New York Giants - Philadelphia Eagles Post-Game Discussion

- defense still playing lights out even though Hurts is a pretty bad QB
- offense still very sad. Only 1 TD off 4 turn overs? Should have been a blow out
- special teams was ok. Punts looked good. The 1 missed FG is whatever. I blame the offense for having no gas - again
I've said over and over, a loss is a loss. So, this falls into a win is a win category. Yes, it was ugly. But, this is still the type of game we have blown many times. So, I'll take the win. But, I'm not taking very much away from it.
It's all the OLine. That's the new calling card, now Garrett is gone, we got tge weapons, it's all the OLine. Even with this OLine any even decent QB would win with this bunch. Jones stinks, it's easy for someone to say how bad Hurts is, and he is, but this fanbase refuses to see how fucking bad Jones is.
OL, QB, RB, TE, WR's. If everyone is healthy they can be pretty good but without a very good OL they can't overcome all the injuries and Jones imv.
I really like how Gettleman preached hog mollies and then did nothing with the line this year until the 53 man cut down day. The line looked really bad today. 4 years of somehow even worse OLine play than late-Reese era.
but leading 4-0 in turnovers and needing two drops to win the game versus a bad Eagles team is hard to get excited about. Thought the offensive play calling was a little better and the OLine was ok pass blocking but Giants just don’t make enough plays.
The only positive I take from the game is that we beat the Eagles
It is a simple call on Dave. "Run the ball, stop the run, throw from the pocket, rush the passer". I moved on from him. Time to focus on Judge imo.
Jones isn't the answer, but lets not pretend the OL being blamed is new here. It's been blamed for years. You can't just fire a whole line though.
Hurts consistently had more time to throw in the pocket, never mind outside of it.
The bright spot here is that our two young safeties really played
And I think he has a lot of promise but he is essentially broken at this point and idk if he can be rebuilt. Playing behind this line with these coaches will do that to you and it should be a sign that we do what we can so that we don’t do this to our next QB
we'd still be terrible and he might get killed behind this OL. Philly is definitely thinking about a QB in next year's draft. I hope they panic and draft one, because none of them are significantly better than Hurts
Hurts is a good player
He isn't a great passer but he makes up for it with his legs and his general instincts. The guy is a gamer and has a ton of experience.
The proof exists that he can absolutely be a prolific player (123 total TDs in college including 52 his senior year) and he's highly productive now.
They did a great job drafting him when and where they did.
But the win feels great especially against Philly.
The run blocking looks serviceable when Booker & Penny play, as it did last year when Freeman, Gallman & Morris did. When Barkley's at RB they can't gain a yard.
Pretty obvious they play the run different when Barkley is back there. His long play today show his burst - you have to contain him at the line or it could be over. He is the only back that has that OBJ threat.
I mentioned this yesterday on the game thread. I didn't like Hurts out of OK/AL and thought the Eagles over-drafted him even as a second rounder. Hell, I still don't like the way he throws.
But Hurts is another one of those who you can just categorize as good football player playing QB. The guy just knows how to score points. And I believe he has the best QBR over the last month in the NFL - 62, 67, 91, 95.
For the year, he's got a 52 QBR, completing 62%, has 13TDs/5INTs, is 7+ YPA/AY/A, and he's rushed for 600+ yards and another 8 TDs.
So in total, he's got 21 TDs. And the Eagles are now 8th in the league in PPG scored. I doubt anyone would, btw, call his supporting cast one of the top 10-15 in the league.
Probably time to call Hurts what he is - a poor man's LJax.
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
And? Just an accurate account where Hurts was prior to today.
stop making excuses.
To score only 13 points when the other team turns the ball over
four times and you have no turnovers is a sign of a really bad offensive team. A better offensive line would help tremendously. A quarterback who could read defensives better would help tremendously. Receivers who can get separation would help tremendously. Running backs who could read the offensive line and immediately attack the opening would help tremendously.
A GM and scouting department who could evaluate talent would help tremendously.
I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.
Plenty of QB's have dealt with it and overcame it as the team got better. Many did it went you could hit low, the head and probably a second after releasing it as well.
Running QBs are not a fad. That’s like calling the forward pass a fad.
Hurts was beyond awful today. Jones looked better against the Rams and they have a top defense. What's Hurts excuse? Eagles have had a stout line and ran all over the Giants defense. Yet couldn't pass when it mattered. The INTs were just bad throws, the Crowder one specifically cost three points at least. He lost them the game.
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching
OL is awful but Booker looked better behind this OL and Gallman and Morris looked better last year.
Barkley is either injured or ineffective. Cant rely on him anymore and Giants should move on from him . Could find an undrafted Rb that would provide better production then Barkley at this point
Somebody must have been in Barkley's ear at halftime. He actually pushed the pile or at least allowed the line to push him in the 2nd half. A little more determination. But watching the Packers line open huge holes shows just how bad the Giants line is.
