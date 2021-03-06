for display only
New York Giants at Miami Dolphins Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:45 am
Saturday Roster Moves  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:46 am : link
WR Pharoh Cooper, DB Jarren Williams - Activated, from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)

DB Steven Parker - Free Agent Signing from NYG Practice Squad
Let's go  
Scooter185 : 9:46 am : link
Neckst Man Up!
WR Pharoh Cooper  
M.S. : 9:47 am : link

Crazy prediction, he's gonna take one to the house today!
I think Glennon passing to Barkley  
jvm52106 : 9:54 am : link
Will be a big portion of game plan- 7-8 targets today.
RE: Let's go  
GiantSteps : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15480100 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Neckst Man Up!


A loss today would be a real pain in the neck
RE: WR Pharoh Cooper  
Joey in VA : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15480103 M.S. said:
Quote:

Crazy prediction, he's gonna take one to the house today!
Ok I'm in on this one! He had a 27.5 yard average in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl.
It will be interesting to  
jvm52106 : 10:45 am : link
See what kind of game plan we have with Glennon in today. I do think we try to get the ball to Golladay more.

We lose the QB run stuff but maybe that was a crutch- too easily called and relied on.
Glennon will throw three picks and be replaced in the 3rd quarter  
GeofromNJ : 10:46 am : link
We'll get to see Jake Fromm.
I want to see Carter  
Spiciest Memelord : 10:59 am : link
mangle Tua like he did Hurts. Smash into with such force we witness Tua get instagib'd live on air.
Have no interest in seeing Glennon - I'd rather throw Fromm  
PatersonPlank : 11:00 am : link
to the wolves. QB play won't matter much anyway either way, I don't expect much from either one.
Mistakes  
ScottinMA : 11:25 am : link
I would just like to see fewer mistakes. Especially from Judge. Not dumb penalties (ie pre-snap). Why can’t we ever have a clean game. Adjustments to what Dolphins do on off and def. And how about not giving up 7 just before the half.
Glennon will most likely throw 2 picks,  
Simms11 : 11:29 am : link
but could also throw 2 TDs along with them. I see Kitchens being aggressive downfield, however, it’s our Oline and their propensity for blitzing, could be a long day for Glennon, as well!
