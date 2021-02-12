for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Rob Sale on why Peart is not starting over Solder

Beer Man : 12/2/2021 2:54 pm
Rob Sale (OL Coach) says Solder is the better of the two right now. Says Peart is less physical, not finishing, and not playing with a chip on his shoulder.

Not a positive assessment of our RT hopeful.
Giants Wire - ( New Window )
To be fair Sale did not say he was less physical  
GIANTS128 : 12/2/2021 3:00 pm : link
and not finishing. That was the author of the article. However it seems to be a true statement none the less.
The lack of development of Peart may be  
AnnapolisMike : 12/2/2021 3:00 pm : link
one of the biggest disappointments this season. He seemed to be doing OK at the beginning of the season and he has really tailed off.
I guess you could say a 3rd round RT prospect  
81_Great_Dane : 12/2/2021 3:00 pm : link
could be "overdrafted," but given the premium on OT prospects, I think it's just that he's not turning out to be as good as hoped. That happens. The problem with the Giants is, it's happened A LOT, including quite a few first-round picks. The draft isn't an exact science, but the Giants draft like medieval alchemists who think they can turn lead into gold.
I don't believe it  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/2/2021 3:00 pm : link
its the Mara's interfering again with the Giants Way!
One thing is clear  
TheBlueprintNC : 12/2/2021 3:01 pm : link
We definitely have the right Line Coach. The new GM needs tpo get him more talent.
This should not be a surprise  
UberAlias : 12/2/2021 3:01 pm : link
Peart started out as starter initially. They want him ti take the job. The fact that he hasn’t tells you all you need to know. He’s not any good.
Peart is starting to remind me of one of those big cuddly-bear type  
FranknWeezer : 12/2/2021 3:04 pm : link
NYG OL like James Brewer, Guy Whimper, etc. Just great.
RE: One thing is clear  
Mad Mike : 12/2/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15477143 TheBlueprintNC said:
Quote:
We definitely have the right Line Coach. The new GM needs tpo get him more talent.

In what way is that clear?
RE: Peart is starting to remind me of one of those big cuddly-bear type  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/2/2021 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15477147 FranknWeezer said:
Quote:
NYG OL like James Brewer, Guy Whimper, etc. Just great.

Jonathan Ogden?
He may be collecting  
section125 : 12/2/2021 3:10 pm : link
his first three years of checks and then retiring. i.e., not interested in being a career NFLer. One thing about Parcells, he knew what buttons to push to get people to improve. Seems to me if the coaches are speaking publicly about this, Peart knows and just doesn't care.

Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.
I certainly drank the Kool Aid  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/2/2021 3:10 pm : link
going into the season. The big issue in not as much the draft it is how did you not see this the first year. I understand players develop but you should see strong signs someone is going to work out imo.

Then you added no one in the draft. One thing concerning with Judge is he says 75% of your roster comes from defense and Special Teams since most ST players are defensive guys and that is carrying over to the draft.
So basically a softer will Beatty  
Payasdaddy : 12/2/2021 3:14 pm : link
And although Beatty showed some talent, I was hoping for more.
Dissapointing....  
John In CO : 12/2/2021 3:14 pm : link
I thought that he looked pretty good in the pre-covid games last year. Really, though, he hasnt been the same since Colombo was fired. Who know, maybe he did something to get a performance out of Peart that DeGugliewhatever and Sale havent been able to. Different players take to different coaching methods.
Shades of Will Beatty?  
OlyWABigBlue : 12/2/2021 3:14 pm : link
with less accomplished....
this is the type of sh$t  
hitdog42 : 12/2/2021 3:18 pm : link
that bad teams do when they are fake competing for playoff contention.

and then 2yrs later if the guy was good u see him on another team.

I won't be surprised if Nappier  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/2/2021 3:19 pm : link
makes a run at Sale to be his OC at Florida.
Peart started at left tackle against Carolina  
WillieYoung : 12/2/2021 3:23 pm : link
the best game our offense had this year. I call bullshit on Sale. Solder may out perform Peart in practice but he never has in games.
Oh man, I bit  
Grizz99 : 12/2/2021 3:27 pm : link
hook.line, sinker and leader..hope trumping reality. But the word was he worked hard in the offseason and came to camp stronger and hungrier.
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.
RE: Shades of Will Beatty?  
PatersonPlank : 12/2/2021 3:28 pm : link
In comment 15477163 OlyWABigBlue said:
Quote:
with less accomplished....