But yes I would have had Booker in there on the last series.
RE: RE: RE: Hurts isn't great, and he was awful today
Had the one nice break up on the 4th down slant in the 3rd quarter, but even that play you could argue he was a bit early.
On the first pass that hit off of Reagors facemask/helmet, Robinson was in good position but did a poor job playing the ball. Should have been a TD.
On the other pass that hit off of Reagors hands, while he was in great position, Robinson did a poor job playing through Reagors hands. That ball should have never made it through to Reagor in the first place.
This was also a fault I noticed in him watching his college cut ups.
He's played almost his entire career with the worst Offensive Line and skill players in the NFL. All while he himself is developing.
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
Totally agree. There are plays where Jones has time to go through his progressions, but doesn't. I think a lot of that is because he doesn't trust his OL to ever give him the time to do so.
Yeah I saw that but a little patience is in order. Missed all of camp and good part of the season. I think it will get better with more time. Speaking of rookies, did anyone notice Ellerson today?
the line stinks
the line has been a 4 year effort from the hog mollies guy.
that guy should not be allowed to be involved with the future of the giants.
we have no clue if the QB is the guy.
Barkley is irrelevant- booker currently better.
the defense plays hard and has some talent on it- the DC does a good job despite having no MLB and no edge rush.
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching
I made the comment about the skill positions not Weaverpsu and i was adding on to JEff original point about needing OL. Obviously, that should come 1st but i was adding on to it what else they need and how many holes this team still has going forward.
As far as skill positions, i completely disagree with your assessment there is a lot of talent there. Maybe if everyone was healthy but thats never the case.
Toney and Shepard cant stay healthy, Barkley is a shell of himself, Slayton has regressed from what he was his 1st year and Golloday has been injured a lot and not great even when he has been healthy. They also have nothing at TE.
Due to injuries we are seeing players like Myarick, Colin johnson, Pharoh Cooper all play important snaps so yes they need upgrades in the offseason
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
Giants defense is 17th in the league DVOA and top 10 in takeaways. They consistently shut teams down in the redzone - including TB last week. I wouldn't even put them in the bottom half of the league.....
Of the last 6 games. We have no right to rag on Hurts.
I guess you didn't watch the game today. That was as bad a QB performance as I have seen this year with half the Giants secondary injured.
The Giants secondary actually looks like it has some talent going forward.
That would've been one of those losses where John Mara would've wanted to fire everyone.
And he might have.
Instead, they all survive another day.
Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
RV with correct sentiment.
All those turnovers and still had to hang on by skin of their teeth. The offensive drive at midfield after Xav McKinney picked it off was pure comedy. What was it 4th and 25 or so? And then a bad punt. Classic.
The Skura false start in the red zone on 3rd and short was another.
And the dropped ints at the end seemed to be almost foreshadowing a killer loss, but they pulled through.
Barkley still reverted to dancing here and there but I saw some actual RB plays from him, so that was encouraging. He's 6'1", 245, they should drill it into him until he starts using his size.
lose this gameby1 point after a last minute td. It didn’t happen and the Giants won. That’s worthy of celebration.
It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.
I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.
If they're picking the wrong people as head coaches, more time isn't going to fix it. It's just wasting more years with the wrong people as head coaches. He'll look better with a better roster, but that doesn't mean he 'learned' how to coach. His selling point as Head Coach is not 'offense guy' or 'defense guy'. It's CEO/ head of the program. And it doesn't look like the program is under control.
Firing coordinators and assistant coaches and never winning more than 7 games is not how you earn more time.
Good win Giants, great defense
Excellent post.
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
We are the only team this year to hold Eagles under 10 (and only second to hold them under 20 - SF in Week 2, a team people on BBI want us to emulate). Don’t get me wrong, we are far from a playoff team, but there are individual performances we have not seen in past years. More specifically, backup DB’s that actually look like they belong in the NFL. Also want to see more of Roche and less of Lorenzo Carter.
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
LOL!! You didn’t get anything out of the defensive performance?
They made your boy “LJAX lite”’ look like a JV QB.
But i get how that puts you in a bad spot; either your boy completely SUCKED, or what we thought was a terrible defense made him look that way.
We need to see the offense improve, I get that, but today wasn’t a bad day no matter how you slice it. Today was good. Need to keep winning to back it up, far from certain, but today keeps faint hopes alive nonetheless and it hurts Philly.
I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.
Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
1) I was hoping firing Garrett would mean Solder gets benched. No luck. Is Peart that bad in practice?
2) I am done with Barkley...and this is coming from one of the biggest proponents of the pick. Get the ball with less than 2 minutes and a narrow lead and you can't close it out with a #2 overall pick? Or even consider going for it on 4th and 3? Outside of the 32 yard run, he had what, 8 yards on 12 carries? Sorry. That is not all OL.
