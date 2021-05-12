for display only
Stating the obvious, Dave Gettleman has been a disaster

Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:14 pm
The results are definitely and definitively in... Dave Gettleman is an incompetent boob. Might be a nice man. But he has failed miserably.

He was one of the principle figures in hiring the last two head coaches. He has overseen four drafts and free agency periods. He blew BOTH the #2 and #6 picks in the entire draft.

Jerry Reese and Marc Ross were dreadful. But to follow them up with Gettleman has been a gigantic disaster.
BigBlueJ : 12/5/2021 4:15 pm : link
what I read about his tenure in Carolina it is very debatable that he was a nice guy as well.
Yes  
Shady Lurker : 12/5/2021 4:15 pm : link
Hard to disagree  
dlauster : 12/5/2021 4:16 pm : link
With this reality.
 
christian : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
You can debate what authority he’s had, but it’s not debatable in my view the Giants need someone much better in the role.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
Are we sure he's a nice man? He's made some sexist comments.

But he is a disaster. Thanks again EA for recommending him! Doing a solid for a long time pal! YAY!
Jerry Reese won 2 Suoer Bowls  
Jerry in_DC : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
Gotta let him retire though..  
Sean : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
He’s a Mara friend.
I didn't like the hire or the sham "search" that led to it  
bceagle05 : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
but I never expected him to be this awful. Just shows how quickly the league is changing - DG had a long, productive football life but the game passed him by.
Barkley and Jones  
GNewGiants : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
Set this franchise back probably another 5 years.
Reese  
crick n NC : 12/5/2021 4:17 pm : link
was a bad GM his last several years. Gettleman has followed that path of consistency. Mistake after mistake with this franchise, minor and major mistakes.
He's been the Isiah Thomas to Reese's Scott Layden  
Anakim : 12/5/2021 4:18 pm : link
Nice man?  
Go Terps : 12/5/2021 4:18 pm : link
He comes off as a scumbag.
He's been a disaster...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:18 pm : link
since December 29, 2017.

The day Accorsi concluded the fakest GM search in team sports history.
It's  
AcidTest : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
incredible. They actually hired a GM who has been much worse than Reese and Ross. One of the first things Gettleman did of course was to fire Ross.
RE: Nice man?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15481893 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He comes off as a scumbag.


I said "might." I have no idea one way or the other.
 
christian : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
The Giants haven’t had strong general management since the moment Mara told Reese on TV to fix it or else.
RE: It's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15481896 AcidTest said:
Quote:
incredible. They actually hired a GM who has been much worse than Reese and Ross. One of the first things Gettleman did of course was to fire Ross.


Let's not romanticize Ross. He was atrocious too.
RE: ...  
Regular Coffee : 12/5/2021 4:19 pm : link
In comment 15481873 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Are we sure he's a nice man? He's made some sexist comments.

But he is a disaster. Thanks again EA for recommending him! Doing a solid for a long time pal! YAY!


Sexist comments?!? Oh no! I don't care if he wins us a Super Bowl. Fire him now for those comments!
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 4:21 pm : link
His winning percentage as GM has to be near the Mendoza Line.
Micko : 12/5/2021 4:21 pm : link
No doubt about it.
RE: Nice man?  
bubba0825 : 12/5/2021 4:22 pm : link
In comment 15481893 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He comes off as a scumbag.


“Rome wasn’t built in a day darling”. Gettleman to Kim Jones
Smug, sanctimonious, and  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 12/5/2021 4:22 pm : link
bumbling idiot.
IMO he's worse than Reese.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 12/5/2021 4:22 pm : link
That's a damning statement!

Micko : 12/5/2021 4:23 pm : link
1. Didn’t fix the o-line
2. Drafted the wrong QB.
3. Drafted a RB at two
4. 2 couches in 4 years

It’s pretty much text book failure.
It was pretty definitive long before today IMO  
widmerseyebrow : 12/5/2021 4:23 pm : link
There was massive doubt for me with both of those picks at the time: one was a gross miscalculation of where our team was at and positional value (Barkley), and the other was a major reach by all accounts (Jones) because we were desperate to atone for the end of Eli's career.

