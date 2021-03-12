Daniel Jones is out for Sunday

Need to see him play. But the ONE thing NO ONE can question about DJ is his toughness. He's tough as a $2 steak. No doubt! If the man could play, there's no doubt in my mind that he would play.
Get better as soon as possible DJ!
I'd love to see the rest of the Giants step the fuck up and make some plays. Special Teams, Defense, Coaching and the rest of the Offense. Step the fuck up!
This whole situation is very strange, starting with the carpenter tweet, Fromm signing, but DJ practicing and looking normal, and now not cleared by the docs. Also the wording I've seen twice now in tweets when Judge was asked if it's considered a season ending injury is "not yet"
tried to start something at the press conference that the Giants mismanaged him by not checking it earlier. I think what he was trying to say was well it was a neck injury and shouldn't he have been checked out for a concussion given the prior neck injury. I mean Leonard just is looking to start the narrative we mismanaged him. I am critical of Judge, but come on. The dude showed no signs of being injured or concussed to any observer watching the game.
This was covered: Joe Judge says at this time he still doesn’t believe injury is season ending. Asked what accounts for his hedging/gray area, Judge says “There’s no final decision on that. … There’s a gray area on when he could be cleared.”
Even with that comment this whole situation just feels bizarre
Looking for the positive, just looking for the positive brother. But I’ve been plenty critical of other aspects of Jones’ work. Just not his toughness or work ethic or commitment.
Leonard is an asshole. Sniveling little shit stirrer without a clue
Is it really? Not knowing the full extent of injury on day 1 is nothing unusual.
There is zero reason he would be practicing and taking reps from someone else. It's clear the extent of injury is not fully known at this point and could be back as early as next week or could be out for the year. But because some people think every detail of injuries have to be known right away, we prefer crazy conspiracy theories instead of accepting the obvious.
So that random guy was right, the giants would say he's not playing this week but really his is out for the yr. Never doubt the carpenter.
I am curious, I never saw the original tweet, does anyone have a link or screenshot of it.
From Twitter “D0uble J0e Se7en” that has been deleted:
“Bookmark this. I am not a source. But my carpenter is apparently friends w one of the Mara sons. Daniel Jones is done for the season but they aren't saying anything. He will be "out" for Sunday. But he's actually done for season. I dunno if I believe it. But let's see.“
is this sudden interest in Fromm? He was a fifth round pick and couldn't even beat out Davis Webb or Mitch Trubisky. Of course some people here were saying just a few days ago that we should replace Jones with Trubisky.
Kadarius Toney can't be worse at QB than Taysom Hill
I know he's not healthy rn so it's kind of pointless at the moment but I'm going to keep beating this drum... I'd rather see Toney playing QB than Glennon. True 11 v 11 football. RPO/Wildcat/Read option/QB Power football. Let him get 20 passing attempts and 20 carries. Lamar Jackson/Taysom Hill style of play.
If Jones is done for the season, there is no way the Giants go into 2022 feeling good about their QB situation. Not just from an injury-prone player perspective, but because Jones simply didn't play all that well (regardless of the reasons).
at this point surprise you? Every week it seems with this car salesman trying to sell us the undercoat. From the headsets to the challenge flag to the obfuscation around the "play caller". On and on, this guy is a clown show.
I remember Froom had a weak arm, am I confusing him with someone else?
If Jones is done for the season, there is no way the Giants go into 2022 feeling good about their QB situation. Not just from an injury-prone player perspective, but because Jones simply didn't play all that well (regardless of the reasons).
I don't know. This is DJs 3rd year playing. If we are still grasping for hope that he will start to be good with more reps, odds are what we've seen to date tells us all we need to know. End of day, this is something for the new GM to figure out.
I may be as lazy as a bucket of white mice but what play are we talking about that Jones was hurt? Was this early in the game against the Eagles? Because I missed most of all of the first half except the last play.
If Jones is done for the season, there is no way the Giants go into 2022 feeling good about their QB situation. Not just from an injury-prone player perspective, but because Jones simply didn't play all that well (regardless of the reasons).
Look at the season he's been having. If the Giants went into 2022 feeling good about Jones at QB, THAT would be a problem.
There is no problem here that wasn't already present weeks ago: the Giants need a quarterback.
That if a new GM had the chance to draft a QB they really like they would take it, otherwise will ride with DJ for time being until opportunity presents itself. That is the realistic assumption regardless of weather Jones plays here on out or not.
It was reported to be on the second play of the game. It was an outside run (NOT inside run) Jones did slide (perhaps he could have slid earlier, but he did slide. Not surprisingly the eagle took a semi cheap shot on the slide. If it was an established veteran QB it would have been called (IMO) Jones kinda looked for a flag. I didn't have a huge problem not getting one at the time (or now). it was close and philly is historically a bunch of scumbags.
