La Canfora: Judge wanted Garrett out in 2020

Sean : 9:30 am
Now we all know the track record of La Canfora, but it is interesting:

Quote:
Garrett, a former head coach in Dallas and former Giants quarterback, had very strong support from ownership, and they also valued his prior head coaching experience with Judge lacking head coaching experience when he was hired from New England, where he served as special teams coach, in early 2020. Sources said Judge, 38, was already displeased with the overall state of the offense when he fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo last November, with some in that organization bracing for Garrett to be gone after the season, if not sooner.

"It was already bad between them then," said one source with knowledge of the situation.


Quote:
Judge and Garrett never quite clicked, sources said, with the development of Daniel Jones, the team's first-round pick in 2019, a constant source of concern. Garrett is a conservative play-caller at his core, while Kitchens is a disciple of Super Bowl winning coach Bruce Arians, who espouses the deep ball and a "no risk-it, no biscuit" offensive philosophy. The Giants have struggled to integrate receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney into the offense, which sources said is an immediate priority for Kitchens.

oh well now that you guaranteed it  
Eric on Li : 9:47 am : link
if you think any head coach is a powerless bystander you are mistaken. They can and have to run the team on the field exactly the way they want. If they don't it's only a matter of time before they get fired either way.

if Judge was so dead set against Garrett and Mara refused to let him fire him, why did it take 12 weeks to even try a different playcaller? That could have been done months ago at a bare minimum even without firing him.
Except that you’re talking about decisions  
giantBCP : 9:49 am : link
that go beyond the field of play and revolve around millions of dollars.
Yeah, ok  
HomerJones45 : 9:49 am : link
and the house organs are playing our tune. The PR machine is spinning. This is so predictable, but fans will lap this shit up.
Why hire a HC if you  
rocco8112 : 9:50 am : link
think you need to force another more experienced coach to be on his staff? If an owner feels this is necessary to make the hire, I think it would be better to just not hire that candidate at all. It shows a lack of confidence right off the bat. Plus, it is not good for owners to meddle to this degree.

All that said, this also smells like propaganda from the team to help their scapegoat strategy go forward. A head had to roll. It also boggles the mind that Garrett or any coach would not want to get the most dynamic playmakers involved. Golladay has been hurt as always and may also just not be up to the job, and Toney has been hurt all the time too. Garrett doesn't seem that dumb. I think that is too simple.

Scapegoat to buy more time for Jones and Judge to try to avoid flaming out.

What a mess of an organization.
RE: I guess we will see today, and rest of the season. I find it hard to  
rocco8112 : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15469099 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:
believe, given how Judge has coached, he's wanted a wide open offense all this time.

In any event, we will soon know if the problem is the roster, the play calling, or Jones. Probably a little bit of all 3, but we know Jones and likely Judge are here for one more year anyway.

Unlike most posters, I don't know if I'd want a new GM to handle the hiring of a new coach right away. Let's give him a grace period, if his first year goes badly then he can blame it on Judge and Jones and clean house.


Good point, Judge has coached very conservatiely in game. Now we are supposed to believe it was Garret holding the HC back from the wide open high risk "no risk it - no biscuit" attack? They needed a head to roll.
RE: oh well now that you guaranteed it  
BigBlueShock : 9:52 am : link
In comment 15469111 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if you think any head coach is a powerless bystander you are mistaken. They can and have to run the team on the field exactly the way they want. If they don't it's only a matter of time before they get fired either way.

if Judge was so dead set against Garrett and Mara refused to let him fire him, why did it take 12 weeks to even try a different playcaller? That could have been done months ago at a bare minimum even without firing him.

Forget it. It’s obvious that you just started watching this team and have no idea how Mara operates. Keep telling yourself that Judge has more influence than the owner if it’ll make you feel better,

You act like Judge has as much say as Andy Reid or Mike Tomlin. You may WANT Judge to be the one and only decision maker. But that’s a fantasy. Nothing more at this point. Mara wasn’t letting a first year HC tell him to fire his friend who was also in his first season on the job. No matter how much you seem to want to believe it’s the case.
RE: Except that you’re talking about decisions  
Eric on Li : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15469113 giantBCP said:
Quote:
that go beyond the field of play and revolve around millions of dollars.


ah yes the business ramifications of firing Jason Garrett and his salary that's likely lower than the league minimum for a veteran player. Would have definitely cost them at the gate.
I bet Garrett was making in the seven figures easily  
cosmicj : 9:55 am : link
But I think the economic ramifications are indirect, as in ticket and merch sales.
Bigblueshock reread my initial comment  
Eric on Li : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15469119 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15469111 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


if you think any head coach is a powerless bystander you are mistaken. They can and have to run the team on the field exactly the way they want. If they don't it's only a matter of time before they get fired either way.

if Judge was so dead set against Garrett and Mara refused to let him fire him, why did it take 12 weeks to even try a different playcaller? That could have been done months ago at a bare minimum even without firing him.


