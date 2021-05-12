Stating the obvious, Dave Gettleman has been a disaster Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:14 pm : 12/5/2021 4:14 pm

The results are definitely and definitively in... Dave Gettleman is an incompetent boob. Might be a nice man. But he has failed miserably.



He was one of the principle figures in hiring the last two head coaches. He has overseen four drafts and free agency periods. He blew BOTH the #2 and #6 picks in the entire draft.



Jerry Reese and Marc Ross were dreadful. But to follow them up with Gettleman has been a gigantic disaster.