really should excel at game management, strategy, etc.

His game management has been massively flawed this year. At a fundamental level. Anyone can disagree with certain decisions, but some of his conservative decisions would indicate that he doesn't understand win probabilities or how the game is played now. I.e., defaulting to punting seemingly because "teams traditionally punt" in a give situation is bad. And shows that he doesn't understand and isn't learning basic fundamental principles of modern football.

If he doesn't manage games, doesn't do O, doesn't do D, then what is he adding to the team? I acknowledge that there is a ton of stuff we don't see with a coach. But there's nothing on the surface to indicate that he's doing a good job there either. We're not seeing amazing player development or anything.

FWIW, I don't really consume press conferences or many quotes, so my judgement is limited to what I see on the field and what I read on BBI.
I'm not sure it's fair to say I ever "believed"  
Section331 : 11:04 am : link
in Joe Judge, most of us had never heard of him before he was hired. I liked that his hire was at least out of the box thinking, and someone without ties to the organization. That said, there was always a chance that it could all go sideways.

I thought, all things considered, that he showed good team and game management skills last year. This year has been another story, but we all expected growing pains, and some of those come later than others. That is why I am inclined to give him another year, unless this season goes even further off the rails.
Also  
Jerry in_DC : 11:06 am : link
I think the roster sucks and will suck next year too, so I don't care that much about whether he gets another year.

This is a 5-6 win roster and he's going to get 5-6 wins out of them, so I guess he's not killing us or anything. But I see no indication that he's helping either.
I was never  
Les in TO : 11:09 am : link
A big believer in the first place but was willing to give him a chance. Let’s see how the team does now that there will be new decision makers on offense.

on the whole, the team is sloppy, unorganized and way too conservative- we don’t have a bell cow running back or horses on the offensive line to play ground and pound/win time of possession and we don’t have the pass rushers or linebackers on defense to give us easy three and outs and superb field position. We aren’t the 1990 Giants. The team avoids big plays on offense and tries to avoid giving up big plays on defense which leads to death by 1,000 cuts. I’m not sure if he can suddenly change his philosophy and approach to take more intelligent risks - this will define the likelihood he will get another season.
No. His only positive seems to be that the players like him  
Mike from Ohio : 11:16 am : link
But a good head coach gets the most out of his players. Who on this team is performing above where they were expected to perform or better than they have elsewhere? I can’t think of one. They like him, but that hasn’t seemed to translate to anything on the field.

He is a well below average game manager who seems to either a) not understand the rules or b) loses focus on the game situation. He seems to have no coherent strategy to the game aside from playing a field position battle, regardless of the situation. He has no idea how to manage the clock. His desire to collect as many bottom of the roster special teams aces as possible combined with his special teams experience should mean our special teams are exceptional, but they are below average.

He is young and hopefully getting better with experience, but I don’t see anything that make me believe this guy is anything other than a career position coach.
I do.  
Gruber : 11:17 am : link
He will almost certainly ride out this season.
The key is really next year, when let's all pray Gettleman will be gone, and the OLine and lack of edge rush is properly addressed. He has to get this team to better than a .500 record.
I'll say I'm disapointed. Yes he was an inexperience HC. But he came  
Blue21 : 11:24 am : link
in talking a lot about how this team would play. Blue collar, blah blah blah we all know the words and he hasn't lived up to that or anything close to that. They brought in experience coaches to lead the offense and defense and to me they have both let him down. Having said that between covid last year and all the injuries this year he certainly hasn't had the roster and time he would want. But there has been too many things including clock management and too many penalties and lack of discipline and poor game planning and choice of plays for me to give him anything other than a D grade. I'm hopeful with some changes and experience things turn around because I think he has the potential to be a very good head coach.
I have not given up on him  
US1 Giants : 11:25 am : link
It doesn't seem that he has lost the locker room.
I have lost a lot of faith in him  
Gatorade Dunk : 11:26 am : link
His conservative approach makes Marty Schottenheimer seem aggressive by comparison at times.

That said, I wonder how much he's coaching around the flawed roster DG has given him and just trying to mitigate damage sometimes. And I expect that he'll be back next year no matter what, barring a complete implosion in the locker room, because I can't see Mara paying three head coaches at the same time. There's still another year left on Shurmur's contract, and Judge has three more himself. I don't think the clock is ticking on Judge until the clock is also ticking on Shurmur's contract, for better or worse.
No  
rocco8112 : 11:46 am : link
Giants will be on attempt four to replace the two time Super Bowl winning coach we had.

Likely attempt two to replace Eli not far behind.
The scapegoat move  
rocco8112 : 11:47 am : link
with Garrett is pathetic too.
I believe in giving  
g56blue10 : 11:53 am : link
Him a third year to see if he can learn from his mistakes.. he’s a young coach and if you can learn from his mistakes he could be a good one. I know big if
Johnny5 : 12:00 pm : link
This is pretty much the way I feel. I hope he can turn it around but I'm not confident he will. I think he is in over his head and the roster (especially the OL) will sink him.
FStubbs : 12:02 pm : link
You're nuts if you'd take Shurmur over Judge.


They have pretty similar records, and Shurmur is a proven top OC in the league at least. It's not so nuts.

I think if we had kept Shurmur last year, we would've won the NFC East due to the COVID offseason, and Jones would look a lot better than he has looked under Garrett's guidance.

This isn't an argument that we actually should've kept Shurmur, mind you.
Johnny5 : 12:14 pm : link
I don't disagree with this. A sad state of affairs we have here. Ugh.
I can be won back  
GoDeep13 : 12:15 pm : link
But Judge needs to stop LETTING things happen TO this team and start MAKING things happen FOR this team.

He needs to coach like someone who wants to win. He coaches now like he has the more talented team coming off the bus every week.

He needs to do what Parcells did when the walls started closing in on him. Say “If I’m going down, I’m going down doing it MY way.”
I do  
PepperJ52 : 12:15 pm : link
This season was hexed early on with injuries. Any hope was with the week 1 starters staying healthy and in less than a month there were just too many holes and not enough patches. I also think Toney was another wasted pick. Great talent but who cares if he can’t get/stay on the field?
I’m all for giving him one more season before passing final judgement.
He'll be coaching some college soon enough.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12:22 pm : link
IMO, that's what he's best suited for.
Joe Judge  
BigBlueJ : 12:24 pm : link
Is a car salesman and The Giant organization is led by the most incompetent President of Football operations in the NFL.
Belief is waning for sure  
The_Boss : 12:28 pm : link
I’ve always felt all the praise he heaped on Jones was bullshit. We’ll see his true feelings this off-season if he’s given another go in 2022. I can’t imagine he’s gonna want to sink or swim with Jones if his job depends on it.
Honestly don’t understand how anyone believes in this guy  
trueblueinpw : 12:32 pm : link
He’s been horrible. Sure the roster is bad but it’s not this bad. Aside from the O line no one was saying in August how bad this teams roster was. I remember a lot of being pretty excited about the defense and the UFAs signed. Jones and the O line was always a question mark but the rest looked pretty solid. Now all of the sudden Judge is some kind of “good guy” who “rallies the troops” and “gets guys to play hard” but he doesn’t have any talent on the team and all his coaches suck?

Seriously, wtf does Judge do well except spew bromides and coach speak at the podium?