3) Still not sold on Jones, but they almost have no choice but to proceed one more year with him.
4) IF Gettleman really retires, it's a net gain for the Giants, but a real copout for ownership. They needed to actually fire him.
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
If what you saw today is something to be happy about go for it.
I don’t care just because they beat the Eagles. I want to see a good functional football team. They were pathetic today, the Eagles were just a tad bit more pathetic.
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
This. Any other year Reagor catches the ball and we lose another heartbreaker - even in years we were good.
I'll take wins over the Eagles any way we can get them, but I'm sure as a Giants fan I'm feeling better than the Eagles fans are right now to lose that way.
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
Lol scare quoting fans.
I want the Giants to be competing for titles again, but I have no faith in the current iteration of this team to do so. I'd rather have lost by 50 today, especially if a loss would have been a "fire everyone" moment like Ralph V suggested, because completely rebooting the FO, potentially a new coaching staff, and as much roster changes as the cap allows is the way forward to being competitive again, IMV.
It comes down to:
a) The Giants are still awful at virtually every position, leaving them HUGE holes to fill in future years--a verey difficult rebuilding situation;
b) They got a large chunk of their entire victory via ints by dbs who are mostly never going to be stars, plus an incompetent Eagle qb;
c) Their two biggest draft investments in recent years, Jones and Barklay, still sucked; and
d) Winning in this fashion pushes us a bit lower in the draft.
Hey, I wanted and enjoyed the win, sorta, but it wasn't anything that psyched me up emotionally. A win based on evidence of growing talent would have been SO MUCH BETTER. Unfortunately, there wasn't any of that.
Or did I miss it?
RE: I can understand why so many on the board are unexcited by today's win
you did miss it. The defense won the game and played really well while missing important peices. They played with a lot of "evidence of growing talent" Dex, X, Robinson, Love, Aziz, and Roach, Holmes Crowder.
It's all the OLine. That's the new calling card, now Garrett is gone, we got tge weapons, it's all the OLine. Even with this OLine any even decent QB would win with this bunch. Jones stinks, it's easy for someone to say how bad Hurts is, and he is, but this fanbase refuses to see how fucking bad Jones is.
This offensive line is incompetent and shamefully so. Papa and Carl Banks on post-game were lamenting how truly awful it is, how "they can't block anybody," how even three-man rush was getting to Jones, how Barkley was getting blown up at the line of scrimmage, etc. So no, any decent QB would not win with this offensive line. That is just a rather ridiculous statement.
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
We all prefer good football but I really prefer beating the effing Iggles in an ugly game much more than losing to the effing Iggles in an ugly game.
Giants have two starting cornerbacks who are playing at a high level. They have one of the better young free safeties in football. They’ve got one of the better defensive linemen in football in Williams. They’ve got talent at receiver.
Edge and OL are glaring holes, as well as linebacker.
the Panthers were not hot coming in to MetLife. But they were considered to be the better team.
d bailed out at end of half by drops but soft again. o abysmal.
Giants have tough run next 3 weeks. Dolphins who are playing much better and Chargers and Cowboys.
Effort like today will mean 3 losses.
Can’t stand our o-line
They blow
No, the Eagles had no business winning the game. Four turnovers
Especially vs the Eagles.
the win was meh
No. I like the fact that the Eagles have self-doubt about Hurts again. He was abysmal today
Will they count for anything with this o-line?
Hahaha.
We were extremely lucky. Reagor dropped two sure TD passes on that last drive, especially the second. Both were right in his hands. Hurts also literally threw the game away.
We win the TO battle by four and still only won because of two horrendous drops, either one of which would have been a game winning TD.
The OL is putrid, and is a much bigger problem than Jones or Barkley. Hill for Price was a disaster. He, Solder, and Hernandez should be benched.
Giants have tough run next 3 weeks. Dolphins who are playing much better and Chargers and Cowboys.
Effort like today will mean 3 losses.
I think they'll beat the Dolphins, get our hopes up, and then reality will strike again vs. the Chargers and Cowboys. The Dolphins are also flat-out bad
- offense still very sad. Only 1 TD off 4 turn overs? Should have been a blow out
- special teams was ok. Punts looked good. The 1 missed FG is whatever. I blame the offense for having no gas - again
GTFO
If we only won two games all year I’d want them both to be against those shit stains from Philthysmellya.
This game serves as the counter point every time anyone wants to play the “our record would be X-X if only this or that happened” game
If Reagor could catch a football we would be 3-8
You mean the defense? Offense did absolutely nothing all game.
Well then you suck. Own it.
thats what we want though
these meh W's just prolong this disaster of a regime.
sometimes I wonder what he's doing.
This...I hate the Eagles more than anything. Their bandwagon was starting to load up, now questions about Hurts as a passing qb. F them!
Got to go with Reagor. As bad as Hurts was, Reagor should have caught both of those passes, and Hurts also made some nice runs.
