What do you think it's like at Jints Central?

Joey in VA : 12/6/2021 3:52 pm
Borrowing from the ever witty bw in dc (that's not sarcasm, he's a smart dude), what must it be like in the football offices? Not Judge and company, the Maras, Gettleman, Abrams, it can't be pleasant to waltz in there at this point can it? Does Gettleman sneak by Mara's office? Does Mara just binge watch old Giants games and throw darts at the next GM board? What in the hell are they doing in there?

I’d love to know why Gettleman is still employed  
Sean : 12/6/2021 3:54 pm : link
When Mara fired Reese & McAdoo mid season he said he didn’t see the point in waiting. Mentioned wanting to get a head start on the search.

Everyone knows Gettleman is gone, why wait?
to paraphrase the announcer from Bull Durham:  
Victor in CT : 12/6/2021 3:56 pm : link
I don't know what those boys thinking about in there, but it sure ain't football.
Would think relatively oblivious  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 12/6/2021 3:56 pm : link
Obviously miserable. But you think Mara really 'gets it' this time? Pffffft. He's likely running to Kevin Abrams to nurse.
well it's not like the team is taking a profit loss...  
BillKo : 12/6/2021 3:57 pm : link
...lol.....

I'd think Mara himself is involved in a ton with whatever the NFL has going on. Stuff we wouldn't begin to think about.

I'd hope Gettleman is being professional and getting ready to turn over whatever it is he turns over to the next guy who takes the reigns.

I'm sure it's pretty professional.
Mara probably wants Gettleman to retire on his own terms rather than  
GiantBlue : 12/6/2021 3:57 pm : link
fire an old friend. My two cents.

Is it right? No. Is it classy? I guess.

It isn't hard to sit up in the ivory tower when the PSL's are all sold and people keep buying season tickets like sheep.

Until it is felt in the pocketbook, Mara can pretend he is mad and feels for the common fan....but we all know. we all know.
working in a company  
NotIraInSI : 12/6/2021 3:58 pm : link
with lame ducks is awkward,lots of backstabbing.
I posted this yesterday  
arniefez : 12/6/2021 3:58 pm : link
I think it's bunker mentality at 1925 Giants Way. A lot of reassuring each other that there was nothing they could have or would have done differently. A lot of cursing their bad injury luck and feeling sorry for Gettleman who they know will pay with his job. But this is nothing new. There have been a lot of coaches and front office people fired from the building in the past 5-10 years.
 
christian : 12/6/2021 3:59 pm : link
Joey — you know as well as anyone absolutely nothing is different at the home office today.

Gettleman shirt’s not tucked in and he’s waxing on about 1992 in Buffalo, Abrams has spent the last 3 hours working backwards on the formula he deleted in the Google Sheet, John’s trying to scrub out the carpet stain with Resolve he made when he beat up the trash can, and Chris is making sure his Derby 3-year-olds are definitely not on the same juice that whacked Bafart’s horse.
RE: I’d love to know why Gettleman is still employed  
japanhead : 12/6/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15484238 Sean said:
Quote:
When Mara fired Reese & McAdoo mid season he said he didn’t see the point in waiting. Mentioned wanting to get a head start on the search.

Everyone knows Gettleman is gone, why wait?


a head start on the search, that's hilarious. the candidates who interviewed for the GM position in '17 were gettleman, abrams, ross, and louis riddick.

crack job by ernie and mara there. LMAO
The trash cans are terrified...  
Giantfan in skinland : 12/6/2021 4:05 pm : link
.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 12/6/2021 4:06 pm : link
shelves and shelves of three ring binders as thick as phone books
RE: …  
BrettNYG10 : 12/6/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15484253 christian said:
Quote:
Joey — you know as well as anyone absolutely nothing is different at the home office today.

