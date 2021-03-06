for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 3:59 pm
...
Joe Judge and Patrick Graham should buy Jalen Reagor dinner  
Anakim : 11/28/2021 3:59 pm : link
Because he just saved their jobs. Those were two balls that Reagor should've caught.
Offense still sucks.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/28/2021 4:00 pm : link
Win is a win.
Not for nothing  
Anakim : 11/28/2021 4:00 pm : link
This is the first time we won in our retro/alternative jersey, right? Going back to Big Red...
I know the organization is in a really bad state right now  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:00 pm : link
but I'm celebrating anytime we beat the Eagles. I mean we've lost to them 21 out of the last 26 meetings
Offense looked a lot better w/o Garrett  
trueblueinpw : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
Not.
I'd rather take the loss  
Knineteen : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
They had zero business winning that game.
Win is a win  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
Hopefully they get back Sheppard and Toney. Overall the D was pretty good.
,  
Banks : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
I don't feel any better about the team, but I hate the eagles more than anything so there is that
garbage  
hassan : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
type of win that hurts at this point. hurt draft slot.
d bailed out at end of half by drops but soft again. o abysmal.
Another  
HighVoltageHaus : 11/28/2021 4:01 pm : link
unconvincing win.
Ugly football  
Sammo85 : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
Hurts is not a good QB. Jones was overwhelmingly mediocre but played clean sheet no turnovers.

Giants have tough run next 3 weeks. Dolphins who are playing much better and Chargers and Cowboys.

Effort like today will mean 3 losses.
MVP today is definitely  
Br00klyn : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
Reagor. Giants dont win the game without him on the field
To only score 13 (16 w/ missed FG) on +4 turnovers...  
guitarguybs12 : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
...is somehow even WORSE than any offense with Garrett
Love the win  
M.S. : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link

Can’t stand our o-line

They blow
RE: I'd rather take the loss  
bluesince56 : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15470429 Knineteen said:
Quote:
They had zero business winning that game.


No, the Eagles had no business winning the game. Four turnovers
A win is a win  
GruningsOnTheHill : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
no matter how ugly.

Especially vs the Eagles.
Offense earned the hell out of that win  
Go Terps : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
.
McKinney  
mphbullet36 : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
only player worth a damn on either side.

the win was meh
RE: I'd rather take the loss  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15470429 Knineteen said:
Quote:
They had zero business winning that game.


No. I like the fact that the Eagles have self-doubt about Hurts again. He was abysmal today
A real  
PaulN : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Confidence builder. Makes you feel like Joe Judge is tbe next Belechick doesn't it?
Any win over the Eagles!  
US1 Giants : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
is cause for celebration!
Bring on the Post Win  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Misery!
RE: Win is a win  
M.S. : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15470432 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Hopefully they get back Sheppard and Toney. Overall the D was pretty good.

Will they count for anything with this o-line?
That was a strange game. I thought Kitchens called a better game than  
Ira : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Garrett simply because it was less predictable.
RE: Offense earned the hell out of that win  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15470454 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Hahaha.
Embarrassing the  
darren in pdx : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Eagles is always great no matter how it happens. There was a couple plays where it looks like the receiver was schemed open, I guess that's something.
The Giants Win  
Rick in Dallas : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Yeah!!! The Giants Win!!!
Thanks Reagor  
JonC : 11/28/2021 4:03 pm : link
Giants deserved to win, but geezus they've got to execute and finish much better.
What  
AcidTest : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
a terrible game.

We were extremely lucky. Reagor dropped two sure TD passes on that last drive, especially the second. Both were right in his hands. Hurts also literally threw the game away.

We win the TO battle by four and still only won because of two horrendous drops, either one of which would have been a game winning TD.

The OL is putrid, and is a much bigger problem than Jones or Barkley. Hill for Price was a disaster. He, Solder, and Hernandez should be benched.
RE: Ugly football  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15470444 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
Hurts is not a good QB. Jones was overwhelmingly mediocre but played clean sheet no turnovers.

Giants have tough run next 3 weeks. Dolphins who are playing much better and Chargers and Cowboys.

Effort like today will mean 3 losses.


I think they'll beat the Dolphins, get our hopes up, and then reality will strike again vs. the Chargers and Cowboys. The Dolphins are also flat-out bad
Quick take  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
- defense still playing lights out even though Hurts is a pretty bad QB
- offense still very sad. Only 1 TD off 4 turn overs? Should have been a blow out
- special teams was ok. Punts looked good. The 1 missed FG is whatever. I blame the offense for having no gas - again
Vote for your Giants MVP today  
JohnF : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
Hurts or Reagor?
Good thing Judge ran down the clock, that wasn't running, on that punt  
PatersonPlank : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
brilliant move
Two  
Professor Falken : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
awful teams.
Turn in your Giants card  
Giantimistic : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.
Giants still suck  
Dave in PA : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
The only takeaway here is that Philly sucks too and Reagor should be cut.
O-Line did fine today  
Chris L. : 11/28/2021 4:04 pm : link
the QB and the running back both suck and you can't win games with that. We win turnover battle 4-0 and have to watch our defense hold on to win. Offense only scores 13 points. Pretty pathetic.
RE: I'd rather take the loss  
Eman11 : 11/28/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15470429 Knineteen said:
Quote:
They had zero business winning that game.


GTFO

If we only won two games all year I’d want them both to be against those shit stains from Philthysmellya.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 4:05 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.
RE: Joe Judge and Patrick Graham should buy Jalen Reagor dinner  
mfsd : 11/28/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15470408 Anakim said:
Quote:
Because he just saved their jobs. Those were two balls that Reagor should've caught.


This game serves as the counter point every time anyone wants to play the “our record would be X-X if only this or that happened” game

If Reagor could catch a football we would be 3-8



RE: Offense earned the hell out of that win  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15470454 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

You mean the defense? Offense did absolutely nothing all game.
I have to be fair  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 4:06 pm : link
I've said over and over, a loss is a loss. So, this falls into a win is a win category. Yes, it was ugly. But, this is still the type of game we have blown many times. So, I'll take the win. But, I'm not taking very much away from it.
I liked how Aaron Robinson was playing  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 4:06 pm : link
Against lousy receivers, granted. We may have something there.
RE: I'd rather take the loss  
Harvest Blend : 11/28/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15470429 Knineteen said:
Quote:
They had zero business winning that game.


Well then you suck. Own it.
RE: ...  
mphbullet36 : 11/28/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.


thats what we want though

these meh W's just prolong this disaster of a regime.
RE: Good thing Judge ran down the clock, that wasn't running, on that punt  
markky : 11/28/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15470475 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
brilliant move


sometimes I wonder what he's doing.
Offense just has too many issues to overcome  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
OL, QB, RB, TE, WR's. If everyone is healthy they can be pretty good but without a very good OL they can't overcome all the injuries and Jones imv.
RE: Turn in your Giants card  
NorthCountryGiantsFan : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15470478 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.


This...I hate the Eagles more than anything. Their bandwagon was starting to load up, now questions about Hurts as a passing qb. F them!
I know we've blown some picks  
bluepepper : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
but Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson is an all-timer.
.  
Danny Kanell : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
I really enjoyed this win mainly because Fuck the Eagles.
Eagles had 4 turnovers and 7 points  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
Hurts threw three picks and a couple of more that could have been picked. The Eagles deserved this less than we did
Oh yea  
PaulN : 11/28/2021 4:07 pm : link
It's all the OLine. That's the new calling card, now Garrett is gone, we got tge weapons, it's all the OLine. Even with this OLine any even decent QB would win with this bunch. Jones stinks, it's easy for someone to say how bad Hurts is, and he is, but this fanbase refuses to see how fucking bad Jones is.
RE: Vote for your Giants MVP today  
AcidTest : 11/28/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15470474 JohnF said:
Quote:
Hurts or Reagor?