Also Jones didn't tell anyone until Monday, and played the rest of the game. I thought the accuracy was weirdly off, but I didn't suspect an injury. The coaching staff didn't know. Jones by his own admission did not realize until monday. That could be bullshit, but that is what i have read.
Also, toughness is a quality to be praised in a football player. We admired it in Eli and Simms. The willingness to play through pain.
If Jones is done for the season, there is no way the Giants go into 2022 feeling good about their QB situation. Not just from an injury-prone player perspective, but because Jones simply didn't play all that well (regardless of the reasons).
Yep, and there are two diverging options ... bring in some legit competition and push Jones, or extend his scholarship and pick up his option (fuck no for me, but the Giants could let themselves fall into the trap again). I doubt they decide Jones isn't the guy if he's not in there due to injury for an extended time.
This might be when we learn how Judge actually feels about Jones.
Two things are relatively certain:
(1) Jones will come back next season because his cap hit is only about $8M IIRC.
(2) The Giants won't pick up his fifth year option. That would be about $20M IIRC. Aside from the fact that his play doesn't justify doing so, we will begin to get out of many of the terrible contracts DG has saddled us with in 2023. I'd rather not prospectively use that cap space by picking up the fifth year option for Jones, and my guess is that the new GM will not either. That is especially true if the new GM is from outside the organization.
You and I wouldn't pick up his option, but would it shock you if NYG did it? Not me.
If they did it would be wildly irresponsible. It would really cement the view that the Giants don’t try to win. There is no reason to pick up the option. None. Even Phil Simms came out and said he wouldn’t.
Add in a new GM & a HC that didn’t pick Jones, I’d be shocked if they weren’t.
Judge didn't pick Jones. He inherited him along with Getty. Here is a quick 12 step plan for Giants ownership:
Step 1 - Fire Getty.
Step 2 - Pick GM from outside building (ignore Stranger Danger).
Step 3 - Let GM evaluate and make decision on QB situation
Step 4 - Let GM determine if Judge can finally establish some sort of identity on offense besides Garrett's dog-eared Cowboys playbook from 2008.
Step 5 - Let GM put together greatest draft of all time to restore Giants D and OL to the glory of halcyon days of yore.
Step 6 - Win Super Bowl
Step 7 - Get drunk.
Step 8 - Give virtual high-fives and bro hugs to all the posters on BBI.
Step 9 - Wash
Step 10 - Rinse
Step 11 - Repeat
Step 12 - Let 4th generation Maras screw it all up again.
How can DG stay in the building? I could see it if they had to fire him, but they don't --his contract is over. No way DG gets EXTENDED, and if there was any glimmer of chance at that, DJ being hurt only increases odds that DG is gone. The only chance DG had was for NYG to make some kind of run and DJ being big reason for it.
has not made a determination on Jones. The question is what type of team needs to be built to win with him if that is what the option is.
If it is clear he does not have enough of a baseline talent then you have to seek other options and hope you choose better next time. Reality is that it is exceptionally difficult finding this "franchise" QB everyone seeks. You still have to find a way to win. This is just the way of the NFL.
Teams that consistently put it all on the QB usually stay in the dumpster a very long time with multiple round 1 QB's selected ignoring the bigger issues.
It's the Giants. I am simply not staking my mortgage that Mara would never shuffle DG into a different role. He's been Giants family for decades.
Glennon is a career below average journeyman backup. But Mara is delusional and Gettleman is desperately trying to save his ass so I’m sure the team is still “all in” on snagging that last playoff spot
Someone who is also close to Mara and did so mid season. DG has been here for twice of long and at this point bleeding out on the Jones and Barkley picks. Even Mara's blind loyalty can't hold up against this and he has the easy out --have the man retire with his dignity.
I really want to see someone else....anyone else.... run this offense. I think it will be very revealing to a lot of Giants fans. I actually think a career backup like Glennon may show he runs the offense better than Jones. It would be a total home run if Jones AND Barkley were out but beggers can't be choosers.
Glennon is a career below average journeyman backup. But Mara is delusional and Gettleman is desperately trying to save his ass so I’m sure the team is still “all in” on snagging that last playoff spot
Likely hood of playoffs is slim. But I hope the team is all in on snagging that last play off spot. Glennon gives them better chance I would think.
Matt, maybe BUT, I would include Barkley in trade offers, just to see if they take it. Might me less draft capital.
On a not exactly related topic, if Rodgers gets traded and Adams becomes a FA, do you see the team trading for Rodgers also signing Adams? if I had the cap space I sure would.
Did Phil Simms really say this? Is there audio?
When you lose Phil Simms, that's really the end of the party.
Patricia Traina's recent article on SI.com
"Don't do it. Don't give that money. Let him play next year. Let's prove it. You're going to know then, for sure, do you want to sign him to a long-term deal? Or you can franchise him. So again, why do we have to go out there and give the option with all that money and commit ourselves to it? Go ahead and get one more year--what do we want to know? And then make your decision from there. I think it's okay. That's fair to him. I don't think he's going to sit there and go, 'Oh my gosh, the pressure.' No, he's just going to play."
