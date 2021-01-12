for display only
Make or Break year for DJ......so where are we?

I Love Clams Casino : 12/1/2021 11:21 am
A. Still needs more time
B. He's proven what he is, time to move on
C. He's proven what he is, time for the Giants to commit to DJ.


I am firmly B
Has to be  
Scooter185 : 12/1/2021 11:21 am : link
B
B  
Sean : 12/1/2021 11:22 am : link
.
Next year will be his make or break year  
montanagiant : 12/1/2021 11:22 am : link
Under a new GM
He's a nice kid  
Producer : 12/1/2021 11:23 am : link
But he's not an NFL QB.

It's not even close.

B.
If we were the Tennessee Titans  
jvm52106 : 12/1/2021 11:27 am : link
before Henry's injury Jones would be fine. In a system that isn't heavy dose of pounding run and play action Jones leaves a lot of points on the field.

I am in category B but, I do think he can play in the right system. But, if that system falters (ie Henry getting hurt) you have a lesser Tannehill.
A  
M.S. : 12/1/2021 11:29 am : link

Still needs more time, as in more time behind something other than the worst offensive line in the NFL.
Clearly a B  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/1/2021 11:30 am : link
Anyone thinking Jones is an A has rose colored glasses on.
RE: Next year will be his make or break year  
Tuckrule : 12/1/2021 11:30 am : link
In comment 15475634 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Under a new GM


This. Any other answer is just being stubborn. Just look at the run game. Are there any holes? Do teams respect play action? Does this line block at all? How are the health of the skill players. Jason Garrett was awful. But it’s all Jones fault.

No other QB outside Rodgers and maybe mahomes does anything with this team. Everyone’s love child Herbert would struggle just as much if not more because he doesn’t have the pocket mobility of jones who is excellent at avoiding the first rusher which is another things fans dismisss. Give the kid a chance before you dismiss him so quickly. He gets another year and possibly the fifth year. Get him 2 offensive lineman in the draft. Shore up the line a bit get a run game going and watch the kid work.
The common refrain has been  
mattlawson : 12/1/2021 11:36 am : link
he hasn't elevated whats around him like eli did. Well - eli wasnt all that great the first couple of years either. Consistency, building a line, defense, run game to aid play action all helped.

Look around the league - the guys with the tools to succeed and consistency are winning. Those without... aren't.

The team has no Dline, no Oline, no run game, no TE, and suspect offensive coaching AT BEST and we want to run this kid out of here?

How ISN'T it A because he can't be fairly evaluated?!
What happened to the rookie QB who was dropping dimes and throwing  
GiantBlue : 12/1/2021 11:37 am : link
3 or 4 TD's?

Was he so damaged by Garrett that he is now a Solid B per the above?

Is he reclamable?

Do we draft a QB and start over....with a new GM.....being smarter with the cap?

I like to see the Giants strengthen the trenches  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/1/2021 11:39 am : link
and overall talent and have a QB on a rookie QB. Hopefully they have a much more favorable situation.

The complication is who is selecting and coaching that QB. If it is Judge, Mara has to be convinced that he has the right guy as it will be a long process for Judge to potentially go without the playoffs. With the decade of losing the heat will be on Mara to stay the course.

Jones still may develop but between not showing enough and then the injuries I don't think it is prudent to continue with him as he becomes expensive. I also think the Giants failed to give him the best opportunity.

It comes down to what Judge thinks of Jones and then what Mara thinks of Judge imv.
B for Break  
rocco8112 : 12/1/2021 11:39 am : link
Most fans I know indifferent to that fact he us even out this week. Glennon can be as good or better.

He is not the guy.
No better reasonable alternative exists at this point.  
Red Dog : 12/1/2021 11:40 am : link
Anyone who says there is a better alternative reasonably available (trade, vet signing, draft, CFL, spring league, dropped out of the sky by a giant flying reptile, etc.) is simply not being realistic.

The kid still isn't all we want him to be, but by the same token, he's ahead of any reasonable alternative at this point. He shows leadership, has a good arm, is mobile, and is not a china doll or a head case. Remember, there was this guy named Simms that missed quite a lot of time when he was a young QB with the G-men and he turned out to be pretty good.

