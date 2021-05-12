for display only
The QB you all want is not in this draft. He will be in ‘23

Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 8:56 pm
I get it, I really do. We want the franchise guy, we had Eli, we want the savior pronto. Problem is, he’s not here. All these guys, Corral, Pickett, Ridder, Strong, you watch them and you’ re like, “ehhhh”. You have to make up why they might be great.

But we’re so desperate we want to just reach into the unknown. Hoping that this guy will be the guy. When it’s just another failed shot in the dark.

The guy, when you watch and you know is Bryce Young. He is the legitimate modern day QB.

The Giants need to focus this year into landing him next year. Salary dump a bunch of people. Play Fromm or Glennon all year long. You really want the guy? Well I’ve seen him and he’s a year away. Everything else is just wasting time.
Why can't we draft a QB this year?  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 8:59 pm : link
And if it doesn't work out, look at the 2023 pool?

We need to start thinking outside the box. Had we done that, Jones would have been replaced last year.
RE: Why can't we draft a QB this year?  
JaxGiant : 12/5/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15482899 bw in dc said:
Quote:
And if it doesn't work out, look at the 2023 pool?

We need to start thinking outside the box. Had we done that, Jones would have been replaced last year.


You don't want to force a pick and waste a draft pick on QB that you won't have around. Think Davis Webb and the other guy from Richmond. 3rd and 4th rounders that would have been better spent on position players. Grant it, whoever they chose probably would have been busts too.
Drafting a QB in this draft doesn't keep them from drafting Young  
Go Terps : 12/5/2021 9:02 pm : link
.
The Colts went that route ten years ago.  
Big Blue Blogger : 12/5/2021 9:02 pm : link
Worked OK, for a while. Ironically, the events were touched off by a spinal injury to their QB. (No, not comparing Jones to Peyton Manning.)

I wonder what Curtis Painter is doing these days.
This "forcing a QB pick" talk is getting out of hand  
Go Terps : 12/5/2021 9:03 pm : link
.
I love the “don’t force a QB talk”  
Sean : 12/5/2021 9:04 pm : link
Yet every other post talks avoid forcing OL or EDGE. The Giants don’t have a good enough QB. It should not be dismissed, and it doesn’t have to be the 1st round either.
I agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 9:10 pm : link
There are a couple I like . Most important thing is having a strong team when you draft one. Draft well. BPA. Right coach. QB. In that order. Then you have a legitimate chance on a rookie contract.

The quick fixes. The stat guys. The magical offense. Just a bunch a propaganda.

Big, strong, athletic football players win the physical battle. The QB needs to be someone that compliments that with the it factor.
I think other  
Jersey Heel : 12/5/2021 9:11 pm : link
Teams besides the Giants are on to the fact that Young is a good quarterback. Only way to get him is to be the worst team in the league. No offense, but I’d rather not.
It’s more about hitting on the picks in the first three rounds  
RCPhoenix : 12/5/2021 9:12 pm : link
And less about getting the perfect QB.

And in the DG years, they missed on Barkley, Jones, Baker, Hernandez, Carter , Ximines. You cannot waste draft capital like that and expect to be competitive
And perhaps Toney  
RCPhoenix : 12/5/2021 9:13 pm : link
If he cannot stay healthy
Young is certainly impressive, but he's quite lean  
Anakim : 12/5/2021 9:15 pm : link
6' and what? 190 lbs soaking wet?

CJ Stroud of Ohio State is another one. And I'm curious to see where Quinn Ewers ends up
No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 9:16 pm : link
No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.
I’d focus on building the ol and the dL.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:23 pm : link
Giants are in cap hell so they will not be able to spend. I’d try to trade players like Barkley, Jones and any high priced players we can. Purge the roster. It will be painful as rookies and journeyman play. But this is a complete tear down. And the benefit of the tear down is they can get the top pick.
If Young can come in with two good tackles, Thomas and a draft pick  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:24 pm : link
That’s the start of the era.
RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
barens : 12/5/2021 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.


No one?
Get real: we're not drafting back-to-back 1st round QBs  
widmerseyebrow : 12/5/2021 9:25 pm : link
1. Mara would never allow it. No need to apply any further logic but for fun:
2. One year isn't enough time to evaluate.
3. We have an empty cupboard of a roster. Blowing our 1st rounder every year to stockpile QBs isn't practical.

Let's just draft whoever the next (hopefully qualified) GM thinks is good enough if he's available. No need to repeat the Daniel Jones mistake. We have plenty of other holes to fill.
Also fire dg, judge, actually everyone.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:26 pm : link
Start with a new gm and do not handcuff him with judge.
Maybe maybe not,  
ajr2456 : 12/5/2021 9:26 pm : link
You don’t know for sure til he’s in the NFL.

What if Corrall turns out to be a stud and Young is a bust? If you like one of the QBs this year take him. Doesn’t stop you from taking Young next year, see the Cardinals
RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/5/2021 9:26 pm : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.


Apologies, but a number of people thought Allen would be a monster and Mac Jones was the most pro-ready QB in that draft.
RE: Young is certainly impressive, but he's quite lean  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15482925 Anakim said:
Quote:
6' and what? 190 lbs soaking wet?

