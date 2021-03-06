New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Game Discussion

I would just like to see fewer mistakes. Especially from Judge. Not dumb penalties (ie pre-snap). Why can’t we ever have a clean game. Adjustments to what Dolphins do on off and def. And how about not giving up 7 just before the half.
but could also throw 2 TDs along with them. I see Kitchens being aggressive downfield, however, it’s our Oline and their propensity for blitzing, could be a long day for Glennon, as well!
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
DB Steven Parker - Free Agent Signing from NYG Practice Squad
Crazy prediction, he's gonna take one to the house today!
A loss today would be a real pain in the neck
Crazy prediction, he's gonna take one to the house today!
We lose the QB run stuff but maybe that was a crutch- too easily called and relied on.