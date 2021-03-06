Sunday is a big game for Joe Judge

After firing the OC if we get embarrassed things could get ugly. I think ownership wants to keep him another year because of the optics of firing coaches every two years. But not sure you can keep him if we lose badly next couple games.
But the rest of the season is definitely important.
I think one thing to look for is what the players energy is like, how much of effect did Garret have on the players personas Will we see more designed plays to our more athletic players?
When you see response from someone like Des Bryant congratulating Toney on the removal of Garret it leaves an option out there that the star players will be in better moods which could translate to better efforts
There will be fans on here that are just going to shit on every thread saying line sucks, DJ sucks, defense sucks etc etc. But I don't care, there is still football to be played, coaches and players need future contracts. I root every Sunday for everyone to be better every week. I think people on here know that I was anti Garret by week 4 of last year but I still rooted for Garrett to be show something.
I like having something to finally look forward to and no Garrett makes me happy. If it makes some of us fans happy there is chance it makes some players happy. Happy players may produce better results, people who hate their jobs do not produce as well as when they like their jobs.
Yes the game could easily still be a debacle of a result but at least for once I have a chance to possibly see less asinine play calling.
From one Giants fan to another, Happy Thanksgiving.
But the rest of the season is definitely important.
I think one thing to look for is what the players energy is like, how much of effect did Garret have on the players personas Will we see more designed plays to our more athletic players?
When you see response from someone like Des Bryant congratulating Toney on the removal of Garret it leaves an option out there that the star players will be in better moods which could translate to better efforts
There will be fans on here that are just going to shit on every thread saying line sucks, DJ sucks, defense sucks etc etc. But I don't care, there is still football to be played, coaches and players need future contracts. I root every Sunday for everyone to be better every week. I think people on here know that I was anti Garret by week 4 of last year but I still rooted for Garrett to be show something.
I like having something to finally look forward to and no Garrett makes me happy. If it makes some of us fans happy there is chance it makes some players happy. Happy players may produce better results, people who hate their jobs do not produce as well as when they like their jobs.
Yes the game could easily still be a debacle of a result but at least for once I have a chance to possibly see less asinine play calling.
From one Giants fan to another, Happy Thanksgiving.
Good post, Happy Thanksgiving to you
I dont know whether this will make a huge difference..
but I have been pointing out the huge flaws in Garrett's scheme since he came to the team. So, to me any change will at least be something positive for the offense. The question is whether it is an insignificant improvement.
For Judge, I think he realizes that if there is not some kind of noticeable improvement for the remainder of the year... then he is gone. The tone of his press conference on Monday night was far different than any of the others.
This game feels like a massive blowout with the wheels completely coming off.
I’m not so sure. They had a bad loss against a desperate Tampa team. Tom Brady hasn’t lost 3 straight games until 2002, it was a very tough spot for NYG.
There have been a few “the wheels could fall off games” and in each game, the Giants won:
-@NO
-CAR
-LV
This is the last chance for the Giants. If they beat Philly, they’ve got a trip to Miami the following week. Could reasonably get to 5-7. If they lose, I could see it all falling apart. However, in all their 3 wins, it was coming off a really ugly loss: ATL, Rams blowout & KC headset debacle. I would not be surprised if the Giants played a strong game.
all of the division games are. You should be the most prepared for these and winning the division is always the first priority for a team.
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
Should be interesting if they rally around the staff and themselves or "check out". Really don't have a feeling or prediction but it will be quick to spot if they go 3 and out a few times early and Philly tries to blow them out.
Should be interesting if they rally around the staff and themselves or "check out". Really don't have a feeling or prediction but it will be quick to spot if they go 3 and out a few times early and Philly tries to blow them out.
The difference between this team checking out and this team trying? I wouldn't know it.
He needs to call a more aggressive plan. I’m not sure what to expect from the offense this week but I would like to see them be more aggressive. It never feels like they tried as hard as they could or something. Just play your ass off. If there are a few mistakes but we score points I’m in.
Do you think Mara had any idea what a terrible dynamic
if Gettleman goes(and please god) then judge poe too! we need someone other than John mara running this team. And that person should not be tied to judge. imo judge is a lame duck, another failed bellicheck assistant..
He needs to call a more aggressive plan. I’m not sure what to expect from the offense this week but I would like to see them be more aggressive. It never feels like they tried as hard as they could or something. Just play your ass off. If there are a few mistakes but we score points I’m in.