The D did play well at spots, but only one team beat Philly, and that team is NOT NY.
Goodnight.
May have just been better to lose then in the long run
I really like how Gettleman preached hog mollies and then did nothing with the line this year until the 53 man cut down day. The line looked really bad today. 4 years of somehow even worse OLine play than late-Reese era.
LOL. I think that phrase fits BBI well.
Post-win misery.
Quote:
if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.
This...I hate the Eagles more than anything. Their bandwagon was starting to load up, now questions about Hurts as a passing qb. F them!
Dropped them from 5th to 6th. Chicago pick stays at 7. Seattle win tomorrow moves Giants pick back to 5.
To be fair - they had as many TDs as the GMen. Yikes.....
Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
The D did play well at spots, but only one team beat Philly, and that team is NOT NY.
4 turn overs and almost another down the final drive is "well at spots"? They also shut out the Eagles on first half......
-Judge
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
BOSTON
SCOTT!!!!!
Tired of seeing him tippytoe to the LOS.
He does not deserve a second contract.
By I think McD.
He was very smart to finesse his way out of an interference call.
The same Dolphins who beat the Panthers 33-10 today? Uh, the Dolphins may be bad, but they can score touchdowns. Something the Giants aren't good at.
Quote:
OL, QB, RB, TE, WR's. If everyone is healthy they can be pretty good but without a very good OL they can't overcome all the injuries and Jones imv.
I really like how Gettleman preached hog mollies and then did nothing with the line this year until the 53 man cut down day. The line looked really bad today. 4 years of somehow even worse OLine play than late-Reese era.
It is a simple call on Dave. "Run the ball, stop the run, throw from the pocket, rush the passer". I moved on from him. Time to focus on Judge imo.
+1 and more of them could block real changes.
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "
The Giants DBs on that final drive: James Bradberry, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Aaron Robinson, JR Reed and Steven Parker.
Using any of these games to decide anything would be really stupid.
Any big decisions should already be made.
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
Mike - is that quote for real or is it a parody?
James Bradberry essentially made DeVonta Smith invisible today.
Credit where it’s due bouncing back from bad showing on MNF.
When have I said Hurts is great?
They have to stop thinking about what Saquon could be and start focusing on what he is. They’d use Booker more often then.
Barkley did make a tough catch on that second to last drive though.
If it was over an AFC team I'd agree. It's over the Eagles, so it can't be unsatisfying. If we only win 2 games all year I'd want both of them to be over the Eagles
Jones isn't the answer, but lets not pretend the OL being blamed is new here. It's been blamed for years. You can't just fire a whole line though.
Hurts consistently had more time to throw in the pocket, never mind outside of it.
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "
STFU.
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
Mike - is that quote for real or is it a parody?
Parody. I thought that would be self-evident because he doesn’t do post game interviews.
Run-blocking line then ours.
But the win feels great especially against Philly.
Yeah those 3 should've been 4 or 5 INTS looked awesome
Neither one is a franchise QB at the moment
I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
6. OL
7. OL
Lol, sure let’s go grab the guy that looked way worse than our guy today because you’ve been claiming he’s awesome for the first 1.5 years of his career
Quote:
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "
STFU.
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Then Jones goes and holds on the first drive and then he has a false start on the second drive.
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
I don't like Hurts as a passer. Never have. But before today's debacle, he was having a better season than Jones in every key metric.
Jones was his typical "blah" self today. And that worked. But he is not a playmaker.
Barkley isn't Barkley yet. I hope he can regain his form soon.
Looking forward to next week in Miami….and if 76 is still starting vs 74.
It’s time
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15470560 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470538 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15470484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Instead, this is the John Mara quote today.
“We identified the problem and made the correction and now we are winning games. I love the direction we are headed.”
" I saw enough at the end of the season , especially that win against the Eagles at home to bring back Dave for another season . "
STFU.
Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?
Vs
DJ with the worst O-Line in football
No running game
Key weapons injured
Let me hear again how Hurts is better! Give me a fucking break
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
And? Just an accurate account where Hurts was prior to today.
Smith didn't have the diva reputation in college so that's definitely another strike against Hurts' ability as a passer
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
stop making excuses.
A GM and scouting department who could evaluate talent would help tremendously.
Both of these QBs and offenses are bad. Which QB is less bad is really a silly argument.
Good God you are just an echo chamber. Hurts in no way, shape or form is better than Jones - except possibly running it and that is all he is good for. Could have been picked off twice more easily and probably should have been.
Neither should be a starter, but Hurts definitely is not worthy of starting.
d bailed out at end of half by drops but soft again. o abysmal.
Exhibit A about what is wrong with giants fans.
They fucking won, and people are bitching….
Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?
I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.
Quote:
6. OL
7. OL
If by OL,OL you mean Hutchinson and OL, I agree.
It should be celebrated.