Then there's the fact that DJ STILL hasn't had a real chance with a decent line in front of him, solid supportig cast AND with a decent OC running the show. Remember, he did pretty well with Shurmur, but Shurmur was in the wrong job with the G-men.

Let him play. They have MUCH bigger problems elsewhere, starting with ownership and the front office.
.  
Banks : 12/1/2021 11:41 am : link
I don't think he's proven he's the guy, but I don't want to ditch him for the sake of ditching him. If there is a QB they like in the draft, they should take him. If there is a worthwhile FA QB, they should bring him in. At the very least for competition. What I don't want is reaching for QB in the draft.
RE: He's a nice kid  
bluewave : 12/1/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15475635 Producer said:
Quote:
But he's not an NFL QB.

It's not even close.

B.


So I guess he was just LUCKY to throw 24 TDs in 12 games his rookie year? Must be some luck!
RE: What happened to the rookie QB who was dropping dimes and throwing  
rsjem1979 : 12/1/2021 11:46 am : link
In comment 15475673 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
3 or 4 TD's?


He played 8 other games that year that weren't good - 9 TDs, 12 INTs, 7 FLs.

You don't have to go down with the ship just because you had a couple of good meals.
Everybody knows the answer  
Go Terps : 12/1/2021 11:46 am : link
The only difference amongst any of us is the level of delusion.

It didn't have to take this long to arrive at this answer either.
RE: Everybody knows the answer  
Sean : 12/1/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15475691 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The only difference amongst any of us is the level of delusion.

It didn't have to take this long to arrive at this answer either.

Funny how some people are already saying next year is the make or break year, when it was commonly this year prior to the season. Gettleman even said so.
Jury is still out  
bronxct1 : 12/1/2021 11:48 am : link
This team has so many offensive problems and the Giants won't be in a position to get a QB that is a substantial improvement. Giants would be far better off keeping Jones and using those picks to buff the line which would benefit any other QB in the future if they have to move on.

I don't see a QB they'll be able to attain that will be able to overcome the offensive issues this team has on the line and system-wise.
No one can honestly say C.  
90.Cal : 12/1/2021 11:48 am : link
I'm somewhere in between A and B but leaning more toward B right now.
Break for me  
Grey Pilgrim : 12/1/2021 11:50 am : link
...
Shouldn't Jones out together  
rocco8112 : 12/1/2021 11:51 am : link
at least three productive games in a row leading the offense before we even get excited he is the guy?

Frankly, I could care less he had some biggames in his rookie year. Outside those games he was pedestrian or less.

In the present day we don't score TD's. He also seems to be most productive when he runs, and teams are on to that so they keep him contained. He is not really mobile to scramble and buy time to make throws even with his speed.

H just doesn't look good based on the eye test from my living room.

He gets another season? Maybe two? This is a league built for scoring,and the Giants dont.
B  
Les in TO : 12/1/2021 11:53 am : link
Though he’ll probably get next year because of his contract. He isn’t the only reason the team is having a losing year again but he has limitations to his game
A  
FranknWeezer : 12/1/2021 11:55 am : link
I don't like the other options out there, either. I'm a Corral fan (Ole Miss alumnus) but I don't see him as a fit with this particular team. And has anyone watched the 'best' upcoming FA available next year play, in Russell Wilson? Looks horrible and would cost a ton.

Not saying C, b/c DJ has disappointed in various areas, but I want to see him perform with a competent GM, a consistent OL and a generally better roster around him before I say he's not the guy.
Make or Break year  
cjac : 12/1/2021 11:55 am : link
if were talking about his neck i guess its broken


put me down for B, but i've felt that way for quite a while now
B  
penkap75 : 12/1/2021 11:55 am : link
B
Lmao  
90.Cal : 12/1/2021 11:56 am : link
The bigger question right now should be if Glennon starts, we win and score 30... does he take DJ's job? Lol
I say "A".  
NBGblue : 12/1/2021 11:57 am : link
DG's "full bloom love" nonsense and the high draft spot prejudice alot of people against DJ. With a half-way decent line, some competent WR's who aren't injured all the time and a TE who can catch, I could see his upside being in the Stafford, Flacco, Dalton range. He throws a good deep ball and he can run.
I'm a B, but A isn't out of play either.  
Section331 : 12/1/2021 11:59 am : link
He'll have the rest of this year (if healthy), and odds are that he will be back next year, hopefully with competition (Fromm?).

