If the Giants move on from Jones, who do you want?

Disaster is awarding Jones a long term contract. It sounds improbable but have you seen the decisionmaking by the Giants?
So I want to trade Jones in the offseason. I think he can net a valuable pick in a loaded draft.
Then you look at the QB situations on teams like Philly and the 49ers and see if you can pluck out a reasonable starter. Btw, very much disagree with the poster above who says Garoppolo isn’t an upgrade over Jones. JG is not a pro bowler but is a competent NFL QB and is much better. I expect everyone saw that news report that the 9ers are planning to trade Garoppolo in 2022.
They're actually fairly comparable players. Even if you give the edge to Jones, it seems like the attitude from fans and around the league towards him is vastly different than it was for Trubisky as he was leaving the Bears - Trubisky was seen universally as being a huge bust.
Prefer for the time being a Cap Friendly Free Agent as we rebuild this roster (Like a Minshew) and look at the draft in 2023 or 2024.
So you want to move on from jones for Gardner minshew??
This is why I hate cap talk.
If we somehow were able to flip DJ and get GM for half the price in a year that we're facing a cap crunch and are likely to part ways with DJ anyway, why would that be a bad idea, if it allows us to sign some help or extend some young talent?
Why is this so crazy? Do I view Minshew as a long term solution? Probably not. But, I think his play 2 years in Jax was enough to think he could fill a spot or challenge Jones. I don't get the hate for him.
Like I said, he may not be your franchise, but he also hasn't sucked.
RE: RE: At least GT is on record wanting Corral in the draft
RE: RE: RE: At least GT is on record wanting Corral in the draft
would bring in Minshew and then draft Matt Corral if he drops in the draft to the late first round. Then you have a real QB competition and keep all three and build special packages for the players using their strengths.
Thanks. Pickett is the most intriguing to me, but I admit to now knowing enough about Ridder at this point. Willis is the type of guy I wouldn't mind taking a flyer on if he hell to us in the 3rd or 4th round.
No vet crazy $ and picks for me. We have to rebuild the OL (AGAIN) no matter who we get. Whats the best way to do that? with our draft picks.
1-Go to the draft. Can we get any picks for DJ ? Darnold got a 2, 4 and 6. If the new GM :-) wants to go in a different direction, if we can get picks for jones so we can continue to build the OL and DL in the draft with 5 picks in the top 79, and have to use a first rounder or later first rounder for QB, I like Pickett from Pitt. I have watched him play a few times and a bunch of highlight stuff on him and he can do it all. He is athletic, throws a good ball and has a strong enough arm. Malik is a super unreal athlete who has a gun . Liberty competition is the concern but he has a higher ceiling for sure. The Pundits "no QBs in this draft' is noise. WHEN have they been right? Who has been right? Darnold, Rosen...were supposed to be can't miss studs. Yup.
2-go with a minshew type to compete with DJ for the starting spot while we rebuild. Lower risk and lower upside.
Nobody can excel with this OL so that is job #1 in the first 5 picks including 1 or 2 pass rushers or ILBs.
Lots of moving parts. But the GM may want to start over with his tools and "groceries"
Despite the slump, I still see Willis going no later than the second round. The skill set is too dynamic.
Like I said, I need to see how the market plays out with the current NFL starters. There are SO many potential layers out there. The Watson Sweepstakes should be a no-brainer, but Mara won't touch that. Huge blowback factor.
I'd certainly kick the tires on a Wilson acquisition and dial up the Raiders if they want to part ways with Carr. I really like Carr.
then they say the picks have to be used on the lines.
Isn't that forcing picks?
No and there is no comparison. QBs either work or they don't. With oline there is a wide range of acceptable play. Oline does not have to be franchise/Pro Bowl Level to be a good player.
If a Tannehill type is a mid-range QB (Say 12-18 range NFL QB), you would be looking to move on from him. But an OT that is a midrange OT is a keeper.