I have the feeling we hire another lackey at GM that Mara is comfortable with. That lackey will accept being saddled with Judge and/or Jones where better qualified candidates would not.
Who  
MtDizzle : 12/5/2021 4:23 pm : link
Hired him?
Micko : 12/5/2021 4:24 pm : link
Not sure if changed the furniture in his office that much but 2 coaches in 4 years is pretty bad as well.
The entire organization  
KDubbs : 12/5/2021 4:25 pm : link
is an embarrassment from management to players to a shitty new stadium. this is what it feels like to be a jets and lions fan
RE: He's been the Isiah Thomas to Reese's Scott Layden  
Sean : 12/5/2021 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15481890 Anakim said:
Quote:
What a brutal post. Come Anak. Be better. It’s like so many here forgot Reese was the GM of 2 super bowl winning teams. Scott fucking Layden? Show some respect.
He failed in  
g56blue10 : 12/5/2021 4:26 pm : link
The place I had the most confidence in him. He could t build an adequate O-line.. I really feel this team would be at least decent if we were even close to abs on the offensive line, but we are not
Lack of imagination led to Gettleman  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/5/2021 4:26 pm : link
and then to make the same mistake you did with Reese - allow him to spend all of your cap space in a "win or else" year - is pretty much malpractice.
Yet another dead man walking at Mara tech  
djm : 12/5/2021 4:26 pm : link
We’ve had a lot of those in recent years.

Who we gonna blame next in 2-3 years?
Things I agreed with  
Giantimistic : 12/5/2021 4:26 pm : link
I did agree with Gettleman that the team he inherited needed to be turned over. While there was some talent, they did need a fresh start with new players in the building. The problem is that when you turn over a whole team, you then need to hit on the draft and free agency at a better rate/adding good players and talent then what you had.

So we traded away players, did resign players and made changes. That is all good, but he did not upgrade the team.

Now I do think we have some talent on this team and that the defense has 2 pass rushers away from being very strong and playoff caliber.

The biggest reason that I liked the Gettleman hire was that I thought he would fix the oline. That has been an absolute failure.

I do think the offense has talent on it, but most NFL offenses have talent on it. If you do not have a strong oline, it often does not matter.

I understand the valid arguments against Barkley and Jones.

I actually still like Jones, but understand moving on from him.

I do not trust Gettleman making anymore decisions.

Get the right GM in here and fix the oline and add a pass rusher we will be a much different team. I think we roll with Jones next year--I know most will be upset. However, I am not seeing it with this years draft and I don't think we can trade away a lot of draft picks for a QB.

Let's call this what it is...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:27 pm : link
The "Giants Way"...
I think the worst thing about this team  
Breeze_94 : 12/5/2021 4:27 pm : link
Is they aren’t even close. When you watch games around the league, the offenses look completely different. Then you watch the Giants and everything is bad- the QB play, blocking, running backs, and skill players dropping passes. It’s so frustrating. Disfunctional.


Some bad teams at least offer a good, somewhat exciting product on the offensive side. I definitely cannot say that about the Giants.

They have 5 premium picks next year but it feels like they’d need about 15 picks and a complete reboot of the coaching staff and FO to even field a competitive team.

Today’s game was unwatchable. The type of game that puts your fandom to the test. Not sure there is anything to even watch for at this point, besides hoping to find answers (Is Jones a competent starter moving forward, does Saquon still have it, and is Golladay the guy they thought he was when they gave him 72 mil)
I have to admit -- whatever good he's done  
gidiefor : Mod : 12/5/2021 4:27 pm : link
the culmination is that he's totally ham-stringed the Giants

... and having to watch Glennon quarterback the team, especially behind this scrub line, is adding insult to injury

RE: The entire organization  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/5/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15481937 KDubbs said:
Quote:
is an embarrassment from management to players to a shitty new stadium. this is what it feels like to be a jets and lions fan


Yep, mediocrity throughout. Even their own fans would rather wear throwback gear because their current designs are blah and uninspiring... sort of like their stadium!
RE: IMO he's worse than Reese.  
Go Terps : 12/5/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15481924 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
That's a damning statement!


Worse than Reese? Reese won two Super Bowls...he's Bill Walsh by comparison.

Dave Gettleman is like Ray Handley to the power of 10. A complete catastrophe.

The Giants would be better off starting as an expansion team with no players than they are right now.
Ross and DG have been the 2 worst things to happen to this franchise  
NY-Fan : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
in the past decade.
RE: RE: He's been the Isiah Thomas to Reese's Scott Layden  
Anakim : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15481940 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15481890 Anakim said:


Quote:


.


What a brutal post. Come Anak. Be better. It’s like so many here forgot Reese was the GM of 2 super bowl winning teams. Scott fucking Layden? Show some respect.


You're right. He accomplished more than Layden did because he did win two Super Bowls. But Reese was awful in every other season. Flowers and Eli Apple in the top-10? Are you fucking kidding me? There's a reason why Mr. 2 Super Bowls hasn't gotten a GM job since.
 
christian : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
I believe many don’t accurately remember when and what Ross did for the Giants.

He was hired in 2007 and according to Reese ran the drafts from 2008 on.