Gettleman shirt’s not tucked in and he’s waxing on about 1992 in Buffalo, Abrams has spent the last 3 hours working backwards on the formula he deleted in the Google Sheet, John’s trying to scrub out the carpet stain with Resolve he made when he beat up the trash can, and Chris is making sure his Derby 3-year-olds are definitely not on the same juice that whacked Bafart’s horse.


lol
RE: ......  
Sean : 12/6/2021 4:10 pm : link
In comment 15484266 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
shelves and shelves of three ring binders as thick as phone books

Lmao. This made me laugh. How much fucking paper do they waste?
I sure John and Chris are getting a lot of hear  
ron mexico : 12/6/2021 4:11 pm : link
from their brothers and sisters and the Tish's
RE: RE: I’d love to know why Gettleman is still employed  
BrettNYG10 : 12/6/2021 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15484262 japanhead said:
Quote:
In comment 15484238 Sean said:


Quote:


When Mara fired Reese & McAdoo mid season he said he didn’t see the point in waiting. Mentioned wanting to get a head start on the search.

Everyone knows Gettleman is gone, why wait?



a head start on the search, that's hilarious. the candidates who interviewed for the GM position in '17 were gettleman, abrams, ross, and louis riddick.

crack job by ernie and mara there. LMAO


Absolutely incredible work there.
In Gettlemans defense, it must be very hard to be GM of the Giants  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/6/2021 4:13 pm : link
when your battling for your life with Cancer. I think Giant fans need to step back and think about that for a minute.

I can't imagine the mental toll this took on DG and then have to perform GM duties.

Who knows  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12/6/2021 4:13 pm : link
The Giants win when they win the physical battle. They don't when they don't. Despite the posters looking for the magical bullet it still comes down to physical players with the right head coach.
I hope it's like that scene in the Office during the fire drill...  
TheEvilLurker : 12/6/2021 4:15 pm : link
Just because.
They’re all  
Beef Wellington : 12/6/2021 4:15 pm : link
Working remotely from their mansions due to Covid.
RE: ......  
Mike from SI : 12/6/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15484266 CoughlinHandsonHips said:
Quote:
shelves and shelves of three ring binders as thick as phone books


Not a single computer is being used.
Overly  
JonC : 12/6/2021 4:22 pm : link
comfortable
Mara is calling Accorsi to set him up as a consultant for the DG  
Giants61 : 12/6/2021 4:23 pm : link
replacement evaluation while letting him know that Abrams is a "safe" choice and would be the pivot during the circle jerk
Right now?  
The_Boss : 12/6/2021 4:25 pm : link
My guess is Dave’s walking around in a Red Sox sweater telling all the women in the office how he’s been to 7 Super Bowls and ending the sentence with “dahlin” while John is picking up all the trash that littered his office after he threw the lightest chair into his office garbage can and Chris is scouting the internet for long range forecasts for Kentucky on derby day while Kevin Abrams is cracking open his accounting 101 textbook from college trying to see how he fucked up the salary cap heading into 2022…
and this time  
I Love Clams Casino : 12/6/2021 4:25 pm : link
can they hire a young vibrant, fresh ideas kind of guy instead of old, fat, farty, bald, nepotism candidates?
RE: RE: ......  
Jimmy Googs : 12/6/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15484283 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15484266 CoughlinHandsonHips said:


Quote:


shelves and shelves of three ring binders as thick as phone books



Not a single computer is being used.


Sure they are. See...


In all seriousness..  
Sean : 12/6/2021 4:28 pm : link
John knows he’s fucked after the media blitz the team put in last summer highlighting Abrams & Pettit. You know he wants so badly to promote one of those guys. Everything has been set up that way.

John is thinking, just find a way to get to 7-10 and then I can sell Abrams!
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2021 4:30 pm : link
Probably telling themselves this season is FUBAR because of all the injuries. What a bunch of clowns.
RE: Right now?  
The_Boss : 12/6/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15484291 The_Boss said:
Quote:
My guess is Dave’s walking around in a Red Sox sweater telling all the women in the office how he’s been to 7 Super Bowls and ending the sentence with “dahlin” while John is picking up all the trash that littered his office after he threw the lightest chair into his office garbage can and Chris is scouting the internet for long range forecasts for Kentucky on derby day while Kevin Abrams is cracking open his accounting 101 textbook from college trying to see how he fucked up the salary cap heading into 2022…


Oh and Judge is rewatching Eddie Murphy Raw to find a new way to incorporate the word FUCK into a sentence when he meets with the players next..
RE: In all seriousness..  
NotIraInSI : 12/6/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15484298 Sean said:
Quote:
John knows he’s fucked after the media blitz the team put in last summer highlighting Abrams & Pettit. You know he wants so badly to promote one of those guys. Everything has been set up that way.

