New York Giants - Miami Dolphins Post-Game Discussion

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:00 pm
"It can't get worse."

Response: "It can always get worse."
g56blue10 : 12/5/2021 4:33 pm : link
Rest at least that Glennon is as good as Jones.. this offense won’t function till we can block
Judge Presser  
Bubblerjuke : 12/5/2021 4:34 pm : link
Can't believe what I'm hearing from the head coach. This guy is delusional.
RE: Mineshew as our  
Debaser : 12/5/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15481851 LG in NYC said:
Quote:
as we build out the rest if the team?

There is not a single individual on this team (player or coach) who I would waste a breath trying to defend.

losing is one thing... being boring, pathetic and having a pu$$y HC is an entirely different thing altogether.


The time for minshew was when he was third stringer not even active on a roster . They trade Flacco and now minshew is th backup playing better then the starter
Judge  
Maggot Brain : 12/5/2021 4:35 pm : link
is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.
when Mara  
BigBlueCane : 12/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
changed the power structure that existed under Young to what it is today, he diluted both the credit for when things go well and the blame for when things are this bad.

That's your inflection point.

Restore the old school power structure. No more committees and consensus, etc...

at the very least, you'll get real accountability back in the building.
RE: Listening to the Joe  
Simms11 : 12/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15481998 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
Judge press conference. I am just so over this guy. Listening to him talk you'd think that the team was competitive.


Pleased with effort....oline getting better, etc, etc 😀 totally unbelievable...

Yea, I know, what else is supposed to say?
Joe - you're 4 and 8  
jerseyboyLAX : 12/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
THERE'S NO TIME LEFT TO MAKE CORRECTIONS. GEEZUS.
Judge  
Maggot Brain : 12/5/2021 4:37 pm : link
just said he's encouraged in all three phases. How can you roll out this nonsense to Giant fans and the press. Not an NFL head coach.
RE: Hutchinson and Neal  
Simms11 : 12/5/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.


Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them
RE: Judge  
GiantGrit : 12/5/2021 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15482019 Maggot Brain said:
Quote:
is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.


With today's athletes that is a great way to have them quit on you instantly. That does nothing for players these days.

I'm with moving on from Judge but I see no benefit to handling a press conference that way.
LMAO  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 4:39 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
RE: LMAO  
HewlettGiant : 12/5/2021 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."


This is the definition of being pissed on and being told it's raining
RE: RE: Hutchinson and Neal  
The_Boss : 12/5/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.



Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them


It’s looking like a 5 blue chippers sort of draft..and the NYG will draft 6…take it to the bank.
RE: I guess  
EricJ : 12/5/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15481904 PaulN said:
Quote:
Jason Garrett wasn't the problem after all...


so you think they designed a whole new offense after Garrett was fired? They are still running Garrett's offense. He was PART of the problem and had to go. Amazed that you cannot wrap your mind around that.
I get that he has to say something like that, but the whole culture  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 4:41 pm : link
around football coaches is laugh out loud funny.
RE: LMAO  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."


JFC - he needs to be fired tonight.

Mississippi State dodged a bullet with this clown...
RE: LMAO  
pjcas18 : 12/5/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."


I think someone else should maybe be evaluated for a concussion besides Glennon.
RE: Lions win  
Carson53 : 12/5/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15481832 jeff57 said:
Quote:
On last play
.

Yipee-kayee. About time.
RE: LMAO  
Carson53 : 12/5/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."
.

Get the boots out with commentary like that folks!
A ridiculous quote  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 4:49 pm : link
Why lie at this point. I think straight shooting that they suck might be more impactful to a lockeroom full of guys used to losing.
Eric do you  
BigBlueJ : 12/5/2021 4:49 pm : link
think going forward you can also keep the tweet frame up in the post game, a lot of nuggets come out after the game as well.
I will say  
GiantTuff1 : 12/5/2021 4:50 pm : link
I liked what they TRIED to do on offense.

You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.

