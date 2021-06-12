What do you think it's like at Jints Central?

Borrowing from the ever witty bw in dc (that's not sarcasm, he's a smart dude), what must it be like in the football offices? Not Judge and company, the Maras, Gettleman, Abrams, it can't be pleasant to waltz in there at this point can it? Does Gettleman sneak by Mara's office? Does Mara just binge watch old Giants games and throw darts at the next GM board? What in the hell are they doing in there?
Everyone knows Gettleman is gone, why wait?
I'd think Mara himself is involved in a ton with whatever the NFL has going on. Stuff we wouldn't begin to think about.
I'd hope Gettleman is being professional and getting ready to turn over whatever it is he turns over to the next guy who takes the reigns.
I'm sure it's pretty professional.
Is it right? No. Is it classy? I guess.
It isn't hard to sit up in the ivory tower when the PSL's are all sold and people keep buying season tickets like sheep.
Until it is felt in the pocketbook, Mara can pretend he is mad and feels for the common fan....but we all know. we all know.
Gettleman shirt’s not tucked in and he’s waxing on about 1992 in Buffalo, Abrams has spent the last 3 hours working backwards on the formula he deleted in the Google Sheet, John’s trying to scrub out the carpet stain with Resolve he made when he beat up the trash can, and Chris is making sure his Derby 3-year-olds are definitely not on the same juice that whacked Bafart’s horse.
Everyone knows Gettleman is gone, why wait?
a head start on the search, that's hilarious. the candidates who interviewed for the GM position in '17 were gettleman, abrams, ross, and louis riddick.
crack job by ernie and mara there. LMAO
lol
Lmao. This made me laugh. How much fucking paper do they waste?
Quote:
When Mara fired Reese & McAdoo mid season he said he didn’t see the point in waiting. Mentioned wanting to get a head start on the search.
Absolutely incredible work there.
I can't imagine the mental toll this took on DG and then have to perform GM duties.
Not a single computer is being used.
Quote:
shelves and shelves of three ring binders as thick as phone books
Sure they are. See...
John is thinking, just find a way to get to 7-10 and then I can sell Abrams!
Oh and Judge is rewatching Eddie Murphy Raw to find a new way to incorporate the word FUCK into a sentence when he meets with the players next..
this is spot on,and it's kinda scary.
I think the plan all along has been a bridge to Abrams. So, if the Giants sweep the remaining division games and beat Chicago say, Abrams is the next GM imo. I think this is the reason DG hasn’t been fired yet.
Mara is still holding out hope they can finish strong. Luckily that seems impossible. 4-13 here we come!
No one is as angry as he is about it.
Quote:
Angry.
I actually believe he is as angry as all of us. I also believe he's a somewhat smart dude. Let's see if he does what needs to be done. This is basically his biggest moment as owner.
Gettleman in particular sounds like he's a complete fool. His actions as GM belie someone who is completely unaware and uninterested in what the best practices are in his industry. I imagine that working with him is really unpleasant - he deserves to be embarrassed on the way out the door. I hope he has to stand up in front of the media one more time, but he won't.
As for John Mara, I think his brain works the same way as many of those you see on BBI. His analysis of the situation is always informed by his own experiences. He looks into the past to answer questions on the present; he does not look out over the horizon at the rest of the league to see what is and is not working.
These are not smart people.
idk if it was just hyperbole but Ralph V said the W against Philly pretty much saved everyones jobs. hopefully if they don't win another game that changes
Quote:
Or maybe he is that fucking dumb.
I can't imagine the mental toll this took on DG and then have to perform GM duties.
Then he shouldn't have been the GM to start. Or at least he should have resigned to fight the cancer.
Mara’s never had a gig where failure would cost his livelihood.
He needs to hire a man or woman to run the business — maybe separate SVP of Ops from the GM role.
Has he made up his mind that Abrams will get the job already? Possibly. If so, he is already thinking about how to present it.
"Kevin is an internal hire, but he is a guy who will put his own stamp on this team. He can build on what DG started and put us on the path to winning."
John is thinking, just find a way to get to 7-10 and then I can sell Abrams!
JFC - that really hits it out of the park.
Mara is absolutely dying to give the GM job to the most qualified "Giants Way" candidate.
Forget Eli, we have posters referencing Simms when evaluating Daniel Jones. Might as well be a different sport back then.
Another thing to keep in mind - every NYG GM since George Young has been linked to GY:
-Young hired Accorsi & Reese
-Accorsi hired Gettleman
There are your 3 GM’s since Young. All linked together.
It is time for fresh blood.
I work in a family owned public company. We have more accountability because we are owned by outside shareholders, but In the company I work for the executives like "yes men" people who won't rock the boat. The Giants are not public so who knows what the power structure is really like. My guess is the mid level managers are going along with whatever the top brass thinks.