I wish he was Will Beatty
If this is the standard they are using  
Blue Dream : 12/2/2021 3:29 pm : link
Then Booker should be starting over Barkley at RB
I guess getting blown off the line of scrimmage  
gmenrule-va : 12/2/2021 3:30 pm : link
and put flat on your butt is still considered aggressive and physical. Solder is very competent in this move as I have seen it done to him multiple times in every game.

It is unfathomable that Peart is worse then that so I have to assume Solder has naked pictures of Sale!
So, basically...  
trueblueinpw : 12/2/2021 3:34 pm : link
Peart's a fraidy cat? Great - I'm sure his lack of killer instinct isn't something that jumped out from his scouting report.
Clearly  
aka dbrny : 12/2/2021 3:34 pm : link
The author must have read Sy'56 Game Review and similar assessment
When  
noro9 : 12/2/2021 3:35 pm : link
We officially get eliminated from the playoffs they should start him anyway.
his athelticism eas touted  
bc4life : 12/2/2021 3:49 pm : link
and that's important, but line play is a fight. you have to like to fight. that's tougher to instill
You guys can agree with him or not.  
DonQuixote : 12/2/2021 3:49 pm : link
But at least he addressed the issue, which was kind of a gorilla in the room.

Interesting  
RollBlue : 12/2/2021 3:52 pm : link
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.
You people are unreal  
UberAlias : 12/2/2021 3:55 pm : link
They want Peart to win the spot. He was the starter out there on day 1. Clearly he sucks. Is this honestly hard to believe given DGs success with Oline since coming here? Move on. He’s not the answer.
RE: You guys can agree with him or not.  
UberAlias : 12/2/2021 3:56 pm : link
In comment 15477221 DonQuixote said:
Quote:
But at least he addressed the issue, which was kind of a gorilla in the room.
People don’t become good because we want them to be.
He’s just not into it.  
Joe Beckwith : 12/2/2021 3:57 pm : link
Football is not a main love or priority in his life, apparently.
If you don’t have an ‘edginess ’ in football, you shouldn’t play.
I’ve said it before: there are guys that play football, and there are football players.
Sales description sounds like Peart is the former.
He may do better in a place that uses a finesse blocking scheme.
Hopefully Wilson straightens out, and, we draft 2-3 OL early , after the best available ER.
Shocker  
M.S. : 12/2/2021 4:05 pm : link

Another wasted 3rd round draft pick.

Another lousy offensive lineman.

Chronic, nasty habit the giANTS can’t seem to kick.
yes, yes and yes, but, after all, maybe not  
Grizz99 : 12/2/2021 4:07 pm : link
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
correction (not that anyone cares, but )  
Grizz99 : 12/2/2021 4:11 pm : link
should have been,'that reports of my death were exaggerated"
See if he improves with live reps  
AcesUp : 12/2/2021 4:15 pm : link
He'll be on the roster next year, Solder will not. We will be short on experience at OL heading into this offseason. Very short. Even getting a future swing tackle some experience is more valuable than getting marginally better play out of Solder in a lost season.

I get it that they're trying to motivate but they need to start thinking about more than what's directly in front of them here.
I am surprised it took this long for the back-stabbing  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/2/2021 4:16 pm : link
...
Move him to Guard  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/2/2021 4:24 pm : link
Like Flowers :-)
The Giants scouts  
David B. : 12/2/2021 4:24 pm : link
Have no idea what a good OL looks like (outside of maybe a consensus top-5 pick).

Whoever's been doing the OL scouting has to go WITH Gettleman, or they'll never fix the OL.
RE: RE: Peart is starting to remind me of one of those big cuddly-bear type  
FranknWeezer : 12/2/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15477152 Spiciest Memelord said:
Quote:
In comment 15477147 FranknWeezer said:


Quote:


NYG OL like James Brewer, Guy Whimper, etc. Just great.


Jonathan Ogden?


