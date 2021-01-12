QB Daniel Jones strained his neck; not sure if he will play

The fool who suggested otherwise is twice a fool because he knows nothing and yaks about it.
Highly regarded by who? The NY populace who think that any doctor with a high class hospital affiliation is a genius? The Giants' medical staff is a bunch of high-priced hacks under the thumb of the organization. In all the years I've been watching, they get a lot more wrong than they get right.
Look, no matter what you think of Jones, we all agree he is tough as nails. Anyone who says otherwise, going back to his Duke days, is a full of crap agenda pumper.
Considering DJ played the rest of the game; hard to tell what that meant tbh. He is a tough gamer and wanted the win?
Did it feel worse the next day? Likely.
But hearing about this on a Tuesday is weird especially cause it became obvious we signed Fromm.
If Fromm does well, I think Jones can get Pipped and lose his job. How can he not? Coaches are fighting for their lives right now. I know I the DJ love feast clan will stone me. But this is a bigger sign than most think.
In full transparency, I was the one who said Loerenzo Carter was done after his injury and production the last couple of years. I got stoned for that. I think this is the first time that I ever thought DJ wasn’t in the plans. This will be a massive blow if that’s true Re what the organization has to do now in addition to fixing the OL and getting another edge rusher. I guess que the Wilson zealots? What a mistake that would be.
I just saw a tweet that Jones is OUT for REST of season.
drooling over other running QBs our quarterback will continue to get hurt. Doesn't take a ton of smarts or research to compare the health of drop back quarterbacks to running quarterbacks. Stop running Daniel Jones! Get an OL and let the running backs do that job! That's why their called 'Running' backs!
RE: RE: First of all the Giants medical staff is excellent and highly regarded
The giants medical staff is the hospital for special surgery in Manhattan. It’s renowned. Google it.
RE: I just saw a tweet that Jones is OUT for REST of season.
I hope he is okay and wish he had an offensive line that was actually decent
Been a fan a long time, have never seen the vitriol towards a player I ve seen towards Jones, I suspect it has something to do with his drafting accelerating Eli s retirement.
Some here still believe Eli had years left, even though the team s performance for the two years prior to Jones would suggest otherwise
The vitriol is because a lot of people believe Jones was 'overdrafted' and based on results to date, that certainly seems to be the case. If people want to blame the o-line, fine. But if you are going to do that, you should at least extend the same consideration to Eli's last few years as a reason for decline if it's the same reason Jones is 'held back'. The line has been bad for at least half a decade.
I think people have to accept that Jones was a whiff of a pick between the injuries and inconsistent play.
Some fans are so afraid of Jones not being the guy and lash out at anyone who dares to say he may be part of the problem. Since Jones hasn't been consistent, those who don't believe in him dig in more from the "pro-Jones" crowds attacks.
and it was going to be about him putting in too many hours in the film room with his legendary work ethic.
Feel bad for the kid but I honestly think the sooner he retires the better. He can definitely take a lick, I'll give him that. But I just feel like I see him slamming into LBs too often where most other QBs are sliding. His field awareness is just some of the worst I've ever seen. Whoever we have coaching him on this doesn't seem to be helping the situation very much...
RE: I honestly thought I was going to open this thread
People criticize the thought of having a mobile quarterback, but part of it is the guy has to know how to avoid contact. Know when, where, and how to slide.
Jones basically offers himself up to get decapitated, and it's lucky it wasn't worse. Link - ( New Window )
Hard to tell from that angle but it looked like an Eagles Saftey came in late while Jones was on the ground and delivered a vicious helmet to helmet
He should have been flagged or tossed out of game
Anyway, stats indicate Glennon and Jones are nearly identical.
I liked the way a rusty Glennon came in in the Dallas game and seemed perfectly poised (Although he did throw an INT- understandable as the Giants were in a catch up mode). Hopefully the Giants finally open up the offense- Glennon has a cannon for an arm and is tall enough to have very good field view. We lose mobility but this might force the Giants to play Booker
To play The Tiny Dancer and Glennon together will be a horror show
Yes, recall it and thought he was slow getting up too.
Can't see to the far left but seems like the safer haven was to keep heading towards the sideline versus heading inside into the heart of the defense like he was Earl Campbell. Jones takes too many direct blows for a running QB.
We were so spoiled with Eli and his remarkable durability.
Even if Jones plays better than he has, it's hard to envision him finishing a 16 game season.
He does not play smart, he seems to play tense and under pressure. If you look at the top mobile QBs they are run smarter than him, they fade out of bounds or slide into to traffic or just drop where they are. I feel for him, good kid, but although he has some elite traits there are just way to many gaps in his game to be consistent across the board.
