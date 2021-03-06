for display only
Peart/Solder

Essex : 11/28/2021 10:00 pm
The Giants blocking is awful almost at every level. But Solder is probably the worst tackle in football. On the post-game show, Papa, Banks, and Meadows, especially Banks was going on that Solder simply cannot play and they have to try Peart. Papa was basically saying, it’s not like Peart is an unknown quantity, he started 3 games. In other words, the coaching staff thinks he is worse than Solder—if they didn’t they would play him. Now, that doesn’t mean they are right, but I can’t imagine they think he is any good if they keep playing Solder given that Nate is clearly done.
I don't get it  
mphbullet36 : 11/28/2021 10:01 pm : link
The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?
RE: I don't get it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 10:02 pm : link
In comment 15471412 mphbullet36 said:

The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?


This.
Just a thought  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 10:04 pm : link
Peart seems better in run blocking. With Rudolph and Kaden out maybe they just don’t have confidence in pass blocking without help. They came out trying to throw today.

Or they just think Solder is better.
Yeah I’ve heard that about the LT vs RT  
mattlawson : 11/28/2021 10:04 pm : link
It just doesn’t make any sense if you are going on the premise that it’s a meritocracy and if you don’t produce results you’re out.

There has to be more to the picture here because objectively you would say solder is clearly awful and not the future. Let’s get Peart acclimated…. But that’s not happening.

Why he’s not starting is a mystery and yet no one will ask the question
promises must have been made to Solder  
CMicks3110 : 11/28/2021 10:04 pm : link
Solder should do the right thing and bench himself now
RE: RE: I don't get it  
AcidTest : 11/28/2021 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15471415 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15471412 mphbullet36 said:





The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?



This.


Agreed. The only possible explanation is that they don't want him playing next to Hernandez, but that in my opinion is insufficient. Hernandez likely won't be resigned and we need to see what Peart can offer.

I have said that in addition to Solder, I would also bench Hernandez for Bredeson and Price for Skura. The OL would then be Thomas, Martin, Skura, Bredeson, and Peart.
Really baffling  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 10:09 pm : link
But, I held out hope that Garrett fired would move Peart to RT. I guess it wasn't a Garrett only decision. Is Peart terrible in practice? Solder is certainly terrible week in and week out, so I don't see how Peart can be worse, especially as a young player who actually has a chance of being part of the franchise's future.
I honestly don't get it.  
dancing blue bear : 11/28/2021 10:11 pm : link
Soler is so bad I notice his poor plays when I'm not looking.

When Peart started on the left side, he was not bad. not great, but not bad. Inconsistent.

I watch the skinner Oline breakdowns, and it seems on film that bears out. Soler is bad. Peart is less bad, but young with a chance to improve and a lot more athleticism.

Only thing that makes sense to me is that he A. is happy to be on the team and collect a check (banks implied this to a degree)

Has a hard time learning the plays or makes a ton of mental errors.

Neither really Jive because it looked like he worked really hard in the off season to get stronger, so laziness does not seem likely. puzzling
RE: Really baffling  
Essex : 11/28/2021 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15471427 Matt M. said:

But, I held out hope that Garrett fired would move Peart to RT. I guess it wasn't a Garrett only decision. Is Peart terrible in practice? Solder is certainly terrible week in and week out, so I don't see how Peart can be worse, especially as a young player who actually has a chance of being part of the franchise's future.

Banks was harping on this point, you draft a guy in the third round to contribute if you have the worst tackle in football (Banks didn’t say that but he called him a old car with bad brakes) you have to think a third round pick should be good enough to give a shot. The coaching staff must be really down on him
It legitimately makes no sense  
AcesUp : 11/28/2021 10:17 pm : link
You can usually find a reason for some of these unpopular decisions, there is none here. The coaches clearly can’t see the forrest through the trees. Solder has been bad, Peart has proven that he’s no more a liability than Solder and you have exactly 1 OL that you can pencil in for a starting job next year…play the young player. What is going on here?
Just a thought  
bigblue5611 : 11/28/2021 10:18 pm : link
But since it seems fairly obvious that Mara forced Garrett on Judge, is it at all possible that Mara is calling for Solder to start given his contract and not wanting the optics of paying millions to a backup? Off the wall thought maybe, but is it a totally unreasonable thought?
I actually think Solder IS the worst tackle in football  
dancing blue bear : 11/28/2021 10:19 pm : link
According to one of the ranking sites. Still somewhat opion based but a decent baramoter
RE: I don't get it  
Johnny5 : 11/28/2021 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15471412 mphbullet36 said:

The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?