Nope. Will Beatty.
Another Gettleman  
jeff57 : 12/2/2021 4:40 pm : link
Third round bust
RE: To be fair Sale did not say he was less physical  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/2/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15477139 GIANTS128 said:
Quote:
and not finishing. That was the author of the article. However it seems to be a true statement none the less.



You have to follow the link on the article.

Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
RE: If this is the standard they are using  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/2/2021 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15477187 Blue Dream said:
Quote:
Then Booker should be starting over Barkley at RB

Solder's good at blocking Booker.
We don’t need Peart to  
Scuzzlebutt : 12/2/2021 5:02 pm : link
Eat thunder and shit lightening. We just need someone who can block better than Solder. How can he possibly be worse?
Thought it was illegal to talk like this in Giant Land.  
ghost718 : 12/2/2021 5:05 pm : link
.
RE: Interesting  
AcidTest : 12/2/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15477223 RollBlue said:
Quote:
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.


Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.
RE: RE: Interesting  
Vanzetti : 12/2/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15477306 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15477223 RollBlue said:


Quote:


because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.



Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.


Sale is the coach and sees them every day practice.

How can anyone think they know better than Sale?
RE: Oh man, I bit  
chick310 : 12/2/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15477182 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
hook.line, sinker and leader..hope trumping reality. But the word was he worked hard in the offseason and came to camp stronger and hungrier.
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.


It's not you, it's those damn Nihilists on the board.

They are so disruptive that good posters like you cannot even think clearly with your predictions on individual players or the team as a whole.
RE: RE: You guys can agree with him or not.  
DonQuixote : 12/2/2021 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15477227 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15477221 DonQuixote said:


Quote:


But at least he addressed the issue, which was kind of a gorilla in the room.


People don’t become good because we want them to be.

Huh, who wants what to be? All I was saying was that I am glad Sale at least addressed the issue. I have been wondering for weeks why Peart was not out there and there was zero commentary from the team, now it is at least being talked about.
Maybe Sale thinks he's an amateur shrink  
Bill in UT : 12/2/2021 5:21 pm : link
and embarrassing Peart publicly will light a fire under him
I don't watch the tape...  
Kanavis : 12/2/2021 5:22 pm : link
And we don't have access to anything that happens in practice. We typically hear that something must be happening in practice to convince them Peart isn't ready.

The truth of it is however, that they have both played plenty of snaps in REAL GAMES this year and though it may not be the difference we expected - Peart is better. Otherwise, we would have been at RT and not LT while Thomas was hurt.

I really, really don't understand this. Peart has played OK at times. Solder has been, at times, the worst tackle to take the field in the last 5 years. He literally can't hit players in front of him.

Sorry...I don't care how supposedly tough Peart is, he should play. Is he the future? Don't know. But he could at least play now. Sorry...still doesn't make sense.
RE: yes, yes and yes, but, after all, maybe not  
Gatorade Dunk : 12/2/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15477244 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".

He was a reach?

Weird, since you compared him to Jonathan Ogden.
Rob Sales'  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/2/2021 5:36 pm : link
facial expressions say a lot...
Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
sounds like  
BigBlueCane : 12/2/2021 5:41 pm : link
the Scouts and Coaches have different things they look for.
RE: Rob Sales'  
KerrysFlask : 12/2/2021 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )


Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.
This chump reminds me  
Silver Spoon : 12/2/2021 5:52 pm : link
or another wasted pick, Brewer.
Might be some sort of  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/2/2021 6:03 pm : link
JJ 'culture' BS. Solder should have been unceremoniously dumped 2 years ago.
RE: Maybe Sale thinks he's an amateur shrink  
JohnG in Albany : 12/2/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15477329 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
and embarrassing Peart publicly will light a fire under him


Better than Sale thinking he's a professional shrink. *grin*
RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
Beer Man : 12/2/2021 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15477363 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
+1


Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.
RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
chick310 : 12/2/2021 6:38 pm : link
In comment 15477363 KerrysFlask said:
Quote:
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )



Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.


Sale should be careful.

The last guy who got caught making unflattering remarks towards our Offensive Linemen just got the boot.
RE: Rob Sales'  
aimrocky : 12/2/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )


Wow, yeah, those expressions tell the story…
RE: RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
Bill in UT : 12/2/2021 7:02 pm : link
In comment 15477422 chick310 said:
Quote:


The last guy who got caught making unflattering remarks towards our Offensive Linemen just got the boot.