It's a good listen. not sure if this is the interveiw referenced. I haven't listened this week. His general opinion on the QB does not align with yours so you might want to skip it.
Don’t replace him and start this all over again with the next QB until you have an above average top 10 OL. Once we do replace fine, but I don’t care if it’s Aaron Rodgers don’t make him play behind this pile of dog shit and blame the QB. There are higher drafted players (like SB who all of a sudden can’t run behind them). DJ or not I don’t care. Giant fan first (like we all should be). The game is won at the line of scrimmage. Fix the fucking problem. Don’t say we invested picks, free agents etc. FIND THE RIGHT GUYS AND PROBLEM SOLVED.
You don’t not improve the QB position until everything is perfect. If we can’t get a new QB until we have a top 10 line we’ll be waiting awhile.
A good QB can make your offensive look better or at the worst cover up for its faults.
from the past 3 years and decides he wants to give Daniel Jones 20M for a 5th year this off season IMO the Giants will have sunk to the lowest level of my fandom life which goes back to 1965. If the Mara brothers force a new GM to keep Jones and pick up the option he should quit or at least tell everyone like Cashman did when Randy Levine traded for Randy Jonson and signed Rafael Soriano.
The demand for QBs around the league is enormous. Look at what Darnold (who isn't appreciably better than Jones) got the Jets in trade.
I'm sure there's a team that would part with at least a third round pick based on their college scouting of Jones and a belief that Jones was a victim of shitty surroundings on a dysfunctional team.
I'm not sure they can get a third for Jones at this juncture. I'd love it if they could. But Jones was over-drafted from the jump. Many had a 2nd or 3rd round grade on him in 2019. I don't think there are going to be many teams who want to pay a third for a 3rd round grade prospect who played like a 3rd round grade prospect heading into year 4.
that the less Jones plays due to injury, the more cover Mara has to stay with Jones in '22. This season will be deemed incomplete and Jones will be granted a stay of execution...
I don't necessarily agree with that. I think a lot will ride on what a new GM (hopefully not Abrams) thinks.
I think, suspect anyway, that Judge was a Mara decision via BB input and that DG was not in line with that and thus JG was brought on board. Mara is loyal, to a fault, and kept DG around and thus DG, JG and Daniel Jones were all sort of tied together. I think Judge, who still has to prove he belongs, has been in a quiet power struggle over what HE wants in his team. JG is gone and soon will be DG. If the Giants win some games with Glennon Judge will have the proof he needs that Jones wasn't the guy and needs to go as well.
Conjecture for sure but, there is definitely some smoke there and I think if Judge is going to get a full try (I still think BB and his opinion carries weight with the Mara's) it will be with a GM who works with him and with a QB of his choosing.
But as I pointed out in a game preview a few weeks ago, he doesn't seem to be able to make good decisions. As much as Giants fans make fun of Dan Snyder, John Mara is developing a similar track record.
I know he's not healthy rn so it's kind of pointless at the moment but I'm going to keep beating this drum... I'd rather see Toney playing QB than Glennon. True 11 v 11 football. RPO/Wildcat/Read option/QB Power football. Let him get 20 passing attempts and 20 carries. Lamar Jackson/Taysom Hill style of play.
He hasn't played QB since high school
PLUS- look at Hill and look at Toney.. Toney would get KILLED at QB, especially with our line. Hill could be a RB or TE with his build.
Toney is 1000x more evasive than Hill... and probably even throws it better.
Don' tell me Arena league Judge knew all along that jones would not play but let him practice to try and trick the Dolphins or some shit.
Why didn't Glennon get all the practice? Even beliichek doesn't expect QBs to play well when they share practice.
So Glennon has started in about a seasons worth of games fewer than Jones has and, we're all curious about a lte round practice squad player can do from another team? This place sometimes....if you weren't ready to close the book on Jones 10 games ago -- and I am not saying you should n't have since it was pretty much the same as last season -- why are you ready to close the book on Glennon ?
because they should want to see how Fromm looks in live games with the offense.
There will be a season next year too...
Why?
What are you expecting Tom Brady from a 6th round pick? And without a Belichek developing him? He is another teams practice squad player? Shoot there are people here willing to give Jones 4 years to see what he can do. How about giving Glennon more than 1.5 season before we make our minds up.
I don’t think this is Jones’ decision. This is the Giants medical team making the call. You don’t mess around with neck injuries
Eli was like a Cal Ripken freak with his durability but he also played a different way. Jones in 3.5 years has almost double the rushing yards as Eli did in his 16 years….which is great for moving the chains but higher risk for injuries.
because they should want to see how Fromm looks in live games with the offense.
There will be a season next year too...
Why?
What are you expecting Tom Brady from a 6th round pick? And without a Belichek developing him? He is another teams practice squad player? Shoot there are people here willing to give Jones 4 years to see what he can do. How about giving Glennon more than 1.5 season before we make our minds up.