Despite the slump, I still see Willis going no later than the second round. The skill set is too dynamic.
Like I said, I need to see how the market plays out with the current NFL starters. There are SO many potential layers out there. The Watson Sweepstakes should be a no-brainer, but Mara won't touch that. Huge blowback factor.
I'd certainly kick the tires on a Wilson acquisition and dial up the Raiders if they want to part ways with Carr. I really like Carr.
I didn't mention Carr because I don't expect him to be available. I would take him.
Wilson is tough because how much of his struggles are the injury, how much are the crap around him, and how much is age?
Watson is clearly the best of this group, but I wouldn't touch that.
but I do wonder what kind of trade value Daniel Jones has?
I know what Rosen and Darnold fetched, but I don't think DJ would get near as much as either of those guys got...but I don't know for sure.
I am curious though.
I'm sticking with the Darnold comp - if the Jets can grab a second for Darnold, that should be within our expectations for Jones. Darnold is one of the few QBs who I actually think Jones is better than...
Who the Big anti-Jones guys are promoting and I will keep a record of this and follow that person next year.
Bw
Terps
Debaser
Other big hate Jones guys…..let us know who is so great that you are coveting?
and that would prove absolutely nothing. Jones would still be an awful QB and not worth a half a decade of patience.
No, it would prove something….it would prove all you loud mouths don’t know anything except to bitch moan and complain.
For instance, are these Jones Haters prepared to hate on Trevor Lawrence? Why not? Look at his numbers….
The reason they won’t hate on him is because they are willing to give him more time for Jax to surround him with better talent. But these Jones haters made up their mind very early in Jones career. Some after one season, some after the second season. They don’t care about his surrounding talent….and none of them want him to succeed because it would make them look stupid.
So yeah….I’m taking notes on the Jones haters to see who they want to be our QB next year so I can keep reminding them how their guy is doing. But I suppose few if any of those guys will want to go on record….they are more critics than fans. You only hear from them when something is going poorly.
So Producer, who do you want to qb our boys next year?
Like what ? I am not a GM. But let's face it around here it is like the emperor is not wearing any clothes. Jones was a WTF pick. 3 years later not much has changed except the excuses ... weapons, Garrett, not it is oline.
lol if you seriously are manning multiple handles to talk giants football you've got some issues.
is a better QB than Darnold at this point...for sure...however...
when Darnold left the Jets I think teams really used their draft grades as a measure on what to give up for him and I think league execs (generally speaking) were higher on Darnold when he was drafted than Jones.
I think NFL execs made the same kinds of excuses for Darnold as I see here on BBI with Jones except he doesn't have the same high draft marks.
Darnold is better. He has a better arm ; can make a broader range of throw and is still mobile. Cam Newton just like I siad is going to throw a bunch of picks. It is hard to play well on a team that has a bad oline and is talent deficient. I think the Panthers are about what the Giants are with better coaching. Bad teams can make good QBs look bad. That is not to say Jones is a good QB or that we should wait around see what he can do.
Darnold actually sucks and I never, ever saw it in him. Jones at least teases competent and I think he is competent with a good line. I often wonder how he would do with Dallas, for example - a good line and a couple of really good RBs.
Again if the Giants cut Jones it costs them 8M cap dollars
then they say the picks have to be used on the lines.
Isn't that forcing picks?
So Terps, who do you want to qb the Giants next year? I haven’t seen your answer yet. Is this question above your pay grade? I know this question is asking you for your input, not your criticism, which is not what you usually do.
Is this serious? Didn't I just post this info above?
Okay I see your answer and have copied it for future use. Let’s see how the college qbs you prefer over Jones do next year. Thanks for playing.
RE: RE: RE: RE: At least GT is on record wanting Corral in the draft
It's called reading. It usually works best left to right...
Lol. I guess sometimes if you don’t his “show all” you probably won’t see all the posts. I think I did that here. Okay, I now see your answer….you like Watson and apparently don’t seem to care about his possible transgressions. And you like Carr.