Yeah, but it looks like the guy who said good things about them, DG, is getting the boot also.
This  
AcidTest : 12/2/2021 7:06 pm : link
has been a very healthy debate, but whatever the answer, it just shows how messed up this franchise has been and continues to be.
Trusting the position coaches...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/2/2021 7:06 pm : link
... Is just about as in-depth as we can get as fans.

In the off season it appeared as though we had a viable option at RT.
Now we come to understand that's not the case.
It could be worse and the Giants had a great deal of Money wrapped up in Peart.

RE: RE: yes, yes and yes, but, after all, maybe not  
Grizz99 : 12/2/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15477340 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15477244 Grizz99 said:


Quote:


I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".


He was a reach?

Weird, since you compared him to Jonathan Ogden.

Weird is the compulsion that drives you from thread to thread and short put down to content-less put down.
In this instance knowingly lying. It was months ago that I compared the way Ogden made large men look smalls.. but knowing how important your pathetic attempts to denigrate are...I give you permission..
RE: He may be collecting  
averagejoe : 12/2/2021 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15477157 section125 said:
Quote:
his first three years of checks and then retiring. i.e., not interested in being a career NFLer. One thing about Parcells, he knew what buttons to push to get people to improve. Seems to me if the coaches are speaking publicly about this, Peart knows and just doesn't care.

Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.


I think this is what is going on as well. Since they get the money upfront now many are not motivated to improve their game. Very hard to judge who really loves the game. Playing behind Solder confirms bust status .
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/2/2021 7:14 pm : link
I think it WAY too soon to give up on Peart, but the fact he can't beat out Solder...not going to lie, that's alarming considering how bad Solder looks out there EVERY week.
I don’t buy it  
Bizfoodie : 12/2/2021 8:49 pm : link
I mean this seriously but when anybody looks at solder play do you think “oh this guy is physical and plays with a chip on his shoulder”? I literally think the organization feels bad for Solder with all he’s been through and probably is a good dude and teammate. He’s bad like Erek Flowers at tackle bad but worse lol
is there something else going on?  
Grizz99 : 12/2/2021 8:50 pm : link
This is a kid who - before his injury last year - was getting high grades from PFF. This year he looked adequate at OLT, Andrews comes back and he seems a natural for ORT and Solder wins the job and seems eminantly beatable...esp. when you consider you could/should be grooming Pert.
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.
RE: Shades of Will Beatty?  
GeofromNJ : 12/2/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15477163 OlyWABigBlue said:
Quote:
with less accomplished....

Quite possibly. Beatty's problem was simple. He really didn't want to play football. He was talented enough. He just wasn't interested. He took the money, did the minimum, and then walked away. Peart may or may not have the same mindset as Beatty, but as you say, neither does he seem as talented.
...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/2/2021 9:52 pm : link
He hasn't played nearly enough to say he was getting "high grades". 150 snaps in 2020 is nothing. It's a little over two games.

RE: ...  
Brown_Hornet : 12/2/2021 10:12 pm : link
In comment 15477644 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He hasn't played nearly enough to say he was getting "high grades". 150 snaps in 2020 is nothing. It's a little over two games.
To be fair it doesn't matter whether it was 5 plats 50 plays or 150 plays... Last year he was indeed getting high marks and receiving praise from multiple sources.

Maybe he was green but busted his ass as a rookie... Maybe after an off season he realized he was making a tremendous amount of money And didn't really have to work that hard to do so...
... I really don't know.

But We don't need to rip each other for having once believed that this guy had a shot because we were made to believe that indeed he did... By those who are supposed to be in the know.

Rob Sale is basically saying  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/2/2021 10:44 pm : link
Peart looks like Tarzan, Plays like Jane.
Just remembered - if you think about  
section125 : 6:50 am : link
what Bobby Skinner said about Peart, it was he does not punch enough and when he does it is not forceful enough. Instead of forcefully extending into the opponent's chest, he reaches out and often not inside. Lets the opponent get to his pads.