It really is bizarre. I can't imagine Peart could be worse than Solder on the right side. This OL is such a smelly pile. I wish we could trade with the Eagles OL... lol
and  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 10:19 pm : link
if Peart starts and struggles, I don't have a huge problem with that. At least you know what you have.

if Solder starts, we know he is going to struggle. And we know he has no future here.
RE: Just a thought  
dancing blue bear : 11/28/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15471449 bigblue5611 said:

But since it seems fairly obvious that Mara forced Garrett on Judge, is it at all possible that Mara is calling for Solder to start given his contract and not wanting the optics of paying millions to a backup? Off the wall thought maybe, but is it a totally unreasonable thought?


I do think it is unreasonable thought. Mara gets blamed for plenty of shit he doesn't do. I doubt he fills out the lineup card.

I actually don't even think DG would do this.

I'm sure Judges contract stipulates that game day decisions are his (And Roster decisions are defined)

besides. If there was an agenda (which I doubt) it would be to give jones the best chance to succeed ie play the best guy

These guys in a good year are playing and coaching for their jobs.
Maybe coaches want to see Peart practice more at RT,  
George from PA : 11/28/2021 10:23 pm : link
As I see absolutely no reason why Solder is playing over Peart
He was at left tackle a few weeks  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11/28/2021 10:32 pm : link
Probably prepared atLT with the uncertainty of Thomas coming back and lasting. Maybe he needed a week or two to get the RT sets back in order for a week. I’m know I’m reaching but it’s shocking he is not in.

They wanted him to win the job out of camp so something is up.
Did someone say Peart was getting reps at G?  
robbieballs2003 : 11/28/2021 10:33 pm : link
The whole LT/RT thing also coincides with Andrews being back so maybe they are grooming Peart at G? I have no idea and we've had this discussion before where Peart is supposedly way too tall to be a guard but, if I am remembering correctly, I remember reading something about that. The ne t question then is who else is playing OT on the roster. If it us just Peart then everything I just wrote is moot.
RE: Maybe coaches want to see Peart practice more at RT,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 10:34 pm : link
In comment 15471465 George from PA said:

As I see absolutely no reason why Solder is playing over Peart


Peart spent all of camp and much of the preseason at RT. He got no time at LT and they played him there.
RE: Did someone say Peart was getting reps at G?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11/28/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15471489 robbieballs2003 said:

The whole LT/RT thing also coincides with Andrews being back so maybe they are grooming Peart at G? I have no idea and we've had this discussion before where Peart is supposedly way too tall to be a guard but, if I am remembering correctly, I remember reading something about that. The ne t question then is who else is playing OT on the roster. If it us just Peart then everything I just wrote is moot.


I've seen nothing about him being moved to guard other than fan speculation from fans who want Isaiah Wilson to play RT.

But Isaiah Wilson has been practicing at guard.
RE: RE: Did someone say Peart was getting reps at G?  
robbieballs2003 : 11/28/2021 10:37 pm : link
In comment 15471492 Eric from BBI said:

In comment 15471489 robbieballs2003 said:





The whole LT/RT thing also coincides with Andrews being back so maybe they are grooming Peart at G? I have no idea and we've had this discussion before where Peart is supposedly way too tall to be a guard but, if I am remembering correctly, I remember reading something about that. The ne t question then is who else is playing OT on the roster. If it us just Peart then everything I just wrote is moot.



I've seen nothing about him being moved to guard other than fan speculation from fans who want Isaiah Wilson to play RT.

But Isaiah Wilson has been practicing at guard.


Thanks
I guess we have to trust our coaches  
5BowlsSoon : 11/28/2021 10:41 pm : link
Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?
It’s not a good sign for Peart  
UberAlias : 11/28/2021 10:42 pm : link
At this point he’s looking like another wasted pick.
I think the truth is, as one sportswriter put it.  
Red Right Hand : 11/28/2021 10:44 pm : link
They aren't playing peart to see what he has, because as far as they are concerned they already know. He's not the guy, and not the future. Judgement is in, and has been passed.