Forget it. It’s obvious that you just started watching this team and have no idea how Mara operates. Keep telling yourself that Judge has more influence than the owner if it’ll make you feel better,

You act like Judge has as much say as Andy Reid or Mike Tomlin. You may WANT Judge to be the one and only decision maker. But that’s a fantasy. Nothing more at this point. Mara wasn’t letting a first year HC tell him to fire his friend who was also in his first season on the job. No matter how much you seem to want to believe it’s the case.


its a bad reflection on Judge. Period. I'm not speculating on how much Mara is or isn't involved. It can be as much as you imagine or less. Doesn't matter relative to my opinion.

My opinion is that it's a terrible reflection on Judge that he allowed someone he didn't believe in 12 games of putrid offense calling the plays. You want to believe I suppose that 1 monday night in Tampa was the straw that broke Mara's back that's fine. I think there were things he could have done earlier if he really believed Garrett was sabotaging the team's success.
RE: I bet Garrett was making in the seven figures easily  
Eric on Li : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15469122 cosmicj said:
Quote:
But I think the economic ramifications are indirect, as in ticket and merch sales.


are you saying there are going to be negative economic ramifications in the form of tickets/merch due to firing garrett?
RE: I bet Garrett was making in the seven figures easily  
giantBCP : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15469122 cosmicj said:
Quote:
But I think the economic ramifications are indirect, as in ticket and merch sales.


Easily. No 10 year head coach is going to take an OC position for a few hundred thousand. If you don’t think that millions of dollars matter to ownership than I think you’re wrong. It’s not monopoly money we’re talking about.
When we start taking  
section125 : 10:01 am : link
LaCanfora as a source for team politics, we are scraping the bottom of the barrel.

It may be true, but we wouldn't trust this guy if he said Michael Strahan was a HoF'er...
 
christian : 10:02 am : link
I think there are real world practical dynamics at play. Judge is young, Garrett is close to ownership etc.That’s all understandable.

The problem is the Giants seem to get into these situations pretty regularly.

I long for the day the Giants have an ace SVP/GM and a head coach who is unequivocally in charge of game day.
Eric in LI  
cosmicj : 10:05 am : link
Not directly, but the team obviously wants to put a winning squad in the field. So the OC performance is important.
So  
Professor Falken : 10:12 am : link
the Giants hired a guy who had never been a head coach anywhere on any level and then forced a babysitter on him. Well done.
Sadly, I think it's time to start with a clean slate next year.  
Dave in Hoboken : 10:15 am : link
New GM, new head coach, new coaching staff. There is no one in this organization that inspires any confidence; whether that be ownership, front office, scouting department, coaching staff, and players.

They all seem so completely and utterly lost with no real direction set in place.
Indirectly Judge is also putting his own neck on the chopping block  
Jim in Hoboken : 10:19 am : link
if the rest of the season goes down the same trajectory, now that he doesn't have Garrett as the buffer.

Going against the wishes of the owner also moves Judge closer to the firing squad too.

But, I'd have done it too, this offense was putrid, and it shouldn't with these players. The move had to be done, sputtering our way to a 5-win season only to fire Garret at the end would just be delaying the inevitable.

Now we move the timetable on both Judge and Jones up, and I'm all for that.

Funny how every opinion is stated  
jvm52106 : 10:29 am : link
In absolutes. In reality the truth is probably a mix of many things:

JJ and JG were not a great match

MC obviously came with a JG signoff or even push.

Judge probably wanted JG gone but Mara's and by extension DG did not.

JG's play calling, player usage could very well have been an issue and still not necessarily meant JJ wanted a highly risky offensive game plan.

