What do you think it's like at Jints Central? Joey in VA : 12/6/2021 3:52 pm

Borrowing from the ever witty bw in dc (that's not sarcasm, he's a smart dude), what must it be like in the football offices? Not Judge and company, the Maras, Gettleman, Abrams, it can't be pleasant to waltz in there at this point can it? Does Gettleman sneak by Mara's office? Does Mara just binge watch old Giants games and throw darts at the next GM board? What in the hell are they doing in there?



