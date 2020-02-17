It's [still] the offensive line, stupid

Quote: “We’ve got to fix the o-line, let’s be honest. Let’s not kid each other. I believe in the ‘hog mollies. We’ve had some great groups here, had great groups everywhere I’ve been, and we’re going to get back to that. They do allow you to compete.”

There's a LOT of negativity on this board right now, and rightfully so. People are angry at a lot of people within the Giants organization from ownership, to the GM, to the coaches and players. But, to me, we have the same overarching problem today that we've had for the past 5 years and that's a severe lack of talent of poor performance from our offensive line.Our defense started a bit slow early in the year but has been very good for most of the season and has kept us in games that could have easily turned into blowouts. But our offense continues to be unable to score consistently or when needed. And while there are legitimate questions about the QB, the RB, and even the WR's, the truth is that it's been virtually impossible to even evaluate any of them due to the absolutely horrendous play of our oline. On running plays, there is legitimately no holes to run through let alone any sort of push up front. And when we drop back to pass, the QB's are forced to either throw quickly to their first read or take a chance at getting destroyed.And that leads us back to the one person responsible for the roster, the General Manager. From his introductory press conference, he said he was going to focus on and fix the line.But unfortunately, 4 years into his tenure, he has completely failed to improve the oline at all. In fact, it could be argued that it's worse today than it was when he first got here.The fact is, unless we can figure out a way to fix this oline, it will be impossible for this team to have any success. And more frustratingly, it will be impossible to truly evaluate the roster. We need to move on from Gettleman after the season and find someone who can finally get this thing fixed. And if that new GM can work with Judge then so be it but you do NOT force a potentially lame duck coach on a new general manager hire (which will also limit the pool of candidates). We MUST get this next hire right or we'll be having this same conversation 4 years from now.