Got to go with Reagor. As bad as Hurts was, Reagor should have caught both of those passes, and Hurts also made some nice runs.
both teams  
fkap : 11/28/2021 4:08 pm : link
should be embarrassed by that game.

The D did play well at spots, but only one team beat Philly, and that team is NOT NY.
The Giants stink.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2021 4:09 pm : link
The Eagles stink.

Goodnight.
RE: ...  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.


May have just been better to lose then in the long run
No matter how ugly it may have been  
bluepepper : 11/28/2021 4:09 pm : link
a win over the Eagles is nice! Maybe our luck against them is changing.
RE: Offense just has too many issues to overcome  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15470497 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
OL, QB, RB, TE, WR's. If everyone is healthy they can be pretty good but without a very good OL they can't overcome all the injuries and Jones imv.

I really like how Gettleman preached hog mollies and then did nothing with the line this year until the 53 man cut down day. The line looked really bad today. 4 years of somehow even worse OLine play than late-Reese era.
RE: Bring on the Post Win  
Jim in Tampa : 11/28/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15470461 NorthCountryGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Misery!

LOL. I think that phrase fits BBI well.

Post-win misery.
RE: RE: Turn in your Giants card  
Harvest Blend : 11/28/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15470498 NorthCountryGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15470478 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.



This...I hate the Eagles more than anything. Their bandwagon was starting to load up, now questions about Hurts as a passing qb. F them!


Dropped them from 5th to 6th. Chicago pick stays at 7. Seattle win tomorrow moves Giants pick back to 5.
RE: Eagles had 4 turnovers and 7 points  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15470501 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Hurts threw three picks and a couple of more that could have been picked. The Eagles deserved this less than we did

To be fair - they had as many TDs as the GMen. Yikes.....
RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 11/28/2021 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.


Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
RE: RE: ...  
Scooter185 : 11/28/2021 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15470523 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.


*Bad
Man did the Giants make that exciting.  
St. Jimmy : 11/28/2021 4:12 pm : link
The Eagles are dumb for passing at all in the second half.
RE: both teams  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15470507 fkap said:
Quote:
should be embarrassed by that game.

The D did play well at spots, but only one team beat Philly, and that team is NOT NY.

4 turn overs and almost another down the final drive is "well at spots"? They also shut out the Eagles on first half......
The only  
PaulN : 11/28/2021 4:13 pm : link
Team that rotates offensive linemen. Judge can't even figure out its best to play Thomas and Peart. That is how fuckibg stupid he is.
How about it John  
ghost718 : 11/28/2021 4:13 pm : link
Now can I get my own GM?

-Judge
RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 11/28/2021 4:14 pm : link
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.


Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
I forgot to add…  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2021 4:15 pm : link
FUCK

BOSTON

SCOTT!!!!!
Barkley : 13 carries for 40 yards  
Rick in Dallas : 11/28/2021 4:15 pm : link
1 carry for 32 yards and 12 carries for 8 yards.
Tired of seeing him tippytoe to the LOS.
He does not deserve a second contract.
I know the OL stinks  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:15 pm : link
but Booker was running the ball better behind this line then Barkley is. I will take 2nd and 6 over 2nd and 9 ,9 times out of 10 with a 30 yard run mixed in there that gives you false hope
Hate to complain after a win  
Metnut : 11/28/2021 4:16 pm : link
but leading 4-0 in turnovers and needing two drops to win the game versus a bad Eagles team is hard to get excited about. Thought the offensive play calling was a little better and the OLine was ok pass blocking but Giants just don’t make enough plays.
The only positive I take from the game is that we beat the Eagles  
BestFeature : 11/28/2021 4:16 pm : link
Other than that what a miserable win, I don't even get any joy from it.
Watch Robinson on that last INT  
M.S. : 11/28/2021 4:16 pm : link

By I think McD.

He was very smart to finesse his way out of an interference call.
Thank god for a QB  
Carl in CT : 11/28/2021 4:16 pm : link
Like DJ. Once again outplays his opponent with a shit line.
RE: RE: Ugly football  
JohnF : 11/28/2021 4:17 pm : link
Quote:
I think they'll beat the Dolphins, get our hopes up, and then reality will strike again vs. the Chargers and Cowboys. The Dolphins are also flat-out bad


The same Dolphins who beat the Panthers 33-10 today? Uh, the Dolphins may be bad, but they can score touchdowns. Something the Giants aren't good at.
That may have been  
mittenedman : 11/28/2021 4:17 pm : link
the least satisfying win I've ever seen.
RE: RE: Offense just has too many issues to overcome  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15470515 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470497 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


OL, QB, RB, TE, WR's. If everyone is healthy they can be pretty good but without a very good OL they can't overcome all the injuries and Jones imv.


I really like how Gettleman preached hog mollies and then did nothing with the line this year until the 53 man cut down day. The line looked really bad today. 4 years of somehow even worse OLine play than late-Reese era.


It is a simple call on Dave. "Run the ball, stop the run, throw from the pocket, rush the passer". I moved on from him. Time to focus on Judge imo.
the punter sucks  
NotIraInSI : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
another big dave fail.
RE: That may have been  
JonC : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15470553 mittenedman said:
Quote:
the least satisfying win I've ever seen.


+1 and more of them could block real changes.
RE: RE: ...  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”


" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
The Giants DBs on that final drive: James Bradberry, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Aaron Robinson, JR Reed and Steven Parker.
I get some joy from Eagles fans misery  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
so there is that.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.


Using any of these games to decide anything would be really stupid.

Any big decisions should already be made.
RE: RE: ...  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”


Mike - is that quote for real or is it a parody?
I’m just here…  
Chris in Philly : 11/28/2021 4:19 pm : link
for bw to lecture us about how great Hurts is again.
Enjoy the fact we beat the Eagles  
montanagiant : 11/28/2021 4:19 pm : link
In a huge game they had to have, you miserable fucks!
Boy, that was a hard watch...  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
Game was a reminder that a lot of games in the NFL are lost, not won.

...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
James Bradberry essentially made DeVonta Smith invisible today.
Credit where it’s due bouncing back from bad showing on MNF.
RE: I’m just here…  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15470567 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
for bw to lecture us about how great Hurts is again.


When have I said Hurts is great?
That game set football back two decades  
OlyWABigBlue : 11/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
but any win over Philly, pyrric or not, is a good win.
RE: I know the OL stinks  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 11/28/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15470543 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
but Booker was running the ball better behind this line then Barkley is. I will take 2nd and 6 over 2nd and 9 ,9 times out of 10 with a 30 yard run mixed in there that gives you false hope


They have to stop thinking about what Saquon could be and start focusing on what he is. They’d use Booker more often then.

Barkley did make a tough catch on that second to last drive though.
RE: That may have been  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15470553 mittenedman said:
Quote:
the least satisfying win I've ever seen.


If it was over an AFC team I'd agree. It's over the Eagles, so it can't be unsatisfying. If we only win 2 games all year I'd want both of them to be over the Eagles
RE: Oh yea  
islander1 : 11/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15470502 PaulN said:
Quote:
It's all the OLine. That's the new calling card, now Garrett is gone, we got tge weapons, it's all the OLine. Even with this OLine any even decent QB would win with this bunch. Jones stinks, it's easy for someone to say how bad Hurts is, and he is, but this fanbase refuses to see how fucking bad Jones is.