Go back a few weeks and kG screaming at JG and DJ, might be the same way JJ felt too.
RE: Indirectly Judge is also putting his own neck on the chopping block  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:29 am : link
In comment 15469152 Jim in Hoboken said:
Quote:
if the rest of the season goes down the same trajectory, now that he doesn't have Garrett as the buffer.

Going against the wishes of the owner also moves Judge closer to the firing squad too.

But, I'd have done it too, this offense was putrid, and it shouldn't with these players. The move had to be done, sputtering our way to a 5-win season only to fire Garret at the end would just be delaying the inevitable.

Now we move the timetable on both Judge and Jones up, and I'm all for that.


Judge is not the issue. Mara has been very involved in football decisions for a very long time now. I think it probably has slowly increase around 2009. That is why I don't put the mess all on DG as well. It is "collaborative". He does not shy away from saying it so why think he is not following it. Don't you think John and Chris have very deep conversations outside the building?
Do you people live in the real world?  
DonQuixote : 10:31 am : link
An executive has doubts about one of his employees, upper management not so sure, see how it plays out, turns out not so well. Make the call.

Isn't this more or less everyday life?
How can anyone watch the overly conservative way Judge coaches  
Mike from Ohio : 10:33 am : link
And believe that he has wanted Garrett to be more aggressive all year. Do you think it is a coincidence that the defense also plays overly conservative? Or does Judge want that to be more aggressive to but have no control over what Graham does also.

Judge wants to play a field position game every week. For some reason he has not realized our special teams (Outside of Gano) are atrocious.

It is sheer absurdity to believe Judge wanted this offense to be more aggressive all along. I think now you will see the play calling more aggressive because Judge knows this isn’t working and there is now no scapegoat for him to blame it on.
I think it's probably accurate  
ghost718 : 10:37 am : link
But I don't think I will buying most of the reasons people come up with.Or which are being reported. Not with a clown like Judge
Mara is a fool; Garrett's loyaltys remain the Cowboys  
Batenhorst7 : 10:39 am : link
Garrett screwed us up so bad it will take the rest of the season and training camo to fix it

Garrett's play calling was horrific

Running of 1st and 2nd downs with a RB that cannot do more than 1-2 yds per carry

Allowing the opponents to load up the box most of the time

It was very very painful to watch; I hope Freddy has some aces in his play calling today

If I see anymore Barkley runs on most 1st and 2nd downs I will pull my hair out
Regardless of FO speculation...  
Brown_Hornet : 10:44 am : link
...the opportunity to do something very different presents itself today and for the rest of the season.
Also, more of the same is a condemnation of the rest of the staff.

Giddy up!
I can see that being true.  
CV36 : 10:51 am : link
I can also see Judge hoping Garrett got hired at the end of last season and making statements publicly about wanting him back. When Garrett didn’t get hired somewhere else he stayed with him so he did t look foolish. I’m sure Judge had his first tough conversation with ownership during the bye and if that’s true he probably said if I’m fighting for my job here I’m want to do it without Garrett. Like others have said, he has moved his own clock up. If this moves leads to the same or worse results like same points but more turnovers from Jones, then they embarrassed JG publicly and now need a new QB too. Judge may be back next year but if it doesn’t go well don’t be surprised if he is let go week 9 or 10.
If La Canfora is right -- this will be the fist time  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:55 am : link
fist=first  
gidiefor : Mod : 10:56 am : link
Poor Joe Judge…  
trueblueinpw : 10:58 am : link
Such a victim here in the big city. He wanted to hire Freddie Kitchens as O-co but mean Mr Mara forced the evil Jason Garrett on him! And then he he wanted fire Jason Garrett at the beginning of the season but, drat! Foiled again but that meddling owner and those!

Rah Rah Joe has been screaming to throw the ball to Golladay but that dastardly Jason Garrett had Daniel Jones tied to the train tracks. Boy, that Jason Garrett was a bad dude! Ruined this entire franchise. All by himself.

Give me a break. Joe Judge is in so far over his head. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy does well beside spewing coaching cliches at the pressers. To me, this isn’t any more complicated than a lousy coach, a lousy GM and a lousy QB. The only thing the Giants can do is reset the GM with no strings attached. But if people think this ten year shit show is turning into Solid Gold just because Jason Garrett was fired then I think they’re going to be disappointed.
Sounds like Judge’s agent is speaking  
jeff57 : 11:01 am : link
Although I agree that Garrett was hired because he had previously been part of the “family.”
RE: Poor Joe Judge…  
CV36 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15469203 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Such a victim here in the big city. He wanted to hire Freddie Kitchens as O-co but mean Mr Mara forced the evil Jason Garrett on him! And then he he wanted fire Jason Garrett at the beginning of the season but, drat! Foiled again but that meddling owner and those!

