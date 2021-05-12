Stating the obvious, Dave Gettleman has been a disaster

The results are definitely and definitively in... Dave Gettleman is an incompetent boob. Might be a nice man. But he has failed miserably.
He was one of the principle figures in hiring the last two head coaches. He has overseen four drafts and free agency periods. He blew BOTH the #2 and #6 picks in the entire draft.
Jerry Reese and Marc Ross were dreadful. But to follow them up with Gettleman has been a gigantic disaster.
But he is a disaster. Thanks again EA for recommending him! Doing a solid for a long time pal! YAY!
The day Accorsi concluded the fakest GM search in team sports history.
I said "might." I have no idea one way or the other.
Let's not romanticize Ross. He was atrocious too.
Sexist comments?!? Oh no! I don't care if he wins us a Super Bowl. Fire him now for those comments!
“Rome wasn’t built in a day darling”. Gettleman to Kim Jones
2. Drafted the wrong QB.
3. Drafted a RB at two
4. 2 couches in 4 years
It’s pretty much text book failure.
I have the feeling we hire another lackey at GM that Mara is comfortable with. That lackey will accept being saddled with Judge and/or Jones where better qualified candidates would not.
What a brutal post. Come Anak. Be better. It’s like so many here forgot Reese was the GM of 2 super bowl winning teams. Scott fucking Layden? Show some respect.
Who we gonna blame next in 2-3 years?
So we traded away players, did resign players and made changes. That is all good, but he did not upgrade the team.
Now I do think we have some talent on this team and that the defense has 2 pass rushers away from being very strong and playoff caliber.
The biggest reason that I liked the Gettleman hire was that I thought he would fix the oline. That has been an absolute failure.
I do think the offense has talent on it, but most NFL offenses have talent on it. If you do not have a strong oline, it often does not matter.
I understand the valid arguments against Barkley and Jones.
I actually still like Jones, but understand moving on from him.
I do not trust Gettleman making anymore decisions.
Get the right GM in here and fix the oline and add a pass rusher we will be a much different team. I think we roll with Jones next year--I know most will be upset. However, I am not seeing it with this years draft and I don't think we can trade away a lot of draft picks for a QB.
Some bad teams at least offer a good, somewhat exciting product on the offensive side. I definitely cannot say that about the Giants.
They have 5 premium picks next year but it feels like they’d need about 15 picks and a complete reboot of the coaching staff and FO to even field a competitive team.
Today’s game was unwatchable. The type of game that puts your fandom to the test. Not sure there is anything to even watch for at this point, besides hoping to find answers (Is Jones a competent starter moving forward, does Saquon still have it, and is Golladay the guy they thought he was when they gave him 72 mil)
... and having to watch Glennon quarterback the team, especially behind this scrub line, is adding insult to injury
Yep, mediocrity throughout. Even their own fans would rather wear throwback gear because their current designs are blah and uninspiring... sort of like their stadium!
Worse than Reese? Reese won two Super Bowls...he's Bill Walsh by comparison.
Dave Gettleman is like Ray Handley to the power of 10. A complete catastrophe.
The Giants would be better off starting as an expansion team with no players than they are right now.
Quote:
.
You're right. He accomplished more than Layden did because he did win two Super Bowls. But Reese was awful in every other season. Flowers and Eli Apple in the top-10? Are you fucking kidding me? There's a reason why Mr. 2 Super Bowls hasn't gotten a GM job since.
He was hired in 2007 and according to Reese ran the drafts from 2008 on.
The 2008, 2009, and 2010 drafts were good drafts and a lot of this players contributed to the 2011 championship.
No argument though that the last 2/3s of his tenure is murky. Lots of bad picks and players who only flourished after leaving NY.
And to make matters worst my gut is leaning towards no on all 3 of those questions
All fucking stink
Sshh. Remember folks on BBI think Reese kept us from winning 5 Superbowls.
At least Reese knew impact player talent when he saw it.
2) Barkley - #2 pick in the draft who is essentially done here
3) Jones - #6 pick in the draft and no closer to knowing what we have in him.
Sadly, all 3 are linked together, but they are enough to summarize his 4 years here. And no more about giving him a chance to rebuild. There isn't a single player on the roster that was here before he got here. This is his fucking team. He built it 100%. He should be fired right now. He hasn't earned the right to "retire" after the season. The Giants need to start seriously searching for his replacement now.
And Abrams nor anyone else currently in the organization should even be considered for the job. Not a token interview. Nothing. Most, if not all of the scouting and personnel office should be gone. The new GM should have free reign.