Furthermore, He is not the guy, and they don't want him. The point of not playing him, at all, is to make it CLEAR to management that he is NOT in their future plans.

Not my observations, one of the beats, just passing it along, but it does make sense to me.
RE: I guess we have to trust our coaches  
Angel Eyes : 11/28/2021 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15471498 5BowlsSoon said:

Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?

Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?
RE: and  
Matt M. : 11/28/2021 11:04 pm : link
In comment 15471456 Eric from BBI said:

if Peart starts and struggles, I don't have a huge problem with that. At least you know what you have.

if Solder starts, we know he is going to struggle. And we know he has no future here.
Exactly.
RE: RE: I guess we have to trust our coaches  
5BowlsSoon : 11/28/2021 11:09 pm : link
In comment 15471519 Angel Eyes said:

In comment 15471498 5BowlsSoon said:





Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?


Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?


Roche plays a lot now. I think they split…probably good to stay fresh and strong. Carter made a huge play today at the goal line.
.  
Banks : 11/28/2021 11:18 pm : link
I don't mean this sarcastically, but how much worse could Peart be? Solder is about as bad as we've seen. I've lost track of many plays people have run by him instantly. Immediately Barkley, Booker, Gallman, etc... have someone with a foot of them. Jones has to focus on avoiding the sack before making his reads. We've made some bad signings over the years, but he has to be the worst. I hate saying that because he seems like a good guy, but it has not been a good run here
If Peart starts and struggles I can handle that…  
Scuzzlebutt : 11/28/2021 11:26 pm : link
At least he is young and could improve with experience. Solder is awful and he is not getting any better. Starting Soldef makes no sense.
It’s sad Peart doesn’t have enough game to start over Solder  
Jimmy Googs : 11/28/2021 11:34 pm : link
at this point.

Sad...
You all noticed  
D HOS : 11/28/2021 11:57 pm : link
There were a few snaps where both solder and peart were side by side, peart as an extra tackle? Heavy package I guess. If you can't really decide who to play, play them both?
RE: Just a thought  
Silver Spoon : 12:35 am : link
In comment 15471449 bigblue5611 said:

But since it seems fairly obvious that Mara forced Garrett on Judge, is it at all possible that Mara is calling for Solder to start given his contract and not wanting the optics of paying millions to a backup? Off the wall thought maybe, but is it a totally unreasonable thought?


Not at all. Mealy Mouth is the puppeteer.
Really need a reporter  
Ike#88 : 7:18 am : link
to ask the question and pursue an answer from the brain trust. This is too obvious to just have fans watch Solder and say oh well, it is what it is. When is Judges next media availability? Should be the first question asked.
This continues to confound  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:21 am : link
Me.
RE: RE: RE: I guess we have to trust our coaches  
section125 : 7:24 am : link
In comment 15471533 5BowlsSoon said:

In comment 15471519 Angel Eyes said:





In comment 15471498 5BowlsSoon said:





Don’t you think they all want the best player playing too? I can’t imagine them not. What purpose would that serve them?


Right, so Lorenzo Carter is better than Roche?



Roche plays a lot now. I think they split…probably good to stay fresh and strong. Carter made a huge play today at the goal line.


He was also the guy that kept getting beat on the RPOs that Hurts was running.
maybe Peart is a much better LT  
bc4life : 8:01 am : link
Maybe there is reluctance to switch Thomas to RT, or at least that is part of the equation.
RE: RE: Just a thought  
BMac : 8:01 am : link
In comment 15471631 Silver Spoon said:

In comment 15471449 bigblue5611 said:





But since it seems fairly obvious that Mara forced Garrett on Judge, is it at all possible that Mara is calling for Solder to start given his contract and not wanting the optics of paying millions to a backup? Off the wall thought maybe, but is it a totally unreasonable thought?



Not at all. Mealy Mouth is the puppeteer.


MAnon? LMFAO!
The coaching staff clearly doesn't trust Peart. But they know they  
Heisenberg : 8:06 am : link
both suck so somewhat entertainingly decided to just declare Peart eligible and play them both at RT.

