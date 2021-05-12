The QB you all want is not in this draft. He will be in ‘23 Jim in Forest Hills : 12/5/2021 8:56 pm

I get it, I really do. We want the franchise guy, we had Eli, we want the savior pronto. Problem is, he’s not here. All these guys, Corral, Pickett, Ridder, Strong, you watch them and you’ re like, “ehhhh”. You have to make up why they might be great.



But we’re so desperate we want to just reach into the unknown. Hoping that this guy will be the guy. When it’s just another failed shot in the dark.



The guy, when you watch and you know is Bryce Young. He is the legitimate modern day QB.



The Giants need to focus this year into landing him next year. Salary dump a bunch of people. Play Fromm or Glennon all year long. You really want the guy? Well I’ve seen him and he’s a year away. Everything else is just wasting time.