Jones isn't the answer, but lets not pretend the OL being blamed is new here. It's been blamed for years. You can't just fire a whole line though.

Hurts consistently had more time to throw in the pocket, never mind outside of it.
The bright spot here is that our two young safeties really played  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
Well (McKinney and Love). Could Love be headed towards a second contract with the Giants?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Harvest Blend : 11/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15470560 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”



" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "


STFU.
Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
Go Terps : 11/28/2021 4:21 pm : link
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
Giants have picks 6 and 7  
jeff57 : 11/28/2021 4:22 pm : link
Right now.
The Giants postgame show live...  
jnoble : 11/28/2021 4:22 pm : link
...crapped out for a good five minutes. That was awkward
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Mike from Ohio : 11/28/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15470565 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”



Mike - is that quote for real or is it a parody?


Parody. I thought that would be self-evident because he doesn’t do post game interviews.
Ok  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
But you raised my blood pressure there.
I’m pretty sure there’s no worse  
M.S. : 11/28/2021 4:23 pm : link

Run-blocking line then ours.

But the win feels great especially against Philly.
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
jnoble : 11/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


Yeah those 3 should've been 4 or 5 INTS looked awesome
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


Neither one is a franchise QB at the moment
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
Bleedblue10 : 11/28/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.

I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
M.S. : 11/28/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.

6. OL
7. OL
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
ryanmkeane : 11/28/2021 4:24 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.

Lol, sure let’s go grab the guy that looked way worse than our guy today because you’ve been claiming he’s awesome for the first 1.5 years of his career
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15470580 Harvest Blend said:
Quote:
In comment 15470560 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”



" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "



STFU.


Chill out dude
No illusions about what this team is  
j_rud : 11/28/2021 4:25 pm : link
but a win over the Eagles still feels phenomenal. A shady oasis in the blistering hot desert of shit football.
RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
jnoble : 11/28/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL


We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Jones is doing what he can  
Bleedblue10 : 11/28/2021 4:26 pm : link
And I think he has a lot of promise but he is essentially broken at this point and idk if he can be rebuilt. Playing behind this line with these coaches will do that to you and it should be a sign that we do what we can so that we don’t do this to our next QB
Any time we beat the Eagles it’s a great day  
MtDizzle : 11/28/2021 4:26 pm : link
But I’m sick of head coach playing not to lose instead of going for the kill.
Yes Jones can be better but,  
Fred-in-Florida : 11/28/2021 4:27 pm : link
there were 2 good drives where he brought them into 'Field Goal' range.

Then Jones goes and holds on the first drive and then he has a false start on the second drive.
If you put Hurts on the Giants  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:27 pm : link
we'd still be terrible and he might get killed behind this OL. Philly is definitely thinking about a QB in next year's draft. I hope they panic and draft one, because none of them are significantly better than Hurts
RE: I’m pretty sure there’s no worse  
mittenedman : 11/28/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15470590 M.S. said:
Quote:

Run-blocking line then ours.

But the win feels great especially against Philly.


The run blocking looks serviceable when Booker & Penny play, as it did last year when Freeman, Gallman & Morris did. When Barkley's at RB they can't gain a yard.
Imagine criticizing this defense?  
Sean : 11/28/2021 4:29 pm : link
Defense is carrying the team.
Anyone else...  
jnoble : 11/28/2021 4:29 pm : link
Listening to the post game show? Whatshername was just blabbering on unaware that her mic is live
RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game


Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
Some here think they have a right to a great team  
WillieYoung : 11/28/2021 4:30 pm : link
You don't. it was a close game and we won. Celebrate. The players played hard for 60 minutes when they were only playing for you and pride.
RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15470593 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB


I don't like Hurts as a passer. Never have. But before today's debacle, he was having a better season than Jones in every key metric.

Jones was his typical "blah" self today. And that worked. But he is not a playmaker.
Hmmmm  
map7711 : 11/28/2021 4:33 pm : link
Hurts is a good player
Go Terps : 11/22/2021 1:18 pm : link : reply
He isn't a great passer but he makes up for it with his legs and his general instincts. The guy is a gamer and has a ton of experience.

The proof exists that he can absolutely be a prolific player (123 total TDs in college including 52 his senior year) and he's highly productive now.

They did a great job drafting him when and where they did.
RE: I know the OL stinks  
weaverpsu : 11/28/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15470543 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
but Booker was running the ball better behind this line then Barkley is. I will take 2nd and 6 over 2nd and 9 ,9 times out of 10 with a 30 yard run mixed in there that gives you false hope


Barkley isn't Barkley yet. I hope he can regain his form soon.
Great Win  
NJLCO : 11/28/2021 4:33 pm : link
Anytime we beat Philadelphia it’s a great day.
Looking forward to next week in Miami….and if 76 is still starting vs 74.
It’s time
RE: RE: I’m pretty sure there’s no worse  
stoneman : 11/28/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15470609 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15470590 M.S. said:


Quote:



Run-blocking line then ours.

But the win feels great especially against Philly.



The run blocking looks serviceable when Booker & Penny play, as it did last year when Freeman, Gallman & Morris did. When Barkley's at RB they can't gain a yard.


Pretty obvious they play the run different when Barkley is back there. His long play today show his burst - you have to contain him at the line or it could be over. He is the only back that has that OBJ threat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
Harvest Blend : 11/28/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15470597 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470580 Harvest Blend said:


Quote:


In comment 15470560 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.

“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”



" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "



STFU.



Chill out dude


Fair enough I'll just enjoy the win and save the overdone and obvious digs at Mara until Wednesday.

Hurts  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:35 pm : link
can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
weaverpsu : 11/28/2021 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?
Hmmmm  
map7711 : 11/28/2021 4:35 pm : link
NGT - The curious case of Jalen Hurts...

bw in dc : 11/22/2021 12:13 pm
I mentioned this yesterday on the game thread. I didn't like Hurts out of OK/AL and thought the Eagles over-drafted him even as a second rounder. Hell, I still don't like the way he throws.

But Hurts is another one of those who you can just categorize as good football player playing QB. The guy just knows how to score points. And I believe he has the best QBR over the last month in the NFL - 62, 67, 91, 95.

For the year, he's got a 52 QBR, completing 62%, has 13TDs/5INTs, is 7+ YPA/AY/A, and he's rushed for 600+ yards and another 8 TDs.

So in total, he's got 21 TDs. And the Eagles are now 8th in the league in PPG scored. I doubt anyone would, btw, call his supporting cast one of the top 10-15 in the league.

Probably time to call Hurts what he is - a poor man's LJax.
wins happen...  
Chuck Q : 11/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
when you make no mistakes and the other team does. a win is a win especially against the eagles.
LOL….Hurts has a good o-line  
montanagiant : 11/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
A good running game and all his weapons
Vs
DJ with the worst O-Line in football
No running game
Key weapons injured

Let me hear again how Hurts is better! Give me a fucking break
Jones looks panicked.  
mittenedman : 11/28/2021 4:36 pm : link
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.

That's got to take its toll.

What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
RE: Hmmmm  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15470632 map7711 said:
Quote:
NGT - The curious case of Jalen Hurts...

bw in dc : 11/22/2021 12:13 pm
I mentioned this yesterday on the game thread. I didn't like Hurts out of OK/AL and thought the Eagles over-drafted him even as a second rounder. Hell, I still don't like the way he throws.

