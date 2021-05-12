for display only
Why does Joe Judge deserve a 3rd season?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 3:56 pm
Same problems that were evident Week 1-sloppiness, soft defense to end half, no offense, no clue what he is doing on TOs, lack of balls in terms of going for it on 4th down-are evident December 5th. No improvement whatsoever from JJ.
Banks : 12/5/2021 4:05 pm : link
as others said, he doesn't. Roster may suck, but he has a say in that and he's made a lot of bad decisions. I haven't seen a single reason he should stay
RE: RE: I think I agree...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15481735 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15481729 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Let him go back to Belichick or join the staff at Mississippi state.

I was buying way too long what he way selling.



You aren't the only one he got. I certainly bought what he was selling.


I'm usually pretty good at seeing through the fluff. But because I think I have been so beaten down by Gettleman's idiocy, I just gravitated towards someone/something sounding competent/professional...
Evaluating Judge  
crick n NC : 12/5/2021 4:07 pm : link
is similar to evaluating Jones. The roster sucks, they are not in good situations. However, there should be some evidence that they are elevating those around them. Neither show any sign of that.
RE: RE: RE: I think I agree...  
crick n NC : 12/5/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15481779 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15481735 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15481729 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Let him go back to Belichick or join the staff at Mississippi state.

I was buying way too long what he way selling.



You aren't the only one he got. I certainly bought what he was selling.



I'm usually pretty good at seeing through the fluff. But because I think I have been so beaten down by Gettleman's idiocy, I just gravitated towards someone/something sounding competent/professional...


The thirsty say muddied water tastes good.
It isn't a lack of talent (and there is) but he just can't coach those  
JohnB : 12/5/2021 4:08 pm : link
players on the field. He's clueless. All the talent in the world isn't going to make him a better coach. I've been on the JJ bandwagon for a long time. I'm good with firing his a$$ at the end of the year.
He doesn't  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 4:10 pm : link
This team is not only no better than they were when he took over, I think they are worse.
It should be a lesson on not judging a coach by  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 4:10 pm : link
How he speaks in front of a microphone or even what he says. He said all the right things in the right way. The media bought into him too.

This guy blew away the maras in interviews. Between that and Belichick's rec, that's what got him the job.

All he has done is hire his friends and lose.
he gets some leeway  
fkap : 12/5/2021 4:11 pm : link
for the massive injury situation at WR, and OL. But... he just doesn't seem to have what it takes.

The team hasn't quit, but it isn't exactly playing inspired football.

A lot depends on his role behind the scene. It was widely speculated that he had a loud voice in draft/player acquisition. IF true, he's part of the problem in the team that has been assembled.

All in all, go with a clean slate. New GM, new coaching staff.
He doesn't.  
Shady Lurker : 12/5/2021 4:13 pm : link
Joe Judge's job should be to write speeches for better coaches.

He can talk the talk, but he can't actually coach a football team.
I feel like most  
King Quis : 12/5/2021 4:13 pm : link
That feel like Judge doesn’t deserve another year doesn’t really understand football.. he has been held back by a barbaric offensive system that was forced on him by management and a gm who will have one of the worst quality of personnel I’ve ever seen.

People will have the audacity to say what about these last two weeks as if it’s still not Garrett’s Fred Flinstone of a playbook. If you wanna see what Judge is made of give him 2 seasons where he has a competent GM and allow him to put his desired offense in place. If it pisses you off to think of having to give Judge more years then blame the Mara’s for their continued ineptitude.
The bigger issue is we have  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 4:15 pm : link
probably two top ten picks and a good amount of picks overall in the first 100. You have to be totally on board. You wait a year too long the cycle continues. On top of that they need to address the QB. How confident is everyone with Judge selecting/breaking in a new QB?
RE: It should be a lesson on not judging a coach by  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15481815 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
How he speaks in front of a microphone or even what he says. He said all the right things in the right way. The media bought into him too.


Guilty.

Can't wait to hear Judge's presser where we are: "...going back to work...."; "...need to see the film before I comment..."; "...going to make this work and make the fans proud..."

You get the picture.
He doesn't  
ZogZerg : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
He sucks and so do most of coaches he brought in.

He has no clue how to manage a game almost 2 yeats into it.
RE: The bigger issue is we have  
Essex : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15481859 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
probably two top ten picks and a good amount of picks overall in the first 100. You have to be totally on board. You wait a year too long the cycle continues. On top of that they need to address the QB. How confident is everyone with Judge selecting/breaking in a new QB?

Look, Gettleman and Judge need to be out. But, given that we will have two first round picks we really need to have a front office that is functional. We hire one in January, they go get a head coach and by May we are drafting. Doesn't seem like a lot of time to get a huge turnarounds, but whatever.
Fuck it, clean house.  
Section331 : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
Hire a POFO and allow him to hire the GM and coach.
he doesnt  
Mook80 : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
but that doesnt seem to matter to Mara.