CJ Stroud of Ohio State is another one. And I'm curious to see where Quinn Ewers ends up


I just don’t think stroud is in young’s class.
And I will say it for the record  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12/5/2021 9:28 pm : link
right now: Bryce Young ain't it.
I say take a QB with every pick...  
rnargi : 12/5/2021 9:29 pm : link
...one's gotta hit, amirite?
I agree that it’s smart not to reach  
uconn18 : 12/5/2021 9:30 pm : link
On a QB. But I think there’s too much hype about the year that the franchise guy is there. A lot of the hyped years turn out to be a let down.
Mayfield Darnell Rosen Allen comes to mind (only Allen was worth it).
RE: I say take a QB with every pick...  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:31 pm : link
In comment 15482950 rnargi said:
Quote:
...one's gotta hit, amirite?


Innovative and out of the box. Imagine that really happened? Giants have selected 9 qbs!
The problem with drafting a QB this year,  
BigBlueNH : 12/5/2021 9:31 pm : link
assuming you agree this is a weak class, is the opportunity cost. This team needs players - lots of them. Using a high pick on a QB who won't play next year and may never play means passing on improving another position.

It's not as simple as saying: draft a QB this year and, if you're not sold on him after a year, draft another one next year.
Build the foundation  
Bill in UT : 12/5/2021 9:31 pm : link
before you build the fancy dream house
RE: The problem with drafting a QB this year,  
ajr2456 : 12/5/2021 9:32 pm : link
In comment 15482955 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
assuming you agree this is a weak class, is the opportunity cost. This team needs players - lots of them. Using a high pick on a QB who won't play next year and may never play means passing on improving another position.

It's not as simple as saying: draft a QB this year and, if you're not sold on him after a year, draft another one next year.


Who said he won’t play next year? I doubt they’d play Jones over a 1st round pick
You also want to be wary of the scholarship syndrome  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:34 pm : link
As Terps likes to say. He showed us something, let’s roll with him next year. Path to disaster, let’s get our guy.
RE: Build the foundation  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15482959 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
before you build the fancy dream house


Agreed bill. And remove the clutter like Barkley for draft capital.
RE: And I will say it for the record  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 9:37 pm : link
In comment 15482947 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
right now: Bryce Young ain't it.


I tend to agree. Nice college QB. Not sold on him as a lottery pick.

Stroud is a better prospect. That's why Quinn Ewers, an excellent QB prospect, is leaving OSU for the transfer portal.
We cannot get distracted by shiny things...  
EricJ : 12/5/2021 9:42 pm : link
and need to focus on building the trenches. We see teams like Baltimore who have a solid OL to the point where it does not matter which RB they use. THAT is what we need to aspire to achieve.

Then, we need to control the line of scrimmage on defense. Stop the run and rush the passer.

MOST of our moves for the next two years should be focused in these two areas.
Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
Go Terps : 12/5/2021 9:42 pm : link
the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.
RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
Angel Eyes : 12/5/2021 9:45 pm : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.

Who are you, Gettleman?
It doesn’t have to be Young  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 9:46 pm : link
That kid has it though. Size is a concern. He had everything else.

The reality is you aren’t going to draft a elite QB. You want someone that can finish when the team around him is real good. Biggest mistake most make is thinking the QB fixes all. So common nowadays.
If you think this is a weak QB class,  
BigBlueNH : 12/5/2021 9:49 pm : link
as I do, then there isn't anybody worth taking in the first round who will step right in and be better than Jones.

Obviously, if you think it's a good class and there's someone worth taking in the top 10, then ya, that person might play over Jones in year 1.
RE: RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
Angel Eyes : 12/5/2021 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:


Quote:


the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.


Who are you, Gettleman? It's really apparent that you have a little more confident in our offensive linemen than most of us do (paraphrase). And you're happy with the group we have.
Yes !!!!!!  
Archer : 12/5/2021 9:50 pm : link
Yes I think that the Giants should draft 5 QBs this year
See which ones work out and then draft another 2 in 2023
And in the interim the Giants can trade for Wilson and pick up a couple of free agent qbs.

If this works the Giants can play them at multiple positions.
Fatten a couple up for th OL, then convert a couple to play DL, Edge and Linebacker.

But, make certain that Jones is discarded or maybe he can play TE.




Build the lines  
hassan : 12/5/2021 9:56 pm : link
Implies its more important than a QB its not. In fact, its harder to get a good QB. Lines are important of course, but forcing reaches on lineman is also bad. Much of Giants current situation is blowing good capital on shit returns on line. I’d argue o lines outside of an LT can be built with cluster drafts and multiple second and third day picks vs getting a QB.

Dont force a pick anywhere. BPA based on relative positional value.
RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
WillVAB : 12/5/2021 9:58 pm : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.


The OL and DL was damn near a finished product when Eli was drafted, so it’s definitely not nonsense. Especially when the trenches have been trash for a decade and the primary cause for organizational shittiness over said decade.

The value is going to be there in the draft to truly fix the OL/DL. If they don’t take advantage of the opportunity get ready for another 5+ years of shittiness.
.  
pjcas18 : 12/5/2021 10:00 pm : link
IF you don't have a functioning OL then you won't know if you have the  
PatersonPlank : 12/5/2021 10:00 pm : link
QB or not. You'll end up drafting and drafting guys, and they will all look like crap. Until the OL can at least be average in pass support and run support, then you're just throwing picks away. You could have drafted a top QB but wouldn't know it, because he won't have time and won't develop
I'd rather sign Minshew  
Matt M. : 12/5/2021 10:00 pm : link
than draft a QB this year. We need an OL more.
RE: It doesn’t have to be Young  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15482982 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
That kid has it though. Size is a concern. He had everything else.