But Hurts is another one of those who you can just categorize as good football player playing QB. The guy just knows how to score points. And I believe he has the best QBR over the last month in the NFL - 62, 67, 91, 95.

For the year, he's got a 52 QBR, completing 62%, has 13TDs/5INTs, is 7+ YPA/AY/A, and he's rushed for 600+ yards and another 8 TDs.

So in total, he's got 21 TDs. And the Eagles are now 8th in the league in PPG scored. I doubt anyone would, btw, call his supporting cast one of the top 10-15 in the league.

Probably time to call Hurts what he is - a poor man's LJax.


And? Just an accurate account where Hurts was prior to today.
There was a tweet about Devonta Smith being open  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:37 pm : link
several times on the final drive and not being picked out by Hurts. Smith slammed his helmet on the sideline in frustration, angry that the ball wasn't thrown his way.

Smith didn't have the diva reputation in college so that's definitely another strike against Hurts' ability as a passer
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
weaverpsu : 11/28/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game



Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it


A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
RE: Jones looks panicked.  
Producer : 11/28/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15470641 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.

That's got to take its toll.

What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.


stop making excuses.
To score only 13 points when the other team turns the ball over  
GeofromNJ : 11/28/2021 4:39 pm : link
four times and you have no turnovers is a sign of a really bad offensive team. A better offensive line would help tremendously. A quarterback who could read defensives better would help tremendously. Receivers who can get separation would help tremendously. Running backs who could read the offensive line and immediately attack the opening would help tremendously.

A GM and scouting department who could evaluate talent would help tremendously.
As bad as Hurts was throwing the ball today  
Mike from Ohio : 11/28/2021 4:39 pm : link
He kept them alive with his running, and he did throw what should have been the game winning TD to Reagor. Only thing is that Reagor dropped it.

Both of these QBs and offenses are bad. Which QB is less bad is really a silly argument.
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
section125 : 11/28/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


Good God you are just an echo chamber. Hurts in no way, shape or form is better than Jones - except possibly running it and that is all he is good for. Could have been picked off twice more easily and probably should have been.
Neither should be a starter, but Hurts definitely is not worthy of starting.
RE: garbage  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15470436 hassan said:
Quote:
type of win that hurts at this point. hurt draft slot.
d bailed out at end of half by drops but soft again. o abysmal.


Exhibit A about what is wrong with giants fans.

They fucking won, and people are bitching….
RE: Hurts  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15470630 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.


Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season
RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
BigBlueShock : 11/28/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15470631 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.



Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?

I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.
RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
Eman11 : 11/28/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL


If by OL,OL you mean Hutchinson and OL, I agree.
BBI is.filledI with lousey fans  
George from PA : 11/28/2021 4:42 pm : link
The Giants beat the Eagles!

It should be celebrated.

Yes...far from perfect. Team is flawed.....but they beat the Eagles.

A team as of last week....was gaining hope....that the Giants crushed!




RE: Jones looks panicked.  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15470641 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.

That's got to take its toll.

What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.


Plenty of QB's have dealt with it and overcame it as the team got better. Many did it went you could hit low, the head and probably a second after releasing it as well.
One game out of a playoff spot!  
GiantGolfer : 11/28/2021 4:43 pm : link
5-6 will hold the #7 seed currently.

This season is far from over.
I love BBI,  
darren in pdx : 11/28/2021 4:43 pm : link
"Just go win games!"

Giants win a game.

"No, not like that!"
RE: I’m pretty sure there’s no worse  
BigBlueJ : 11/28/2021 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15470590 M.S. said:
Quote:

Run-blocking line then ours.

But the win feels great especially against Philly.


Not sure you can say that when Booker proved we can gain yards.
RE: RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
Mike from Ohio : 11/28/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15470660 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15470631 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.



Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?


I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.


Running QBs are not a fad. That’s like calling the forward pass a fad.
RE: RE: Hurts  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15470659 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470630 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.



Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season


They've got the draft picks, that's for sure
RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
.

You’re so pathetic and predictable at the same time.

They not only won, they beat a division rival. And yet you still whine.

RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
Bear vs Shark : 11/28/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15470593 Bleedblue10 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
you're blind if you think this
Cmon folks.  
Joe Beckwith : 11/28/2021 4:46 pm : link
It’s a W.
Over the Sheagles.
At home.
On a number retirement day.
We increased our season win total by 33.33%, down 4/5 of anything that resembles an NFL OL, 2 WR, and 2 TE.
Just enjoy it.
Here is what we learned today...  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:46 pm : link
Jones did nothing to prove his case as the franchise QB going forward.

Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.

Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.

To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15470650 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470600 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game



Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it



A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.


OL is awful but Booker looked better behind this OL and Gallman and Morris looked better last year.

Barkley is either injured or ineffective. Cant rely on him anymore and Giants should move on from him . Could find an undrafted Rb that would provide better production then Barkley at this point
RE: RE: RE: Hurts  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15470676 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15470659 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470630 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.



Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season



They've got the draft picks, that's for sure


Roseman is under a lot of heat yet Lurie seems to have a strange liking to him. I think if they stick with him he will go for the big QB.
2 top 10 picks  
LeftHook : 11/28/2021 4:48 pm : link
Get the Oline squared away. Asap
RE: RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
Toth029 : 11/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15470679 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
In comment 15470593 Bleedblue10 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.


I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB

you're blind if you think this


Hurts was beyond awful today. Jones looked better against the Rams and they have a top defense. What's Hurts excuse? Eagles have had a stout line and ran all over the Giants defense. Yet couldn't pass when it mattered. The INTs were just bad throws, the Crowder one specifically cost three points at least. He lost them the game.
Where’s bw?  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.

As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?

The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.

So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
csb : 11/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15470650 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470600 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game



Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it



A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.


Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching
RE: I love BBI,  
Gman11 : 11/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15470671 darren in pdx said:
Quote:
"Just go win games!"

Giants win a game.

"No, not like that!"


Exactly. Geez, enjoy the win. How many of here had the final score pegged at 14-13? They won. They beat the Eagles. Complain next week.
RE: Hmmmm  
RobCrossRiver56 : 11/28/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15470620 map7711 said:
Quote:
Hurts is a good player
Go Terps : 11/22/2021 1:18 pm : link : reply
He isn't a great passer but he makes up for it with his legs and his general instincts. The guy is a gamer and has a ton of experience.

The proof exists that he can absolutely be a prolific player (123 total TDs in college including 52 his senior year) and he's highly productive now.

They did a great job drafting him when and where they did.


Prolific? lol...lol...lol..
RE: Here is what we learned today...  
EricJ : 11/28/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15470684 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Jones did nothing to prove his case as the franchise QB going forward.

Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.

Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.

To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.


1. I think we know Jones is not going to be our future QB regardless of what happened today or even the rest of this season.

2. Philly needs a QB but please do not tell them that.

3. Graham finally blitzed.

4. The play calling has less to do with our failures vs the actual play design which Kitchens is not changing at this point.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
section125 : 11/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15470686 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:


OL is awful but Booker looked better behind this OL and Gallman and Morris looked better last year.

Barkley is either injured or ineffective. Cant rely on him anymore and Giants should move on from him . Could find an undrafted Rb that would provide better production then Barkley at this point


Somebody must have been in Barkley's ear at halftime. He actually pushed the pile or at least allowed the line to push him in the 2nd half. A little more determination. But watching the Packers line open huge holes shows just how bad the Giants line is.

But yes I would have had Booker in there on the last series.
RE: RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15470660 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15470631 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.



Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?


I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.


Terps is a caricature at this point.
One thing that concerned me today  
Breeze_94 : 11/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
was Aaron Robinson's timing/ball skills.

Had the one nice break up on the 4th down slant in the 3rd quarter, but even that play you could argue he was a bit early.

On the first pass that hit off of Reagors facemask/helmet, Robinson was in good position but did a poor job playing the ball. Should have been a TD.

On the other pass that hit off of Reagors hands, while he was in great position, Robinson did a poor job playing through Reagors hands. That ball should have never made it through to Reagor in the first place.

This was also a fault I noticed in him watching his college cut ups.
Jalen Hurts was so bad in this game as a passer  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
that the Eagles could have simply handed the ball off every time in the 2nd half and had him run a few designed draws, and they would have won the game
Comparing Jones and Hurts  
Mike_nWo : 11/28/2021 4:52 pm : link
Is like bragging about having the tallest dwarf - they’re both bad.
RE: Comparing Jones and Hurts  
BigBlueJ : 11/28/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15470710 Mike_nWo said:
Quote:
Is like bragging about having the tallest dwarf - they’re both bad.


This
RE: Where’s bw?  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15470696 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.

As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?

The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.

So let’s slow the roll. Eh?


I've posted plenty above.

For the daft, my post about Hurts last week was YTD. Capiche?
RE: Jones looks panicked.  
AcidTest : 11/28/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15470641 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.

That's got to take its toll.

What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.


Totally agree. There are plays where Jones has time to go through his progressions, but doesn't. I think a lot of that is because he doesn't trust his OL to ever give him the time to do so.
RE: Comparing Jones and Hurts  
McNally's_Nuts : 11/28/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15470710 Mike_nWo said:
Quote:
Is like bragging about having the tallest dwarf - they’re both bad.


QB hell for two teams 85 miles from each other.

it’s okay to admit it.
RE: Jones looks panicked.  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/28/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15470641 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.

That's got to take its toll.

What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.


This is a good take. It's possible he has been ruined. I thought he started promising..but playing behind these hog mollies has distorted any sense of how long plays develop in the NFL
RE: One thing that concerned me today  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 4:58 pm : link
In comment 15470708 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
was Aaron Robinson's timing/ball skills.

Had the one nice break up on the 4th down slant in the 3rd quarter, but even that play you could argue he was a bit early.

On the first pass that hit off of Reagors facemask/helmet, Robinson was in good position but did a poor job playing the ball. Should have been a TD.

On the other pass that hit off of Reagors hands, while he was in great position, Robinson did a poor job playing through Reagors hands. That ball should have never made it through to Reagor in the first place.

This was also a fault I noticed in him watching his college cut ups.


Yeah I saw that but a little patience is in order. Missed all of camp and good part of the season. I think it will get better with more time. Speaking of rookies, did anyone notice Ellerson today?
executive summary  
hitdog42 : 11/28/2021 4:58 pm : link
the line stinks
the line has been a 4 year effort from the hog mollies guy.
that guy should not be allowed to be involved with the future of the giants.
we have no clue if the QB is the guy.
Barkley is irrelevant- booker currently better.

the defense plays hard and has some talent on it- the DC does a good job despite having no MLB and no edge rush.

the punter sucks.
RE: RE: Here is what we learned today...  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15470702 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15470684 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Jones did nothing to prove his case as the franchise QB going forward.

Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.

Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.

To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.



1. I think we know Jones is not going to be our future QB regardless of what happened today or even the rest of this season. BW: You and I may know that, I'm not sure the owner is there...

2. Philly needs a QB but please do not tell them that. BW: That's definitely back on the table. I will say Hurts has been good this as bouncing back after poor performance.

3. Graham finally blitzed. BW: I thought Hurts had ample time. Just couldn't make the right decision.

4. The play calling has less to do with our failures vs the actual play design which Kitchens is not changing at this point.
BW: Agreed

See above
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15470697 csb said:
Quote:
In comment 15470650 weaverpsu said:


Quote:


In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470600 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game



Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it



A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.



Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching


I made the comment about the skill positions not Weaverpsu and i was adding on to JEff original point about needing OL. Obviously, that should come 1st but i was adding on to it what else they need and how many holes this team still has going forward.

As far as skill positions, i completely disagree with your assessment there is a lot of talent there. Maybe if everyone was healthy but thats never the case.

Toney and Shepard cant stay healthy, Barkley is a shell of himself, Slayton has regressed from what he was his 1st year and Golloday has been injured a lot and not great even when he has been healthy. They also have nothing at TE.

Due to injuries we are seeing players like Myarick, Colin johnson, Pharoh Cooper all play important snaps so yes they need upgrades in the offseason
RE: RE: Where’s bw?  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15470713 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15470696 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.

As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?

The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.

So let’s slow the roll. Eh?



I've posted plenty above.

For the daft, my post about Hurts last week was YTD. Capiche?


And yet, he sucked today vs an awful defense.

So let the season start play out, mmmmmkay?
They better cluster draft  
Beef Wellington : 11/28/2021 5:02 pm : link
OL with the first three picks.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
Jerry from Maine : 11/28/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15470650 weaverpsu said:
Quote:
In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470600 jnoble said:


Quote:


In comment 15470594 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Right now.


6. OL
7. OL



We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game



Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB

It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it



A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
THANK YOU
RE: RE: RE: Where’s bw?  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15470733 speedywheels said:
Quote:


And yet, he sucked today vs an awful defense.

So let the season start play out, mmmmmkay?


So let me make sure I understand. We can't comment on anything until the season is completely finished?

How boring.
RE: Turn in your Giants card  
joeinpa : 11/28/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15470478 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.


Amen. Totally cannot relate to the idea that a loss would have been the better outcome. Way too early to be hoping for losses for draft purposes.

Giants have done plenty of late season losing resulting in better draft position. It netted them a 2,6 and 4, yet the losing continued

Win some dam games, They beat the Eagles, feels good, must suck to be a fan where wins make you miserable
RE: Where’s bw?  
sharp315 : 11/28/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15470696 speedywheels said:
Quote:
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.

As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?

The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.

So let’s slow the roll. Eh?


Giants defense is 17th in the league DVOA and top 10 in takeaways. They consistently shut teams down in the redzone - including TB last week. I wouldn't even put them in the bottom half of the league.....
Hurts is not better than jones  
Carl in CT : 11/28/2021 5:05 pm : link
If we had that OL and could run the ball like that Jones numbers would be off the charts. Be real.
The Giants haven’t generated over 228 yards passing in any  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 5:06 pm : link
Of the last 6 games. We have no right to rag on Hurts.
RE: Hurts is not better than jones  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15470758 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
If we had that OL and could run the ball like that Jones numbers would be off the charts. Be real.


"Off the charts"?

So Jones would be a pro bowl QB?
RE: BBI is.filledI with lousey fans  
BigBlueinDE : 11/28/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15470664 George from PA said:
Quote:
The Giants beat the Eagles!

It should be celebrated.

Yes...far from perfect. Team is flawed.....but they beat the Eagles.

A team as of last week....was gaining hope....that the Giants crushed!


Precisely! They beat a division rival today. It feels like some people on this board are chronically miserable.


RE: executive summary  
Giantfan21 : 11/28/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15470729 hitdog42 said:
Quote:
the line stinks
the line has been a 4 year effort from the hog mollies guy.
that guy should not be allowed to be involved with the future of the giants.
we have no clue if the QB is the guy.
Barkley is irrelevant- booker currently better.

the defense plays hard and has some talent on it- the DC does a good job despite having no MLB and no edge rush.

the punter sucks.