Yeah when you think about it who was more of a whimp- Garrett or Graham. I'd say it was a tie
I care that we make it a close game and our offense starts scoring multiple touchdowns.
I'm with you and I think the only way Judge is gone is if we get blown out.
There is another scenario where we lose a close game specifically because of poor game management that would put ownership in a tough spot
So here’s what I expect.
Take a shot down the field one or two times per quarter.
Few runs between the tackles. More off tackle plays and sweeps.
Quick West Coast passes on first and second downs in place of a running game.
Golladay is the go-to third down target on third and 7 or more.
Toney, Barkley targets on 3rd and less than 7.
I keep hearing about the “optics” of firing another coach. Okay. So instead of worrying about the “optics” of being a bottom five NFL team Mara Tisch are worried how it looks to fire Rah Rah Joe?
What about the “optics” of saying you’re going to build a tough, smart football team and then sending out the shit we’ve seen for the past two seasons? Do Rah Rah Joe’s pack of losers seem like they’re tough and smart and well coached? Yeah, what about the “optics” of another New York Football Giants season over before the first frost?
all of the division games are. You should be the most prepared for these and winning the division is always the first priority for a team.
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
Pressure is on Jones to produce points. Not Judge.
I know it’s not the popular opinion right now but I still believe it’s going to happen. He will be the head coach for this franchise’s next playoff appearance.
You are not alone in this thinking but the team needs to show more. Firing JG is a good next step but his friendship with PG could cloud objectivity in assessing his job too.
He hasn’t shown the capacity to figure anything out, why would this make a difference. Game plans lack aggression, afraid of turnovers or afraid of giving up a big play. The players have in turn become cowards like their head coach. He can throw anyone he wants under the bus, but this team plays afraid, and it stems from him.
When he was first hired those first few days, everyone had the correct reaction of, "Who the hell is this guy?"
Fast forward to a few days later after his introductory press-conference and Giants fans geeked out because he gave a good press conference and everyone changed their tune to, "ID RUN THROUGH A WALL FOR THIS GUY!!111!!!"
Well, turns out the first reaction was closer to the truth most likely. But hey, at least he gave a great introductory press conferences. Now, all of his press conferences consist of him tucking his tail between his legs and constantly saying he has to 'watch the video tape.'
I know it’s not the popular opinion right now but I still believe it’s going to happen. He will be the head coach for this franchise’s next playoff appearance.
Inclined to agree. I realize I'm in the minority, but I still beleive in Judge. He inherited a mess and as another poster pointed out, his entry point was difficult. I suspect next year, they'll have a mew GM along with some changes in the coaching staff and, of hte course the roster.
all of the division games are. You should be the most prepared for these and winning the division is always the first priority for a team.
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
I do not want to lose to the Eagles ever. The sad thing is your second point may be the true solution to where we have been for 10 years. We tried firing Coughlin and keeping Reese. We Fired MacAdoo and Reese, Gettleman was hired then Schurmur and then Judge. Something is wrong in Denmark. Judge needs a good young offensive coordinator. But who? And if we struggle all next year is Judge gone? As well as his new OC? I wanted Hurts in the 2020 draft after the first round as we needed insurance due to Jones being a question mark. We took Mckinney. Time will tell if Hurts can be a long term solution. I would bet Mara wanted to stay the course and not look for an answer and here we are.
Judge's job will be determined Mara, not Gettleman IMO. Further I think Mara will agree that the Giants offensive and defensive lines are godawful and he will listen to Judge who will argue for upgrade in these two areas and to forget about offensive "difference makers" like Barkley and Toney.
RE: I think Judge stays no matter what happens the rest of this year
Judge's job will be determined Mara, not Gettleman IMO. Further I think Mara will agree that the Giants offensive and defensive lines are godawful and he will listen to Judge who will argue for upgrade in these two areas and to forget about offensive "difference makers" like Barkley and Toney.
I tend to agree except for the “no matter what” piece. If the Giants lose out, Judge won’t be back. But I expect the Giants to win about 3 games.
I don't see the Giants losing out. But I think JJ's future is up to the next GM, or at least it should be. A new GM shouldn't have the HC forced upon him.
Maybe that’s true, but then Judge really is getting screwed by Mara. He inherited a QB where most of us agree is not good enough. He inherited a GM which we all agree is incompetent. He inherited a shitty roster. And now after 2 years he’s going to get fired by a new GM? Not entirely fair imo.