Don't be a dink with the Tom Brady stuff. That's not the point
And Glennon has been in the NFL for years with like 6 different teams. He is a known quantity and that is being a back-up QB.
Fromm may amount to little, but we should check it out first. Hell, if he shows decently, we can keep him and dump Glennon next year as back up.
But as I pointed out in a game preview a few weeks ago, he doesn't seem to be able to make good decisions. As much as Giants fans make fun of Dan Snyder, John Mara is developing a similar track record.
Totally agree. And insisting on drafting Haskins may have been Snyder's last disastrous move as an owner. We likely haven't seen the last of Mara's disastrous interference.
I may be as lazy as a bucket of white mice but what play are we talking about that Jones was hurt? Was this early in the game against the Eagles? Because I missed most of all of the first half except the last play.
Reporters said they felt it was early in the game; Jones said he didn't know when it happened.
The play that stuck out in my mind was when he got shoved to the ground backwards from a rollout and camera showed him looking up quizzically for the RTP call. Broadcast team thought it was RTP. It didn’t look too bad at the time, but I remember thinking “hope he’s all right”.
They can let him playout his current contract in 2022 or try to trade him before the draft to pick up additional picks.
The 2022 QB class is rated as average right now so DJ maybe attractive to a team in need of a QB.
RE: RE: RE: Obviously let Glennon start on sunday but Giants
because they should want to see how Fromm looks in live games with the offense.
There will be a season next year too...
Why?
What are you expecting Tom Brady from a 6th round pick? And without a Belichek developing him? He is another teams practice squad player? Shoot there are people here willing to give Jones 4 years to see what he can do. How about giving Glennon more than 1.5 season before we make our minds up.
Don't be a dink with the Tom Brady stuff. That's not the point
And Glennon has been in the NFL for years with like 6 different teams. He is a known quantity and that is being a back-up QB.
Fromm may amount to little, but we should check it out first. Hell, if he shows decently, we can keep him and dump Glennon next year as back up.
He is a known quantity despite playing about a dozen fewer games than Jones; who up till yesterday was not a non quantity?
Was Kurt Warner a known quantity when he was playing for some arena team and working at a super market? How about a Tony Romo an undrafted guy who I have no idea where they found him.
So Framm becomes a giant for a day and he gets to bypass someone who has not even played a snap on this team w full practice. There are a lot of 6 th round picks playing on practice squads .
(these all devolve into the same dialectic and debate between the same performers) but my referee assignor (big Giants' fan) said he heard that the injury might be season ending. Again, apologies if broached above. If so, that ups the ante for the '22 debate.
This season's version of Scott Brunner. People will be clamoring for him until they realize he just isn't very good.
Straw man, how ya doing.. Nobody's clamoring for Glennon. We know he's probably garbage. We're tired of watching #8 play subpar QB and then 20% of posters here say, actually Jones is really good.
Terps said something similar the other day. I really don't enjoy anything about watching Jones playing QB. He's an accident waiting to happen. That might work if you are watching a NASCAR race, but it's the last thing I want watching a QB play...
I am not sure having 2 Eagles drop game winning passes was the best thing for our franchise. Hate the Eagles and it was great to win a game but long term we need to be at the top of the draft. Watching the Thursday night game did anyone wonder how we did not take Parsons when we needed better LB's and a pass rusher? We traded down and Toney has 0 TD's. Maybe with the first rd. pick added we can find a QB in the next draft. Otherwise trade Sam Beal for Mike White. What do we have to lose?
What the hell are you babbling about?
Glennon is a 32 year backup NFL QB...that has been established based on his career. Jones is out and Glennon is the backup and he will start on Sunday. Who's bypassing him?
Fromm (and the coaches) should get himself ready to play asap because he might have to of something happens to Glennon. And because he might get his chance anyway this season.
This season's version of Scott Brunner. People will be clamoring for him until they realize he just isn't very good.
Straw man, how ya doing.. Nobody's clamoring for Glennon. We know he's probably garbage. We're tired of watching #8 play subpar QB and then 20% of posters here say, actually Jones is really good.
Terps said something similar the other day. I really don't enjoy anything about watching Jones playing QB. He's an accident waiting to happen. That might work if you are watching a NASCAR race, but it's the last thing I want watching a QB play...
I saw Terps' comment and I know the feeling. It's at the point where I can't stand watching him and when some posters compare him to Mahomes or Herbert or whoever I want to barf. One chucklehead said Mahomes was rushing his throws post snap like Daniel Jones used to do, but Jones fixed the problem. As if Daniel Jones has anything... any single thing.. on Patrick Mahomes.
Giants did alot of scouting on Fromm for a few years
What is this talk of franchising? Isn't franchising an average of the top 5 QB salaries in the league? Won't that be like $35M. Forget it. That's never going to happen.
The 2022 tag is 28.5M, the 2023 won’t be far different.
This is actually a really sound strategy.