Just curious….How would the Giants pay Watson’s salary and stay within the cap? We are already almost maxed out for 2022.
I also see you named about 4 college kids you like…are you saying we should take one of them in round one if we don’t pick up Watson, Wilson, or Carr?
The ONLY reason I advocated to keep him around was the cap hit. With that gone I'll drive him to the airport and wish him well.
Jones has an interesting contract, I sadly went down the rabbit hole a few months ago to confirm he’s got a roster bonus (Spotrac says he does, but I confirmed that independently because they are often wrong).
With the number of picks and the tight cap space in 2022, the best outcome in my view would be trading for a 2023 2nd or 3rd round pick.
I think you can acquire a guy like Mariota for 2M and come out in the black.
is that I need to pay more attention to Matt Corral.
As for the Liberty QB, that seems like a hell of a risk to me. Either way, you are going to get people saying, "I told you I was right about him!"
Corral, if not for the weak QB crop this year, would be seen as a Top 15-20 player at best and that is only because he plays QB. There are things I like about his game. I like his accuracy and his situational awareness. That being said, I am not sure he has the arm strength if you have a Bruce Arians or Jon Gruden scheme of forcing the ball deep downfield. He appears to be more of the ideal Pat Shurmur QB who has tremendous accuracuy in short/intermediate game. Also, he is fairly slightly built and I do not see a body-type that lends itself to much additional muscle. That could be an issue regarding durability at NFL level, especially if a team wants to take advantage of his athleticism, although he has been healthy the last 2 years at Ole Miss. I have also seen questions about his preparation skills earlier in his college career. Perhaps Lane Kiffin changed that, but it requires investigation.
RE: RE: My mistake rereading the thread I didn't check the cap implications
The ONLY reason I advocated to keep him around was the cap hit. With that gone I'll drive him to the airport and wish him well.
Jones has an interesting contract, I sadly went down the rabbit hole a few months ago to confirm he’s got a roster bonus (Spotrac says he does, but I confirmed that independently because they are often wrong).
With the number of picks and the tight cap space in 2022, the best outcome in my view would be trading for a 2023 2nd or 3rd round pick.
I think you can acquire a guy like Mariota for 2M and come out in the black.
Why would any QB expecting to be a starter here sign for $2M? I guess if they trade Jones after FA signing that would be one thing, but is a team going to agree to a deal conditional on us signing another QB when they could just sign that QB themself if he is better than Jones? You risk a team reneging knowing we have to trade Jones.
So you want to move on from jones for Gardner minshew??
This is why I hate cap talk.
Why not keep DJ and his $8 mil on the books for next year
sign Mitch T. - the guy currently has a 1 year 2.5 million dollar deal. Maybe two years for 5 million and only guarantee the money for next year.
you draft a young guy (or wait until next year)...and let them all compete for the starting job. OR if Mitch T. or DJ win the job and play well you extend one or the other.
Bring him back with no viable competition like they have the last two years is the worst possible solution to this problem.
Quote:
I think from Debaser comments his QB is Glennon already on the team.
Not sure about Producer.BW seems to like Pickett if we draft a QB in this upcoming draft.
Producer and Debaser are the same person. He mistakenly (I assume) answered a post intended for Producer as Debaser on this very thread.
That totally makes sense! I have often wondered
Are there any FAs that interest you as a possibility?
Just FYI - my tone was directed at 5Bowls, not you. He clearly has a problem reading.
I like what I have seen with Pickett this year. The light finally went on and he's had a season worthy of Heisman consideration. Pitt is two very close losses from being undefeated. I like his arm, accuracy and his subtle mobility. There are legit question marks - like why did it take so long for him to finally get it - but I would roll those dice.
I have been back and forth on Ridder. I really like his three dimensions physically - size, athleticism, and arm strength. I see a Marriota type but with a much better arm and savy.