Yes...far from perfect. Team is flawed.....but they beat the Eagles.
A team as of last week....was gaining hope....that the Giants crushed!
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
Plenty of QB's have dealt with it and overcame it as the team got better. Many did it went you could hit low, the head and probably a second after releasing it as well.
This season is far from over.
Giants win a game.
"No, not like that!"
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?
I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.
Running QBs are not a fad. That’s like calling the forward pass a fad.
Quote:
can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.
Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season
They've got the draft picks, that's for sure
You’re so pathetic and predictable at the same time.
They not only won, they beat a division rival. And yet you still whine.
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
Over the Sheagles.
At home.
On a number retirement day.
We increased our season win total by 33.33%, down 4/5 of anything that resembles an NFL OL, 2 WR, and 2 TE.
Just enjoy it.
Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.
Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.
To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.
Quote:
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
Quote:
In comment 15470630 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
can be a outstanding backup QB and role player. I think in the end they use the draft picks to swing for a big name this offseason.
Could definitely see them trading for Watson if he is available after the season
They've got the draft picks, that's for sure
Roseman is under a lot of heat yet Lurie seems to have a strange liking to him. I think if they stick with him he will go for the big QB.
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
I’m sorry but no way is hurts better than Jones. a better athlete yes but no way he’s a better QB
you're blind if you think this
Hurts was beyond awful today. Jones looked better against the Rams and they have a top defense. What's Hurts excuse? Eagles have had a stout line and ran all over the Giants defense. Yet couldn't pass when it mattered. The INTs were just bad throws, the Crowder one specifically cost three points at least. He lost them the game.
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
Quote:
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching
Giants win a game.
"No, not like that!"
Exactly. Geez, enjoy the win. How many of here had the final score pegged at 14-13? They won. They beat the Eagles. Complain next week.
Prolific? lol...lol...lol..
Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.
Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.
To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.
1. I think we know Jones is not going to be our future QB regardless of what happened today or even the rest of this season.
2. Philly needs a QB but please do not tell them that.
3. Graham finally blitzed.
4. The play calling has less to do with our failures vs the actual play design which Kitchens is not changing at this point.
Quote:
In comment 15470582 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He is better than Jones though. And it cost a lot less to get him.
Better than Jones?? Lol, that's a joke right?? The Eagles O-line is way better than the Giants. What were you watching?
I can’t stand Jones either but Terps cannot be taken seriously. He absolutely loves running QBs. No matter how bad they are at throwing the ball. He’s completely bought in to the running QB fad. If it were up to him the Giants would be playing the wishbone and drafting non throwing option QBs every season, it’ll save on the salary cap.
Terps is a caricature at this point.
Had the one nice break up on the 4th down slant in the 3rd quarter, but even that play you could argue he was a bit early.
On the first pass that hit off of Reagors facemask/helmet, Robinson was in good position but did a poor job playing the ball. Should have been a TD.
On the other pass that hit off of Reagors hands, while he was in great position, Robinson did a poor job playing through Reagors hands. That ball should have never made it through to Reagor in the first place.
This was also a fault I noticed in him watching his college cut ups.
This
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
I've posted plenty above.
For the daft, my post about Hurts last week was YTD. Capiche?
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
Totally agree. There are plays where Jones has time to go through his progressions, but doesn't. I think a lot of that is because he doesn't trust his OL to ever give him the time to do so.
QB hell for two teams 85 miles from each other.
it’s okay to admit it.
That's got to take its toll.
What you're seeing now (IMO) is very similar to David Carr. His internal clock is screwy, he is unable to relax on the field and everything's hurried. Even the timing of the QB draws were a mess because he's rushing. Same thing happened to Eli late career.
This is a good take. It's possible he has been ruined. I thought he started promising..but playing behind these hog mollies has distorted any sense of how long plays develop in the NFL
Had the one nice break up on the 4th down slant in the 3rd quarter, but even that play you could argue he was a bit early.
On the first pass that hit off of Reagors facemask/helmet, Robinson was in good position but did a poor job playing the ball. Should have been a TD.
On the other pass that hit off of Reagors hands, while he was in great position, Robinson did a poor job playing through Reagors hands. That ball should have never made it through to Reagor in the first place.
This was also a fault I noticed in him watching his college cut ups.
Yeah I saw that but a little patience is in order. Missed all of camp and good part of the season. I think it will get better with more time. Speaking of rookies, did anyone notice Ellerson today?
the punter sucks.
Quote:
Jones did nothing to prove his case as the franchise QB going forward.
Hurts's play puts Philly back in the the gray area of whether they need another solution at QB for the future.
Graham's D carried the team to the W. So it was good to see him bounce back after the disaster in Tampa.
To early to tell with Kitchens's play calling, but the offense chalked up another week with less than 20 points.
1. I think we know Jones is not going to be our future QB regardless of what happened today or even the rest of this season. BW: You and I may know that, I'm not sure the owner is there...
