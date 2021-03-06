Do you still believe in Joe Judge?

I have seen a ton of people on this board sour on Joe Judge this season. I wanted to see what the general consensus on this board was about him.
I still believe in Joe Judge. I think he’s a leader of men, and he gets his guys to play hard for him. I think he should have a strong say on who the next GM is, once Gettleman is fired at the end of the year. I think in the modern NFL, you need a GM that works for the Head Coach. You want the Head Coach to be President of the organization. I also don’t want another head coach every 2 years. If we fire Judge it would 4 head coaches in a matter of 6 seasons. Continuity is key for any organization to succeed.
I know some will not agree. I agree that his in game coaching hasn’t been great this season, but I think it’s part of the growing process. I’m willing to give time to learn on the job.
In comment 15465882 Essex said:
I don't agree with you at all in terms of defense and special teams, but we are all entitled to our own opinion.
The defense was ranked in the top 10 last season, and was performing a ton better the last 3 weeks before Tampa. He’s doing this with not 1 legit pass rusher on the team. I’m not sure of the special teams rankings, but outside of Dixon, they’ve been solid as well.
Joe Judge as a great attitude, and I think he's a good player coach, they're playing hard for him. But it is clear he is way way way over his head.
Daniel Jones is an unmitigated disaster as an NFL QB. If you want to point out all of positive of Dan Jones I'll just point to the ridiculous turnover the other night when he threw the ball right in the gut of a TB D lineman. Go find me where a good QB in the NFL has ever done that.
You have to look at this team and see that they're stuck in a swirling sucking eddy of despair and we are not moving forward, the arrow is pointing sideways and we're already on the bottom.
Quote:
In comment 15465893 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
It’s a start to fixing a major problem. The next thing he and the new GM need to do is fix that awful excuse for a line that we have.
Go find me where a good QB in the NFL has ever done that.
I have seen it more than few times through the years.
I also saw Eli throw a pick six on a bubble screen (against the Eagles) when he looked directly at the DB standing in front of his intended target and threw the ball anyway.
Yep. I wanted Shurmur gone but this guy makes him look like a true genius of the gridiron.
Can't keep changing coaches every two years. Its not like any coach will bring us a chip next year anyway with this roster.
Quote:
coughlin > mcadoo > shurmur > judge
Yep. I wanted Shurmur gone but this guy makes him look like a true genius of the gridiron.
You're nuts if you'd take Shurmur over Judge.
Quote:
Go find me where a good QB in the NFL has ever done that.
I have seen it more than few times through the years.
I also saw Eli throw a pick six on a bubble screen (against the Eagles) when he looked directly at the DB standing in front of his intended target and threw the ball anyway.
I said good QB...
KIDDING!!!!
Quote:
In comment 15465891 japanhead said:
Quote:
coughlin > mcadoo > shurmur > judge
Yep. I wanted Shurmur gone but this guy makes him look like a true genius of the gridiron.
You're nuts if you'd take Shurmur over Judge.
You would be nuts if you wanted either of them, but I think Shurmur was a much better coach if we are being honest. He got production out of the offense. Jones had 24 TDs in 12 games under Shurmur. We have 20 in the last 26 games. Really not much more needs to be said and "nuts" to describe someone wanting Shurmur over Judge is not one of them
I just hope ownership doesn't tell the new GM he HAS to keep him. Let the new GM decide his fate.
But he's becoming that sales guy at the company who sounds great - hits all the right notes - but when the sales report comes out he's near the bottom in closing deals. I've seen quite a few of those types...
I know Mara is very likely going to give Judge a third year, but unless we start getting more Ws here, I'm not sure anyone on this team is going to be confident in Judge heading into '22. He has an act; and that type of act can wear very thin when you aren't winning.
Nobody is missing Shurmur, we are saying why does Judge get a third year when he has been just as bad, if not worse, than Shurmur.
I just hope ownership doesn't tell the new GM he HAS to keep him. Let the new GM decide his fate.
Yes, on the HC and the QB. I think that when they hired Getty and Shurmur it was with the caveat that Eli stays put which put us back 2 years. Then drafting Eli's clone put us back another 5. So now were looking at possibly having a winning season in 2024. and that is if they have the nutsack to blow it up as i mentioned earlier in this thread
Monday night the teams I thought the teams effort level was very poor. I'm on the fence about him but expect him back for 2022.
What's the counter argument? That he hasn't yet finished his second year? Fine. But that doesn't make me believe in him at all. Give him another year and I would expect similar results with a similar talent level on the roster.
Mara went with a Giants linked coach through Bill B. And Judge talks a big game. He has yet to back anything up. And I think he just blew another timeout.
If we are to believe what has been reported, that he had significant say in personel these past two years, then you could argue that he helped put together this shit roster.