Perhaps that is what Sale means.
Sale sounds like  
Bubba : 6:55 am : link
an old school type which is fine with me. Parcells got the most out of guys like Carl Nelson and Doug Riesenberg by riding them.
Unfortunately not all respond the way you want. Peart may be one of those that don't.

It appears from Sale's comments on Peart's physicality  
Rick in Dallas : 7:03 am : link
It is up to the young man to decide whether he wants to be NFL OT or not. Sale has coached him up but remains frustrated by Peart's practice habits.
It doesn't take a lot to replace Solder who's game skills have totally deteriorated into a subpar OT.
RE: Move him to Guard  
Beer Man : 7:16 am : link
In comment 15477260 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
Like Flowers :-)
With all his mechanical and attitude flaws, Flowers did play with a mean streak. Moving Flowers to OG helped to alleviate some of his mechanical flaws, but moving Peart to OG is not going change or hide his lack of aggressiveness.
Sale is full of shit  
giantBCP : 7:27 am : link
Just like the rest of them. When highly paid players like Barkley and Solder are playing at their current performance level, it’s not because they’re better than their backups.
RE: You people are unreal  
islander1 : 7:34 am : link
In comment 15477226 UberAlias said:
Quote:
They want Peart to win the spot. He was the starter out there on day 1. Clearly he sucks. Is this honestly hard to believe given DGs success with Oline since coming here? Move on. He’s not the answer.


Yep, another Gettleman bust.
RE: Sale is full of shit  
section125 : 7:40 am : link
In comment 15477762 giantBCP said:
Quote:
Just like the rest of them. When highly paid players like Barkley and Solder are playing at their current performance level, it’s not because they’re better than their backups.


He's not full of shit. The Giants dearly want Peart to be the starting RT. We want him to be the starting RT. Does Peart want to be the starting RT? This may be a motivational tool to make Peart improve. This was a highly successful college line coach. Why all of a sudden is Flowers doing well in DC? (Motivation, as in play guard or stay home unemployed?)

As far as Barkley - there is no doubt Booker runs a heck of a lot harder and Barkley dances way to much(for us), but if you watched Skinner's analysis of last week, he showed that two or three times Barkley did not go hard enough at the line - the rest 10 out of 13 times there was little there except for the 32 yard run. So yes he could have had 2 or 3 yards on a couple runs that got zero or one. But I think if you watch the 2nd half you see that Barkley ran a little harder. Throw in the knee and ankle. I still think he can hit the holes harder, but that has never been his style of play and no he is not producing worthy of his draft slot.
RE: is there something else going on?  
chick310 : 8:22 am : link
In comment 15477572 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
This is a kid who - before his injury last year - was getting high grades from PFF. This year he looked adequate at OLT, Andrews comes back and he seems a natural for ORT and Solder wins the job and seems eminantly beatable...esp. when you consider you could/should be grooming Pert.
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.


Maybe there is something going on with you. Why not try and read some of that wisdom on BBI that you just want to mock.

Sy'56 graded Matt Peart with a 75 Rating which is "Future Backup/Possible Starter" and he that has to further develop his lower body mechanics." And now in year 2, Peart is sitting in that very area. If he improves than he is a possible starting tackle, and if he doesn't it looks like he is a future backup. Keep in mind that Sy's rating also imply that it will take around 3 years if he even becomes a starter.

This may be grim to you but only because you overrated him and higher expectations than likely reality. And that seems to be fairly prevalent in a lot of your postings.
It seems like the draft heads knew about Peart ahead of time  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:56 am : link
Sale was as honest and up front as you can be with the media  
JonC : 9:16 am : link
This is on Peart, he's not playing physical or with the type of snarl or violence required in the NFL. Plain and simple.

Solder has his own issues on display, but the coaches are telling us he's demonstrating he's the better option, which speaks poorly of Peart in another way.

Since this was also spotted by draftniks, it's not invented, Giants just chose to try and develop him past it, which isn't working so far.
Good find Ten Ton Hammer  
chick310 : 9:20 am : link
those scouting thoughts on Peart are huge.
again...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:20 am : link
not to harp on it, but watch the video. Sales' facial expressions are priceless.