The wild card is, if DG is sent out to pasture, will Judge commit to Jones? I wouldn't be so sure the answer is yes.
RE: What happened to the rookie QB who was dropping dimes and throwing  
penkap75 : 12/1/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15475673 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
3 or 4 TD's?

Was he so damaged by Garrett that he is now a Solid B per the above?

Is he reclamable?

Do we draft a QB and start over....with a new GM.....being smarter with the cap?


That version of Danny had no pocket awareness and was turnover prone. He would be clueless to the oncoming rush and either throw a beautiful dime or get strip sacked. He had no internal clock.

Now the current less turn over prone Danny is fully aware of his shitty oline, internal clock is messed up, and is making 1 read throws or running for his life.
Made my mind up  
Gmanfandan : 12/1/2021 12:04 pm : link
During the first quarter of the Eagles game

Its a B for me.
Gut Says B  
ChicagoGiant : 12/1/2021 12:07 pm : link
What is the team identity? Defense and a running game - he could be the guy - think 49ers (they would love him). He can make the throws but don't use him to pass to win. I would still like to find a real winner at qb but don't make some crazy trade for wilson. maybe wait till 2023 to draft the next qb or take a flyer on a QB like Grayson McCall in round 2 or 3
A  
Gregorio : 12/1/2021 12:09 pm : link
but if an excellent QB is available in the draft, I'm open to drafting new.
Definitely Break  
BlueVinnie : 12/1/2021 12:11 pm : link
...
RE: Definitely Break  
BlueVinnie : 12/1/2021 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15475734 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
...

um...that should've read "Definitely B".
B  
JohninSC : 12/1/2021 12:15 pm : link
without hesitation.
I believe ....  
Beer Man : 12/1/2021 12:15 pm : link
Like it or not, DJ is here at least through the 2022 season. This is a weak QB class in the upcoming draft, and I think the team is at a point where they must build up the OL and ER; these have been an issue far too long. They have spent too much premium draft capital on the shinny sports cars when they should have been spending some on the bulldozers. Until they fix the OL they will not know what they have in the Offensive skilled players.
D) None of the above  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/1/2021 12:16 pm : link
We probably end up at "B", but move on to what?

The team is awful.
They need their draft picks to fill a ton of holes.
They have no cap space.
The college QB class appears to be nothing special.

So the best option might be to continue down the "A" track, knowing that it probably leads to "B" but figuring there's not much to lose by holding out hope for "C".
Or what Beer Man said.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/1/2021 12:16 pm : link
:o)
A  
mittenedman : 12/1/2021 12:17 pm : link
It's been complete dysfunction the entire time he's been here. Even his rookie year, he played for a coach that got fired that season, and his OC was Mike fucking Shula. With the worst group of OL & Skill players in the NFL.

And now, this year, in his "make or break year" he is again surrounded by dysfunction, including an OC that is so bad you have to fire him midseason. (And apparently warranted getting fired last year too, but didn't.)

We can say Case Closed on Jones all we want, but we never gave him a chance, and likely David Carr'd him at this point. If he is David Carr'd.....it's B.
It's B  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 12:17 pm : link
but man, he's had shit to work with. No OL. Revolving door of talent. Gutless playcalling. I hope DJ goes somewhere where he has a shot with a better cast and coaching staff.
Bring in another guy, restart the rookie deal  
mittenedman : 12/1/2021 12:18 pm : link
and start "David Carring" him too. At some point you gotta fix the dysfunctional part.
A  
AdamBrag : 12/1/2021 12:20 pm : link
We need to see him on his third contract before we can truly make a decision.
He needs time to recover from Garrett  
Batenhorst7 : 12/1/2021 12:23 pm : link
Has had a rough year but we have won 3 out of 5 at that pace we will win another 4-5 maybe more as the schedule has gotten much easier..... and be in the dance

Lets see where this goes

Go Gettem Danny Boy.....bring home the bacon
RE: Bring in another guy, restart the rookie deal  
rsjem1979 : 12/1/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15475746 mittenedman said:
Quote:
and start "David Carring" him too. At some point you gotta fix the dysfunctional part.