The reality is you aren’t going to draft a elite QB. You want someone that can finish when the team around him is real good. Biggest mistake most make is thinking the QB fixes all. So common nowadays.


Here is what most don't realize - if you selecting a QB in the lottery, you really need to be selecting a player with "plus" physical/football attributes. High ceiling guys. And hopefully that player has good college production.

That was the problem with taking Jones. Low ceiling. He doesn't have any plus attributes outside of straight-line speed and he wasn't really that great at Duke. He was a second-third round project - at best.

Josh Allen is a great example of doing the right scouting. Big, fast, great arm, improvisor and some decent work at Wyoming. So the Bills drafted a player with great attributes and he was developed by great coaching by Dabol and Dorsey.

In this draft, there are prospects with excellent physical attributes -like Ridder, Willis, Picket. Even Corral, who I don't like as a lottery pick because of his body type, has a terrific arm and mobility.

This is an underrated QB class for '22...
I’m not looking for a decent team  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:03 pm : link
I’m looking for a super bowl contender

Mahomes, Brady, Eli, Wilson, we need to find the guy.
RE: RE: It doesn’t have to be Young  
WillVAB : 12/5/2021 10:04 pm : link
In comment 15482982 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15482982 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


That kid has it though. Size is a concern. He had everything else.

The reality is you aren’t going to draft a elite QB. You want someone that can finish when the team around him is real good. Biggest mistake most make is thinking the QB fixes all. So common nowadays.



Here is what most don't realize - if you selecting a QB in the lottery, you really need to be selecting a player with "plus" physical/football attributes. High ceiling guys. And hopefully that player has good college production.

That was the problem with taking Jones. Low ceiling. He doesn't have any plus attributes outside of straight-line speed and he wasn't really that great at Duke. He was a second-third round project - at best.

Josh Allen is a great example of doing the right scouting. Big, fast, great arm, improvisor and some decent work at Wyoming. So the Bills drafted a player with great attributes and he was developed by great coaching by Dabol and Dorsey.

In this draft, there are prospects with excellent physical attributes -like Ridder, Willis, Picket. Even Corral, who I don't like as a lottery pick because of his body type, has a terrific arm and mobility.

This is an underrated QB class for '22...


You’re wrong every time on QBs so the ‘22 class is probably just as shitty as advertised.
RE: I love the “don’t force a QB talk”  
jvm52106 : 12/5/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15482913 Sean said:
Quote:
Yet every other post talks avoid forcing OL or EDGE. The Giants don’t have a good enough QB. It should not be dismissed, and it doesn’t have to be the 1st round either.


Not the same at all. There are multiple high level, highly regarded OL and Edge guys coming out. QBs not so much.
Hassan disagree and agree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 10:06 pm : link
The lines as important as the QB. Weak links get exposed in big games.

I agree about draft allocation. Great lines can be built after the second round. Having that good left tackle is a big plus. Look at the last great Giants line. The one in the 80’s..

Football is a team game. QB is a big part. They all need help.

Terps believes in a fantasy QB. Good luck waiting for decades in some cases. Plenty of franchises still looking for one without addressing the root causes.
RE: RE: It doesn’t have to be Young  
jvm52106 : 12/5/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15482982 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15482982 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


That kid has it though. Size is a concern. He had everything else.

The reality is you aren’t going to draft a elite QB. You want someone that can finish when the team around him is real good. Biggest mistake most make is thinking the QB fixes all. So common nowadays.



Here is what most don't realize - if you selecting a QB in the lottery, you really need to be selecting a player with "plus" physical/football attributes. High ceiling guys. And hopefully that player has good college production.

That was the problem with taking Jones. Low ceiling. He doesn't have any plus attributes outside of straight-line speed and he wasn't really that great at Duke. He was a second-third round project - at best.

Josh Allen is a great example of doing the right scouting. Big, fast, great arm, improvisor and some decent work at Wyoming. So the Bills drafted a player with great attributes and he was developed by great coaching by Dabol and Dorsey.

In this draft, there are prospects with excellent physical attributes -like Ridder, Willis, Picket. Even Corral, who I don't like as a lottery pick because of his body type, has a terrific arm and mobility.

This is an underrated QB class for '22...


Willis would be a horrible early pick, he is not ready for this level...
So I’m supposed to believe  
hassan : 12/5/2021 10:09 pm : link
All these #1 picks overall at QB enter situations with good offensive lines? Hardly. Very few teams who are bad enough to draft #1 have any kind of good offensive line. Many of those players have been good in spite of not playing on good teams initially.

If the line is good, you are probably drafting In the double digits or upper singles if you are a bad team, , and you are then looking to spend even more to move up and get a top prospect.

Take the right prospect whenever they present themselves. I bet some of you try to time investing in the market too.
RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 10:10 pm : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.


Unless you know you have an elite QB there when you pick, you absolutely do the next best thing which is get stronger in the trenches.
RE: So I’m supposed to believe  
FStubbs : 12/5/2021 10:11 pm : link
In comment 15483023 hassan said:
Quote:
All these #1 picks overall at QB enter situations with good offensive lines? Hardly. Very few teams who are bad enough to draft #1 have any kind of good offensive line. Many of those players have been good in spite of not playing on good teams initially.

If the line is good, you are probably drafting In the double digits or upper singles if you are a bad team, , and you are then looking to spend even more to move up and get a top prospect.

Take the right prospect whenever they present themselves. I bet some of you try to time investing in the market too.


