New York Giants - Miami Dolphins Post-Game Discussion

is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.
is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.
With today's athletes that is a great way to have them quit on you instantly. That does nothing for players these days.
I'm with moving on from Judge but I see no benefit to handling a press conference that way.
so you think they designed a whole new offense after Garrett was fired? They are still running Garrett's offense. He was PART of the problem and had to go. Amazed that you cannot wrap your mind around that.
I get that he has to say something like that, but the whole culture
You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.
I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.
You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.
I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.
I agree with this. Barkley can't get it done and Golladay seems like the next Barrett Green.
Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
but we are bad. We have pulled out a few wins but we are not good. This team was never going to the playoffs. Most of us had them as a 5-6 win team. What I would like to see is them playing people you think can develop. Sit Barkley, I’m tired of his agressive running style and him moving the pile. See if Fromm is a solid backup. Get Peart more time. Play Wilson. Get them some reps this season.
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
in what universe do you deliberate whether to start a gimpy Solder or not? He's a "name" to the Giants, like how bbi'ers get caught up with "names" that are no longer what they used to be like OBJ or Russell Wilson.
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
You’re full of shit. Who are there mythological posters and who are they clamoring for? I don’t think anyone disagrees that the oline sucks and needs a complete overhaul. I think all the arguments about bringing anyone in assumes there will be changes to the oline. And that Barkley will still suck and jones will still suck behind that oline maybe not as bad but Still not good enough.
Further when did I say Glennon was good? He stunk it up especially in the second half. He played pretty good in the first qtr. they should have gone for it on all the 4th and shorts do it could have been a different game. This team also looks worse without Garrett
is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.
RE: RE: RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,
The neophyte always blames the skill players. Most of them don’t even know the offensive lineman‘s names. They would trade both first round draft choices to Seattle for Russell Wilson at 34 years old or for Deshaun Watson who may go to jail. Neither one would have success behind the creepiest o-line and giants history .
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
Patterson, you can’t engage this guy, I stopped weeks ago.
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
There is not a single individual on this team (player or coach) who I would waste a breath trying to defend.
losing is one thing... being boring, pathetic and having a pu$$y HC is an entirely different thing altogether.
The time for minshew was when he was third stringer not even active on a roster . They trade Flacco and now minshew is th backup playing better then the starter
That's your inflection point.
Restore the old school power structure. No more committees and consensus, etc...
at the very least, you'll get real accountability back in the building.
Pleased with effort....oline getting better, etc, etc 😀 totally unbelievable...
Yea, I know, what else is supposed to say?
Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them
With today's athletes that is a great way to have them quit on you instantly. That does nothing for players these days.
I'm with moving on from Judge but I see no benefit to handling a press conference that way.
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This is the definition of being pissed on and being told it's raining
Quote:
Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.
Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them
It’s looking like a 5 blue chippers sort of draft..and the NYG will draft 6…take it to the bank.
so you think they designed a whole new offense after Garrett was fired? They are still running Garrett's offense. He was PART of the problem and had to go. Amazed that you cannot wrap your mind around that.
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
JFC - he needs to be fired tonight.
Mississippi State dodged a bullet with this clown...
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
I think someone else should maybe be evaluated for a concussion besides Glennon.
Yipee-kayee. About time.
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
Get the boots out with commentary like that folks!
You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.
I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.
George Custer was actually clutch at the end of the civil war, blocking Lee's retreat from Richmond and forcing him into Appomattox where he was forced to wave the white flag on the war.
You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.
I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.
I agree with this. Barkley can't get it done and Golladay seems like the next Barrett Green.
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
That is a parody account right?
Judge and Jones are not going anywhere
Judge and Jones are not going anywhere
I think most of us expect them to be back. This team has been making the wrong decisions consistently for a decade. No reason to think Mara is suddenly going to start running this organization well.
Quote:
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.
Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them
It’s looking like a 5 blue chippers sort of draft..and the NYG will draft 6…take it to the bank.
Maybe we could re-draft Cyclops
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
Quote:
Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.
Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them
Both of them will be gone.
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This is the definition of being pissed on and being told it's raining
LOL.
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.
Quote:
In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
You’re full of shit. Who are there mythological posters and who are they clamoring for? I don’t think anyone disagrees that the oline sucks and needs a complete overhaul. I think all the arguments about bringing anyone in assumes there will be changes to the oline. And that Barkley will still suck and jones will still suck behind that oline maybe not as bad but Still not good enough.
Further when did I say Glennon was good? He stunk it up especially in the second half. He played pretty good in the first qtr. they should have gone for it on all the 4th and shorts do it could have been a different game. This team also looks worse without Garrett
Link - ( New Window )
He isn't wrong.
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.
Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?
Quote:
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.
Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?
Probably not, but I think losing the locker room would be the one thing that gets him fired and he knows it
Quote:
In comment 15482341 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:
"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.
Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?
Probably not, but I think losing the locker room would be the one thing that gets him fired and he knows it
But Christ, the players must know he’s lying right? Big plays?
n comment 15482019 Maggot Brain said:
comment [url=index.php?mode=2&thread
=615673&show_all=1#15482275]15482275[/url] PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
Quote:
In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:
Patterson, you can’t engage this guy, I stopped weeks ago.
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?
That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?
I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.
My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.
Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.