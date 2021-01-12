Giants sign Jake Fromm

I guess she was right to add her fake boobs probably after her divorce so that she can attract men like you guys. Have you seen photos of her before the boobs were added? Do you even care? Lol
Fromm is a very good QB that got railroaded his Junior and SR year
Fromm is like your ideal WCO #2 QB. He's very accurate in short passes and he doesn't turn the ball over. He's the perfect game manager. He's just not a starting QB that you can consistently win with, but I'm more than fine with him being a backup.
but I think Fromm averaged almost 3 more yards per attempt on college.
Maybe Fromm doesn't have an NFL arm. I don't know. If like to actually see that.
At this point, what's the harm?
His arm looks every bit as live as Jones' did at Duke. And what do we need an arm for anyway, Jones is playing games where he attempts no more than 2 or 3 passes for more than 10 air yards. We don't need a QB with an arm if that's how we're already playing.
This guy has performed very well against the best in SEC. he also can read defenses and does not stare down receivers...he has the "it" factor and can throw receivers open. I just hope he gets a chance.
I recall posters thinking Fromm was actually first round material.
To think, Smart chose Fromm over Fields to lead Georgia.
That was me!!!
To be fair - Kirby Smart is a collegiate QB killer.
I concur.
We must applaud your devotion to scientific research and concur in your results.
Hopefully we get a look at Fromm before the year is out. If we don't, we're better off starting 2022 with him as the starting QB than we are with Jones.
Conversely Jones wasn't a really good college quarterback and hasn't been a good pro quarterback after 37 starts. Yet we don't know how good he is yet?
Up is down, left is right...
Up is down and left is right!
I'm tired of watching Jones play. It's awful.
I'm tired of watching Jones play. It's awful.
I second that - it's tiring watching Jones play.
At least Fromm was drafted in a round that made sense. And he was infinitely more productive than Jones. I just can't stand his arm.
get em' ready asap...
dink doink offense? Like the one Jones is running for the Giants?
get em' ready asap...
watched about a quarter of this and two things are clear.
1. Fromm knows how throw a fade.
2. Fromm knows how to throw to the back shoulder.
Can he do it in the NFL? Fuck, if I know. He probably sucks, but let's see what he can do.
His arm looks every bit as live as Jones' did at Duke. And what do we need an arm for anyway, Jones is playing games where he attempts no more than 2 or 3 passes for more than 10 air yards. We don't need a QB with an arm if that's how we're already playing.
Not expecting Johnny Unitas, but it would good to give him a shot. Even if it determines #2 guy on depth chart.
What's the harm...are we concerned about dropping from the #13 seeded team in the NFC to #14?
Fromm had some good athletes to throw to playing WR and halfbacks. Fairly speaking, a lot of throws in that video were putting the ball up and letting the guys make plays.
And then there are some deeper shots as you watch further too, so...
The YAC disparity must be enormous. Just look at most of those TDs, 50 yard foot races after the catch were a common occurrence.
And that's why we have Hand of God Barkley, Human Joystick Toney, Matchup Nightmare Engram...
just need the right guy to recognize the defense...
You guys crack me the hell up
chuckleheads to the end...
chuckleheads to the end...
It's not stretched optimism. It's just another in a long list of myriad ways to vent about Jones.
chuckleheads to the end...
"Stretched" is really understating what has been said in this thread.
on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.
chuckleheads to the end...
It's not stretched optimism. It's just another in a long list of myriad ways to vent about Jones.
Not from me.
And not for nothing, the team wins at about a 30% clip every time they line up to play over the past several years. Maybe something new is worth a try...
on the board that normally doesn't provide it, and now you all don't like it.
chuckleheads to the end...
"Stretched" is really understating what has been said in this thread.
you want to go with "unbridled"?