To quote JFK, life isn't fair. I agree JJ was given a bad hand in all those aspects you alluded to. I think it's unlikely he's fired, but a lotta season left to play...if the team falls apart/obviously quits on him, that's not a good sign.
I don't see the Giants losing out. But I think JJ's future is up to the next GM, or at least it should be. A new GM shouldn't have the HC forced upon him.
Short term I think ownership will probably make it known they would like to give Jones another season. But so much will depend on what the body of work looks like at the END of the season. I think 6 wins is what Judge needs to get too if the team continues to play for him.
I do agree that beating Philly at home matters more than most of the rest of the schedule.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I think one thing to look for is what the players energy is like, how much of effect did Garret have on the players personas Will we see more designed plays to our more athletic players?
When you see response from someone like Des Bryant congratulating Toney on the removal of Garret it leaves an option out there that the star players will be in better moods which could translate to better efforts
There will be fans on here that are just going to shit on every thread saying line sucks, DJ sucks, defense sucks etc etc. But I don't care, there is still football to be played, coaches and players need future contracts. I root every Sunday for everyone to be better every week. I think people on here know that I was anti Garret by week 4 of last year but I still rooted for Garrett to be show something.
I like having something to finally look forward to and no Garrett makes me happy. If it makes some of us fans happy there is chance it makes some players happy. Happy players may produce better results, people who hate their jobs do not produce as well as when they like their jobs.
Yes the game could easily still be a debacle of a result but at least for once I have a chance to possibly see less asinine play calling.
From one Giants fan to another, Happy Thanksgiving.
I don’t think so.
I think one thing to look for is what the players energy is like, how much of effect did Garret have on the players personas Will we see more designed plays to our more athletic players?
When you see response from someone like Des Bryant congratulating Toney on the removal of Garret it leaves an option out there that the star players will be in better moods which could translate to better efforts
There will be fans on here that are just going to shit on every thread saying line sucks, DJ sucks, defense sucks etc etc. But I don't care, there is still football to be played, coaches and players need future contracts. I root every Sunday for everyone to be better every week. I think people on here know that I was anti Garret by week 4 of last year but I still rooted for Garrett to be show something.
I like having something to finally look forward to and no Garrett makes me happy. If it makes some of us fans happy there is chance it makes some players happy. Happy players may produce better results, people who hate their jobs do not produce as well as when they like their jobs.
Yes the game could easily still be a debacle of a result but at least for once I have a chance to possibly see less asinine play calling.
From one Giants fan to another, Happy Thanksgiving.
Good post, Happy Thanksgiving to you
For Judge, I think he realizes that if there is not some kind of noticeable improvement for the remainder of the year... then he is gone. The tone of his press conference on Monday night was far different than any of the others.
I’m not so sure. They had a bad loss against a desperate Tampa team. Tom Brady hasn’t lost 3 straight games until 2002, it was a very tough spot for NYG.
There have been a few “the wheels could fall off games” and in each game, the Giants won:
-@NO
-CAR
-LV
This is the last chance for the Giants. If they beat Philly, they’ve got a trip to Miami the following week. Could reasonably get to 5-7. If they lose, I could see it all falling apart. However, in all their 3 wins, it was coming off a really ugly loss: ATL, Rams blowout & KC headset debacle. I would not be surprised if the Giants played a strong game.
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
Someone get a cheap shot in on Hurts or Kelce and put them to bed for the year. That's all I care about.
The difference between this team checking out and this team trying? I wouldn't know it.
Someone get a cheap shot in on Hurts or Kelce and put them to bed for the year. That's all I care about.
You want the Giants to cheap shot an opposing player? Are you drinking this early in the morning?
go-getter type Rookie HC
You could have not scripted a worse scenario
The bad news- we lost to a tottering Tampa team that was ripe for the taking
The GREAT NEWS- We can now move forward with Jerrahhhs Boy out of the building
I'm elated for one. Now please sit that Gold Jacket guy down and let Booker resume his duties
If Jones is going to open up the passing game, he needs someone who can move the rock on 1st down and block effectively vs a guy who "does not like contact" and turns his back at a rushing defender
Yeah when you think about it who was more of a whimp- Garrett or Graham. I'd say it was a tie
I'm with you and I think the only way Judge is gone is if we get blown out.
