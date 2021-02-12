Rob Sale on why Peart is not starting over Solder

could be "overdrafted," but given the premium on OT prospects, I think it's just that he's not turning out to be as good as hoped. That happens. The problem with the Giants is, it's happened A LOT, including quite a few first-round picks. The draft isn't an exact science, but the Giants draft like medieval alchemists who think they can turn lead into gold.
his first three years of checks and then retiring. i.e., not interested in being a career NFLer. One thing about Parcells, he knew what buttons to push to get people to improve. Seems to me if the coaches are speaking publicly about this, Peart knows and just doesn't care.
Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.
going into the season. The big issue in not as much the draft it is how did you not see this the first year. I understand players develop but you should see strong signs someone is going to work out imo.
Then you added no one in the draft. One thing concerning with Judge is he says 75% of your roster comes from defense and Special Teams since most ST players are defensive guys and that is carrying over to the draft.
I thought that he looked pretty good in the pre-covid games last year. Really, though, he hasnt been the same since Colombo was fired. Who know, maybe he did something to get a performance out of Peart that DeGugliewhatever and Sale havent been able to. Different players take to different coaching methods.
hook.line, sinker and leader..hope trumping reality. But the word was he worked hard in the offseason and came to camp stronger and hungrier.
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.
Football is not a main love or priority in his life, apparently.
If you don’t have an ‘edginess ’ in football, you shouldn’t play.
I’ve said it before: there are guys that play football, and there are football players.
Sales description sounds like Peart is the former.
He may do better in a place that uses a finesse blocking scheme.
Hopefully Wilson straightens out, and, we draft 2-3 OL early , after the best available ER.
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
He'll be on the roster next year, Solder will not. We will be short on experience at OL heading into this offseason. Very short. Even getting a future swing tackle some experience is more valuable than getting marginally better play out of Solder in a lost season.
I get it that they're trying to motivate but they need to start thinking about more than what's directly in front of them here.
I am surprised it took this long for the back-stabbing
and not finishing. That was the author of the article. However it seems to be a true statement none the less.
You have to follow the link on the article.
Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.
Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.
Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.
Sale is the coach and sees them every day practice.
hook.line, sinker and leader..hope trumping reality. But the word was he worked hard in the offseason and came to camp stronger and hungrier.
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.
It's not you, it's those damn Nihilists on the board.
They are so disruptive that good posters like you cannot even think clearly with your predictions on individual players or the team as a whole.
But at least he addressed the issue, which was kind of a gorilla in the room.
People don’t become good because we want them to be.
Huh, who wants what to be? All I was saying was that I am glad Sale at least addressed the issue. I have been wondering for weeks why Peart was not out there and there was zero commentary from the team, now it is at least being talked about.
And we don't have access to anything that happens in practice. We typically hear that something must be happening in practice to convince them Peart isn't ready.
The truth of it is however, that they have both played plenty of snaps in REAL GAMES this year and though it may not be the difference we expected - Peart is better. Otherwise, we would have been at RT and not LT while Thomas was hurt.
I really, really don't understand this. Peart has played OK at times. Solder has been, at times, the worst tackle to take the field in the last 5 years. He literally can't hit players in front of him.
Sorry...I don't care how supposedly tough Peart is, he should play. Is he the future? Don't know. But he could at least play now. Sorry...still doesn't make sense.
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
He was a reach?
Weird, since you compared him to Jonathan Ogden.
Weird is the compulsion that drives you from thread to thread and short put down to content-less put down.
In this instance knowingly lying. It was months ago that I compared the way Ogden made large men look smalls.. but knowing how important your pathetic attempts to denigrate are...I give you permission..
his first three years of checks and then retiring. i.e., not interested in being a career NFLer. One thing about Parcells, he knew what buttons to push to get people to improve. Seems to me if the coaches are speaking publicly about this, Peart knows and just doesn't care.
Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.
I think this is what is going on as well. Since they get the money upfront now many are not motivated to improve their game. Very hard to judge who really loves the game. Playing behind Solder confirms bust status .