The 2008, 2009, and 2010 drafts were good drafts and a lot of this players contributed to the 2011 championship.

No argument though that the last 2/3s of his tenure is murky. Lots of bad picks and players who only flourished after leaving NY.
DG is a MILLION times worse than Reese.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
I'd argue he's the worst hire in Giants history.
RE: I think the worst thing about this team  
Breeze_94 : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
In comment 15481952 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Is they aren’t even close. When you watch games around the league, the offenses look completely different. Then you watch the Giants and everything is bad- the QB play, blocking, running backs, and skill players dropping passes. It’s so frustrating. Disfunctional.


Some bad teams at least offer a good, somewhat exciting product on the offensive side. I definitely cannot say that about the Giants.

They have 5 premium picks next year but it feels like they’d need about 15 picks and a complete reboot of the coaching staff and FO to even field a competitive team.

Today’s game was unwatchable. The type of game that puts your fandom to the test. Not sure there is anything to even watch for at this point, besides hoping to find answers (Is Jones a competent starter moving forward, does Saquon still have it, and is Golladay the guy they thought he was when they gave him 72 mil)


And to make matters worst my gut is leaning towards no on all 3 of those questions
At least no one died with Dave Gettleman.  
St. Jimmy : 12/5/2021 4:28 pm : link
Now the Titanic, that was a disaster.
This offense with lesser players  
Giants73 : 12/5/2021 4:29 pm : link
Looked a hell of a lot better with Shurmer, the defense was just trash. This is not a personnel issue but a coaching issue.
He compounded bad drafts with  
Section331 : 12/5/2021 4:29 pm : link
bad free agent signings. He’s set this franchise back a decade.
2nd overall  
McNally's_Nuts : 12/5/2021 4:31 pm : link
34th overall, 6th overall pick, 17th overall pick, 30th overall pick

All fucking stink
A disaster.  
Les in TO : 12/5/2021 4:31 pm : link
And no not a nice man. Actually a grade A prick from all accounts
FWIW  
Jerry in_DC : 12/5/2021 4:31 pm : link
This was obvious as soon as he opened his mouth. Whether it was his introductory presser or the one after the Barkley pick. Plain as day that the guy is a moron. Dumb, unbelievably arrogant, ignorant. Just listen to him try to string a sentence together.
RE: Jerry Reese won 2 Suoer Bowls  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15481876 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
..


Sshh. Remember folks on BBI think Reese kept us from winning 5 Superbowls.
RE: DG is a MILLION times worse than Reese.  
djm : 12/5/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15481964 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
I'd argue he's the worst hire in Giants history.


At least Reese knew impact player talent when he saw it.
Reese was good  
GiantTuff1 : 12/5/2021 4:32 pm : link
until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.
Reese + key parts of Accorsi's roster won 2 Super Bowls  
widmerseyebrow : 12/5/2021 4:32 pm : link
Their picks complemented each other well. Reese on his own...not so much.
There's only 3 things you need to judge him on  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 4:32 pm : link
1) Hog mollies - This OL is no better than 4 years ago and may be worse.

2) Barkley - #2 pick in the draft who is essentially done here

3) Jones - #6 pick in the draft and no closer to knowing what we have in him.

Sadly, all 3 are linked together, but they are enough to summarize his 4 years here. And no more about giving him a chance to rebuild. There isn't a single player on the roster that was here before he got here. This is his fucking team. He built it 100%. He should be fired right now. He hasn't earned the right to "retire" after the season. The Giants need to start seriously searching for his replacement now.

And Abrams nor anyone else currently in the organization should even be considered for the job. Not a token interview. Nothing. Most, if not all of the scouting and personnel office should be gone. The new GM should have free reign.
RE: RE: RE: He's been the Isiah Thomas to Reese's Scott Layden  
christian : 12/5/2021 4:33 pm : link
In comment 15481962 Anakim said:
Quote:
You're right. He accomplished more than Layden did because he did win two Super Bowls. But Reese was awful in every other season. Flowers and Eli Apple in the top-10? Are you fucking kidding me? There's a reason why Mr. 2 Super Bowls hasn't gotten a GM job since.


The Giants didn’t have a losing season in Reese’s first six seasons as GM,

The back half of his tenure was bad, but the first 6 years was well executed.
I think mara and Tisch  
Grizz99 : 12/5/2021 4:33 pm : link
Hired Judge..
And that's the disaster.
I don't think the talent is that bad.
Again, how much of this has been Chris Mara.  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 4:33 pm : link
We have to ask that question. He's the constant in the sucking, not Gettleman. Things have gotten worse with Gettleman, but this team sucked before Gettleman took over.
RE: Reese + key parts of Accorsi's roster won 2 Super Bowls  
christian : 12/5/2021 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15482001 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Their picks complemented each other well. Reese on his own...not so much.