Agree with all of this
RE: RE: Turn in your Giants card  
BigBlueinDE : 11/28/2021 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15470753 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15470478 Giantimistic said:


Quote:


if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.



Amen. Totally cannot relate to the idea that a loss would have been the better outcome. Way too early to be hoping for losses for draft purposes.

Giants have done plenty of late season losing resulting in better draft position. It netted them a 2,6 and 4, yet the losing continued

Win some dam games, They beat the Eagles, feels good, must suck to be a fan where wins make you miserable


Couldn't agree more. Good grief, some people need a to get a life.
Lousy fans?  
cosmicj : 11/28/2021 5:09 pm : link
No, realistic ones. The Eagles can’t believe they just dropped this one.
RE: RE: ...  
joeinpa : 11/28/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15470523 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.


Why do people keep banging the “Mara won’t do anything “ drum? He s had 4 different coaches in 7 years. The narrative is old, and inaccurate. May be time for stability with the HC.
RE: The Giants haven’t generated over 228 yards passing in any  
section125 : 11/28/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15470760 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Of the last 6 games. We have no right to rag on Hurts.


I guess you didn't watch the game today. That was as bad a QB performance as I have seen this year with half the Giants secondary injured.
The Giants secondary actually looks like it has some talent going forward.
RE: RE: Where’s bw?  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15470755 sharp315 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470696 speedywheels said:


Quote:


Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.

As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?

The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.

So let’s slow the roll. Eh?



Giants defense is 17th in the league DVOA and top 10 in takeaways. They consistently shut teams down in the redzone - including TB last week. I wouldn't even put them in the bottom half of the league.....


Ummmm, a ranking of 17th in DVOA is the very definition of the bottom half of the league.

Math must not be your speciality?
RE: RE: ...  
Jimmy Googs : 11/28/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15470523 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.

And he might have.

Instead, they all survive another day.



Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.


RV with correct sentiment.

All those turnovers and still had to hang on by skin of their teeth. The offensive drive at midfield after Xav McKinney picked it off was pure comedy. What was it 4th and 25 or so? And then a bad punt. Classic.

The Skura false start in the red zone on 3rd and short was another.

And the dropped ints at the end seemed to be almost foreshadowing a killer loss, but they pulled through.

Beat the Eagles and it’s still fargin’ painful...
RE: Lousy fans?  
section125 : 11/28/2021 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15470772 cosmicj said:
Quote:
No, realistic ones. The Eagles can’t believe they just dropped this one.


Never mind, Half of BBI can't believe the Giants won and the other half wishes they did not.
Don't Care How We Won  
pa_giant_fan : 11/28/2021 5:15 pm : link
But any time we beat the Eagles,
Is a beautiful day in my Neighborhood
RE: Don't Care How We Won  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15470794 pa_giant_fan said:
Quote:
But any time we beat the Eagles,
Is a beautiful day in my Neighborhood


+1

Too bad real fans can’t acknowledge that.
Eagles shouldve never stopped running the ball  
Giantology : 11/28/2021 5:18 pm : link
.
Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
Simms11 : 11/28/2021 5:18 pm : link
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.
Eagles top targets  
dpinzow : 11/28/2021 5:21 pm : link
Devonta Smith: 2 catches, 22 yards
Dallas Goedert: 1 catch, 0 yards

Yikes
RE: Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
section125 : 11/28/2021 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:
Quote:
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.


Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
RE: RE: Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
Jimmy Googs : 11/28/2021 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15470817 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:


Quote:


still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.



Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.


Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.

If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...
RE: RE: RE: Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15470823 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15470817 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:


Quote:


still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.



Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.



Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.

If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...


Yep. Why they went away from that is a complete mystery
RE: Lousy fans?  
Brown_Hornet : 11/28/2021 5:42 pm : link
In comment 15470772 cosmicj said:
Quote:
No, realistic ones. The Eagles can’t believe they just dropped this one.
are you suggesting that because Eagles fans can’t believe they just lost that Giants fans shouldn’t enjoy the win?
RE: RE: RE: Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
section125 : 11/28/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15470823 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15470817 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:


Quote:


still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.



Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.



Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.

If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...


Not out of the question by any means. It may have been bigger than 17 pts...
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants have picks 6 and 7  
FStubbs : 11/28/2021 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15470706 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470686 Giantfan21 said:


Quote:




OL is awful but Booker looked better behind this OL and Gallman and Morris looked better last year.

Barkley is either injured or ineffective. Cant rely on him anymore and Giants should move on from him . Could find an undrafted Rb that would provide better production then Barkley at this point



Somebody must have been in Barkley's ear at halftime. He actually pushed the pile or at least allowed the line to push him in the 2nd half. A little more determination. But watching the Packers line open huge holes shows just how bad the Giants line is.

But yes I would have had Booker in there on the last series.


Barkley still reverted to dancing here and there but I saw some actual RB plays from him, so that was encouraging. He's 6'1", 245, they should drill it into him until he starts using his size.
Nice to get a win, but in the end  
mikeinbloomfield : 11/28/2021 5:51 pm : link
the Giants couldn't burn down 1:34 to win the game and Reagor should have scored the winning TD. Nice pass defense all game, but this should have been a blowout with four turnovers.
The Giants are the only team I remember seeing  
Blue92 : 11/28/2021 5:52 pm : link
that is utterly unable to block WR bubble screens and running plays to the outside. It's been going on for years.
RE: Eagles top targets  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15470815 dpinzow said:
Quote:
Devonta Smith: 2 catches, 22 yards
Dallas Goedert: 1 catch, 0 yards

Yikes


You can almost hear Belichick say, "It's a Smith and Goedert game, make them throw to Reagor!"
RE: Nice to get a win, but in the end  
section125 : 11/28/2021 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15470898 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
the Giants couldn't burn down 1:34 to win the game and Reagor should have scored the winning TD. Nice pass defense all game, but this should have been a blowout with four turnovers.


I think you could say Love and McKinney should have had the INT before that pass. So you should not cherry pick plays that were flubbed.
RE: They better cluster draft  
GeofromNJ : 11/28/2021 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15470744 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
OL with the first three picks.

agreed
3 Eagles had more rushing yards than Barkley  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/28/2021 6:09 pm : link

Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game
RE: 3 Eagles had more rushing yards than Barkley  
BigBlueJ : 11/28/2021 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15470948 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:

Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game



Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.
RE: RE: 3 Eagles had more rushing yards than Barkley  
Thunderstruck27 : 11/28/2021 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15470993 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15470948 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:



Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game




Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.


Lol well yeah, if you ignore the holding penalties, false starts, and missed blocks they played great. Lol wtf
RE: RE: 3 Eagles had more rushing yards than Barkley  
Jimmy Googs : 11/28/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15470993 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15470948 Thunderstruck27 said:


Quote:



Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game




Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.


They both are about as underwhelming as you can be...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants D, although opportunistic with INTs,  
Jimmy Googs : 11/28/2021 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15470880 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470823 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


In comment 15470817 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:


Quote:


still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.



Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.



Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.

If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...



Not out of the question by any means. It may have been bigger than 17 pts...


I was being nice...
RE: Jalen Hurts was so bad in this game as a passer  
Hammer : 11/28/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15470709 dpinzow said:
Quote:
that the Eagles could have simply handed the ball off every time in the 2nd half and had him run a few designed draws, and they would have won the game


I was thinking the same thing while watching the game.