John is thinking, just find a way to get to 7-10 and then I can sell Abrams!


this is spot on,and it's kinda scary.
They are all standing  
Dave on the UWS : 12/6/2021 4:35 pm : link
in one room with fingers pointed at each other.
Gettleman Is Contacting The Local Century 21 Office  
BlueVinnie : 12/6/2021 4:36 pm : link
to order Saquon's gold jacket.
Mara isn't stupid enough to promote from within.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2021 4:38 pm : link
Or maybe he is that fucking dumb.
Honestly no clue  
Matt M. : 12/6/2021 4:42 pm : link
But, i am confident that it is not what any of us would consider the correct or healthy mindset. That is a problem I have. I have no confidence that they won't botch the next GM search, or HC, or draft.
gettleman telling the same joke over and over and giggling  
NotIraInSI : 12/6/2021 4:42 pm : link
for a distraction,we got jake fromm state farm starting this week.
Jints Central: a lot of chair throwing  
Vanzetti : 12/6/2021 4:42 pm : link
Or trying to kinda throw a chair
John is very, vewy  
cosmicj : 12/6/2021 4:43 pm : link
Angry.
.  
Jints in Carolina : 12/6/2021 4:44 pm : link
RE: Mara isn't stupid enough to promote from within.  
Sean : 12/6/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15484308 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Or maybe he is that fucking dumb.

I think the plan all along has been a bridge to Abrams. So, if the Giants sweep the remaining division games and beat Chicago say, Abrams is the next GM imo. I think this is the reason DG hasn’t been fired yet.

Mara is still holding out hope they can finish strong. Luckily that seems impossible. 4-13 here we come!
RE: John is very, vewy  
Sean : 12/6/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15484319 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Angry.

No one is as angry as he is about it.
Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2021 4:45 pm : link
Then we are fucked.
RE: RE: John is very, vewy  
Mike from SI : 12/6/2021 4:47 pm : link
In comment 15484323 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15484319 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Angry.


No one is as angry as he is about it.


I actually believe he is as angry as all of us. I also believe he's a somewhat smart dude. Let's see if he does what needs to be done. This is basically his biggest moment as owner.
.  
Go Terps : 12/6/2021 4:48 pm : link
I think it would be surprising how generally unintelligent the people in the building are. It's easy to assume that because they are highly paid and make decisions involving many millions of dollars that they are smart people, but it's evident they really aren't.

Gettleman in particular sounds like he's a complete fool. His actions as GM belie someone who is completely unaware and uninterested in what the best practices are in his industry. I imagine that working with him is really unpleasant - he deserves to be embarrassed on the way out the door. I hope he has to stand up in front of the media one more time, but he won't.

As for John Mara, I think his brain works the same way as many of those you see on BBI. His analysis of the situation is always informed by his own experiences. He looks into the past to answer questions on the present; he does not look out over the horizon at the rest of the league to see what is and is not working.

These are not smart people.
RE: Mara isn't stupid enough to promote from within.  
Scooter185 : 12/6/2021 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15484308 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Or maybe he is that fucking dumb.


idk if it was just hyperbole but Ralph V said the W against Philly pretty much saved everyones jobs. hopefully if they don't win another game that changes
RE: RE: Mara isn't stupid enough to promote from within.  
Matt M. : 12/6/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15484334 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15484308 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Or maybe he is that fucking dumb.



idk if it was just hyperbole but Ralph V said the W against Philly pretty much saved everyones jobs. hopefully if they don't win another game that changes
This is why I said the mindset can't be right. Every year they seem to hang their hats and/or make decisions based on 1 win. One win means nothing in a string of dismal years maxed out at 6 wins. Even expanding, they were looking at 3-2 over 5 games. 3-2? How about win 2 games in a row before you get excited?
RE: In Gettlemans defense, it must be very hard to be GM of the Giants  
JohnB : 12/6/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15484275 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
when your battling for your life with Cancer. I think Giant fans need to step back and think about that for a minute.