Have you considered the possibility that David Carr was overdrafted and never going to be any good regardless of where his career started?
I think right now  
JFIB : 12/1/2021 12:25 pm : link
I'm A. I don't think many QB's would be successful behind this dumpster fire of an O-line. Let the next GM understand that the number one priority in the draft is to come away with at least three new starters on the OL. Even then we are counting on rookies to make the jump for improvement but I want to see what DJ can do with at least an improved running game and an extra 1.5 seconds in the pocket. If he can prove it after that I'll jump on the B bandwagon.
B. He's proven what he is, time to move on  
US1 Giants : 12/1/2021 12:28 pm : link
but the Giants will keep him for another year.
Get him  
Bill in UT : 12/1/2021 12:29 pm : link
2-3 starting OL, an Edge, and an ILB out of this year's draft and next year will be his evaluation year. Throw in a Day3 RB and TE, also.
B  
Fat Wally : 12/1/2021 12:33 pm : link
He hasn't had a fair shake. shitty oline, key contributors hurt etc.. but the one thing i've noticed is he doesn't rise above that and make the players around him better.

If he needs everything to be perfect, then he's only as good as a those components.

Eli carried the team 2011, we didn't have much of a running game for most of the year and the line was ok, but not great and on the decline. Eli made that team better, he took no name TEs and made them key contributors (Ballard and Pascoe). Granted he wasn't able to overcome the shitty oline in the later years, but not many could.

Could DJ even come close to what Eli did in 2011? I know one things for sure, he would have left candlestick in a body bag.

The nail in the coffin for me was the Bucs game. That INT to the dlineman was inexcusable. Teams know how to beat him and I think at this point he is what he is, a good athlete that doesn't have championship DNA.
Nobody has a clue!  
rasbutant : 12/1/2021 12:36 pm : link
And that's the sucky part of it all, the Giants organization has failed him and themselves.

At this point you have to move on. But don't be surprised if he goes to another team and becomes something good.
RE: D) None of the above  
AcidTest : 12/1/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15475739 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
We probably end up at "B", but move on to what?

The team is awful.
They need their draft picks to fill a ton of holes.
They have no cap space.
The college QB class appears to be nothing special.

So the best option might be to continue down the "A" track, knowing that it probably leads to "B" but figuring there's not much to lose by holding out hope for "C".


Agreed. I think it's probably "B," but because of his low cap number he's very likely to get one more chance next season to prove he should be the QB of the Giants. We'd of course have a better and clearer answer to that question if we had fewer injuries at the skill positions and improved OL play.
I have absolutely no doubt...  
bw in dc : 12/1/2021 12:40 pm : link
the football savants at Jints Central think A.
It's probably a moot point  
The Jake : 12/1/2021 12:41 pm : link
because Jones is under contract for 2022 and thus, he'll have a chance to compete for the job with whomever else we bring in next season.

If you're saying "B" definitively as though we are completely done with him, that suggests either that he'll be traded (good luck) or that he's going to ride the bench next year no matter what. The first of those options is wishful thinking, and the second is unlikely, no matter who the new GM and/or coach are.

In all likelihood DJ will have a chance to compete for the job next year. If he wins the job again THEN we will need to make a decision about his fate.
Mostly likely B with a small dose of C  
Payasdaddy : 12/1/2021 12:46 pm : link
Most of us agree Jones would do much better with a decent OL ( sounds like a broken record) and maybe some health with wr being on field same time
Issue is most average qbs in the league would
I do like his mobility, tenacity and will to win
But not enough production in the red zone and even when he has time to throw, is average
Some throws he makes really well, some. Meh
Issue is, who do we bring in that’s better?
Might have to be 2023. Spend 2022 getting 2 oline in first four rds, two ER and a Blake Martinez type ILB to pair with a comebacking Martinez 2 way TE and a RB would top off my immediate needs
IDK if we have enough cap maneuverability to sign an adequate interior olineman. If so, that would be helpful. If that’s the case , we can draft maybe just 1 oline high Obviously hopeful gates and SL( to some extent) come back close to 100%. SL no savior but he did show a lot of positive and hopefully can cleanup some negatives so he can be a piece on the oline.
RE: Get him  
Payasdaddy : 12/1/2021 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15475769 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
2-3 starting OL, an Edge, and an ILB out of this year's draft and next year will be his evaluation year. Throw in a Day3 RB and TE, also.