I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.
RE: and  
Spider56 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15471456 Eric from BBI said:

if Peart starts and struggles, I don't have a huge problem with that. At least you know what you have.

if Solder starts, we know he is going to struggle. And we know he has no future here.


The only wild thing I can think of is they know Hernandez is a weak link and don’t want to hurt Peart’s confidence lining up next to him. Other than that, it makes zero sense to continue to play Solder over Peart.
RE: The coaching staff clearly doesn't trust Peart. But they know they  
chick310 : 9:02 am : link
In comment 15471711 Heisenberg said:

both suck so somewhat entertainingly decided to just declare Peart eligible and play them both at RT.

I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.


It is too early to claim Peart is a 3rd round bust. You are only basing it on the premise that he isn't playing ahead of a cooked Solder instead of basing it on what Peart was when he was drafted and what he still needs to develop in his game.

The proper perspective is Peart was a late 3rd round pick out of a less than dynamic football program at Connecticut. He has good size and length but needed a ton of work on lower body mechanics per Sy'56 draft review. Further in that review, Sy rated him as a decent prospect but with only a 75 grade which is "Future backup/possible starter". I bolded the important piece for better focus.

Everybody wants to see Nate Solder benched and better play at Offensive Tackle, including the coaches. But it's just obvious Peart isn't ready to be that solution, or at least not yet.
RE: RE: and  
Bill in UT : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15471739 Spider56 said:



The only wild thing I can think of is they know Hernandez is a weak link and don’t want to hurt Peart’s confidence lining up next to him. Other than that, it makes zero sense to continue to play Solder over Peart.


I can't imagine that sitting on the bench is much of a confidence builder
RE: and  
AcidTest : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15471456 Eric from BBI said:

if Peart starts and struggles, I don't have a huge problem with that. At least you know what you have.

if Solder starts, we know he is going to struggle. And we know he has no future here.


^This. Solder is a known quantity. Peart is at least an unknown. And right now, that's unfortunately the best that we can hope for on the OL.
LT and RT  
fkap : 9:18 am : link
aren't the same position.

It would seem that Peart is better than Solder at LT and Solder is better than Peart at RT. Or, Peart is so awful at RT they didn't dare leave him there.

Bottom line: Seems obvious we need a new RT, making 4 out of 5 OL spots in need of upgrade, or major question mark with returning injured players.
Are there any reports of Peart's work habits?  
US1 Giants : 9:19 am : link
Poor work habits come to mind only because I can't think of any other reason for him not to play.
Only thing I can think of right now is that  
Simms11 : 10:01 am : link
Peart is a much better swing tackle and can come in at Right or left tackle and perhaps they do not want Solder at LT if Thomas has another injury. Agree that Peart NEEDS to be the RT now and get Solder back on the bench. Solder has been astronomically horrid! And along with Hernandez, the whole right side is extremely bad and I don’t think the line has been this bad in a few years and last years line was actually better, believe it or not!
RE: RE: The coaching staff clearly doesn't trust Peart. But they know they  
Heisenberg : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15471783 chick310 said:

In comment 15471711 Heisenberg said:





both suck so somewhat entertainingly decided to just declare Peart eligible and play them both at RT.

I can understand the demand to play Peart over Solder, but I guess I accept that the Giants think that Peart won't outplay the terrible Solder. Peart appears to be a 3rd round bust and Solder is completely cooked. Both are not the answer. I hope the Giants pick a tackle with one of their first rd picks next year.



It is too early to claim Peart is a 3rd round bust. You are only basing it on the premise that he isn't playing ahead of a cooked Solder instead of basing it on what Peart was when he was drafted and what he still needs to develop in his game.

The proper perspective is Peart was a late 3rd round pick out of a less than dynamic football program at Connecticut. He has good size and length but needed a ton of work on lower body mechanics per Sy'56 draft review. Further in that review, Sy rated him as a decent prospect but with only a 75 grade which is "Future backup/possible starter". I bolded the important piece for better focus.

Everybody wants to see Nate Solder benched and better play at Offensive Tackle, including the coaches. But it's just obvious Peart isn't ready to be that solution, or at least not yet.