I can't imagine the mental toll this took on DG and then have to perform GM duties.


Then he shouldn't have been the GM to start. Or at least he should have resigned to fight the cancer.
Been a rough day there today  
Greg from LI : 12/6/2021 5:00 pm : link
The mimeograph machine is on the fritz
 
christian : 12/6/2021 5:00 pm : link
There is merit to the idea a man or woman who had to earn billions of dollars to afford a sports team knows what it takes to succeed, bounce back when you fail, hire the right people.

Mara’s never had a gig where failure would cost his livelihood.

He needs to hire a man or woman to run the business — maybe separate SVP of Ops from the GM role.
I am sure Mara is concerned about how the end of season  
Mike from Ohio : 12/6/2021 5:00 pm : link
will play out in the media. He and DG know DG will be allowed to retire, so there is no possibility that he will be let go before the season is over. It is the 'classy' thing to do for a friend, so it is what Mara will do.

Has he made up his mind that Abrams will get the job already? Possibly. If so, he is already thinking about how to present it.

"Kevin is an internal hire, but he is a guy who will put his own stamp on this team. He can build on what DG started and put us on the path to winning."
The last thing to blow-up this spectacularly...  
BamaBlue : 12/6/2021 5:06 pm : link
in New Jersey was this.

RE: In all seriousness..  
bw in dc : 12/6/2021 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15484298 Sean said:
Quote:
John knows he’s fucked after the media blitz the team put in last summer highlighting Abrams & Pettit. You know he wants so badly to promote one of those guys. Everything has been set up that way.

John is thinking, just find a way to get to 7-10 and then I can sell Abrams!


JFC - that really hits it out of the park.

Mara is absolutely dying to give the GM job to the most qualified "Giants Way" candidate.
I keep thinking that even the Giants wouldn't dare foist Abrams on us  
Greg from LI : 12/6/2021 5:18 pm : link
now.....and then I have to remind myself who we're talking about here.
This sums it up perfectly  
Sean : 12/6/2021 5:20 pm : link
Quote:
As for John Mara, I think his brain works the same way as many of those you see on BBI. His analysis of the situation is always informed by his own experiences. He looks into the past to answer questions on the present; he does not look out over the horizon at the rest of the league to see what is and is not working.

Forget Eli, we have posters referencing Simms when evaluating Daniel Jones. Might as well be a different sport back then.

Another thing to keep in mind - every NYG GM since George Young has been linked to GY:
-Young hired Accorsi & Reese
-Accorsi hired Gettleman

There are your 3 GM’s since Young. All linked together.

It is time for fresh blood.
depends on what groupthink is going on  
Pascal4554 : 12/6/2021 5:24 pm : link
and what the personalities are like...Hard to say... My guess is that the front office is still somewhat disconnected from reality and they are blaming injuries but who knows. If we are lucky they are coming to grips with reality that the roster is not as good as they thought.

I work in a family owned public company. We have more accountability because we are owned by outside shareholders, but In the company I work for the executives like "yes men" people who won't rock the boat. The Giants are not public so who knows what the power structure is really like. My guess is the mid level managers are going along with whatever the top brass thinks.

From what Carl Banks has said and I believe him - John Mara is not a bad guy, very personable will sit in the cafeteria and eat lunch with the employees and wants to win just as bad as the fans. If we are lucky the front office is taking responsibility for the status of the team and there is not finger pointing or blaming...
Calliope music playing  
mikeinbloomfield : 12/6/2021 5:26 pm : link
RE: depends on what groupthink is going on  
christian : 12/6/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15484398 Pascal4554 said:
Quote:
From what Carl Banks has said and I believe him - John Mara is not a bad guy, very personable will sit in the cafeteria and eat lunch with the employees and wants to win just as bad as the fans. If we are lucky the front office is taking responsibility for the status of the team and there is not finger pointing or blaming...


I have every reason to believe John Mara is a good man, wants to win, and is frustrated by the losses.