Rah Rah Joe has been screaming to throw the ball to Golladay but that dastardly Jason Garrett had Daniel Jones tied to the train tracks. Boy, that Jason Garrett was a bad dude! Ruined this entire franchise. All by himself.



Give me a break. Joe Judge is in so far over his head. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy does well beside spewing coaching cliches at the pressers. To me, this isn’t any more complicated than a lousy coach, a lousy GM and a lousy QB. The only thing the Giants can do is reset the GM with no strings attached. But if people think this ten year shit show is turning into Solid Gold just because Jason Garrett was fired then I think they’re going to be disappointed.


Lousy coach, lousy GM, lousy QB. Kyle be the headline for sure. There made other lousy things but those three together cannot be overcome.
RE: Poor Joe Judge…  
BigBlueShock : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15469203 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Such a victim here in the big city. He wanted to hire Freddie Kitchens as O-co but mean Mr Mara forced the evil Jason Garrett on him! And then he he wanted fire Jason Garrett at the beginning of the season but, drat! Foiled again but that meddling owner and those!

Rah Rah Joe has been screaming to throw the ball to Golladay but that dastardly Jason Garrett had Daniel Jones tied to the train tracks. Boy, that Jason Garrett was a bad dude! Ruined this entire franchise. All by himself.

Give me a break. Joe Judge is in so far over his head. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy does well beside spewing coaching cliches at the pressers. To me, this isn’t any more complicated than a lousy coach, a lousy GM and a lousy QB. The only thing the Giants can do is reset the GM with no strings attached. But if people think this ten year shit show is turning into Solid Gold just because Jason Garrett was fired then I think they’re going to be disappointed.

Is there even one person on the planet that thinks “this ten year shit show is turning into Solid Gold just because Jason Garrett was fired”? Or are you just making shit up? I haven’t seen one person say that. It’s literally impossible to turn over an entire offensive system at this point.

It’s ok to acknowledge that more changes will have to be made while also acknowledging that Jason Garrett and his antiquated system were a big part of the problem. Certainly not the only problem and nobody is saying he was. But that won’t stop you from throwing your hissy fit if things don’t get instantly better, so what’s the point.
My hissy fit?  
trueblueinpw : 11:23 am : link
🤔


Bruh, try the pot with the orange handle.
How can you be aggressive on offense  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:28 am : link
when you are not running the ball well and your OL is below average? I understand coaching is extremely important but you need to have a certain level of talent to function. Part of that has been injuries unfortunately.

No matter how brilliant the coach there comes a point where they only can get so much production.
The stupid on this thread just keeps getting better  
Dave on the UWS : 11:29 am : link
Maybe they should make a policy that if a coach and GM can't go 6-0 out of the box they should be fired, or if its a cloudy day they should be fired, or if they are fired they should be fired.
You guys are ALL idiots. The LAST thing any organization can show is instability. Mara has somewhat tied his own hands by changing coaches and a GM within the last 5 years. He has a "Get out of jail free card" with DG because his contract is up and he will be "encouraged" to retire. But changing the coach who isn't even through year 2 yet is a BAD BAD idea. No one wants to come to work for you if you are so unstable they can kick you out the door at the drop of a hat. Think about that for a minute.
Pretty much believe that  
section125 : 11:31 am : link
no matter what is said, some here would argue against it even though the past six months they were of the opposite position.

Re: Judge is conservative and he does not want to open the offense up more?

Yep, he is conservative to a certain extent. However, do you truly believe that the Giants would sign Golladay and draft Toney if Judge wanted to sit on the ball? You could throw Rudolph in there too, but he is more of a 3rd down and 4 yd to go TE or a red zone TE - and yet how many times has he been used that way? How many times have the Giants tried to get the ball to Golladay in the red zone?
I say bullshit  
George from PA : 11:34 am : link
If Judges wanted Garrett gone....he would have been gone.