If you exercise his 5th year option, you’re locked into 21M in 2023 no matter how he performs in 2022.
The best option is forego the option and have complete flexibility for 2023. If he sucks in 2022 he walks at no cost. In the unlikely event it all comes together for him, you still control his rights with the franchise tag.
I doubt the Giants would get even a 7th round pick for Jones. He has yet to prove he can read NFL defenses and his pocket awareness is nearly non-existent. At one time I thought he might be as good as Eli, perhaps better, because he's more mobile and has a stronger arm, but Eli could read defenses and had pocket awareness, unlike Jones.
What is this talk of franchising? Isn't franchising an average of the top 5 QB salaries in the league? Won't that be like $35M. Forget it. That's never going to happen.
The 2022 tag is 28.5M, the 2023 won’t be far different.
This is actually a really sound strategy.
If you exercise his 5th year option, you’re locked into 21M in 2023 no matter how he performs in 2022.
The best option is forego the option and have complete flexibility for 2023. If he sucks in 2022 he walks at no cost. In the unlikely event it all comes together for him, you still control his rights with the franchise tag.
Thanks for correcting me and sorry I got the tag number wrong.
But even $28M+ is an insane number to think about at this stage for Jones (and I'm sure you already know that). It's not worth mentioning it is so far from the realm of possibility that Jones' play can justify the tag. He would have to suddenly become as good as Joe Burrow, or maybe Kirk Cousins. Jones is light years from being as good a QB as Kirk Cousins. Let's mention the cap when Jones approaches the Kirk Cousins level and not before. It sounds awfully presumptuous to talk tag until then.
Figure out what Arena League team he's going to be on and you can probably watch the games on Face Book.
He hasn't practiced all week. If he doesn't practice today, he's not playing.
There's been some chatter on Twitter all week (nothing worth reposting here) that this is a season-ending injury.
If that's the case it's probably a Giants career-ending injury as well.
Sadly it can always get worse.
If we win, I think they will see what happens a bit.
A pedestrian on crutches
The giANTS paltry number of TDs also comes at a time when they are fielding the worst O-Line in the league.
Tough to see the Giants picking up Jones's option.
What is a trend is when he runs and you have contact it is iffy if he will get hurt or not. He is too big a target and he does not have a natural ability of protecting himself imo.
What is a trend is when he runs and you have contact it is iffy if he will get hurt or not. He is too big a target and he does not have a natural ability of protecting himself imo.
When he slides, it appears he kind of hunches over leaving his neck vulnerable. That is always what I wince at when I watch him.
I am curious, I never saw the original tweet, does anyone have a link or screenshot of it.
I understand the game is fast but so are the players, Eli never could and now Jones too, if jones had slid properly he wouldn't have gotten hurt imo. aggravating
His last win was with the Bears, on Sept. 24, 2017.
Link - ( New Window )
So that random guy was right, the giants would say he's not playing this week but really his is out for the yr. Never doubt the carpenter.
I am curious, I never saw the original tweet, does anyone have a link or screenshot of it.
From Twitter “D0uble J0e Se7en” that has been deleted:
“Bookmark this. I am not a source. But my carpenter is apparently friends w one of the Mara sons. Daniel Jones is done for the season but they aren't saying anything. He will be "out" for Sunday. But he's actually done for season. I dunno if I believe it. But let's see.“
You re quite adapt at name callings, so now we re “ fools.”
You would have thought you d have learned your lesson after the Wilson is ballin” thing. When you think about it you were the one that came off somewhat foolish on that thread
Link - ( New Window )
No way. We need to wait and see what State Farm can do for us.
Thank you
Sure Jones is "tough" but so are most NFL QBs.
I'm tired of hearing about how Jones is "tough" and "hard working" but I guess those are the only compliments he deserves for his play to date.
When Giants' fans talk about Jones in this manner it reminds me of a guy describing a blind date to one of his friends by saying, "she has a great personality".
Cant wait to see how quickly they turn on him!
No way. We need to wait and see what State Farm can do for us.
The Giants should probably give Fromm about 35 games to fully evaluate what they have in him....to see if he's "the guy".
Also Jones didn't tell anyone until Monday, and played the rest of the game. I thought the accuracy was weirdly off, but I didn't suspect an injury. The coaching staff didn't know. Jones by his own admission did not realize until monday. That could be bullshit, but that is what i have read.
Also, toughness is a quality to be praised in a football player. We admired it in Eli and Simms. The willingness to play through pain.
If Jones misses an extended period of time — comparing a Jones Giants team vs. a Glennon Giants team can give you a wealth of info on who Jones is.
Plays next game.
If Jones misses an extended period of time — comparing a Jones Giants team vs. a Glennon Giants team can give you a wealth of info on who Jones is.
Colt McCoy played like crap.
Plays in Arizona, looks like Dan Fouts.
