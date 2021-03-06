Peart/Solder

The Giants blocking is awful almost at every level. But Solder is probably the worst tackle in football. On the post-game show, Papa, Banks, and Meadows, especially Banks was going on that Solder simply cannot play and they have to try Peart. Papa was basically saying, it’s not like Peart is an unknown quantity, he started 3 games. In other words, the coaching staff thinks he is worse than Solder—if they didn’t they would play him. Now, that doesn’t mean they are right, but I can’t imagine they think he is any good if they keep playing Solder given that Nate is clearly done.
Or they just think Solder is better.
There has to be more to the picture here because objectively you would say solder is clearly awful and not the future. Let’s get Peart acclimated…. But that’s not happening.
Why he’s not starting is a mystery and yet no one will ask the question
The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?
Agreed. The only possible explanation is that they don't want him playing next to Hernandez, but that in my opinion is insufficient. Hernandez likely won't be resigned and we need to see what Peart can offer.
I have said that in addition to Solder, I would also bench Hernandez for Bredeson and Price for Skura. The OL would then be Thomas, Martin, Skura, Bredeson, and Peart.
When Peart started on the left side, he was not bad. not great, but not bad. Inconsistent.
I watch the skinner Oline breakdowns, and it seems on film that bears out. Soler is bad. Peart is less bad, but young with a chance to improve and a lot more athleticism.
Only thing that makes sense to me is that he A. is happy to be on the team and collect a check (banks implied this to a degree)
Has a hard time learning the plays or makes a ton of mental errors.
Neither really Jive because it looked like he worked really hard in the off season to get stronger, so laziness does not seem likely. puzzling
Banks was harping on this point, you draft a guy in the third round to contribute if you have the worst tackle in football (Banks didn’t say that but he called him a old car with bad brakes) you have to think a third round pick should be good enough to give a shot. The coaching staff must be really down on him
It really is bizarre. I can't imagine Peart could be worse than Solder on the right side. This OL is such a smelly pile. I wish we could trade with the Eagles OL... lol
if Solder starts, we know he is going to struggle. And we know he has no future here.
I do think it is unreasonable thought. Mara gets blamed for plenty of shit he doesn't do. I doubt he fills out the lineup card.
I actually don't even think DG would do this.
I'm sure Judges contract stipulates that game day decisions are his (And Roster decisions are defined)
besides. If there was an agenda (which I doubt) it would be to give jones the best chance to succeed ie play the best guy
These guys in a good year are playing and coaching for their jobs.
They wanted him to win the job out of camp so something is up.
Peart spent all of camp and much of the preseason at RT. He got no time at LT and they played him there.
I've seen nothing about him being moved to guard other than fan speculation from fans who want Isaiah Wilson to play RT.
But Isaiah Wilson has been practicing at guard.
The whole LT/RT thing also coincides with Andrews being back so maybe they are grooming Peart at G? I have no idea and we've had this discussion before where Peart is supposedly way too tall to be a guard but, if I am remembering correctly, I remember reading something about that. The ne t question then is who else is playing OT on the roster. If it us just Peart then everything I just wrote is moot.
Thanks
Furthermore, He is not the guy, and they don't want him. The point of not playing him, at all, is to make it CLEAR to management that he is NOT in their future plans.
Not my observations, one of the beats, just passing it along, but it does make sense to me.
Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?
Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?
Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?
Roche plays a lot now. I think they split…probably good to stay fresh and strong. Carter made a huge play today at the goal line.
Sad...
Not at all. Mealy Mouth is the puppeteer.
Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?
Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?
Roche plays a lot now. I think they split…probably good to stay fresh and strong. Carter made a huge play today at the goal line.
He was also the guy that kept getting beat on the RPOs that Hurts was running.
But since it seems fairly obvious that Mara forced Garrett on Judge, is it at all possible that Mara is calling for Solder to start given his contract and not wanting the optics of paying millions to a backup? Off the wall thought maybe, but is it a totally unreasonable thought?