2. Philly needs a QB but please do not tell them that. BW: That's definitely back on the table. I will say Hurts has been good this as bouncing back after poor performance.
3. Graham finally blitzed. BW: I thought Hurts had ample time. Just couldn't make the right decision.
4. The play calling has less to do with our failures vs the actual play design which Kitchens is not changing at this point.
See above
Quote:
In comment 15470613 Giantfan21 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
Weaverpsu - This team has no OL and no pass rush but the WRs, RBs and TEs are the problem? This team has a lot of talent at the skill positions but you wouldn’t know it because they get dominated in the trenches every week. Not sure what games you’ve been watching
I made the comment about the skill positions not Weaverpsu and i was adding on to JEff original point about needing OL. Obviously, that should come 1st but i was adding on to it what else they need and how many holes this team still has going forward.
As far as skill positions, i completely disagree with your assessment there is a lot of talent there. Maybe if everyone was healthy but thats never the case.
Toney and Shepard cant stay healthy, Barkley is a shell of himself, Slayton has regressed from what he was his 1st year and Golloday has been injured a lot and not great even when he has been healthy. They also have nothing at TE.
Due to injuries we are seeing players like Myarick, Colin johnson, Pharoh Cooper all play important snaps so yes they need upgrades in the offseason
Quote:
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
I've posted plenty above.
For the daft, my post about Hurts last week was YTD. Capiche?
And yet, he sucked today vs an awful defense.
So let the season start play out, mmmmmkay?
Quote:
In comment 15470600 jnoble said:
Quote:
In comment 15470594 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15470585 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Right now.
6. OL
7. OL
We also need a new TE to replace Randolph/Evan E who had one of his trademark int off a ball tipped off his stone hands plays today that thankfully didn't end up losing the game
Need a starting RB, WR, TE, ER, LB
It's unbelievable how many needs this team still has with how many draft picks and money has been poured into it
A starting RB? Are you drunk? Give Barkley a hole and he's gone. The O-line is God awful in the running game and not much better in the passing game.
And yet, he sucked today vs an awful defense.
So let the season start play out, mmmmmkay?
So let me make sure I understand. We can't comment on anything until the season is completely finished?
How boring.
Amen. Totally cannot relate to the idea that a loss would have been the better outcome. Way too early to be hoping for losses for draft purposes.
Giants have done plenty of late season losing resulting in better draft position. It netted them a 2,6 and 4, yet the losing continued
Win some dam games, They beat the Eagles, feels good, must suck to be a fan where wins make you miserable
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
Giants defense is 17th in the league DVOA and top 10 in takeaways. They consistently shut teams down in the redzone - including TB last week. I wouldn't even put them in the bottom half of the league.....
"Off the charts"?
So Jones would be a pro bowl QB?
It should be celebrated.
Yes...far from perfect. Team is flawed.....but they beat the Eagles.
A team as of last week....was gaining hope....that the Giants crushed!
Precisely! They beat a division rival today. It feels like some people on this board are chronically miserable.
Agree with all of this
Quote:
if you cannot be happy with a win over the Eagles. I dont care how bad we are, how it hurts our draft slot.
Amen. Totally cannot relate to the idea that a loss would have been the better outcome. Way too early to be hoping for losses for draft purposes.
Giants have done plenty of late season losing resulting in better draft position. It netted them a 2,6 and 4, yet the losing continued
Win some dam games, They beat the Eagles, feels good, must suck to be a fan where wins make you miserable
Couldn't agree more. Good grief, some people need a to get a life.
Quote:
Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
Why do people keep banging the “Mara won’t do anything “ drum? He s had 4 different coaches in 7 years. The narrative is old, and inaccurate. May be time for stability with the HC.
I guess you didn't watch the game today. That was as bad a QB performance as I have seen this year with half the Giants secondary injured.
The Giants secondary actually looks like it has some talent going forward.
Quote:
Just a few days ago he was sucking Hurts’s dick about how he was LJAX lite.
As i said then - can we let him finish the season before anointing him ANYTHING?
The fucking NYG defense defense is one of the worst in the league and they made hurts look pathetic.
So let’s slow the roll. Eh?
Giants defense is 17th in the league DVOA and top 10 in takeaways. They consistently shut teams down in the redzone - including TB last week. I wouldn't even put them in the bottom half of the league.....
Ummmm, a ranking of 17th in DVOA is the very definition of the bottom half of the league.
Math must not be your speciality?
Quote:
Exactly why it's such a crappy win. Anything that gives Mara ammo to not change anything is bae for the future of this franchise.
RV with correct sentiment.
All those turnovers and still had to hang on by skin of their teeth. The offensive drive at midfield after Xav McKinney picked it off was pure comedy. What was it 4th and 25 or so? And then a bad punt. Classic.
The Skura false start in the red zone on 3rd and short was another.