I mean this seriously but when anybody looks at solder play do you think “oh this guy is physical and plays with a chip on his shoulder”? I literally think the organization feels bad for Solder with all he’s been through and probably is a good dude and teammate. He’s bad like Erek Flowers at tackle bad but worse lol
This is a kid who - before his injury last year - was getting high grades from PFF. This year he looked adequate at OLT, Andrews comes back and he seems a natural for ORT and Solder wins the job and seems eminantly beatable...esp. when you consider you could/should be grooming Pert.
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.
Quite possibly. Beatty's problem was simple. He really didn't want to play football. He was talented enough. He just wasn't interested. He took the money, did the minimum, and then walked away. Peart may or may not have the same mindset as Beatty, but as you say, neither does he seem as talented.
He hasn't played nearly enough to say he was getting "high grades". 150 snaps in 2020 is nothing. It's a little over two games.
To be fair it doesn't matter whether it was 5 plats 50 plays or 150 plays... Last year he was indeed getting high marks and receiving praise from multiple sources.
Maybe he was green but busted his ass as a rookie... Maybe after an off season he realized he was making a tremendous amount of money And didn't really have to work that hard to do so...
... I really don't know.
But We don't need to rip each other for having once believed that this guy had a shot because we were made to believe that indeed he did... By those who are supposed to be in the know.
what Bobby Skinner said about Peart, it was he does not punch enough and when he does it is not forceful enough. Instead of forcefully extending into the opponent's chest, he reaches out and often not inside. Lets the opponent get to his pads.
an old school type which is fine with me. Parcells got the most out of guys like Carl Nelson and Doug Riesenberg by riding them.
Unfortunately not all respond the way you want. Peart may be one of those that don't.
It appears from Sale's comments on Peart's physicality
It is up to the young man to decide whether he wants to be NFL OT or not. Sale has coached him up but remains frustrated by Peart's practice habits.
It doesn't take a lot to replace Solder who's game skills have totally deteriorated into a subpar OT.
With all his mechanical and attitude flaws, Flowers did play with a mean streak. Moving Flowers to OG helped to alleviate some of his mechanical flaws, but moving Peart to OG is not going change or hide his lack of aggressiveness.
Just like the rest of them. When highly paid players like Barkley and Solder are playing at their current performance level, it’s not because they’re better than their backups.
He's not full of shit. The Giants dearly want Peart to be the starting RT. We want him to be the starting RT. Does Peart want to be the starting RT? This may be a motivational tool to make Peart improve. This was a highly successful college line coach. Why all of a sudden is Flowers doing well in DC? (Motivation, as in play guard or stay home unemployed?)
As far as Barkley - there is no doubt Booker runs a heck of a lot harder and Barkley dances way to much(for us), but if you watched Skinner's analysis of last week, he showed that two or three times Barkley did not go hard enough at the line - the rest 10 out of 13 times there was little there except for the 32 yard run. So yes he could have had 2 or 3 yards on a couple runs that got zero or one. But I think if you watch the 2nd half you see that Barkley ran a little harder. Throw in the knee and ankle. I still think he can hit the holes harder, but that has never been his style of play and no he is not producing worthy of his draft slot.
This is a kid who - before his injury last year - was getting high grades from PFF. This year he looked adequate at OLT, Andrews comes back and he seems a natural for ORT and Solder wins the job and seems eminantly beatable...esp. when you consider you could/should be grooming Pert.
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.
Maybe there is something going on with you. Why not try and read some of that wisdom on BBI that you just want to mock.
Sy'56 graded Matt Peart with a 75 Rating which is "Future Backup/Possible Starter" and he that has to further develop his lower body mechanics." And now in year 2, Peart is sitting in that very area. If he improves than he is a possible starting tackle, and if he doesn't it looks like he is a future backup. Keep in mind that Sy's rating also imply that it will take around 3 years if he even becomes a starter.
This may be grim to you but only because you overrated him and higher expectations than likely reality. And that seems to be fairly prevalent in a lot of your postings.
It seems like the draft heads knew about Peart ahead of time
not to harp on it, but watch the video. Sales' facial expressions are priceless.
AND...and this is a big AND... the Giants edited the video and took this out:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
OL failing because he isn't physical enough is actually quite common, not just for 2021, but even decades ago.
John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).
One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
This is the biggest public shaming I have seen a coach do
and embarrassing Peart publicly will light a fire under him
Assuming this is true, it still is bad. If he is not bringing it while trying to make it in the NFL, then fuck it. These are the guys that will fuck a team up in crunch time. You need talent but you need to like to play the game too.