Not at all. Mealy Mouth is the puppeteer.
MAnon? LMFAO!
I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.
The only wild thing I can think of is they know Hernandez is a weak link and don’t want to hurt Peart’s confidence lining up next to him. Other than that, it makes zero sense to continue to play Solder over Peart.
I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.
It is too early to claim Peart is a 3rd round bust. You are only basing it on the premise that he isn't playing ahead of a cooked Solder instead of basing it on what Peart was when he was drafted and what he still needs to develop in his game.
The proper perspective is Peart was a late 3rd round pick out of a less than dynamic football program at Connecticut. He has good size and length but needed a ton of work on lower body mechanics per Sy'56 draft review. Further in that review, Sy rated him as a decent prospect but with only a 75 grade which is "Future backup/possible starter". I bolded the important piece for better focus.
Everybody wants to see Nate Solder benched and better play at Offensive Tackle, including the coaches. But it's just obvious Peart isn't ready to be that solution, or at least not yet.
The only wild thing I can think of is they know Hernandez is a weak link and don’t want to hurt Peart’s confidence lining up next to him. Other than that, it makes zero sense to continue to play Solder over Peart.
I can't imagine that sitting on the bench is much of a confidence builder
^This. Solder is a known quantity. Peart is at least an unknown. And right now, that's unfortunately the best that we can hope for on the OL.
It would seem that Peart is better than Solder at LT and Solder is better than Peart at RT. Or, Peart is so awful at RT they didn't dare leave him there.
Bottom line: Seems obvious we need a new RT, making 4 out of 5 OL spots in need of upgrade, or major question mark with returning injured players.
both suck so somewhat entertainingly decided to just declare Peart eligible and play them both at RT.
I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.
It is too early to claim Peart is a 3rd round bust. You are only basing it on the premise that he isn't playing ahead of a cooked Solder instead of basing it on what Peart was when he was drafted and what he still needs to develop in his game.
The proper perspective is Peart was a late 3rd round pick out of a less than dynamic football program at Connecticut. He has good size and length but needed a ton of work on lower body mechanics per Sy'56 draft review. Further in that review, Sy rated him as a decent prospect but with only a 75 grade which is "Future backup/possible starter". I bolded the important piece for better focus.
Everybody wants to see Nate Solder benched and better play at Offensive Tackle, including the coaches. But it's just obvious Peart isn't ready to be that solution, or at least not yet.
It's still kind of early for Peart to be a bust, true. On the other hand, if he can't beat out Solder, who is the worst starting tackle in the NFL, on a team that's rebuilding then odds are it's because the coaches think Peart is worse than the worst starting tackle in the NFL.
Now it's possible that this coaching staff has it's head up it's ass and is wrong (Graham seems to be the only coach worth a damn to me) but it's definitely looking more likely that Peart's a bust than a long term asset.
It would seem that Peart is better than Solder at LT and Solder is better than Peart at RT. Or, Peart is so awful at RT they didn't dare leave him there.
Bottom line: Seems obvious we need a new RT, making 4 out of 5 OL spots in need of upgrade, or major question mark with returning injured players.
Would be strange considering he was a RT since his Jr year at college
Yesterday Peart was uses as a blocking TE on both Left and Right side. He was outside of Thomas and later noticed him outside of Solder. So, maybe he’s our swing Blocking TE…. And in the mean time they hope no-one crushes Jones.
Side note- I was reviewing the game highlights pictures and noticed Hernandez locked up in a block with his eyes shut!.. just an observation!
This year, I didn't agree with Solder starting, but the decision was made. Once he proved it was a mistake, there is no logic, in my opinion, to sticking with him over Peart. Peart actually has a chance to be part of the future, Solder does not. It would be better to get Peart on the field and truly see where he is and where they think he can be. I find it very hard to believe he is appreciably worse than solder in practice.
So hopefully the Front Office has some new player evaluation guys by then because nobody in-house currently can assess Offensive Linemen for shit...
Exactly! Makes no sense.