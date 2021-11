Is the OL excuse a myth?

1) Sacks per game (since we're still in the middle of bye weeks, not every team has played the same amount of games, so per game average is more fair)



2) Sack percentage (this does not need to be altered since it is already adjusted for pass attempts)



3) Pressures per game



4) Pressure percentage



5) Hurries per game



6) Hits per game



7) Average pocket time

SACKS PER GAME

SACK PERCENTAGE

PRESSURES PER GAME

PRESSURE PERCENTAGE

HURRIES PER GAME

HITS PER GAME

AVERAGE POCKET TIME

all stats drawn from pro-football-reference.

I put this together for a reply in the Terps callout thread, but realize that many people may be avoiding what they assume is just a callout thread.In any case, as we've gone through the litany of explanations for DJ's inconsistent and/or middling performances, it seems that the only one that really remains active is that DJ is hampered by what many fans want to describe as the worst OL in football.There are a number of metrics that can be used to track OL play, particularly as it relates to the passing game. Here are a few that I'm looking at:----------------------1. Vikings (1.36)2. Buccaneers (1.36)3. Rams (1.55)16. Giants (2.09)30. Ravens (3.27)31. Seahawks (3.30)32. Bears (3.36)1. Buccaneers (3.1%)2. Vikings (3.5%)3. Bills (3.9%)14. Giants (5.6%)30. Browns (8.6%)31. Seahawks (10.3%)32. Bears (10.7%)1. Rams (4.8)2. Buccaneers (5.1)3. Patriots (6.3)19. Giants (8.8)30. Vikings (10.3)31. Jets (10.4)32. Broncos (10.5)1. Buccaneers (11.5%)2. Rams (12.3%)3. Steelers (16.4%)16. Giants (22.1%)30. Panthers (26.2%)31. Seahawks (27.2%)32. Broncos (28.4%)1. Patriots (1.25)2. Rams (1.27)3. Titans (1.33)16. Giants (3.45)30. Broncos (4.54)31. Bills (4.73)32. Vikings (4.91)1. Browns (1.42)2. Cardinals (1.45)3. Buccaneers (1.73)21. Giants (3.27)30. Vikings (4.00)31. Colts (4.58)32. Falcons (5.09)(in seconds)1. Washington (2.5)2. Eagles (2.4)3. Seahawks (2.4)13. Giants (2.2)30. Texans (2.0)31. Packers (2.0)32. Steelers (1.9)--------------------If the Giants have the worst OL in football, and if DJ is being so hampered by their poor play, shouldn't the Giants be the worst in the league in at least one of these categories?The numbers say that they're middle of the pack across the board when it comes to pass protection. Link - ( New Window