I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.
RE: George Custer......  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15481965 thrunthrublue said:
Quote:
A better leader than JJ. Should be a class action lawsuit for incompetence (nyg fans v Maras) if DG and JJ and the terrible scouts are around before the '22 draft begins......


George Custer was actually clutch at the end of the civil war, blocking Lee's retreat from Richmond and forcing him into Appomattox where he was forced to wave the white flag on the war.
RE: I will say  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15482123 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
I liked what they TRIED to do on offense.

You can see they were trying to create situations to get Barkley and Golloday touches, and worked Barkley inside, outside, in space. Nothing was working. Why? A combination of a horrid line, a mediocre QB, and the Giants top players (Barkley and Golloday) not being real game changers is killing anything before it has a chance to succeed.

I think more than anything it is a major indictment of this roster. They are trying to scheme things on offense now, and it is clear their horses only have 3 legs and may need to be brought behind the barn.


I agree with this. Barkley can't get it done and Golladay seems like the next Barrett Green.
Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2021 4:55 pm : link
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good
“I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 4:57 pm : link
Too bad it was the other team
RE: LMAO  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."


That is a parody account right?
Unless it's Belichick himself...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 5:01 pm : link
his coaching tree is an unmitigated disaster. And it should be chopped down and used for firewood.
A lot of  
Ron Johnson : 12/5/2021 5:01 pm : link
People here are going to be very disappointed.

Judge and Jones are not going anywhere
RE: A lot of  
Mike from Ohio : 12/5/2021 5:04 pm : link
In comment 15482186 Ron Johnson said:
Quote:
People here are going to be very disappointed.

Judge and Jones are not going anywhere


I think most of us expect them to be back. This team has been making the wrong decisions consistently for a decade. No reason to think Mara is suddenly going to start running this organization well.
RE: RE: RE: Hutchinson and Neal  
Regular Coffee : 12/5/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15482058 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15482040 Simms11 said:


Quote:


In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.



Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them



It’s looking like a 5 blue chippers sort of draft..and the NYG will draft 6…take it to the bank.


Maybe we could re-draft Cyclops
RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
Debaser : 12/5/2021 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good


What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?

That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?

I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .
I think Golladay  
Carson53 : 12/5/2021 5:06 pm : link
must be made of glass, gets hit a few times, he needs to come out of the game. Good investment there...
Francesa  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 5:06 pm : link
Giants lose 20-9, can't find the end zone and Joe Judge is "pleased". At the podium he looks and sounds like a babbling fool.
I know it sucks to lose  
CV36 : 12/5/2021 5:07 pm : link
but we are bad. We have pulled out a few wins but we are not good. This team was never going to the playoffs. Most of us had them as a 5-6 win team. What I would like to see is them playing people you think can develop. Sit Barkley, I’m tired of his agressive running style and him moving the pile. See if Fromm is a solid backup. Get Peart more time. Play Wilson. Get them some reps this season.
The Pope weighs  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 5:11 pm : link
Giants lose 20-9, can't find the end zone and Joe Judge is "pleased". At the podium he looks and sounds like a babbling fool.


Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2021 5:17 pm : link
In comment 15482208 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good



What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?

That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?

I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .


I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.

My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.

Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
This organization is like Jonestown  
Spiciest Memelord : 12/5/2021 5:18 pm : link
in what universe do you deliberate whether to start a gimpy Solder or not? He's a "name" to the Giants, like how bbi'ers get caught up with "names" that are no longer what they used to be like OBJ or Russell Wilson.
RE: RE: Hutchinson and Neal  
k2tampa : 12/5/2021 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15481821 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Would be great building blocks if the Giants and Bears keep losing. The foundation of this roster needs to be rebuilt.



Would be a Dream, but Detroit and Jax will most likely bear us to the punch on one of them


Both of them will be gone.
RE: RE: LMAO  
Dennis : 12/5/2021 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."



This is the definition of being pissed on and being told it's raining


LOL.
RE: LMAO  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."


This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.
RE: RE: RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
Debaser : 12/5/2021 5:37 pm : link
In comment 15482275 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482208 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good



What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?

That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?

I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .



