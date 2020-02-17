GMFB: Garafolo on the OC change and the future

|
|It’s my understanding that at times during the game they’d be saying “We’re not getting the ball to Golladay. Jason! Throw the ball to Golladay!”Just like a guy watching at home would say”
|Theres gonna be some changes in the Giants organization. I don’t think Joe Judge is in any trouble here. I know there is still confidence in him
The int to the DLinemen Monday was so bad that may be difficult to overcome. It was pathetic at best..
mara must've gotten really overconfident after forcing coughlin to fire hufnagel, lewis and sheridan that he now believes it's his duty as owner to interfere in his HCs coordinator hires.
In retrospect, it might have been better to postpone firing Garrett until after the Eagle game for Judge, as JC would make a good scapegoat for a disaster. A blowout is going to reflect directly on Judge. The team might not recover for the rest of this season.
Like was said I. The NFL now your gonna get a PI 1/3 times. Absurd
And this is supposed to make us feel better about Joe Judge the “CEO type” head coach that no one listens to? Got it.
And Gettleman still has confidence in Judge? Or is it Mara that still has confidence in Judge?
What a pure shit show the Giants are.
Pretty soon the head coaching job will be a collaboration,but the collaborators might not know it.
They may have been yelling that but it was directed at the guy on the field with the ball in his hand-the quarterback.
To be fair, teams have been sitting all over the short throws because the Giants can't run the ball or pass block, and the D knows it. There is no need to concede anything short with the Giants, in fact you know Jones is going to throw immediately. It can feel like a chokehold when you can't block anybody. To borrow an MMA term, Daniel Jones starts every game with someone on his back.
He's really good at wasting TO's. Other than that, I have no idea what anyone sees in him right now. Any goodwill he 'earned' last season, he's completely blown.
and they are yelling at garrett to get the ball to kenny? shouldn't they be yelling at jones?
and they are yelling at garrett to get the ball to kenny? shouldn't they be yelling at jones?
It's easy to pick out a particular play.
But can you make this same argument well over the last two seasons? I don't think you can.
RE: IMO Daniel Jones will be the starting QB for the Giants in 2022
He'll be the starting QB in 2022 because it's what make sense.
You're such a blowhard.
Exactly. Either the offense was a collective failure, or Garrett went rogue and our CEO Judge did nothing about it for 11 weeks. The former looks bad, the latter catastrophic.
The article is silly and Garafolo is doing his Jints PR machine role.
John Mara does NOT want to replace any of these guys and he will employ any plausible pretext to keep them. If the Giants go 4-3, they are all likely coming back.
They go 0-7 or 1-6. Maybe a different story
RE: IMO Daniel Jones will be the starting QB for the Giants in 2022
because he is owed 8 million against the cap and they only save 200K if they cut him. I hope there is a mid round draft pick or a better journeyman free agent than Glennon to take over for him before he ruins another season.
He'll be the starting QB in 2022 because it's what make sense.
You're such a blowhard.
In what world does keeping poor players in starting positions make sense?
So I guess that would be a world. One with salary cap implications or no clear upgrade.
The GM should have the power to hire and fire any one he pleases including Chris Mara and Abrams.
I think Abrams is actually going to be the next GM. Not saying it’s right, but it seems likely if they are sticking with Judge. Unless it’s a guy he’s worked with like Ziegler/Ossenfort.
If that’s the case then it is valuable information that will aid in making an informed decision. So theres no downside?
I doubt there's a single NFL team who's owner doesn't retain hiring and firing prerogatives for the head coach position. It'd be downright odd if Mara wasn't pulling the strings here.
If Judge's job is going to on the line next season, is he really going to want to roll the dice on someone unproven.
If Judge's job is going to on the line next season, is he really going to want to roll the dice on someone unproven.
He's rolling the dice with an unproven guy as we speak.
Actually, there's a good argument that Jones has proven what he is.
Spot on here. And don’t forget Judge said last week he doesn’t point fingers and that it’s all on him. Except when he wants to fire and load up all the blame on the OC who works under him.
Judge is a clown and this franchise has become a joke.
the question is not so much whether he's earned that privilege, it's who's going to shake loose in free agency or be available in the draft that will clearly be a better alternative.
I’m with you on Jones. If anyone has been on the fence, his decision making the past couple of games should have opened a bunch of eyes. However, I am irrationally intrigued by how the game plays out today. Not that I’m expecting an overhaul of the offense, that’s impossible at this point. We all know it’s still going to be Garrett’s shitty playbook. But Judge and company have been expressing all week that they need to be more aggressive and get the ball in their playmakers hands. So let’s see it. Even though it’s the same playbook they can scheme things in within that system. I want to see how Jones reacts. While I do think Jones has major issues, today will will get a small glimpse into whether the issues are all in his own head or if Garrett was so obsessed with not turning the ball over that he was instructing Jones incessantly to not take chances downfield to the point it took away all of his aggressiveness.