And being the soul of that offense, he's the reason why Cincinnati is now a national power. So the growth has been on the upward slope over the course of his career. While he can be erratic, I think it's worth the stretch with those physical attributes. His game/style is the prototype in today's NFL.
Willis has it all. He's just in a big slump. Which is going to drag on his draft standing - I believe. So the question marks have creeped back in.
Corral is a real gamer with a terrific arm, grit, and toughness. I said it before Sy did, but his body type is a concern. He's built like Jake Plummer - very narrow. And that could be a problem...
Am I the only dumbo that didn't figure this out.
Thanks man!!!
No vet crazy $ and picks for me. We have to rebuild the OL (AGAIN) no matter who we get. Whats the best way to do that? with our draft picks.
1-Go to the draft. Can we get any picks for DJ ? Darnold got a 2, 4 and 6. If the new GM :-) wants to go in a different direction, if we can get picks for jones so we can continue to build the OL and DL in the draft with 5 picks in the top 79, and have to use a first rounder or later first rounder for QB, I like Pickett from Pitt. I have watched him play a few times and a bunch of highlight stuff on him and he can do it all. He is athletic, throws a good ball and has a strong enough arm. Malik is a super unreal athlete who has a gun . Liberty competition is the concern but he has a higher ceiling for sure. The Pundits "no QBs in this draft' is noise. WHEN have they been right? Who has been right? Darnold, Rosen...were supposed to be can't miss studs. Yup.
2-go with a minshew type to compete with DJ for the starting spot while we rebuild. Lower risk and lower upside.
Nobody can excel with this OL so that is job #1 in the first 5 picks including 1 or 2 pass rushers or ILBs.
Lots of moving parts. But the GM may want to start over with his tools and "groceries"
Like I said, I need to see how the market plays out with the current NFL starters. There are SO many potential layers out there. The Watson Sweepstakes should be a no-brainer, but Mara won't touch that. Huge blowback factor.
I'd certainly kick the tires on a Wilson acquisition and dial up the Raiders if they want to part ways with Carr. I really like Carr.
Isn't that forcing picks?
No and there is no comparison. QBs either work or they don't. With oline there is a wide range of acceptable play. Oline does not have to be franchise/Pro Bowl Level to be a good player.
If a Tannehill type is a mid-range QB (Say 12-18 range NFL QB), you would be looking to move on from him. But an OT that is a midrange OT is a keeper.
I know what Rosen and Darnold fetched, but I don't think DJ would get near as much as either of those guys got...but I don't know for sure.
I am curious though.
Like I said, I need to see how the market plays out with the current NFL starters. There are SO many potential layers out there. The Watson Sweepstakes should be a no-brainer, but Mara won't touch that. Huge blowback factor.
I'd certainly kick the tires on a Wilson acquisition and dial up the Raiders if they want to part ways with Carr. I really like Carr.
Wilson is tough because how much of his struggles are the injury, how much are the crap around him, and how much is age?
Watson is clearly the best of this group, but I wouldn't touch that.
I know what Rosen and Darnold fetched, but I don't think DJ would get near as much as either of those guys got...but I don't know for sure.
I am curious though.
Jones is a better QB than those two, why wouldn't they get a decent return?
If they could trade him (and Barkley) the should.
Give Jones a better line and he'd be decent, not great, but decent.
I know what Rosen and Darnold fetched, but I don't think DJ would get near as much as either of those guys got...but I don't know for sure.
I am curious though.
I'm sticking with the Darnold comp - if the Jets can grab a second for Darnold, that should be within our expectations for Jones. Darnold is one of the few QBs who I actually think Jones is better than...
lol if you seriously are manning multiple handles to talk giants football you've got some issues.
lol if you seriously are manning multiple handles to talk giants football you've got some issues.
I am not. I just replied to the wrong post.
I’d like the Giants to sign Marcus Mariota. At a minimum he ups the competition and he’s still pretty young.