Reese ran Accorsi’s drafts for several years before 2007, and was the lead college talent evaluator. He was a big part of Accorsi building that team.
How can you say build from the inside out?  
youngd1974 : 12/5/2021 4:34 pm : link
Then do the complete opposite. He has failed building the O-line. The defensive front seven is also not very good. Can't wait till he's gone. I'm not very confident the Maras will hire a capable successor. Please no Abrams.
Of course he did fail miserably....  
prdave73 : 12/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
He has been a complete failure since day 1! Anyone that signs Glennon as their backup QB to a questionable Daniel Jones, is just looking to fail.. Period. Giants had a chance to pickup Minshew as much as the Eagles?! But yet the better Organization with a better GM did! you can see the results. Thought Minshew was a good QB, starter quality. To get him as a backup? Your winning! That's what good GM's and Org's do! Not the Giants... of course not! You hire an inept GM, and a horrible coaching staff in which the OC has already let go?? You are looking to fail. They have been making mistakes after mistakes!! Wasted tons of money on what?? They had an excellent Safety in McKinney and did nothing with him until someone got injured?? Heck they signed more DB's instead???!

Look at this years draft?? Ignored drafting 2 excellent Olinemen which are doing amazing and are starting for their teams, or a LB in Parsons?? Instead picked up a known injury prone WR in the draft, after already investing tons of money on another injury prone player in Galloday?!!!! Smdh??? The Owners have not done anything to help either. Their gutless, spineless, I'm to gentle & loyal to fire attitude has ruined this Franchise.. It's a mess. not worth rooting for right now.
Pull out the Glennon Archive  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 12/5/2021 4:36 pm : link
Let's see how many clowns on this thread loved the signing.
RE: RE: RE: He's been the Isiah Thomas to Reese's Scott Layden  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15481962 Anakim said:
Quote:
Are you fucking kidding me? There's a reason why Mr. 2 Super Bowls hasn't gotten a GM job since.


There've been articles about this. This is from Garafolo.
https://www.nfl.com/news/former-giants-gm-jerry-reese-interviews-for-jaguars-vacant-gm-job-while-other-te



I did not think it was possible  
HomerJones45 : 12/5/2021 4:38 pm : link
To find a worse GM than Reese. I shouldn’t have doubted Mara and Tisch
Someone  
afann : 12/5/2021 4:42 pm : link
Posted on here a couple weeks ago. The problem is Chris Mara!!!
The reality is  
lax counsel : 12/5/2021 4:43 pm : link
Gettleman is a symptom of a much larger underlying issues, which is that this organization is utterly lost in the modern NFL without the slightest understanding of how to get out of this tailspin. I expect Mara to go back to the good ol boys network with the next hire and that GM to be a disaster as well, unless a third party steps in.

All you need to know is when you pick a running back at 2 and follow that up by drafting a qb in the weakest class in some time after scouting him at an exhibition game, depicts how utterly broken the process is.
Can we  
afann : 12/5/2021 4:44 pm : link
Start a go find me and put up billboards FIRE CHRIS MARA!!
I feel like a ton but f people on here knew the  
mikeinbloomfield : 12/5/2021 4:45 pm : link
Barkley pick wasn’t goi long to work out, Jones was picked too high and picking or signing skill players before the OL was fixed was not going to work out.

Point is, I’m not sure what Gettleman was thinking. If nothing else he’s been doing this stuff for a while. With all the high end picks he’s had he should have been able to put together a decent team throwing darts at a draft board.
RE: Can we  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15482089 afann said:
Quote:
Start a go find me and put up billboards FIRE CHRIS MARA!!


I still laugh out loud when folks think all will be right if we just fired Chris Mara.
RE: RE: It's  
AcidTest : 12/5/2021 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15481903 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15481896 AcidTest said:


Quote:


incredible. They actually hired a GM who has been much worse than Reese and Ross. One of the first things Gettleman did of course was to fire Ross.



Let's not romanticize Ross. He was atrocious too.


Agreed.
Look...  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 4:48 pm : link
Gettleman has basically ruined two organizations with RB picks.

His parting gift in Carolina was picking CMC. Now that is falling apart.

And when he arrived here, Gettleman's first draft decision was taking SB, who means absolutely NOTHING to this offense right now. NOTHING.
Gettleman had 22 total picks in the 2018 and 2019 drafts  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/5/2021 4:49 pm : link
...and arguably made only one good pick, Julian Love.