I’m expecting the same ole same ole. Mostly because I don’t think Jones is any good when there’s the slightest bit of pressure. It’s up to Jones, Judge and Kitchens to prove me wrong. Garrett was dreadful. He’s gone. Jones is out of excuses as far as I’m concerned. Go out and show us.
Denver was high on Jones and Shurmur is the OC there. So maybe there is a trade to be had.......
Maybe. Let’s see him do it. Hell, I’ve defended him in the past too. And every time I do he goes out and plays like ass in a game that we all say he needs to show us he’s the guy. Go out there and beat the Eagles and look like he belongs. Give us something to debate. Until he does, based on what we’ve seen there isn’t really much to debate.
Jones puts up a few touchdowns with his arm and legs, and half of this fan board would go right back to being in his camp. Or at least still thinking he "might" be the right guy.
Maybe. Let’s see him do it. Hell, I’ve defended him in the past too. And every time I do he goes out and plays like ass in a game that we all say he needs to show us he’s the guy. Go out there and beat the Eagles and look like he belongs. Give us something to debate. Until he does, based on what we’ve seen there isn’t really much to debate.
It would be great if Jones did play well and lead the team to a win.
Only suggesting fan conclusions bounce around like ping pong balls regarding this topic each week versus looking at the overall body of work from the 2.5 years.
I understand this is part of the PR game and deflecting blame for Judge. But how does this make him look good?
I understand this is part of the PR game and deflecting blame for Judge. But how does this make him look good?
So by your account, a coordinator should never be held accountable because he reports to the HC. How does this make sense? If you suck at your job, they aren’t going to fire your boss before they fire you.
It was Garrett’s job to put a productive product on the field. Judge may have had some say but if he’s calling all the shots, what the hell does he need a coordinator for?
Judge wanted Garrett out last year - ( New Window )
You can tell Daniel Jones all day that Golladay is open when he is covered and it may not matter. The QB has to *see* it and know how to throw to a contested catch receiver.
It seems Jones can't do either. You guys don't think Garrett knew they had to throw to KG? Give me a break. Jones couldn't do it. It's only easier to throw to a contested catch WR if you see him as open and know how to get the ball to him. Jones holds the ball forever and lacks the touch, accuracy and anticipation to get the ball to KG properly. remember when KG was yelling on the sideline? Now he's given up.
The article is silly and Garafolo is doing his Jints PR machine role.
Enjoy the Kool-Aid you are drinking..
According to this report, Garrett wasn’t listening to what Judge instructed? Or flat out going rouge against the predetermined game plan? Or does Judge have zero to do with the offense.
Goes to show the biggest issue and concern we all need to worry about is ownership. Too much family meddling here, its truly become a late Al Davis like situation here.
I can’t wait until the Giants turn the corner and have a quality GM and head coach, who know their role and have the autonomy to do their jobs.
Curious as to your opinion as to the duties of the Senior Offensive Assistant who is also a personal friend of the HC. Thanks in advance.
Who the hell knows. I’m guessing he had his hands in every part of the offense. Helping with the OL, TE’s, RB’s, QBs etc. An extension of the HC. I don’t think he was dedicated to any one area and I damn sure know he wasn’t calling the plays. This also wasn’t his offensive system. It was Garrett’s.
Look, there is plenty of blame to go around. But it is incredibly baffling to me to see so many posters on here not think the OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR should be held responsible for the production of the offense. What a world we live in. So in your world, the OC gets all the credit if things are going great, resulting in HC opportunities and all the praise in the world. But if the results suck, eh, not his fault! Blame the GM, HC and every assistant on the team, but not the OC!
Wanted him out after last season but was overruled according to this article. Take it for what it’s worth but it’s not hard to believe, they’ve never seemed to be on the same page from day one, imo. Judge wanted Garrett out last year - ( New Window )
Goes to show the biggest issue and concern we all need to worry about is ownership. Too much family meddling here, its truly become a late Al Davis like situation here.
The man who saved this organization had a simple philosophy: "Owners, own; managers, manage; coaches coach and scouts scout.” Owner is doing more than just owning, and it has wasted a decade of football. And counting!
This meme that a guy who played qb in the NFL, served as an O Coordinator for 5 years and a HC for a playoff team somehow does not know his profession is ludicrous - and the same happy horseshit that deprived us of one of the most innovative minds on offense in the NFL in favor of a buffoon whose claim to fame was apparently getting coffee for Aaron Rodgers.
The Cowboys were annually in or near the top 10 in passing yards per attempt and never cracked the top 10 in rushing attempts save for one season until Elliot got there in 2016. Oh yeah, and hang the turnovers- we were the beneficiary of that philosophy in 2007 if you will recall.
So ask yourself: if a guy with a proven track record of "no risk it- no biscuit" is not doing so here, should we ask the reason. Nah, let's just go with the meme.