Aidan Hutchinson needs to be A Giant

next year. IMO the Giants need to use their first 3 picks on OL/Front 7 defense. They have two 3rd picks that could be a spot to spend a pick on a QB if there's one they like still there. Let him sit until Jones uses up his last chance and then see if they have anything. They'll probably still need a QB in 2023 but I hope that's the plan.
Been focusing on him and one thing I really like that will fit well with grahm is he plays diciplined ball on the backside.
That and he is a beast rushing and has prototypical size
The Giants won't get him
Aside from his play on the field he is a freak athlete and will test off the charts
Too bad though
I do not trust Thibodeaux at all. I would also rather Hutchinson, Karlatis or Jackson.
He's 265 lbs. Yes he can do both.
If the Lions and Texans take Corral and Hutch, that would leave Thibs at #3...which could be the Giants, Jaguars... or...gasp, the Eagles.
His intangibles are also off-the-charts
The Giants have done enough gambling with picks. Take the known commodity.
Let’s not go Bears, or Giants if necessary.
That said, if he’s within reach, that extra 3rd might be expendable.
I think Thibodeaux is overrated. Certainly talented, but disappears too much for my tastes.
Like a coach on the field
Why? We suck. Bad.
A smart team would build a scheme around him.
A dumb team would try to fit him in their shit scheme.
Willis is very talented, but in a season ending slump. The physical attributes are significant.
The more I watch Ridder, the more I get intrigued by his prospects. Size, arm, mobility...all plus.
How about not being dipshits and getting both an edge and an OL, then more OL and an ILB further along.
Quote:
He has a higher ceiling, but Hutchinson isn’t far behind. Both will go top-5
Fortunately, we have have the Giants' braintrust to pick the right guy
kind of reminds me of chad bratzke