The 2018 and 2019 drafts have been catastrophically bad.
RE: Reese was good  
AcidTest : 12/5/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15481999 GiantTuff1 said:
Quote:
until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.


I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.
RE: RE: Can we  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15482109 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15482089 afann said:


Quote:


Start a go find me and put up billboards FIRE CHRIS MARA!!



I still laugh out loud when folks think all will be right if we just fired Chris Mara.
We need to fire most, if not all of the scouting and personnel departments. It may sound harsh and may not be realistic, but they are beyond bad at this point. Look no further than OL with several tries in the draft, FA, and trade this OL may actually be worse than a decade ago. The only decent player right now, with Gates injured, is Thomas and it's hard to know how good because everyone around him is terrible. But, the bottom line is this group running our organization have no clue how to evaluate this position at the college or pro level. It seems the same can be said for LB. I just want a new GM from outside the organization with a clean slate here.
RE: RE: Reese was good  
christian : 12/5/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15482129 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 15481999 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.



I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.


You think Reese sunk in 2007?
RE: The reality is  
prdave73 : 12/5/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15482074 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Gettleman is a symptom of a much larger underlying issues, which is that this organization is utterly lost in the modern NFL without the slightest understanding of how to get out of this tailspin. I expect Mara to go back to the good ol boys network with the next hire and that GM to be a disaster as well, unless a third party steps in.

All you need to know is when you pick a running back at 2 and follow that up by drafting a qb in the weakest class in some time after scouting him at an exhibition game, depicts how utterly broken the process is.


Exactly. Agree.. They seem to hire their buddies instead of the right guy for the job.. The moves have all been disparate and rushed?! They could of waited till there was a good QB class to draft a QB, and in the meantime fortify the Oline and Dline! That was the key. This years draft was a perfect example of that. Draft the best Olinemen and go from there.. Build upon which is weak or lacking..
What worries me is he changed the scouting  
TheEvilLurker : 12/5/2021 5:01 pm : link
Maybe we won't be competitive for years to come.
RE: RE: RE: Reese was good  
AcidTest : 12/5/2021 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15482140 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15482129 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 15481999 GiantTuff1 said:


Quote:


until Ross came around. That’s when we suddenly got soft and were drafting these herculean looking non football players too. Both deserve blame but be sunk Reese IMO.



I think this is mostly correct. Reese was good until Ross who was so bad he sunk everyone, Reese included.



You think Reese sunk in 2007?


I think Reese trusted Ross with the draft and that was a disastrous decision. Ross was hired in 2007. Our drafts got progressively worse after that happened, especially on day three.
At what point does  
Matt in SGS : 12/5/2021 5:04 pm : link
Tisch step up and say he owns 50% of this and start a GM search from someone who is not from within the Giants family. We need another George Young, but not someone who thinks like George Young. Young forced the Giants to play up to the standards he learned in Baltimore and Miami and how the NFL changed, which were revolutionary under Shula back in the late 60s/70s. Now they need to do the same for someone else but for now how the game is played in the 2020s.

Gettleman is gone, that's easy. But you can't bring back Abrams either. He's got to go. And to be honest, if they hire Pioli, I think it's the same shit again. He was the guy they wanted in 2007 before Reese, and he said no to the interview. He's known by the Giants because he's been in the league forever and is Parcells' son in law.

Get a real search committee in here, not whoever Accorsi has on speed dial.
Reese  
Andrew in Austin : 12/5/2021 5:08 pm : link
actually has shown competence both in running the scouting department under Accorsi and having 2 superbowls on his resume. Ross was a mess.

Nearly nothing Gettleman has done has panned out. Coaches, RB, QB, spotty free agency acquisitions . . .
Is he a nice man?  
trueblueinpw : 12/5/2021 5:10 pm : link
Seems like an arrogant dick to me. As far as being a GM, yeah, he’s a fucking disaster.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Reese was good  
christian : 12/5/2021 5:11 pm : link
In comment 15482188 AcidTest said:
Quote:
You think Reese sunk in 2007?

I think Reese trusted Ross with the draft and that was a disastrous decision. Ross was hired in 2007. Our drafts got progressively worse after that happened, especially on day three.


The Giants didn’t have a personnel director for the 2007 draft, presumably Reese was heavily involved, and that was a great draft.

Reese was promoted to personnel director in 2004 I believe after the draft.

So Reese ran the 2005, 2006, and 2007 drafts.

I think Ross’s 2008, 2009, and 2010 stand up.
Yep  
jeff57 : 12/5/2021 5:12 pm : link
Worst GM since Andy Robustelli.
I remember when BBI said  
Gmen703 : 12/5/2021 5:18 pm : link
That DG needed time because Reese left us with a disaster of a roster. And now look what DG has gifted us in only his 4th/last year...cap hell and even less talent.