For the life of me, I can't understand why the Eagles just didn't run the ball the entire second half.

The Giants defense showed no ability to stop the run and Hurts showed no ability to effectively throw the ball to his receivers.

I'm convinced that the Eagles win if they just run the ball the entire second half.

Hell, they had 100 yards on the ground in the third quarter alone.
This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
plato : 11/28/2021 6:36 pm : link
lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/28/2021 6:39 pm : link
In comment 15470775 joeinpa said:
Quote:
May be time for stability with the HC.


If they're picking the wrong people as head coaches, more time isn't going to fix it. It's just wasting more years with the wrong people as head coaches. He'll look better with a better roster, but that doesn't mean he 'learned' how to coach. His selling point as Head Coach is not 'offense guy' or 'defense guy'. It's CEO/ head of the program. And it doesn't look like the program is under control.

Firing coordinators and assistant coaches and never winning more than 7 games is not how you earn more time.
RE: Lousy fans?  
djm : 11/28/2021 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15470772 cosmicj said:
Quote:
No, realistic ones. The Eagles can’t believe they just dropped this one.


What is the point ? Are you seriously bothered by nyg fans being slightly happy right now? Seriously??

TTH  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 6:42 pm : link
Fair point. I thought the remaining division games are a great measure as part of the evaluation. He got one today however ugly it may have been.
Win 38-34  
djm : 11/28/2021 6:46 pm : link
And all is right in the world. Win 16-10 and it’s a referendum on the nyg franchise and its dangerous and too easy to please fan base? Miserable fucks.

News flash, the fans ain’t running the team.
RE: They better cluster draft  
jeff57 : 11/28/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15470744 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
OL with the first three picks.


That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.
RE: RE: They better cluster draft  
Carson53 : 11/28/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15471058 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470744 Beef Wellington said:


Quote:


OL with the first three picks.



That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.
.

They could draft on the OL for the first two picks.
Since they have Chicago's first as well, could be both
top ten picks. They desperately need an edge rusher as well.
RE: Lousy fans?  
Carson53 : 11/28/2021 7:03 pm : link
In comment 15470772 cosmicj said:
Quote:
No, realistic ones. The Eagles can’t believe they just dropped this one.
.

I think Reagor dropped this one...
A win is a win  
Vanzetti : 11/28/2021 7:08 pm : link
How many times did the Eagles beat us with exactly this type of game? Shoe is on the other foot for once
RE: A win is a win  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15471092 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
How many times did the Eagles beat us with exactly this type of game? Shoe is on the other foot for once


These Giants-Eagles games are always painful for one team or the other, aren't they?
RE: RE: RE: They better cluster draft  
jeff57 : 11/28/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15471078 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15471058 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 15470744 Beef Wellington said:


Quote:


OL with the first three picks.



That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.

.

They could draft on the OL for the first two picks.
Since they have Chicago's first as well, could be both
top ten picks. They desperately need an edge rusher as well.


So you would take an OL in the top 10 even if he were ranked in the 20s simply because he’s an OL?
RE: A win is a win  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15471092 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
How many times did the Eagles beat us with exactly this type of game? Shoe is on the other foot for once


Yep. And still, assholes on this site complain…
RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
Chris684 : 11/28/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15471027 plato said:
Quote:
lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense


Excellent post.
RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15471027 plato said:
Quote:
lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense


+1
RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
bw in dc : 11/28/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15471027 plato said:
Quote:
lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense


It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.

If that makes you feel great, good for you.

I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
RE: RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
Mike in NY : 11/28/2021 7:44 pm : link
In comment 15471149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15471027 plato said:


Quote:


lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense



It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.

If that makes you feel great, good for you.

I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.


We are the only team this year to hold Eagles under 10 (and only second to hold them under 20 - SF in Week 2, a team people on BBI want us to emulate). Don’t get me wrong, we are far from a playoff team, but there are individual performances we have not seen in past years. More specifically, backup DB’s that actually look like they belong in the NFL. Also want to see more of Roche and less of Lorenzo Carter.
I was driving 4 hours  
BigBlueCane : 11/28/2021 7:44 pm : link
to get home and sounds like I didn't miss much.

RE: I was driving 4 hours  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11/28/2021 7:55 pm : link
In comment 15471163 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
to get home and sounds like I didn't miss much.


Defense made some plays but got torched on the ground by the Eagles run game. The INTs were exciting. Other than that you could have skipped the game, lol.
People are actually talking shit  
ajr2456 : 11/28/2021 7:58 pm : link
To other posters about this game? What a site.
RE: I was driving 4 hours  
section125 : 11/28/2021 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15471163 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
to get home and sounds like I didn't miss much.


You did get to miss the usual anxiety!
RE: Not for nothing  
lawguy9801 : 11/28/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15470418 Anakim said:
Quote:
This is the first time we won in our retro/alternative jersey, right? Going back to Big Red...


They beat the Cowboys in red in I think 2005
RE: RE: Not for nothing  
ajr2456 : 11/28/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15471199 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470418 Anakim said:


Quote:


This is the first time we won in our retro/alternative jersey, right? Going back to Big Red...



They beat the Cowboys in red in I think 2005


They beat the Cowboys in 2016
RE: RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15471149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15471027 plato said:


Quote:


lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense



It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.

If that makes you feel great, good for you.

I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.


LOL!! You didn’t get anything out of the defensive performance?

They made your boy “LJAX lite”’ look like a JV QB.

But i get how that puts you in a bad spot; either your boy completely SUCKED, or what we thought was a terrible defense made him look that way.

Either way, makes you look bad.

But you’re often wrong, so not that surprising.

I get wanting to see style points  
djm : 11/28/2021 8:37 pm : link
We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.

RE: I get wanting to see style points  
ajr2456 : 11/28/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15471248 djm said:
Quote:
We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.


Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.
RE: RE: I get wanting to see style points  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 8:51 pm : link
In comment 15471252 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15471248 djm said:


Quote:


We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.




Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.


Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.

Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.

Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
A few thoughts  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 8:55 pm : link
1) I was hoping firing Garrett would mean Solder gets benched. No luck. Is Peart that bad in practice?

2) I am done with Barkley...and this is coming from one of the biggest proponents of the pick. Get the ball with less than 2 minutes and a narrow lead and you can't close it out with a #2 overall pick? Or even consider going for it on 4th and 3? Outside of the 32 yard run, he had what, 8 yards on 12 carries? Sorry. That is not all OL.

3) Still not sold on Jones, but they almost have no choice but to proceed one more year with him.

4) IF Gettleman really retires, it's a net gain for the Giants, but a real copout for ownership. They needed to actually fire him.
RE: RE: RE: I get wanting to see style points  
ajr2456 : 11/28/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15471272 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15471252 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15471248 djm said:


Quote:


We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.




Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.



Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.

Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.

Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?


If what you saw today is something to be happy about go for it.

I don’t care just because they beat the Eagles. I want to see a good functional football team. They were pathetic today, the Eagles were just a tad bit more pathetic.
RE: RE: RE: I get wanting to see style points  
FStubbs : 11/28/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15471272 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15471252 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15471248 djm said:


Quote:


We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.




Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.



Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.

Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.

Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?


This. Any other year Reagor catches the ball and we lose another heartbreaker - even in years we were good.

I'll take wins over the Eagles any way we can get them, but I'm sure as a Giants fan I'm feeling better than the Eagles fans are right now to lose that way.
RE: RE: RE: I get wanting to see style points  
Scooter185 : 11/28/2021 9:09 pm : link
In comment 15471272 speedywheels said:
Quote:
In comment 15471252 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15471248 djm said:


Quote:


We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.