Pretty much in agreement . Heck, I would go with two ER and ojulari for my rotation
Would be nice if they see enough from E smith to be part of rotation after a yr in weight room/ acclimation.
RE: Get him  
Beer Man : 12/1/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15475769 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
2-3 starting OL, an Edge, and an ILB out of this year's draft and next year will be his evaluation year. Throw in a Day3 RB and TE, also.
I'd sign up for that. And this is a good draft class to address much of that.
If our yardstick for QBs is Eli's 2011 season...  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/1/2021 12:50 pm : link
... an awful lot of NFL quarterbacks belong on "Plan B" - including, for most of his career, Eli Manning.

The 2011 Giants were a good - although thin - team that went through an awful slump between Boley's injury and Cruz's crazy-ass TD against the Jets. The offensive line was old and banged up, and they were overmatched against San Francisco's front seven, but at least they could run-block. This unit doesn't do anything well.

Not a defense of Jones. I just think the benchmark is wrong. A better comp would be 2013.
He'll be given another year due to lack of options  
youngd1974 : 12/1/2021 12:53 pm : link
Clearly B at this point. Wanted to believe in the kid. Just couldn't hold on.
I'm going to  
Scooter185 : 12/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
Paraphrase from this week's Big Blue Banter were Schneier said yes DJ has a lot of legitimate excuses for his bad play, but eventually you have to stop going "it's the bad OL! It's the OC! It's the HC!" and acknowledge his role in the offense being anemic.

I don't see him magically sprouting into something different than we've seen in his pro career thus far
B - for sure  
Dnew15 : 12/1/2021 12:55 pm : link
Whatever Daniel Jones was as a rookie is gone now.

He's broken as a NYG.

Literally no one has ever come back from the kind of start this kid has had to his career and finds glory with the same organization.

RE: I have absolutely no doubt...  
Dnew15 : 12/1/2021 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15475790 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the football savants at Jints Central think A.


This is all that matters ....

And I don't think even the Giants believe it's A anymore.

I think DG probably still does - but that's it.
RE: What happened to the rookie QB who was dropping dimes and throwing  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/1/2021 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15475673 GiantBlue said:
Quote:
3 or 4 TD's?

Was he so damaged by Garrett that he is now a Solid B per the above?

Is he reclamable?

Do we draft a QB and start over....with a new GM.....being smarter with the cap?


That guy that threw 3 - 4 TDs also turned it over a bunch. Garrett pumped the brakes on Jones so that he'd stop turning it over. But while his fumbles have gone down, his INTs have been about the same.

We'll see what happens if Kitchens dials in more downfield passing.
It’s B  
MtDizzle : 12/1/2021 12:59 pm : link
and if you don’t see that you’re blind and looking for excuses at this point.
He's not the guy  
islander1 : 12/1/2021 1:06 pm : link
He's a great backup but he makes too many mental errors in the pocket...
I am a B  
Mike in NY : 12/1/2021 1:15 pm : link
But I do not think there is a cheaper option that is better than Jones in 2022. Where we are slated to draft in Round 1 there are no QB's that appear to be BPA. If we are looking at a QB I wait until the end of Round 1 and trade up (so we have 5th year option) if there is one that we have a conviction on or otherwise stick with our 2nd round pick and select whomever is left (like Raiders did with Derek Carr). If no QB's that we like are there at our 2nd round pick I would look at someone like Cunningham, Eleby (if he declares), etc. in Round 3/4 area.

Every year there are QB's talked about as Day 2 guys who slide to Day 3. Often there is not much difference in grades between Day 2 and Day 3 QB's so teams would rather wait and see who falls to Day 3 and use Day 2 picks on players where the dropoff is larger. It also does not help that the lack of 5th year option makes teams hesitant to use Day 2 pick on a player who will likely sit on the bench all year. I think if it was negotiated that QB's would have 5th year option no matter where they were drafted you would stop seeing overdrafted Round 1 QB's and a greater number of Day 2 QB's.
Thoroughly broken  
Dave in PA : 12/1/2021 1:15 pm : link
.
RE: Thoroughly broken  
Dnew15 : 12/1/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15475844 Dave in PA said:
Quote:
.