The debate of who was the better GM (Reese vs DG) isn't close. Sure, you can point out Eli Apple and Flowers...but you can also point to D.Baker and that ridiculous N.Solder contact for DG. In summary, Reese got us 2 chips, a ton of talent (2007 Draft, H.Nicks, T.Thomas, OBJ, JPP, K.Phillips, Manningham, Beatty, L.Joseph, Shep...), a few years of bad drafts, okay free agency, and Victor FUCKIN Cruz.

DG can't hold Reese's jock strap, IMHO. The 2021 Giants have nothing.
Let’s bring DG back  
GiantsRage2007 : 12/5/2021 5:30 pm : link
You know… in the name of stability.

Stable position as the worst team in the nfl.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 12/5/2021 5:42 pm : link
It's pretty impressive how badly hes failed at multiple phases.

Bad draft picks
Bad premium free agents
Letting free agents walk who are productive elsewhere
Bad head coaches
Building teams around veteran QBs
Building teams around rookie QBs

You name it
RE: IMO he's worse than Reese.  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/5/2021 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15481924 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
That's a damning statement!
THIS .. best thing Gettleman did was to fire the useless Marc Ross.. the rest pfft
He said he would fix the OL  
English Alaister : 12/5/2021 6:25 pm : link
He failed at every turn.

Solder, Omameh, Hernandez, Zeitler, Peart.

Thomas looks to be a keeper but I've seen enough.
RE: I remember when BBI said  
Paulie Walnuts : 12/5/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15482279 Gmen703 said:
Quote:
That DG needed time because Reese left us with a disaster of a roster. And now look what DG has gifted us in only his 4th/last year...cap hell and even less talent.

The debate of who was the better GM (Reese vs DG) isn't close. Sure, you can point out Eli Apple and Flowers...but you can also point to D.Baker and that ridiculous N.Solder contact for DG. In summary, Reese got us 2 chips, a ton of talent (2007 Draft, H.Nicks, T.Thomas, OBJ, JPP, K.Phillips, Manningham, Beatty, L.Joseph, Shep...), a few years of bad drafts, okay free agency, and Victor FUCKIN Cruz.

DG can't hold Reese's jock strap, IMHO. The 2021 Giants have nothing.
reese sucked too.. blew a shitload of drafts dont whitewash his fail Gettleman is more shitty
RE: RE: Reese + key parts of Accorsi's roster won 2 Super Bowls  
widmerseyebrow : 12/5/2021 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15482013 christian said:
Quote:
Reese ran Accorsi’s drafts for several years before 2007, and was the lead college talent evaluator. He was a big part of Accorsi building that team.


Diehl, Snee, O'Hara, Seubert, Mackenzie

Reese was not responsible for O'Hara and Kmac as free agents . TC obviously pounded the table for his future son-in-law.

Reese was a scout when Diehl and Seubert were drafted/signed. Did he grade them highly if at all? Possibly, but given how he drafted offensive linemen for 10 years I doubt it.
RE: RE: Can we  
WillVAB : 12/5/2021 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15482109 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15482089 afann said:


Quote:


Start a go find me and put up billboards FIRE CHRIS MARA!!



I still laugh out loud when folks think all will be right if we just fired Chris Mara.


He’s part of the problem. A doofus family member in a high level executive role can’t be a good thing when everyone at the top talks about decisions being “collaborative.”
RE: RE: I remember when BBI said  
Gmen703 : 12/5/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15482482 Paulie Walnuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15482279 Gmen703 said:


Quote:


That DG needed time because Reese left us with a disaster of a roster. And now look what DG has gifted us in only his 4th/last year...cap hell and even less talent.

The debate of who was the better GM (Reese vs DG) isn't close. Sure, you can point out Eli Apple and Flowers...but you can also point to D.Baker and that ridiculous N.Solder contact for DG. In summary, Reese got us 2 chips, a ton of talent (2007 Draft, H.Nicks, T.Thomas, OBJ, JPP, K.Phillips, Manningham, Beatty, L.Joseph, Shep...), a few years of bad drafts, okay free agency, and Victor FUCKIN Cruz.

DG can't hold Reese's jock strap, IMHO. The 2021 Giants have nothing.

reese sucked too.. blew a shitload of drafts dont whitewash his fail Gettleman is more shitty


Reese was rightfully canned (probably a few years too late). But shitty drafts were a little easier to digest with that 2011 championship.
Disaster is under-selling it. Think about it like this:  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/5/2021 7:30 pm : link
Forget about finishing a season at .500 under DG, there's been no point DURING these past 4 seasons where the Giants have been .500 (or better). That means while DG has been the GM here, there was no point at any of these 4 seasons where the Giants were EVER .500. They never even reached 1-1, or 2-2, or 3-3, and so on. They've been perpetually under .500 during every of the past 4 seasons.

