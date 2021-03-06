for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Do the Giants win another game?

Sean : 8:41 am
I usually always believe there are wins on the schedule. At 0-3, there was a lot of talk here about this being a 2-3 win type season. It usually never works out that way as teams can stumble into wins, especially with all the parity. With that said, I think this team will lose out. Here is the schedule:

at LAR
Dallas
@Philly
@Chicago
WFT

Where is a win? Maybe they beat WFT at home if it’s a meaningless game. This feels so much like 2003, and feels like a 4-13 finish.

I don’t think Judge’s fate is determined yet, so for anyone who wants a full house cleaning (Gettleman & Judge gone with an outside GM hired), 4-13 is probably the best case scenario.
Could win one of the last two games  
jeff57 : 8:42 am : link
Maybe both. But they'd have to get Jones back for that.
I think the only  
BigBlueJ : 8:43 am : link
shot we have is Chicago.
Let;s hope not  
Jints in Carolina : 8:43 am : link
but they will
Sean, its been said that there will be no significant decrease in  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:43 am : link
performance with Jones out, so they better win some games. Even though they shouldn't. Would love to get ahead of the Jets.
Don't we play the Chargers?  
Jints in Carolina : 8:43 am : link
.
LA Chargers;  
Angel Eyes : 8:44 am : link
we've already faced the Rams.
Chicago stinks too  
Dave in PA : 8:44 am : link
WFT in a meaningless game at the end of the season is no great bet either. I’m not saying the Giants will, should or possibly even could beat either of those teams at this point, but those two games are the easy ones to choose for a fluke win
NYG  
GiantSteps : 8:47 am : link
ain’t beating WFT.
Might have a shot at the Bears  
Bear vs Shark : 8:51 am : link
that's the only possible W I see left on the schedule. Could possibly steal one from WFT, which likely will happen since it'll probably ruin our draft pick, costing us Evan Neal, and fucking up the future some more.
Ah shit, I forgot, DJ probably won't be playing  
Bear vs Shark : 8:51 am : link
if he's out against WFT, chalk that up as a loss
Who  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:52 am : link
Cares?
4 of those teams are fighting for playoff position  
cosmicj : 8:53 am : link
And will be highly motivated. We have a chance against Chicago and then if WFT is eliminated, that wk 17 game. 5-12 is likely outcome.
I think the Bears  
Dinger : 8:54 am : link
and maybe WFT. I would LOVE to beat the Eagles again. Followed closely by Dallas, but that would most likely mean JJ would stick around and after yesterdays lost I am convinced he is not a good HC, at least not at this point in his life.
All depends  
bronxct1 : 8:54 am : link
If Jones plays then yes they'll win games and probably would have won yesterday. I think Glennon was the obvious problem yesterday. If Glennon has to play out the rest of the season I can see them losing out. Who knows if Fromm is any better
RE: All depends  
Silver Spoon : 8:59 am : link
In comment 15483347 bronxct1 said:
Quote:
If Jones plays then yes they'll win games and probably would have won yesterday. I think Glennon was the obvious problem yesterday. If Glennon has to play out the rest of the season I can see them losing out. Who knows if Fromm is any better


Fromm was probably a week or two away from punching movie tickets.
No, after yesterday's  
section125 : 9:00 am : link
debacle, they will not win another game.
Gannon and or Fromm  
joeinpa : 9:01 am : link
Are not the future, which makes the games more meaningless to me; to say nothing of the high probability that neither is the Online from rt. Tackle to left guard

I ve reached the pt in the season where losses won’t bother me because of better draft capital. However, against the Eagles and Dallas I will be invested in hoping for wins.

ThaT changes for me if Jones comes back, I still view him as a possibility for the future.

Please Terps and the usual crowd, no need to tell me how wrong I am, that message has been received loud and clear.

To Sean, hard to believe they won’t win another game, but right now you d have to acknowledge it s a possibility.
Probably one or two  
arniefez : 9:01 am : link
just enough to hurt their draft position. Personally I think Judge is coming back no matter what. But I hope that's not true. What top talent GM candidate wants a GM job with no authority over the coaching staff and one of the owners with the title SR VP Player Personnel and his nephew co 2nd in command of personnel.
Do the Giants win another game?  
M.S. : 9:04 am : link

Probably not.