And the dropped ints at the end seemed to be almost foreshadowing a killer loss, but they pulled through.
Beat the Eagles and it’s still fargin’ painful...
Never mind, Half of BBI can't believe the Giants won and the other half wishes they did not.
Is a beautiful day in my Neighborhood
Is a beautiful day in my Neighborhood
+1
Too bad real fans can’t acknowledge that.
Dallas Goedert: 1 catch, 0 yards
Yikes
Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
Quote:
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.
Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.
If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...
Quote:
In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:
Quote:
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.
Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.
If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...
Yep. Why they went away from that is a complete mystery
Quote:
In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:
Quote:
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.
Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.
If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...
Not out of the question by any means. It may have been bigger than 17 pts...
Quote:
Barkley still reverted to dancing here and there but I saw some actual RB plays from him, so that was encouraging. He's 6'1", 245, they should drill it into him until he starts using his size.
Dallas Goedert: 1 catch, 0 yards
Yikes
You can almost hear Belichick say, "It's a Smith and Goedert game, make them throw to Reagor!"
I think you could say Love and McKinney should have had the INT before that pass. So you should not cherry pick plays that were flubbed.
agreed
Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game
Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game
Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.
Quote:
Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game
Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.
Lol well yeah, if you ignore the holding penalties, false starts, and missed blocks they played great. Lol wtf
Quote:
Someone needs to figure out how to stop the bleeding on our OLine. They are outclassed every game
Our Oline did not play bad. Barkley is not very good.
They both are about as underwhelming as you can be...
Quote:
In comment 15470817 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15470807 Simms11 said:
Quote:
still gave up over 200 yards rushing again! That’s not a good stat. They haven’t been able to stop the run all year.
Carter was useless against the run. All those runs to defensive left were virtually uncontested.
Yes. Running behind Lane Johnson just at will.
If Eagles didn’t throw a pass today they win 17 - 13...
Not out of the question by any means. It may have been bigger than 17 pts...
I was being nice...
I was thinking the same thing while watching the game.
For the life of me, I can't understand why the Eagles just didn't run the ball the entire second half.
The Giants defense showed no ability to stop the run and Hurts showed no ability to effectively throw the ball to his receivers.
I'm convinced that the Eagles win if they just run the ball the entire second half.
Hell, they had 100 yards on the ground in the third quarter alone.
It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.
I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.
Good win Giants, great defense
If they're picking the wrong people as head coaches, more time isn't going to fix it. It's just wasting more years with the wrong people as head coaches. He'll look better with a better roster, but that doesn't mean he 'learned' how to coach. His selling point as Head Coach is not 'offense guy' or 'defense guy'. It's CEO/ head of the program. And it doesn't look like the program is under control.
Firing coordinators and assistant coaches and never winning more than 7 games is not how you earn more time.
What is the point ? Are you seriously bothered by nyg fans being slightly happy right now? Seriously??
News flash, the fans ain’t running the team.
That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.
Quote:
OL with the first three picks.
That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.
They could draft on the OL for the first two picks.
Since they have Chicago's first as well, could be both
top ten picks. They desperately need an edge rusher as well.
I think Reagor dropped this one...
These Giants-Eagles games are always painful for one team or the other, aren't they?
Quote:
In comment 15470744 Beef Wellington said:
Quote:
OL with the first three picks.
That’s not how to draft. BPA at a position of need. OL os the biggest need, but pass rusher and ILB are not far behind.
.
They could draft on the OL for the first two picks.
Since they have Chicago's first as well, could be both
top ten picks. They desperately need an edge rusher as well.
So you would take an OL in the top 10 even if he were ranked in the 20s simply because he’s an OL?
Yep. And still, assholes on this site complain…
It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.
I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.
Good win Giants, great defense
Excellent post.
It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.
I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.
Good win Giants, great defense
+1
It doesn’t make the Giants a good team, but rather it s a step towards competitiveness with a very good defense. The offense needs lots of work including talent and coaching But it also needs playing together as units and as an offense. If that comes together we will be competitive.
I can’t understand why so called fans here can’t enjoy a ,win over the fxxcking Eagles. At least it’s worth two nights of enjoyment for fans. If you can only focus in the negative you belong in the trash with your Cowboy and Eagle Jerseys.
Good win Giants, great defense
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
Quote:
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
We are the only team this year to hold Eagles under 10 (and only second to hold them under 20 - SF in Week 2, a team people on BBI want us to emulate). Don’t get me wrong, we are far from a playoff team, but there are individual performances we have not seen in past years. More specifically, backup DB’s that actually look like they belong in the NFL. Also want to see more of Roche and less of Lorenzo Carter.
Defense made some plays but got torched on the ground by the Eagles run game. The INTs were exciting. Other than that you could have skipped the game, lol.
You did get to miss the usual anxiety!
They beat the Cowboys in red in I think 2005
Quote:
This is the first time we won in our retro/alternative jersey, right? Going back to Big Red...