RIGHT?!?!?!?!

How does a player come back from where he is now???

It would be the statistical anomaly of all NFL anomalies...

whether NYG broke him due to front office and coaching ineptitude,  
japanhead : 12/1/2021 1:21 pm : link
or he was broken to begin with (poor pocket presence, inability to feel the rush, bad vision, injury prone, bad decisions, doesn't protect himself while running, etc), or even both-- doesn't even matter now.

it should be clear as day to anyone being objective and dispassionate:

he's a broken player playing in a broken offense.
This was his make or break year for his 5th year option being picked  
Mellowmood92 : 12/1/2021 1:22 pm : link
up or an extension. I can't see either of those things happening - particularly with a new GM coming in. But he'll be back next year - most likely as the starter unless the Giants make a very un-Giant like move by trading him or making a trade for a veteran replacement. I believe next year will be his audition to the new GM and hopefully he'll be playing behind a better offensive line.

I really wanted him to be the guy, he's flashed at times - but the one consistent is his inconsistency (and being injury prone). He hasn't elevated the team and that's what you want your franchise QB to do.
He's just not good  
Jerry in_DC : 12/1/2021 1:27 pm : link
He's never been good. He has some tools and physical attributes, but he is not a good QB.

People shouldn't be shocked, either. Lots of QBs that get drafted high aren't good. It happens all the time. This is just part of the process - you pick a guy, try him out, and if he's not good you try again.

He will be a forgettable NFL player like a JP Losman, EJ Manual, Jake Locker, Brandon Weeden. Not completely incapable, but someone who makes no impact in the league. He'll be rich though.
Front Office and coaches are probably at A  
Jimmy Googs : 12/1/2021 1:29 pm : link
But now if Jones misses a game or two, and Glennon does about the same with the Offense (or better), then Jones is sunk...
B  
MyNameIsMyName : 12/1/2021 1:34 pm : link
Easy
I think its A  
Rudy5757 : 12/1/2021 1:38 pm : link
Unfortunately we have wasted years 1-3 with sub par talent around him and he may be broken like Carr was in Houston. The talent around him almost game in and game out during his 3 years is a revolving door. I dont think many QBs can be successful with what he's been given to work with. We have seen every QB fail when they are under pressure.

He's under pressure and he doesnt have consistent talent at WR on a game to game basis. Last year we were playing street free agents at WR and this year we have not had our starters again except for a few plays. Our OL is the worst in the league or bottom 5 if your being generous.

DJ is probably a middle of the road QB but middle of the road can get it done. I dont want to start from scratch again like we did year after year with Dave Brown, Danny Kannell, Kent Graham. Kerry Collins got us to a Superbowl. Eli manning had a terrible last 5-6 years of his career due to bad OL and talent around him.

Even if DJ is not the guy, I think putting a rookie with this talent will be the same result. I think we have 2 more seasons with DJ before the huge money is owed. Next season use the 2 top 10 picks to build talent and see what we have. If you love a QB and he falls to you take him if not let the season play out and look again in the next draft if needed.

Forcing a QB next season is a mistake, trading 2 premium picks plus and starting over is not going work unless the guy is a star. Looking at the draft right now, it doesnt appear there is a star. so dont blow it up yet.
There has to be a code -- No exceptions to QB changes  
Debaser : 12/1/2021 1:45 pm : link
I actually watched a lot of Eli's last game as the starting QB -- mind you not when he got the start after Jones was hurt -- but when he was the actual starting QB for the Giants.

It is sort of interesting to watch and hear Collinsworth's comments.

Firstly, he thought they should have taken Darnold since Eli had only "3-4 good years left" LOL! But they got Bark in order to supposedly help Eli / felt he was just the best player in the draft.

So now who really is OK with the Darnold part?

