Do the Giants win another game?  

I usually always believe there are wins on the schedule. At 0-3, there was a lot of talk here about this being a 2-3 win type season. It usually never works out that way as teams can stumble into wins, especially with all the parity. With that said, I think this team will lose out. Here is the schedule:
at LAR
Dallas
@Philly
@Chicago
WFT
Where is a win? Maybe they beat WFT at home if it’s a meaningless game. This feels so much like 2003, and feels like a 4-13 finish.
I don’t think Judge’s fate is determined yet, so for anyone who wants a full house cleaning (Gettleman & Judge gone with an outside GM hired), 4-13 is probably the best case scenario.
Fromm was probably a week or two away from punching movie tickets.
I ve reached the pt in the season where losses won’t bother me because of better draft capital. However, against the Eagles and Dallas I will be invested in hoping for wins.
ThaT changes for me if Jones comes back, I still view him as a possibility for the future.
Please Terps and the usual crowd, no need to tell me how wrong I am, that message has been received loud and clear.
To Sean, hard to believe they won’t win another game, but right now you d have to acknowledge it s a possibility.
Probably not.
4-13 sounds about right.
Scott Pioli will.
All this assumes we get Jones back, if not then we could lose them all for sure
just enough to hurt their draft position. Personally I think Judge is coming back no matter what. But I hope that's not true. What top talent GM candidate wants a GM job with no authority over the coaching staff and one of the owners with the title SR VP Player Personnel and his nephew co 2nd in command of personnel.
True. But if I had to bet, I'd say Judge will go.
maybe we can end that game in a tie
If the remaining slate goes as poorly as this past week do you think there is a chance Judge is let go? I feel they'll look for any reason to keep him.
Dallas will be playing for either #1 seed or a home playoff berth. No chance they beat Dallas.
we don't know that yet. it could cause a team to jump ahead of us.
What a disaster this has become. I’m typically an optimistic fan/person but I’m shot with this team. Hopefully, somehow, this ship starts to get righted during the off-season.
If they continue with the half measures as expected, no. First hurdle is get get DG and Abrams out of there, and that might prove to be too much for Mara to pull the trigger.
5-12 season, which was on the heels of a
6-10 season, which was on the heels of a
4-12 season, which was on the heels of a
5-11 season, which was on the heels of a
3-13 season.
Who here has written a post at any time in the last 5 years stating the arrow was pointing up?
4-13 is the best thing for the franchise. JonC is right, starts with Gettleman.
If jones plays we will. And that’s not a complement to Jones. He just shows up for the skins but nobody else. Sometimes I wonder if certain uniform colors affect some QBs play. It’s very strange that he plays decent against them and pretty much nobody else.
If it means cleaning house on the coaching staff, so be it, they stink too. The awful decision making, drafting, UFA usage, and gameday performances speak loudest.
Clean. House.
I honestly wonder how much we can complain about actual offensive output when you see what we trot out there most of the time. Better argument is "how did we get here" (duh, I know).
Which probably still has the Giants picking 5th or 6th.
Chris Mara. So definitely we won't be cleaning house for real.
The Bears also have the motivation to win and hurt our draft spot (with their pick) and all of the guys on that team know they are playing for their jobs with a new staff coming in soon.
I think we lose to the Bears and we lose out the rest of the way.
other then that maybe we pull off a win in Chicago. should be another boring Defense battle
Hopefully they lose out, and lose huge in each one.
That is incorrect. A win may have very different impact where the pick is.
This roster is so far removed from being competitive on a week to week basis.
Everything with respect to ownership,scouting dept. GM, coaching has been such a downer. I actually believe we need to start another rebuild with a new regime but I have my doubts John Mara has that same vision.
Depressed in Dallas!!!
So, while I hope for zero wins, I can easily see 2 or 3 wins.
If the team doesn't play hard for Judge, I can see him being shown the door. I don't think they've quit on him, but I don't see much enthusiasm.
I go to the same bar every Sunday and find myself paying less and less attention to NYG and watching other teams who play real NFL football.
So to me it's all about draft position. But that will only be as valuable as people doing the selecting. Which I hope is none of current fools who too many people on this board think are "experts". I think it's been firmly established the level of expertise at Jints Central is amateur right now.
The Carolina, Vegas, and Saints wins suck now because we should have lost them.
Why rub a fan's nose in it every day around here? We get it.
that would not hurt their draft position. Whoever loses that game beneifts the Giants since they have both team's picks in the first round
That is incorrect. A win may have very different impact where the pick is.
A loss could have a similar impact on the bears slot.
Although the impact for the giants would carry through to all rounds, the difference wouldn’t be worth fretting over
It probably will make no difference. One team will move up a slot and the other goes down a slot but we have both of those slots
But with Fromm/Glennon/etc.......they aren't.
Hopefully DJ gets back to playing after next week.