Gettleman should have been fired after the 2019 season. He didn't deserve a 3rd year never mind a 4th
RE: It should be a lesson on not judging a coach by  
crick n NC : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15481815 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
How he speaks in front of a microphone or even what he says. He said all the right things in the right way. The media bought into him too.

This guy blew away the maras in interviews. Between that and Belichick's rec, that's what got him the job.

All he has done is hire his friends and lose.


What you said here highlights how I likely have no idea what I'm looking at when evaluating.
RE: Fuck it, clean house.  
GiantGrit : 12/5/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15481886 Section331 said:
Quote:
Hire a POFO and allow him to hire the GM and coach.


This.
No  
AcidTest : 12/5/2021 4:29 pm : link
he does not.
Only losers think he doesn’t deserve to go  
Giants73 : 12/5/2021 4:30 pm : link
His own family probably realize he sucks shit.
RE: RE: It should be a lesson on not judging a coach by  
Essex : 12/5/2021 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15481866 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15481815 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


How he speaks in front of a microphone or even what he says. He said all the right things in the right way. The media bought into him too.





Guilty.

Can't wait to hear Judge's presser where we are: "...going back to work...."; "...need to see the film before I comment..."; "...going to make this work and make the fans proud..."

You get the picture.

He is encouraged! Players making “big plays” lol
RE: I feel like most  
Gmen88 : 12/5/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15481840 King Quis said:
Quote:
That feel like Judge doesn’t deserve another year doesn’t really understand football.. he has been held back by a barbaric offensive system that was forced on him by management and a gm who will have one of the worst quality of personnel I’ve ever seen.

People will have the audacity to say what about these last two weeks as if it’s still not Garrett’s Fred Flinstone of a playbook. If you wanna see what Judge is made of give him 2 seasons where he has a competent GM and allow him to put his desired offense in place. If it pisses you off to think of having to give Judge more years then blame the Mara’s for their continued ineptitude.


You are either Judge or a moron.
He doesn't  
dpinzow : 12/5/2021 4:52 pm : link
if the new GM wants to have his own coach, he should have the latitude to hire one
Fuck it  
ron mexico : 12/5/2021 4:54 pm : link
What’s one more year of lousy football
Fire Judge now  
blueblood : 12/5/2021 4:55 pm : link
Elevate Graham to interim.. interview him at end of season for head coach.. fulfill the Rooney rule requirement. Find new GM and new head coach.
He doesn’t  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 4:55 pm : link
.
It's not if he deserves it  
montanagiant : 12/5/2021 4:57 pm : link
It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season
RE: It's not if he deserves it  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:
Quote:
It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season
I don't love Judge. But, to me, the ONLY reason he should be the3 HC next year is if the next GM truly believes he should be. Not because Mara doesn't want to fire another HC. Because that just waters down the GM search right out of the gate.
RE: It's not if he deserves it  
Sean : 12/5/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:
Quote:
It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season

Agreed.
RE: It's not if he deserves it  
Gmen88 : 12/5/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:
Quote:
It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season


This is not how successful organizations operate. The new GM should be able to make whatever decision he pleases.
RE: It should be a lesson on not judging a coach by  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15481815 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
How he speaks in front of a microphone or even what he says. He said all the right things in the right way. The media bought into him too.

This guy blew away the maras in interviews. Between that and Belichick's rec, that's what got him the job.

All he has done is hire his friends and lose.


The telling thing is, who else was in on Judge? The Maras were the only people blown away by this guy.
i hope that having to eat 3 years of Judge's salary  
markky : 12/5/2021 5:05 pm : link
will teach Mara a lesson.
RE: RE: It's not if he deserves it  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15482177 Gmen88 said:
Quote:
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:


Quote:


It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season



This is not how successful organizations operate. The new GM should be able to make whatever decision he pleases.


Unfortunately the real decision makers (John Mara, Chris Mara) aren't going anywhere.
Gotta say.....  
BillKo : 12/5/2021 5:06 pm : link
...didn't get the game down here in South Jersey so what little they showed I saw on Red Zone.

Was quite surprised the Giants weren't in hurry up with about 4 minutes to go.

JJ doesn't know how to run a game day operation as a HC.

It's quite apparent and I think it's best to cut your losses now.

Let a new GM have the keys.
GM didn’t bring Judge in  
Giants73 : 12/5/2021 5:09 pm : link
DG was on the radio indicating that he wanted to give Shurmer time to develop Jones. The decision to remove Shurmer came from above.
RE: RE: It's not if he deserves it  
montanagiant : 12/5/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15482177 Gmen88 said:
Quote:
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:


Quote:


It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season



This is not how successful organizations operate. The new GM should be able to make whatever decision he pleases.