The Giants didn’t have a losing season in Reese’s first six seasons as GM,
The back half of his tenure was bad, but the first 6 years was well executed.
And that's the disaster.
I don't think the talent is that bad.
Reese ran Accorsi’s drafts for several years before 2007, and was the lead college talent evaluator. He was a big part of Accorsi building that team.
Look at this years draft?? Ignored drafting 2 excellent Olinemen which are doing amazing and are starting for their teams, or a LB in Parsons?? Instead picked up a known injury prone WR in the draft, after already investing tons of money on another injury prone player in Galloday?!!!! Smdh??? The Owners have not done anything to help either. Their gutless, spineless, I'm to gentle & loyal to fire attitude has ruined this Franchise.. It's a mess. not worth rooting for right now.
There've been articles about this. This is from Garafolo.
https://www.nfl.com/news/former-giants-gm-jerry-reese-interviews-for-jaguars-vacant-gm-job-while-other-te
All you need to know is when you pick a running back at 2 and follow that up by drafting a qb in the weakest class in some time after scouting him at an exhibition game, depicts how utterly broken the process is.
Point is, I’m not sure what Gettleman was thinking. If nothing else he’s been doing this stuff for a while. With all the high end picks he’s had he should have been able to put together a decent team throwing darts at a draft board.
I still laugh out loud when folks think all will be right if we just fired Chris Mara.
Quote:
incredible. They actually hired a GM who has been much worse than Reese and Ross. One of the first things Gettleman did of course was to fire Ross.
Let's not romanticize Ross. He was atrocious too.
Agreed.
His parting gift in Carolina was picking CMC. Now that is falling apart.
And when he arrived here, Gettleman's first draft decision was taking SB, who means absolutely NOTHING to this offense right now. NOTHING.
The 2018 and 2019 drafts have been catastrophically bad.
I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.
Quote:
Start a go find me and put up billboards FIRE CHRIS MARA!!
I still laugh out loud when folks think all will be right if we just fired Chris Mara.
Quote:
until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.
I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.
You think Reese sunk in 2007?
All you need to know is when you pick a running back at 2 and follow that up by drafting a qb in the weakest class in some time after scouting him at an exhibition game, depicts how utterly broken the process is.
Exactly. Agree.. They seem to hire their buddies instead of the right guy for the job.. The moves have all been disparate and rushed?! They could of waited till there was a good QB class to draft a QB, and in the meantime fortify the Oline and Dline! That was the key. This years draft was a perfect example of that. Draft the best Olinemen and go from there.. Build upon which is weak or lacking..
Quote:
In comment 15481999 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.
I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.
You think Reese sunk in 2007?
I think Reese trusted Ross with the draft and that was a disastrous decision. Ross was hired in 2007. Our drafts got progressively worse after that happened, especially on day three.
Gettleman is gone, that's easy. But you can't bring back Abrams either. He's got to go. And to be honest, if they hire Pioli, I think it's the same shit again. He was the guy they wanted in 2007 before Reese, and he said no to the interview. He's known by the Giants because he's been in the league forever and is Parcells' son in law.
Get a real search committee in here, not whoever Accorsi has on speed dial.
Nearly nothing Gettleman has done has panned out. Coaches, RB, QB, spotty free agency acquisitions . . .
I think Reese trusted Ross with the draft and that was a disastrous decision. Ross was hired in 2007. Our drafts got progressively worse after that happened, especially on day three.
The Giants didn’t have a personnel director for the 2007 draft, presumably Reese was heavily involved, and that was a great draft.
Reese was promoted to personnel director in 2004 I believe after the draft.
So Reese ran the 2005, 2006, and 2007 drafts.
I think Ross’s 2008, 2009, and 2010 stand up.
The debate of who was the better GM (Reese vs DG) isn't close. Sure, you can point out Eli Apple and Flowers...but you can also point to D.Baker and that ridiculous N.Solder contact for DG. In summary, Reese got us 2 chips, a ton of talent (2007 Draft, H.Nicks, T.Thomas, OBJ, JPP, K.Phillips, Manningham, Beatty, L.Joseph, Shep...), a few years of bad drafts, okay free agency, and Victor FUCKIN Cruz.
DG can't hold Reese's jock strap, IMHO. The 2021 Giants have nothing.
Stable position as the worst team in the nfl.
Bad draft picks
Bad premium free agents
Letting free agents walk who are productive elsewhere
Bad head coaches
Building teams around veteran QBs
Building teams around rookie QBs
You name it
Solder, Omameh, Hernandez, Zeitler, Peart.
Thomas looks to be a keeper but I've seen enough.
