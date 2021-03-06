for display only
Aidan Hutchinson needs to be A Giant

jvm52106 : 11/27/2021 2:38 pm
Hands down..
Hutch  
Hilary : 11/27/2021 2:42 pm : link
Much better player than Chase Young. Will be a top 4 pick
I still would take Thibodeaux over him because I think  
Anakim : 11/27/2021 2:42 pm : link
He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5
I think he might  
Everyone Relax : 11/27/2021 2:46 pm : link
have overtaken Thibs as the #1 edge
Yup  
brookeny : 11/27/2021 2:49 pm : link
100%
Does he play a 4-3 DE?  
superspynyg : 11/27/2021 2:50 pm : link
We need a Batman edge. Can he play outside?
I suspected I would find this thread  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2021 2:51 pm : link
And rightfully so. Been dominat today

Been focusing on him and one thing I really like that will fit well with grahm is he plays diciplined ball on the backside.

That and he is a beast rushing and has prototypical size
He is the kind of edge we have  
jvm52106 : 11/27/2021 2:53 pm : link
Been missing for a long time!
Hutch  
Archer : 11/27/2021 2:53 pm : link
He will be the first player drafted
The Giants won't get him
Aside from his play on the field he is a freak athlete and will test off the charts

Too bad though
He’s a top 5 pick  
MyNameIsMyName : 11/27/2021 2:54 pm : link
Don’t think we’ll be in position to get him
RE: I still would take Thibodeaux over him because I think  
BigBlueJ : 11/27/2021 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15468365 Anakim said:
Quote:
He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5


I do not trust Thibodeaux at all. I would also rather Hutchinson, Karlatis or Jackson.
RE: I still would take Thibodeaux over him because I think  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/27/2021 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15468365 Anakim said:
Quote:
He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5


Yes  
Biteymax22 : 11/27/2021 2:59 pm : link
RE: Does he play a 4-3 DE?  
Toth029 : 11/27/2021 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15468375 superspynyg said:
Quote:
We need a Batman edge. Can he play outside?


He's 265 lbs. Yes he can do both.
Mostly a stand up OLB  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2021 3:10 pm : link
In the games I have seen. I don’t watch every game tho
Holy shit. See the bull rush on  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2021 3:16 pm : link
4&7. Damn
Probably have a better shot at the guy on the other side  
bigblue12 : 11/27/2021 3:18 pm : link
David Ojobo
There is gonna be QBs taken in the top 10  
dancing blue bear : 11/27/2021 3:28 pm : link
It’s just a reality.
micah parsons  
NotIraInSI : 11/27/2021 3:34 pm : link
shoulda been a giant,oh well.
My dream  
darren in pdx : 11/27/2021 3:37 pm : link
scenario for the draft this year is a beast edge rusher and a start quality OL (whoever is the best, all positions need to be filled, if it's an LT better than Thomas you kick him over to RT).
Hutch  
RasputinPrime : 11/27/2021 3:42 pm : link
is a monster. He's going to make the NFL his playground next year.
Hutchinson has a Bosa-feel to him  
Anakim : 11/27/2021 3:43 pm : link
He can be an absolute force, but I would still gamble on Thibs' overall upside.

If the Lions and Texans take Corral and Hutch, that would leave Thibs at #3...which could be the Giants, Jaguars... or...gasp, the Eagles.
RE: Hutch  
Anakim : 11/27/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15468467 RasputinPrime said:
Quote:
is a monster. He's going to make the NFL his playground next year.


His intangibles are also off-the-charts
Yep  
WillVAB : 11/27/2021 3:44 pm : link
He will get the Giants closer to Giants football.
Go back to 4-3  
Spiciest Memelord : 11/27/2021 3:54 pm : link
Put Hutch at RE, and Lawrence and Williams at DT where they belong not as a 3-4 DE ffs.
RE: Hutchinson has a Bosa-feel to him  
WillVAB : 11/27/2021 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15468468 Anakim said:
Quote:
He can be an absolute force, but I would still gamble on Thibs' overall upside.

If the Lions and Texans take Corral and Hutch, that would leave Thibs at #3...which could be the Giants, Jaguars... or...gasp, the Eagles.


The Giants have done enough gambling with picks. Take the known commodity.