From what Carl Banks has said and I believe him - John Mara is not a bad guy, very personable will sit in the cafeteria and eat lunch with the employees and wants to win just as bad as the fans. If we are lucky the front office is taking responsibility for the status of the team and there is not finger pointing or blaming...
I have every reason to believe John Mara is a good man, wants to win, and is frustrated by the losses.
The only thing keeping the Giants from winning is hiring a competent GM and SVP of Ops.
When Reese was running the show and the Giants were winning, Mara let the pros handle it.
The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.
You could have flipped a coin at each decision point and performed far better than the so called pros actually did.
You could have flipped a coin at each decision point and performed far better than the so called pros actually did.
Until you've actually done it under fire, all it is is chin music.
-Mike Francesca
This probably isn’t the group of pros that advances the notion the pros know better.
The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.
Picking at the top of the Draft every year, maxing out the cap every year and more by requiring contracts to be restructured every year, this is what the "Pros" have delivered over the past four years:
5-11 season
4-12 season
6-10 season
5-12 season (estimated)
Do you think it's just bad luck or that we are on the cusp of something special that will materialize in 2022?
Or is it just possible these so-called Pros in the NY Giant Front Office don't really deserve that benefit of the doubt any longer...
This is completely off the point that I made. Try harder next time.
If that wasn't it, what was?
If true, OMFG...
Every win the Giants eke out is confirmation to them that there is something growing and developing here.
If true, OMFG...
That is infuriating if true.
If Abrams is next GM I'm going to lose it.
If that wasn't it, what was?
Read my second response to Terps. He claims to be more capable, but never has had to put his ass on the line. That is the very definition of chin music.
That's not defending the Pros from Dover at Gints Central 🤦♂️, nor is it denigrating Terps' ideas. In fact, I respect him and BW and others who, although regarded as excessively and disagreeably pessimistic, provide a consistent, well-thought-out argument.
If by some chance Terps becomes the GM, then he'll be put to the test and will have to live and die with a public record of his failures and successes.
Go Terps would try to build a team to win in 2022. The current front office is trying to build a team to win the 1985 Super Bowl. (And even failing at that, for what it's worth.)
This place went bonkers when Jones was picked, we were right. Had we waited one year we land Justin Herbert. Think about that, DG panicked and reached and Herbert is absolutely killing it. Parsons and Slater, two superior prospects at areas of dire need and we trade down and get an oft injured dingbat of a WR.
Taking it further than you need to here.
A poster on a fan board is calling out a front office GM for making crappy decisions. Crappy decisions that many fans questioned at the time they were made which wasn't that difficult.
Terps and some other fans may not have the prior credentials to be a GM, but that doesn't mean they would have made the same crappy decisions either.
Although they may have made other ones :-)
The characters running the show are making a good case they are the worst of the pros.
I vote for amateurs or monkeys next.
Taking it further than you need to here.
A poster on a fan board is calling out a front office GM for making crappy decisions. Crappy decisions that many fans questioned at the time they were made which wasn't that difficult.
Terps and some other fans may not have the prior credentials to be a GM, but that doesn't mean they would have made the same crappy decisions either.
Although they may have made other ones :-)
Agreed. But the ongoing preoccupation with the subject is, at the very least, a bit odd. Reminds me of the constant bickering between the Realists and the Polyannas on here way, way back in the 90s. Both were so convinced that they were correct that they left no room for consensus (kind of like politics since the 90s, in fact).
So let it be…
It seems like they think of themselves more like super bowl champs than what they've shown themselves to be the last long while.
Look no further than how DG talks, I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people in the building had that same type of confidence behind closed doors.
I think the performance John Mara gives every year is just to pay lip service because the only thing they really care about is keeping in tact their little boys club where they pal around with their friends. Everyone that gets to be in that inner circle is more concerned that their opinions will continue to be weighed than putting the best product on the field.
I worry about Pioli though, I think any "old school" person that doesn't know enough about modernizing can fall prey and get swallowed by this system instead of injecting real innovation into it.
What an absolute buffoon.
Long uncomfortable pause and then she said “it’s a really bad morning here”
So I guess my point is
It sucks at Jints Central. Down to the folks who answer the phone.
Quote:
Wait, Ralph V said the win vs. the Eagles saved EVERYONE's job?
If true, OMFG...
That is infuriating if true.
If Abrams is next GM I'm going to lose it.
If Abrams is the next GM I know at least a few things will happen:
He'll manage to sign a promising FA or two and use his high draft picks to pick players with potential -- as all GMs do no matter how had they are -- and suddenly a flock of BBI'ers will mock those who were skeptical of him