I know he's not healthy rn so it's kind of pointless at the moment but I'm going to keep beating this drum... I'd rather see Toney playing QB than Glennon. True 11 v 11 football. RPO/Wildcat/Read option/QB Power football. Let him get 20 passing attempts and 20 carries. Lamar Jackson/Taysom Hill style of play.
problem here is this:
If they did it would be wildly irresponsible. It would really cement the view that the Giants don’t try to win. There is no reason to pick up the option. None. Even Phil Simms came out and said he wouldn’t.
If it is clear he does not have enough of a baseline talent then you have to seek other options and hope you choose better next time. Reality is that it is exceptionally difficult finding this "franchise" QB everyone seeks. You still have to find a way to win. This is just the way of the NFL.
Teams that consistently put it all on the QB usually stay in the dumpster a very long time with multiple round 1 QB's selected ignoring the bigger issues.
Fromm is going to be starting for us soon.
They need to get him up to speed…
Are Glennon and Lewerke going to get hurt? That's the only pathway for Fromm to start. A QB picked up midseason isn't starting over the backups.
I can't imagine Judge wanting to hitch his fate to Jones as his quarterback. Jones has thrown 21 TDs in 25 starts under Judge.
That is pathetic.
If I repeat these things over and over again they become true, right? That's how it works?
If Glennon has a very good game there will be a Three-Mile-Island level meltdown here.
Probably not shocked, but surprised, yes.
How sweet would it be if the NYG are playing the WFT in the last game of the season and they are game behind PHL for the last wildcard, but hold the tiebreaker.
We go up 7 at halftime w/ DJ or Glennon, but then "want to see what we have with Fromm" in the second half...
Which brings me to my last point - F the Eagles.
Trade Jones. Draft a quarterback (doesn't have to be a first rounder though Corral would be a good pick), enter 2022 with Fromm, a rookie, and Lewerke.
Reboot this damn position already. It's been a disaster for years.
I just read that Daniel Jones is "as tough as a $2 steak."
Daniel Jones doesn't know the meaning of tough.
I suspect that Daniel Jones doesn't know the meaning of the word, "Hamantaschen" either.
Or Vulva.
Jones, tough? Don't make me laugh.
You want tough?
How about the time that the Steeler's "Peevish Joe Greenberg" pulverized Eli.
Remember? Eli's flat on his back, trying to catch his breath.
Meanwhile, the play's not dead - there appears to be some sort of scrum.
Did Eli fumble the - oh no, Steeler's ball - Steeler's ball.
Eli must have fum---- wait a minute.. Hold the phone..
The refs are holding a conference.
Look at that angle on the replay.. The Steelers didn't recover a football.
Holy Shit, it's ELI'S SPLEEN.
The Steelers recovered Eli's spleen.
That season, the Giants lead the league in "vital organs fumbled for a loss."
But this time fortune smiled for the Giants.
Giants ball, 3rd and 3.
Eli points to the Mike, barks out a series of gibberish, "Omaha," snap and... and I don't remember anything after that.
But I am quite certain that Eli didn't miss a snap.
Not one snap.
That's tough, my friend.
Like I said, Eli spoiled us.
Spoiled us rotten
I think you bring legit (draft and FA) guys in to compete with him and make it an open competition - end the scholarship.
I don't think this team is a complete and total lost cause from a roster talent POV.
The defense has some legit pieces and will keep them in games.
He’s a placeholder in 22 and that’s it.
Is that a satisfactory disruption of "scholarship"
I can't imagine Judge wanting to hitch his fate to Jones as his quarterback. Jones has thrown 21 TDs in 25 starts under Judge.
That is pathetic.
What leads you to believe Judge has any clue what he is doing? I wouldn’t hold any hope up to him ever making a correct decision.
Trade Jones. Draft a quarterback (doesn't have to be a first rounder though Corral would be a good pick), enter 2022 with Fromm, a rookie, and Lewerke.
Reboot this damn position already. It's been a disaster for years.
Who would want to give up anything for Daniel Jones? I've said this before. He'd be a good back up for KC, GB or the two LA teams. I don't think the Rams have anything to give up.
But if I'm any of those teams I'm not giving up anything for Jones. He'd be good to fill in for 1 or 2 games when my QB is hurt but eh other than that, pass.
Maybe New England in some wacky world package?
How many years do I have to keep waiting for a winning Giants team again where accountability and development matters?
What is this scholarship Jones is on and where I can get one in my life?
Trying to justify the #6 overall pick.
Oh, and see the Barkley situation also...
Nice mess we're in
I'm sure there's a team that would part with at least a third round pick based on their college scouting of Jones and a belief that Jones was a victim of shitty surroundings on a dysfunctional team.
You don’t not improve the QB position until everything is perfect. If we can’t get a new QB until we have a top 10 line we’ll be waiting awhile.
A good QB can make your offensive look better or at the worst cover up for its faults.
If Jones is done for the season, there is no way the Giants go into 2022 feeling good about their QB situation. Not just from an injury-prone player perspective, but because Jones simply didn't play all that well (regardless of the reasons).
that's a depressing notion.