OL failing because he isn't physical enough is actually quite common, not just for 2021, but even decades ago.
John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).
One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
This is spot-on.
Nicest kids on the team.
We literally had a "Blind Side" moment with our RT last year. Our QB was flagged for throwing a punch, but, the refs came over to our HC and told him that while they had to throw the flag, that they saw...as did the RT, the defender grab the QBs crotch in the pile.(apparently squeezed pretty hard)
RT, that had been struggling, put that kid on rollerskates for the rest of the game...turns out, he's a protector.
Matt Peart is a better RT than Nate Solder. Would anyone who watches the Giants every week argue that? I think the reason that he's not playing is the part of the NFL that's hidden from fans. I think is a conformist attitude that's required at all times by some coaches. I wonder if Joe Judge would have played Kareem McKenzie. From what I've read he had a similiar demeanor as Peart. I'm not comparing them as players but remember the Jets let McKenzie leave as a FA.
I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.
Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.
If someone doesn't love playing offensive line they don't belong in the NFL.
No competent GM would think they will take an OL who is soft and turn them into someone who is tough. Personalities don't change. If anything, Michael Oher is an example not of a person who 'had his QBs back', but more of an example of talent not leading to results b/c he didn't have the necessary motivation to succeed as a NFL lineman.
and a failure of coaching- to choose to enforce certain standards for some players and not others... not mean enough... ok when the guy plays hes better then the aged vet who sucks--- its pathetic-
we are not talking about a solid vet who gets the job done.
soldier on the field makes the giants worse... period end of discussion--
i dont care about peart, guy means zero to me, but he should be playing- not a washed overpaid terrible signing vet who stinks
Matt Peart is a better RT than Nate Solder. Would anyone who watches the Giants every week argue that? I think the reason that he's not playing is the part of the NFL that's hidden from fans. I think is a conformist attitude that's required at all times by some coaches. I wonder if Joe Judge would have played Kareem McKenzie. From what I've read he had a similiar demeanor as Peart. I'm not comparing them as players but remember the Jets let McKenzie leave as a FA.
I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.
Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.
Well, we have seen Peart play; he was the left tackle while Andrew Thomas was on injured reserve. Didn't completely shit the bed while playing or at least did a less worse job than Solder.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
In what way is that clear?
Jonathan Ogden?
Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.
Then you added no one in the draft. One thing concerning with Judge is he says 75% of your roster comes from defense and Special Teams since most ST players are defensive guys and that is carrying over to the draft.
and then 2yrs later if the guy was good u see him on another team.
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.
I wish he was Will Beatty
It is unfathomable that Peart is worse then that so I have to assume Solder has naked pictures of Sale!
If you don’t have an ‘edginess ’ in football, you shouldn’t play.
I’ve said it before: there are guys that play football, and there are football players.
Sales description sounds like Peart is the former.
He may do better in a place that uses a finesse blocking scheme.
Hopefully Wilson straightens out, and, we draft 2-3 OL early , after the best available ER.
Another wasted 3rd round draft pick.
Another lousy offensive lineman.
Chronic, nasty habit the giANTS can’t seem to kick.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
I get it that they're trying to motivate but they need to start thinking about more than what's directly in front of them here.
Whoever's been doing the OL scouting has to go WITH Gettleman, or they'll never fix the OL.
Quote:
NYG OL like James Brewer, Guy Whimper, etc. Just great.
Jonathan Ogden?
Nope. Will Beatty.
You have to follow the link on the article.
Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
Solder's good at blocking Booker.
Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.
Quote:
because from what everyone knows from watching the games, Solder isn't physical and doesn't PLAY with a chip on his shoulder either. He's a long time Vet who's not likely to improve. How about we play the second year guy? Sorry, but it's dumb to keep playing Solder at this point.
Agreed. Solder frequently whiffs. Is that being more physical? Is Peart really so lacking in physicality that Solder should be playing instead of him? We also need to see what we have in Peart.
Sale is the coach and sees them every day practice.
How can anyone think they know better than Sale?
A mountain of a man, dwarfs three hundred lber's and still room to grow.
EVery year I thought Guy Whimper was going to put it together and guys like this are "tit teases". or, who knows, maybe there's a personal problem and he'll eventually put it together.