To be fair, there's bad offensive lines, and then there's the Giants offensive line. The Giants offensive line has to dramatically improve to get to be called "bad".
Now I don’t see it but I’m just a fan  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:12 pm : link
But if the new gm looks at Corral and sees a legitimate franchise guy, I mean I’d be ok with the pick. I’d be astounded because I just don’t see it and it just can’t be a fucking reach.
Lines of scrimmage  
hassan : 12/5/2021 10:12 pm : link
I think we are mostly agreeing. Of course lines are important, but so is a QB.... Suggesting we must build a line before drafting a Qb prospect is some ridiculous take that seems steeped in being emotionally attached to Jones/Barkley/ current team getting another shot. Or annointing a QB as the guy and not bringing in serious competition, which Jones does not deserve.
Don’t see it with Willis either  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:13 pm : link
That dude is nowhere near ready.
RE: Don’t see it with Willis either  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 10:14 pm : link
In comment 15483036 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
That dude is nowhere near ready.


Of course he's not ready. But he has skills that fit the modern game.

Why anyone disputes that, or can't see that, is beyond me.
RE: RE: Don’t see it with Willis either  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15483036 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15483036 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


That dude is nowhere near ready.



Of course he's not ready. But he has skills that fit the modern game.

Why anyone disputes that, or can't see that, is beyond me.


There are many gifted kids out there. How many become franchise qbs? Let’s draft Blaine gabbert hes got the tools, oh wait he sucks.
RE: RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.



Apologies, but a number of people thought Allen would be a monster and Mac Jones was the most pro-ready QB in that draft.


There was nothing about Josh Allen in the draft except a big arm. He had won nothing, didn't lead his team anywhere, and had glaring flaws. His pick was pure projection. He had one elite skill, arm strength. He was shaky at throwing accuracy and turnovers. They coached him into success.

The point is not to debate what Allen was. The point is to highlight that "franchise" QBs are not always staring you in the face obvious, so punting on drafting a QB until a Peyton Manning type prospect appears is foolish business.
Hell Kadarius Toney can throw it 60 yards  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:18 pm : link
Let’s put him there.
FStubbs  
hassan : 12/5/2021 10:19 pm : link
I am not suggesting it would not be a good draft to pick a lineman. I dont happen to think there is a prospect worth it in this draft - the assertive statement that you must build a line before picking a qb prospect is my issue. If i remember the 2003 line blew, starting guys like Jeff Hatch, and many wanted Gallery over a trade up for manning. Snee was added in 04 and McKenzie and O Hara were 05 and 04. Rich Seubert was badly injured in 03 for the season and had to rebound in 04. So the Giant line was hardly gelled, they rebuilt that along with acquiring manning.

Notice they Did this with spending second and other draft capital/FA signings. Dont think there was any first rounders.
Didn’t josh Allen play like shit vs good competition?  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 10:20 pm : link
Guess we can’t draft him.
RE: RE: RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15483042 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:



There was nothing about Josh Allen in the draft except a big arm. He had won nothing, didn't lead his team anywhere, and had glaring flaws. His pick was pure projection. He had one elite skill, arm strength. He was shaky at throwing accuracy and turnovers. They coached him into success.

The point is not to debate what Allen was. The point is to highlight that "franchise" QBs are not always staring you in the face obvious, so punting on drafting a QB until a Peyton Manning type prospect appears is foolish business.


This is incorrect. Allen showed great elusiveness, the ability to improvise, could throw on the run, and he was a great athlete. There was definitely fat to trim, but you are way underestimating his skill set...
FStubbs  
hassan : 12/5/2021 10:23 pm : link
Should read a qb prospect worth it in this draft in first round. If there is not, draft one in second or third.
I dont want to get bogged down in a 3-4 year old debate  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/5/2021 10:28 pm : link
He wasn't at all a top level can't miss pick.

His appeal was always "if you can fix x, y, z" which simply isn't the definition of a top tier prospect.

You can't tell me looking at his profile years ago that that's a guy you would have felt comfortable picking.

Hassan  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/5/2021 10:30 pm : link
No emotional attachment to either. Emotions don’t win championships. Just suggesting whoever is the next drafted QB needs a better foundation.

Steve Young stunk in Tampa. He became a HOF in SF. Jones is not a comparison. The next QB needs to have certain traits hard to find but he needs the supporting cast.

Ben, Eli, Rivers. All talented. All stepped into good situations. Rivers and Ben outstanding one. Eli it took a year. HC, OC, OL, running. Check those stats of those teams there first three years compared to the Giants.
RE: I dont want to get bogged down in a 3-4 year old debate  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 10:33 pm : link
In comment 15483067 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He wasn't at all a top level can't miss pick.

His appeal was always "if you can fix x, y, z" which simply isn't the definition of a top tier prospect.

You can't tell me looking at his profile years ago that that's a guy you would have felt comfortable picking.


I certainly can. I had no issue taking him. I watched him workout that day at Wyoming and couldn't believe the arm talent I was watching. It was the best I had seen since Elway. Hell, Kiper had him the #1 prospect in his draft that year.
And who said "can't miss"?  
bw in dc : 12/5/2021 10:34 pm : link
That is a hackneyed expression thrown out there to disrupt the conversation. No one is "can't miss"...
RE: RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
GeofromNJ : 12/5/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.



Apologies, but a number of people thought Allen would be a monster and Mac Jones was the most pro-ready QB in that draft.