Let’s Go  
Joe Beckwith : 11/27/2021 3:58 pm : link
Lions, Jags, Texans, Jets.
Let’s not go Bears, or Giants if necessary.

That said, if he’s within reach, that extra 3rd might be expendable.
Yeah this guy's a football player  
ghost718 : 11/27/2021 3:58 pm : link
But I think we need another mangy receiver
RE: I still would take Thibodeaux over him because I think  
bw in dc : 11/27/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15468365 Anakim said:
Quote:
He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5


I think Thibodeaux is overrated. Certainly talented, but disappears too much for my tastes.
Hutchinson  
Giants73 : 11/27/2021 4:17 pm : link
Just moved out of the Giants reach today. Willis also proved he is not an NFL QB again today. Howell and corral may be the only QBs in this draft worth taking and neither are top 20 picks
RE: Hutchinson has a Bosa-feel to him  
ColHowPepper : 11/27/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15468468 Anakim said: Over the top as usual, Anak. Good, but not Bosa good.
He is  
JonC : 11/27/2021 4:25 pm : link
Multiple.
Yeah he's like Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, TJ Watt  
Jerry in_DC : 11/27/2021 4:28 pm : link
Jared Allen, Keith Millard...
Definitely a high motor guy  
Jerry in_DC : 11/27/2021 4:29 pm : link
Outstanding intangibles

Like a coach on the field
Yes  
Paulie Walnuts : 11/27/2021 4:31 pm : link
100%
RE: He’s a top 5 pick  
The_Boss : 11/27/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15468384 MyNameIsMyName said:
Quote:
Don’t think we’ll be in position to get him


Why? We suck. Bad.
RE: Does he play a 4-3 DE?  
sb from NYT Forum : 11/27/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15468375 superspynyg said:
Quote:
We need a Batman edge. Can he play outside?


A smart team would build a scheme around him.

A dumb team would try to fit him in their shit scheme.
RE: Hutchinson  
bw in dc : 11/27/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15468505 Giants73 said:
Quote:
Just moved out of the Giants reach today. Willis also proved he is not an NFL QB again today. Howell and corral may be the only QBs in this draft worth taking and neither are top 20 picks


Willis is very talented, but in a season ending slump. The physical attributes are significant.

The more I watch Ridder, the more I get intrigued by his prospects. Size, arm, mobility...all plus.

How about the double dip?  
mittenedman : 11/27/2021 4:49 pm : link
Hutchinson & Ojabo in round 1.
I  
thevett : 11/27/2021 4:55 pm : link
Agree
RE: How about the double dip?  
BMac : 11/27/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15468535 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Hutchinson & Ojabo in round 1.


How about not being dipshits and getting both an edge and an OL, then more OL and an ILB further along.
What I love about Hutchinson  
RCPhoenix : 11/27/2021 4:59 pm : link
Aside from his absurd measurables is that he comes up big in big games.
RE: RE: I still would take Thibodeaux over him because I think  
Bill in UT : 11/27/2021 5:21 pm : link
In comment 15468385 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15468365 Anakim said:


Quote:


He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5



I do not trust Thibodeaux at all. I would also rather Hutchinson, Karlatis or Jackson.


Fortunately, we have have the Giants' braintrust to pick the right guy
Due to cap reasons I think Jones is going to be on the roster  
arniefez : 11/27/2021 5:39 pm : link
next year. IMO the Giants need to use their first 3 picks on OL/Front 7 defense. They have two 3rd picks that could be a spot to spend a pick on a QB if there's one they like still there. Let him sit until Jones uses up his last chance and then see if they have anything. They'll probably still need a QB in 2023 but I hope that's the plan.
RE: Yeah he's like Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, TJ Watt  
GiantsFan84 : 11/27/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15468516 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
Jared Allen, Keith Millard...


kind of reminds me of chad bratzke
Kid is  
TommyWiseau : 11/27/2021 6:18 pm : link
a complete stud. I would love to add a player of this caliber to this roster. He is Giants football of old
Starting to think he's going to be the  
barens : 8:13 am : link
#1 pick in the draft.
If things fall correctly ...  
FStubbs : 11:10 am : link
... why not take them both?
Unless both the Giants and Bears  
shadow_spinner0 : 12:03 pm : link
win out, we should get one elite pass rusher.