Its funny (and easy to say now) but, I remember a close up of his face after that hit and he was wincing. My thought was oh great now he is going to get hurt and this crappy offense is going to be even worse. But, he played on so never thought about it again. That run, that way he handles the end- gotta stop leading with your head, is scary. careers get ended that way when your 6'5" and going down like that.
Guilty! I also did not like that they benched him in week 2. But I was watching Eli on his MNF and they showed a clip of him rooting like crazy for the Giants during a commercial; so I guess maybe we should forgive and forget.
I don't like robotic mechnanical running QBs. I also don't like barking out snap counts till the last second that seem to draw no one offsides but our own lineman. oh yeah IO also don't like losing a shit ton of games with umprooven commodities. I also don't like BBIers doubling down on Jones because they are dug in that it was time to move on from Eli. When by every measure exceppt running Eli was and still is the better qb.
Also anyone else find these injuries of dubious timing? Offense awful ; definitely time to see what another QB could do. He played a whole game like that and now? He played after a concussion a few weeks ago when Glennon got the reps but now?
We were saying Darnold was not really all that hurt after his slump and now it looks like Cam is in a similar boat with a bad team or just a bad QB but, now that it Jones turn to sit with an alleged injury it is "well he didn't feel it till the next day"...Anyway go go Glennon!
You've never seen vitriol like towards Jones? Are you new here? Take a look at any thread involving Engram, and you'd think he was responsible for 9/11, the Kennedy assassination and COVID.
I'll cop to being too slow in acknowledging that Eli was cooked, but if you're going to say that we can't truly evaluate Jones because of the OL, how can you so freely evaluate Eli behind an even worse OL? Everyone here wants to see the Giants winning again. If you think Jones can be a part of that, that's fine, but people need to stop assuming there's some hidden agenda with those of us who question whether Jones is the guy.
Side note: notice not a single member of the Eagles back 7 reacts to the playcfake to Barkley? I mean not a single false step. They couldn't be any less concerned.
i counted (4) players who pursued Barkley first. what clip are you watching?
The down lineman, but watch the LBers and secondary. They ignore the play fake to the back side and immediately key on Jones. The only one who didn't was Slay.
That’s called assignment football. It wouldn’t make much sense to design your defense to have every player on the defense keying on the same guy especially when you know there’s a good chance the QB may keep it. There is plenty of film on this offense and not many teams are surprised at the plays that are run. And that’s being kind…
Lol I remember in his rookie year I had a heated debate with TTH about him not being a TE but a big WR. I really do think his career was wasted, he could have spent all that time he was "learning to block" doing things with body position, practicing fades. I think that this was another player robbed of his full potential by Giants coaches.
All that being said I chuckled at this. Like it seems there is a contingent of fans that Jones could give up a game and they line up the excuses for him and they want to tar and feather Engram for dropping a pass.
RE: RE: I just saw a tweet that Jones is OUT for REST of season.
1- They shut young Dan down for the year to get better and rebuild his line in the offseason. Let Glennon and Fromme take the hits. Dan is a stud with an OL. He's shown it and the numbers prove it.
2- They shut Young Dan down and trade him to the Broncos where he will be a stud and get away from NY.
Enjoy the rest of the season.
Mr Jones Sr. respectfully sir we all agree that your son is fine young man and you did a great job of raising him but it is time to accept reality that he can't play at this level. Nothing wrong with that. As someone who never got past being a high school all star baseball pitcher I can say that your kid did fine but reality is reality.
Enjoy the rest of the season.
He has at no point been a stud in college in the pros. You apparently don't understand what the word proof means
Go look at his stats with just 3 legit starting OL and 2 starters on WR. There is your uhh proof.
!- Hes had 2 coaches and 3 OC
2- Never had a middle of the pack OL pass pro and Running game
3- Has played less than 15% of his games with 2 starting WR
4- He has not had a D hold a lead in the 4th Qtr until the last 2 wins!
@RapSheet: #Giants coach Joe Judge, wearing an ugly Ole Miss hat likely due to a lost Egg Bowl bet, says QB Daniel Jones’ neck strain is not considered season-ending as of now. Jones will be limited in practice. https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1466072977217396742
@RVacchianoSNY: QB Daniel Jones will practice today, according to Joe Judge. He’s also expected to practice Thursday and Friday. Judge was vague about Jones’ neck injury but made it clear he’s not ruled out for Sunday. https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1466072977217396742/photo/1
RE: RE: RE: Personally I hope one of 2 things happen
But yeah its all him.