I have yet to see anything that he does that is a positive for the team. If the team is undisciplined, games are managed poorly, and he doesn't run the offense or defense, what does he do?
When a team sucks for years, the parts are usually greater than the whole. Hard to pinpoint "good" players when they are all caught in a swirling typhoon. That will be the hardest task for the next General Manager... to separate the wheat from the chaff and start anew, adding key players from the Draft and melding them with what's left over from the disaster years.
If he needs a good-great roster to win, how good can he be?
I think most of us expected more out of this roster. Since it is not forthcoming, a lot of the blame is being placed on the roster not being that good, on Garrett, on Graham.
I think a lot of the blame needs to fall on Judge as well. He simply isn't getting much out of anyone. Not his coaches, not his players, not his GM. His approach to the pre-season yielded a team not ready to play real games. His management of games is subpar. His team of coaches can't seem to consistently plan for a game, get the players to execute, or adjust during the game.
This roster, which no one is going to mistake as super bowl bound, should not be yielding as poor results as they are.
I don't, and won't, believe in any aspect of this team until results say I should believe.
But he will be back next year because John Mara is the owner of this dismal organization.
If we are to believe what has been reported, that he had significant say in personel these past two years, then you could argue that he helped put together this shit roster.
I have yet to see anything that he does that is a positive for the team. If the team is undisciplined, games are managed poorly, and he doesn't run the offense or defense, what does he do?
Agree with this. I'm not sure what Judge does or what he adds. I have no issue with a coach who delegates the O and the D. But that coach really should excel at game management, strategy, etc.
His game management has been massively flawed this year. At a fundamental level. Anyone can disagree with certain decisions, but some of his conservative decisions would indicate that he doesn't understand win probabilities or how the game is played now. I.e., defaulting to punting seemingly because "teams traditionally punt" in a give situation is bad. And shows that he doesn't understand and isn't learning basic fundamental principles of modern football.
If he doesn't manage games, doesn't do O, doesn't do D, then what is he adding to the team? I acknowledge that there is a ton of stuff we don't see with a coach. But there's nothing on the surface to indicate that he's doing a good job there either. We're not seeing amazing player development or anything.
FWIW, I don't really consume press conferences or many quotes, so my judgement is limited to what I see on the field and what I read on BBI.
I thought, all things considered, that he showed good team and game management skills last year. This year has been another story, but we all expected growing pains, and some of those come later than others. That is why I am inclined to give him another year, unless this season goes even further off the rails.
This is a 5-6 win roster and he's going to get 5-6 wins out of them, so I guess he's not killing us or anything. But I see no indication that he's helping either.
on the whole, the team is sloppy, unorganized and way too conservative- we don’t have a bell cow running back or horses on the offensive line to play ground and pound/win time of possession and we don’t have the pass rushers or linebackers on defense to give us easy three and outs and superb field position. We aren’t the 1990 Giants. The team avoids big plays on offense and tries to avoid giving up big plays on defense which leads to death by 1,000 cuts. I’m not sure if he can suddenly change his philosophy and approach to take more intelligent risks - this will define the likelihood he will get another season.
He is a well below average game manager who seems to either a) not understand the rules or b) loses focus on the game situation. He seems to have no coherent strategy to the game aside from playing a field position battle, regardless of the situation. He has no idea how to manage the clock. His desire to collect as many bottom of the roster special teams aces as possible combined with his special teams experience should mean our special teams are exceptional, but they are below average.
He is young and hopefully getting better with experience, but I don’t see anything that make me believe this guy is anything other than a career position coach.
The key is really next year, when let's all pray Gettleman will be gone, and the OLine and lack of edge rush is properly addressed. He has to get this team to better than a .500 record.
That said, I wonder how much he's coaching around the flawed roster DG has given him and just trying to mitigate damage sometimes. And I expect that he'll be back next year no matter what, barring a complete implosion in the locker room, because I can't see Mara paying three head coaches at the same time. There's still another year left on Shurmur's contract, and Judge has three more himself. I don't think the clock is ticking on Judge until the clock is also ticking on Shurmur's contract, for better or worse.
Likely attempt two to replace Eli not far behind.
This is pretty much the way I feel. I hope he can turn it around but I'm not confident he will. I think he is in over his head and the roster (especially the OL) will sink him.
Quote:
I don't disagree with this. A sad state of affairs we have here. Ugh.
He needs to coach like someone who wants to win. He coaches now like he has the more talented team coming off the bus every week.
He needs to do what Parcells did when the walls started closing in on him. Say “If I’m going down, I’m going down doing it MY way.”
I’m all for giving him one more season before passing final judgement.
Seriously, wtf does Judge do well except spew bromides and coach speak at the podium?