I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.

My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.

Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.


You’re full of shit. Who are there mythological posters and who are they clamoring for? I don’t think anyone disagrees that the oline sucks and needs a complete overhaul. I think all the arguments about bringing anyone in assumes there will be changes to the oline. And that Barkley will still suck and jones will still suck behind that oline maybe not as bad but Still not good enough.

Further when did I say Glennon was good? He stunk it up especially in the second half. He played pretty good in the first qtr. they should have gone for it on all the 4th and shorts do it could have been a different game. This team also looks worse without Garrett
RE: The Pope weighs  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15482245 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Giants lose 20-9, can't find the end zone and Joe Judge is "pleased". At the podium he looks and sounds like a babbling fool.
Link - ( New Window )


He isn't wrong.
RE: RE: LMAO  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."



This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.


Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?
RE: RE: RE: LMAO  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15482450 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15482341 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."



This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.



Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?


Probably not, but I think losing the locker room would be the one thing that gets him fired and he knows it
RE: RE: RE: RE: LMAO  
dlauster : 12/5/2021 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15482459 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482450 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15482341 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


In comment 15482050 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY)
Asked why he's encouraged by an offense that scored 9 points and totalled 250 yards, Giants coach Joe Judge said this:

"I saw a lot of players make a lot of big plays."



This sounds to me like a coach desperately afraid of losing his players. He's afraid to criticize anything or anyone publicly.



Assuming he did lose these players - would the result really look any different?



Probably not, but I think losing the locker room would be the one thing that gets him fired and he knows it


But Christ, the players must know he’s lying right? Big plays?
RE: Judge  
VinegarPeppers : 12/5/2021 6:37 pm : link
Call Barkley out for dropping two passes but don’t even pretend even pretend there are holes to hit behind the worst OL in Giants history.


In comment 15482019 Maggot Brain said:
Quote:
is so far removed from reality. He needs to call this offense out. He needs to call Barclay out. He needs to call Glennon out. He needs to call the punter out. A good coach would not roll this bullshit out to the press.
RE: RE: RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
VinegarPeppers : 12/5/2021 6:44 pm : link
The neophyte always blames the skill players. Most of them don’t even know the offensive lineman‘s names. They would trade both first round draft choices to Seattle for Russell Wilson at 34 years old or for Deshaun Watson who may go to jail. Neither one would have success behind the creepiest o-line and giants history .


In comment 15482275 PatersonPlank said:
=615673&show_all=1#15482275]15482275[/url] PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482208 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:


Quote:


who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good



What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?

That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?

I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .



I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.

My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.

Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
Don’t worry guys  
Dave on the UWS : 12/5/2021 7:39 pm : link
they will use their first pick on someone to help evaluate Jones. They have no clue.
RE: RE: RE: Until the fix the OL it really doesn't matter who the QB is,  
joeinpa : 12/5/2021 8:44 pm : link
In comment 15482275 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15482208 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15482149 PatersonPlank said:

Patterson, you can’t engage this guy, I stopped weeks ago.


Quote:


who runs the ball, or who the WR's are. No one will look any good



What point are you ultimately trying to make ? That jones could be good and we should keep him till the oline is improved?

That is total stupidity. For a second Glennon looked like he could be the better QB. On what planet does a back up ever look better than the starter?

I saw Glennon miss some easy throws but at the same time some throws to golladay looked like a pro QB that jones cannot do. I also saw a team horribly coached like never that bad at this level. Also why did they waste practice on jones? They know damn well what is wrong with him and how much time he is going to miss yet they waste practice on him. This team looked totally lost on offense with no one knowing where to even lineup .



I didn't mention Jones, you have Jones Derangement Syndrome. You bring him up on every thread, every day.

My point is, and I hesitate even engaging with you because I know you will blow up and make it personal, is that lots of posters saying we need this guy and need that guy. However its not going to matter until we fix the OL. No one will help.

Oh, and Glennon sucks. The fact that you think he looked good tells me all anyone here needs to know. He was horrible, he really shouldn't even be on a roster.