Also it was just ridiculous how bad this oline was. Flowers was a freakin turnstyle. Eli had like 6 sacks. The defense was horrible. Eli still made a couple of nice plays to some guy you never heard of when they left him one on one and he maybe missed an open Beckham but threw it underneath , but whatever he was completely out of rhythm as any body would be by then

Anyway, so here we are , we reached to draft a QB who by every account is not a 6 pick, instead of sitting him , starting him because we needed wins now or at least Shurm did. We thought a mobile QB could negate so of the horrible o line play.

Instead what do we really have. A bad football team is a bad football team. A QB who does not really create when is faced with pressure but takes off running and frequently injures himself because he does not slide or fumbles a lot or throws bad passes to defensve ends. Pretty much the same crumby record of .300. A yet failed oline rebuld.

The point I am making is why does Jones get the benefit of the doubt but Eli a 2x SB MVP with like top 6-7 stats when he was DJs age not get it?
RE: Bring in another guy, restart the rookie deal  
ajr2456 : 12/1/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15475746 mittenedman said:
Quote:
and start "David Carring" him too. At some point you gotta fix the dysfunctional part.


QBs don’t get ruined. They’re just bad.
One thing we know for sure  
The Jake : 12/1/2021 1:49 pm : link
he didn't hurt his neck looking off safeties.

Too soon?
RE: RE: Everybody knows the answer  
Tuckrule : 12/1/2021 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15475693 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15475691 Go Terps said:


Quote:


The only difference amongst any of us is the level of delusion.

It didn't have to take this long to arrive at this answer either.


Funny how some people are already saying next year is the make or break year, when it was commonly this year prior to the season. Gettleman even said so.


Because every fan knew the offensive line was terrible last year. We all assumed we would shore up the line via draft. We didn’t select one player at the position we relied on guys like Lemieux, who’s replacement level at best. Relied on guys like Hernandez. Peart, who couldn’t beat out Nate solder and still can’t get on the field. There’s a reason many of us wanted slater. We, as fans, recognized the weak spot on the team but this inept staff went into the season believing in this group. Horrible miscalculation and after one injury we scrambled with trades to get price who’s clearly not a starter. Skura who’s also clearly not a starter. Solder not even backup level at this point. Hernandez regressed each season. This is your 2021 offensive line. Good luck to Barkley and Daniel
RE: I think its A  
japanhead : 12/1/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15475875 Rudy5757 said:
Quote:
Unfortunately we have wasted years 1-3 with sub par talent around him and he may be broken like Carr was in Houston. The talent around him almost game in and game out during his 3 years is a revolving door. I dont think many QBs can be successful with what he's been given to work with. We have seen every QB fail when they are under pressure.

He's under pressure and he doesnt have consistent talent at WR on a game to game basis. Last year we were playing street free agents at WR and this year we have not had our starters again except for a few plays. Our OL is the worst in the league or bottom 5 if your being generous.

DJ is probably a middle of the road QB but middle of the road can get it done. I dont want to start from scratch again like we did year after year with Dave Brown, Danny Kannell, Kent Graham. Kerry Collins got us to a Superbowl. Eli manning had a terrible last 5-6 years of his career due to bad OL and talent around him.

Even if DJ is not the guy, I think putting a rookie with this talent will be the same result. I think we have 2 more seasons with DJ before the huge money is owed. Next season use the 2 top 10 picks to build talent and see what we have. If you love a QB and he falls to you take him if not let the season play out and look again in the next draft if needed.

Forcing a QB next season is a mistake, trading 2 premium picks plus and starting over is not going work unless the guy is a star. Looking at the draft right now, it doesnt appear there is a star. so dont blow it up yet.


IMO it's not correct to say that eli had a terrible last six years to his career due to poor OL.

eli had a terrible 2013, and a terrible 2017. in 2016 he took the team to the playoffs and had 26 TDs and over 4k yards. shit, in 2018 he had 21 TDs and over 4k yards with a 7.5 YAC.

jones has been dealt a shitty hand, no doubt, but his numbers have been worse every year of his short career than eli's worst years in 2013 and 2017.
For me....  
Milton : 12/1/2021 1:53 pm : link
There are a lot of variables at play when it comes to answering that question. The Giants have him for one more year under the current contract, so there isn't an urgency for salary cap reasons. So it comes down to what kind of improvement (if any) he shows in the next six weeks versus who is available (either via trade or free agency or in the draft) and at what cost. I still think he can be a starting QB in this league, but not the kind you want to pay $35M+/year. So I don't see myself recommending that the Giants pick up the option in May. That would require a couple of playoff wins on his resume.