I was convinced Allen would be a monster and was mad as hell when Gettleman passed him up for a running back "touched by the hand of God" who danced behind the line of scrimmage even during his years at Penn State.
Willis  
Archer : 12/5/2021 10:35 pm : link
Willis may become a qb some day
But right now he is not just bad he is awful.

He has no feel for the game, has a strong arm but is not accurate and has a long deliberate release.
While he is fast he cnstantly runs to contact.

This ineptitude has come against inferior competition.
He would be an awful pick .

As for the other QBs available in the draft, would you overdraft a QB and be in the same position that the Gaints are in with Jones?

Build the team and take the best player. At 4-5 the Giants can get two blue chip players
Don't waste a high pick on this year's draft  
US1 Giants : 12/5/2021 10:39 pm : link
Giants have a lot of needs on the OL and pass rush. Need a RB too.

.  
Banks : 12/5/2021 10:43 pm : link
If they think a qb is worth taking there, take him. Most of us dont know shit about evaluating qbs. 2018 is a good example of that. Personally I like several qbs, but not that high, but again wtf do I know. I just want them to go BPA. If that means another year of Jones and some competing FA, so be it.
Lines  
hassan : 12/5/2021 10:43 pm : link
eli went to a team with a terrible line and toomer
barber and shockey and tyree. o line was mostly acquired in 04 along with Eli or later. dave diehl and seubert were there but were hardly studs when he arrived.

i don’t think there is a good qb prospect worth a high pick. but if there was i would not worry about the current state of line and i would take that player.
Unlikely that Jones is the long term future  
xman : 12/5/2021 10:51 pm : link
but no need to force a QB pick in a bad year for QB drafting. Attend to other areas of need and hold off for a year in drafting a QB.

The good news is that Jones like talent if not better should be out there in the FA market at half the price.
Only way...  
Bill E : 12/5/2021 11:18 pm : link
...to fix this mess is to go BPA.
Drafting inferior talent to fill a need is a recipe for disaster.
They need to stop with the quick fix BS, because quite frankly, there is no quick fix for this team.
RE: Lines  
WillVAB : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15483094 hassan said:
Quote:
eli went to a team with a terrible line and toomer
barber and shockey and tyree. o line was mostly acquired in 04 along with Eli or later. dave diehl and seubert were there but were hardly studs when he arrived.

i don’t think there is a good qb prospect worth a high pick. but if there was i would not worry about the current state of line and i would take that player.


The Giants had Osi and Strahan when they drafted Eli. They also had Tuck, Snee, O’Hara, and McKenzie by Eli’s first full year as a starter.

The current iteration of the Giants is nowhere near having the bones in place to support the next franchise QB. That’s why it would be prudent to address that now and get the QB in 23. If this organization continues to go after the next shiny new toy they’ll continue to get their shit pushed in year after year.
Since we are kind of in cap hell this year  
NoGainDayne : 12:58 am : link
I really wouldn't mind moving one of our picks for a first round pick next year (and this year) plus hopefully another higher one (2 or 3) in either of the next two years. If we could get a package like that it would be a good idea to move down even a bit this year.
noGain  
hassan : 6:55 am : link
i think stockpiling more picks and taking lumps is fine. No more quick fixes. the win one for Eli/handle his exit gracefully exacerbated this situation with terrible use of draft capital in 18 and 19. And i say that hoping Jones works out still, doubt it happens.

It’s funny that entire league saw it for what it is turning out to be and many Giants fans could not.
Vontae Mack  
Bubba : 7:10 am : link
no matter what. If DG is still picking.
Pretty sure the Giants will have the first pick  
M.S. : 7:23 am : link

in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If that Alabama QB declares, take him #1.

As for the 2022 season, with so much re-building still required, it really doesn't matter who we have behind Center.

As for the upcoming Draft, if the Giants decide to go QB with their first pick, please let him just watch the game from the sidelines. Don't want him battered and bruised behind the O-line we're likely to trot out there next season.
RE: Since we are kind of in cap hell this year  
M.S. : 7:26 am : link
In comment 15483189 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I really wouldn't mind moving one of our picks for a first round pick next year (and this year) plus hopefully another higher one (2 or 3) in either of the next two years. If we could get a package like that it would be a good idea to move down even a bit this year.

I really like the idea of trading out of one of our first- round picks, unless of course there are two players available who would make perfect sense for the Giants.

On the other hand, this team has been gaslighting its fans for so long now, I'm not sure what "perfect sense" even means anymore for this dismal franchise.
It's not like we are losing games  
Tom from LI : 7:26 am : link
because of the QB right now. I would rather fix the positions of need and when the QB is the one holding us back we make a move.
RE: RE: RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 7:28 am : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482942 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.



Apologies, but a number of people thought Allen would be a monster and Mac Jones was the most pro-ready QB in that draft.



There was nothing about Josh Allen in the draft except a big arm. He had won nothing, didn't lead his team anywhere, and had glaring flaws. His pick was pure projection. He had one elite skill, arm strength. He was shaky at throwing accuracy and turnovers. They coached him into success.

The point is not to debate what Allen was. The point is to highlight that "franchise" QBs are not always staring you in the face obvious, so punting on drafting a QB until a Peyton Manning type prospect appears is foolish business.