4-13 sounds about right.
RE: Probably one or two  
Sean : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15483361 arniefez said:
Quote:
just enough to hurt their draft position. Personally I think Judge is coming back no matter what. But I hope that's not true. What top talent GM candidate wants a GM job with no authority over the coaching staff and one of the owners with the title SR VP Player Personnel and his nephew co 2nd in command of personnel.

Scott Pioli will.
Typo on the remaining schedule, it’s the Chargers  
Sean : 9:04 am : link
.
If They Only Beat The Bears  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9:07 am : link
that would not hurt their draft position. Whoever loses that game beneifts the Giants since they have both team's picks in the first round
We could win all of them frankly  
PatersonPlank : 9:08 am : link
none of those teams are that good. Bears stink like us, we've already beaten Philly, WTF is beatable as our the Chargers (very in and out team), and the Cowboys we usually always play tough no matter what. We could also lose them all, we are that kind of team,

All this assumes we get Jones back, if not then we could lose them all for sure
RE: RE: Probably one or two  
jeff57 : 9:10 am : link
In comment 15483369 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15483361 arniefez said:


Quote:


just enough to hurt their draft position. Personally I think Judge is coming back no matter what. But I hope that's not true. What top talent GM candidate wants a GM job with no authority over the coaching staff and one of the owners with the title SR VP Player Personnel and his nephew co 2nd in command of personnel.


Scott Pioli will.


True. But if I had to bet, I'd say Judge will go.
its a damn shame  
cjac : 9:13 am : link
we have to play chicago

maybe we can end that game in a tie
Get  
JonC : 9:14 am : link
those top 5 draft picks, and starting pushing DG and his staff out the door.
RE: Get  
j_rud : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15483398 JonC said:
Quote:
those top 5 draft picks, and starting pushing DG and his staff out the door.


If the remaining slate goes as poorly as this past week do you think there is a chance Judge is let go? I feel they'll look for any reason to keep him.
RE: We could win all of them frankly  
section125 : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15483380 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
none of those teams are that good. Bears stink like us, we've already beaten Philly, WTF is beatable as our the Chargers (very in and out team), and the Cowboys we usually always play tough no matter what. We could also lose them all, we are that kind of team,

All this assumes we get Jones back, if not then we could lose them all for sure


Dallas will be playing for either #1 seed or a home playoff berth. No chance they beat Dallas.
They will win a couple more if Jones comes back  
AnnapolisMike : 9:17 am : link
The defense is pretty good and they have some weapons. Count me as one who does want to see Jones succeed. Of all the problems on this team he is down the list of importance. And if the Giants don't fix the OL before getting a new QB...it will be rinse and repeat.
RE: If They Only Beat The Bears  
markky : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15483376 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
that would not hurt their draft position. Whoever loses that game beneifts the Giants since they have both team's picks in the first round


we don't know that yet. it could cause a team to jump ahead of us.
No  
10thAve : 9:22 am : link
Especially if Jones doesn’t come back this year, which to me seems likely he’s done.

What a disaster this has become. I’m typically an optimistic fan/person but I’m shot with this team. Hopefully, somehow, this ship starts to get righted during the off-season.
RE: RE: Get  
JonC : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15483402 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15483398 JonC said:


Quote:


those top 5 draft picks, and starting pushing DG and his staff out the door.



If the remaining slate goes as poorly as this past week do you think there is a chance Judge is let go? I feel they'll look for any reason to keep him.


If they continue with the half measures as expected, no. First hurdle is get get DG and Abrams out of there, and that might prove to be too much for Mara to pull the trigger.
Yea, they will win one more game, probably out of those  
Jimmy Googs : 9:25 am : link
last 3 opponents. Ending the season with a 5-12 record.

5-12 season, which was on the heels of a
6-10 season, which was on the heels of a
4-12 season, which was on the heels of a
5-11 season, which was on the heels of a
3-13 season.