Diehl, Snee, O'Hara, Seubert, Mackenzie
Reese was not responsible for O'Hara and Kmac as free agents . TC obviously pounded the table for his future son-in-law.
Reese was a scout when Diehl and Seubert were drafted/signed. Did he grade them highly if at all? Possibly, but given how he drafted offensive linemen for 10 years I doubt it.
He’s part of the problem. A doofus family member in a high level executive role can’t be a good thing when everyone at the top talks about decisions being “collaborative.”
Quote:
That DG needed time because Reese left us with a disaster of a roster. And now look what DG has gifted us in only his 4th/last year...cap hell and even less talent.
The debate of who was the better GM (Reese vs DG) isn't close. Sure, you can point out Eli Apple and Flowers...but you can also point to D.Baker and that ridiculous N.Solder contact for DG. In summary, Reese got us 2 chips, a ton of talent (2007 Draft, H.Nicks, T.Thomas, OBJ, JPP, K.Phillips, Manningham, Beatty, L.Joseph, Shep...), a few years of bad drafts, okay free agency, and Victor FUCKIN Cruz.
DG can't hold Reese's jock strap, IMHO. The 2021 Giants have nothing.
reese sucked too.. blew a shitload of drafts dont whitewash his fail Gettleman is more shitty
Reese was rightfully canned (probably a few years too late). But shitty drafts were a little easier to digest with that 2011 championship.
That's almost impossible to accomplish. But DG and the Giants did it!
The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.
One of the worst GM's in NFL history
If funny when idiots are idiots.
How? Hire a known Nazi, chomo for the next GM?
It’s possible to separate the good stretch Reese had from the bad stretch. Mara should have fired Reese with Coughlin.
I can separate the nice job Gettleman did as the pro personnel director under Reese from the tragedy he’s become. He’s never had a day as a winning GM as the Giant, and I believe he’s had 1 week at .500.
Word. I always got the sense that Reese got disinterested with the day-to-day of being a GM after the second super bowl. I remember an interview where he talked about his future as a high-up in the league office… so I have not doubt he delegated way too much to Ross and others, and hence, shit drafts and shit FAs.
Ho hum...
Reese won us a super bowl.
It’s possible to separate the good stretch Reese had from the bad stretch. Mara should have fired Reese with Coughlin.
I can separate the nice job Gettleman did as the pro personnel director under Reese from the tragedy he’s become. He’s never had a day as a winning GM as the Giant, and I believe he’s had 1 week at .500.
2-2 in 2019. That was the high water mark.
Quote:
saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.
Reese drafted and signed key members of both Super Bowl teams. A Reese Gettleman comparison is like comparing Eli to Kanell.
Thank you! Folks like to glance over these facts. I would almost replace Kanell with Kyle Lauletta...b/c he's done jack shit.
FWIW, I thought they were insane to draft Snee. I was right that it would become awkward, but I was about nine years off about the timing.
Quote:
..
Sshh. Remember folks on BBI think Reese kept us from winning 5 Superbowls.
Anyone who thinks we won 2 SBs BECAUSE of Reese? Is a fucking idiot. Reese and his buddy Ross started this fucking landslide.
We knew how this would end, we just didn’t think it would take this long.
Find a GM out there, past or present, who failed to build a team that could even manage to reach a .500 record at any point in time while consistently hitting the roof of the salary cap - THAT'S who Gettleman should be compared to.
Find a GM out there, past or present, who failed to build a team that could even manage to reach a .500 record at any point in time while consistently hitting the roof of the salary cap - THAT'S who Gettleman should be compared to.
They both suck ballz.
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons
This is just off the top of my head.
The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.
It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.
Quote:
* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons
This is just off the top of my head.
The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.
It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.
Agree, totally.
Collins still isn't worth the money DC paid him.
Collins hasn't been replaced with equivalent talent, moreover DG never attempted to trade him. All due respect, saying JPP needed a change of scenery is just silly. He didn't retain his talent because he now plays in Tampa Bay.
We knew how this would end, we just didn’t think it would take this long.
I was highly skeptical when he was hired lol
The whole sign & trade OBJ (salary cap be damned). Jonathan Stewart signing. Can't forget about Pio. And even this year, when the OL injuries hit hard early, he starts trading draft capital for backup OL. Someone change the locks to the office!
Well this is his team now… and it sucks… and the cap is a mess again. DG had his chance and failed.
The most egregious failure is that the OL is still not fixed - even though that was his stated goal. Even without the injuries the right side of the line would consist of Hernandez and Solder. Not good enough.
I also can not understand why we signed Shep to the deal he has and then restructured his contract multiple times despite his injury history. Ridiculous.