He will have that power after a year of evaluating the team from the HC down to the players. I'm not saying this is the smart thing to do I'm just pointing out that Mara will not fire his 3rd coach in 6 years. That's not how the Giants do things
RE: GM didn’t bring Judge in  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15482236 Giants73 said:
Quote:
DG was on the radio indicating that he wanted to give Shurmer time to develop Jones. The decision to remove Shurmer came from above.


Would have been better for Jones, true.
Belichick and Saban called John Mara  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 5:16 pm : link
And then probably had a good laugh.
We will be on coach # 5 in just 8 years come 22  
weeg in the bronx : 12/5/2021 5:21 pm : link
That’s as bad as it gets for any franchise.
RE: It's not if he deserves it  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:
Quote:
It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season


I think you're right.
RE: RE: RE: It's not if he deserves it  
Gmen88 : 12/5/2021 5:35 pm : link
In comment 15482259 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15482177 Gmen88 said:


Quote:


In comment 15482155 montanagiant said:


Quote:


It's that there is no way the Giants will fire their 3rd coach in 6 years. That more than anything else will be why he's here next season. They will bring in a new GM and everyone will be on notice this next season



This is not how successful organizations operate. The new GM should be able to make whatever decision he pleases.


He will have that power after a year of evaluating the team from the HC down to the players. I'm not saying this is the smart thing to do I'm just pointing out that Mara will not fire his 3rd coach in 6 years. That's not how the Giants do things


I think you may be right and it makes me sick. "The way the Giants do things" is and has been the problem.
Embarrassment would be the only thing that's saving him  
ghost718 : 12/5/2021 5:39 pm : link
and that's not a good enough reason for a 3rd year
RE: He doesn't  
MeanBunny : 12/5/2021 5:45 pm : link
Schumer was a better coach...
NY becoming a graveyard job for head coaches now. NFL needs to intervene to save the NY market.
That JJ quote in presser about offense.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 5:46 pm : link
I want him fired tonight.
RE: GM didn’t bring Judge in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 5:57 pm : link
In comment 15482236 Giants73 said:
Quote:
DG was on the radio indicating that he wanted to give Shurmer time to develop Jones. The decision to remove Shurmer came from above.
.

This seems like a reach. What we’re the indicators?

Who really knows who fires and hires the coaches. It’s a big part of the problem.
Unless there's a locker revolt in the final five weeks  
BlackLight : 12/5/2021 6:04 pm : link
Judge isn't going anywhere. Mara doesn't want to blow the coaching staff up again after two years, and all these injuries give Judge adequate cover.
RE: RE: GM didn’t bring Judge in  
ron mexico : 12/5/2021 6:07 pm : link
In comment 15482416 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15482236 Giants73 said:


Quote:


DG was on the radio indicating that he wanted to give Shurmer time to develop Jones. The decision to remove Shurmer came from above.

.

This seems like a reach. What we’re the indicators?

Who really knows who fires and hires the coaches. It’s a big part of the problem.


Perhaps most notably, Gettleman admitted that he didn’t want to fire Shurmur, the first coach he hired, and that the order came directly from ownership. “Came from above,” he said of the decision.

There were reports that co-owner Steve Tisch was pushing for Shurmur’s firing, and his view ultimately won out with controlling owner John Mara.

Link - ( New Window )
I despise his style of play.  
mittenedman : 12/5/2021 6:24 pm : link
Ultra-conservative offense paired with a prevent D that relies on pitching shutouts in the redzone. Strategically he leaves himself almost zero room for error, and needs a perfect game from his D.

It's akin to playing rope-a-dope and hoping the other team punches itself out while they're kicking your ass.

It goes way beyond personnel problems too - he's shown no ability to put together an aggressive gameplan. Even if the Giants were good, Judge's BS would get them beat in the Playoffs. You keep waiting to see more and week after week, it's a nothing-burger.

He almost acts like scoring and trying to win the game are immaterial. That he's got as many years as he wants to build a dynasty. This is NY and he's going to be lucky to make it out of this year alive. The Maras are very sensitive to fan criticism and if things get really bad for Judge, they'll have no choice.
He Was A Reach  
Jeffrey : 12/5/2021 8:07 pm : link
And like so many of DG/Mara reaches he has not panned out. Clueless and like his GM a glib speaker who loves sound bites. Unfortunately he is not a head coach. Cut the cord.
Mara  
Les in TO : 12/5/2021 8:19 pm : link
And Gettleman likely purred like cats after the interviews with his talk of hard nosed football and his exposure to two of the greats in BB and Saban

But for all his big talk his teams play soft sloppy and stupid. The sequence at the end of the third quarter 3rd and 33 was icing on the cake.

We need a new GM new coach and this time around Mara needs to look and think outside the box and put some effort into the process.