Danny Shelton was another I annointed and another who disappointed. If these bums lived up to their billing this would be a much better football team.
It's not you, it's those damn Nihilists on the board.
They are so disruptive that good posters like you cannot even think clearly with your predictions on individual players or the team as a whole.
Quote:
But at least he addressed the issue, which was kind of a gorilla in the room.
People don’t become good because we want them to be.
Huh, who wants what to be? All I was saying was that I am glad Sale at least addressed the issue. I have been wondering for weeks why Peart was not out there and there was zero commentary from the team, now it is at least being talked about.
The truth of it is however, that they have both played plenty of snaps in REAL GAMES this year and though it may not be the difference we expected - Peart is better. Otherwise, we would have been at RT and not LT while Thomas was hurt.
I really, really don't understand this. Peart has played OK at times. Solder has been, at times, the worst tackle to take the field in the last 5 years. He literally can't hit players in front of him.
Sorry...I don't care how supposedly tough Peart is, he should play. Is he the future? Don't know. But he could at least play now. Sorry...still doesn't make sense.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
He was a reach?
Weird, since you compared him to Jonathan Ogden.
Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.
Better than Sale thinking he's a professional shrink. *grin*
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
+1
Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
Eeks. Looks beyond frustrated with Peart. Almost like he's given up on him.
Sale should be careful.
The last guy who got caught making unflattering remarks towards our Offensive Linemen just got the boot.
Wow, yeah, those expressions tell the story…
The last guy who got caught making unflattering remarks towards our Offensive Linemen just got the boot.
Yeah, but it looks like the guy who said good things about them, DG, is getting the boot also.
In the off season it appeared as though we had a viable option at RT.
Now we come to understand that's not the case.
It could be worse and the Giants had a great deal of Money wrapped up in Peart.
Quote:
I like and believe in Bobby Skinner. And he had the kid playing well at the more difficult OLT position.
He was,after all, a reach, a project from a small school and not a football powerhouse,
So many things can impact, from off field issues and so on.
Raw talent counts...athleticism and size counts..maybe as Mark twain once said, "the reports of my death are premature".
He was a reach?
Weird, since you compared him to Jonathan Ogden.
Weird is the compulsion that drives you from thread to thread and short put down to content-less put down.
In this instance knowingly lying. It was months ago that I compared the way Ogden made large men look smalls.. but knowing how important your pathetic attempts to denigrate are...I give you permission..
Shame. He has the size and athleticism to get it done.
I think this is what is going on as well. Since they get the money upfront now many are not motivated to improve their game. Very hard to judge who really loves the game. Playing behind Solder confirms bust status .
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.
Quite possibly. Beatty's problem was simple. He really didn't want to play football. He was talented enough. He just wasn't interested. He took the money, did the minimum, and then walked away. Peart may or may not have the same mindset as Beatty, but as you say, neither does he seem as talented.
Maybe he was green but busted his ass as a rookie... Maybe after an off season he realized he was making a tremendous amount of money And didn't really have to work that hard to do so...
... I really don't know.
But We don't need to rip each other for having once believed that this guy had a shot because we were made to believe that indeed he did... By those who are supposed to be in the know.
Perhaps that is what Sale means.
Unfortunately not all respond the way you want. Peart may be one of those that don't.
It doesn't take a lot to replace Solder who's game skills have totally deteriorated into a subpar OT.
Yep, another Gettleman bust.
He's not full of shit. The Giants dearly want Peart to be the starting RT. We want him to be the starting RT. Does Peart want to be the starting RT? This may be a motivational tool to make Peart improve. This was a highly successful college line coach. Why all of a sudden is Flowers doing well in DC? (Motivation, as in play guard or stay home unemployed?)
As far as Barkley - there is no doubt Booker runs a heck of a lot harder and Barkley dances way to much(for us), but if you watched Skinner's analysis of last week, he showed that two or three times Barkley did not go hard enough at the line - the rest 10 out of 13 times there was little there except for the 32 yard run. So yes he could have had 2 or 3 yards on a couple runs that got zero or one. But I think if you watch the 2nd half you see that Barkley ran a little harder. Throw in the knee and ankle. I still think he can hit the holes harder, but that has never been his style of play and no he is not producing worthy of his draft slot.
