Do the Giants win another game? Sean : 8:41 am

I usually always believe there are wins on the schedule. At 0-3, there was a lot of talk here about this being a 2-3 win type season. It usually never works out that way as teams can stumble into wins, especially with all the parity. With that said, I think this team will lose out. Here is the schedule:



at LAR

Dallas

@Philly

@Chicago

WFT



Where is a win? Maybe they beat WFT at home if it’s a meaningless game. This feels so much like 2003, and feels like a 4-13 finish.



I don’t think Judge’s fate is determined yet, so for anyone who wants a full house cleaning (Gettleman & Judge gone with an outside GM hired), 4-13 is probably the best case scenario.