The only thing keeping the Giants from winning is hiring a competent GM and SVP of Ops.

When Reese was running the show and the Giants were winning, Mara let the pros handle it.
RE: .  
BMac : 12/6/2021 5:40 pm : link
In comment 15484330 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think it would be surprising how generally unintelligent the people in the building are. It's easy to assume that because they are highly paid and make decisions involving many millions of dollars that they are smart people, but it's evident they really aren't.

Gettleman in particular sounds like he's a complete fool. His actions as GM belie someone who is completely unaware and uninterested in what the best practices are in his industry. I imagine that working with him is really unpleasant - he deserves to be embarrassed on the way out the door. I hope he has to stand up in front of the media one more time, but he won't.

As for John Mara, I think his brain works the same way as many of those you see on BBI. His analysis of the situation is always informed by his own experiences. He looks into the past to answer questions on the present; he does not look out over the horizon at the rest of the league to see what is and is not working.

These are not smart people.


The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.
BMac  
Go Terps : 12/6/2021 5:43 pm : link
I HAVE known better than the so called pros running the Giants. So have many others here.

You could have flipped a coin at each decision point and performed far better than the so called pros actually did.
RE: BMac  
BMac : 12/6/2021 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15484429 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I HAVE known better than the so called pros running the Giants. So have many others here.

You could have flipped a coin at each decision point and performed far better than the so called pros actually did.


Until you've actually done it under fire, all it is is chin music.
“I’d be afraid to take a paycheck”  
mattlawson : 12/6/2021 5:47 pm : link
That’s how bad it is

-Mike Francesca
RE: RE: .  
christian : 12/6/2021 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15484422 BMac said:
Quote:
The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.


This probably isn’t the group of pros that advances the notion the pros know better.
The pros don't operate under fire though  
Go Terps : 12/6/2021 5:57 pm : link
There's been a culture bereft of accountability. The GM hasn't been made accountable, the scouts continue to misevaluate, the owner sold the PSAs to the crummy stadium, and even the quarterback has been operating on scholarship.
RE: RE: .  
Jimmy Googs : 12/6/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15484422 BMac said:
Quote:



The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.


Picking at the top of the Draft every year, maxing out the cap every year and more by requiring contracts to be restructured every year, this is what the "Pros" have delivered over the past four years:

5-11 season
4-12 season
6-10 season
5-12 season (estimated)

Do you think it's just bad luck or that we are on the cusp of something special that will materialize in 2022?

Or is it just possible these so-called Pros in the NY Giant Front Office don't really deserve that benefit of the doubt any longer...
RE: RE: RE: .  
BMac : 12/6/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15484475 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15484422 BMac said:


Quote:





The very same can be said of amateurs who think they know better than pros. One was known here as MiS, another is a current poster 🤔.



Picking at the top of the Draft every year, maxing out the cap every year and more by requiring contracts to be restructured every year, this is what the "Pros" have delivered over the past four years:

5-11 season
4-12 season
6-10 season
5-12 season (estimated)

Do you think it's just bad luck or that we are on the cusp of something special that will materialize in 2022?

Or is it just possible these so-called Pros in the NY Giant Front Office don't really deserve that benefit of the doubt any longer...


This is completely off the point that I made. Try harder next time.
Apologies. I thought your point was to give the NYG Front Office  
Jimmy Googs : 12/6/2021 6:45 pm : link
more credit because they are the true Pros.

If that wasn't it, what was?
Rewarded top picks for sucking  
Ike#88 : 12/6/2021 6:56 pm : link
Jints central drafted players that have not been reliable or flopped. So they spent heavy in the market, and now have no salary cap room, buying players that could not make a difference in a meaningful way. Right now they are scrambling because wait till next year is not an option. Mara is going to have to make some big calls here. No one else has the authority. He is a the king and right now he is covered in shit. Which is not how kings are supposed to roll.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12/6/2021 6:58 pm : link
Wait, Ralph V said the win vs. the Eagles saved EVERYONE's job?