Who here has written a post at any time in the last 5 years stating the arrow was pointing up?




Without Jones  
dpinzow : 9:25 am : link
very unlikely. With Jones, they probably struggle to one or two wins
The problem with keeping Judge..  
Sean : 9:25 am : link
He will be forced an entire new offensive staff most likely. That is just more patchwork half measures.

4-13 is the best thing for the franchise. JonC is right, starts with Gettleman.
RE: NYG  
bradshaw44 : 9:27 am : link
In comment 15483331 GiantSteps said:
Quote:
ain’t beating WFT.


If jones plays we will. And that’s not a complement to Jones. He just shows up for the skins but nobody else. Sometimes I wonder if certain uniform colors affect some QBs play. It’s very strange that he plays decent against them and pretty much nobody else.
I have zero interest  
JonC : 9:30 am : link
in maintaining the status quo, they've got get DG out of there, forget about elevating Abrams and find a way out of their safe zone.

If it means cleaning house on the coaching staff, so be it, they stink too. The awful decision making, drafting, UFA usage, and gameday performances speak loudest.

Clean. House.
as long as most of our offense is injured, no chance  
islander1 : 9:33 am : link
We've played too many games with too many key pieces missing. On top of an OL that, if healthy, is barely adequate - and it's not healthy.

I honestly wonder how much we can complain about actual offensive output when you see what we trot out there most of the time. Better argument is "how did we get here" (duh, I know).

i originally predicted 3-14, pretty close, but i see  
MartyNJ1969 : 9:34 am : link
the Giants beating the Bears to get them 5 wins.
If a team takes us lightly we might win  
sb from NYT Forum : 9:39 am : link
...that's what I think happened with the New Orleans and Philly game.
The best interest of the organization is NO  
The_Boss : 9:43 am : link
-
RE: Do the Giants win another game?  
FStubbs : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15483367 M.S. said:
Quote:

Probably not.

4-13 sounds about right.


Which probably still has the Giants picking 5th or 6th.
RE: RE: RE: Get  
FStubbs : 9:44 am : link
In comment 15483417 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15483402 j_rud said:


Quote:


In comment 15483398 JonC said:


Quote:


those top 5 draft picks, and starting pushing DG and his staff out the door.



If the remaining slate goes as poorly as this past week do you think there is a chance Judge is let go? I feel they'll look for any reason to keep him.



If they continue with the half measures as expected, no. First hurdle is get get DG and Abrams out of there, and that might prove to be too much for Mara to pull the trigger.


Chris Mara. So definitely we won't be cleaning house for real.
I'm  
Shady Lurker : 9:56 am : link
Sure that we win the final 2 games and use that to justify making 0 meaningful changes in the offseason
we are not beating Washington  
Essex : 9:58 am : link
they are coming on defensively and they will run the ball down our throats. I do not even think we will beat Chicago, how sad that will be. I mean Nagy is getting run out of town and he made the playoffs in 2 of his first 3 years. Not that I think Nagy deserves to keep his job, he stinks, but that is how bad Judge is.
I am not sure how any of you  
jvm52106 : 10:10 am : link
think Chicago is a win for us. We might win but we are NOT better than the Bears.

The Bears also have the motivation to win and hurt our draft spot (with their pick) and all of the guys on that team know they are playing for their jobs with a new staff coming in soon.

I think we lose to the Bears and we lose out the rest of the way.
Philly may  
Dankbeerman : 10:21 am : link
try to let us win.

other then that maybe we pull off a win in Chicago. should be another boring Defense battle
No  
Paulie Walnuts : 10:43 am : link
We are crap
I thought the Giants had a shot at 9-8?  
Go Terps : 10:45 am : link
Remember those posts? Those were fun.