Was he on a short list...sure but no way....Judge didn't have full control of his staff.
can't have it both ways  
GiantsFan84 : 11:35 am : link
you can't blast la canfora 99.9% of the time and say he's not an insider for the giants and then take this as gospel and be like "see i told you judge hated garrett"
I'm all for keeping Judge and don't mind hiring from within...  
bluewave : 11:44 am : link
I like Judge and think he's going to be a good coach. As far as hiring from within? Everyone gets better. Everyone learns from mistakes and its especially beneficial when those mistakes are not your own. No problem with hiring from within as long, in the interview process, they can point out and acknowledge the mistakes made by previous management.
RE: can't have it both ways  
BigBlueShock : 11:47 am : link
In comment 15469247 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
you can't blast la canfora 99.9% of the time and say he's not an insider for the giants and then take this as gospel and be like "see i told you judge hated garrett"

I don’t think anyone needs La Canfora to know that Judge and Garrett have had issues. It’s been speculated from very early on. Judge firing Columbo last season was likely the first glimpse into their relationship but from the outside, it just appeared to me that they never really loved each other all that much…
RE: Poor Joe Judge…  
bluewave : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15469203 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Such a victim here in the big city. He wanted to hire Freddie Kitchens as O-co but mean Mr Mara forced the evil Jason Garrett on him! And then he he wanted fire Jason Garrett at the beginning of the season but, drat! Foiled again but that meddling owner and those!

Rah Rah Joe has been screaming to throw the ball to Golladay but that dastardly Jason Garrett had Daniel Jones tied to the train tracks. Boy, that Jason Garrett was a bad dude! Ruined this entire franchise. All by himself.

Give me a break. Joe Judge is in so far over his head. I’m still waiting for someone to tell what this guy does well beside spewing coaching cliches at the pressers. To me, this isn’t any more complicated than a lousy coach, a lousy GM and a lousy QB. The only thing the Giants can do is reset the GM with no strings attached. But if people think this ten year shit show is turning into Solid Gold just because Jason Garrett was fired then I think they’re going to be disappointed.


What did you want Judge to do? Tell Mara to fuck off? Good luck trying that shit at your job buddy!
RE: can't have it both ways  
bluewave : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15469247 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
you can't blast la canfora 99.9% of the time and say he's not an insider for the giants and then take this as gospel and be like "see i told you judge hated garrett"


FYI, Giants Insider said this on Podcast 50B days ago.
Some poorly thought out views in the thread but not surprising  
Jimmy Googs : 11:54 am : link
Mara said off the bat he wanted a first year HC like Judge to hire some experienced assistant coaches. Of course there was some level of ownership push/recommendation for Judge to take on Garrett.

It may not have worked out based on the hindsight results, but until the Offense starts scoring points under any other OC it will be silly to act as if Judge was improperly burdened with Garrett either. They don't score predominately because of the lack of talent on the field, underpinned by an awful set of offensive linemen that do not allow any offense to properly function.

Conspiracy theories aside that ownership is the underlying cause of every problem that exists with this team, if Judge had to have Garrett out after 2020 he could have made it happen...
Judge is spineless  
widmerseyebrow : 12:00 pm : link
If true  
Sammo85 : 12:01 pm : link
He waited an entire year plus and to tank an extra season? If so, he should be fired immediately. That’s not learning on the job two years in, it’s being an incompetent CEO type.

This smells like Giants propaganda trying to provide cover for ownership and Judge though.
I think this is a situation a lot on here have feared.  
Mike in NJ : 12:06 pm : link
The biggest issue with this team is that the Maras think, because they were born into a football family, that they are “football guys.” They are going to be heavenly involved because this is their only business, and they think they are as qualified as anyone else in the room to evaluate coaches and players. In reality they are about as good at making these decisions as most of the people on this board.

It’s the same issue the Knicks have had with James Dolan, and they’ve only recently started to find success once he realized he needed to take a step back. Fortunately for Knicks fans, Dolan has other interests and businesses to distract him, I’m not sure you’ll ever see the Maras step aside and let the actual football people do their thing.
RE: Some poorly thought out views in the thread but not surprising  
japanhead : 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15469271 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Mara said off the bat he wanted a first year HC like Judge to hire some experienced assistant coaches. Of course there was some level of ownership push/recommendation for Judge to take on Garrett.

It may not have worked out based on the hindsight results, but until the Offense starts scoring points under any other OC it will be silly to act as if Judge was improperly burdened with Garrett either. They don't score predominately because of the lack of talent on the field, underpinned by an awful set of offensive linemen that do not allow any offense to properly function.