I don't necessarily agree with that. I think a lot will ride on what a new GM (hopefully not Abrams) thinks.
I think, suspect anyway, that Judge was a Mara decision via BB input and that DG was not in line with that and thus JG was brought on board. Mara is loyal, to a fault, and kept DG around and thus DG, JG and Daniel Jones were all sort of tied together. I think Judge, who still has to prove he belongs, has been in a quiet power struggle over what HE wants in his team. JG is gone and soon will be DG. If the Giants win some games with Glennon Judge will have the proof he needs that Jones wasn't the guy and needs to go as well.
Conjecture for sure but, there is definitely some smoke there and I think if Judge is going to get a full try (I still think BB and his opinion carries weight with the Mara's) it will be with a GM who works with him and with a QB of his choosing.
To move forward with regardless of what you think about his talent level. You can’t put the franchise on a guy missing 4+ games a year.
LB Trent Harris (Ankle)
DB Adoree Jackson (Quad)
TE Kaden Smith (Knee)
QB Daniel Jones (Neck)
DOUBTFUL:
WR Sterling Shepard (Quad)
WR Kadarius Toney (Oblique/Quad)
QUESTIONABLE:
FB Cullen Gillaspia (Calf)
WR John Ross (Illness/Quad)
TE Kyle Rudolph (Ankle)
T Nate Solder (Elbow)
The thought has entered my head.
WFT
Carolina
New Orleans
Pittsburgh
Houston
Denver
Then there are teams like Atlanta and Detroit which could potentially be looking at QB. I definitely think Jones could net a 3rd round pick.
that the less Jones plays due to injury, the more cover Mara has to stay with Jones in '22. This season will be deemed incomplete and Jones will be granted a stay of execution...
The thought has entered my head.
Does Mara want to win?
But as I pointed out in a game preview a few weeks ago, he doesn't seem to be able to make good decisions. As much as Giants fans make fun of Dan Snyder, John Mara is developing a similar track record.
The comments will be
Daniel Jones sucks, and a series of other negative comments about him.
No wonder BBI has lost so many great posters.
BBI has reached a new level of DOUCHE with the Jones hate mongers, now that it appears DG will be gone.
I'm sure there's a team that would part with at least a third round pick based on their college scouting of Jones and a belief that Jones was a victim of shitty surroundings on a dysfunctional team.
If you can see that Jones is a mess ... so can every other NFL front office and personnel person.
The recent string of high draft pick traded as retreads isn't exactly helping the NYG's cause either: ie Darnold/Goff/Rosen.
Why didn't Glennon get all the practice? Even beliichek doesn't expect QBs to play well when they share practice.
So Glennon has started in about a seasons worth of games fewer than Jones has and, we're all curious about a lte round practice squad player can do from another team? This place sometimes....if you weren't ready to close the book on Jones 10 games ago -- and I am not saying you should n't have since it was pretty much the same as last season -- why are you ready to close the book on Glennon ?
First, because he needs to be ready to play if needed. But also because they should want to see how Fromm looks in live games with the offense.
There will be a season next year too...
There will be a season next year too...
Why?
What are you expecting Tom Brady from a 6th round pick? And without a Belichek developing him? He is another teams practice squad player? Shoot there are people here willing to give Jones 4 years to see what he can do. How about giving Glennon more than 1.5 season before we make our minds up.
I'm sure there's a team that would part with at least a third round pick based on their college scouting of Jones and a belief that Jones was a victim of shitty surroundings on a dysfunctional team.
Not if they are reading your posts.
Eli was like a Cal Ripken freak with his durability but he also played a different way. Jones in 3.5 years has almost double the rushing yards as Eli did in his 16 years….which is great for moving the chains but higher risk for injuries.
Agree Frohm is nobody.
Lets see if Fromm isn't...
and needs to be treated as such team wise. We are looking for our QB of 2022 and I think that QB is already in the league starting for another team or should be starting if all things were equal.
Agree Frohm is nobody.
Lets see if Fromm isn't...
ahh yes, the humor.. Point is the same, anyone counting on him or even thinking he is in the mix is downright crazy. There is a reason he dropped so far in the draft.
But as I pointed out in a game preview a few weeks ago, he doesn't seem to be able to make good decisions. As much as Giants fans make fun of Dan Snyder, John Mara is developing a similar track record.
Totally agree. And insisting on drafting Haskins may have been Snyder's last disastrous move as an owner. We likely haven't seen the last of Mara's disastrous interference.
that the less Jones plays due to injury, the more cover Mara has to stay with Jones in '22. This season will be deemed incomplete and Jones will be granted a stay of execution...
The thought has entered my head.
If Mara has been willing to keep the worst GM in football for four years, doesn't seem a stretch to keep Jones.
The thought has entered my head.
If Mara has been willing to keep the worst GM in football for four years, doesn't seem a stretch to keep Jones.