Hopefully they lose out, and lose huge in each one.
I dont think so  
mattlawson : 11:09 am : link
Time to get busy
RE: If They Only Beat The Bears  
cosmicj : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15483376 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
that would not hurt their draft position. Whoever loses that game beneifts the Giants since they have both team's picks in the first round


That is incorrect. A win may have very different impact where the pick is.
Anyone who thinks the Giants can beat WFT  
Ben in Tampa : 11:41 am : link
Is fooling themselves
It's so hard to imagine the Giants winning another game  
Rick in Dallas : 11:44 am : link
I bleed Giant blue and this season has been a disaster. I wanted to be able to make a definitive conclusion as to whether DJ was the QB or not going forward. With all the shit that has gone down this season to numerous to mention I honestly feel we now need to move on from DJ which depresses me even more.
This roster is so far removed from being competitive on a week to week basis.
Everything with respect to ownership,scouting dept. GM, coaching has been such a downer. I actually believe we need to start another rebuild with a new regime but I have my doubts John Mara has that same vision.
Depressed in Dallas!!!
Hell no  
BrianLeonard23 : 11:49 am : link
We’ve already got our allotted 4 wins.
They beat the Bears  
fkap : 11:50 am : link
WFT or Philly may throw the game for draft position, something you won't see Judge doing, although he should.

So, while I hope for zero wins, I can easily see 2 or 3 wins.

If the team doesn't play hard for Judge, I can see him being shown the door. I don't think they've quit on him, but I don't see much enthusiasm.
This team is very hard to watch anymore...  
bw in dc : 11:51 am : link
It's just a boring experience and so predictable.

I go to the same bar every Sunday and find myself paying less and less attention to NYG and watching other teams who play real NFL football.

So to me it's all about draft position. But that will only be as valuable as people doing the selecting. Which I hope is none of current fools who too many people on this board think are "experts". I think it's been firmly established the level of expertise at Jints Central is amateur right now.
The only win I cared about was beating  
GNewGiants : 11:53 am : link
Philly. Cause you know - fuck them.

The Carolina, Vegas, and Saints wins suck now because we should have lost them.
bw  
JonC : 11:55 am : link
That's where I am. I said to Joey last night that for the first time I'm not rewatching the Giants to figure out what's not working, because it's obvious and little is being fixed. Shitshow. Clean. House. Then get to work on the draft, and how to start stripping down the roster and piling up assets.
now I hope they lose every game  
djm : 11:56 am : link
except dallas unless dallas doesn't need the game for the 1-2 seed. If Dallas is locked in to 3 or 4 no matter what, i hope they blow our doors off. They will don't worry.
if Jones does play again  
djm : 11:57 am : link
maybe they get 1 or 2 but even that is a stretch. If no Jones, this team is a lock for 4-13.
gotta say  
djm : 12:03 pm : link
it sucks to see people here remind others every other post that they were stupid to root or hope for a winning record this year.

Why rub a fan's nose in it every day around here? We get it.
RE: RE: If They Only Beat The Bears  
ron mexico : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15483672 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In comment 15483376 LTIsTheGreatest said:


Quote:


that would not hurt their draft position. Whoever loses that game beneifts the Giants since they have both team's picks in the first round



That is incorrect. A win may have very different impact where the pick is.


A loss could have a similar impact on the bears slot.

Although the impact for the giants would carry through to all rounds, the difference wouldn’t be worth fretting over
RE: its a damn shame  
River Mike : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15483395 cjac said:
Quote:
we have to play chicago

maybe we can end that game in a tie


It probably will make no difference. One team will move up a slot and the other goes down a slot but we have both of those slots
I personally couldn't care less  
David B. : 2:11 pm : link
That said, of course they will! They have to know their draft pick standing down a few slots before the end of the year. It's tradition!
IF jones plays the have a good shot to win....  
Walker Gillette : 2:20 pm : link
All of the games against the NFC East and the Bear game. Why is everyone so surprised that the didn't play well with a $1million dollar backup QB who had a 6-21 record coming into the game. Did some of you guys really believe the BBI QB experts who said there was no difference between Glennon and Jones?
if DJ returns...  
BillKo : 3:32 pm : link
...they could.

But with Fromm/Glennon/etc.......they aren't.

Hopefully DJ gets back to playing after next week.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 