I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.




Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.



Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.

Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.

Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?


Lol scare quoting fans.

I want the Giants to be competing for titles again, but I have no faith in the current iteration of this team to do so. I'd rather have lost by 50 today, especially if a loss would have been a "fire everyone" moment like Ralph V suggested, because completely rebooting the FO, potentially a new coaching staff, and as much roster changes as the cap allows is the way forward to being competitive again, IMV.

If you think that makes me a worse fan, whatever
I've attended three straight home games..  
BillKo : 11/28/2021 9:49 pm : link
...and they've won all of them.

Baby steps.
Barkley  
stretch234 : 11/28/2021 10:03 pm : link
He is the no 2 pick running behind the 32 OL. How many times is he hit in the backfield.

The only guy moving people off the ball is Thomas and they hardly ever run left.

As someone mentioned - how do you trust Peart to play LT when Thomas is injured but won’t let him play RT. Baffling

Some of us are able to believe two things  
Greg from LI : 11/28/2021 10:10 pm : link
1)beating the Eagles is always enjoyable

2)despite the win, this is still a lousy team. Beating the Eagles doesn't change anything.
When you have been a losing team for a decade: any win is a good win  
Rick in Dallas : 11/28/2021 10:12 pm : link
We all know this team needs a major infusion of talent but Geez enjoy the win. Some of you guys are freaking unbelievable!!! Lighten up…
The Giants Won..,,
RE: When you have been a losing team for a decade: any win is a good win  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15471434 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
We all know this team needs a major infusion of talent but Geez enjoy the win. Some of you guys are freaking unbelievable!!! Lighten up…
The Giants Won..,,


Truth…
Of course  
Geomon : 11/28/2021 10:26 pm : link
Why would I ever come to a fucking Giants fan board to enjoy a win? That's insane. That's like trying to shove an apple pie up your ass because you think it'll taste better going in the other end.

Fucking pointless. We could win a Super Bowl and there'd still be people here complaining about X, Y, and Z.

Rant over.
RE: Of course  
ajr2456 : 11/28/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15471470 Geomon said:
Quote:
Why would I ever come to a fucking Giants fan board to enjoy a win? That's insane. That's like trying to shove an apple pie up your ass because you think it'll taste better going in the other end.

Fucking pointless. We could win a Super Bowl and there'd still be people here complaining about X, Y, and Z.

Rant over.


This argument is so fucking stupid.
I can understand why so many on the board are unexcited by today's win  
manh george : 11/28/2021 10:43 pm : link
It comes down to:
a) The Giants are still awful at virtually every position, leaving them HUGE holes to fill in future years--a verey difficult rebuilding situation;

b) They got a large chunk of their entire victory via ints by dbs who are mostly never going to be stars, plus an incompetent Eagle qb;

c) Their two biggest draft investments in recent years, Jones and Barklay, still sucked; and

d) Winning in this fashion pushes us a bit lower in the draft.

Hey, I wanted and enjoyed the win, sorta, but it wasn't anything that psyched me up emotionally. A win based on evidence of growing talent would have been SO MUCH BETTER. Unfortunately, there wasn't any of that.

Or did I miss it?
RE: I can understand why so many on the board are unexcited by today's win  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 10:59 pm : link
In comment 15471500 manh george said:
Quote:
It comes down to:
a) The Giants are still awful at virtually every position, leaving them HUGE holes to fill in future years--a verey difficult rebuilding situation;

b) They got a large chunk of their entire victory via ints by dbs who are mostly never going to be stars, plus an incompetent Eagle qb;

c) Their two biggest draft investments in recent years, Jones and Barklay, still sucked; and

d) Winning in this fashion pushes us a bit lower in the draft.

Hey, I wanted and enjoyed the win, sorta, but it wasn't anything that psyched me up emotionally. A win based on evidence of growing talent would have been SO MUCH BETTER. Unfortunately, there wasn't any of that.

Or did I miss it?
You missed nothing. This is spot on.
….  
ryanmkeane : 11/28/2021 11:17 pm : link
Saying the Giants are awful at every position is not true in the slightest.
RE: ….  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15471547 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Saying the Giants are awful at every position is not true in the slightest.
He said virtually every position, which means most positions. I don't think that is very far off, even if it was offered as an exaggerated opinion.
RE: I can understand why so many on the board are unexcited by today's win  
dancing blue bear : 11/28/2021 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15471500 manh george said:
Quote:
It comes down to:
a) The Giants are still awful at virtually every position, leaving them HUGE holes to fill in future years--a verey difficult rebuilding situation;

b) They got a large chunk of their entire victory via ints by dbs who are mostly never going to be stars, plus an incompetent Eagle qb;



c) Their two biggest draft investments in recent years, Jones and Barklay, still sucked; and

d) Winning in this fashion pushes us a bit lower in the draft.

Hey, I wanted and enjoyed the win, sorta, but it wasn't anything that psyched me up emotionally. A win based on evidence of growing talent would have been SO MUCH BETTER. Unfortunately, there wasn't any of that.

Or did I miss it?


you did miss it. The defense won the game and played really well while missing important peices. They played with a lot of "evidence of growing talent" Dex, X, Robinson, Love, Aziz, and Roach, Holmes Crowder.

All very young players that are getting better
RE: Oh yea  
clatterbuck : 11/28/2021 11:46 pm : link
In comment 15470502 PaulN said:
Quote:
It's all the OLine. That's the new calling card, now Garrett is gone, we got tge weapons, it's all the OLine. Even with this OLine any even decent QB would win with this bunch. Jones stinks, it's easy for someone to say how bad Hurts is, and he is, but this fanbase refuses to see how fucking bad Jones is.


This offensive line is incompetent and shamefully so. Papa and Carl Banks on post-game were lamenting how truly awful it is, how "they can't block anybody," how even three-man rush was getting to Jones, how Barkley was getting blown up at the line of scrimmage, etc. So no, any decent QB would not win with this offensive line. That is just a rather ridiculous statement.
RE: ….  
speedywheels : 11/28/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15471547 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Saying the Giants are awful at every position is not true in the slightest.


What positions aren’t they awful at (besides kicker)?
RE: RE: This is a game bad teams lose.The Giants in their very bad years would  
clatterbuck : 11/28/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15471149 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15471027 plato said:


Quote:


lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.

It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.

I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.

Good win Giants, great defense



It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.

If that makes you feel great, good for you.

I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.


We all prefer good football but I really prefer beating the effing Iggles in an ugly game much more than losing to the effing Iggles in an ugly game.
RE: I was driving 4 hours  
islander1 : 11/28/2021 11:52 pm : link
In comment 15471163 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
to get home and sounds like I didn't miss much.


No, it was an objectivity shitty football game for both offenses.

I do give the Giants defense credit, they got back to playing well.
speedy  
ryanmkeane : 12:13 am : link
Giants have two starting cornerbacks who are playing at a high level. They have one of the better young free safeties in football. They’ve got one of the better defensive linemen in football in Williams. They’ve got talent at receiver.

Edge and OL are glaring holes, as well as linebacker.
….  
ryanmkeane : 12:14 am : link
The Giants have won three games in a row at home against teams who were considered to be fairly hot coming in.

Yeah, the offense sucks right now. But we aren’t “awful” at every position. You aren’t watching the games if that’s your actual opinion.
Let me rephrase  
ryanmkeane : 12:15 am : link
the Panthers were not hot coming in to MetLife. But they were considered to be the better team.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 