I'm sorry, but I disagree again. Josh Allen had a big arm, tremendous size, speed and escape-ability. In his senior year he carried a team that had no talent on the offensive side of the ball. In his junior year he had a TE and WR who were decent. As a result, his stats were better, and the team was more successful.
RE: It's not like we are losing games  
M.S. : 7:37 am : link
In comment 15483254 Tom from LI said:
Quote:
because of the QB right now. I would rather fix the positions of need and when the QB is the one holding us back we make a move.

Exactly. QB is not this team's biggest problem. It's all about the O-line. Nothing works without one. Giants are Exhibit A. For years.
RE: I love the “don’t force a QB talk”  
section125 : 7:38 am : link
In comment 15482913 Sean said:
Quote:
Yet every other post talks avoid forcing OL or EDGE. The Giants don’t have a good enough QB. It should not be dismissed, and it doesn’t have to be the 1st round either.


If you do not know the difference between "forcing" a QB and "forcing" an OL/ER then you need not post. If you get an average OL you still have a functional starting player. If you draft an average QB you get Jones, Tannehill, Dalton. One can play for you for 4 or 5 years(or more) the other has you looking for replacement in 3 or 4.
Picking up a QB in rnd 2 or 3 may be worth a chance, but when a team has as many non-functional players as this team, you cannot waste an opportunity to fix a hole. If one of the mention QBs is sitting there in the 2nd round, it may not be a waste to draft him.
RE: And who said  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:49 am : link
In comment 15483074 bw in dc said:
Quote:
That is a hackneyed expression thrown out there to disrupt the conversation. No one is "can't miss"...


And yet the argument against picking any QB over the last 3-5 years has been that the prospects aren't impressive enough. It needs to be a hall of fame type prospect, but no one wants to take the medicine of being bad enough to be in position to draft a guy like that.
Gil Brandt doesn't have a first round grade on any QB this year  
dpinzow : 7:54 am : link
I think he's a pretty good authority. He has his misses but usually he's right. I'd pick a QB as early as round 2 but those first two picks have to be OL/DL or pass rusher
The Lions still have the first pick, need a QB  
dpinzow : 7:56 am : link
and I haven't seen a single mock draft showing them picking a QB. That should tell you volumes about what the QBs are like in this draft
The Giants don't need to force a QB pick this offseason  
AnnapolisMike : 7:56 am : link
FWIW they have Jones next year(maybe) and should focus on OL and pass rush...almost to the point of overkill. Then draft a QB in 23. I'd probably try and find a way to move one of our 1st round picks this year into an additional #1 in 23 for ammunition.
RE: Since we are kind of in cap hell this year  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:41 am : link
In comment 15483189 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I really wouldn't mind moving one of our picks for a first round pick next year (and this year) plus hopefully another higher one (2 or 3) in either of the next two years. If we could get a package like that it would be a good idea to move down even a bit this year.


Yes, 100%. Since the Giants are in cap hell, they can't make any big moves. In fact I suspect they will cut some high priced guys or trade them if at all possible. I'd trade BArkley, Jones, Bradbury, Adoree Jackson, Logan Ryan. Pretty much anyone for draft capital.

I'd move one of our 1st rd picks down too, especially with a team like the Falcons (a team that is still trying to win but doesnt know the window has closed) for a 1st pick next year.

Get the ammo now and yes, they need to tank. Trot out Fromm and Booker out there. Most of our skill guys will get hurt midseason anyway.

Bryce Young in 2023 with young tackles and cap flexibility should be the next step for this franchise.
RE: The Lions still have the first pick, need a QB  
pjcas18 : 8:57 am : link
In comment 15483279 dpinzow said:
Quote:
and I haven't seen a single mock draft showing them picking a QB. That should tell you volumes about what the QBs are like in this draft


The Lions backed themselves into a little bit of a corner with the Goff/Stafford trade.

They're basically stuck with Goff for at least 2022 and likely 2023.

Goff has a basically immovable $31M cap number next year.

they did that, b/c the Rams gave them a bunch of draft picks, but I don't think they can get out of Goff until the earliest 2023.

Do you take a QB #1 in that spot anyway? Maybe, but the other part of it is maybe you're right and today at least people don't see a QB worth that spot.
pjcas  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:08 am : link
I think we'd all agree that if the QB were there they would draft him in a heartbeat. If Bryce Young came out, DET would already have his card printed. But they likely take Hutch or Thibs because the guy is NOT there.
RE: RE: RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
Jerry in_DC : 9:15 am : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15482942 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.



Apologies, but a number of people thought Allen would be a monster and Mac Jones was the most pro-ready QB in that draft.



There was nothing about Josh Allen in the draft except a big arm. He had won nothing, didn't lead his team anywhere, and had glaring flaws. His pick was pure projection. He had one elite skill, arm strength. He was shaky at throwing accuracy and turnovers. They coached him into success.

The point is not to debate what Allen was. The point is to highlight that "franchise" QBs are not always staring you in the face obvious, so punting on drafting a QB until a Peyton Manning type prospect appears is foolish business.


This a million times over. People are TERRIBLE at projecting which QB is going to be good.

Pat Freaking Mahomes was drafted #10 overall behind Mitch Trubisky, behind John Ross. Pat Mahomes! A guy who just exudes talent - a guy who's on pace to be one of the all time greats. In pre-draft publication - look them up - he was consistently ranked in the 20s as a prospect and as low as the 50s.