Conspiracy theories aside that ownership is the underlying cause of every problem that exists with this team, if Judge had to have Garrett out after 2020 he could have made it happen...


you're contradicting yourself.

it is not a "conspiracy theory" that ownership is the cause of every problem that exists when it is ownership that put together the half-assed searches that netted duds like mcadoo, gettleman and shurmur? this is the same owner that "strongly suggested" garrett be hired as OC, since judge had never been a head coach anywhere prior to being hired as HC to "build a program" here, despite having never built one anywhere, ever.

question: do you think mara would have suggested garrett as OC if he hadn't been a backup quarterback for the giants two decades ago?

it's beyond clear that an inept and meddlesome ownership is one of the principal reasons why the team has been a disaster since 2013 and has gotten progressively worse every year since 2016.

the people hiring the incompetent people are the incompetent owners.
RE: If true  
ron mexico : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15469283 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
He waited an entire year plus and to tank an extra season? If so, he should be fired immediately. That’s not learning on the job two years in, it’s being an incompetent CEO type.

This smells like Giants propaganda trying to provide cover for ownership and Judge though.


How does this provide cover for anyone?

Both Judge and Mara look bad here for different reasons.
I’m so excited to see weasel Mara  
Ned In Atlanta : 12:16 pm : link
get booed at halftime. It blows for Strahan. And if will likely just embolden Mara to double down and retain Judge next year to prove that “The Giants Way” works (aka ownership meddling in things they have no business in)
RE: RE: Some poorly thought out views in the thread but not surprising  
Jimmy Googs : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15469293 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15469271 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


Mara said off the bat he wanted a first year HC like Judge to hire some experienced assistant coaches. Of course there was some level of ownership push/recommendation for Judge to take on Garrett.

It may not have worked out based on the hindsight results, but until the Offense starts scoring points under any other OC it will be silly to act as if Judge was improperly burdened with Garrett either. They don't score predominately because of the lack of talent on the field, underpinned by an awful set of offensive linemen that do not allow any offense to properly function.

Conspiracy theories aside that ownership is the underlying cause of every problem that exists with this team, if Judge had to have Garrett out after 2020 he could have made it happen...



you're contradicting yourself.

it is not a "conspiracy theory" that ownership is the cause of every problem that exists when it is ownership that put together the half-assed searches that netted duds like mcadoo, gettleman and shurmur? this is the same owner that "strongly suggested" garrett be hired as OC, since judge had never been a head coach anywhere prior to being hired as HC to "build a program" here, despite having never built one anywhere, ever.

question: do you think mara would have suggested garrett as OC if he hadn't been a backup quarterback for the giants two decades ago?

it's beyond clear that an inept and meddlesome ownership is one of the principal reasons why the team has been a disaster since 2013 and has gotten progressively worse every year since 2016.

the people hiring the incompetent people are the incompetent owners.


No contradiction...ownership could and should be better but you are better off pointing to weak areas/people that they are not addressing or doing so quickly enough.

McAdoo and Shurmur (and Garrett) didn't work but they also didn't last very long. Criticize the hire but not that they didn't recognize it and move on.

Getts keeping his job this long is absolutely fair game and where you should pin your ears back as to ownership missing it plain and clear. His incompetence was clear years ago and the true cause of the mess they are in...not family meddling.
RE: The stupid on this thread just keeps getting better  
HomerJones45 : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15469238 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
Maybe they should make a policy that if a coach and GM can't go 6-0 out of the box they should be fired, or if its a cloudy day they should be fired, or if they are fired they should be fired.
You guys are ALL idiots. The LAST thing any organization can show is instability. Mara has somewhat tied his own hands by changing coaches and a GM within the last 5 years. He has a "Get out of jail free card" with DG because his contract is up and he will be "encouraged" to retire. But changing the coach who isn't even through year 2 yet is a BAD BAD idea. No one wants to come to work for you if you are so unstable they can kick you out the door at the drop of a hat. Think about that for a minute.
Yes Dave, we should exhibit your level of maturity and intelligence. Guys should be given years, nay decades, to show that they are unsuited to the job. Owners should continue to throw hundreds of millions at HC's and GM's who have not demonstrated one shred of competence in their positions.

In this world, some people seem to have a knack for judging shit from shinola. You are probably not in that group, Dave.