In spite of the accumulated wisdom of the bbi fan (which would rattle around inside matchbox, we don't know all the facts.
I'm going to hope that there's an injury or personal problem and that with some luck and lots of hard work he'll still fulfill his potential.
And I'm going to hold to that because the alternative is grim.
Maybe there is something going on with you. Why not try and read some of that wisdom on BBI that you just want to mock.
Sy'56 graded Matt Peart with a 75 Rating which is "Future Backup/Possible Starter" and he that has to further develop his lower body mechanics." And now in year 2, Peart is sitting in that very area. If he improves than he is a possible starting tackle, and if he doesn't it looks like he is a future backup. Keep in mind that Sy's rating also imply that it will take around 3 years if he even becomes a starter.
This may be grim to you but only because you overrated him and higher expectations than likely reality. And that seems to be fairly prevalent in a lot of your postings.
Solder has his own issues on display, but the coaches are telling us he's demonstrating he's the better option, which speaks poorly of Peart in another way.
Since this was also spotted by draftniks, it's not invented, Giants just chose to try and develop him past it, which isn't working so far.
AND...and this is a big AND... the Giants edited the video and took this out:
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Replying to @DDuggan21
Asked what Peart needs to show, Sale said, “More physical.” He left it at that. Later he added it’s a violent game. “Go out there and put your hands around somebody’s neck and freaking choke ‘em. Plain and simple.”
John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).
One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
is not technical
is not going to be in the NFL--- but lets continue with super tough love vs. accepting sh$t play ---
Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.
Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!
John Madden once made a tape on how to watch football (it was basically a video version of football for dummies). However, the tape was filled with gems that I don't think even diehard football watches know (stuff like watching the FB and guards will tell you what kind of play is being run, etc.).
One of the things Madden harped on was the psychological mind games that coaches have to play with OLs. He said that for most of their lives, this naturally huge boys/men were told to not to pick on smaller people. He said they were conditioned to not be aggressive. Then when they started playing football, they were told to do the opposite. He said many can't do it.
Interesting. Thanks for sharing.
Quote:
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.
Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!
Based on his tone and expressions, I think he wanted to say "Peart needs to stop being such a pussy".
Nicest kids on the team.
We literally had a "Blind Side" moment with our RT last year. Our QB was flagged for throwing a punch, but, the refs came over to our HC and told him that while they had to throw the flag, that they saw...as did the RT, the defender grab the QBs crotch in the pile.(apparently squeezed pretty hard)
RT, that had been struggling, put that kid on rollerskates for the rest of the game...turns out, he's a protector.
Quote:
In comment 15477857 chick310 said:
Quote:
In comment 15477344 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
facial expressions say a lot... Position Coach Videos - ( New Window )
Eric - this video from Sale talking about Matt Peart is priceless. He is basically calling him a wimp in no uncertain terms as an NFL player.
Also note how he has to take a moment, collect his thoughts, and then respond. Makes you wonder what he really wanted to say!
Based on his tone and expressions, I think he wanted to say "Peart needs to stop being such a pussy".
^^^^^This^^^^^
I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.
Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.
No competent GM would think they will take an OL who is soft and turn them into someone who is tough. Personalities don't change. If anything, Michael Oher is an example not of a person who 'had his QBs back', but more of an example of talent not leading to results b/c he didn't have the necessary motivation to succeed as a NFL lineman.
we are not talking about a solid vet who gets the job done.
soldier on the field makes the giants worse... period end of discussion--
i dont care about peart, guy means zero to me, but he should be playing- not a washed overpaid terrible signing vet who stinks
I know this is all unfounded speculation on my part but I think the dots connect and what else do we have to talk about at 4-7 and 19-40 for this GM.
Occasionally we get a few quotes from an ex player who will describe the real behind the scenes culture of the NFL or a video of a DE dunking a CB into an ice bath but there is an NFL La Cosa Nostra Omertà that is rarely broken. I wish Solder would pull a hamstring or sprain a toe so the Giants would have to play Peart. Some guys are much better in games than practice. Maybe he's one of them. I would like to find out.
Well, we have seen Peart play; he was the left tackle while Andrew Thomas was on injured reserve. Didn't completely shit the bed while playing or at least did a less worse job than Solder.