They beat the Cowboys in red in I think 2005
They beat the Cowboys in 2016
Quote:
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
LOL!! You didn’t get anything out of the defensive performance?
They made your boy “LJAX lite”’ look like a JV QB.
But i get how that puts you in a bad spot; either your boy completely SUCKED, or what we thought was a terrible defense made him look that way.
Either way, makes you look bad.
But you’re often wrong, so not that surprising.
I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.
I’ll save my misery for another week. Knowing that Philly fans are seeing this game in their sleep warms my heart. Small victories.
Not really. These are the same wins we saw last year that are absolutely meaningless. They lost this game because the Eagles turned it over 4 times, one less time and they lose. There was nothing good about today. It’s not even about style points they just were bad.
Quote:
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
2) I am done with Barkley...and this is coming from one of the biggest proponents of the pick. Get the ball with less than 2 minutes and a narrow lead and you can't close it out with a #2 overall pick? Or even consider going for it on 4th and 3? Outside of the 32 yard run, he had what, 8 yards on 12 carries? Sorry. That is not all OL.
3) Still not sold on Jones, but they almost have no choice but to proceed one more year with him.
4) IF Gettleman really retires, it's a net gain for the Giants, but a real copout for ownership. They needed to actually fire him.
Quote:
In comment 15471248 djm said:
Quote:
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
If what you saw today is something to be happy about go for it.
I don’t care just because they beat the Eagles. I want to see a good functional football team. They were pathetic today, the Eagles were just a tad bit more pathetic.
Quote:
In comment 15471248 djm said:
Quote:
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
This. Any other year Reagor catches the ball and we lose another heartbreaker - even in years we were good.
I'll take wins over the Eagles any way we can get them, but I'm sure as a Giants fan I'm feeling better than the Eagles fans are right now to lose that way.
Quote:
In comment 15471248 djm said:
Quote:
Lol. All these”fans” who root for losses, knowing the guy currently in charge has shown to be a complete idiot with his choices so far. And even if (hopefully when!) he gets replaced, we have not idea if the guy who replaces him will be any better.
Meanwhile we beat a division rival and people are bitching.
Maybe we should go back to when the Eagles beat us 12 times in a row?
Lol scare quoting fans.
I want the Giants to be competing for titles again, but I have no faith in the current iteration of this team to do so. I'd rather have lost by 50 today, especially if a loss would have been a "fire everyone" moment like Ralph V suggested, because completely rebooting the FO, potentially a new coaching staff, and as much roster changes as the cap allows is the way forward to being competitive again, IMV.
If you think that makes me a worse fan, whatever
Baby steps.
The only guy moving people off the ball is Thomas and they hardly ever run left.
As someone mentioned - how do you trust Peart to play LT when Thomas is injured but won’t let him play RT. Baffling
2)despite the win, this is still a lousy team. Beating the Eagles doesn't change anything.
Fucking pointless. We could win a Super Bowl and there'd still be people here complaining about X, Y, and Z.
Rant over.
This argument is so fucking stupid.
a) The Giants are still awful at virtually every position, leaving them HUGE holes to fill in future years--a verey difficult rebuilding situation;
b) They got a large chunk of their entire victory via ints by dbs who are mostly never going to be stars, plus an incompetent Eagle qb;
c) Their two biggest draft investments in recent years, Jones and Barklay, still sucked; and
d) Winning in this fashion pushes us a bit lower in the draft.
Hey, I wanted and enjoyed the win, sorta, but it wasn't anything that psyched me up emotionally. A win based on evidence of growing talent would have been SO MUCH BETTER. Unfortunately, there wasn't any of that.
Or did I miss it?
you did miss it. The defense won the game and played really well while missing important peices. They played with a lot of "evidence of growing talent" Dex, X, Robinson, Love, Aziz, and Roach, Holmes Crowder.
All very young players that are getting better
This offensive line is incompetent and shamefully so. Papa and Carl Banks on post-game were lamenting how truly awful it is, how "they can't block anybody," how even three-man rush was getting to Jones, how Barkley was getting blown up at the line of scrimmage, etc. So no, any decent QB would not win with this offensive line. That is just a rather ridiculous statement.
What positions aren’t they awful at (besides kicker)?
Quote:
It was a horrible game by both teams. We were just a little less horrible.
If that makes you feel great, good for you.
I prefer good football where we look competent on both sides of the ball. I got nothing out of this game. It was the epitome of NFC Least football.
We all prefer good football but I really prefer beating the effing Iggles in an ugly game much more than losing to the effing Iggles in an ugly game.
No, it was an objectivity shitty football game for both offenses.
I do give the Giants defense credit, they got back to playing well.
Edge and OL are glaring holes, as well as linebacker.
Yeah, the offense sucks right now. But we aren’t “awful” at every position. You aren’t watching the games if that’s your actual opinion.