If true, OMFG...
Maybe John decided to give everyone a break after a tough loss.  
St. Jimmy : 12/6/2021 7:35 pm : link
Today everyone is working on introducing more red into the Giants' uniforms.
.  
adamg : 12/6/2021 7:42 pm : link
They're an arrogant franchise.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12/6/2021 7:44 pm : link
They get an absolute pass from the writers and local media, and they are still hyper-sensitive to bad press. When they are questioned, they are quick to tell you how they know best and they have confidence in their people, and they're the worst team in football over the past 5 years.


Every win the Giants eke out is confirmation to them that there is something growing and developing here.
RE: ...  
Mike from SI : 12/6/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15484522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Wait, Ralph V said the win vs. the Eagles saved EVERYONE's job?

If true, OMFG...


That is infuriating if true.

If Abrams is next GM I'm going to lose it.
.  
smshmth8690 : 12/6/2021 7:51 pm : link
RE: Apologies. I thought your point was to give the NYG Front Office  
BMac : 12/6/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15484511 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
more credit because they are the true Pros.

If that wasn't it, what was?


Read my second response to Terps. He claims to be more capable, but never has had to put his ass on the line. That is the very definition of chin music.

That's not defending the Pros from Dover at Gints Central 🤦‍♂️, nor is it denigrating Terps' ideas. In fact, I respect him and BW and others who, although regarded as excessively and disagreeably pessimistic, provide a consistent, well-thought-out argument.

If by some chance Terps becomes the GM, then he'll be put to the test and will have to live and die with a public record of his failures and successes.
RE: I hope it's like that scene in the Office during the fire drill...  
Joey in VA : 12/6/2021 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15484279 TheEvilLurker said:
Quote:
Just because.
Save Bandit!!!
RE: RE: Apologies. I thought your point was to give the NYG Front Office  
Mike from SI : 12/6/2021 8:05 pm : link
In comment 15484607 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15484511 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


more credit because they are the true Pros.

If that wasn't it, what was?



Read my second response to Terps. He claims to be more capable, but never has had to put his ass on the line. That is the very definition of chin music.

That's not defending the Pros from Dover at Gints Central 🤦‍♂️, nor is it denigrating Terps' ideas. In fact, I respect him and BW and others who, although regarded as excessively and disagreeably pessimistic, provide a consistent, well-thought-out argument.

If by some chance Terps becomes the GM, then he'll be put to the test and will have to live and die with a public record of his failures and successes.


Go Terps would try to build a team to win in 2022. The current front office is trying to build a team to win the 1985 Super Bowl. (And even failing at that, for what it's worth.)
Terps is right though  
Joey in VA : 12/6/2021 8:13 pm : link
Pick a decision point, any one in the past 5 years and many here wanted to zig when the Giants zagged. I was all in favor of Mike Vrabel but Gettleman wanted...an adult. Competent or not, it was a comfort move to a hot coordinator with tons of NFL experience.

This place went bonkers when Jones was picked, we were right. Had we waited one year we land Justin Herbert. Think about that, DG panicked and reached and Herbert is absolutely killing it. Parsons and Slater, two superior prospects at areas of dire need and we trade down and get an oft injured dingbat of a WR.
RE: RE: Apologies. I thought your point was to give the NYG Front Office  
Jimmy Googs : 12/6/2021 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15484607 BMac said:
Quote:
In comment 15484511 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


more credit because they are the true Pros.

If that wasn't it, what was?



Read my second response to Terps. He claims to be more capable, but never has had to put his ass on the line. That is the very definition of chin music.

That's not defending the Pros from Dover at Gints Central 🤦‍♂️, nor is it denigrating Terps' ideas. In fact, I respect him and BW and others who, although regarded as excessively and disagreeably pessimistic, provide a consistent, well-thought-out argument.

If by some chance Terps becomes the GM, then he'll be put to the test and will have to live and die with a public record of his failures and successes.


Taking it further than you need to here.

A poster on a fan board is calling out a front office GM for making crappy decisions. Crappy decisions that many fans questioned at the time they were made which wasn't that difficult.

Terps and some other fans may not have the prior credentials to be a GM, but that doesn't mean they would have made the same crappy decisions either.