My current opinion is that he checks a lot of boxes, but he doesn't process what he sees fast enough to be elite and he's injury prone on top of that. The combination of those two "dings" is a dealbreaker for me when it comes to a longterm commitment.
B  
Danny Kanell : 12/1/2021 2:03 pm : link
But with the caveat that the Giants did him no favors also.

He could have been a player in a good situation but he isn't good enough to overcome the other shortfalls with the team and coaching.

Regardless of how we got here, we need to move forward with another option at QB.
I've scanned this whole thread  
Mike from SI : 12/1/2021 2:14 pm : link
and it's worth noting that not a single person has chosen option C.
I don't know  
Carson53 : 12/1/2021 3:24 pm : link
I probably if I am being totally honest, I would say B.
On the other hand, he's had a tough deal here with the way
that this organization has 'helped' him out.
That's really not an excuse, if most are being honest about it.
That's been the reality around here. Get some damn offensive lineman already, will 'ya! And add an ER or two.
Personally, I wouldn't mind seeing what they could get for
Barkley. They picked his option for about 7 mill. or so.
See, what you could get for him, make a few calls.
I'm not sure this organization would agree on that?
Load up on draft picks, hell they need them!
RE: He's just not good  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/1/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15475865 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:


He will be a forgettable NFL player like a JP Losman, EJ Manual, Jake Locker, Brandon Weeden. Not completely incapable, but someone who makes no impact in the league. He'll be rich though.


Totally disagree. I think Jones is better than all those guys. I also think JOnes will be in the league a long time. He's not the franchise but he's a level above guys like JP Losman.
A/C  
gmen4ever : 12/1/2021 4:02 pm : link
With this line, string of injuries I'd be shocked to see anyone at the Montana, Eli, Brady level perform as they had before.
If a better option presents itself  
fkap : 12/1/2021 4:35 pm : link
it is time to move on. As others have said, there doesn't appear to be logical better options on the horizon. No stop gap FA for me, thank you. Doesn't appear to be draft options, but you never know. Please don't throw draft and cap capital at a trade. We need that to fix this team. No more putting the cart before the horse.

I don't think he's going to be in the good-great category, but he's good enough for now, or until a better option is available.
I think its pretty clear its time to plan for someone else  
UConn4523 : 12/1/2021 4:41 pm : link
at QB. Jones could have some some upside, but it won't be here. He's cheap for 1 more season and we won't have the personnel needed before its time to pay him.

Decline the 5th year option and draft/sign the next QB and let them battle it out with Jones or trade him.
B  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/1/2021 4:43 pm : link
.
Why is this being discussed now...?  
Sy'56 : 12/1/2021 4:45 pm : link
Boredom?
I was a Jones defender until the Tampa game  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 12/1/2021 4:52 pm : link
Sigh ... Can we say "D - needs more time but this is the NFL where he's used all of the time the team can give"? I mean, we're in year 3 and there's been no dramatic growth.

That said, I think it is "A" by default given that bringing in what's likely to be on the FA market is not an upgrade and neither are any of the top QBs in the draft next year.

Like some others here have suggested, I'd favor drafting OL and Edge heavy in the first four rounds and look for our stud qb the year after. Not b/c I'm willing to give Jones more time, but because I think it is what best serves the team.
It’s been B for a while  
The_Boss : 12/1/2021 6:16 pm : link
He’s not taking this franchise to a super bowl. That’s the ultimate goal, right? By keeping him around, all we’re doing is wasting time.
 
ryanmkeane : 12/1/2021 6:26 pm : link
I said I’d like to give him the full year. And the season ain’t over yet.
RE: …  
ajr2456 : 12/1/2021 9:20 pm : link
In comment 15476214 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I said I’d like to give him the full year. And the season ain’t over yet.


What is going to change?
......  
Route 9 : 12:03 am : link
Don't you know 35-40 games isn't a strong enough sample size? We NEED to see more! He could be Ryan Tannehill.