Poor Saquon starts loosening up and BOOM the freak ankle injury.
that the less Jones plays due to injury, the more cover Mara has to stay with Jones in '22. This season will be deemed incomplete and Jones will be granted a stay of execution...
I don't necessarily agree with that. I think a lot will ride on what a new GM (hopefully not Abrams) thinks.
I think, suspect anyway, that Judge was a Mara decision via BB input and that DG was not in line with that and thus JG was brought on board. Mara is loyal, to a fault, and kept DG around and thus DG, JG and Daniel Jones were all sort of tied together. I think Judge, who still has to prove he belongs, has been in a quiet power struggle over what HE wants in his team. JG is gone and soon will be DG. If the Giants win some games with Glennon Judge will have the proof he needs that Jones wasn't the guy and needs to go as well.
Conjecture for sure but, there is definitely some smoke there and I think if Judge is going to get a full try (I still think BB and his opinion carries weight with the Mara's) it will be with a GM who works with him and with a QB of his choosing.
Under that theory, Judge doesn't even have to win the games, just show that production is the same, meaning Jones is indistinguishable from a journeyman backup.
OUT:
That would be something interesting to look forward to in an otherwise bleak season. I hope they can get a start out two out of him before the season is out.
Tough to see the Giants picking up Jones's option.
They don’t have to pick up his option. If he s here next season, I still think that s the biggest probability, they can allow him to play out the season and decide to franchise him if they want.
What is this talk of franchising? Isn't franchising an average of the top 5 QB salaries in the league? Won't that be like $35M. Forget it. That's never going to happen.
The 2022 QB class is rated as average right now so DJ maybe attractive to a team in need of a QB.
that the less Jones plays due to injury, the more cover Mara has to stay with Jones in '22. This season will be deemed incomplete and Jones will be granted a stay of execution...
I don't necessarily agree with that. I think a lot will ride on what a new GM (hopefully not Abrams) thinks.
I think, suspect anyway, that Judge was a Mara decision via BB input and that DG was not in line with that and thus JG was brought on board. Mara is loyal, to a fault, and kept DG around and thus DG, JG and Daniel Jones were all sort of tied together. I think Judge, who still has to prove he belongs, has been in a quiet power struggle over what HE wants in his team. JG is gone and soon will be DG. If the Giants win some games with Glennon Judge will have the proof he needs that Jones wasn't the guy and needs to go as well.
Conjecture for sure but, there is definitely some smoke there and I think if Judge is going to get a full try (I still think BB and his opinion carries weight with the Mara's) it will be with a GM who works with him and with a QB of his choosing.
I think that's a reasonable theory (bold above).
Despite his coach-speak supporting Jones, I've never bought in that Jones was fully invested in Jones. He's seen what quality QBing looks like and Jones is a few solar systems away from that. At least I hope he thinks that... ;)
It's interesting looking back at the Judge hire. While BB may have endorsed the hire - why wouldn't he for one of his staff, right? - we were competing against Miss State for the chance to hire a guy who had never worn the HC headset at any level. That was some serious risk.
I supported the hire and was seeing good stuff with Judge. But I'm drifting away from the guy. His act is wearing thin and he needs to show his is more than a guy well-rehearsed at giving good answers.
Straw man, how ya doing.. Nobody's clamoring for Glennon. We know he's probably garbage. We're tired of watching #8 play subpar QB and then 20% of posters here say, actually Jones is really good.
Straw man, how ya doing.. Nobody's clamoring for Glennon. We know he's probably garbage. We're tired of watching #8 play subpar QB and then 20% of posters here say, actually Jones is really good.
Terps said something similar the other day. I really don't enjoy anything about watching Jones playing QB. He's an accident waiting to happen. That might work if you are watching a NASCAR race, but it's the last thing I want watching a QB play...
Fan logic, not mine. The curiosity for Fromm will last about 1 quarter. Or if he has some Mike White fairy dust, maybe 1 game.
Agree with all that. Curiosity for one quarter is better than what we've got.
The 2022 tag is 28.5M, the 2023 won’t be far different.
This is actually a really sound strategy.
If you exercise his 5th year option, you’re locked into 21M in 2023 no matter how he performs in 2022.
The best option is forego the option and have complete flexibility for 2023. If he sucks in 2022 he walks at no cost. In the unlikely event it all comes together for him, you still control his rights with the franchise tag.
And I have watched a handful of QBs in a NY Giant uniform since 2016 and haven’t been impressed with any them either.
So...
To move forward with regardless of what you think about his talent level. You can’t put the franchise on a guy missing 4+ games a year.
He’s a placeholder in 22 and that’s it.
Kylar Murray has not played in a month. Same standard?
Sure. He’s proven a little more but it’s the same. Arizona isn’t winning shit if Murray is hurt every year so you can’t pay him.
What is this talk of franchising? Isn't franchising an average of the top 5 QB salaries in the league? Won't that be like $35M. Forget it. That's never going to happen.