Although they may have made other ones :-)
 
christian : 12/6/2021 8:30 pm : link
If you have to be in the profession to debate how the team is ran, Eric might as well close up shop.

The characters running the show are making a good case they are the worst of the pros.

I vote for amateurs or monkeys next.
RE: RE: RE: Apologies. I thought your point was to give the NYG Front Office  
BMac : 12/6/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15484633 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15484607 BMac said:


Quote:


In comment 15484511 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


more credit because they are the true Pros.

If that wasn't it, what was?



Read my second response to Terps. He claims to be more capable, but never has had to put his ass on the line. That is the very definition of chin music.

That's not defending the Pros from Dover at Gints Central 🤦‍♂️, nor is it denigrating Terps' ideas. In fact, I respect him and BW and others who, although regarded as excessively and disagreeably pessimistic, provide a consistent, well-thought-out argument.

If by some chance Terps becomes the GM, then he'll be put to the test and will have to live and die with a public record of his failures and successes.



Taking it further than you need to here.

A poster on a fan board is calling out a front office GM for making crappy decisions. Crappy decisions that many fans questioned at the time they were made which wasn't that difficult.

Terps and some other fans may not have the prior credentials to be a GM, but that doesn't mean they would have made the same crappy decisions either.

Although they may have made other ones :-)


Agreed. But the ongoing preoccupation with the subject is, at the very least, a bit odd. Reminds me of the constant bickering between the Realists and the Polyannas on here way, way back in the 90s. Both were so convinced that they were correct that they left no room for consensus (kind of like politics since the 90s, in fact).
They’re an awful team and we as fans have nothing better to do  
Jimmy Googs : 12/6/2021 9:19 pm : link
than bicker.

So let it be…
Someone in the inner circle of the team called DG  
NoGainDayne : 12/6/2021 9:55 pm : link
a "visionary in analytics" THIS past offseason.

It seems like they think of themselves more like super bowl champs than what they've shown themselves to be the last long while.

Look no further than how DG talks, I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people in the building had that same type of confidence behind closed doors.

I think the performance John Mara gives every year is just to pay lip service because the only thing they really care about is keeping in tact their little boys club where they pal around with their friends. Everyone that gets to be in that inner circle is more concerned that their opinions will continue to be weighed than putting the best product on the field.

I worry about Pioli though, I think any "old school" person that doesn't know enough about modernizing can fall prey and get swallowed by this system instead of injecting real innovation into it.
If the eagle win saved everyone's job then this team  
MartyNJ1969 : 12/6/2021 10:24 pm : link
is really in trouble
It can't be pleasant watching MNF...  
EricJ : 12/6/2021 10:26 pm : link
and seeing real hog mollies play on TV
I still can't get over Gettleman bragging hard on "seven Super Bowls"  
Greg from LI : 12/6/2021 10:35 pm : link
He was merely a scout for over half of them, but dammit he's gonna tell you how he knows what a Super Bowl team looks/plays/smells like.

What an absolute buffoon.
This is a true story  
cjac : 12/6/2021 10:54 pm : link
The morning after the Washington loss, I messed up trying to access my tickets on the Giants app. So I called the Giants because I had to transfer a ticket to a client and I couldn’t figure out what I was doing wrong. So the nice lady who I was speaking with let me know that I was trying to log in with the wrong email. So I said “I guess I’m as dysfunctional as the team”…..

Long uncomfortable pause and then she said “it’s a really bad morning here”

So I guess my point is

It sucks at Jints Central. Down to the folks who answer the phone.
Cjac  
cosmicj : 12/6/2021 11:22 pm : link
Really good story. Concrete info.
RE: RE: ...  
santacruzom : 12:55 am : link
In comment 15484585 Mike from SI said:
Quote:
In comment 15484522 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


Wait, Ralph V said the win vs. the Eagles saved EVERYONE's job?

If true, OMFG...



That is infuriating if true.

If Abrams is next GM I'm going to lose it.


If Abrams is the next GM I know at least a few things will happen:

He'll manage to sign a promising FA or two and use his high draft picks to pick players with potential -- as all GMs do no matter how had they are -- and suddenly a flock of BBI'ers will mock those who were skeptical of him
