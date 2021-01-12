for display only
Giants sign Jake Fromm

CMicks3110 : 11/30/2021 5:36 pm
Tom Pelissero
@TomPelissero
·
2m
The #Giants are signing QB Jake Fromm, source said. He'd been on the #Bills practice squad.
I think Freddie was beating the drum  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/1/2021 9:14 am : link
to get Fromm on the team. There is a bigger thought process going on here.
Fromm's Mom  
noro9 : 12/1/2021 9:23 am : link
I'd be down for the victory formation
RE: One of the more overrated QB prospects ever...  
Dnew15 : 12/1/2021 9:42 am : link
In comment 15474798 bw in dc said:
Quote:
here at BBI.

I recall posters thinking Fromm was actually first round material.

To think, Smart chose Fromm over Fields to lead Georgia.


That was me!!!

To be fair - Kirby Smart is a collegiate QB killer.
RE: RE: You guys are too funny  
5BowlsSoon : 12/1/2021 9:57 am : link
In comment 15475369 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15475364 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


I guess she was right to add her fake boobs probably after her divorce so that she can attract men like you guys. Have you seen photos of her before the boobs were added? Do you even care? Lol



If have the photos post them...inquiring minds want to know!


I was just having fun seeing how so many guys are drooling over her photo more than her son…I certainly don’t have pictures of her when younger before surgery, but I’m pretty sure looking at that photo, she has had a boob enhancement. But I know many guys don’t mind….so enjoy….
Fromm is a very good QB that got railroaded his Junior and SR year  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/1/2021 10:20 am : link
by Georgia coaching staff. This kid may have potential like Kurt Warner. I hope the Giants give him a chance to play
Look who Fromm trained alongside in the offseason  
FranknWeezer : 12/1/2021 11:10 am : link
...
Link - ( New Window )
.  
Banks : 12/1/2021 11:31 am : link
as a man of science I did some research of her. She's very pretty even covered up
I said it last year during the Draft  
Anakim : 12/1/2021 12:26 pm : link
Fromm is like your ideal WCO #2 QB. He's very accurate in short passes and he doesn't turn the ball over. He's the perfect game manager. He's just not a starting QB that you can consistently win with, but I'm more than fine with him being a backup.
RE: His mom?  
Carson53 : 12/1/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15474801 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
Wow.
.

I concur.
RE: .  
HomerJones45 : 12/1/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15475655 Banks said:
Quote:
as a man of science I did some research of her. She's very pretty even covered up
Galileo, Newton, Einstein, Salk . . . and Banks

We must applaud your devotion to scientific research and concur in your results.
I think there's a chance, given enough time  
Producer : 12/1/2021 3:26 pm : link
Fromm can win the job outright from Jones. And I'm not saying Fromm is great. Though his mom gives us two big reasons to cheer.
Fromm is the best QB asset on this roster  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 3:27 pm : link
He's an unknown. The other two guys are proven mediocre quantities.

Hopefully we get a look at Fromm before the year is out. If we don't, we're better off starting 2022 with him as the starting QB than we are with Jones.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Y'all are missing the point...this means we get his mom, too!  
Brown_Hornet : 12/1/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15474829 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:


Middle-aged moms with fake breasts. Not that awesome.
Wait...What?!
RE: Fromm is the best QB asset on this roster  
JohninSC : 12/1/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15475999 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He's an unknown. The other two guys are proven mediocre quantities.


Are you referring to his mothers fake breasts?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Y'all are missing the point...this means we get his mom, too!  
Producer : 12/1/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15476004 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
In comment 15474829 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:




Middle-aged moms with fake breasts. Not that awesome.

Wait...What?!


My feeling exactly. Silicone made the world a happier place.
Jake Fromm is a known quantity in that he sucks  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 3:38 pm : link
I'd rather have Toney start than Fromm. I can't imagine what defenses would do when they saw how he throws downfield.
Fromm was a really good college QB against top competition  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 3:41 pm : link
He hasn't taken a snap in the pros. How do we know he sucks?

Conversely Jones wasn't a really good college quarterback and hasn't been a good pro quarterback after 37 starts. Yet we don't know how good he is yet?

Up is down, left is right...
LOL,  
Mad Mike : 12/1/2021 3:44 pm : link
consistency counts for something I guess.
Yeah, Fromm impressed so much that he was drafted in the 5th rd  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 4:02 pm : link
With his tiny hands and lack of arm strength, he then went into training camp and was cut from the active roster and joined the PS, left unprotected where ANY team could pick him up.

Up is down and left is right!
I'd rather have Lauletta's  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 4:05 pm : link
crime driving ass here than Fromm.
Really GT and Producer  
Rick in Dallas : 12/1/2021 4:24 pm : link
Fromm doesn't even have a decent NFL arm. I know you guys can't stand DJ but really Fromm beating out DJ. Get real.
Get Fromm ready  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 4:25 pm : link
asap...
I've seen Fromm play high level football well  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 4:31 pm : link
I've never seen Jones do it.
.  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 4:34 pm : link
And that's not to say I'm certain Fromm would be good. I'm not. I'm just certain that Jones isn't good, and I'd prefer an unknown quantity.

I'm tired of watching Jones play. It's awful.
i'd love to see Fromm  
UConn4523 : 12/1/2021 4:35 pm : link
and hopefully we do at some point this season.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 12/1/2021 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15476101 Go Terps said:
Quote:
And that's not to say I'm certain Fromm would be good. I'm not. I'm just certain that Jones isn't good, and I'd prefer an unknown quantity.

I'm tired of watching Jones play. It's awful.


I second that - it's tiring watching Jones play.