And by the way, that was a notoriously "weak" QB draft. (which is not a thing). Nobody is good at predicting who's going to be a good QB. Certainly we cannot predict what is a "good QB class" (as if that's meaningful at all). Look at 2018 - supposedly a great class - 2 mega-busts and 1 run of the mill bust, along with Allen and Jackson, who were great picks.
Jerry, that's absolutely fair and true  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:30 am : link
and the Giants can once again draft a QB this year hoping he's the guy. Only issue is no one has seen this guy yet. I'll say it again, if the new GM sees "the guy" like say its Corral and he knows this kid is legit, take him!

Great example is Russell Wilson, went in the 3rd rd. I'll tell you what, all the Badger fans knew he'd be good, kid was just shredding opponents, throwing and running. But when you saw him, you knew.

That's Bryce Young, you just know the kid is legit by what he does on the field.
RE: RE: The Lions still have the first pick, need a QB  
dpinzow : 9:33 am : link
In comment 15483279 dpinzow said:
Quote:
In comment 15483279 dpinzow said:


Quote:


and I haven't seen a single mock draft showing them picking a QB. That should tell you volumes about what the QBs are like in this draft



The Lions backed themselves into a little bit of a corner with the Goff/Stafford trade.

They're basically stuck with Goff for at least 2022 and likely 2023.

Goff has a basically immovable $31M cap number next year.

they did that, b/c the Rams gave them a bunch of draft picks, but I don't think they can get out of Goff until the earliest 2023.

Do you take a QB #1 in that spot anyway? Maybe, but the other part of it is maybe you're right and today at least people don't see a QB worth that spot.


If there were a QB worth the top pick (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Caleb Williams) the Lions would make the pick and eat the Goff money at the first opportunity. There isn't a QB like that in this draft
Daniel Jones  
SleepyOwl : 9:36 am : link
Is the guy… you know who is NOT?! Nate Solder! Will Hernandez! Billy Price! Matt Sakura! Lorenzo Carter! Tae Crowder! Reggie Ragland! Until the Giants don’t address the Offensive line AND the linebackers on this team it NOTHING will change idc if you have Tom Brady back there.
RE: Jerry, that's absolutely fair and true  
dpinzow : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15483439 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
and the Giants can once again draft a QB this year hoping he's the guy. Only issue is no one has seen this guy yet. I'll say it again, if the new GM sees "the guy" like say its Corral and he knows this kid is legit, take him!

Great example is Russell Wilson, went in the 3rd rd. I'll tell you what, all the Badger fans knew he'd be good, kid was just shredding opponents, throwing and running. But when you saw him, you knew.

That's Bryce Young, you just know the kid is legit by what he does on the field.


I would add CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams to that list. The problem we've got is the can't miss QB's aren't available until 2023 and 2024
Jim  
Jerry in_DC : 9:46 am : link
I like Young a lot - even though he's not super-impressive physically - his "little things" are off the charts. Moving in the pocket, keeping his eyes downfield, decision-making, etc. I'm very, very impressed with him. Plus this Bama team isn't the monster that some recent additions have been.

If we said Bryce Young is on the Giants now, or a year from now, I'm very excited about it. But, 1) we might not be in position to get him, and 2) he still might not be that good. There's a pretty good chance that somebody in the 2022 class is better than him.

I'm not going to flip out if we pass on a QB this year. I just think people should recognize that there is a massive amount of unpredictability and very little certainty in QB assessments.
NO flyers on a QB in first round  
fkap : 9:49 am : link
NO flyers on a QB in first round

NO flyers on a QB in first round

I would extend that to the second and third rounds, too, but not as many times.
J. T. Stroud is the guy  
jeff57 : 9:50 am : link
Young is under 6 feet. Stroud is just as good but taller.
RE: No one thought Allen or Mac Jones would be anything.  
DonQuixote : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15482927 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
No one had brilliant expectations for Herbert to make an immediate impact. He does.

If you sit around waiting for a "franchise guy" to fall in your lap, as a Giants fan, you're going to die of old age because you don't want to be bad enough to get a #1 overall pick. Few people here have the stomach for it.


I was high on both players, especially Allen. I had Mac Jones as my #2 QB after Lawrence.
Gotta pick the right QB  
JonC : 10:03 am : link
and you don't wait on building the OL to do it if he's found sooner than later.

The problem here is they're making so many poor personnel decisions, there's very little being demonstrated on the field to suggest they've found many actual quality NFL starters at QB or the OL.

So far, I still don't like the '22 QB draft options. Bryce Young is impressive, but he is a bit undersized for NFL rigors.
RE: RE: Jerry, that's absolutely fair and true  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15483439 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15483439 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


and the Giants can once again draft a QB this year hoping he's the guy. Only issue is no one has seen this guy yet. I'll say it again, if the new GM sees "the guy" like say its Corral and he knows this kid is legit, take him!

Great example is Russell Wilson, went in the 3rd rd. I'll tell you what, all the Badger fans knew he'd be good, kid was just shredding opponents, throwing and running. But when you saw him, you knew.

That's Bryce Young, you just know the kid is legit by what he does on the field.



I would add CJ Stroud and Caleb Williams to that list. The problem we've got is the can't miss QB's aren't available until 2023 and 2024


I'll watch Williams more closely, I think Stroud is a notch below Young. I know Young is skinny but the kid is so smart with his movement, he will not get hammered like Jones does. And thats why they should be planning for 2023! Don't reach!
RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
giantstock : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.


Drafting a QB every year is beyond ridiculous. No one has ever done it because it's so ignorant to even try.

But -- consider the source that is recommending it.

IN addition, of course you aren't bright enough to understand that when most people say build the OL - they aren't just going to feel like Giants should only draft OL.