That's almost impossible to accomplish. But DG and the Giants did it!
*every week of these past 4 seasons.  
Dave in Hoboken : 12/5/2021 7:31 pm : link
.
Those  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 12/5/2021 7:39 pm : link
saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.

The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.
I was very young  
Mook80 : 12/5/2021 7:43 pm : link
for Ray Handley, but I can't imagine Handley was worse as a coach than Gettleman was as a GM.

One of the worst GM's in NFL history
RE: RE: ...  
bwitz : 12/5/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15481905 Regular Coffee said:
Quote:
In comment 15481873 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Are we sure he's a nice man? He's made some sexist comments.

But he is a disaster. Thanks again EA for recommending him! Doing a solid for a long time pal! YAY!



Sexist comments?!? Oh no! I don't care if he wins us a Super Bowl. Fire him now for those comments!


If funny when idiots are idiots.
And yet you still think that  
bwitz : 12/5/2021 7:48 pm : link
“It can always get worse.”

How? Hire a known Nazi, chomo for the next GM?
 
christian : 12/5/2021 7:49 pm : link
The difference is that Reese had a strong run as both personnel director and GM from 2004 - 2011 and was an integral part of an 8 year stretch where the Giants didn’t have a losing season.

It’s possible to separate the good stretch Reese had from the bad stretch. Mara should have fired Reese with Coughlin.

I can separate the nice job Gettleman did as the pro personnel director under Reese from the tragedy he’s become. He’s never had a day as a winning GM as the Giant, and I believe he’s had 1 week at .500.
RE: Those  
Les in TO : 12/5/2021 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15482728 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.

The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.
Reese drafted and signed key members of both Super Bowl teams. A Reese Gettleman comparison is like comparing Eli to Kanell.
RE: Those  
sb from NYT Forum : 12/5/2021 8:15 pm : link
In comment 15482728 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.

The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.


Word. I always got the sense that Reese got disinterested with the day-to-day of being a GM after the second super bowl. I remember an interview where he talked about his future as a high-up in the league office… so I have not doubt he delegated way too much to Ross and others, and hence, shit drafts and shit FAs.
Some previous DG defenders on this thread  
Jimmy Googs : 12/5/2021 8:25 pm : link
jumping on the bandwagon. After years of arguing against it.

Ho hum...

RE: Those  
ajr2456 : 12/5/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15482728 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.

The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.


Reese won us a super bowl.
I’m baffled by the “he may be a nice man” part of the OP.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/5/2021 8:27 pm : link
I defer to Eric, who is closer to the organization than any of us, but still… Dave Gettleman? A nice man? If so, he does a really good job of concealing it.
RE: …  
Sean : 12/5/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15482751 christian said:
Quote:
The difference is that Reese had a strong run as both personnel director and GM from 2004 - 2011 and was an integral part of an 8 year stretch where the Giants didn’t have a losing season.

It’s possible to separate the good stretch Reese had from the bad stretch. Mara should have fired Reese with Coughlin.

I can separate the nice job Gettleman did as the pro personnel director under Reese from the tragedy he’s become. He’s never had a day as a winning GM as the Giant, and I believe he’s had 1 week at .500.

2-2 in 2019. That was the high water mark.
RE: RE: Those  
Gmen703 : 12/5/2021 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15482789 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15482728 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


saying Reese was better than Gettleman are like people saying Kent Graham was better than Danny Kanell.

The damage that Gettleman has done is fresher in the minds of fans, but Reese had horrific drafts that turned this team into a joke in just a few years. Go back and look at Reese's draft history from 2011 to 2017. Look at his free agents then too.

Reese drafted and signed key members of both Super Bowl teams. A Reese Gettleman comparison is like comparing Eli to Kanell.


Thank you! Folks like to glance over these facts. I would almost replace Kanell with Kyle Lauletta...b/c he's done jack shit.
Widmerseyebrow: I think you are mistaken about Snee.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/5/2021 8:55 pm : link
According to both men, Reese called Coughlin and asked if it would be OK to draft Snee. At that point, Chris may have been less “Future Son-in-Law” and more “&sshole who knocked up Tom’s daughter.”

FWIW, I thought they were insane to draft Snee. I was right that it would become awkward, but I was about nine years off about the timing.
RE: RE: Jerry Reese won 2 Suoer Bowls  
Johnny5 : 12/5/2021 9:00 pm : link
In comment 15481990 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15481876 Jerry in_DC said:


Quote:


..