I love A/B tests at quarterback. If there is a true competition at QB and Jones doesn’t easily distinguish himself from Mariota, you have your answer.
If you cut Jones and select a QB you have a back-up who can spot start in a pinch.
Isn't that forcing picks?
Based on who is expected to be available when our picks currently are, linemen (both DL and OL) appear to be BPA available unless you want to talk about even more DB's
Darnold is better. He has a better arm ; can make a broader range of throw and is still mobile. Cam Newton just like I siad is going to throw a bunch of picks. It is hard to play well on a team that has a bad oline and is talent deficient. I think the Panthers are about what the Giants are with better coaching. Bad teams can make good QBs look bad. That is not to say Jones is a good QB or that we should wait around see what he can do.
I do not want Tyrod Taylor in here and go 8-9.....that to me would be the ultimate bore fest.
Darnold actually sucks and I never, ever saw it in him. Jones at least teases competent and I think he is competent with a good line. I often wonder how he would do with Dallas, for example - a good line and a couple of really good RBs.
If the Giants cut Jones after the end of this season there’s no change positive or negative to his cap hit.
The best cap outcome is to trade Jones before his roster bonus is due (presumably the first day of the league year) and the Giants would save about 4M.
It's called reading. It usually works best left to right...
Lol. I guess sometimes if you don’t his “show all” you probably won’t see all the posts. I think I did that here. Okay, I now see your answer….you like Watson and apparently don’t seem to care about his possible transgressions. And you like Carr.
Just curious….How would the Giants pay Watson’s salary and stay within the cap? We are already almost maxed out for 2022.
I also see you named about 4 college kids you like…are you saying we should take one of them in round one if we don’t pick up Watson, Wilson, or Carr?
would like to see us get him if we can, continue to build the O LIne, D Line... and if we need a vet to hold the fort or for veteran back up presence, how about Andy Dalton?
this assumes the team has seen enough of Jones.
I doubt that the Giants could stomach the snickering if they trade the 6th pick in the draft for a 6th round pick but IMO a smart team and hopefully a new GM would do it.
The ONLY reason I advocated to keep him around was the cap hit. With that gone I'll drive him to the airport and wish him well.
As for the Liberty QB, that seems like a hell of a risk to me. Either way, you are going to get people saying, "I told you I was right about him!"
Jones has an interesting contract, I sadly went down the rabbit hole a few months ago to confirm he’s got a roster bonus (Spotrac says he does, but I confirmed that independently because they are often wrong).
With the number of picks and the tight cap space in 2022, the best outcome in my view would be trading for a 2023 2nd or 3rd round pick.
I think you can acquire a guy like Mariota for 2M and come out in the black.
And also it is not too much to ask to get a couple of lineman and get another qb too?
As for the Liberty QB, that seems like a hell of a risk to me. Either way, you are going to get people saying, "I told you I was right about him!"
Corral, if not for the weak QB crop this year, would be seen as a Top 15-20 player at best and that is only because he plays QB. There are things I like about his game. I like his accuracy and his situational awareness. That being said, I am not sure he has the arm strength if you have a Bruce Arians or Jon Gruden scheme of forcing the ball deep downfield. He appears to be more of the ideal Pat Shurmur QB who has tremendous accuracuy in short/intermediate game. Also, he is fairly slightly built and I do not see a body-type that lends itself to much additional muscle. That could be an issue regarding durability at NFL level, especially if a team wants to take advantage of his athleticism, although he has been healthy the last 2 years at Ole Miss. I have also seen questions about his preparation skills earlier in his college career. Perhaps Lane Kiffin changed that, but it requires investigation.
Why would any QB expecting to be a starter here sign for $2M? I guess if they trade Jones after FA signing that would be one thing, but is a team going to agree to a deal conditional on us signing another QB when they could just sign that QB themself if he is better than Jones? You risk a team reneging knowing we have to trade Jones.