At least Fromm was drafted in a round that made sense. And he was infinitely more productive than Jones. I just can't stand his arm.
I'm certain Fromm will stink.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 4:44 pm : link
Every game I watched at Georgia I was less and less impressed. Weak arm. Dink, doink offense. I'm ready to move on from Jones but Fromm? Hell no
Fromm TDs  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 4:56 pm : link
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_n88GXq43E


get em' ready asap...
RE: I'm certain Fromm will stink.  
Producer : 12/1/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15476113 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
Every game I watched at Georgia I was less and less impressed. Weak arm. Dink, doink offense. I'm ready to move on from Jones but Fromm? Hell no


dink doink offense? Like the one Jones is running for the Giants?
RE: Fromm TDs  
Producer : 12/1/2021 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15476124 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_n88GXq43E


get em' ready asap...


watched about a quarter of this and two things are clear.

1. Fromm knows how throw a fade.
2. Fromm knows how to throw to the back shoulder.

Can he do it in the NFL? Fuck, if I know. He probably sucks, but let's see what he can do.
I don't have it in front of me,  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 5:19 pm : link
but I think Fromm averaged almost 3 more yards per attempt on college.

Maybe Fromm doesn't have an NFL arm. I don't know. If like to actually see that.

At this point, what's the harm?
RE: I don't have it in front of me,  
Producer : 12/1/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15476146 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I think Fromm averaged almost 3 more yards per attempt on college.

Maybe Fromm doesn't have an NFL arm. I don't know. If like to actually see that.

At this point, what's the harm?


His arm looks every bit as live as Jones' did at Duke. And what do we need an arm for anyway, Jones is playing games where he attempts no more than 2 or 3 passes for more than 10 air yards. We don't need a QB with an arm if that's how we're already playing.
Oh man,  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 5:30 pm : link
I hope he does start for you gents
RE: Oh man,  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15476159 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I hope he does start for you gents


Not expecting Johnny Unitas, but it would good to give him a shot. Even if it determines #2 guy on depth chart.

What's the harm...are we concerned about dropping from the #13 seeded team in the NFC to #14?

RE: RE: Fromm TDs  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15476144 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15476124 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E_n88GXq43E


get em' ready asap...



watched about a quarter of this and two things are clear.

1. Fromm knows how throw a fade.
2. Fromm knows how to throw to the back shoulder.

Can he do it in the NFL? Fuck, if I know. He probably sucks, but let's see what he can do.


Fromm had some good athletes to throw to playing WR and halfbacks. Fairly speaking, a lot of throws in that video were putting the ball up and letting the guys make plays.

And then there are some deeper shots as you watch further too, so...
RE: I don't have it in front of me,  
UConn4523 : 12/1/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15476146 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but I think Fromm averaged almost 3 more yards per attempt on college.

Maybe Fromm doesn't have an NFL arm. I don't know. If like to actually see that.

At this point, what's the harm?


The YAC disparity must be enormous. Just look at most of those TDs, 50 yard foot races after the catch were a common occurrence.
Whenever anyone is dedating whether GT  
Now Mike in MD : 12/1/2021 6:10 pm : link
has almost pathological dislike for DJ and is incapable of any subjectivity on him, remember his comments on this thread
RE: RE: I don't have it in front of me,  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:24 pm : link
In comment 15476195 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15476146 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but I think Fromm averaged almost 3 more yards per attempt on college.

Maybe Fromm doesn't have an NFL arm. I don't know. If like to actually see that.

At this point, what's the harm?



The YAC disparity must be enormous. Just look at most of those TDs, 50 yard foot races after the catch were a common occurrence.


And that's why we have Hand of God Barkley, Human Joystick Toney, Matchup Nightmare Engram...

just need the right guy to recognize the defense...
Reading this thread  
montanagiant : 12/1/2021 6:28 pm : link
I'm sure they already have Fromm's gold jacket measurements.

You guys crack me the hell up
So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:42 pm : link
on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...
Of course they had to sign Fromm  
Simms11 : 12/1/2021 6:43 pm : link
he’s from University of Georgia! Can’t ever have enough Bulldogs!
RE: So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
Now Mike in MD : 12/1/2021 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15476231 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...


It's not stretched optimism. It's just another in a long list of myriad ways to vent about Jones.
RE: So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
montanagiant : 12/1/2021 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15476231 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...

"Stretched" is really understating what has been said in this thread.
RE: RE: So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15476239 Now Mike in MD said:
Quote:
In comment 15476231 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...



It's not stretched optimism. It's just another in a long list of myriad ways to vent about Jones.


Not from me.

And not for nothing, the team wins at about a 30% clip every time they line up to play over the past several years. Maybe something new is worth a try...
RE: RE: So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15476242 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15476231 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...


"Stretched" is really understating what has been said in this thread.


you want to go with "unbridled"?

RE: RE: RE: So you finally see some 'stretched' optimism from the crowd  
montanagiant : 12/1/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15476244 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15476242 montanagiant said:


Quote:


In comment 15476231 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.

chuckleheads to the end...


"Stretched" is really understating what has been said in this thread.



you want to go with "unbridled"?
I like "Ridiculously absurd"
Now who's stretching?  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 8:18 pm : link
.
Fromm is a good QB, He just needs a chance  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/1/2021 9:14 pm : link
This guy has performed very well against the best in SEC. he also can read defenses and does not stare down receivers...he has the "it" factor and can throw receivers open. I just hope he gets a chance.
RE: Now who's stretching?  
montanagiant : 12/1/2021 9:18 pm : link
In comment 15476309 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
.
Okay, let's get rid of ridiculously and just go with Absurdly silly
Those tits are pretty amazing  
lono801 : 12/1/2021 9:27 pm : link
Yes Please