AND...and this is a big AND... the Giants edited the video and took this out:

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
an  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:25 am : link
OL failing because he isn't physical enough is actually quite common, not just for 2021, but even decades ago.

John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).

One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
This is the biggest public shaming I have seen a coach do  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:30 am : link
Wow. Peart's either going to show heart or select out. Man, HOw do you show your face in the locker room?
That assessment  
SomeFan : 9:32 am : link
sounds terrible.
RE: Maybe Sale thinks he's an amateur shrink  
SomeFan : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15477329 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
and embarrassing Peart publicly will light a fire under him
Assuming this is true, it still is bad. If he is not bringing it while trying to make it in the NFL, then fuck it. These are the guys that will fuck a team up in crunch time. You need talent but you need to like to play the game too.
the guy in for peart  
hitdog42 : 9:37 am : link
is not physical
is not technical
is not going to be in the NFL--- but lets continue with super tough love vs. accepting sh$t play ---

RE: Rob Sales'  
chick310 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )


Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.
RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15477857 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )



Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.


Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!
RE: an  
crick n NC : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15477844 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
OL failing because he isn't physical enough is actually quite common, not just for 2021, but even decades ago.

John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).

One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.


Interesting. Thanks for sharing.
RE: RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
chick310 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15477862 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15477857 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )



Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.



Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!


Based on his tone and expressions, I think he wanted to say "Peart needs to stop being such a pussy".
crick n NC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:53 am : link
One of thing Madden told his young offensive linemen to do was just pound away at punching bags. He wanted them to get used to being angry and physical at something.
RE: an  
Brown_Hornet : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15477844 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
This is spot-on.
Nicest kids on the team.
We literally had a "Blind Side" moment with our RT last year. Our QB was flagged for throwing a punch, but, the refs came over to our HC and told him that while they had to throw the flag, that they saw...as did the RT, the defender grab the QBs crotch in the pile.(apparently squeezed pretty hard)

RT, that had been struggling, put that kid on rollerskates for the rest of the game...turns out, he's a protector.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rob Sales'  
csb : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15477867 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15477862 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15477857 chick310 said:


Quote:


In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )



Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.



Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!



Based on his tone and expressions, I think he wanted to say "Peart needs to stop being such a pussy".


^^^^^This^^^^^
Really interesting thread thank you  
arniefez : 10:44 am : link
Matt Peart is a better RT than Nate Solder. Would anyone who watches the Giants every week argue that? I think the reason that he's not playing is the part of the NFL that's hidden from fans. I think is a conformist attitude that's required at all times by some coaches. I wonder if Joe Judge would have played Kareem McKenzie. From what I've read he had a similiar demeanor as Peart. I'm not comparing them as players but remember the Jets let McKenzie leave as a FA.

I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.

Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.

Just seems like a massive fail by DG  
RCPhoenix : 10:45 am : link
If someone doesn't love playing offensive line they don't belong in the NFL.

No competent GM would think they will take an OL who is soft and turn them into someone who is tough. Personalities don't change. If anything, Michael Oher is an example not of a person who 'had his QBs back', but more of an example of talent not leading to results b/c he didn't have the necessary motivation to succeed as a NFL lineman.
it is a joke  
hitdog42 : 10:51 am : link
and a failure of coaching- to choose to enforce certain standards for some players and not others... not mean enough... ok when the guy plays hes better then the aged vet who sucks--- its pathetic-
we are not talking about a solid vet who gets the job done.
soldier on the field makes the giants worse... period end of discussion--
i dont care about peart, guy means zero to me, but he should be playing- not a washed overpaid terrible signing vet who stinks
RE: Really interesting thread thank you  
Angel Eyes : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15477919 arniefez said:
Quote:
Matt Peart is a better RT than Nate Solder. Would anyone who watches the Giants every week argue that? I think the reason that he's not playing is the part of the NFL that's hidden from fans. I think is a conformist attitude that's required at all times by some coaches. I wonder if Joe Judge would have played Kareem McKenzie. From what I've read he had a similiar demeanor as Peart. I'm not comparing them as players but remember the Jets let McKenzie leave as a FA.

I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.

Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.

Well, we have seen Peart play; he was the left tackle while Andrew Thomas was on injured reserve. Didn't completely shit the bed while playing or at least did a less worse job than Solder.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 