You are making excuses about how he is not good. You aren't proving he's been a "stud"
RE: RE: RE: RE: Personally I hope one of 2 things happen
my friend Go look at his stats with just 3 legit starting OL and 2 starters on WR. There is your uhh proof.
RE: RE: RE: Personally I hope one of 2 things happen
Then let him go to Denver and be a stud. I'll drive him to the airport. Jones can't beat Teddy Bridgewater out for the job. Trust me Denver is not waiting for Jones. They're waiting for a guy named Aaron Rodgers.
I learned in business pretty quickly that there are book smarts
and business smarts and one has nothing to do with the other or a persons IQ. I'm sure Jones is an intelligent person but his football smarts are lacking. He doesn't know how to protect himself. All of the top QBs have figured it out. Just another example of why he isn't one.
IF this is true, we may have seen the last of DJ as it allows a clean reset under Judge
Facts:
DJ was not judges pick
Front office LOVES judge
OC gone and it’s coming out it was Bc of Judge
A new QB buys Judge more time
It’s not hard math
Loves is an understatement. Kay said today on his show that he heard Judge could "take a ball peen hammer to the windows of John Mara's car, and relieve himself on the leather seats and not get fired"
Jones basically offers himself up to get decapitated, and it's lucky it wasn't worse.
Link - ( New Window )
Jones basically offers himself up to get decapitated, and it's lucky it wasn't worse. Link - ( New Window )
Side note: notice not a single member of the Eagles back 7 reacts to the playcfake to Barkley? I mean not a single false step. They couldn't be any less concerned.
Some fans are so afraid of Jones not being the guy and lash out at anyone who dares to say he may be part of the problem. Since Jones hasn't been consistent, those who don't believe in him dig in more from the "pro-Jones" crowds attacks.
That's a good point.
It's just an awful looking play, and it's not like the blocking was horrible or anything.
Jones is a tough guy and a real weapon when he's running at or past the second level, but he just doesn't run or pass like he has any instinct or feel for the speed of the game.
He's really lucky this hit wasn't worse.
Feel bad for the kid but I honestly think the sooner he retires the better. He can definitely take a lick, I'll give him that. But I just feel like I see him slamming into LBs too often where most other QBs are sliding. His field awareness is just some of the worst I've ever seen. Whoever we have coaching him on this doesn't seem to be helping the situation very much...
Feel bad for the kid but I honestly think the sooner he retires the better. He can definitely take a lick, I'll give him that. But I just feel like I see him slamming into LBs too often where most other QBs are sliding. His field awareness is just some of the worst I've ever seen. Whoever we have coaching him on this doesn't seem to be helping the situation very much...
Agree completely.
Given the horrific nature and recovery of several Giants players over the past decade plus, I think would think evaluating everything associated with the team is on the table.
Jones basically offers himself up to get decapitated, and it's lucky it wasn't worse. Link - ( New Window )
Hard to tell from that angle but it looked like an Eagles Saftey came in late while Jones was on the ground and delivered a vicious helmet to helmet
He should have been flagged or tossed out of game
Anyway, stats indicate Glennon and Jones are nearly identical.
I liked the way a rusty Glennon came in in the Dallas game and seemed perfectly poised (Although he did throw an INT- understandable as the Giants were in a catch up mode). Hopefully the Giants finally open up the offense- Glennon has a cannon for an arm and is tall enough to have very good field view. We lose mobility but this might force the Giants to play Booker
To play The Tiny Dancer and Glennon together will be a horror show
as bad as this reads, it may be true. Glennon will throw the ball more than 5 yards a play. Booker will run str8 ahead and get the yards thats there.
Jones basically offers himself up to get decapitated, and it's lucky it wasn't worse. Link - ( New Window )
Yes, recall it and thought he was slow getting up too.
Can't see to the far left but seems like the safer haven was to keep heading towards the sideline versus heading inside into the heart of the defense like he was Earl Campbell. Jones takes too many direct blows for a running QB.
Even if Jones plays better than he has, it's hard to envision him finishing a 16 game season.
Even if Jones plays better than he has, it's hard to envision him finishing a 16 game season.
He does not play smart, he seems to play tense and under pressure. If you look at the top mobile QBs they are run smarter than him, they fade out of bounds or slide into to traffic or just drop where they are. I feel for him, good kid, but although he has some elite traits there are just way to many gaps in his game to be consistent across the board.
Whether this is true or not, the fact that it's even debatable when it should be laughable, speaks volumes as to the current value of Jones and Barkley.
We have a bad QB. Maybe he becomes a good backup but I don’t see him having a long career as a starter in this league
I think some people here just don't care for Eli Manning.
But he was done.
I do wish the kid a speedy and complete recovery.
