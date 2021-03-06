Peart/Solder

The Giants blocking is awful almost at every level. But Solder is probably the worst tackle in football. On the post-game show, Papa, Banks, and Meadows, especially Banks was going on that Solder simply cannot play and they have to try Peart. Papa was basically saying, it’s not like Peart is an unknown quantity, he started 3 games. In other words, the coaching staff thinks he is worse than Solder—if they didn’t they would play him. Now, that doesn’t mean they are right, but I can’t imagine they think he is any good if they keep playing Solder given that Nate is clearly done.