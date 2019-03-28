Chris Canty and Chris Mara Breaker : 8:03 am

Canty was on the Bart and Hahn show (ESPN 98.7) yesterday afternoon and did bring up the Mara family's involvement in the teams operations. Specifically Chris Mara as SVP of Personnel being deeply involved in college player evaluations, the draft and the Giants draft board. Also mentioned his son being employed now and referenced that Chris has been in that position since 2011.



He left out the dysfunctional reporting line of Chris Mara directly reporting up to his brother John instead of the GM like most normal organizations.



I personally have had enough talking about Judge, Gettleman, Jones etc. They are simply the deck chairs on the Titanic.



I would encourage us all to call in and email these media personalities reinforcing what we talk about here and maybe we can create the groundswell that can't be ignored by the Mara's. Specifically to get Chris and his son out of operations given the failed talent evaluations over the last ten years.



I have called WFAN and briefly mentioned this point. If we all do, at least the spotlight will be shone on it. The media are like vipers and if we push this thread it will resonate. For too long it's been below the surface and most media types don't even know about it. Once they do I'm sure it will be a top topic going forward.