There is another scenario where we lose a close game specifically because of poor game management that would put ownership in a tough spot
Take a shot down the field one or two times per quarter.
Few runs between the tackles. More off tackle plays and sweeps.
Quick West Coast passes on first and second downs in place of a running game.
Golladay is the go-to third down target on third and 7 or more.
Toney, Barkley targets on 3rd and less than 7.
What about the “optics” of saying you’re going to build a tough, smart football team and then sending out the shit we’ve seen for the past two seasons? Do Rah Rah Joe’s pack of losers seem like they’re tough and smart and well coached? Yeah, what about the “optics” of another New York Football Giants season over before the first frost?
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
Pressure is on Jones to produce points. Not Judge.
Someone get a cheap shot in on Hurts or Kelce and put them to bed for the year. That's all I care about.
Sing Sing is right off Route 9, your neighborhood.
Why don't you call in and get a room there?
John Mara is looking for any excuse NOT to make changes this off season. So, going 500 the rest of the way will give him false optimism
Sing Sing is right off Route 9, your neighborhood.
Why don't you call in and get a room there?
Call the Eagles up and put a bounty on our own guys is what you're saying?
I mean if you're going to play like ...
You are not alone in this thinking but the team needs to show more. Firing JG is a good next step but his friendship with PG could cloud objectivity in assessing his job too.
Quote:
I know it’s not the popular opinion right now but I still believe it’s going to happen. He will be the head coach for this franchise’s next playoff appearance.
You are not alone in this thinking but the team needs to show more. Firing JG is a good next step but his friendship with PG could cloud objectivity in assessing his job too.
He hasn’t shown the capacity to figure anything out, why would this make a difference. Game plans lack aggression, afraid of turnovers or afraid of giving up a big play. The players have in turn become cowards like their head coach. He can throw anyone he wants under the bus, but this team plays afraid, and it stems from him.
2. We suck handling running QBs
Fast forward to a few days later after his introductory press-conference and Giants fans geeked out because he gave a good press conference and everyone changed their tune to, "ID RUN THROUGH A WALL FOR THIS GUY!!111!!!"
Well, turns out the first reaction was closer to the truth most likely. But hey, at least he gave a great introductory press conferences. Now, all of his press conferences consist of him tucking his tail between his legs and constantly saying he has to 'watch the video tape.'
Inclined to agree. I realize I'm in the minority, but I still beleive in Judge. He inherited a mess and as another poster pointed out, his entry point was difficult. I suspect next year, they'll have a mew GM along with some changes in the coaching staff and, of hte course the roster.
Every player could think he's the football Pope, but if it doesn't translate to wins it won't matter
I think the team will come out strong, as they have not lacked effort. Expecting a close result.
As noted, I am sure Mara wants this to work with Judge but it is much more significant to Mara. If Judge and the team fail miserably it is going to shift to spotlight to John. What he probably still does not want to do is have to blow the whole thing up including himself and seek a outside intervention to restore order to the franchise. A total failure down the stretch almost forces Mara's hand as the bulls eye is going to be on him imo.
I do not want to lose to the Eagles ever. The sad thing is your second point may be the true solution to where we have been for 10 years. We tried firing Coughlin and keeping Reese. We Fired MacAdoo and Reese, Gettleman was hired then Schurmur and then Judge. Something is wrong in Denmark. Judge needs a good young offensive coordinator. But who? And if we struggle all next year is Judge gone? As well as his new OC? I wanted Hurts in the 2020 draft after the first round as we needed insurance due to Jones being a question mark. We took Mckinney. Time will tell if Hurts can be a long term solution. I would bet Mara wanted to stay the course and not look for an answer and here we are.
I tend to agree except for the “no matter what” piece. If the Giants lose out, Judge won’t be back. But I expect the Giants to win about 3 games.
Maybe that’s true, but then Judge really is getting screwed by Mara. He inherited a QB where most of us agree is not good enough. He inherited a GM which we all agree is incompetent. He inherited a shitty roster. And now after 2 years he’s going to get fired by a new GM? Not entirely fair imo.
what was last week...a blip?
Short term I think ownership will probably make it known they would like to give Jones another season. But so much will depend on what the body of work looks like at the END of the season. I think 6 wins is what Judge needs to get too if the team continues to play for him.
I do agree that beating Philly at home matters more than most of the rest of the schedule.