Sshh. Remember folks on BBI think Reese kept us from winning 5 Superbowls.

Anyone who thinks we won 2 SBs BECAUSE of Reese? Is a fucking idiot. Reese and his buddy Ross started this fucking landslide.
I can’t believe dg is still here  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:02 pm : link
I’d let him go tomorrow
For many of us, this was obvious after DG’s first year  
V.I.G. : 12/5/2021 9:17 pm : link
It wasn’t just his draft, his trades, or his free agency, but also his own words

We knew how this would end, we just didn’t think it would take this long.
Reese and Gettleman aren't even in the same stratosphere as GMs  
eclipz928 : 12/5/2021 9:28 pm : link
And you don't even have to believe that Reese was a good GM to see that - this 4 year span under Gettleman is one of the least successful runs as a GM you'll ever see in the NFL.

Find a GM out there, past or present, who failed to build a team that could even manage to reach a .500 record at any point in time while consistently hitting the roof of the salary cap - THAT'S who Gettleman should be compared to.
RE: Reese and Gettleman aren't even in the same stratosphere as GMs  
Johnny5 : 12/5/2021 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15482949 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
And you don't even have to believe that Reese was a good GM to see that - this 4 year span under Gettleman is one of the least successful runs as a GM you'll ever see in the NFL.

Find a GM out there, past or present, who failed to build a team that could even manage to reach a .500 record at any point in time while consistently hitting the roof of the salary cap - THAT'S who Gettleman should be compared to.

They both suck ballz.
Just some of Gettleman's work  
GeofromNJ : 12/5/2021 10:47 pm : link
* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons

This is just off the top of my head.
RE: Just some of Gettleman's work  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 12/5/2021 10:52 pm : link
In comment 15483097 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons

This is just off the top of my head.


The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.

It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.
Yes, he's the worst.  
Producer : 12/5/2021 10:59 pm : link
and I'm not even sure he's a nice man.
RE: RE: Just some of Gettleman's work  
islander1 : 12/5/2021 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15483103 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15483097 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons

This is just off the top of my head.



The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.

It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.


Agree, totally.

Collins still isn't worth the money DC paid him.
RE: RE: Just some of Gettleman's work  
GeofromNJ : 12/5/2021 11:51 pm : link
In comment 15483103 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15483097 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons

This is just off the top of my head.



The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.

It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.

Collins hasn't been replaced with equivalent talent, moreover DG never attempted to trade him. All due respect, saying JPP needed a change of scenery is just silly. He didn't retain his talent because he now plays in Tampa Bay.
RE: For many of us, this was obvious after DG’s first year  
NoGainDayne : 12/5/2021 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15482930 V.I.G. said:
Quote:
It wasn’t just his draft, his trades, or his free agency, but also his own words

We knew how this would end, we just didn’t think it would take this long.


I was highly skeptical when he was hired lol
RE: RE: Just some of Gettleman's work  
Gmen703 : 12/5/2021 11:55 pm : link
In comment 15483103 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
In comment 15483097 GeofromNJ said:


Quote:


* let Landon Collins walk
* traded JPP for a 3rd round pick
* overpaid by a mile for Nate Solder
* in the middle of a losing season, traded for Williams who would be a free agent by end of season
* drafted Barkley and Hernandez when he could have drafted Allen and Nick Chubb
* drafted Toney and passed on Micah Parsons

This is just off the top of my head.



The first two are just fine. Collins hasn't reached Pro Bowl level with the WFT and JPP needed a change of scenery.

It's Solder, Barkley, Jones, Williams, DeAndre Baker trade-up, host of bad OL signings and lack of OL drafting that have killed the team. Even McCoy for Glennon likely just cost the Giants a game.


The whole sign & trade OBJ (salary cap be damned). Jonathan Stewart signing. Can't forget about Pio. And even this year, when the OL injuries hit hard early, he starts trading draft capital for backup OL. Someone change the locks to the office!
I defended DG many times  
Scuzzlebutt : 1:25 am : link
Because there were quite a few fans who had the knives out for him before he ever had a chance to fix the mess he inherited and he had to clear cap space and players before he could rebuild.

Well this is his team now… and it sucks… and the cap is a mess again. DG had his chance and failed.

The most egregious failure is that the OL is still not fixed - even though that was his stated goal. Even without the injuries the right side of the line would consist of Hernandez and Solder. Not good enough.

I also can not understand why we signed Shep to the deal he has and then restructured his contract multiple times despite his injury history. Ridiculous.