It's still kind of early for Peart to be a bust, true. On the other hand, if he can't beat out Solder, who is the worst starting tackle in the NFL, on a team that's rebuilding then odds are it's because the coaches think Peart is worse than the worst starting tackle in the NFL.

Now it's possible that this coaching staff has it's head up it's ass and is wrong (Graham seems to be the only coach worth a damn to me) but it's definitely looking more likely that Peart's a bust than a long term asset.
RE: LT and RT  
Thunderstruck27 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15471818 fkap said:

aren't the same position.

It would seem that Peart is better than Solder at LT and Solder is better than Peart at RT. Or, Peart is so awful at RT they didn't dare leave him there.

Bottom line: Seems obvious we need a new RT, making 4 out of 5 OL spots in need of upgrade, or major question mark with returning injured players.


Would be strange considering he was a RT since his Jr year at college
RE: maybe Peart is a much better LT  
Adirondack GMen : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15471703 bc4life said:

Maybe there is reluctance to switch Thomas to RT, or at least that is part of the equation.

Yesterday Peart was uses as a blocking TE on both Left and Right side. He was outside of Thomas and later noticed him outside of Solder. So, maybe he’s our swing Blocking TE…. And in the mean time they hope no-one crushes Jones.
Side note- I was reviewing the game highlights pictures and noticed Hernandez locked up in a block with his eyes shut!.. just an observation!
Sadly I think the coaches are telling us their reality  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:56 am : link
and they think Solder gives them a better chance to win. Who knows? Maybe Peart asked to be a backup this year so he can learn. Maybe he sucks in practice. Maybe he has trouble in the film room. The coaches all want to win, I;d say they are desperate to win. So then? I think the mystery isn't a mystery.
It's just another example  
AcesUp : 11:12 am : link
of a franchise that desperately grasps at mediocrity instead of exercising some foresight. This is a pattern. I'm tired of the Giants being a dumb, short-sighted and reactive franchise. It's exhausting.
RE: It's just another example  
Matt M. : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15472061 AcesUp said:

of a franchise that desperately grasps at mediocrity instead of exercising some foresight. This is a pattern. I'm tired of the Giants being a dumb, short-sighted and reactive franchise. It's exhausting.
I agree. It's the same reason I didn't understand the fake rotation last year or the start of this year. We already knew the OL sucked. It was not great once Lemieux started for a COVID infected Hernandez. But, the run blocking did improve. We already knew what we had with the guys ahead of Lemieux and Peart. What rationale is there for not playing them to both gain experience and better evaluate where they are? Zeitler was not in their future plans. Hernandez may or may not have been. Peart was. To me, it made more sense to play Lemieux at LG every snap, Hernandez at RG every snap, and Peart at RT every snap for the last several weeks.

This year, I didn't agree with Solder starting, but the decision was made. Once he proved it was a mistake, there is no logic, in my opinion, to sticking with him over Peart. Peart actually has a chance to be part of the future, Solder does not. It would be better to get Peart on the field and truly see where he is and where they think he can be. I find it very hard to believe he is appreciably worse than solder in practice.
If Peart cannot show he is even serviceable at Right Tackle  
Jimmy Googs : 11:36 am : link
by season's end, the Giants will need to plan for 2 new Offensive Tackles next year. Probably one from Free Agency where decent ones are rare, and one from the draft.

So hopefully the Front Office has some new player evaluation guys by then because nobody in-house currently can assess Offensive Linemen for shit...
There's lots of strange decisions in Giant Land  
ghost718 : 11:42 am : link
Someone should make a list
RE: If Peart cannot show he is even serviceable at Right Tackle  
Matt M. : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15472138 Jimmy Googs said:

by season's end, the Giants will need to plan for 2 new Offensive Tackles next year. Probably one from Free Agency where decent ones are rare, and one from the draft.

So hopefully the Front Office has some new player evaluation guys by then because nobody in-house currently can assess Offensive Linemen for shit...
How can he show it if he doesn't play?
RE: I don't get it  
Victor in CT : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15471412 mphbullet36 said:

The giants had enough confidence to start Peart to protect Daniel Jones blind side but Solder plays over him at RT?


Exactly! Makes no sense.