So it's undoubtedly a good idea ot draft a QB while your OL
sucks?

Guessing the  
drake88 : 11:57 am : link
next thread will be on Arch Manning
RE: I dont want to get bogged down in a 3-4 year old debate  
Joey in VA : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15483067 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
He wasn't at all a top level can't miss pick.

His appeal was always "if you can fix x, y, z" which simply isn't the definition of a top tier prospect.

You can't tell me looking at his profile years ago that that's a guy you would have felt comfortable picking.
Absolutely correct. The big question was accuracy and timing. Ordinarily you can't coach accuracy, but you can devise an offense that caters to a QBs strength and that's precisely what good coordinators do. Brian Dabol, Greg Roman, Kyle Shanahan, Matt Lafleurs all do it with very different QBs with varying skill sets. The modern NFL is about the system more than the player. Finding the right system to fit your strength is what works. Actually you can add Shurmur to that list as well. Jones played his best under him for that very reason.
Fromm is actually a good example  
widmerseyebrow : 12:42 pm : link
of how preseason QB rankings get flipped on their head once the postseason evaluation process is complete and we get to the draft.

There were people constantly talking him up as a 1st rounder during the season.
I tend to agree  
Prude : 1:44 pm : link
Bryce Young is the most sure think QB prospect I have seen in a long time, maybe ever. There is always reason to be nitpicky or have doubts about a college player transitioning to the pros but I can 't think of any for this kid. Runs a pro style offense against top talent, makes the right decisions, prefers to throw from the pocket but knows when to bail, solid mechanics but with the ability to improvise and throw on the run from any platform because of ++ arm talent. You couldn't build a better QB in a lab.

Unfortunately you can't count on landing a guy that's certain to go 1st overall 18 months from now. Football just doesn't work like that. With that said there is no top talent at the QB position this year so roll with Jones on a cheap contract for 2022 and see what happens when he comes out.
It’s way too early to talk about the 2023 QB class but  
Rick in Dallas : 2:00 pm : link
Besides Young and Stroud, there are several other intriguing prospects who may elevate their draft position in 2023
Phil Jurkovec
Grayson McCall
Will Rogers
Sam Hartman
The Giants need a quarterback now  
Go Terps : 2:13 pm : link
Unless Fromm is something, there is no viable 2022 starter on the roster.

To emphasize - this does not mean the Giants must take a quarterback in the first round or even take one at all at any point in the draft.

However, they should do extensive homework on the quarterbacks in this draft and be ready to draft one if the right opportunity arises. Don't force a pick - just be ready if the value aligns with the pick.

But this also goes for every other position - including OL and EDGE...two positions at which everybody seems happy to force a pick.

I'm looking forward to Sy's scouting reports, especially on the quarterbacks. I don't buy the "weak QB class" talk.
RE: RE: Unless Fromm materializes into something,  
santacruzom : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15482978 Go Terps said:


Quote:


the Giants don't have a quarterback. Drafting one should absolutely be in play.

And three "build the lines first" talk is nonsense. Football doesn't work that way. You don't just complete one area and move to the next.



Drafting a QB every year is beyond ridiculous. No one has ever done it because it's so ignorant to even try.

But -- consider the source that is recommending it.


I'm sorry but... where does the post you're responding to say a QB should be drafted every year?
RE: The Giants need a quarterback now  
Jim in Forest Hills : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15484058 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Unless Fromm is something, there is no viable 2022 starter on the roster.

To emphasize - this does not mean the Giants must take a quarterback in the first round or even take one at all at any point in the draft.

However, they should do extensive homework on the quarterbacks in this draft and be ready to draft one if the right opportunity arises. Don't force a pick - just be ready if the value aligns with the pick.

But this also goes for every other position - including OL and EDGE...two positions at which everybody seems happy to force a pick.

I'm looking forward to Sy's scouting reports, especially on the quarterbacks. I don't buy the "weak QB class" talk.


This is fair, I'm of a similar mindset. Let the new GM make this call, I (as a fan) don't see that QB, that's where we disagree.
RE: RE: Since we are kind of in cap hell this year  
NoGainDayne : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15483189 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
In comment 15483189 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


I really wouldn't mind moving one of our picks for a first round pick next year (and this year) plus hopefully another higher one (2 or 3) in either of the next two years. If we could get a package like that it would be a good idea to move down even a bit this year.



Yes, 100%. Since the Giants are in cap hell, they can't make any big moves. In fact I suspect they will cut some high priced guys or trade them if at all possible. I'd trade BArkley, Jones, Bradbury, Adoree Jackson, Logan Ryan. Pretty much anyone for draft capital.

I'd move one of our 1st rd picks down too, especially with a team like the Falcons (a team that is still trying to win but doesnt know the window has closed) for a 1st pick next year.

Get the ammo now and yes, they need to tank. Trot out Fromm and Booker out there. Most of our skill guys will get hurt midseason anyway.

Bryce Young in 2023 with young tackles and cap flexibility should be the next step for this franchise.


Agreed 100%. I'd even go farther to say that regardless of the moves they make in the offseason. If the Giants finally sack up, eat some dead money, make ZERO moves to try to compete in 2022 and stockpile picks i'll feel like they finally get it.

If they actually trade Jones I'll be floored and convinced the new person they brought in actually has some power.
Again you better have a line  
Carl in CT : 3:24 pm : link
First. No matter who the QB is. Wake up people.
